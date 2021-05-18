Williamson County Property Transfers May 3

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for May 3-7, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$575,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 93101 St Stephens WayFranklinTN37064
$300,000.00Glenellen Est Sec 21587 Glenellen WayBrentwoodTN37027
$778,000.00J & P1776 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$1,500,000.005874 Garrison RdFranklinTN37064
$170,000.00Forrest Glenn RdFairviewTN37062
$250,000.00Byrd Thomas2936 Mccanless RdNolensvilleTN37135
$480,000.00Byrd Thomas2936 Mccanless RdNolensvilleTN37135
$1,575,000.00Nestledown Farms4023 Laurawood LnFranklinTN37067
$451,000.00Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b,27201 Deervalley DrFairviewTN37062
$455,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-22313 Wimbledon CirFranklinTN37069
$787,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23754 Fontwell LnFranklinTN37064
$292,000.00Patton Est7896 Horn Tavern RdFairviewTN37062
$730,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34430 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
$525,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec W120 Ben Brush CirFranklinTN37069
$2,150,000.003383 Southall RdFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Eagles Glen Sec 1148 Eagles Glen DrFranklinTN37067
$770,000.00Stags Leap Sec 3b6137 Stags Leap WayFranklinTN37064
$1,425,000.00Laurels The Sec 31771 Charity DrBrentwoodTN37027
$905,282.00Hardeman Springs Sec15537 Hardeman Springs BlvdArringtonTN37014
$355,000.00Braxton Bend Ph 17104 Marshall PlFairviewTN37062
$475,000.00Billingsly Square321 Billingsly Ct #22FranklinTN37067
$462,500.00Buckner Crossing Sec 11079 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,112,513.00Burberry Glen Ph3a752 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
$661,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec17217 Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,040,000.00Jubilee Ridge3010 Jubilee Ridge RdFranklinTN37069
$600,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 251024 Dunrobin DrFranklinTN37067
$750,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b2905 Paper Mill Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
$400,000.00Ford Robert7606 -08 Pewitt RdFranklinTN37064
$370,000.00Ford RobertPewitt RdFranklinTN37064
$0.01Davenport GregArno RdCollege GroveTN37046
$901,000.00Westhaven Sec 40412 Ripley LnFranklinTN37064
$581,500.00Cannonwood Sec 3297 Dandridge DrFranklinTN37067
$451,000.005715 Wilkins Branch RdFranklinTN37064
$1,715,000.00Taramore Ph159489 Stillbrook TrBrentwoodTN37027
$456,100.00River Rest Est Sec 41022 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$580,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 32305 Redwood TrlThompsons StationTN37179
$1,250,000.00Whetstone Ph1806 Bathwick DrBrentwoodTN37027
$368,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b1660 Hampshire PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
$796,008.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec371042 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$825,000.00Keystone Sec 11739 Masters DrFranklinTN37064
$503,280.00Wildwood Valley Est1900 Rosewood Valley DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,030,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 6373 Childe Harolds CirBrentwoodTN37027
$1,368,330.00Bishops Gate Wards Mill208 Bishops Gate DrFranklinTN37064
$154,350.00Brenthaven Sec 78209 Maryland LnBrentwoodTN37027
$600,000.00Long LnFranklinTN37064
$1,850,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 5753 Sinclair CirBrentwoodTN37027
$1,794,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 5753 Sinclair CirBrentwoodTN37027
$835,000.00Long LnFranklinTN37064
$825,000.00Oakhall Sec 21631 Oakhall DrBrentwoodTN37027
$730,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park147 Wise RdFranklinTN37064
$612,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b3000 Canal StNolensvilleTN37135
$1,138,500.00Beech Grove Farms Sec 21101 Beech Grove RdBrentwoodTN37027
$877,261.00Tap Root Hills Sec43026 Halenwool CirFranklinTN37067
$395,000.002015 Moultrie CirFranklinTN37064
$390,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1427 Verandah LnFranklinTN37064
$751,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21832 Dartmoor LnFranklinTN37064
$980,000.00Brentmeade Est 10725 Jones PkwyBrentwoodTN37027
$2,600,000.001175 Hillview LnFranklinTN37064
$950,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 51092 Millwood CtBrentwoodTN37027
$575,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 3403 Parish PlFranklinTN37067
$738,633.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382042 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$778,282.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec384002 Kentucky CtFranklinTN37064
