Williamson County Property Transfers May 23

See where houses sold for May 23-27, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,400,000.00 Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a 1201 Saddle Springs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $705,000.00 Wades Grove Sec10 5016 Speight St Spring Hill 37174 $400,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 1101 Downs Blvd #135 Franklin 37064 $930,000.00 Falls Grove Sec7 5012 Great Falls Ct College Grove 37046 $400,000.00 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $700,000.00 Rogersshire Sec 5 109 Berwick Pl Franklin 37064 $773,059.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6061 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $360,000.00 Del Rio Commons 1141 Magnolia Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 4 124 Cliffe Run Franklin 37067 $1,160,000.00 Abington Ridge Sec 1 6109 Abington Ridge Ct Franklin 37067 $3,144,697.00 Grove Sec7 8633 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,450,000.00 Wildwood Est Sec 1 6421 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $300,000.00 Sledge Alvin 6637 Owen Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $1,185,660.00 Vineyard Valley Sec2 7210 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $832,720.00 Annecy Ph1 2198 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $463,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9333 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,600,000.00 Legends Ridge 2nd Add 945 Sunset Ridge Dr Franklin 37069 $460,000.00 Prescott Place Ph 3 194 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $988,088.00 Annecy Ph2a 2072 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $1,080,169.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5570 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $1,117,550.00 Brookfield Sec 1-a 2221 Brookfield Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000.00 Bro Susan 7570 Pewitt Rd Franklin 37064 $1,606,570.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4739 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,750,000.00 Dylan Woods 129 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $370,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 6 1101 Downs Blvd #311 Franklin 37064 $988,845.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3041 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $507,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 20 1454 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $400,000.00 Mccommon Mark 297 Old Carters Creek Pike Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 Catalina Ph6 2087 Catalina Way Nolensville 37135 $1,720,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec8 4593 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $2,200,000.00 Governors Club Ph13b 28 Missionary Dr Brentwood 37027 $415,000.00 Mccommon Mark 295 Old Carters Creek Pike Franklin 37064 $1,400,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 500 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $2,570,000.00 Traceland Est 5462 Parker Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $860,000.00 Pecan Hills Sec 2 2651 Sherrie St Thompsons Station 37179 $3,402,222.00 Grove Sec 2 6200 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $298,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6101 Franklin 37064 $535,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 19-b 1727 Freiburg Dr Spring Hill 37174 $770,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 2027 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 6429 Trails End Rd College Grove 37046 $605,000.00 Whitworth 220 Riverbend Dr Franklin 37064 $475,000.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 5 3001 Pipkin Hills Dr Spring Hill 37174 $820,000.00 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 2507 Tisdale Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 2 9425 Elmhurst Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000.00 Durham Manor 2301 Corinne Ct Franklin 37064 $1,225,000.00 Brookfield Sec 18 9652 Brass Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $699,900.00 Morningside Sec 3 8019 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $275,000.00 Mccommon Mark 1952 Carters Creek Pike Franklin 37064 $2,300,000.00 1540 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $2,195,000.00 Belle Rive Sec 2 6326 Wescates Ct Brentwood 37027 $778,150.00 Stream Valley Sec 5 1011 Linden Isle Dr Franklin 37064 $1,510,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 3206 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $685,000.00 Mccormick Grove Ph 2 7105 Pleasant Grove Ct Fairview 37062 $910,000.00 Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 5007 Stately Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $360,000.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 12 2705 Double Tree Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000.00 Southern Preserve Sec2 2122 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin 37064 $760,000.00 7311 Forrest Glenn Rd Fairview 37062 $2,250,000.00 Water Leaf Sec1 5027 Water Leaf Dr Franklin 37064 $685,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 14 516 Hopewood Ct Franklin 37064 $825,000.00 Westhaven Sec 13 621 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $704,900.00 Cherry Grove Ph 1 1607 Armidale Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $5,581,838.00 731 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $4,000,000.00 813 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $2,420,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 3 9003 Gasserway Cir Brentwood 37027 $870,000.00 Country Club Est 506 Mansion Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 3209 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $842,887.00 Annecy Ph1 4073 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $881,360.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7208 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $827,895.00 Annecy Ph1 4069 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $440,000.00 Hill Est 202 Cherry Dr Franklin 37064 $689,999.00 Lenox Park Sec 1 1944 Bristol Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000.00 360 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $775,000.00 Benevento East Ph2 Sec4 6006 San Giovanni Ct Spring Hill 37174 $775,000.00 Benevento East Ph2 Sec4 6006 San Giovanni Ct Spring Hill 37174 $235,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2748 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $905,000.00 6416 Trails End Rd College Grove 37046 $1,575,000.00 Westhaven Sec 13 501 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $544,538.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7106 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $640,861.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4073 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,200,000.00 Crockett Springs Sec 1 1721 Andrew Crockett Ct Brentwood 37027 $950,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 26 1808 Cynthiana Ln Franklin 37067 $873,654.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8029 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $780,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a 2525 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $826,794.00 Brixworth Ph7b 9047 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $459,000.00 Fssd 221 Fairground St Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec 4b 2262 Dominick Dr Nolensville 37135 $725,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 1 6916 Southern Woods Dr Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c 5091 Aunt Nannies Place Nolensville 37135 $861,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4009 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $615,580.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4068 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,000.00 Lincoln Square Condo 3326 Aspen Grove Dr #6 Franklin 37067 $750,000.00 Waters Edge Sec3 2097 Inland Dr Franklin 37064 $905,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3057 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,250,000.00 6528 Cox Rd College Grove 37046 $1,120,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 1 6778 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove 37046 $790,000.