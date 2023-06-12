Williamson County Property Transfers May 22

See where houses and property sold for May 22-26, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $310,000.00 Newport Valley Sec 1 1026 Mckenna Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $410,000.00 Landings @ Preston Park Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $655,000.00 Clouseton Corner Sec 1 3139 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $4,600,000.00 Dodson Harlan Iii Tr 3717 Panorama Valley Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $3,050,000.00 1186-96 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $373,464.00 Stephens Valley Sec11 1320 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $1,175,000.00 Westhaven Sec51 1007 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $480,000.00 7362 Walker Rd Fairview 37062 $615,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 2 805 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $320,500.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #f-4 Franklin 37064 $345,000.00 Carriage Park Condos 1202 Carriage Park Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 River Oaks Sec 1 6206 Bridlewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,025,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 1 9423 Raven Hollow Rd Brentwood 37027 $589,900.00 Wades Grove Sec13 8023 Ragusa Cir Spring Hill 37174 $600,000.00 Greenbelt Center Condos 130 Seaboard Ln #a-2 Franklin 37067 $1,734,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec9 1067 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $399,900.00 Newport Crossing Sec 1 1129 Mcdonough Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $759,990.00 Lochridge Sec3 4056 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $373,000.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 3 2811 Faith Ln Spring Hill 37174 $154,000.00 Stream Valley Sec 18 Birchcroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,250,000.00 River Oaks Sec 5 403 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b 2744 Carena Terrace Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $950,000.00 5570 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $1,395,000.00 August Park Ph1a 1407 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $359,900.00 Rucker Park 161 Velena St Franklin 37064 $1,964,841.00 Kings Chapel Sec 2-a 1304 Ashby Valley Ln Arrington 37014 $325,000.00 Hill Est 210 Oak Dr Franklin 37064 $825,000.00 Polk Place Sec 6 176 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $3,200,000.00 203 3rd Ave S Franklin 37064 $310,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 2 1101 Downs Blvd #80 Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 6-b 170 N Berwick Ln Franklin 37069 $1,600,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 2-a 1500 Registry Row Ln Arrington 37014 $2,151,490.00 Westhaven Sec 58 848 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,250,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 3 5305 Lenox Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,750,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 10 15 Torrey Pines Way Brentwood 37027 $675,000.00 Petway Place 417 Roberts St Franklin 37064 $987,850.00 Westhaven Sec60 636 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $379,900.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 700 Vintage Green Ln 301 Franklin 37064 $447,910.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 3556 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $432,500.00 Liberty Square Sec 2 141 Arsenal Dr Franklin 37064 $600,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 3 3019 Harrah Dr Spring Hill 37174 $654,990.00 Lochridge Sec3 3053 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,050,000.00 Vineyard Valley Sec1 7036 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046 $925,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3 529 Crofton Park Ln Franklin 37069 $895,000.00 Avalon Sec 6 518 Pennystone Dr Franklin 37067 $932,385.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5036 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $645,000.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph2 1044 Gadwall Ln Spring Hill 37174 $130,000.00 Oden Terry 2912 Owl Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 3 100 Doral Dr Franklin 37069 $415,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 1265 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $1,450,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 8 99 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $171,500.00 Oden Terry 2912 Owl Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $440,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 2 1029 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $2,090,000.00 Annecy Ph1 1016 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $2,800,000.00 Mauldin Woods 3501 Mauldin Woods Trl Franklin 37064 $271,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 2037 William St Franklin 37064 $271,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 2043 William St Franklin 37064 $234,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 2031 William St Franklin 37064 $1,160,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 5 409 Tinnan Ave Franklin 37067 $459,900.00 Cumberland Estates Ph1 1024 Brayden Dr Fairview 37062 $569,990.00 1025 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $569,990.00 1027 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $828,805.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5439 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,950,000.00 Witherspoon Sec5 9290 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,500,000.00 Harlan 9217 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,750,000.00 Harlan 9246 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $678,000.00 Avalon Sec 4 129 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $1,014,900.00 Brittain Downs East 1140 Hibiscus Ln Nolensville 37135 $27,035,000.00 113 Magnolia Dr Franklin 37064 $2,000,000.00 Stockett Creek Sec 1 4013 Ayleworth Ln Nashville 37221 $5,983,000.00 1186 -96 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $720,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 4071 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $1,358,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2208 Brakeman Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $834,990.00 Pine Creek Sec1 1044 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $1,525,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 1 302 Dyer Ln Brentwood 37027 $935,000.00 7402 Forrest Glenn Rd Fairview 37062 $505,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2681 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $760,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 931 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,550,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 8 1610 S Martha Ct Brentwood 37027 $439,900.00 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-9 Franklin 37067 $350,000.00 7333 Forrest Glenn Rd Fairview 37062 $1,607,070.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4743 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $904,990.00 Pine Creek Sec1 3020 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $1,800,000.00 Hope Ridge 6011 Serene Valley Trl Franklin 37064 $2,299,210.00 Splendor Ridge 185 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $455,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a 2573 Wellesley Square Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $650,000.00 Cannonwood Sec 1 391 Dandridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,285,000.00 Westhaven Sec49 506 Rowan St Franklin 37064 $2,599,900.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5062 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 Owl Landing 9720 Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000.00 Brooksbank Estates Ph1 110 Brooksbank Dr Nolensville 37135 $6,550,000.00 Galleria Commercial Complx 1935 Mallory Ln Franklin 37067 $3,607,900.00 Brenthaven East Sec 1 8204 Morningview Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,628,721.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2509 Pullman Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $999,950.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5043 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $520,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 614 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $989,900.00 Summerlyn Sec5 2025 Belsford Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,750,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec F 409 Madison Ct Franklin 37064 $475,000.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 12 2613 Jake Way Spring Hill 37174 $887,000.00 Nolenmeade 853 Nolenmeade Ct Nolensville 37135 $16,000,000.00 Maryland Farms Sec 15 5101 Maryland Way Brentwood 37027 $1,215,000.00 Westhaven Sec 37 1005 Oleander St Franklin 37064 $940,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 10 200 Augusta National Ct Franklin 37069 $467,500.00 3925 Mobleys Cut Rd Franklin 37064 $425,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5209 Bond Springs Ct Brentwood 37027 $381,700.00 Sharpes Run Sec 3 7452 Penngrove Ln Fairview 37062 $1,395,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1236 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $305,000.00 Colony House Condo 1100 W Main St #d-3 Franklin 37064 $425,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5209 Bond Springs Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $1,510,000.00 8917 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $735,000.00 Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 1627 Lantana Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,093,500.00 Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2 2001 Tabitha Dr Franklin 37064 $801,900.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 2 1261 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,199,000.00 Traditions Sec3 1909 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $798,853.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3037 Whitstable Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $400,000.00 Billingsly Square 321 Billingsly Ct #23 Franklin 37067 $330,000.00 Fernvale Springs 7101 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $885,000.00 Rogersshire Sec 1 516 Bancroft Way Franklin 37064 $695,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10 4132 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174