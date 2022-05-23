Williamson County Property Transfers May 2

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for May 2-6, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$3,450,000.00Windstone Ph 2862 Windstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$895,000.00Walnut Hills475 Franklin RdFranklin37069
$607,200.00905 Scouting DrFranklin37064
$180,000.00Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$450,000.00Lake Road621 Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$1,534,867.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25129 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$862,240.00Stephens Valley Sec61008 Apple Orchard CirNashville37221
$919,900.00Vineyard Valley Sec37136 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$825,000.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2Adenborough DrFairview37062
$949,900.00Telfair Ph1601 Dunmeyer CtNolensville37135
$1,127,140.00Annecy Ph2a1501 Esplanade DrNolensville37135
$1,300,000.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a283 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensville37135
$810,658.00Annecy Ph2a2041 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$650,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec M108 Ponder DrFranklin37069
$850,000.00Witherspoon Sec89331 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$460,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$247,900.00Westhaven Sec 585027 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,243,000.00Westhaven Sec596013 Camberley StFranklin37064
$893,583.00Arrington Ridge Sec27225 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$2,000,000.00Avalon Sec 31229 Rd Of The Round TableFranklin37067
$1,200,000.00Paddock Office Condo 1229 Ward Cir #c-21Brentwood37027
$1,022,000.00River Oaks Sec 1215 River Oaks RdBrentwood37027
$440,000.00West Meade Sec 11309 Windsor DrFranklin37064
$1,061,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph21247 Spruell DrNolensville37135
$1,189,655.00Hardeman Springs Sec35567 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$357,474.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2221 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$580,132.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2387 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,300,000.00Westhaven Sec463085 Cheever StFranklin37064
$571,639.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2236 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill37174
$660,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 23094 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$1,548,000.00Beech Grove Farms Sec 21101 Beech Grove RdBrentwood37027
$795,318.00Lockwood Glen Sec15337 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$996,030.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2004 Autry DrNolensville37135
$432,350.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2219 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$579,490.00Lochridge Sec21101 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$570,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e2055 Roderick CirFranklin37064
$1,350,000.00Fountainhead Sec 55125 Woodland Hills DrBrentwood37027
$270,000.00Orleans Est Condos805 Granville RdFranklin37064
$775,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 32335 Redwood TrlThompsons Station37179
$795,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 71308 Charing Cross CirFranklin37064
$1,270,000.007776 Lampley RdPrimm Springs38476
$640,000.00Tanyard Springs Ph 2103 Cabin Creek CtSpring Hill37174
$3,500,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 35186 Colleton WayBrentwood37027
$895,000.004252 N Chapel RdFranklin37067
$670,000.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 43231 Locust HollowNolensville37135
$1,500,000.00Chenoweth Sec 139421 Smithson LnBrentwood37027
$415,000.00Prescott Place Ph 1116 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37069
$1,350,999.00Westhaven Sec 261327 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$1,150,000.004046 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$3,250,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27105 Mason Grove CtCollege Grove37046
$665,100.00Cool Springs East Sec 3111 Walters AveFranklin37067
$900,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph21057 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$835,470.00Falls Grove Sec75016 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$1,899,999.00Westhaven Sec 14505 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$350,000.00Grace Chapel Inc3271 Southall RdFranklin37064
$835,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph14016 Fremantle CirSpring Hill37174
$425,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 42218 Jo Ann DrSpring Hill37174
$2,700,000.00Harlan9241 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$2,750,000.00Harlan9237 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$2,000,000.00Harlan9238 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$2,300,000.00Harlan9226 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$1,900,000.00Harlan9233 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$305,000.00Jackson Place200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #c-3Franklin37067
