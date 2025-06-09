Williamson County Property Transfers May 19, 2025

See where houses and property sold from May 19-23, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $495,000 Woodridge Pb 21 Pg 122 7502 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview 37062 $283,500 Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C001 1100 W Main St #a-1 Franklin 37064 $1,120,000 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 606 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $900,000 4458 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $785,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a Pb 69 Pg 77 2632 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,096,161 5657 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $430,000 River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C013 112 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $850,000 9591 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $552,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 314 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $588,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 322 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,758,401 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5105 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $750,000 Founders Pointe Sec 3 Pb 20 Pg 114 305 Devonshire Dr Franklin 37064 $815,000 Bent Creek Ph15 Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 91 7004 Fishing Creek Rd Nolensville 37135 $710,026 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 951 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27 1488 Marcasite Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,025,000 Catalina Ph5 Pb 63 Pg 102 788 Alameda Ave Nolensville 37135 $670,000 Mckays Mill Sec 29 Pb 40 Pg 7 1706 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $1,510,000 Stockett Creek Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 26 4045 Ayleworth Ln Nashville 37221 $1,368,600 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 919 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,825,000 Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 141 1025 Cabell Dr Franklin 37064 $940,000 Cherry Grove Addition Ph5 Pb 64 Pg 94 2981 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $813,000 Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62 152 Ridgewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,250,000 1914 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $2,260,000 Moon, Thomas W Pb 69 Pg 44 4996 Green Herron Ln Franklin 37064 $1,775,000 Bucy Caleb Pb 63 Pg 117 2939 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $1,535,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1228 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $2,045,774 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 410 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $2,240,000 Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143 217 Ennismore Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000 Kings Chapel Sec15 Pb 84 Pg 105 5716 Nola Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $479,500 Townhomes Of Bent Creek 9000 Yates Pvt Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,870,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29 6237 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $900,000 Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137 100 Mccalister Ct Franklin 37064 $725,827 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 789 Saint Clair Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $725,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 26 Pg 82 100 Buttercup Cv Franklin 37064 $1,037,000 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 13 1221 Stoney Point Ln Franklin 37067 $575,000 Riverview Park Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 113 102 Kings Gate Ln Franklin 37064 $4,290,000 6795 Owen Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $1,061,000 Westhaven Sec 35 Pb 56 Pg 116 1120 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $798,690 Temple Hills Sec 12 Pb 11 Pg 137 408 Whitley Ct Franklin 37069 $944,900 Cross Creek Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 125 1010 Vista Cir Franklin 37067 $1,000,000 Ewingville Pb 2 Pg 78 113 Ewingville Dr Franklin 37064 $1,720,000 Taramore Ph 2-a Pb 48 Pg 43 9505 Delamere Creek Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,495,000 Pfander William Pb 71 Pg 29 4407 Bagsby Ln Franklin 37064 $246,500 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5017 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $1,600,000 Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111 1210 Choctaw Trl Brentwood 37027 $2,949,683 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9233 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $5,650 Locke Tammy 2620 Clayton Arnold Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $36,400 Arnold Homes Llc 2622 Clayton Arnold Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $164,874 603 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $269,000 Eikel Robert K Pb 66 Pg 10 7359 Bahne Rd Fairview 37062 $1,375,000 Village Of Clovercroft Section 02 Pb 49 Pg 120 414 Lena Ln Franklin 37067 $4,400,000 Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 6 407 Wild Elm St Franklin 37064 $649,999 Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59 600 Hunt Ct Franklin 37064 $795,000 Mckays Mill Sec 35 Pb 44 Pg 32 1210 Broadmoor Cir Franklin 37067 $760,000 Benevento Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 105 3181 Appian Way Spring Hill 37174 $388,000 Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 425 1213 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $50 6394 Temple Rd Franklin 37069 $850,000 Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119 442 Edenfield Pass Nolensville 37135 $975,000 Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138 125 Lodge Hall Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,000,000 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7293 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $589,000 Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a Pb 49 Pg 75 2016 Keiser St Spring Hill 37174 $699,990 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 885 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $900,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk $1,224,900 Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 72 9314 Fall Ct E Brentwood 37027 $750,000 Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93 804 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville 37135 $4,990,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8384 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $1,200,000 Willowmet Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 124 2016 Willowmet Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,950,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 104 513 Waxwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $198,000 8403 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $1,375,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2042 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $880,610 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 793 Saint Clair Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $1,799,100 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4664 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $579,987 Wades Grove Sec15b Pb 66 Pg 110 1020 Claymill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000 5995 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $404,000 Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 992 119 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $1,235,000 Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145 9428 Coxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $860,000 Southern Woods Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 150 1641 S Timber Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000 Legends Ridge Sec 5 Pb 23 Pg 120 401 Glen Lakes Ct Franklin 37069 $1,899,000 Echo Est Pb 24 Pg 30 1166 Echo Ln Franklin 37069 $216,315 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2005 Riley Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,487,500 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 3500 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,700,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 6 Pb 48 Pg 18 1835 Bronwyn Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,700,000 Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145 143 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $2,272,000 Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143 392 Grovehurst Ln Brentwood 37027 $825,000 Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99 5012 Laughing Brook Ln Franklin 37064 $567,860 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3500 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $967,000 Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 57 Pg 26 1028 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $3,250,000 Governors Club Ph 9-b Pb 40 Pg 23 9 Oxmoor Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,168,250 Copperstone Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 101 1540 Shining Ore Dr Brentwood 37027 $880,000 Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 42 6932 Southern Woods Dr Brentwood 37027 $527,250 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3508 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $768,278 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 326 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $310,000 Scarborough Village Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 52 7205 Rosemary Ct Fairview 37062 $1,125,000 Brienz Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 97 2209 Brienz Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $1,789,840 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 3001 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $948,970 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7213 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $804,727 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 771 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,325,000 Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120 1091 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $1,225,000 Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 72 1684 Bright Way Pl Brentwood 37027 $470,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1500 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000 Ivy Glen Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 82 208 Chester Stephens Rd Franklin 37067 $1,775,230 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 2037 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98 617 Prince Valiant Ct Franklin 37064 $1,110,000 Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 94 2009 Barclay Ln Franklin 37064 $715,000 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 909 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,399,990 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5017 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $531,907 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3516 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $730,000 Mckays Mill Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 62 1002 John Clark Ct Franklin 37067 $500,000 7116 King Rd Fairview 37062 $806,750 Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 42 1517 Pinkerton Rd Brentwood 37027 $425,024 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 2309 Kennedy Ct Franklin 37064 $510,000 Wyngate Est Ph 8 Pb 31 Pg 89 2006 Trenton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $902,500 Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44 1418 Chantilly Ln Franklin 37067 $567,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2733 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,796,075 Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76 1031 Bloomsbury Ln Franklin 37064 $793,240 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5078 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $529,145 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3504 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,025,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61 5037 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $1,681,900 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5036 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $653,000 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 33 1003 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000 Harrison Corner Pb Db63 Pg 30 115 5th Ave N Franklin 37064 $985,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81 472 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Westhaven Sec 17 Pb 48 Pg 96 1176 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,134,000 Mckays Mill Sec 35 Pb 44 Pg 32 1407 Leeds Dr Franklin 37067 $654,900 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6053 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,461,075 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3232 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $820,000 Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8 509 Courfield Dr Franklin 37064 $640,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 98 3008 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,965,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1037 William St Franklin 37064

