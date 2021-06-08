Williamson County Property Transfers May 24

See where houses sold for May 24-28, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$810,000.00South Point Sec 11702 Bluelake CtFranklinTN37064
$370,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-8FranklinTN37067
$140,000.00Oak Tree Sec 17162 Horn Tavern RdFairviewTN37062
$561,500.007949 W Lick Creek RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$608,340.00Falls Grove Sec67054 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$514,990.00Copper Ridge Ph83007 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$650,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec14005 Canberra DrSpring HillTN37174
$698,961.00Vineyard Valley Sec17024 Vineyard Valley DrCollege GroveTN37046
$250,000.00DartfordGrand AveSpring HillTN37174
$440,720.00Old Hwy 96FranklinTN37064
$1,257,500.00Governors Club The Ph 8123 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
$1,105,000.00Witherspoon Sec7Edenwilde DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,170,500.00Westhaven Sec57Conar StFranklinTN37064
$611,635.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1260 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$595,000.00Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec17309 Allans Ridge LnFairviewTN37062
$406,250.00Castleberry Farm Ph 57201 Keynsham DrFairviewTN37062
$607,426.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37436 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$925,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec26556 Windmill DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,125,000.00Carlisle Sec 31635 Cooper Creek LnFranklinTN37064
$502,750.002004 Moultrie CirFranklinTN37064
$425,000.00Burtonwood Ph 22928 Burtonwood DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,045,000.00Carlisle Sec 11356 Barkleigh LnFranklinTN37064
$475,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 21026 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
$3,150,000.00Thompsons Sta Rd ESpring HillTN37174
$805,000.00Brookfield Sec 141556 Copperstone DrBrentwoodTN37027
$8,500,000.009230 Old Smyrna RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,526,000.00Governors Club The Ph 618 Angel TrBrentwoodTN37027
$642,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 9-b378 Glendower PlFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b2736 Cloister LnThompsons StationTN37179
$525,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph11013 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
$525,000.00Thompson Steve7222 Sleepy Hollow RdFairviewTN37062
$875,000.00Benington Sec 11200 Walkabout CtNolensvilleTN37135
$335,000.00Glenhaven 100 Sec 17115 Glenhaven DrFairviewTN37062
$485,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-31228 Summer Haven CirFranklinTN37069
$575,000.007512 Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$327,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a2907 Sams CtSpring HillTN37174
$335,000.00Natchez Valley Ph 21091 Natchez Valley LnFranklinTN37064
$442,500.00Simmons Ridge Sec8519 Black Tea WayFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Falls Grove Sec 26737 Pleasant Gate LnCollege GroveTN37046
$1,341,900.00Williamson County Schools9720 Split Log RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,350,000.00Barrett Michele Subd4121 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
$145,050.00New Hwy 96 WFranklinTN37064
$1,300,000.00Swansons Ridge1804 Gunnerson LnFranklinTN37064
$625,000.00Falls Grove Sec 26773 Pleasant Gate LnCollege GroveTN37046
$1,650,000.00Legends Ridge Add Sec 11000 Chapel Lake CirFranklinTN37069
$549,900.00Burkitt Village Add Ph2940 Redstone LnNolensvilleTN37135
$713,389.00Vineyard Valley Sec37160 Neills Branch Dr College GroveTN37046
$710,787.00Westhaven Sec52918 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$620,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph94031 Haversack DrSpring HillTN37174
$659,900.00Tollgate Village Sec 14a2829 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,225,000.00Liberty Downs9409 Lake Shore DrBrentwoodTN37027
$480,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 21533 Gesshe CtBrentwoodTN37027
$571,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec4f2728 Cortlandt LnNolensvilleTN37135
$1,050,000.00Magnolia PlaceMeredith PlFranklinTN37064
$530,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48480 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$598,113.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1244 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$808,069.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382002 Largo CtFranklinTN37064
$783,113.00Westhaven Sec52924 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$1,100,000.006790 Lane RdCollege GroveTN37046
$522,333.00Brixworth Ph53024 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
$440,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec W100 Ben Brush CirFranklinTN37069
$532,500.00Waters Edge Sec32013 Inland DrFranklinTN37064
$2,000,000.00Troubadour Sec78024 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege GroveTN37046
$204,500.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #c-1FranklinTN37064
