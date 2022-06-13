Williamson County Property Transfers May 23

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for May 23-27, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,400,000.00Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a1201 Saddle Springs DrThompsons Station37179
$705,000.00Wades Grove Sec105016 Speight StSpring Hill37174
$400,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 11101 Downs Blvd #135Franklin37064
$930,000.00Falls Grove Sec75012 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$400,000.00Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$700,000.00Rogersshire Sec 5109 Berwick PlFranklin37064
$773,059.00Brixworth Ph7c6061 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$360,000.00Del Rio Commons1141 Magnolia DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 4124 Cliffe RunFranklin37067
$1,160,000.00Abington Ridge Sec 16109 Abington Ridge CtFranklin37067
$3,144,697.00Grove Sec78633 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,450,000.00Wildwood Est Sec 16421 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$300,000.00Sledge Alvin6637 Owen Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$1,185,660.00Vineyard Valley Sec27210 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$832,720.00Annecy Ph12198 Broadway StNolensville37135
$463,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$900,000.00Witherspoon Sec89333 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$2,600,000.00Legends Ridge 2nd Add945 Sunset Ridge DrFranklin37069
$460,000.00Prescott Place Ph 3194 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37069
$988,088.00Annecy Ph2a2072 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$1,080,169.00Hardeman Springs Sec35570 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$1,117,550.00Brookfield Sec 1-a2221 Brookfield DrBrentwood37027
$1,000,000.00Bro Susan7570 Pewitt RdFranklin37064
$1,606,570.00Kings Chapel Sec114739 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,750,000.00Dylan Woods129 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$370,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 61101 Downs Blvd #311Franklin37064
$988,845.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3041 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$507,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 201454 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$400,000.00Mccommon Mark297 Old Carters Creek PikeFranklin37064
$1,350,000.00Catalina Ph62087 Catalina WayNolensville37135
$1,720,000.00Kings Chapel Sec84593 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$2,200,000.00Governors Club Ph13b28 Missionary DrBrentwood37027
$415,000.00Mccommon Mark295 Old Carters Creek PikeFranklin37064
$1,400,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34500 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$2,570,000.00Traceland Est5462 Parker Branch RdFranklin37064
$860,000.00Pecan Hills Sec 22651 Sherrie StThompsons Station37179
$3,402,222.00Grove Sec 26200 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$298,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6101Franklin37064
$535,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 19-b1727 Freiburg DrSpring Hill37174
$770,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec22027 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$1,350,000.006429 Trails End RdCollege Grove37046
$605,000.00Whitworth220 Riverbend DrFranklin37064
$475,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 53001 Pipkin Hills DrSpring Hill37174
$820,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 32507 Tisdale DrThompsons Station37179
$850,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 29425 Elmhurst CtBrentwood37027
$1,600,000.00Durham Manor2301 Corinne CtFranklin37064
$1,225,000.00Brookfield Sec 189652 Brass Valley DrBrentwood37027
$699,900.00Morningside Sec 38019 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$275,000.00Mccommon Mark1952 Carters Creek PikeFranklin37064
$2,300,000.001540 Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$2,195,000.00Belle Rive Sec 26326 Wescates CtBrentwood37027
$778,150.00Stream Valley Sec 51011 Linden Isle DrFranklin37064
$1,510,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 73206 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$685,000.00Mccormick Grove Ph 27105 Pleasant Grove CtFairview37062
$910,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec15007 Stately DrThompsons Station37179
$360,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 122705 Double Tree WaySpring Hill37174
$1,500,000.00Southern Preserve Sec22122 Southern Preserve LnFranklin37064
$760,000.007311 Forrest Glenn RdFairview37062
$2,250,000.00Water Leaf Sec15027 Water Leaf DrFranklin37064
$685,000.00Riverview Park Sec 14516 Hopewood CtFranklin37064
$825,000.00Westhaven Sec 13621 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$704,900.00Cherry Grove Ph 11607 Armidale CtThompsons Station37179
$5,581,838.00731 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$4,000,000.00813 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$2,420,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 39003 Gasserway CirBrentwood37027
$870,000.00Country Club Est506 Mansion DrBrentwood37027
$1,500,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 73209 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$842,887.00Annecy Ph14073 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$881,360.00Arrington Ridge Sec27208 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$827,895.00Annecy Ph14069 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$440,000.00Hill Est202 Cherry DrFranklin37064
$689,999.00Lenox Park Sec 11944 Bristol CtBrentwood37027
$2,000,000.00360 Vaughn RdNashville37221
$775,000.00Benevento East Ph2 Sec46006 San Giovanni CtSpring Hill37174
$775,000.00Benevento East Ph2 Sec46006 San Giovanni CtSpring Hill37174
$235,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12748 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$905,000.006416 Trails End RdCollege Grove37046
$1,575,000.00Westhaven Sec 13501 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$544,538.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17106 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$640,861.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164073 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$1,200,000.00Crockett Springs Sec 11721 Andrew Crockett CtBrentwood37027
$950,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 261808 Cynthiana LnFranklin37067
$873,654.00Brixworth Ph7a8029 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$780,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a2525 Wellesley Square DrThompsons Station37179
$826,794.00Brixworth Ph7b9047 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$459,000.00Fssd221 Fairground StFranklin37064
$650,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 4b2262 Dominick DrNolensville37135
$725,000.00Southern Woods Sec 16916 Southern Woods DrBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c5091 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensville37135
$861,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144009 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$615,580.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164068 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000.00Lincoln Square Condo3326 Aspen Grove Dr #6Franklin37067
