Williamson County Property Transfers May 30

See where houses and property sold for May 30 through June 2, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $662,500.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 9 1384 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $815,000.00 5290 Old Harding Rd Franklin 37064 $1,999,438.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5101 Bond Mill Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $459,000.00 Wynwood Park Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $625,000.00 Twin Springs Sec 3 8219 White Chapel Ct Brentwood 37027 $575,000.00 Audubon Cove 7315 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $240,000.00 Scarborough Village Ph 2 7220 Rosemary Ct Fairview 37062 $220,000.00 Bujorian Rachelle 7312 Walker Rd Fairview 37062 $765,000.00 Cottonwood Est 120 Cottonwood Dr Franklin 37069 $750,000.00 Cannonwood Sec 1 201 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37067 $1,899,900.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5132 Bond Mill Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $1,201,200.00 Annecy Ph3c 3536 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $935,000.00 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b 1283 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,273,218.00 St Marlo Sec2 6156 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 6584 Windmill Dr College Grove 37046 $909,500.00 Falls Grove Sec 1 6820 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove 37046 $849,900.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 3 409 Pastoral Way Nolensville 37135 $1,260,545.00 St Marlo Sec1 5604 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $1,360,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2801 Cain Ter Thompson's Station 37179 $820,000.00 Benevento Ph 2 3196 Appian Way Spring Hill 37174 $996,635.00 St Marlo Sec2 6153 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $3,000,000.00 1007 -a Highland Rd Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 10 5011 Evanston Way Thompson's Station 37179 $740,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 6161 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $905,000.00 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 7019 Mayflower Cir Brentwood 37027 $279,000.00 7134 Brush Creek Rd S Fairview 37062 $750,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 12 2194 Loudenslager Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $854,000.00 Westhaven Sec 37 1017 Oleander St Franklin 37064 $486,280.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 3549 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $335,000.00 Cadet Homes Sec 2 110 Powder Mill Dr Franklin 37064 $1,370,000.00 Vaughn Gregory Trey 4731 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $459,900.00 4761 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $2,849,900.00 Grove Sec15 8085 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $736,500.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 1 1407 Savannah Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $325,000.00 Shirebrook Ph2 307 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $387,500.00 Fernvale Springs Condos 7523 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $800,000.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 1 1269 Bridgeton Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $25,000.00 Owl Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,160,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph2 433 Herring Trl Nolensville 37135 $780,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b 2772 Cloister Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $540,000.00 Wades Grove Sec12 1012 Rudder Dr Spring Hill 37174 $650,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 10 995 Dortch Ln Nolensville 37135 $810,000.00 Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 2946 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $2,041,554.00 Hope Ridge 6021 Serene Valley Trl Franklin 37064 $690,000.00 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2 252 Norfolk Ln Nolensville 37135 $940,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 3 524 Great Angelica Way Nolensville 37135 $6,600,000.00 2676 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,375,000.00 Jenkins W R 418 Boyd Mill Ave Franklin 37064 $630,000.00 Morningside Sec 4 8075 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $2,700,000.00 Forest Home Farms Sec 1 222 Arrowhead Rd Franklin 37069 $351,500.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 405 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $845,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7 114 Wise Rd Franklin 37064 $755,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2 1039 Fitzroy Cir Spring Hill 37174 $950,000.00 4026 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $2,200,000.00 Perkins Farm 1511 Natchez Rd Franklin 37069 $505,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2709 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $855,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 413 Snowden St W Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 Legends Ridge Sec 1 804 Legends Glen Ct Franklin 37069 $409,000.00 7815 Daugherty-capley Rd Bon Aqua 37025 $603,000.00 Barclay Place 2010 Barclay Ln Franklin 37064 $2,485,500.00 Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $795,000.00 Carriage Hills Sec 1 1730 Carriage Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,912,500.00 Farnsworth 435 Boyd Mill Ave Franklin 37064 $569,000.00 Green Valley Sec 1 208 Valley Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $1,195,000.00 Westhaven Sec 40 9014 Keats St Franklin 37064 $705,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10 4130 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $1,365,750.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7612 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $1,099,500.00 Mclemore Farms Sec 2-a 2806 Manning Ln Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 7319 Wiley Cir Fairview 37062 $372,000.00 Aston Woods Sec 3 2813 Overton Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,075,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 4-d 9439 Timber Ridge Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,721,500.