Williamson County Property Transfers May 2

See where houses sold for May 2-6, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,450,000.00
|Windstone Ph 2
|862 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$895,000.00
|Walnut Hills
|475 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$607,200.00
|905 Scouting Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$180,000.00
|Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$450,000.00
|Lake Road
|621 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,534,867.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5129 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$862,240.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1008 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|37221
|$919,900.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7136 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$825,000.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2
|Adenborough Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$949,900.00
|Telfair Ph1
|601 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,127,140.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1501 Esplanade Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,300,000.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a
|283 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$810,658.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|2041 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$650,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M
|108 Ponder Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$850,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9331 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$460,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$247,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5027 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,243,000.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6013 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$893,583.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7225 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,000,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|1229 Rd Of The Round Table
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000.00
|Paddock Office Condo 1
|229 Ward Cir #c-21
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,022,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 1
|215 River Oaks Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$440,000.00
|West Meade Sec 1
|1309 Windsor Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,061,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1247 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,189,655.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5567 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$357,474.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|221 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$580,132.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|387 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000.00
|Westhaven Sec46
|3085 Cheever St
|Franklin
|37064
|$571,639.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|236 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$660,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3094 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,548,000.00
|Beech Grove Farms Sec 2
|1101 Beech Grove Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$795,318.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|337 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$996,030.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2004 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$432,350.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|219 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$579,490.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1101 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$570,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e
|2055 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 5
|5125 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$270,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|805 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3
|2335 Redwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$795,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7
|1308 Charing Cross Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,270,000.00
|7776 Lampley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$640,000.00
|Tanyard Springs Ph 2
|103 Cabin Creek Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,500,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 3
|5186 Colleton Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$895,000.00
|4252 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$670,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4
|3231 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,500,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 13
|9421 Smithson Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$415,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 1
|116 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,350,999.00
|Westhaven Sec 26
|1327 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|4046 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,250,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7105 Mason Grove Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$665,100.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 3
|111 Walters Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$900,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|1057 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$835,470.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5016 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,899,999.00
|Westhaven Sec 14
|505 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Grace Chapel Inc
|3271 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1
|4016 Fremantle Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 4
|2218 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,700,000.00
|Harlan
|9241 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,750,000.00
|Harlan
|9237 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000.00
|Harlan
|9238 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000.00
|Harlan
|9226 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000.00
|Harlan
|9233 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$305,000.00
|Jackson Place
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #c-3
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,005,000.00
|Country Club Est
|517 Meadowlark Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$888,591.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7191 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$910,160.00
|Telfair Ph2
|632 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$449,900.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1445 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|2013 Erwin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17
|127 Bertrand Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$330,000.00
|Pine Dylan S
|7741 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$547,500.00
|1953 Newark Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$730,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1
|4029 Fremantle Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$393,600.00
|Clearview Meadows
|7109 Crestview Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$425,400.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|228 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,650,000.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1870 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,517,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec5
|648 Lockwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$789,900.00
|Temple Hills Sec 1
|201 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$528,000.00
|Lakewood Club
|7210 Lakewood Club Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$850,000.00
|Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7
|5010 Maxwell Landing Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$390,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2032 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,400,000.00
|Crews Charles E Jr
|5892 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$197,400.00
|Hyde Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$757,311.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b
|1528 Little Leaf Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$845,000.00
|Winterset Woods
|1828 Erlinger Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$426,000.00
|Woodside
|2091 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$880,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3001 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$390,000.00
|Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$887,500.00
|Governors Club The Ph 1
|227 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$682,500.00
|Tanyard Springs Commercial
|4841 Main St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$185,000.00
|Brush Creek Sec 2
|7110 Singer Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,175,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 3
|923 Ashford Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$730,000.00
|Hunting Creek Farms Sec 1
|1116 Hunting Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$200,000.00
|4083 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$752,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec C
|136 Clarendon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$525,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2
|1722 Emma Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,300,000.00
|Harlan
|9209 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,700,000.00
|Harlan
|9208 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,700,000.00
|Harlan
|Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000.00
|Westhaven Sec51
|1084 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,000,000.00
|Harlan