$1,027,386.00Westhaven Sec52906 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$16,000.003741 Sycamore RdThompsons StationTN37179
$491,130.00Burberry Glen Ph3a1838 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
$330,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 41149 Summerville CirThompsons StationTN37179
$730,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec11567 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
$925,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47713 Strait TrlArringtonTN37014
$3,750,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27384 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,580,620.00Traditions Sec51892 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$390,000.00Clairmonte Sec 11310 Clairmonte LnFranklinTN37064
$432,500.00Morningside Sec 99012 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$900,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47709 Strait TrlCollege GroveTN37046
$700,000.00Westhaven Section 151015 Westhaven Blvd #220FranklinTN37064
$740,000.00Brenthaven Sec 61524 Covington DrBrentwoodTN37027
$375,000.00Hillsboro Acres1129 Brookside DrFranklinTN37069
$367,625.00Pennock Place7324 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$825,000.00Westhaven Section 261340 Jewell AveFranklinTN37064
$833,880.00Scales Farmstead Ph2417 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$336,900.00Petra Commons101 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
$660,000.00Telfair Ph2623 Dunmeyer CtNolensvilleTN37135
$481,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 13049 Ballenger DrNolensvilleTN37135
$336,900.00Petra Commons101 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
$500,000.00Westhaven Sec 14626 Watermark WayFranklinTN37064
$435,000.00Maplewood Sec 4534 Maplegrove DrFranklinTN37064
$735,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph21052 Fitzroy CirSpring HillTN37174
$415,000.00Meadowgreen Acres119 Meadowgreen DrFranklinTN37069
$865,000.00Whitehall Farms Sec 1308 Binkley DrFranklinTN37069
$775,000.00Johnston Tom And Mimi5712 Moore RdFranklinTN37064
$1,070,000.00Westhaven Sec 181645 Grassmere RdFranklinTN37064
$430,851.00Simmons Ridge Sec8513 Black Tea WayFranklinTN37064
$510,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 12228 Castlewood DrFranklinTN37067
$250,000.002087 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$195,000.00Crow Cut RdFairviewTN37062
$840,004.00Lockwood Glen Sec91099 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
$547,645.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2740 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$330,000.006051 Rural Plains Cir #206FranklinTN37064
$505,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 141309 Liberty PkFranklinTN37067
$515,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 12228 Castlewood DrFranklinTN37064
$3,210,000.00Hincheyville611 Fair StFranklinTN37064
$346,000.00Eastview520 Eastview DrFranklinTN37064
$608,418.00Tap Root Hills Sec56013 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$700,000.003015 Duplex RdSpring HillTN37174
$565,000.00Stream Valley Sec 3902 Linden Isle DrFranklinTN37064
$2,200,000.00Huntoon3241 Blazer RdFranklinTN37064
$2,100,000.00Aspen Grove Sec T-4278 Seaboard Ln #20FranklinTN37067
$340,000.00River Rest Sec 1183 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$584,573.00Tap Root Hills Sec53056 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$599,900.00Burkitt Village Add Ph2936 Redstone LnNolensvilleTN37135
$596,760.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4a1424 Trumpet Lily PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
$90,000.00Buckner Place2838 Pedigo PlThompsons StationTN37179
$1,000,000.00Ninth Ave N Right Of Way802 Fair StFranklinTN37064
$730,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1219 Buckhead DrBrentwoodTN37027
$661,830.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2064 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$3,498,000.00Grove Sec88304 Shoreline CtCollege GroveTN37046
$900,000.00Hillsboro Manor1808 Franklin Hills Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$1,050,000.004312 N Chapel RdFranklinTN37067
$850,000.00Sneed Forest Sec 12401 Foxhaven DrFranklinTN37069
$1,000.00Lula LnFranklinTN37064
$835,000.00Woodlands @ Copperstone9710 Turquoise LnBrentwoodTN37027
$695,500.00Southern Woods Sec 7518 N Woods CtBrentwoodTN37027
$134,025.00Falls Grove Sec67158 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$134,025.00Falls Grove Sec79017 Nestling Ridge CtCollege GroveTN37046
$510,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2246 Norfolk LnNolensvilleTN37135
$1,025,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 31225 Knox Valley DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,350,000.00Westhaven Sec502079 Erwin StFranklinTN37064
