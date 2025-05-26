Williamson County Property Transfers May 5, 2025

See where houses and property sold from May 5-9, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,625,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 80
|9167 Sydney Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,167,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56
|2009 Hector Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$355,000
|Fernvale Springs Pb 70 Pg 72
|7121 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$875,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77
|7513 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$865,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 29 Pg 28
|404 William Wallace Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$520,000
|Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126
|518 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$751,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 12a Pb 55 Pg 138
|3520 Ashmore Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000
|Whitehall Farms Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 105
|308 Binkley Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$995,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 11 Pg 66
|4051 Trail Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$611,204
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|310 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,638,017
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5101 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,179,990
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5045 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,890,000
|Newman Harold M Jr Pb 62 Pg 148
|4299 Warren Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$794,950
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|8055 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$283,000
|4454 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,479,400
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2908 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,350,000
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5831 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Jackson Jim Pb 54 Pg 92
|4401 Bagsby Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$396,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|2009 Portman Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$632,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1 Pb 20 Pg 149
|1023 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,512,500
|Laurelwood Pb 4 Pg 65
|1857 Shamrock Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$575,000
|Waters Edge @ Echelon
|2039 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,364,000
|Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71
|918 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000
|Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127
|7001 Sunrise Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$525,000
|1405 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,085,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-7 Pb 26 Pg 126
|545 Brixham Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,725,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6061 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,814,490
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|682 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$312,540
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5073 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$271,600
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 135
|3017 Michael Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$281,300
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 7
|4007 Clinton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,150,000
|Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,210,789
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3000 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$686,000
|1054 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$320,100
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 135
|3011 Michael Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$686,000
|Silver Stream Farm Sec4e Pb 62 Pg 25
|2604 Cortlandt Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$923,000
|Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136
|701 Fountainwood Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,000
|Neidhart
|6246 Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,400,000
|Saratoga Hills Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 106
|9313 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,020,000
|Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130
|805 Breckston Ln
|Nashville,
|37221
|$598,900
|Burtonwood Ph 4 Pb 30 Pg 64
|3201 Timberwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150
|2936 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$875,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 26 Pg 146
|306 Braveheart Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$335,000
|Ridgeport Sec 5b Pb 33 Pg 146
|2118 Long Meadow Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$895,999
|Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 139
|1262 Bridgeton Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,620,000
|9835 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$510,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C021
|1534 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$645,000
|Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 30
|8072 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,990,000
|Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 31
|1101 Haverhill Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$959,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5 Pb 50 Pg 114
|204 Watson View Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,950,000
|Longview Sec 1 Pb 50 Pg 127
|115 Werthan Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$989,100
|Valley View Est Pb 13 Pg 83
|4259 Warren Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Battle Ground Park Pb 32 Pg 235
|204 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,000
|6030 Keats St 101
|Franklin
|37064
|$90,000
|7533 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$640,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51
|240 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Baronswood Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 137
|312 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$965,000
|Maas Clayton Pb 84 Pg 22
|7402 Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$80,000
|7533 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000
|Brookfield Sec 2-a Pb 28 Pg 125
|2506 Shays Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,625,000
|Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109
|1917 Rosewood Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142
|814 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,200,000
|Hidden Valley Est Pb 7 Pg 44
|6535 Hidden Hollow Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$645,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C124
|1607 Reed Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,370,024
|Plc Business Park Sec 1
|200 Powell Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,291,403
|Plc Business Park Sec 1
|200 Powell Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,594,807
|Plc Business Park Sec 1
|200 Powell Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,175,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 8 Pb 41 Pg 65
|389 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,185,000
|St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98
|6114 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,000
|Maplewood Sec 3-a Pb 9 Pg 50
|698 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,640,000
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 45
|9118 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$449,000
|Cox Run Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 15
|7307 Cox Run Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$775,847
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|903 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$795,000
|Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36
|304 Meadowglade Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$131,600
|1501 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,952,805
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|9801 Hartwick Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,292,400
|Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 Pb 66 Pg 126
|3178 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 60
|434 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,225,000
|Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143
|221 Ennismore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,020,387
|Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123
|9316 Lake Shore Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Timberline Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 48
|152 Timberline Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$490,000
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 145
|200 Dobson Branch Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$410,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 46 Pg 33
|3028 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$680,000
|Silver Stream Farm Sec4g Pb 64 Pg 131
|2705 Zumac Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$995,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 22 Pb 39 Pg 81
|2004 Brewster Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,815,000
|Beech Grove Farms Pb 51 Pg 44
|9570 Normandy Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$360,000
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 21
|7218 Dogwood Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,035,848
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 68
|9460 Silverdale Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000
|5734 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119
|593 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$269,900
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C053
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-9
|Franklin
|37064
|$549,900
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 60
|108 Shanache Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$200,000
|Miles Crossing
|9313 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$655,000
|Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 88
|1723 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$779,900
|Westhaven Sec 21 Rev1 Pb 53 Pg 37
|368 Byron Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,000
|Bridgeton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 115
|1270 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,375,000
|River Landing Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 83
|200 Winburn Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,556,386
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|1191 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$244,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|4030 Forestside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,533,529
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|1187 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$792,779
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7935 Pine St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,200,000
|Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,600,000
|River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44
|111 High Lea Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,894,615
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9331 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$522,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3528 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$739,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82
|229 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
Please join our FREE Newsletter