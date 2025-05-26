Williamson County Property Transfers May 5, 2025

See where houses and property sold from May 5-9, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,625,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 80 9167 Sydney Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,167,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56 2009 Hector Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $355,000 Fernvale Springs Pb 70 Pg 72 7121 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $875,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77 7513 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $865,000 Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 29 Pg 28 404 William Wallace Dr Franklin 37064 $520,000 Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126 518 Vintage Green Ln Franklin 37064 $751,000 Tollgate Village Sec 12a Pb 55 Pg 138 3520 Ashmore Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,200,000 Whitehall Farms Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 105 308 Binkley Dr Franklin 37069 $995,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 11 Pg 66 4051 Trail Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $611,204 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 310 Buckwood Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,638,017 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5101 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,179,990 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5045 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,890,000 Newman Harold M Jr Pb 62 Pg 148 4299 Warren Rd Franklin 37067 $794,950 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 8055 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $283,000 4454 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $1,479,400 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2908 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,350,000 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5831 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Jackson Jim Pb 54 Pg 92 4401 Bagsby Ln Franklin 37064 $396,000 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 2009 Portman Dr Spring Hill 37174 $632,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1 Pb 20 Pg 149 1023 Glastonbury Dr Franklin 37069 $1,512,500 Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 65 1857 Shamrock Dr Brentwood 37027 $575,000 Waters Edge @ Echelon 2039 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $1,364,000 Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71 918 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $675,000 Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127 7001 Sunrise Cir Brentwood 37027 $525,000 1405 Adams St Franklin 37064 $1,085,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-7 Pb 26 Pg 126 545 Brixham Park Dr Franklin 37069 $1,725,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6061 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,814,490 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 682 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $312,540 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5073 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Franklin 37064 $271,600 Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 135 3017 Michael Ln Spring Hill 37174 $281,300 Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 7 4007 Clinton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $4,150,000 Franklin Rd Franklin 37069 $2,210,789 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3000 William St Franklin 37064 $686,000 1054 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $320,100 Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 135 3011 Michael Ln Spring Hill 37174 $686,000 Silver Stream Farm Sec4e Pb 62 Pg 25 2604 Cortlandt Ct Nolensville 37135 $923,000 Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136 701 Fountainwood Blvd Franklin 37064 $885,000 Neidhart 6246 Ladd Rd Franklin 37067 $1,400,000 Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 106 9313 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,020,000 Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130 805 Breckston Ln Nashville, 37221 $598,900 Burtonwood Ph 4 Pb 30 Pg 64 3201 Timberwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $735,000 Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150 2936 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $875,000 Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 26 Pg 146 306 Braveheart Dr Franklin 37064 $335,000 Ridgeport Sec 5b Pb 33 Pg 146 2118 Long Meadow Dr Spring Hill 37174 $895,999 Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 139 1262 Bridgeton Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,620,000 9835 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville 37135 $510,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C021 1534 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $645,000 Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 30 8072 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,990,000 Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 31 1101 Haverhill Dr Brentwood 37027 $959,000 Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5 Pb 50 Pg 114 204 Watson View Dr Franklin 37067 $1,950,000 Longview Sec 1 Pb 50 Pg 127 115 Werthan Cir Franklin 37064 $989,100 Valley View Est Pb 13 Pg 83 4259 Warren Rd Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Battle Ground Park Pb 32 Pg 235 204 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $699,000 6030 Keats St 101 Franklin 37064 $90,000 7533 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $640,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51 240 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $560,000 Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137 312 Baronswood Dr Nolensville 37135 $965,000 Maas Clayton Pb 84 Pg 22 7402 Forrest Glenn Rd Fairview 37062 $80,000 7533 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000 Brookfield Sec 2-a Pb 28 Pg 125 2506 Shays Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,625,000 Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109 1917 Rosewood Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142 814 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $2,200,000 Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 44 6535 Hidden Hollow Trl Brentwood 37027 $645,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C124 1607 Reed Dr Brentwood 37027 $5,370,024 Plc Business Park Sec 1 200 Powell Pl Brentwood 37027 $3,291,403 Plc Business Park Sec 1 200 Powell Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,594,807 Plc Business Park Sec 1 200 Powell Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,175,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 8 Pb 41 Pg 65 389 Childe Harolds Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,185,000 St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98 6114 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $570,000 Maplewood Sec 3-a Pb 9 Pg 50 698 Watson Branch Dr Franklin 37064 $1,640,000 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 45 9118 Holstein Dr Nolensville 37135 $449,000 Cox Run Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 15 7307 Cox Run Ct Fairview 37062 $775,847 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 903 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $795,000 Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36 304 Meadowglade Ln Franklin 37064 $131,600 1501 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $3,952,805 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 9801 Hartwick Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,292,400 Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 Pb 66 Pg 126 3178 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 60 434 Heroit Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,225,000 Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143 221 Ennismore Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,020,387 Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123 9316 Lake Shore Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Timberline Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 48 152 Timberline Dr Franklin 37069 $490,000 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 145 200 Dobson Branch Ct Nolensville 37135 $410,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 46 Pg 33 3028 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $680,000 Silver Stream Farm Sec4g Pb 64 Pg 131 2705 Zumac Ct Nolensville 37135 $995,000 Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 39 Pg 81 2004 Brewster Dr Franklin 37067 $1,815,000 Beech Grove Farms Pb 51 Pg 44 9570 Normandy Way Brentwood 37027 $360,000 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 21 7218 Dogwood Dr Fairview 37062 $1,035,848 Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 68 9460 Silverdale Ct Brentwood 37027 $700,000 5734 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $950,000 Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119 593 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville 37135 $269,900 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C053 601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-9 Franklin 37064 $549,900 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 60 108 Shanache Dr Spring Hill 37174 $200,000 Miles Crossing 9313 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027 $655,000 Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 88 1723 Lantana Dr Spring Hill 37174 $779,900 Westhaven Sec 21 Rev1 Pb 53 Pg 37 368 Byron Way Franklin 37064 $885,000 Bridgeton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 115 1270 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,375,000 River Landing Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 83 200 Winburn Ln Franklin 37069 $1,556,386 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 1191 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $244,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 4030 Forestside Dr Franklin 37064 $1,533,529 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 1187 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $792,779 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7935 Pine St Fairview 37062 $1,200,000 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $1,600,000 River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44 111 High Lea Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,894,615 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9331 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $522,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3528 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $739,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82 229 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email