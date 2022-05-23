Williamson County Property Transfers May 2

See where houses sold for May 2-6, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,450,000.00 Windstone Ph 2 862 Windstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $895,000.00 Walnut Hills 475 Franklin Rd Franklin 37069 $607,200.00 905 Scouting Dr Franklin 37064 $180,000.00 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $450,000.00 Lake Road 621 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $1,534,867.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5129 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $862,240.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 1008 Apple Orchard Cir Nashville 37221 $919,900.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7136 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $825,000.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Adenborough Dr Fairview 37062 $949,900.00 Telfair Ph1 601 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,127,140.00 Annecy Ph2a 1501 Esplanade Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,300,000.00 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a 283 Burberry Glen Blvd Nolensville 37135 $810,658.00 Annecy Ph2a 2041 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $650,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec M 108 Ponder Dr Franklin 37069 $850,000.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9331 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $460,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $247,900.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5027 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,243,000.00 Westhaven Sec59 6013 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $893,583.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7225 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $2,000,000.00 Avalon Sec 3 1229 Rd Of The Round Table Franklin 37067 $1,200,000.00 Paddock Office Condo 1 229 Ward Cir #c-21 Brentwood 37027 $1,022,000.00 River Oaks Sec 1 215 River Oaks Rd Brentwood 37027 $440,000.00 West Meade Sec 1 1309 Windsor Dr Franklin 37064 $1,061,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph2 1247 Spruell Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,189,655.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5567 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $357,474.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 221 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $580,132.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 387 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000.00 Westhaven Sec46 3085 Cheever St Franklin 37064 $571,639.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 236 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $660,000.00 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 3094 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,548,000.00 Beech Grove Farms Sec 2 1101 Beech Grove Rd Brentwood 37027 $795,318.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 337 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $996,030.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3a 2004 Autry Dr Nolensville 37135 $432,350.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 219 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $579,490.00 Lochridge Sec2 1101 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $570,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e 2055 Roderick Cir Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 Fountainhead Sec 5 5125 Woodland Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $270,000.00 Orleans Est Condos 805 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 2335 Redwood Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $795,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 7 1308 Charing Cross Cir Franklin 37064 $1,270,000.00 7776 Lampley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $640,000.00 Tanyard Springs Ph 2 103 Cabin Creek Ct Spring Hill 37174 $3,500,000.00 Princeton Hills Sec 3 5186 Colleton Way Brentwood 37027 $895,000.00 4252 N Chapel Rd Franklin 37067 $670,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4 3231 Locust Hollow Nolensville 37135 $1,500,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 13 9421 Smithson Ln Brentwood 37027 $415,000.00 Prescott Place Ph 1 116 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $1,350,999.00 Westhaven Sec 26 1327 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $1,150,000.00 4046 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $3,250,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7105 Mason Grove Ct College Grove 37046 $665,100.00 Cool Springs East Sec 3 111 Walters Ave Franklin 37067 $900,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 1057 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $835,470.00 Falls Grove Sec7 5016 Great Falls Ct College Grove 37046 $1,899,999.00 Westhaven Sec 14 505 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $350,000.00 Grace Chapel Inc 3271 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $835,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 4016 Fremantle Cir Spring Hill 37174 $425,000.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 4 2218 Jo Ann Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,700,000.00 Harlan 9241 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,750,000.00 Harlan 9237 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000.00 Harlan 9238 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000.00 Harlan 9226 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000.00 Harlan 9233 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $305,000.00 Jackson Place 200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #c-3 Franklin 37067 $1,005,000.00 Country Club Est 517 Meadowlark Ln Fairview 37062 $888,591.00 Vineyard Valley Sec2 7191 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $910,160.00 Telfair Ph2 632 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville 37135 $449,900.