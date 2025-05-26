Williamson County Property Transfers May 5, 2025

Michael Carpenter
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from May 5-9, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,625,000Inglehame Farms Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 809167 Sydney LnBrentwood37027
$1,167,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 562009 Hector DrThompsons Station37179
$355,000Fernvale Springs Pb 70 Pg 727121 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$875,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 777513 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$865,000Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 29 Pg 28404 William Wallace DrFranklin37064
$520,000Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126518 Vintage Green LnFranklin37064
$751,000Tollgate Village Sec 12a Pb 55 Pg 1383520 Ashmore DrThompsons Station37179
$1,200,000Whitehall Farms Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 105308 Binkley DrFranklin37069
$995,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 11 Pg 664051 Trail Ridge DrFranklin37064
$611,204Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142310 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$1,638,017Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685101 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,179,990Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685045 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,890,000Newman Harold M Jr Pb 62 Pg 1484299 Warren RdFranklin37067
$794,950Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1258055 Chardon StFranklin37067
$283,0004454 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$1,479,400Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32908 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$1,350,000St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885831 Branta DrFranklin37064
$1,050,000Jackson Jim Pb 54 Pg 924401 Bagsby LnFranklin37064
$396,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 192009 Portman DrSpring Hill37174
$632,000Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1 Pb 20 Pg 1491023 Glastonbury DrFranklin37069
$1,512,500Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 651857 Shamrock DrBrentwood37027
$575,000Waters Edge @ Echelon2039 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$1,364,000Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71918 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$675,000Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 1277001 Sunrise CirBrentwood37027
$525,0001405 Adams StFranklin37064
$1,085,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-7 Pb 26 Pg 126545 Brixham Park DrFranklin37069
$1,725,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356061 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,814,490Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143682 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$312,540Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685073 Fairhaven Pvt CirFranklin37064
$271,600Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 1353017 Michael LnSpring Hill37174
$281,300Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 74007 Clinton LnSpring Hill37174
$4,150,000Franklin RdFranklin37069
$2,210,789Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393000 William StFranklin37064
$686,0001054 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$320,100Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 1353011 Michael LnSpring Hill37174
$686,000Silver Stream Farm Sec4e Pb 62 Pg 252604 Cortlandt CtNolensville37135
$923,000Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136701 Fountainwood BlvdFranklin37064
$885,000Neidhart6246 Ladd RdFranklin37067
$1,400,000Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 1069313 Chesapeake DrBrentwood37027
$1,020,000Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130805 Breckston LnNashville,37221
$598,900Burtonwood Ph 4 Pb 30 Pg 643201 Timberwood CtSpring Hill37174
$735,000Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 1502936 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$875,000Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 26 Pg 146306 Braveheart DrFranklin37064
$335,000Ridgeport Sec 5b Pb 33 Pg 1462118 Long Meadow DrSpring Hill37174
$895,999Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 1391262 Bridgeton Park DrBrentwood37027
$4,620,0009835 Clovercroft RdNolensville37135
$510,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C0211534 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$645,000Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 308072 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,990,000Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 311101 Haverhill DrBrentwood37027
$959,000Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5 Pb 50 Pg 114204 Watson View DrFranklin37067
$1,950,000Longview Sec 1 Pb 50 Pg 127115 Werthan CirFranklin37064
$989,100Valley View Est Pb 13 Pg 834259 Warren RdFranklin37064
$1,250,000Battle Ground Park Pb 32 Pg 235204 Battle AveFranklin37064
$699,0006030 Keats St 101Franklin37064
$90,0007533 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$640,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51240 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$560,000Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137312 Baronswood DrNolensville37135
$965,000Maas Clayton Pb 84 Pg 227402 Forrest Glenn RdFairview37062
$80,0007533 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$1,100,000Brookfield Sec 2-a Pb 28 Pg 1252506 Shays LnBrentwood37027
$3,625,000Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 1091917 Rosewood Valley DrBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142814 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$2,200,000Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 446535 Hidden Hollow TrlBrentwood37027
$645,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C1241607 Reed DrBrentwood37027
$5,370,024Plc Business Park Sec 1200 Powell PlBrentwood37027
$3,291,403Plc Business Park Sec 1200 Powell PlBrentwood37027
$1,594,807Plc Business Park Sec 1200 Powell PlBrentwood37027
$1,175,000Fountainbrooke Sec 8 Pb 41 Pg 65389 Childe Harolds CirBrentwood37027
$1,185,000St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 986114 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$570,000Maplewood Sec 3-a Pb 9 Pg 50698 Watson Branch DrFranklin37064
$1,640,000Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 459118 Holstein DrNolensville37135
$449,000Cox Run Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 157307 Cox Run CtFairview37062
$775,847Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143903 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$795,000Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36304 Meadowglade LnFranklin37064
$131,6001501 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$3,952,805Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1249801 Hartwick CtBrentwood37027
$1,292,400Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 Pb 66 Pg 1263178 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$450,000Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 60434 Heroit DrSpring Hill37174
$2,225,000Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143221 Ennismore LnBrentwood37027
$1,020,387Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 1239316 Lake Shore DrBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Timberline Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 48152 Timberline DrFranklin37069
$490,000Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 145200 Dobson Branch CtNolensville37135
$410,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 46 Pg 333028 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$680,000Silver Stream Farm Sec4g Pb 64 Pg 1312705 Zumac CtNolensville37135
$995,000Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 39 Pg 812004 Brewster DrFranklin37067
$1,815,000Beech Grove Farms Pb 51 Pg 449570 Normandy WayBrentwood37027
$360,000Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 217218 Dogwood DrFairview37062
$1,035,848Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 689460 Silverdale CtBrentwood37027
$700,0005734 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$950,000Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119593 Dunmeyer CtNolensville37135
$269,900Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C053601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-9Franklin37064
$549,900Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 60108 Shanache DrSpring Hill37174
$200,000Miles Crossing9313 Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027
$655,000Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 881723 Lantana DrSpring Hill37174
$779,900Westhaven Sec 21 Rev1 Pb 53 Pg 37368 Byron WayFranklin37064
$885,000Bridgeton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 1151270 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwood37027
$1,375,000River Landing Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 83200 Winburn LnFranklin37069
$1,556,386Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 691191 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$244,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1474030 Forestside DrFranklin37064
$1,533,529Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 691187 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$792,779Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467935 Pine StFairview37062
$1,200,000Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$1,600,000River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44111 High Lea RdBrentwood37027
$2,894,615Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119331 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$522,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513528 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$739,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82229 Wisteria DrFranklin37064

