Williamson County Property Transfers May 22

See where houses and property sold for May 22-26, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$310,000.00Newport Valley Sec 11026 Mckenna DrThompson's Station37179
$410,000.00Landings @ Preston ParkAmacher DrSpring Hill37174
$655,000.00Clouseton Corner Sec 13139 Southall RdFranklin37064
$4,600,000.00Dodson Harlan Iii Tr3717 Panorama Valley Pvt LnFranklin37064
$3,050,000.001186-96 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$373,464.00Stephens Valley Sec111320 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$1,175,000.00Westhaven Sec511007 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$480,000.007362 Walker RdFairview37062
$615,000.00Riverview Park Sec 2805 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$320,500.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #f-4Franklin37064
$345,000.00Carriage Park Condos1202 Carriage Park DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00River Oaks Sec 16206 Bridlewood LnBrentwood37027
$1,025,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 19423 Raven Hollow RdBrentwood37027
$589,900.00Wades Grove Sec138023 Ragusa CirSpring Hill37174
$600,000.00Greenbelt Center Condos130 Seaboard Ln #a-2Franklin37067
$1,734,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec91067 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$399,900.00Newport Crossing Sec 11129 Mcdonough CirThompson's Station37179
$759,990.00Lochridge Sec34056 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$373,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 32811 Faith LnSpring Hill37174
$154,000.00Stream Valley Sec 18Birchcroft LnFranklin37064
$1,250,000.00River Oaks Sec 5403 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2744 Carena Terrace CtThompson's Station37179
$950,000.005570 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$1,395,000.00August Park Ph1a1407 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$359,900.00Rucker Park161 Velena StFranklin37064
$1,964,841.00Kings Chapel Sec 2-a1304 Ashby Valley LnArrington37014
$325,000.00Hill Est210 Oak DrFranklin37064
$825,000.00Polk Place Sec 6176 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$3,200,000.00203 3rd Ave SFranklin37064
$310,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 21101 Downs Blvd #80Franklin37064
$950,000.00Temple Hills Sec 6-b170 N Berwick LnFranklin37069
$1,600,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 2-a1500 Registry Row LnArrington37014
$2,151,490.00Westhaven Sec 58848 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,250,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 35305 Lenox RdBrentwood37027
$2,750,000.00Governors Club The Ph 1015 Torrey Pines WayBrentwood37027
$675,000.00Petway Place417 Roberts StFranklin37064
$987,850.00Westhaven Sec60636 Danny LnFranklin37064
$379,900.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1700 Vintage Green Ln 301Franklin37064
$447,910.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec193556 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$432,500.00Liberty Square Sec 2141 Arsenal DrFranklin37064
$600,000.00Campbell Station Sec 33019 Harrah DrSpring Hill37174
$654,990.00Lochridge Sec33053 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,050,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec17036 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046
$925,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3529 Crofton Park LnFranklin37069
$895,000.00Avalon Sec 6518 Pennystone DrFranklin37067
$932,385.00High Park Hill Sec15036 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$645,000.00Bluebird Hollow Ph21044 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$130,000.00Oden Terry2912 Owl Hollow RdFranklin37064
$750,000.00Temple Hills Sec 3100 Doral DrFranklin37069
$415,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 341265 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$1,450,000.00Governors Club The Ph 899 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$171,500.00Oden Terry2912 Owl Hollow RdFranklin37064
$440,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21029 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$2,090,000.00Annecy Ph11016 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$2,800,000.00Mauldin Woods3501 Mauldin Woods TrlFranklin37064
$271,900.00Westhaven Sec612037 William StFranklin37064
$271,900.00Westhaven Sec612043 William StFranklin37064
$234,900.00Westhaven Sec612031 William StFranklin37064
$1,160,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 5409 Tinnan AveFranklin37067
$459,900.00Cumberland Estates Ph11024 Brayden DrFairview37062
$569,990.001025 Harmony Hills Pvt DrFranklin37064
$569,990.001027 Harmony Hills Pvt DrFranklin37064
$828,805.00High Park Hill Sec15439 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,950,000.00Witherspoon Sec59290 Fordham DrBrentwood37027
$2,500,000.00Harlan9217 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$2,750,000.00Harlan9246 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$678,000.00Avalon Sec 4129 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$1,014,900.00Brittain Downs East1140 Hibiscus LnNolensville37135
$27,035,000.00113 Magnolia DrFranklin37064
$2,000,000.00Stockett Creek Sec 14013 Ayleworth LnNashville37221
$5,983,000.001186 -96 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$720,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph164071 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$1,358,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52208 Brakeman LnThompson's Station37179
$834,990.00Pine Creek Sec11044 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$1,525,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 1302 Dyer LnBrentwood37027
$935,000.007402 Forrest Glenn RdFairview37062
$505,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142681 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$760,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29931 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$1,550,000.00Brenthaven Sec 81610 S Martha CtBrentwood37027
$439,900.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-9Franklin37067
$350,000.007333 Forrest Glenn RdFairview37062
$1,607,070.00Kings Chapel Sec114743 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$904,990.00Pine Creek Sec13020 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$1,800,000.00Hope Ridge6011 Serene Valley TrlFranklin37064
$2,299,210.00Splendor Ridge185 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$455,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a2573 Wellesley Square DrThompson's Station37179
$650,000.00Cannonwood Sec 1391 Dandridge DrFranklin37064
$2,285,000.00Westhaven Sec49506 Rowan StFranklin37064
$2,599,900.00Westhaven Sec 585062 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,050,000.00Owl Landing9720 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwood37027
$1,350,000.00Brooksbank Estates Ph1110 Brooksbank DrNolensville37135
$6,550,000.00Galleria Commercial Complx1935 Mallory LnFranklin37067
$3,607,900.00Brenthaven East Sec 18204 Morningview CtBrentwood37027
$1,628,721.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52509 Pullman CtThompson's Station37179
$999,950.00High Park Hill Sec15043 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$520,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1614 Springlake DrFranklin37064
$989,900.00Summerlyn Sec52025 Belsford DrNolensville37135
$1,750,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec F409 Madison CtFranklin37064
$475,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 122613 Jake WaySpring Hill37174
$887,000.00Nolenmeade853 Nolenmeade CtNolensville37135
$16,000,000.00Maryland Farms Sec 155101 Maryland WayBrentwood37027
$1,215,000.00Westhaven Sec 371005 Oleander StFranklin37064
$940,000.00Temple Hills Sec 10200 Augusta National CtFranklin37069
$467,500.003925 Mobleys Cut RdFranklin37064
$425,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25209 Bond Springs CtBrentwood37027
$381,700.00Sharpes Run Sec 37452 Penngrove LnFairview37062
$1,395,000.00Stephens Valley Sec71236 Luckett RdNashville37221
$305,000.00Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #d-3Franklin37064
$425,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25209 Bond Springs CtThompson's Station37179
$1,510,000.008917 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$735,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec11627 Lantana DrSpring Hill37174
$1,093,500.00Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 22001 Tabitha DrFranklin37064
$801,900.00Bridgeton Park Sec 21261 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwood37027
$2,199,000.00Traditions Sec31909 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$798,853.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec153037 Whitstable CtThompson's Station37179
$400,000.00Billingsly Square321 Billingsly Ct #23Franklin37067
$330,000.00Fernvale Springs7101 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$885,000.00Rogersshire Sec 1516 Bancroft WayFranklin37064
$695,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph104132 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174

