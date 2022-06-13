Williamson County Property Transfers May 23

See where houses sold for May 23-27, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,400,000.00
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a
|1201 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$705,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec10
|5016 Speight St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #135
|Franklin
|37064
|$930,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5012 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$400,000.00
|Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$700,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 5
|109 Berwick Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$773,059.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6061 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$360,000.00
|Del Rio Commons
|1141 Magnolia Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 4
|124 Cliffe Run
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,160,000.00
|Abington Ridge Sec 1
|6109 Abington Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,144,697.00
|Grove Sec7
|8633 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,450,000.00
|Wildwood Est Sec 1
|6421 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$300,000.00
|Sledge Alvin
|6637 Owen Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,185,660.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7210 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$832,720.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2198 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$463,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9333 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,600,000.00
|Legends Ridge 2nd Add
|945 Sunset Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$460,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|194 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$988,088.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|2072 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,080,169.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5570 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,117,550.00
|Brookfield Sec 1-a
|2221 Brookfield Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Bro Susan
|7570 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,606,570.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4739 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,750,000.00
|Dylan Woods
|129 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$370,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 6
|1101 Downs Blvd #311
|Franklin
|37064
|$988,845.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3041 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$507,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 20
|1454 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000.00
|Mccommon Mark
|297 Old Carters Creek Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Catalina Ph6
|2087 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,720,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4593 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,200,000.00
|Governors Club Ph13b
|28 Missionary Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$415,000.00
|Mccommon Mark
|295 Old Carters Creek Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34
|500 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,570,000.00
|Traceland Est
|5462 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$860,000.00
|Pecan Hills Sec 2
|2651 Sherrie St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,402,222.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6200 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$298,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6101
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 19-b
|1727 Freiburg Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$770,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|2027 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|6429 Trails End Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$605,000.00
|Whitworth
|220 Riverbend Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 5
|3001 Pipkin Hills Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$820,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3
|2507 Tisdale Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 2
|9425 Elmhurst Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000.00
|Durham Manor
|2301 Corinne Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 18
|9652 Brass Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$699,900.00
|Morningside Sec 3
|8019 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$275,000.00
|Mccommon Mark
|1952 Carters Creek Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,000.00
|1540 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,195,000.00
|Belle Rive Sec 2
|6326 Wescates Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$778,150.00
|Stream Valley Sec 5
|1011 Linden Isle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,510,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7
|3206 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$685,000.00
|Mccormick Grove Ph 2
|7105 Pleasant Grove Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$910,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec1
|5007 Stately Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$360,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 12
|2705 Double Tree Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Southern Preserve Sec2
|2122 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000.00
|7311 Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,250,000.00
|Water Leaf Sec1
|5027 Water Leaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$685,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 14
|516 Hopewood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 13
|621 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$704,900.00
|Cherry Grove Ph 1
|1607 Armidale Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,581,838.00
|731 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,000,000.00
|813 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,420,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 3
|9003 Gasserway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$870,000.00
|Country Club Est
|506 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7
|3209 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$842,887.00
|Annecy Ph1
|4073 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$881,360.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7208 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$827,895.00
|Annecy Ph1
|4069 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$440,000.00
|Hill Est
|202 Cherry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$689,999.00
|Lenox Park Sec 1
|1944 Bristol Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000.00
|360 Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$775,000.00
|Benevento East Ph2 Sec4
|6006 San Giovanni Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$235,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2748 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$905,000.00
|6416 Trails End Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,575,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 13
|501 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$544,538.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7106 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$640,861.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4073 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000.00
|Crockett Springs Sec 1
|1721 Andrew Crockett Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 26
|1808 Cynthiana Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$873,654.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8029 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$780,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a
|2525 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$826,794.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9047 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$459,000.00
|Fssd
|221 Fairground St
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 4b
|2262 Dominick Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$725,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 1
|6916 Southern Woods Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c
|5091 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$861,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4009 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$615,580.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4068 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000.00
|Lincoln Square Condo
|3326 Aspen Grove Dr #6
|Franklin
|37067
|$750,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec3
