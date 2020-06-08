See where houses sold for May 18-22, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|259900
|Scarborough Place
|7503 Scarborough Place
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|635000
|Westhaven
|9123 Keats St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|433000
|Maplewood
|629 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|595000
|Westhaven
|4074 Camberley St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|300000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|35 & 36 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1144086
|Westhaven
|518 Rowan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|467900
|Green Valley
|111 Poplar St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1260000
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|8254 Frontier Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1082000
|5596 Boy Scout Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|350000
|Cameron Farms
|2708 Antigua Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|350900
|Wades Grove
|1024 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|400000
|Willowvale @Harvey Springs
|2022 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|700000
|Crockett Cove
|8322 Alamo Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|442990
|Tollgate Village
|3417 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|589000
|Rizer Point
|5010 Viola Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|347490
|Nolen Mill
|806 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|483000
|Heath Pl @ Franklin
|1544 Kinnard Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1150000
|Timberline
|509 Green Harbor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1029500
|Dylan Woods
|124 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|733934
|Westhaven
|406 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|355000
|Gateway Village
|1022 Cumberland Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|603958
|Echelon
|216 Newtonmore Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|215000
|Forrest Crossing
|2107 Roderick Pl W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|320000
|Reid Hill Commons
|134 Prince William Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1375986
|Firestone @ Cool Springs
|1037 Firestone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|826311
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6594 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|651375
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6551 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|385000
|Mckays Mill
|1505 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|413000
|Stonebrook
|1120 Oak Creek Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|440000
|Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|530195
|Brixworth
|1111 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|605000
|Brookfield
|2537 Shays Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|321500
|Chapmans Crossing
|4074 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|579900
|Bridgemore Village
|3532 Robbins Nest Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|640000
|Riverbluff
|4, 10, 16 & 19 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|420900
|Wades Grove
|7008 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|495000
|Tollgate Village
|3217 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|273900
|Shannon Glen
|1711 Whitt Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|750000
|Eulas Glen
|1984 Eulas Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|380000
|Cherry Grove
|2411 Adelaide Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|287900
|Picketts Ridge
|2709 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|285000
|Idlewood
|11 Lynn Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|749360
|Summerlyn
|2073 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|394900
|Burtonwood
|1410 Baileys Barn Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|760000
|Westhaven
|4037 Camberley St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|760000
|Westhaven
|1573 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|419900
|Fieldstone Farms
|444 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|287000
|Idlewood
|11 Lynn Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|600000
|Ashton Park
|113 Allenhurst Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|550000
|Spencer Hall
|3100 Harrowden Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1866961
|Grove
|8118 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|430000
|Forrest Crossing
|454 Royal Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|540000
|Peytonsville-Arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|750000
|The Governors Club
|106 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|403500
|Burtonwood
|3003 Greyhawk Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|997450
|Chardonnay
|9088 Chardonnay Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|407500
|Simmons Ridge
|6025 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|168037
|Stephens Valley
|338 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|875000
|Liberty Downs
|1116 Brookview Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|285000
|Churchill Farms
|800 Winners Circle Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|680101
|Westhaven
|400 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|606525
|Echelon
|1016 Echelon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2750000
|Witherspoon
|9241 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|641567
|Falls Grove
|7001 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|450991
|Otter Creek Springs
|7184 Winfrey Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|473270
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1897 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|920000
|Cool Springs East
|327 Canton Stone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|865000
|Tollgate Village
|3124 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|880000
|Kings Chapel
|4593 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|869900
|Kings Chapel
|4578 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|745000
|Cedarmont Farms
|397 Martingale Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|414500
|Burtonwood
|2937 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|474000
|Spencer Hall
|3193 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|729900
|Telfair
|139 Telfair Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1200000
|Natchez Valley
|1110 Natchez Valley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|580000
|Willow Springs
|221 Panther Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|492000
|Stonebrook
|1202 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|395000
|Spencer Hall
|3138 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|235000
|Grove
|8618 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|235000
|Towne Village @ Tollgate Bldg
|2101 Newark Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|259900
|Russell Ridge
|6008 Russell Ridge Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|665849
|Catalina
|801 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|560000
|Southern Woods West
|315 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|635000
|Kings Chapel
|1165 Meadow Bridge Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|619000
|Summerlyn
|2050 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|505785
|Stream Valley
|2011 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|118125
|Falls Grove
|7180 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|813000
|Mcdaniel Estates
|Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|660000
|Cottonwood
|305 Heather Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|710000
|Westhaven
|443 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|689010
|Summerlyn
|2077 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|389983
|Cadet Homes
|121 Brevet Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|975000
|Glen Abbey
|9527 Glenfiddich Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|800000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|219 Snowden St W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|642000
|Brookfield
|2305 Tinney Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|189000
|Meadows @ Fairview
|7205 Rye Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|307877
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3089 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|360000
|Mallory Park Prof Cntr
|1585 Mallory Ln #207
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|639750
|Brookfield
|2500 Ann Julian Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|518000
|4754 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|400000
|Liberty Hills
|620 Independence Dr E
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|269900
|Wyngate
|2073 Prescott Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|45000
|5947 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|650100
|Belle Vista
|315 Belle Vista Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|375100
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|7026 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|758711
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|3014 Portland Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|370000
|Amber Glen
|2027 Bratton Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|634900
|Summerlyn
|2693 Hargate Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|868669
|Foxen Canyon
|2468 Santa Barbara Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|449500
|Gateway Village
|2224 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|407500
|Simmons Ridge
|6043 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|545000
|Indian Point
|1200 Chickasaw Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|449000
|Willowvale @Harvey Springs
|1068 Harvey Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1075000
|Grove
|8664 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|448000
|Maplewood
|516 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|600000
|Autumn Ridge
|4004 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|450478
|Tollgate Village
|3416 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|900000
|Arrington Ridge
|Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|521881
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7517 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|455000
|Moores Landing
|423 Meadowcrest Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|756000
|Beech Grove Farms
|9560 Keeneland Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|549900
|Burkitt Village
|2235 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|719000
|Stephens Valley
|127 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|611000
|Garden Club
|3042 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|155000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7719 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|779990
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|283 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|465000
|Bent Creek
|3110 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135