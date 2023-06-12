Williamson County Property Transfers May 22

See where houses and property sold for May 22-26, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$310,000.00
|Newport Valley Sec 1
|1026 Mckenna Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$410,000.00
|Landings @ Preston Park
|Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$655,000.00
|Clouseton Corner Sec 1
|3139 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,600,000.00
|Dodson Harlan Iii Tr
|3717 Panorama Valley Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,050,000.00
|1186-96 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$373,464.00
|Stephens Valley Sec11
|1320 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,175,000.00
|Westhaven Sec51
|1007 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,000.00
|7362 Walker Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$615,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 2
|805 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$320,500.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #f-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$345,000.00
|Carriage Park Condos
|1202 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 1
|6206 Bridlewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,025,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 1
|9423 Raven Hollow Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$589,900.00
|Wades Grove Sec13
|8023 Ragusa Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000.00
|Greenbelt Center Condos
|130 Seaboard Ln #a-2
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,734,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec9
|1067 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$399,900.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 1
|1129 Mcdonough Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$759,990.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4056 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$373,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3
|2811 Faith Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$154,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 18
|Birchcroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 5
|403 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2744 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$950,000.00
|5570 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,395,000.00
|August Park Ph1a
|1407 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$359,900.00
|Rucker Park
|161 Velena St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,964,841.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 2-a
|1304 Ashby Valley Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$325,000.00
|Hill Est
|210 Oak Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 6
|176 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,200,000.00
|203 3rd Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$310,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 2
|1101 Downs Blvd #80
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 6-b
|170 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,600,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 2-a
|1500 Registry Row Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,151,490.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|848 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 3
|5305 Lenox Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,750,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 10
|15 Torrey Pines Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000.00
|Petway Place
|417 Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$987,850.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|636 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$379,900.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|700 Vintage Green Ln 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$447,910.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19
|3556 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$432,500.00
|Liberty Square Sec 2
|141 Arsenal Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 3
|3019 Harrah Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$654,990.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|3053 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,050,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7036 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$925,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3
|529 Crofton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$895,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|518 Pennystone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$932,385.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5036 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$645,000.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2
|1044 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$130,000.00
|Oden Terry
|2912 Owl Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 3
|100 Doral Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$415,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1265 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,450,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 8
|99 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$171,500.00
|Oden Terry
|2912 Owl Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1029 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,090,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1016 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,800,000.00
|Mauldin Woods
|3501 Mauldin Woods Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$271,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|2037 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$271,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|2043 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$234,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|2031 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,160,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 5
|409 Tinnan Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$459,900.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph1
|1024 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$569,990.00
|1025 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$569,990.00
|1027 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$828,805.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5439 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,950,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9290 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,500,000.00
|Harlan
|9217 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,750,000.00
|Harlan
|9246 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$678,000.00
|Avalon Sec 4
|129 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,014,900.00
|Brittain Downs East
|1140 Hibiscus Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$27,035,000.00
|113 Magnolia Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000.00
|Stockett Creek Sec 1
|4013 Ayleworth Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$5,983,000.00
|1186 -96 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$720,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16
|4071 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,358,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2208 Brakeman Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$834,990.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|1044 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,525,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 1
|302 Dyer Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$935,000.00
|7402 Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$505,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2681 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$760,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29
|931 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 8
|1610 S Martha Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$439,900.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-9
|Franklin
|37067
|$350,000.00
|7333 Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,607,070.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4743 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$904,990.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|3020 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,800,000.00
|Hope Ridge
|6011 Serene Valley Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,299,210.00
|Splendor Ridge
|185 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$455,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a
|2573 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$650,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 1
|391 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,285,000.00
|Westhaven Sec49
|506 Rowan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,599,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5062 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Owl Landing
|9720 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000.00
|Brooksbank Estates Ph1
|110 Brooksbank Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$6,550,000.00
|Galleria Commercial Complx
|1935 Mallory Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,607,900.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 1
|8204 Morningview Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,628,721.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2509 Pullman Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$999,950.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5043 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$520,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|614 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$989,900.00
|Summerlyn Sec5
|2025 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,750,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec F
|409 Madison Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 12
|2613 Jake Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$887,000.00
|Nolenmeade
|853 Nolenmeade Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$16,000,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 15
|5101 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,215,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 37
|1005 Oleander St
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 10
|200 Augusta National Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$467,500.00
|3925 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5209 Bond Springs Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$381,700.00
|Sharpes Run Sec 3
|7452 Penngrove Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,395,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1236 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$305,000.00
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #d-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5209 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,510,000.00
|8917 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$735,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec1
|1627 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,093,500.00
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2
|2001 Tabitha Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$801,900.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 2
|1261 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,199,000.00
|Traditions Sec3
|1909 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$798,853.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3037 Whitstable Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$400,000.00
|Billingsly Square
|321 Billingsly Ct #23
|Franklin
|37067
|$330,000.00
|Fernvale Springs
|7101 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$885,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 1
|516 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$695,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph10
|4132 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174