$1,005,000.00Country Club Est517 Meadowlark LnFairview37062
$888,591.00Vineyard Valley Sec27191 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$910,160.00Telfair Ph2632 Dunmeyer CtNolensville37135
$449,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1445 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000.00Westhaven Sec502013 Erwin StFranklin37064
$1,800,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17127 Bertrand DrFranklin37064
$330,000.00Pine Dylan S7741 Cumberland DrFairview37062
$547,500.001953 Newark Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$730,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph14029 Fremantle CirSpring Hill37174
$393,600.00Clearview Meadows7109 Crestview DrFairview37062
$425,400.00River Rest Sec 1228 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$2,650,000.00Traditions Sec41870 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$1,517,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec5648 Lockwood LnFranklin37064
$789,900.00Temple Hills Sec 1201 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$528,000.00Lakewood Club7210 Lakewood Club DrFairview37062
$850,000.00Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 75010 Maxwell Landing DrNolensville37135
$390,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2032 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$2,400,000.00Crews Charles E Jr5892 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$197,400.00Hyde RdCollege Grove37046
$757,311.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b1528 Little Leaf WayNolensville37135
$845,000.00Winterset Woods1828 Erlinger DrNolensville37135
$426,000.00Woodside2091 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$880,000.00Annecy Ph13001 Jada WayNolensville37135
$390,000.00Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$887,500.00Governors Club The Ph 1227 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$682,500.00Tanyard Springs Commercial4841 Main StSpring Hill37174
$185,000.00Brush Creek Sec 27110 Singer CtFairview37062
$1,175,000.00Chenoweth Sec 3923 Ashford CtBrentwood37027
$730,000.00Hunting Creek Farms Sec 11116 Hunting Creek RdFranklin37069
$200,000.004083 Trinity RdFranklin37064
$752,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec C136 Clarendon CirFranklin37069
$525,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec21722 Emma CirSpring Hill37174
$2,300,000.00Harlan9209 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$2,700,000.00Harlan9208 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$3,700,000.00HarlanLiza CtBrentwood37027
$1,300,000.00Westhaven Sec511084 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$4,000,000.00Harlan9230 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$2,000,000.00Grove Sec78563 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$995,000.00Lincoln Square Condos3326 Aspen Grove Dr #130Franklin37067
$950,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec E103 Mcgregor CtFranklin37064
$3,600,000.00Grove Sec 27204 Shagbark LnCollege Grove37046
$710,000.00Sweetbriar Springs Ph27111 Sweetbriar CirFairview37062
$730,000.00Meadowgreen Acres325 Stable RdFranklin37069
$300,000.00Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #a-1Franklin37064
$815,000.00Falls Grove Sec 26930 Wellsford LnCollege Grove37046
$1,440,000.00Falls Grove Sec37028 Crimson Leaf LnCollege Grove37046
$1,100,000.00Temple Hills Sec 14250 Temple Crest TrlFranklin37069
$793,285.00Arrington Ridge Sec27229 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$1,251,873.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22631 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$601,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 12036 Fiona WaySpring Hill37174
$2,650,000.00Harkin Brendan2201 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$709,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11710 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$1,150,000.00Chestnut Bend Sec 3746 Harrow LnFranklin37064
$348,100.00Paddock Office Condo 35123 Virginia Way #b-11Brentwood37027
$700,000.00Bluebird Hollow Ph13018 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$176,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec27420 Flatbush DrCollege Grove37046
$1,800,000.00Harlan9242 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$2,300,000.00Harlan9225 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$2,100,000.00Harlan9245 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$2,300,000.00Harlan9205 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$1,760,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec5Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$860,000.00Whittmore Ph1909 Whittmore DrNolensville37135
$2,600,000.00Kinnard Springs Sec 1-a3070 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$526,777.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b3334 Monoco DrSpring Hill37174
$280,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3703 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$2,300,000.00Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$903,920.00Arrington Ridge Sec27252 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$1,425,000.00Littlebury Sec13028 Littlebury Park DrThompsons Station37179