$532,600.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph21055 Alice Springs CirSpring HillTN37174
$399,694.00Pennock Place7107 Ivory WayFairviewTN37062
$397,845.00Pennock Place7111 Ivory WayFairviewTN37062
$949,000.00Richland Close1068 Carlisle LnFranklinTN37064
$358,426.00Pennock Place7109 Ivory WayFairviewTN37062
$792,500.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a2741 Rock Wall RdNashvilleTN37221
$797,000.00Webb Rd EaglevilleTN37060
$383,065.00Bellefant Rd EaglevilleTN37060
$528,272.00Brixworth Ph51720 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
$150,000.00Smith RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$1,150,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 31213 Knox Valley DrBrentwoodTN37027
$525,000.00Witherspoon Sec 7Edenwilde Dr 9311BrentwoodTN37027
$548,800.00Westhaven Sec 57Conar St FranklinTN37064
$607,687.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4a1420 Trumpet Lily PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
$777,604.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382048 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$611,290.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1248 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,250,000.00Benington 2 Sec 2-b1108 Lusitano CtNolensvilleTN37135
$850,000.00530 Natchez Bend RdNashvilleTN37221
$617,779.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17732 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
$502,500.00Willowsprings Sec 1429 Verandah LnFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Walnut Hills467 Franklin RdFranklinTN37069
$37,500.004615 Bethesda RdThompsons StationTN37179
$450,000.00Billingsly Square321 Billingsly Ct #19FranklinTN37067
$435,000.00Franklin Green Sec 143171 Tristan DrFranklinTN37064
$320,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1308 Norvich CtFranklinTN37069
$433,500.00Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3212 Kensington PlFranklinTN37067
$516,855.00Waters Edge Sec53058 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$1,870,000.00Annandale Sec 79254 Carrisbrook LnBrentwoodTN37027
$1,054,220.00Lookaway Farms Sec16305 Turkey Foot CtFranklinTN37067
$425,000.00Tollgate Sec 13a3137 Hazelton DrThompsons StationTN37179
$482,790.00Waters Edge Sec53064 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$606,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 212226 Wolford CirFranklinTN37067
$645,000.00Windsor Park Sec 21108 Ascot LnFranklinTN37064
$1,530,000.00Belle Rive Ph 2536 Grand Oaks DrBrentwoodTN37027
$885,000.00Westhaven Sec 474091 Camberley StFranklinTN37064
$649,000.00908 Lewisburg AveFranklinTN37064
$400,000.001500 W Main StFranklinTN37064
$1,450,000.00Westhaven Sec 271534 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
$530,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b2512 Hester CtNolensvilleTN37135
$624,771.00Brixworth Ph7b9033 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$396,900.00Tollgate Village Sec352100 Branford Place 321Thompsons StationTN37179
$1,260,000.00Morgan Farms Sec21840 Tiverton PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
$550,000.00Belshire Ph 23003 Everleigh PlSpring HillTN37174
$2,750,000.00Bishop Leslie5292 Poor House Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$905,000.002135 Kidd RdNolensvilleTN37135
$565,500.00Spring Hill Place Sec 41508 Charleston Park DrSpring HillTN37174
$759,000.00Leeland1108 Warrior DrFranklinTN37064
$1,295,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 11-b #113021 Flagstone DrFranklinTN37069
$1,500,000.00Macchiarella Steven3330 Bailey RdFranklinTN37064
$232,891.00Ambergate Est Sec 14319 Ambergate CtFranklinTN37064
$950,000.00Ivan Creek4901 Buds Farm Ln WFranklinTN37064
$495,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec3Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
$134,025.00Falls Grove Sec67117 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$544,045.00Falls Grove Sec67157 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$519,990.00Copper Ridge Ph83005 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$2,100,000.00Troubadour Sec78016 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,100,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b2660 Sporting Hill Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
$700,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22624 Finnhorse LnFranklinTN37064
$1,700,000.00Echo Park108 Alpine CtFranklinTN37069
$1,210,000.00Governors Club Ph 111 Medalist CtBrentwoodTN37027
$147,250.00Grove Sec98715 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
$128,250.00Grove Sec98705 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
$152,000.00Grove Sec98677 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
$560,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 32607 Westerham WayThompsons StationTN37179