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7001 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $1,743,567.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2194 Burgin Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,134,990.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 819 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $5,720,902.00 1724 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill 37174 $850,000.00 Polk Place Sec 8 261 Noah Dr Franklin 37064 $1,642,511.00 Westhaven Sec59 931 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 Foxland Hall Sec 3-c 609 Hunters Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,535,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 2846 Polo Club Rd Nashville 37221 $1,310,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 15 225 Chatfield Way Franklin 37067 $1,300,000.00 Benington 2 Sec1 421 Oldenburg Rd Nolensville 37135 $678,260.00 Tanyard Springs Ph 3 4000 Williford Way Spring Hill 37174 $950,000.00 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 6022 Trout Ln Spring Hill 37174 $830,000.00 Polk Place Sec 10 250 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $744,790.00 Lochridge Sec3 4044 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,139,900.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3060 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $632,946.00 Lochridge Sec3 3029 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,350,000.00 Omer 6230 Belle Rive Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,969,900.00 Grove Sec9 8776 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $690,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y 7025 Penbrook Dr Franklin 37069 $890,588.00 Annecy Ph3a 4004 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $510,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2685 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $818,686.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 2043 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $1,356,642.00 Westhaven Sec60 600 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 5 2822 Tweed Pl Thompson's Station 37179 $250,000.00 James Sub 208 James Ave Franklin 37064 $736,076.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7432 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,175,000.00 Goose Creek Est Sec 2 607 Cattail Ln Franklin 37064 $959,490.00 Annecy Ph3a 4029 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $982,428.00 Annecy Ph3a 4013 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $630,648.00 Lochridge Sec3 4029 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,222,380.00 Terravista Sec1 5024 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $482,800.00 School Manor 422 Figuers Dr Franklin 37064 $765,140.00 Westhaven Sec60 642 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $870,000.00 Westhaven Sec49 3063 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $779,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph2 1020 Gadwall Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,400,000.00 Landmark Of Brentwood 6022 Landmark Pl Brentwood 37027 $695,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec L 356 Cannonade Cir Franklin 37069 $101,550.00 8645 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $350,000.00 8972 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $1,210,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 1002 Blaine Ct Franklin 37064 $757,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 6 1704 Stoney Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $470,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 21 2006 Lima Ct Spring Hill 37174 $409,900.00 Wakefield Sec 1 3003 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $460,000.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b 3006 Lona Ct Spring Hill 37174 $470,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 2 2674 Douglas Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,150,000.00 Myles Manor 106 Winslow Rd Franklin 37064 $342,700.00 Residences @ South Wind 2445 Kennedy Ct Franklin 37064 $1,361,750.00 9829 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $975,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 22 3053 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $499,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 20 1460 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,150,000.00 Vella Kimberly 9626 Stanfield Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,499,900.00 Harts Landmark 2155 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $679,000.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8038 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $775,000.00 Rogersshire Sec 5 114 Berwick Pl Franklin 37064 $569,900.00 Harmony Hills 1033 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $2,500,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 1524 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $467,400.00 Wyngate Est Ph 9 1705 Darien Cir Spring Hill 37174 $525,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 3 213 Cambridge Pl Franklin 37067 $750,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 6 136 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $1,094,000.00 Willowmet Sec 1 2016 Willowmet Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000.00 Holly Tree Hills Sec 2 2108 Holly View Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,007,894.00 Westhaven Sec60 643 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $600,000.00 Monticello Sec 3 106 Arlington Pl Franklin 37064 $981,767.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 167 Gardenia Way Franklin 37064 $575,000.00 Twin Oaks 1632 Birchwood Cir Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 Southern Preserve Sec2 2130 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Cottonwood Est 141 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069