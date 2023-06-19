Williamson County Property Transfers May 30

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for May 30 through June 2, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$662,500.00Spring Hill Place Sec 91384 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$815,000.005290 Old Harding RdFranklin37064
$1,999,438.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25101 Bond Mill RdThompson's Station37179
$459,000.00Wynwood ParkCox PkFairview37062
$625,000.00Twin Springs Sec 38219 White Chapel CtBrentwood37027
$575,000.00Audubon Cove7315 Audubon CvFairview37062
$240,000.00Scarborough Village Ph 27220 Rosemary CtFairview37062
$220,000.00Bujorian Rachelle7312 Walker RdFairview37062
$765,000.00Cottonwood Est120 Cottonwood DrFranklin37069
$750,000.00Cannonwood Sec 1201 Dandridge DrFranklin37067
$1,899,900.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25132 Bond Mill RdThompson's Station37179
$1,201,200.00Annecy Ph3c3536 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$935,000.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1283 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$1,273,218.00St Marlo Sec26156 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec26584 Windmill DrCollege Grove37046
$909,500.00Falls Grove Sec 16820 Falls Ridge LnCollege Grove37046
$849,900.00Arrington Retreat Sec 3409 Pastoral WayNolensville37135
$1,260,545.00St Marlo Sec15604 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$1,360,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12801 Cain TerThompson's Station37179
$820,000.00Benevento Ph 23196 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$996,635.00St Marlo Sec26153 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$3,000,000.001007 -a Highland RdBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 105011 Evanston WayThompson's Station37179
$740,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec 16161 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$905,000.00Brentwood So Ltd Sec 27019 Mayflower CirBrentwood37027
$279,000.007134 Brush Creek Rd SFairview37062
$750,000.00Campbell Station Sec 122194 Loudenslager DrThompson's Station37179
$854,000.00Westhaven Sec 371017 Oleander StFranklin37064
$486,280.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec193549 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$335,000.00Cadet Homes Sec 2110 Powder Mill DrFranklin37064
$1,370,000.00Vaughn Gregory Trey4731 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$459,900.004761 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$2,849,900.00Grove Sec158085 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$736,500.00Spring Hill Place Sec 11407 Savannah Park DrSpring Hill37174
$325,000.00Shirebrook Ph2307 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$387,500.00Fernvale Springs Condos7523 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$800,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 11269 Bridgeton Park DrBrentwood37027
$25,000.00Owl Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,160,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph2433 Herring TrlNolensville37135
$780,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b2772 Cloister LnThompson's Station37179
$540,000.00Wades Grove Sec121012 Rudder DrSpring Hill37174
$650,000.00Stonebrook Sec 10995 Dortch LnNolensville37135
$810,000.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec12946 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$2,041,554.00Hope Ridge6021 Serene Valley TrlFranklin37064
$690,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2252 Norfolk LnNolensville37135
$940,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 3524 Great Angelica WayNolensville37135
$6,600,000.002676 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$1,375,000.00Jenkins W R418 Boyd Mill AveFranklin37064
$630,000.00Morningside Sec 48075 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$2,700,000.00Forest Home Farms Sec 1222 Arrowhead RdFranklin37069
$351,500.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1405 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$845,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7114 Wise RdFranklin37064
$755,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph21039 Fitzroy CirSpring Hill37174
$950,000.004026 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$2,200,000.00Perkins Farm1511 Natchez RdFranklin37069
$505,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142709 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$855,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13413 Snowden St WFranklin37064
$1,700,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 1804 Legends Glen CtFranklin37069
$409,000.007815 Daugherty-capley RdBon Aqua37025
$603,000.00Barclay Place2010 Barclay LnFranklin37064
$2,485,500.00Giles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$795,000.00Carriage Hills Sec 11730 Carriage CtBrentwood37027
$1,912,500.00Farnsworth435 Boyd Mill AveFranklin37064
$569,000.00Green Valley Sec 1208 Valley Ridge RdFranklin37064
$1,195,000.00Westhaven Sec 409014 Keats StFranklin37064
$705,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph104130 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$1,365,750.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57612 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$1,099,500.00Mclemore Farms Sec 2-a2806 Manning LnFranklin37064