$750,000.00Waters Edge Sec32097 Inland DrFranklin37064
$905,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3057 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$1,250,000.006528 Cox RdCollege Grove37046
$1,120,000.00Falls Grove Sec 16778 Falls Ridge LnCollege Grove37046
$790,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 21269 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Meadowgreen Acres313 Colt LnFranklin37069
$890,000.00Mckays Mill Section 371418 Chantilly LnFranklin37067
$492,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 12334 Surrey LnFranklin37067
$500,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171549 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$333,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6102Franklin37064
$610,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec34129 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$421,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6103Franklin37064
$1,051,000.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec16002 Turncreek RdThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000.00Goose Creek Est Sec 2404 Downy Meade CtFranklin37064
$747,384.00Brixworth Ph7a8011 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$575,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 11070 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$265,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #k-9Franklin37064
$943,230.00Arrington Ridge Sec27092 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$907,561.00Rosebrook Sec 11565 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$912,968.00Arrington Ridge Sec27221 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$1,921,250.00Belle Rive6102 Martingale LnBrentwood37027
$160,000.001392 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$321,500.00Chester Est Sec 37223 Timberlane DrFairview37062
$725,000.007859 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$812,715.00Falls Grove Sec67122 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$315,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2909 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,110,000.00Temple Hills Sec 10238 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$6,115,359.00Brentwood Hills Sec 41211 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$520,000.00Burtonwood Ph 12905 Burtonwood DrSpring Hill37174
$365,000.00Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a1063 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$873,380.00Annecy Ph14081 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$443,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6304Franklin37064
$200,000.00Orleans Est Condos1404 Granville RdFranklin37064
$750,000.00Meadowgreen Acres236 Derby LnFranklin37069
$2,658,150.00Grove Sec 25246 Wildings BlvdCollege Grove37046
$3,300,000.001543 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$689,900.00Audubon Cove7311 Audubon CvFairview37062
$580,000.00Burtonwood Add Ph 12930 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$925,000.00Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1a5048 Falling Water RdNolensville37135
$1,005,000.00Westhaven Sec555197 Donovan StFranklin37064
$1,115,650.00Daventry Sec13215 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$409,000.00Hill Est324 Ash DrFranklin37064
$555,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e2045 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$1,450,000.00Telfair Ph1105 Telfair LnNolensville37135
$950,000.00Tollgate Village Sec172158 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$1,242,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 5300 Matherson CtFranklin37067
$785,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec L304 Cannonade CirFranklin37069
$551,000.00Prescott Place140 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37069
$411,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 22669 Paradise DrSpring Hill37174
$725,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1300 Sundance LnFranklin37064
$1,800,000.00Benington 2 Sec 2-b1124 Lusitano CtNolensville37135
$453,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 11230 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$279,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6201Franklin37064
$1,146,740.00Littlebury Sec13004 Littlebury Park DrThompsons Station37179
$460,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2409 Reigh CtFranklin37069
$708,000.004048 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$450,000.00Witt Hill Sec 21742 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$550,000.00Cherry Grove Ph 12208 Ipswitch DrThompsons Station37179
$416,000.00Hidden Lake7321 Hidden Lake CirFairview37062
$2,290,210.00Grove Sec 149045 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$699,900.00Echelon Sec24050 Tomich DrFranklin37064
$1,000,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 12816 Polo Club RdNashville37221
$1,745,945.00Allens Green1743 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,900,000.00Cromwell Sec 21858 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$915,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec E202 Fannich CtFranklin37064
$1,015,000.00Cornerstone107 Cornerstone CirFranklin37064
$800,000.00Stream Valley Section 03620 Streamside LnFranklin37064
$1,615,000.00Westhaven Sec596037 Camberley StFranklin37064
$1,050,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 31226 Knox Valley DrBrentwood37027
$921,900.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12019 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$750,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 12838 Kaye DrThompsons Station37179
$973,895.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2008 Autry DrNolensville37135
$1,140,231.00Southern Woods Sec 1504 White Oak CtBrentwood37027
$925,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec43015 Brisbane CtSpring Hill37174
$1,700,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 51820 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$374,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6204Franklin37064
$312,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6302Franklin37064
$592,499.00Rebel Meadows Sec 2517 Crafton AveFranklin37064
$575,000.00Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 27202 Deervalley DrFairview37062
$2,600,000.00Aspen Grove Sec Q1005 Merylinger CtFranklin37067
$1,075,000.00Brittain Downs Ph11005 Brittain Downs DrNolensville37135
$826,031.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2858 Novalis StNolensville37135
$730,000.00Southern Woods Sec 31305 Chestnut DrBrentwood37027
$808,912.00Riverbluff Sec31033 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$1,950,000.00Stephens Valley Sec6333 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,335,000.00Mayberry Crossing Sec 11368 Hunter RdFranklin37064
$475,000.00Brownstones Office Condos3325 Aspen Grove Dr #101Franklin37067
$2,700,000.00Grove Sec78646 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$917,500.00Yorktown Sec 1118 Yorktown DrFranklin37064
$1,238,485.00Littlebury Sec13009 Littlebury Park DrThompsons Station37179
$330,000.00West Meade Sec 2105 Sherwood TerFranklin37064
$665,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 141803 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37067
$682,040.00Lochridge Sec21088 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here