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a 1445 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000.00 Westhaven Sec50 2013 Erwin St Franklin 37064 $1,800,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 127 Bertrand Dr Franklin 37064 $330,000.00 Pine Dylan S 7741 Cumberland Dr Fairview 37062 $547,500.00 1953 Newark Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $730,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 4029 Fremantle Cir Spring Hill 37174 $393,600.00 Clearview Meadows 7109 Crestview Dr Fairview 37062 $425,400.00 River Rest Sec 1 228 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $2,650,000.00 Traditions Sec4 1870 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,517,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec5 648 Lockwood Ln Franklin 37064 $789,900.00 Temple Hills Sec 1 201 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $528,000.00 Lakewood Club 7210 Lakewood Club Dr Fairview 37062 $850,000.00 Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7 5010 Maxwell Landing Dr Nolensville 37135 $390,000.00 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2032 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,400,000.00 Crews Charles E Jr 5892 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $197,400.00 Hyde Rd College Grove 37046 $757,311.00 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3b 1528 Little Leaf Way Nolensville 37135 $845,000.00 Winterset Woods 1828 Erlinger Dr Nolensville 37135 $426,000.00 Woodside 2091 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $880,000.00 Annecy Ph1 3001 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $390,000.00 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $887,500.00 Governors Club The Ph 1 227 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $682,500.00 Tanyard Springs Commercial 4841 Main St Spring Hill 37174 $185,000.00 Brush Creek Sec 2 7110 Singer Ct Fairview 37062 $1,175,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 3 923 Ashford Ct Brentwood 37027 $730,000.00 Hunting Creek Farms Sec 1 1116 Hunting Creek Rd Franklin 37069 $200,000.00 4083 Trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $752,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec C 136 Clarendon Cir Franklin 37069 $525,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 1722 Emma Cir Spring Hill 37174 $2,300,000.00 Harlan 9209 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,700,000.00 Harlan 9208 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $3,700,000.00 Harlan Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000.00 Westhaven Sec51 1084 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $4,000,000.00 Harlan 9230 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000.00 Grove Sec7 8563 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $995,000.00 Lincoln Square Condos 3326 Aspen Grove Dr #130 Franklin 37067 $950,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec E 103 Mcgregor Ct Franklin 37064 $3,600,000.00 Grove Sec 2 7204 Shagbark Ln College Grove 37046 $710,000.00 Sweetbriar Springs Ph2 7111 Sweetbriar Cir Fairview 37062 $730,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 325 Stable Rd Franklin 37069 $300,000.00 Colony House Condo 1100 W Main St #a-1 Franklin 37064 $815,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 2 6930 Wellsford Ln College Grove 37046 $1,440,000.00 Falls Grove Sec3 7028 Crimson Leaf Ln College Grove 37046 $1,100,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 14 250 Temple Crest Trl Franklin 37069 $793,285.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7229 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $1,251,873.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec22 631 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $601,000.00 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 2036 Fiona Way Spring Hill 37174 $2,650,000.00 Harkin Brendan 2201 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $709,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1710 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,150,000.00 Chestnut Bend Sec 3 746 Harrow Ln Franklin 37064 $348,100.00 Paddock Office Condo 3 5123 Virginia Way #b-11 Brentwood 37027 $700,000.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3018 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $176,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 7420 Flatbush Dr College Grove 37046 $1,800,000.00 Harlan 9242 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000.00 Harlan 9225 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000.00 Harlan 9245 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000.00 Harlan 9205 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,760,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $860,000.00 Whittmore Ph1 909 Whittmore Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,600,000.00 Kinnard Springs Sec 1-a 3070 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $526,777.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b 3334 Monoco Dr Spring Hill 37174 $280,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3 703 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,300,000.00 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $903,920.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7252 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $1,425,000.00 Littlebury Sec1 3028 Littlebury Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,700,000.00 Kinnard Springs Sec 2 3233 Baker Ln Franklin 37064 $489,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5220 Bond Springs Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,330,000.00 Westhaven Sec 38 919 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $489,900.