Williamson County Property Transfers May 19, 2025

See where houses and property sold from May 19-23, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$495,000
|Woodridge Pb 21 Pg 122
|7502 Aubrey Ridge Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$283,500
|Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C001
|1100 W Main St #a-1
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,120,000
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|606 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|4458 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$785,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a Pb 69 Pg 77
|2632 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,096,161
|5657 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000
|River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C013
|112 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$850,000
|9591 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$552,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|314 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$588,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|322 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,758,401
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5105 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 114
|305 Devonshire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000
|Bent Creek Ph15 Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 91
|7004 Fishing Creek Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$710,026
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|951 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27
|1488 Marcasite Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,025,000
|Catalina Ph5 Pb 63 Pg 102
|788 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|37135
|$670,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 29 Pb 40 Pg 7
|1706 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,510,000
|Stockett Creek Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 26
|4045 Ayleworth Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,368,600
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|919 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,825,000
|Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 141
|1025 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000
|Cherry Grove Addition Ph5 Pb 64 Pg 94
|2981 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$813,000
|Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62
|152 Ridgewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,250,000
|1914 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,260,000
|Moon, Thomas W Pb 69 Pg 44
|4996 Green Herron Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,775,000
|Bucy Caleb Pb 63 Pg 117
|2939 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,535,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1228 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,045,774
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|410 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,240,000
|Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143
|217 Ennismore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Pb 84 Pg 105
|5716 Nola Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$479,500
|Townhomes Of Bent Creek
|9000 Yates Pvt Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,870,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29
|6237 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$900,000
|Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137
|100 Mccalister Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,827
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|789 Saint Clair Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82
|100 Buttercup Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,037,000
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 13
|1221 Stoney Point Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$575,000
|Riverview Park Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 113
|102 Kings Gate Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,290,000
|6795 Owen Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,061,000
|Westhaven Sec 35 Pb 56 Pg 116
|1120 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$798,690
|Temple Hills Sec 12 Pb 11 Pg 137
|408 Whitley Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$944,900
|Cross Creek Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 125
|1010 Vista Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,000,000
|Ewingville Pb 2 Pg 78
|113 Ewingville Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,720,000
|Taramore Ph 2-a Pb 48 Pg 43
|9505 Delamere Creek Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,495,000
|Pfander William Pb 71 Pg 29
|4407 Bagsby Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$246,500
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5017 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,600,000
|Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111
|1210 Choctaw Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,949,683
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9233 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,650
|Locke Tammy
|2620 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$36,400
|Arnold Homes Llc
|2622 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$164,874
|603 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$269,000
|Eikel Robert K Pb 66 Pg 10
|7359 Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,375,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Section 02 Pb 49 Pg 120
|414 Lena Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,400,000
|Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 6
|407 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|37064
|$649,999
|Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59
|600 Hunt Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$795,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 35 Pb 44 Pg 32
|1210 Broadmoor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$760,000
|Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105
|3181 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$388,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 425
|1213 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$50
|6394 Temple Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$850,000
|Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119
|442 Edenfield Pass
|Nolensville
|37135
|$975,000
|Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138
|125 Lodge Hall Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,000,000
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7293 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$589,000
|Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a Pb 49 Pg 75
|2016 Keiser St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$699,990
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|885 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|$1,224,900
|Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 72
|9314 Fall Ct E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93
|804 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,990,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8384 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,200,000
|Willowmet Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 124
|2016 Willowmet Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,950,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 104
|513 Waxwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$198,000
|8403 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$1,375,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2042 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,610
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|793 Saint Clair Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,799,100
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4664 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$579,987
|Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 110
|1020 Claymill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000
|5995 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$404,000
|Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 992
|119 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,235,000
|Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145
|9428 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$860,000
|Southern Woods Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 150
|1641 S Timber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 5 Pb 23 Pg 120
|401 Glen Lakes Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,899,000
|Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 30
|1166 Echo Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$216,315
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2005 Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,487,500
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|3500 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,700,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 6 Pb 48 Pg 18
|1835 Bronwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,700,000
|Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145
|143 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,272,000
|Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143
|392 Grovehurst Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000
|Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99
|5012 Laughing Brook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$567,860
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3500 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$967,000
|Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 57 Pg 26
|1028 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,250,000
|Governors Club Ph 9-b Pb 40 Pg 23
|9 Oxmoor Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,168,250
|Copperstone Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 101
|1540 Shining Ore Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$880,000
|Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 42
|6932 Southern Woods Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$527,250
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3508 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$768,278
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|326 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$310,000
|Scarborough Village Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 52
|7205 Rosemary Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,125,000
|Brienz Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 97
|2209 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,789,840
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|3001 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$948,970
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7213 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$804,727
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|771 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,325,000
|Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120
|1091 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000
|Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 72
|1684 Bright Way Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$470,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1500 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Ivy Glen Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 82
|208 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,775,230
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|2037 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98
|617 Prince Valiant Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,110,000
|Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 94
|2009 Barclay Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|909 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,399,990
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5017 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$531,907
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3516 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$730,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 62
|1002 John Clark Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,000
|7116 King Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$806,750
|Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 42
|1517 Pinkerton Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$425,024
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|2309 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 8 Pb 31 Pg 89
|2006 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$902,500
|Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44
|1418 Chantilly Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$567,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2733 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,796,075
|Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76
|1031 Bloomsbury Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$793,240
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5078 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$529,145
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3504 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,025,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61
|5037 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,681,900
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5036 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$653,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 33
|1003 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000
|Harrison Corner Pb Db63 Pg 30
|115 5th Ave N
|Franklin
|37064
|$985,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81
|472 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Westhaven Sec 17 Pb 48 Pg 96
|1176 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,134,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 35 Pb 44 Pg 32
|1407 Leeds Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$654,900
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6053 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,461,075
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3232 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$820,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8
|509 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$640,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 98
|3008 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,965,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1037 William St
|Franklin
|37064