$660,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph13016 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
$581,678.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37437 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,450,000.00Hampton Reserve Sec 19572 Hampton Reserve DrBrentwoodTN37027
$602,789.00Brixworth Ph7a8042 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$740,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec41636 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
$575,000.00Stream Valley Sec146025 Huntmere AveFranklinTN37064
$1,420,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 1824 Legends Glen CtFranklinTN37069
$2,200,000.00Cliffs @ Garrison CreekGarrison RdFranklinTN37064
$610,000.00Bethany Hills Sec 26062 Bethany BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$605,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 22210 Springdale DrFranklinTN37064
$1,905,000.00Water Leaf Sec15027 Water Leaf DrFranklinTN37064
$1,150,000.00Harpeth Meadows Sec 2169 Lancaster DrFranklinTN37064
$10,000.00Lancaster DrFranklinTN37064
$470,000.00Highland Gardens316 Bel Aire DrFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 191309 Pemberton Heights DrFranklinTN37067
$540,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 13056 Ballenger DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,442,750.00Westhaven Sec 271530 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
$205,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #k-1FranklinTN37064
$455,000.00Keegans Glen315 Cherry DrFranklinTN37064
$1,300,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec37247 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$245,000.00Dylan Woods109 Dylan Woods DrNolensvilleTN37135
$2,901,333.00Witherspoon Sec49248 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,104,050.00Dylan Woods101 Dylan Woods DrNolensvilleTN37135
$490,000.00Meadow Wood Acres7217 Meadow Wood RdFairviewTN37062
$499,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec2107 Swain CirFranklinTN37064
$2,500,000.00Edenbrook Estates9524 Edenbrook CtBrentwoodTN37027
$257,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 31101 Downs Blvd #220FranklinTN37064
$835,000.00Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 21415 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
$936,800.00Smithson Sam4840 Smithson RdCollege GroveTN37046
$600,000.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry7162 Chessington DrFairviewTN37062
$166,250.00Grove Sec139309 Thatchbay LnCollege GroveTN37046
$3,600,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b1624 Whispering Hills DrFranklinTN37069
$479,000.003113 Blazer RdFranklinTN37064
$610,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph58026 Puddleduck LnSpring HillTN37174
$2,000,000.007120 Hall LnFairviewTN37062
$335,000.00West Meade Sec 1600 Edgewood BlvdFranklinTN37064
$381,500.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta2040 Morrison AveSpring HillTN37174
$389,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25140 Bond Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
$506,364.00Brixworth Ph51718 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
$780,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph71919 Kittemer LnSpring HillTN37174
$607,500.00Burberry Glen Ph3b1842 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
$540,000.005892 Bending Chestnut RdFranklinTN37064
$263,200.00Clearview Meadows7212 Clearview DrFairviewTN37062
$820,000.00Summerlyn Sec4741 Eldon LnNolensvilleTN37135
$660,000.006844 Choctaw RdCollege GroveTN37046
$625,000.00Marshall Place8900 Palmer Pvt WayBrentwoodTN37027
$765,000.00Pecan Hills Sec 22788 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons StationTN37179
$365,000.00Crews Charles E Jr5900 Pinewood RdFranklinTN37064
$559,990.00Burberry Glen Ph21701 Kirkpark CtNolensvilleTN37135
$480,000.00Vandalia Cottages102 Cottage LnFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Borgata Sec2804 Pine Terrace DrBrentwoodTN37027
$327,200.00Ridgeport Sec 5a2204 Dewey DrSpring HillTN37174
$195,000.006834 Giles Hill RdCollege GroveTN37046
$329,000.00Rebel Meadows Sec 4791 Edwards DrFranklinTN37064
$585,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 91526 Towne Park LnFranklinTN37067
$935,000.00Jamison Station Sec 114 Daniels DrFranklinTN37064
$1,025,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a903 Hillmont CtNashvilleTN37221
$1,503,839.00Lookaway Farms Sec16201 Tall Timbers RdFranklinTN37064
$2,189,000.00Morgan Farms Sec31804 Camborne PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
$1,450,000.00Windstone Ph 11017 Falling Leaf CirBrentwoodTN37027
$1,635,000.00Annandale Sec 5386 Grovehurst LnBrentwoodTN37027
$455,000.00Thompsons Landing7203 Hidden Lake DrFairviewTN37062
$531,900.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Y9011 Tarrington LnFranklinTN37069
$299,900.00Regency Square Condos609 Boyd Mill Ave #14FranklinTN37064
$565,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph11017 Fitzroy CirSpring HillTN37174
$648,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Section 01 Rev 04318 Tippecanoe DrFranklinTN37067