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 908 Idlewild Ct Franklin 37069 $2,387,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 3036 Conar St Franklin 37064 $485,000.00 Andover Sec 1 631 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $440,000.00 3151 Boxley Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $862,500.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 773 Newcomb St Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 5 312 Matherson Ct Franklin 37067 $640,000.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec 6a 2522 Broome St Nolensville 37135 $786,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 11-b 712 Honors Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,055,000.00 Stags Leap Sec 3b 6110 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064 $610,436.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 389 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,299,900.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7208 Roland Ln Nolensville 37135 $777,015.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7268 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $374,000.00 Clearview Meadows 7108 Crestview Dr Fairview 37062 $463,500.00 Arbor Lakes Sec 3 2613 Blair Park Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $470,000.00 Hard Bargain 11th Ave N Franklin 37064 $1,600,000.00 Traditions Sec4 1845 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $625,000.00 Mccord Prop King Rd Fairview 37062 $330,000.00 Fernvale Heights Ph 2 7525 Christopher St Fairview 37062 $5,296,200.00 4561 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $794,000.00 Sunset Manor 1337 W Main St Franklin 37064 $487,500.00 Bent Creek Active Adult 312 Thesing Ct Pvt Nolensville 37135 $1,178,079.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2023 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $741,593.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6085 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,975,000.00 Cook 903 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $780,000.00 Owl Creek Ph1 1199 Boxthorn Dr Brentwood 37027 $350,000.00 York Douglas C Liv Tr 4525 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $440,000.00 Prescott Place Ph 1 244 Wardington Pass Franklin 37069 $565,000.00 Audubon Cove 7321 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $3,010,767.00 Moon Thomas William 5104 Aberleigh Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,808,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 2 9244 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $855,000.00 Highlands At Ladd Park Section 01 110 Curry Ct Franklin 37064 $935,674.00 Stephens Valley Sec3 265 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $3,550,000.00 Harlan Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,085,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 26 1806 Cynthiana Ln Franklin 37067 $2,299,000.00 Westhaven Sec 18 1613 Grassmere Rd Franklin 37064 $2,100,000.00 Price Evelyn L Est 1677 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $525,000.00 Bent Creek Active Adult 225 Siegert Place Pvt Nolensville 37135 $1,950,000.00 Westhaven Sec52 900 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $890,548.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7233 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $841,199.00 Annecy Ph1 2194 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $1,045,000.00 Westhaven Sec59 6025 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $325,900.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5015 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $256,000.00 Hall Elton C 7151 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $712,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3 4775 Jobe Trl Nolensville 37135 $815,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 1 412 Fontaine Dr Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 Foxen Canyon Sec1 2419 Los Olivos Ct Franklin 37069 $680,000.00 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 969 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $740,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1478 Red Oak Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,175,000.00 Oakhall Sec 2 1631 Oakhall Dr Brentwood 37027 $755,000.00 2829 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $430,000.00 4622 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $526,000.00 358 Natchez St Franklin 37064 $520,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 307 Colt Ln Franklin 37069 $3,000.00 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $2,115,000.00 Morison Todd 1975 Evergreen Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 1 2855 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $880,000.00 Ivy Glen Sec 1 300 Fieldmont Dr Franklin 37067 $901,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec D 432 Mackenzie Way Franklin 37064 $1,315,000.00 Fountainbrooke Sec 9 2102 Willowmet Dr Brentwood 37027 $759,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3013 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000.00 York Douglas C Liv Tr 4525 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $1,185,000.00 7416 Les Hughes Rd Fairview 37062 $7,209,795.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 1 303 S Royal Oaks Blvd Nashville 37221 $480,000.00 River Rest Sec 1 160 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $2,350,000.00 5309 Leipers Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $600,000.00 York Douglas C Liv Tr 4525 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $250,000.00 York Douglas C Liv Tr 4525 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067