|9230 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8563 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$995,000.00
|Lincoln Square Condos
|3326 Aspen Grove Dr #130
|Franklin
|37067
|$950,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec E
|103 Mcgregor Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,600,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|7204 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$710,000.00
|Sweetbriar Springs Ph2
|7111 Sweetbriar Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$730,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|325 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$300,000.00
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #a-1
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6930 Wellsford Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,440,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec3
|7028 Crimson Leaf Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,100,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 14
|250 Temple Crest Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$793,285.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7229 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,251,873.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22
|631 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$601,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1
|2036 Fiona Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,650,000.00
|Harkin Brendan
|2201 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$709,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1710 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,150,000.00
|Chestnut Bend Sec 3
|746 Harrow Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$348,100.00
|Paddock Office Condo 3
|5123 Virginia Way #b-11
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3018 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$176,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2
|7420 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,800,000.00
|Harlan
|9242 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000.00
|Harlan
|9225 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000.00
|Harlan
|9245 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000.00
|Harlan
|9205 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,760,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$860,000.00
|Whittmore Ph1
|909 Whittmore Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,600,000.00
|Kinnard Springs Sec 1-a
|3070 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$526,777.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b
|3334 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$280,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3
|703 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,300,000.00
|Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$903,920.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7252 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,425,000.00
|Littlebury Sec1
|3028 Littlebury Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,700,000.00
|Kinnard Springs Sec 2
|3233 Baker Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$489,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5220 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,330,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 38
|919 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$489,900.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|908 Idlewild Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,387,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3036 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|631 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$440,000.00
|3151 Boxley Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$862,500.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30
|773 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 5
|312 Matherson Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$640,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 6a
|2522 Broome St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$786,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 11-b
|712 Honors Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,055,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 3b
|6110 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,436.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|389 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,299,900.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7208 Roland Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$777,015.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7268 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$374,000.00
|Clearview Meadows
|7108 Crestview Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$463,500.00
|Arbor Lakes Sec 3
|2613 Blair Park Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$470,000.00
|Hard Bargain
|11th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1845 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$625,000.00
|Mccord Prop
|King Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$330,000.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 2
|7525 Christopher St
|Fairview
|37062
|$5,296,200.00
|4561 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$794,000.00
|Sunset Manor
|1337 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$487,500.00
|Bent Creek Active Adult
|312 Thesing Ct Pvt
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,178,079.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2023 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$741,593.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6085 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,975,000.00
|Cook
|903 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000.00
|Owl Creek Ph1
|1199 Boxthorn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$350,000.00
|York Douglas C Liv Tr
|4525 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$440,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 1
|244 Wardington Pass
|Franklin
|37069
|$565,000.00
|Audubon Cove
|7321 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,010,767.00
|Moon Thomas William
|5104 Aberleigh Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,808,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 2
|9244 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$855,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section 01
|110 Curry Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$935,674.00
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|265 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$3,550,000.00
|Harlan
|Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,085,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 26
|1806 Cynthiana Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,299,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 18
|1613 Grassmere Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000.00
|Price Evelyn L Est
|1677 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$525,000.00
|Bent Creek Active Adult
|225 Siegert Place Pvt
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,950,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|900 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$890,548.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7233 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$841,199.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2194 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,045,000.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6025 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5015 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$256,000.00
|Hall Elton C
|7151 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$712,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3
|4775 Jobe Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$815,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 1
|412 Fontaine Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Foxen Canyon Sec1
|2419 Los Olivos Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$680,000.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|969 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$740,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1478 Red Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,175,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 2
|1631 Oakhall Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$755,000.00
|2829 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$430,000.00
|4622 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$526,000.00
|358 Natchez St
|Franklin
|37064
|$520,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|307 Colt Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,000.00
|Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,115,000.00
|Morison Todd
|1975 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 1
|2855 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$880,000.00
|Ivy Glen Sec 1
|300 Fieldmont Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$901,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec D
|432 Mackenzie Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,315,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 9
|2102 Willowmet Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$759,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3013 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|York Douglas C Liv Tr
|4525 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,185,000.00
|7416 Les Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$7,209,795.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 1
|303 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$480,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|160 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,350,000.00
|5309 Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000.00
|York Douglas C Liv Tr
|4525 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$250,000.00
|York Douglas C Liv Tr
|4525 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067