$810,000.00Smyrna Road Homes512 Shenandoah DrBrentwoodTN37027
$710,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec262049 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
$430,000.00Stream Valley Section 03818 Shade Tree LnFranklinTN37064
$655,000.00Stags Leap Sec 16017 Stags Leap WayFranklinTN37064
$475,000.00Commons @ Gateway232 Gateway CtFranklinTN37069
$1,000,000.00Sonoma Sec 11837 Sonoma TrBrentwoodTN37027
$709,485.00Arrington Ridge Sec17041 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$500,000.00Westhaven Sec396000 Keats St 201FranklinTN37064
$610,000.00Goose Creek Est Sec 1116 Gosling DrFranklinTN37064
$372,500.00Ridgeport Sec 21942 Portway RdSpring HillTN37174
$1,500,000.00Lachs John2825 Sanford RdNolensvilleTN37135
$66,000.00Lancaster DrFranklinTN37064
$660,000.00Mckays Mill Section 371302 Bantry CtFranklinTN37067
$759,900.00Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec22055 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
$405,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 6-b2425 Mercer CtThompsons StationTN37179
$368,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31218 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$480,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-32040 Glastonbury DrFranklinTN37069
$900,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 5-1131 Princess CirFranklinTN37064
$485,644.00Waters Edge Sec53052 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$575,782.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2709 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$600,000.00River Club Est Sec 11123 Carnton LnFranklinTN37064
$225,000.00Morgan Farms Sec29489 Crediton CtBrentwoodTN37027
$900,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47558 Whiskey RdCollege GroveTN37046
$547,346.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2728 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$564,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 14a2865 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$735,000.00Willowick1509 Plymouth DrBrentwoodTN37027
$825,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 72119 Willowmet DrBrentwoodTN37027
$250,000.00Residences @ South Wind2805 Kennedy CtFranklinTN37064
$405,500.00James307 James AveFranklinTN37064
$628,000.00Nolen Park Ph 27123 Nolen Park CirNolensvilleTN37175
$675,000.001191 W Main StFranklinTN37064
$525,000.00Benevento East Ph2 Sec26001 San Giovanni CtSpring HillTN37174
$535,000.00Carondelet Sec 6814 Wilson PkBrentwoodTN37027
$850,000.00Westhaven Sec 12523 Ardmore PlaceFranklinTN37064
$1,075,734.00Kings Chapel Sec84509 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$734,900.00Stephens Valley Sec4912 Dauphine StNashvilleTN37221
$710,000.00Westhaven Sec502060 Erwin StFranklinTN37064
$627,500.00Carondelet Sec 6814 Wilson PkBrentwoodTN37027
$2,995,900.00Laurelbrooke Sec 41070 Vaughn Crest DrFranklinTN37069
$763,500.00Arrington Retreat Sec 3405 Pastoral WayNolensvilleTN37135
$540,000.00Tollgate Sec103001 Millerton WayThompsons StationTN37179
$275,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 42715 Mollys CtSpring HillTN37174
$672,950.00Heath Pl @ Franklin1508 Kinnard DrFranklinTN37064
$373,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 112315 Baldwin CtSpring HillTN37174
$659,000.00Reed Robert6423 Peytonsville-arno RdCollege GroveTN37046
$433,150.00Tanyard Springs Ph 34047 Williford WaySpring HillTN37174
$530,318.00Lockwood Glen Sec9415 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
$570,490.00Burberry Glen Ph1-b153 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensvilleTN37135
$280,000.00River Rest Sec 1227 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$710,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 1833 Coxboro DrBrentwoodTN37027
$650,000.00Tollgate Village Sec172004 Rockhurst DrThompsons StationTN37179
$3,000,000.00214 4th Ave SFranklinTN37064
$370,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec22025 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
$750,000.00Highland View Ph 11034 Highland RdBrentwoodTN37027
$560,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph104104 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
$360,000.00Clovercroft RdFranklinTN37067
$1,325,000.00Gibson Steve1712 Joe Pope RdThompsons StationTN37179
$558,648.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2729 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$435,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 32775 Lafayette DrThompsons StationTN37179
$440,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 21706 Catalpa CtThompsons StationTN37179
$1,050,000.00Southgate1605 Columbia AveFranklinTN37064
$920,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec24025 General Martin LnFranklinTN37064
$289,000.00Twin Creek7212 Sutton PlFairviewTN37062

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here