$2,700,000.00Kinnard Springs Sec 23233 Baker LnFranklin37064
$489,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25220 Bond Springs CtThompsons Station37179
$1,330,000.00Westhaven Sec 38919 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$489,900.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2908 Idlewild CtFranklin37069
$2,387,000.00Westhaven Sec573036 Conar StFranklin37064
$485,000.00Andover Sec 1631 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$440,000.003151 Boxley Valley RdFranklin37064
$862,500.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30773 Newcomb StFranklin37064
$1,050,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 5312 Matherson CtFranklin37067
$640,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 6a2522 Broome StNolensville37135
$786,000.00Stonebrook Sec 11-b712 Honors CtNolensville37135
$1,055,000.00Stags Leap Sec 3b6110 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064
$610,436.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2389 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,299,900.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17208 Roland LnNolensville37135
$777,015.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47268 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$374,000.00Clearview Meadows7108 Crestview DrFairview37062
$463,500.00Arbor Lakes Sec 32613 Blair Park CirThompsons Station37179
$470,000.00Hard Bargain11th Ave NFranklin37064
$1,600,000.00Traditions Sec41845 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$625,000.00Mccord PropKing RdFairview37062
$330,000.00Fernvale Heights Ph 27525 Christopher StFairview37062
$5,296,200.004561 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$794,000.00Sunset Manor1337 W Main StFranklin37064
$487,500.00Bent Creek Active Adult312 Thesing Ct PvtNolensville37135
$1,178,079.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12023 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$741,593.00Brixworth Ph7c6085 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$2,975,000.00Cook903 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$780,000.00Owl Creek Ph11199 Boxthorn DrBrentwood37027
$350,000.00York Douglas C Liv Tr4525 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$440,000.00Prescott Place Ph 1244 Wardington PassFranklin37069
$565,000.00Audubon Cove7321 Audubon CvFairview37062
$3,010,767.00Moon Thomas William5104 Aberleigh Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,808,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 29244 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$855,000.00Highlands At Ladd Park Section 01110 Curry CtFranklin37064
$935,674.00Stephens Valley Sec3265 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$3,550,000.00HarlanLiza CtBrentwood37027
$1,085,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 261806 Cynthiana LnFranklin37067
$2,299,000.00Westhaven Sec 181613 Grassmere RdFranklin37064
$2,100,000.00Price Evelyn L Est1677 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$525,000.00Bent Creek Active Adult225 Siegert Place PvtNolensville37135
$1,950,000.00Westhaven Sec52900 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$890,548.00Arrington Ridge Sec27233 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$841,199.00Annecy Ph12194 Broadway StNolensville37135
$1,045,000.00Westhaven Sec596025 Camberley StFranklin37064
$325,900.00Westhaven Sec 585015 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$256,000.00Hall Elton C7151 Cox PkFairview37062
$712,000.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 34775 Jobe TrlNolensville37135
$815,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 1412 Fontaine DrFranklin37064
$1,700,000.00Foxen Canyon Sec12419 Los Olivos CtFranklin37069
$680,000.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3969 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$740,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1478 Red Oak DrBrentwood37027
$1,175,000.00Oakhall Sec 21631 Oakhall DrBrentwood37027
$755,000.002829 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$430,000.004622 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$526,000.00358 Natchez StFranklin37064
$520,000.00Meadowgreen Acres307 Colt LnFranklin37069
$3,000.00Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$2,115,000.00Morison Todd1975 Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179
$450,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 12855 Iroquois DrThompsons Station37179
$880,000.00Ivy Glen Sec 1300 Fieldmont DrFranklin37067
$901,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec D432 Mackenzie WayFranklin37064
$1,315,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 92102 Willowmet DrBrentwood37027
$759,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph13013 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000.00York Douglas C Liv Tr4525 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$1,185,000.007416 Les Hughes RdFairview37062
$7,209,795.00Forrest Crossing Sec 1303 S Royal Oaks BlvdNashville37221
$480,000.00River Rest Sec 1160 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$2,350,000.005309 Leipers Creek RdFranklin37064
$600,000.00York Douglas C Liv Tr4525 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$250,000.00York Douglas C Liv Tr4525 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067

