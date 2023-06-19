Williamson County Property Transfers May 30

See where houses and property sold for May 30 through June 2, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$662,500.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 9
|1384 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$815,000.00
|5290 Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,999,438.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5101 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$459,000.00
|Wynwood Park
|Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$625,000.00
|Twin Springs Sec 3
|8219 White Chapel Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$575,000.00
|Audubon Cove
|7315 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$240,000.00
|Scarborough Village Ph 2
|7220 Rosemary Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$220,000.00
|Bujorian Rachelle
|7312 Walker Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$765,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|120 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$750,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 1
|201 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,899,900.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5132 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,201,200.00
|Annecy Ph3c
|3536 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$935,000.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1283 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,273,218.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|6156 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2
|6584 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$909,500.00
|Falls Grove Sec 1
|6820 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$849,900.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 3
|409 Pastoral Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,260,545.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|5604 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,360,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2801 Cain Ter
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$820,000.00
|Benevento Ph 2
|3196 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$996,635.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|6153 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000.00
|1007 -a Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 10
|5011 Evanston Way
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$740,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|6161 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$905,000.00
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2
|7019 Mayflower Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$279,000.00
|7134 Brush Creek Rd S
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 12
|2194 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$854,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 37
|1017 Oleander St
|Franklin
|37064
|$486,280.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19
|3549 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$335,000.00
|Cadet Homes Sec 2
|110 Powder Mill Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,370,000.00
|Vaughn Gregory Trey
|4731 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$459,900.00
|4761 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,849,900.00
|Grove Sec15
|8085 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$736,500.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 1
|1407 Savannah Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$325,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph2
|307 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$387,500.00
|Fernvale Springs Condos
|7523 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$800,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 1
|1269 Bridgeton Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$25,000.00
|Owl Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,160,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|433 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$780,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b
|2772 Cloister Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$540,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec12
|1012 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 10
|995 Dortch Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$810,000.00
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1
|2946 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,041,554.00
|Hope Ridge
|6021 Serene Valley Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$690,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2
|252 Norfolk Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$940,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 3
|524 Great Angelica Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$6,600,000.00
|2676 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,375,000.00
|Jenkins W R
|418 Boyd Mill Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000.00
|Morningside Sec 4
|8075 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,700,000.00
|Forest Home Farms Sec 1
|222 Arrowhead Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$351,500.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|405 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$845,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7
|114 Wise Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$755,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2
|1039 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000.00
|4026 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,200,000.00
|Perkins Farm
|1511 Natchez Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$505,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2709 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$855,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13
|413 Snowden St W
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 1
|804 Legends Glen Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$409,000.00
|7815 Daugherty-capley Rd
|Bon Aqua
|37025
|$603,000.00
|Barclay Place
|2010 Barclay Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,485,500.00
|Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$795,000.00
|Carriage Hills Sec 1
|1730 Carriage Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,912,500.00
|Farnsworth
|435 Boyd Mill Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$569,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 1
|208 Valley Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,195,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 40
|9014 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$705,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10
|4130 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,365,750.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7612 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,099,500.00
|Mclemore Farms Sec 2-a
|2806 Manning Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|7319 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$372,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 3
|2813 Overton Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,075,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 4-d
|9439 Timber Ridge Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,721,500.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7001 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,743,567.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2194 Burgin Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,134,990.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|819 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,720,902.00
|1724 Wilkes Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 8
|261 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,642,511.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|931 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 3-c
|609 Hunters Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,535,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|2846 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,310,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 15
|225 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,300,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec1
|421 Oldenburg Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$678,260.00
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3
|4000 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2
|6022 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$830,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 10
|250 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$744,790.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4044 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,139,900.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3060 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$632,946.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|3029 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,350,000.00
|Omer
|6230 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,969,900.00
|Grove Sec9
|8776 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$690,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y
|7025 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$890,588.00
|Annecy Ph3a
|4004 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$510,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2685 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$818,686.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|2043 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,356,642.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|600 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 5
|2822 Tweed Pl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$250,000.00
|James Sub
|208 James Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$736,076.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7432 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,175,000.00
|Goose Creek Est Sec 2
|607 Cattail Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$959,490.00
|Annecy Ph3a
|4029 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$982,428.00
|Annecy Ph3a
|4013 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$630,648.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4029 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,222,380.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5024 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$482,800.00
|School Manor
|422 Figuers Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$765,140.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|642 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$870,000.00
|Westhaven Sec49
|3063 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$779,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2
|1020 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,400,000.00
|Landmark Of Brentwood
|6022 Landmark Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$695,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L
|356 Cannonade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$101,550.00
|8645 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$350,000.00
|8972 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,210,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|1002 Blaine Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$757,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 6
|1704 Stoney Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$470,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 21
|2006 Lima Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$409,900.00
|Wakefield Sec 1
|3003 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$460,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b
|3006 Lona Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$470,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 2
|2674 Douglas Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,150,000.00
|Myles Manor
|106 Winslow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$342,700.00
|Residences @ South Wind
|2445 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,361,750.00
|9829 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$975,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 22
|3053 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$499,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 20
|1460 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,150,000.00
|Vella Kimberly
|9626 Stanfield Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,499,900.00
|Harts Landmark
|2155 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$679,000.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8038 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$775,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 5
|114 Berwick Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$569,900.00
|Harmony Hills
|1033 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 4
|1524 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$467,400.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 9
|1705 Darien Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 3
|213 Cambridge Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$750,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 6
|136 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,094,000.00
|Willowmet Sec 1
|2016 Willowmet Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|Holly Tree Hills Sec 2
|2108 Holly View Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,007,894.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|643 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Monticello Sec 3
|106 Arlington Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$981,767.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|167 Gardenia Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Twin Oaks
|1632 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Southern Preserve Sec2
|2130 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|141 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069