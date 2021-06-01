Williamson County Property Transfers May 17

See where houses sold for May 17-21, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sale Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$299,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec7
|1884 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$592,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 8-c
|612 Hampton Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$520,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2
|2309 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,095,000.00
|Mclemore Farms Add Sec 2
|2944 Mclemore Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$262,750.00
|860 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$445,000.00
|860 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,310,000.00
|Hidden Valley Est
|6536 Hidden Hollow Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$275,000.00
|Carriage Park Condos
|1261 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$504,435.00
|Copper Ridge Ph8
|3008 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$695,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec1
|3031 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,399,000.00
|932 W Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$726,145.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|919 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|416 Stable Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$800,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 36
|235 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$670,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec E
|513 Cairnview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Callie Sec 1
|1605 Callie Way Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$483,500.00
|Temple Hills Sec 4
|115 Troon Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$489,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|300 Connelly Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$926,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec8b
|3658 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$710,000.00
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|133 Featherstone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$825,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|602 Northfield Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$4,421,000.00
|Cox Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$700,000.00
|9419 Gentlewind Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,426,360.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6321 Turkey Foot Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$605,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1
|509 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|4451 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$296,400.00
|Maplelawn Est
|2723 Cash Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,505,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 1
|1090 Wilmington Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,150,000.00
|Greer
|1375 Hunter Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1
|404 Blakely Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,890,000.00
|Iroquois Meadows
|6344 Chickering Cir
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$510,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 7
|232 Karnes Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$951,000.00
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2
|500 Trotters Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,900,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7349 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$350,000.00
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1
|434 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$435,000.00
|2249 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$107,000.00
|Goodrum Cole Prop
|324 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$453,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1
|308 Dobson Branch Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$651,203.00
|Polk Place Sec 6
|153 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$446,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec2
|3019 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,040,000.00
|Century Ind Park Sec 3
|209 Century Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$999,000.00
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1
|6022 Saddleview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,503,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 3
|1427 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$910,000.00
|Delta Springs
|4505 Hyannis Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Willowvale Sec 2
|5012 Keeley Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$459,900.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec11
|2500 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$644,600.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|308 Liebler Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$834,585.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|913 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$199,900.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|2018 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$833,405.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|900 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,018,330.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|706 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,015,639.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5810 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$100,000.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3011 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$800,000.00
|733 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$525,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d
|2341 Stockwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$700,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 3
|668 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$590,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 6
|1000 Natchez Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$935,833.00
|Oakhall Sec 4
|9336 Ansley Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$637,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 4-a
|1016 Bitticks Creek
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,225,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 13-a
|3 Winged Foot Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$735,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1221 Bradshaw Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,150,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 1
|1429 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,370,000.00
|Taramore Ph9
|1849 Longmoore Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$760,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7
|183 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$435,000.00
|Benevento East Sec 1
|4008 Gari Baldi Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$445,000.00
|Mathews
|3713 E Mcewen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$605,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph 4 Sec 2
|2003 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,800,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1
|9624 Portofino Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$373,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|154 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$737,000.00
|Carriage Hills Sec 4
|8319 Carriage Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,055,000.00
|Northumberland Sec 1
|1796 Northumberland Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$719,900.00
|Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2b
|4665 Sawmill Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$840,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32
|983 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$580,722.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7053 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$170,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|402 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$487,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 10
|2184 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$613,700.00
|Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 2
|8825 Caswick Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$611,700.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 2
|325 Sheffield Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$455,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|109 Bluebell Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Taylor Ridge Est
|5904 Shelby Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,121,800.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|2000 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$636,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|437 William Wallace Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,450,000.00
|Annandale Sec 5
|214 Ennismore Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$526,500.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 3
|261 Freedom Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$620,000.00
|Heartland Reserve Sec 1
|7112 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$643,510.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|6006 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$520,985.00
|Copper Ridge Ph8
|3027 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,059,000.00
|Durham Manor
|2301 Corinne Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 13
|193 Acadia Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$604,101.00
|Amelia Park Sec 2
|914 Market St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,300,000.00
|Windstone Ph 1
|1016 Falling Leaf Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$260,000.00
|Idlewood Sec 1
|217 Oxford Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$190,000.00
|2829 Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$418,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|124 Crestfield Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$173,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|402 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3
|7541 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,200,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3
|7266 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$676,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 4 Sec 1a
|5043 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$128,250.00
|Grove Sec9
|8775 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$250,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #g-102
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$337,000.00
|7421 Les Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$690,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 1
|5004 Regent Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,870,000.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1869 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$522,300.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2
|1038 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$240,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2050 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,292,500.00
|Brentwood Country Club
|5003 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$20,000.00
|Clouston Park Addition
|507 S Margin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Regency Square Condos
|609 Boyd Mill Ave #5
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$278,600.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 2
|2902 Cochran Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$235,000.00
|Dylan Woods
|104 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$235,000.00
|Dylan Woods
|108 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$450,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 1
|3134 Bush Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$475,000.00
|6455 Cox Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$275,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1017 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,415,000.00
|Glen Abbey Sec 1
|1789 Macallan Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$615,525.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7093 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$565,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8
|8007 June Apple Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$820,000.00
|Sunnyside Est Sec 3
|1969 Sunny Side Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$373,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 3
|2118 Geneva Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$685,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5
|306 Tippecanoe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,850,000.00
|Annandale Sec 10
|9302 Exton Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$955,000.00
|Berkley Walk
|1010 Berkley Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$313,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|617 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$580,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec41
|530 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,400,000.00
|2268 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$450,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 3
|528 Dale Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$807,500.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 22
|3017 Westerly Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$297,500.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #140
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$888,888.00
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2
|1421 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$510,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 2
|336 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,999,999.00
|Johnson
|8221 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$588,000.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2
|152 Creekstone Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$560,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 5
|3026 Narrow Ford Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$797,080.00
|Cardel Village
|418 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$215,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6016 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$873,370.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3209 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$620,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9
|4039 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$362,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 4
|512 Meadow Creek Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,331,340.00
|Westhaven Sec48
|652 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$566,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|2015 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$689,637.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|946 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$750,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 1
|2217 Oakwood Dr E
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$604,909.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7728 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$440,000.00
|4000 Rural Plains Cir 104
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$480,000.00
|Vandalia Cottages
|104 Cottage Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$857,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec4
|Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1
|415 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$5,000,000.00
|Liberty Ind Park
|205 Eddy Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$547,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 5
|9792 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$576,050.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|3012 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 9
|915 Auburn Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$320,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8831 Drosera Cir
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,450,000.00
|Cartwright Close
|1211 Round Grove Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 3-b
|4556 Sawmill Pl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$875,000.00
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|9728 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$266,000.00
|Carriage Park Condos
|1202 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$185,000.00
|1319 W Main St 307
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Westhaven Sec43
|737 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 11
|7 Medalist Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$420,000.00
|Monticello Sec 1
|106 Williamsburg Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2
|1439 Plymouth Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$751,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec3
|7060 Crimson Leaf Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,000,000.00
|Buck
|Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$700,000.00
|1521 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$165,000.00
|Stockett Creek Sec 2
|1059 Stockett Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$505,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec N
|821 Shadowlawn Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$520,271.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2712 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$780,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1
|105 Bromley Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$525,000.00
|Bethesda Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$387,500.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|1037 Belamy Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$996,000.00
|7720 Smith Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
