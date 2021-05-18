Williamson County Property Transfers May 3

See where houses sold for May 3-7, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$575,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 9
|3101 St Stephens Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Glenellen Est Sec 2
|1587 Glenellen Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$778,000.00
|J & P
|1776 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,500,000.00
|5874 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$170,000.00
|Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$250,000.00
|Byrd Thomas
|2936 Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$480,000.00
|Byrd Thomas
|2936 Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,575,000.00
|Nestledown Farms
|4023 Laurawood Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$451,000.00
|Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b,2
|7201 Deervalley Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$455,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2
|2313 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$787,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|754 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$292,000.00
|Patton Est
|7896 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$730,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34
|430 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec W
|120 Ben Brush Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$2,150,000.00
|3383 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Eagles Glen Sec 1
|148 Eagles Glen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$770,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 3b
|6137 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,425,000.00
|Laurels The Sec 3
|1771 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$905,282.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5537 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$355,000.00
|Braxton Bend Ph 1
|7104 Marshall Pl
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$475,000.00
|Billingsly Square
|321 Billingsly Ct #22
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$462,500.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|1079 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,112,513.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|752 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$661,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|7217 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,040,000.00
|Jubilee Ridge
|3010 Jubilee Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$600,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 25
|1024 Dunrobin Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$750,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|2905 Paper Mill Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$400,000.00
|Ford Robert
|7606 -08 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$370,000.00
|Ford Robert
|Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$0.01
|Davenport Greg
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$901,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 40
|412 Ripley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$581,500.00
|Cannonwood Sec 3
|297 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$451,000.00
|5715 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,715,000.00
|Taramore Ph15
|9489 Stillbrook Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$456,100.00
|River Rest Est Sec 4
|1022 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$580,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3
|2305 Redwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,250,000.00
|Whetstone Ph1
|806 Bathwick Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$368,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b
|1660 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$796,008.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37
|1042 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Keystone Sec 1
|1739 Masters Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$503,280.00
|Wildwood Valley Est
|1900 Rosewood Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,030,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 6
|373 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,368,330.00
|Bishops Gate Wards Mill
|208 Bishops Gate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$154,350.00
|Brenthaven Sec 7
|8209 Maryland Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Long Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,850,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 5
|753 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,794,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 5
|753 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$835,000.00
|Long Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 2
|1631 Oakhall Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$730,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|147 Wise Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$612,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b
|3000 Canal St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,138,500.00
|Beech Grove Farms Sec 2
|1101 Beech Grove Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$877,261.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec4
|3026 Halenwool Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$395,000.00
|2015 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$390,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|427 Verandah Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$751,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21
|832 Dartmoor Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$980,000.00
|Brentmeade Est 10
|725 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,600,000.00
|1175 Hillview Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5
|1092 Millwood Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$575,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 3
|403 Parish Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$738,633.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|2042 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$778,282.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|4002 Kentucky Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,027,386.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|906 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$16,000.00
|3741 Sycamore Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$491,130.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1838 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$330,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 4
|1149 Summerville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$730,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1
|1567 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$925,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7713 Strait Trl
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$3,750,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7384 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,580,620.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1892 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$390,000.00
|Clairmonte Sec 1
|1310 Clairmonte Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$432,500.00
|Morningside Sec 9
|9012 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$900,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7709 Strait Trl
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$700,000.00
|Westhaven Section 15
|1015 Westhaven Blvd #220
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$740,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 6
|1524 Covington Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$375,000.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|1129 Brookside Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$367,625.00
|Pennock Place
|7324 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$825,000.00
|Westhaven Section 26
|1340 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$833,880.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|417 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$336,900.00
|Petra Commons
|101 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$660,000.00
|Telfair Ph2
|623 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$481,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 1
|3049 Ballenger Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$336,900.00
|Petra Commons
|101 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$500,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 14
|626 Watermark Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$435,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 4
|534 Maplegrove Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$735,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2
|1052 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$415,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|119 Meadowgreen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$865,000.00
|Whitehall Farms Sec 1
|308 Binkley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$775,000.00
|Johnston Tom And Mimi
|5712 Moore Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,070,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 18
|1645 Grassmere Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$430,851.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|513 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$510,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 1
|2228 Castlewood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$250,000.00
|2087 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$195,000.00
|Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$840,004.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|1099 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$547,645.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2740 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$330,000.00
|6051 Rural Plains Cir #206
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$505,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 14
|1309 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$515,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 1
|2228 Castlewood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,210,000.00
|Hincheyville
|611 Fair St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$346,000.00
|Eastview
|520 Eastview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$608,418.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|6013 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$700,000.00
|3015 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$565,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 3
|902 Linden Isle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,200,000.00
|Huntoon
|3241 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,100,000.00
|Aspen Grove Sec T-4
|278 Seaboard Ln #20
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$340,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|183 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$584,573.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|3056 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$599,900.00
|Burkitt Village Add Ph2
|936 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$596,760.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4a
|1424 Trumpet Lily Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$90,000.00
|Buckner Place
|2838 Pedigo Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,000,000.00
|Ninth Ave N Right Of Way
|802 Fair St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$730,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1219 Buckhead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$661,830.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2064 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$3,498,000.00
|Grove Sec8
|8304 Shoreline Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$900,000.00
|Hillsboro Manor
|1808 Franklin Hills Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|4312 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$850,000.00
|Sneed Forest Sec 1
|2401 Foxhaven Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,000.00
|Lula Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$835,000.00
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|9710 Turquoise Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$695,500.00
|Southern Woods Sec 7
|518 N Woods Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$134,025.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7158 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$134,025.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9017 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$510,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 2
|246 Norfolk Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,025,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 3