$1,005,616.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382024 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$789,963.00Westhaven Sec52906 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$876,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph23005 Trawler CtSpring HillTN37174
$500,000.00Wades Grove Sec 61003 Foust CtSpring HillTN37174
$1,550,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 8665 Legends Crest DrFranklinTN37069
$644,036.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2089 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$516,166.00Tap Root Hills Sec53050 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$450,000.00Wades Grove Sec3b2062 Lequire LnSpring HillTN37174
$780,000.00Westhaven Sec 36232 Fitzgerald StFranklinTN37064
$1,550,000.00Westhaven Sec 7307 Morning Mist LnFranklinTN37064
$589,900.001334 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwoodTN37027
$340,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1616 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$1,525,000.00Westhaven Sec 7418 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064
$592,500.00Buckingham Park Sec 1315 Albert CirFranklinTN37064
$6,750,000.00Cartwright Close1409 Montmorenci PassBrentwoodTN37027
$906,500.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 51096 Cedarview LnFranklinTN37067
$3,275,000.00Lincoln Square Condo3326 Aspen Grove Dr #fFranklinTN37067
$1,950,000.00312 3rd Ave SFranklinTN37064
$440,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 12037 Fiona WaySpring HillTN37174
$1,325,000.00Montclair Sec 51728 Surrey DrBrentwoodTN37027
$286,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta3039 Auld Tatty DrSpring HillTN37174
$2,000,000.003411 Sweeney Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$411,080.00Dallas Downs Sec 7172 Heathersett DrFranklinTN37064
$342,800.00Cameron Farms Sec 5-b2605 Milton LnThompsons StationTN37179
$426,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 211433 Bern DrSpring HillTN37174
$650,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec F-21006 Glastonbury DrFranklinTN37069
$564,900.00Wades Grove Sec113033 Foust DrSpring HillTN37174
$503,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 83080 Canal StNolensvilleTN37135
$1,368,000.00Littlebury Sec13024 Littlebury Park DrThompsons StationTN37179
$915,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park327 Wise RdFranklinTN37064
$120,000.002904 Jim Warren RdSpring HillTN37174
$272,000.00Fernvale Springs7130 Fernvale Springs WayFairviewTN37062
$900,000.00Oakhampton1909 Oakhampton PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
$705,400.00Spring Hill Place Sec 91383 Round Hill LnSpring HillTN37174
$860,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 19427 Raven Hollow RdBrentwoodTN37027
$850,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-a2600 Sporting Hill Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
$645,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec D404 Mackenzie WayFranklinTN37064
$1,375,000.00Morgan Farms Sec 11830 Barnstaple LnBrentwoodTN37027
$2,800,000.00Maryland Farmsnew Alpha5341 Virginia WayBrentwoodTN37027
$1,030,000.00River Landing Sec 2427 Coburn LnFranklinTN37069
$679,900.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec1703 Rain Meadow CtSpring HillTN37174
$404,000.00Fallen Bee Tree RdFairviewTN37062
$1,200,000.00Avalon Sec 2303 Hamlets End WayFranklinTN37067
$920,000.00River Landing Sec 10267 Gillette DrFranklinTN37069
$730,754.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec383013 Portland CtFranklinTN37064
$510,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 31204 Holly Hill DrFranklinTN37064
$752,000.00Lynhurst1170 Brookwood AveBrentwoodTN37027
$745,000.00Concord Crossing Sec 1800 Turnbridge DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,800,000.00Arden WoodsArden CtBrentwoodTN37027
$90,000.00Stable Acres7311 Stirrup LnFairviewTN37062
$297,900.00Chester Est Sec 27121 Birch Bark DrFairviewTN37062
$425,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 92820 New Port Royal RdThompsons StationTN37179
$515,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 21205 Buckingham CirFranklinTN37064
$264,000.00Orleans Est Condos1406 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
$623,300.00Southern Woods Sec 11428 Red Oak DrBrentwoodTN37027
$623,599.00Old Hwy 96FranklinTN37064
$1,650,000.00Forest Home Farms Sec 11044 Barrel Spgs Hollow RdFranklinTN37069
$485,200.00Stonebrook Sec 1400 Ramblewood LnNolensvilleTN37135
$750,000.00Waller Luther1126 Waller RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,075,000.004861 Bethesda RdThompsons StationTN37179
$542,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 23091 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
$867,205.00Daventry Sec23205 Chase Point DrFranklinTN37067
$2,330,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48720 Wolfsbane LnCollege GroveTN37046
$735,000.00Temple Hills Sec 10253 St Andrews DrFranklinTN37069
$870,000.00Summerlyn Sec23149 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,049,000.00Cottages @ Eddy Ln401 Eddy LnFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Benevento East Sec 12005 Via Francesco CtSpring HillTN37174
$1,050,000.004926 Byrd LnCollege GroveTN37046
$584,900.00Burkitt Village Add Ph2948 Redstone LnNolensvilleTN37135

