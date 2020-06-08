property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for May 18-22, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
259900Scarborough Place7503 Scarborough PlaceFairviewTN37062
635000Westhaven9123 Keats StFranklinTN37064
433000Maplewood629 Sugartree LnFranklinTN37067
595000Westhaven4074 Camberley StFranklinTN37064
300000Highlands @ Ladd Park35 & 36 Circuit RdFranklinTN37064
1144086Westhaven518 Rowan StFranklinTN37064
467900Green Valley111 Poplar StFranklinTN37064
1260000Parkside @ Brenthaven8254 Frontier LnBrentwoodTN37027
10820005596 Boy Scout RdFranklinTN37064
350000Cameron Farms2708 Antigua CtThompsons StationTN37179
350900Wades Grove1024 Belcor DrSpring HillTN37174
400000Willowvale @Harvey Springs2022 Morton DrSpring HillTN37174
700000Crockett Cove8322 Alamo RdBrentwoodTN37027
442990Tollgate Village3417 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
589000Rizer Point5010 Viola LnFranklinTN37069
347490Nolen Mill806 Cottage House LnNolensvilleTN37135
483000Heath Pl @ Franklin1544 Kinnard DrFranklinTN37064
1150000Timberline509 Green Harbor CirFranklinTN37069
1029500Dylan Woods124 Dylan Woods DrNolensvilleTN37135
733934Westhaven406 Fitzgerald StFranklinTN37064
355000Gateway Village1022 Cumberland Park DrFranklinTN37069
603958Echelon216 Newtonmore CtFranklinTN37064
215000Forrest Crossing2107 Roderick Pl WFranklinTN37064
320000Reid Hill Commons134 Prince William LnFranklinTN37064
1375986Firestone @ Cool Springs1037 Firestone DrFranklinTN37067
826311Mcdaniel Farms6594 Windmill DrCollege GroveTN37046
651375Mcdaniel Farms6551 Windmill DrCollege GroveTN37046
385000Mckays Mill1505 Decatur CirFranklinTN37067
413000Stonebrook1120 Oak Creek DrNolensvilleTN37135
440000Leipers Creek RdFranklinTN37064
530195Brixworth1111 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
605000Brookfield2537 Shays LnBrentwoodTN37027
321500Chapmans Crossing4074 Locerbie CirSpring HillTN37174
579900Bridgemore Village3532 Robbins Nest RdThompsons StationTN37179
640000Riverbluff4, 10, 16 & 19 Wetzel DrFranklinTN37064
420900Wades Grove7008 Minor Hill DrSpring HillTN37174
495000Tollgate Village3217 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
273900Shannon Glen1711 Whitt DrSpring HillTN37174
750000Eulas Glen1984 Eulas WayNolensvilleTN37135
380000Cherry Grove2411 Adelaide DrThompsons StationTN37179
287900Picketts Ridge2709 Sutherland DrThompsons StationTN37179
285000Idlewood11 Lynn CtFranklinTN37064
749360Summerlyn2073 Belsford DrNolensvilleTN37135
394900Burtonwood1410 Baileys Barn CtSpring HillTN37174
760000Westhaven4037 Camberley StFranklinTN37064
760000Westhaven1573 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
419900Fieldstone Farms444 Essex Park CirFranklinTN37069
287000Idlewood11 Lynn CtFranklinTN37064
600000Ashton Park113 Allenhurst CirFranklinTN37067
550000Spencer Hall3100 Harrowden LnFranklinTN37064
1866961Grove8118 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
430000Forrest Crossing454 Royal CrossingFranklinTN37064
540000Peytonsville-Arno RdCollege GroveTN37046
750000The Governors Club106 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
403500Burtonwood3003 Greyhawk CtSpring HillTN37174
997450Chardonnay9088 Chardonnay TrBrentwoodTN37027
407500Simmons Ridge6025 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
168037Stephens Valley338 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
875000Liberty Downs1116 Brookview DrBrentwoodTN37027
285000Churchill Farms800 Winners Circle CtThompsons StationTN37179
680101Westhaven400 Fitzgerald StFranklinTN37064
606525Echelon1016 Echelon DrFranklinTN37064
2750000Witherspoon9241 Lehigh DrBrentwoodTN37027
641567Falls Grove7001 Farm Field DrCollege GroveTN37046
450991Otter Creek Springs7184 Winfrey DrFairviewTN37062