$650,000.007319 Wiley CirFairview37062
$372,000.00Aston Woods Sec 32813 Overton DrThompson's Station37179
$1,075,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 4-d9439 Timber Ridge CtBrentwood37027
$2,721,500.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27001 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$1,743,567.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52194 Burgin DrThompson's Station37179
$1,134,990.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2819 Novalis StNolensville37135
$5,720,902.001724 Wilkes LnSpring Hill37174
$850,000.00Polk Place Sec 8261 Noah DrFranklin37064
$1,642,511.00Westhaven Sec59931 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,500,000.00Foxland Hall Sec 3-c609 Hunters LnBrentwood37027
$1,535,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 12846 Polo Club RdNashville37221
$1,310,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 15225 Chatfield WayFranklin37067
$1,300,000.00Benington 2 Sec1421 Oldenburg RdNolensville37135
$678,260.00Tanyard Springs Ph 34000 Williford WaySpring Hill37174
$950,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec26022 Trout LnSpring Hill37174
$830,000.00Polk Place Sec 10250 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$744,790.00Lochridge Sec34044 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$1,139,900.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33060 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$632,946.00Lochridge Sec33029 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,350,000.00Omer6230 Belle Rive DrBrentwood37027
$1,969,900.00Grove Sec98776 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$690,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Y7025 Penbrook DrFranklin37069
$890,588.00Annecy Ph3a4004 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$510,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142685 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$818,686.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec12043 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$1,356,642.00Westhaven Sec60600 Danny LnFranklin37064
$550,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 52822 Tweed PlThompson's Station37179
$250,000.00James Sub208 James AveFranklin37064
$736,076.00Otter Creek Springs Ph27432 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$1,175,000.00Goose Creek Est Sec 2607 Cattail LnFranklin37064
$959,490.00Annecy Ph3a4029 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$982,428.00Annecy Ph3a4013 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$630,648.00Lochridge Sec34029 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$1,222,380.00Terravista Sec15024 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$482,800.00School Manor422 Figuers DrFranklin37064
$765,140.00Westhaven Sec60642 Danny LnFranklin37064
$870,000.00Westhaven Sec493063 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$779,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph21020 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$1,400,000.00Landmark Of Brentwood6022 Landmark PlBrentwood37027
$695,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec L356 Cannonade CirFranklin37069
$101,550.008645 Taliaferro RdEagleville37060
$350,000.008972 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$1,210,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec381002 Blaine CtFranklin37064
$757,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 61704 Stoney Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$470,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 212006 Lima CtSpring Hill37174
$409,900.00Wakefield Sec 13003 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$460,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b3006 Lona CtSpring Hill37174
$470,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 22674 Douglas LnThompson's Station37179
$1,150,000.00Myles Manor106 Winslow RdFranklin37064
$342,700.00Residences @ South Wind2445 Kennedy CtFranklin37064
$1,361,750.009829 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$975,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 223053 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$499,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 201460 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$1,150,000.00Vella Kimberly9626 Stanfield RdBrentwood37027
$1,499,900.00Harts Landmark2155 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$679,000.00Brixworth Ph7a8038 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$775,000.00Rogersshire Sec 5114 Berwick PlFranklin37064
$569,900.00Harmony Hills1033 Harmony Hills Pvt DrFranklin37064
$2,500,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 41524 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$467,400.00Wyngate Est Ph 91705 Darien CirSpring Hill37174
$525,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 3213 Cambridge PlFranklin37067
$750,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 6136 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$1,094,000.00Willowmet Sec 12016 Willowmet LnBrentwood37027
$1,200,000.00Holly Tree Hills Sec 22108 Holly View CtBrentwood37027
$1,007,894.00Westhaven Sec60643 Danny LnFranklin37064
$600,000.00Monticello Sec 3106 Arlington PlFranklin37064
$981,767.00Willowsprings Sec 1167 Gardenia WayFranklin37064
$575,000.00Twin Oaks1632 Birchwood CirFranklin37064
$1,700,000.00Southern Preserve Sec22130 Southern Preserve LnFranklin37064
$900,000.00Cottonwood Est141 Riverwood DrFranklin37069