|2097 Inland Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$905,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3057 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,250,000.00
|6528 Cox Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,120,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 1
|6778 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$790,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 2
|1269 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|313 Colt Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$890,000.00
|Mckays Mill Section 37
|1418 Chantilly Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$492,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 1
|2334 Surrey Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1549 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$333,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6102
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec3
|4129 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$421,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6103
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,051,000.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1
|6002 Turncreek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000.00
|Goose Creek Est Sec 2
|404 Downy Meade Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$747,384.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8011 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$575,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|1070 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$265,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #k-9
|Franklin
|37064
|$943,230.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7092 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$907,561.00
|Rosebrook Sec 1
|1565 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$912,968.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7221 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,921,250.00
|Belle Rive
|6102 Martingale Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$160,000.00
|1392 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$321,500.00
|Chester Est Sec 3
|7223 Timberlane Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$725,000.00
|7859 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$812,715.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7122 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$315,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|909 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,110,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 10
|238 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$6,115,359.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 4
|1211 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$520,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 1
|2905 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$365,000.00
|Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a
|1063 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$873,380.00
|Annecy Ph1
|4081 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$443,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6304
|Franklin
|37064
|$200,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1404 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|236 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,658,150.00
|Grove Sec 2
|5246 Wildings Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,300,000.00
|1543 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$689,900.00
|Audubon Cove
|7311 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$580,000.00
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1
|2930 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$925,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1a
|5048 Falling Water Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,005,000.00
|Westhaven Sec55
|5197 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,115,650.00
|Daventry Sec1
|3215 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$409,000.00
|Hill Est
|324 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$555,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e
|2045 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000.00
|Telfair Ph1
|105 Telfair Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2158 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,242,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 5
|300 Matherson Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$785,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L
|304 Cannonade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$551,000.00
|Prescott Place
|140 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$411,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 2
|2669 Paradise Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|300 Sundance Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec 2-b
|1124 Lusitano Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$453,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1230 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$279,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6201
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,146,740.00
|Littlebury Sec1
|3004 Littlebury Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$460,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2
|409 Reigh Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$708,000.00
|4048 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Witt Hill Sec 2
|1742 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$550,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph 1
|2208 Ipswitch Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$416,000.00
|Hidden Lake
|7321 Hidden Lake Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,290,210.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9045 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$699,900.00
|Echelon Sec2
|4050 Tomich Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|2816 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,745,945.00
|Allens Green
|1743 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000.00
|Cromwell Sec 2
|1858 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$915,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec E
|202 Fannich Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,015,000.00
|Cornerstone
|107 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Stream Valley Section 03
|620 Streamside Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,615,000.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6037 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 3
|1226 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$921,900.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2019 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1
|2838 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$973,895.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2008 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,140,231.00
|Southern Woods Sec 1
|504 White Oak Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec4
|3015 Brisbane Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,700,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 5
|1820 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$374,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6204
|Franklin
|37064
|$312,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6302
|Franklin
|37064
|$592,499.00
|Rebel Meadows Sec 2
|517 Crafton Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2
|7202 Deervalley Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,600,000.00
|Aspen Grove Sec Q
|1005 Merylinger Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,075,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph1
|1005 Brittain Downs Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$826,031.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|858 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$730,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 3
|1305 Chestnut Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$808,912.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1033 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|333 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,335,000.00
|Mayberry Crossing Sec 1
|1368 Hunter Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Brownstones Office Condos
|3325 Aspen Grove Dr #101
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,700,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8646 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$917,500.00
|Yorktown Sec 1
|118 Yorktown Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,238,485.00
|Littlebury Sec1
|3009 Littlebury Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$330,000.00
|West Meade Sec 2
|105 Sherwood Ter
|Franklin
|37064
|$665,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 14
|1803 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$682,040.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1088 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135