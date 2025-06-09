Williamson County Property Transfers May 19, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from May 19-23, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$495,000Woodridge Pb 21 Pg 1227502 Aubrey Ridge DrFairview37062
$283,500Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C0011100 W Main St #a-1Franklin37064
$1,120,000Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146606 Danny LnFranklin37064
$900,0004458 S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$785,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a Pb 69 Pg 772632 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$1,096,1615657 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$430,000River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C013112 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$850,0009591 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$552,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142314 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$588,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142322 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,758,401Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685105 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$750,000Founders Pointe Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 114305 Devonshire DrFranklin37064
$815,000Bent Creek Ph15 Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 917004 Fishing Creek RdNolensville37135
$710,026Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143951 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,350,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 271488 Marcasite DrBrentwood37027
$1,025,000Catalina Ph5 Pb 63 Pg 102788 Alameda AveNolensville37135
$670,000Mckays Mill Sec 29 Pb 40 Pg 71706 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$1,510,000Stockett Creek Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 264045 Ayleworth LnNashville37221
$1,368,600Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131919 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,825,000Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 1411025 Cabell DrFranklin37064
$940,000Cherry Grove Addition Ph5 Pb 64 Pg 942981 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$813,000Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62152 Ridgewood LnBrentwood37027
$2,250,0001914 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$2,260,000Moon, Thomas W Pb 69 Pg 444996 Green Herron LnFranklin37064
$1,775,000Bucy Caleb Pb 63 Pg 1172939 Spanntown RdArrington37014
$1,535,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351228 Luckett RdNashville37221
$2,045,774Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35410 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$2,240,000Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143217 Ennismore LnBrentwood37027
$2,100,000Kings Chapel Sec15 Pb 84 Pg 1055716 Nola Pvt DrArrington37014
$479,500Townhomes Of Bent Creek9000 Yates Pvt CtNolensville37135
$1,870,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 296237 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$900,000Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137100 Mccalister CtFranklin37064
$725,827June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69789 Saint Clair AveThompsons Station37179
$725,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82100 Buttercup CvFranklin37064
$1,037,000Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 131221 Stoney Point LnFranklin37067
$575,000Riverview Park Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 113102 Kings Gate LnFranklin37064
$4,290,0006795 Owen Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$1,061,000Westhaven Sec 35 Pb 56 Pg 1161120 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$798,690Temple Hills Sec 12 Pb 11 Pg 137408 Whitley CtFranklin37069
$944,900Cross Creek Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 1251010 Vista CirFranklin37067
$1,000,000Ewingville Pb 2 Pg 78113 Ewingville DrFranklin37064
$1,720,000Taramore Ph 2-a Pb 48 Pg 439505 Delamere Creek LnBrentwood37027
$3,495,000Pfander William Pb 71 Pg 294407 Bagsby LnFranklin37064
$246,500Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105017 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$1,600,000Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 1111210 Choctaw TrlBrentwood37027
$2,949,683Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119233 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$5,650Locke Tammy2620 Clayton Arnold RdThompsons Station37179
$36,400Arnold Homes Llc2622 Clayton Arnold RdThompsons Station37179
$164,874603 Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$269,000Eikel Robert K Pb 66 Pg 107359 Bahne RdFairview37062
$1,375,000Village Of Clovercroft Section 02 Pb 49 Pg 120414 Lena LnFranklin37067
$4,400,000Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 6407 Wild Elm StFranklin37064
$649,999Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59600 Hunt CtFranklin37064
$795,000Mckays Mill Sec 35 Pb 44 Pg 321210 Broadmoor CirFranklin37067
$760,000Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1053181 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$388,000Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 4251213 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$506394 Temple RdFranklin37069
$850,000Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119442 Edenfield PassNolensville37135
$975,000Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138125 Lodge Hall RdNolensville37135
$1,000,000Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827293 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$589,000Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a Pb 49 Pg 752016 Keiser StSpring Hill37174
$699,990Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143885 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$900,000Carters4268 Columbia Pk
$1,224,900Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 729314 Fall Ct EBrentwood37027
$750,000Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93804 Ravensdowne DrNolensville37135
$4,990,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528384 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$1,200,000Willowmet Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 1242016 Willowmet LnBrentwood37027
$1,950,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 104513 Waxwood DrBrentwood37027
$198,0008403 Taliaferro RdEagleville37060
$1,375,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922042 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$880,610June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69793 Saint Clair AveThompsons Station37179
$1,799,100Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124664 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$579,987Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 1101020 Claymill DrSpring Hill37174
$1,200,0005995 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$404,000Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 992119 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37069
$1,235,000Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 1459428 Coxboro DrBrentwood37027
$860,000Southern Woods Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 1501641 S Timber DrBrentwood37027
$1,350,000Legends Ridge Sec 5 Pb 23 Pg 120401 Glen Lakes CtFranklin37069
$1,899,000Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 301166 Echo LnFranklin37069
$216,315Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662005 Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$1,487,500Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 703500 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$1,700,000Inglehame Farms Sec 6 Pb 48 Pg 181835 Bronwyn CtBrentwood37027
$2,700,000Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145143 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$2,272,000Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143392 Grovehurst LnBrentwood37027
$825,000Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 995012 Laughing Brook LnFranklin37064
$567,860Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513500 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$967,000Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 57 Pg 261028 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$3,250,000Governors Club Ph 9-b Pb 40 Pg 239 Oxmoor CtBrentwood37027
$1,168,250Copperstone Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 1011540 Shining Ore DrBrentwood37027
$880,000Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 426932 Southern Woods DrBrentwood37027
$527,250Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513508 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$768,278June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29326 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$310,000Scarborough Village Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 527205 Rosemary CtFairview37062
$1,125,000Brienz Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 972209 Brienz Valley DrFranklin37064
$1,789,840Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 693001 Congress DrFranklin37064
$948,970Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827213 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$804,727June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69771 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$1,325,000Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 1201091 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$1,225,000Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 721684 Bright Way PlBrentwood37027
$470,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241500 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$850,000Ivy Glen Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 82208 Chester Stephens RdFranklin37067
$1,775,230Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 692037 Congress DrFranklin37064
$2,500,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98617 Prince Valiant CtFranklin37064
$1,110,000Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 942009 Barclay LnFranklin37064
$715,000Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143909 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,399,990Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685017 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$531,907Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513516 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$730,000Mckays Mill Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 621002 John Clark CtFranklin37067
$500,0007116 King RdFairview37062
$806,750Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 421517 Pinkerton RdBrentwood37027
$425,024Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2642309 Kennedy CtFranklin37064
$510,000Wyngate Est Ph 8 Pb 31 Pg 892006 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$902,500Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 441418 Chantilly LnFranklin37067
$567,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282733 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$2,796,075Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 761031 Bloomsbury LnFranklin37064
$793,240Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255078 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$529,145Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513504 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,025,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 615037 Donovan StFranklin37064
$1,681,900Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105036 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$653,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 331003 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000Harrison Corner Pb Db63 Pg 30115 5th Ave NFranklin37064
$985,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81472 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$1,050,000Westhaven Sec 17 Pb 48 Pg 961176 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$1,134,000Mckays Mill Sec 35 Pb 44 Pg 321407 Leeds DrFranklin37067
$654,900Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16053 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,461,075Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363232 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$820,000Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8509 Courfield DrFranklin37064
$640,000Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 983008 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$1,965,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921037 William StFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here