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 2 1269 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 313 Colt Ln Franklin 37069 $890,000.00 Mckays Mill Section 37 1418 Chantilly Ln Franklin 37067 $492,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 1 2334 Surrey Ln Franklin 37067 $500,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1549 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $333,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6102 Franklin 37064 $610,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec3 4129 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $421,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6103 Franklin 37064 $1,051,000.00 Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 6002 Turncreek Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000.00 Goose Creek Est Sec 2 404 Downy Meade Ct Franklin 37064 $747,384.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8011 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $575,000.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 1070 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $265,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #k-9 Franklin 37064 $943,230.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7092 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $907,561.00 Rosebrook Sec 1 1565 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $912,968.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7221 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $1,921,250.00 Belle Rive 6102 Martingale Ln Brentwood 37027 $160,000.00 1392 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $321,500.00 Chester Est Sec 3 7223 Timberlane Dr Fairview 37062 $725,000.00 7859 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $812,715.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7122 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $315,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 909 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,110,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 10 238 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $6,115,359.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 4 1211 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $520,000.00 Burtonwood Ph 1 2905 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill 37174 $365,000.00 Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a 1063 Aenon Cir Spring Hill 37174 $873,380.00 Annecy Ph1 4081 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $443,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6304 Franklin 37064 $200,000.00 Orleans Est Condos 1404 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 236 Derby Ln Franklin 37069 $2,658,150.00 Grove Sec 2 5246 Wildings Blvd College Grove 37046 $3,300,000.00 1543 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $689,900.00 Audubon Cove 7311 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $580,000.00 Burtonwood Add Ph 1 2930 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $925,000.00 Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1a 5048 Falling Water Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,005,000.00 Westhaven Sec55 5197 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $1,115,650.00 Daventry Sec1 3215 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $409,000.00 Hill Est 324 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $555,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e 2045 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $1,450,000.00 Telfair Ph1 105 Telfair Ln Nolensville 37135 $950,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec17 2158 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,242,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 5 300 Matherson Ct Franklin 37067 $785,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec L 304 Cannonade Cir Franklin 37069 $551,000.00 Prescott Place 140 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $411,000.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 2 2669 Paradise Dr Spring Hill 37174 $725,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 300 Sundance Ln Franklin 37064 $1,800,000.00 Benington 2 Sec 2-b 1124 Lusitano Ct Nolensville 37135 $453,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 1230 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $279,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6201 Franklin 37064 $1,146,740.00 Littlebury Sec1 3004 Littlebury Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $460,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 409 Reigh Ct Franklin 37069 $708,000.00 4048 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Witt Hill Sec 2 1742 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $550,000.00 Cherry Grove Ph 1 2208 Ipswitch Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $416,000.00 Hidden Lake 7321 Hidden Lake Cir Fairview 37062 $2,290,210.00 Grove Sec 14 9045 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $699,900.00 Echelon Sec2 4050 Tomich Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 2816 Polo Club Rd Nashville 37221 $1,745,945.00 Allens Green 1743 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000.00 Cromwell Sec 2 1858 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $915,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec E 202 Fannich Ct Franklin 37064 $1,015,000.00 Cornerstone 107 Cornerstone Cir Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Stream Valley Section 03 620 Streamside Ln Franklin 37064 $1,615,000.00 Westhaven Sec59 6037 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 Brenthaven East Sec 3 1226 Knox Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $921,900.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2019 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $750,000.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 2838 Kaye Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $973,895.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3a 2008 Autry Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,140,231.00 Southern Woods Sec 1 504 White Oak Ct Brentwood 37027 $925,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec4 3015 Brisbane Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,700,000.00 Inglehame Farms Sec 5 1820 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $374,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6204 Franklin 37064 $312,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6302 Franklin 37064 $592,499.00 Rebel Meadows Sec 2 517 Crafton Ave Franklin 37064 $575,000.00 Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2 7202 Deervalley Dr Fairview 37062 $2,600,000.00 Aspen Grove Sec Q 1005 Merylinger Ct Franklin 37067 $1,075,000.00 Brittain Downs Ph1 1005 Brittain Downs Dr Nolensville 37135 $826,031.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 858 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $730,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 3 1305 Chestnut Dr Brentwood 37027 $808,912.00 Riverbluff Sec3 1033 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $1,950,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 333 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,335,000.00 Mayberry Crossing Sec 1 1368 Hunter Rd Franklin 37064 $475,000.00 Brownstones Office Condos 3325 Aspen Grove Dr #101 Franklin 37067 $2,700,000.00 Grove Sec7 8646 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $917,500.00 Yorktown Sec 1 118 Yorktown Dr Franklin 37064 $1,238,485.00 Littlebury Sec1 3009 Littlebury Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $330,000.00 West Meade Sec 2 105 Sherwood Ter Franklin 37064 $665,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 14 1803 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $682,040.00 Lochridge Sec2 1088 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135