473270Woods @ Burberry Glen1897 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
920000Cool Springs East327 Canton Stone DrFranklinTN37067
865000Tollgate Village3124 Natoma CirThompsons StationTN37179
880000Kings Chapel4593 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
869900Kings Chapel4578 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
745000Cedarmont Farms397 Martingale DrFranklinTN37067
414500Burtonwood2937 Buckner LnSpring HillTN37174
474000Spencer Hall3193 Vera Valley RdFranklinTN37064
729900Telfair139 Telfair LnNolensvilleTN37135
1200000Natchez Valley1110 Natchez Valley LnFranklinTN37064
580000Willow Springs221 Panther CtFranklinTN37064
492000Stonebrook1202 Creekside DrNolensvilleTN37135
395000Spencer Hall3138 Vera Valley RdFranklinTN37064
235000Grove8618 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
235000Towne Village @ Tollgate Bldg2101 Newark LnThompsons StationTN37179
259900Russell Ridge6008 Russell Ridge Pvt LnThompsons StationTN37179
665849Catalina801 Alameda AveNolensvilleTN37135
560000Southern Woods West315 Shadow Creek DrBrentwoodTN37027
635000Kings Chapel1165 Meadow Bridge LnArringtonTN37014
619000Summerlyn2050 Belsford DrNolensvilleTN37135
505785Stream Valley2011 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
118125Falls Grove7180 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
813000Mcdaniel EstatesDelancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
660000Cottonwood305 Heather CtFranklinTN37069
710000Westhaven443 Pearre Springs WayFranklinTN37064
689010Summerlyn2077 Belsford DrNolensvilleTN37135
389983Cadet Homes121 Brevet DrFranklinTN37064
975000Glen Abbey9527 Glenfiddich TrBrentwoodTN37027
800000Highlands @ Ladd Park219 Snowden St WFranklinTN37064
642000Brookfield2305 Tinney PlBrentwoodTN37027
189000Meadows @ Fairview7205 Rye CtFairviewTN37062
307877Fields Of Canterbury3089 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
360000Mallory Park Prof Cntr1585 Mallory Ln #207BrentwoodTN37027
639750Brookfield2500 Ann Julian CtBrentwoodTN37027
5180004754 Murfreesboro RdArringtonTN37014
400000Liberty Hills620 Independence Dr EFranklinTN37067
269900Wyngate2073 Prescott WaySpring HillTN37174
450005947 Davis Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
650100Belle Vista315 Belle Vista CtFranklinTN37064
375100Arbors @ Autumn Ridge7026 Salmon RunSpring HillTN37174
758711Highlands @ Ladd Park3014 Portland CtFranklinTN37064
370000Amber Glen2027 Bratton Place DrFranklinTN37067
634900Summerlyn2693 Hargate DrNolensvilleTN37135
868669Foxen Canyon2468 Santa Barbara LnFranklinTN37069
449500Gateway Village2224 Clare Park DrFranklinTN37069
407500Simmons Ridge6043 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
545000Indian Point1200 Chickasaw DrBrentwoodTN37027
449000Willowvale @Harvey Springs1068 Harvey Springs DrSpring HillTN37174
1075000Grove8664 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
448000Maplewood516 Shadycrest LnFranklinTN37064
600000Autumn Ridge4004 Haversack DrSpring HillTN37174
450478Tollgate Village3416 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
900000Arrington RidgeFiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
521881Mcdaniel Estates7517 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
455000Moores Landing423 Meadowcrest CirFranklinTN37064
756000Beech Grove Farms9560 Keeneland DrBrentwoodTN37027
549900Burkitt Village2235 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
719000Stephens Valley127 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
611000Garden Club3042 Coral Bell LnFranklinTN37067
155000Enclave @ Dove Lake7719 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
779990Woods @ Burberry Glen283 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensvilleTN37135
465000Bent Creek3110 Locust HollowNolensvilleTN37135