|1225 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,350,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|2079 Erwin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$532,600.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|1055 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$399,694.00
|Pennock Place
|7107 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$397,845.00
|Pennock Place
|7111 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$949,000.00
|Richland Close
|1068 Carlisle Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$358,426.00
|Pennock Place
|7109 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$792,500.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a
|2741 Rock Wall Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$797,000.00
|Webb Rd
|Eagleville
|TN
|37060
|$383,065.00
|Bellefant Rd
|Eagleville
|TN
|37060
|$528,272.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|1720 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$150,000.00
|Smith Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$1,150,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 3
|1213 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$525,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec 7
|Edenwilde Dr 9311
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$548,800.00
|Westhaven Sec 57
|Conar St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$607,687.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4a
|1420 Trumpet Lily Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$777,604.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|2048 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$611,290.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1248 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,250,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec 2-b
|1108 Lusitano Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$850,000.00
|530 Natchez Bend Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$617,779.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7732 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$502,500.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|429 Verandah Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Walnut Hills
|467 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$37,500.00
|4615 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$450,000.00
|Billingsly Square
|321 Billingsly Ct #19
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$435,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 14
|3171 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$320,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1
|308 Norvich Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$433,500.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3
|212 Kensington Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$516,855.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3058 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,870,000.00
|Annandale Sec 7
|9254 Carrisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,054,220.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6305 Turkey Foot Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$425,000.00
|Tollgate Sec 13a
|3137 Hazelton Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$482,790.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3064 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$606,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 21
|2226 Wolford Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$645,000.00
|Windsor Park Sec 2
|1108 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,530,000.00
|Belle Rive Ph 2
|536 Grand Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$885,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 47
|4091 Camberley St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$649,000.00
|908 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$400,000.00
|1500 W Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,450,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 27
|1534 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$530,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b
|2512 Hester Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$624,771.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9033 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$396,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec35
|2100 Branford Place 321
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,260,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec2
|1840 Tiverton Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Belshire Ph 2
|3003 Everleigh Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,750,000.00
|Bishop Leslie
|5292 Poor House Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$905,000.00
|2135 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$565,500.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 4
|1508 Charleston Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$759,000.00
|Leeland
|1108 Warrior Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,295,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-b #11
|3021 Flagstone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,500,000.00
|Macchiarella Steven
|3330 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$232,891.00
|Ambergate Est Sec 1
|4319 Ambergate Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|4901 Buds Farm Ln W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$495,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$134,025.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7117 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$544,045.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7157 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$519,990.00
|Copper Ridge Ph8
|3005 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,100,000.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|8016 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,100,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|2660 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$700,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22
|624 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Echo Park
|108 Alpine Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,210,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 11
|1 Medalist Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$147,250.00
|Grove Sec9
|8715 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$128,250.00
|Grove Sec9
|8705 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$152,000.00
|Grove Sec9
|8677 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$560,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3
|2607 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$810,000.00
|Smyrna Road Homes
|512 Shenandoah Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$710,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26
|2049 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$430,000.00
|Stream Valley Section 03
|818 Shade Tree Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$655,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 1
|6017 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Commons @ Gateway
|232 Gateway Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,000,000.00
|Sonoma Sec 1
|1837 Sonoma Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$709,485.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7041 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$500,000.00
|Westhaven Sec39
|6000 Keats St 201
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$610,000.00
|Goose Creek Est Sec 1
|116 Gosling Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$372,500.00
|Ridgeport Sec 2
|1942 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Lachs John
|2825 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$66,000.00
|Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$660,000.00
|Mckays Mill Section 37
|1302 Bantry Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$759,900.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2
|2055 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$405,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 6-b
|2425 Mercer Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$368,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1218 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$480,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-3
|2040 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$900,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 5-1
|131 Princess Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$485,644.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3052 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$575,782.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2709 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$600,000.00
|River Club Est Sec 1
|1123 Carnton Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$225,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec2
|9489 Crediton Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$900,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7558 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$547,346.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2728 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$564,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a
|2865 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$735,000.00
|Willowick
|1509 Plymouth Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$825,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 7
|2119 Willowmet Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$250,000.00
|Residences @ South Wind
|2805 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$405,500.00
|James
|307 James Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$628,000.00
|Nolen Park Ph 2
|7123 Nolen Park Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37175
|$675,000.00
|1191 W Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Benevento East Ph2 Sec2
|6001 San Giovanni Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$535,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 6
|814 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 12
|523 Ardmore Place
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,075,734.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4509 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$734,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec4
|912 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$710,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|2060 Erwin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$627,500.00
|Carondelet Sec 6
|814 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,995,900.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 4
|1070 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$763,500.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 3
|405 Pastoral Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$540,000.00
|Tollgate Sec10
|3001 Millerton Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$275,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 4
|2715 Mollys Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$672,950.00
|Heath Pl @ Franklin
|1508 Kinnard Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$373,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 11
|2315 Baldwin Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$659,000.00
|Reed Robert
|6423 Peytonsville-arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$433,150.00
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3
|4047 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$530,318.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|415 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$570,490.00
|Burberry Glen Ph1-b
|153 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$280,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|227 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$710,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 1
|833 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2004 Rockhurst Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$3,000,000.00
|214 4th Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$370,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec2
|2025 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Highland View Ph 1
|1034 Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$560,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10
|4104 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$360,000.00
|Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,325,000.00
|Gibson Steve
|1712 Joe Pope Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$558,648.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2729 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$435,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 3
|2775 Lafayette Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$440,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2
|1706 Catalpa Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,050,000.00
|Southgate
|1605 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$920,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|4025 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$289,000.00
|Twin Creek
|7212 Sutton Pl
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
