Williamson County Property Transfers May 17

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for May 17-21, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sale PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$299,000.00Morgan Farms Sec71884 Barnstaple LnBrentwoodTN37027
$592,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 8-c612 Hampton CtFranklinTN37064
$520,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-22309 Wimbledon CirFranklinTN37069
$1,095,000.00Mclemore Farms Add Sec 22944 Mclemore CirFranklinTN37064
$262,750.00860 Lewisburg AveFranklinTN37064
$445,000.00860 Lewisburg AveFranklinTN37064
$1,310,000.00Hidden Valley Est6536 Hidden Hollow TrlBrentwoodTN37027
$275,000.00Carriage Park Condos1261 Carriage Park DrFranklinTN37064
$504,435.00Copper Ridge Ph83008 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$695,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec13031 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$2,399,000.00932 W Main StFranklinTN37064
$726,145.00Westhaven Sec52919 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$450,000.00Cottonwood Est416 Stable DrFranklinTN37069
$800,000.00Westhaven Sec 36235 Fitzgerald StFranklinTN37064
$670,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec E513 Cairnview DrFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Callie Sec 11605 Callie Way DrFranklinTN37064
$483,500.00Temple Hills Sec 4115 Troon CtFranklinTN37069
$489,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1300 Connelly CtFranklinTN37064
$926,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec8b3658 Martins Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
$710,000.00Battlewood Est Sec 1133 Featherstone DrFranklinTN37069
$825,000.00Shadow Creek @602 Northfield LnBrentwoodTN37027
$4,421,000.00Cox RdArringtonTN37014
$700,000.009419 Gentlewind DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,426,360.00Lookaway Farms Sec16321 Turkey Foot CtFranklinTN37067
$605,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec 1509 Cobert LnFranklinTN37064
$1,700,000.004451 Harpeth School RdFranklinTN37064
$296,400.00Maplelawn Est2723 Cash CtThompsons StationTN37179
$1,505,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 11090 Wilmington WayBrentwoodTN37027
$1,150,000.00Greer1375 Hunter RdFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1404 Blakely CtFranklinTN37064
$1,890,000.00Iroquois Meadows6344 Chickering CirNashvilleTN37221
$510,000.00Polk Place Sec 7232 Karnes DrFranklinTN37064
$951,000.00Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2500 Trotters PlFranklinTN37067
$2,900,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27349 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$350,000.00Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1434 Heroit DrSpring HillTN37174
$435,000.002249 Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$107,000.00Goodrum Cole Prop324 Hwy 96 NFairviewTN37062
$453,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1308 Dobson Branch TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$651,203.00Polk Place Sec 6153 Sontag DrFranklinTN37064
$446,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec23019 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
$2,040,000.00Century Ind Park Sec 3209 Century CtFranklinTN37064
$999,000.00Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 16022 Saddleview DrFranklinTN37067
$1,503,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 31427 Willowbrooke CirFranklinTN37069
$910,000.00Delta Springs4505 Hyannis CtFranklinTN37064
$470,000.00Willowvale Sec 25012 Keeley DrSpring HillTN37174
$459,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec112500 Wellesley Square DrThompsons StationTN37179
$644,600.00Lockwood Glen Sec8308 Liebler LnFranklinTN37064
$834,585.00Westhaven Sec52913 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$199,900.00Westhaven Sec572018 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$833,405.00Westhaven Sec52900 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$1,018,330.00Westhaven Sec52706 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$1,015,639.00Hardeman Springs Sec15810 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
$100,000.00Bluebird Hollow Ph13011 Turnstone TrSpring HillTN37174
$800,000.00733 Sneed Rd WFranklinTN37069
$525,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d2341 Stockwood TrlThompsons StationTN37179
$700,000.00Willowsprings Sec 3668 Springlake DrFranklinTN37064
$590,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 61000 Natchez RdFranklinTN37069
$935,833.00Oakhall Sec 49336 Ansley LnBrentwoodTN37027
$637,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 4-a1016 Bitticks CreekNolensvilleTN37135
$1,225,000.00Governors Club Ph 13-a3 Winged Foot PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
$735,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11221 Bradshaw LnNolensvilleTN37135
$2,150,000.00Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 11429 Westhaven BlvdFranklinTN37064
$1,370,000.00Taramore Ph91849 Longmoore LnBrentwoodTN37027
$760,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7183 Barlow DrFranklinTN37064
$435,000.00Benevento East Sec 14008 Gari Baldi CtSpring HillTN37174
$445,000.00Mathews3713 E Mcewen DrFranklinTN37067
$605,000.00Cherry Grove Ph 4 Sec 22003 Brisbane DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,800,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 19624 Portofino DrBrentwoodTN37027
$373,000.00Prescott Place Ph 3154 Stanton Hall LnFranklinTN37069
$737,000.00Carriage Hills Sec 48319 Carriage Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,055,000.00Northumberland Sec 11796 Northumberland DrBrentwoodTN37027
$719,900.00Bent Creek Ph6 Sec2b4665 Sawmill PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
$840,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32983 Hornsby DrFranklinTN37064
$580,722.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37053 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$170,000.00Orleans Est Condos402 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
$487,000.00Campbell Station Sec 102184 Loudenslager DrThompsons StationTN37179
$613,700.00Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 28825 Caswick CtNolensvilleTN37135
$611,700.00Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 2325 Sheffield PlFranklinTN37067
$455,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B109 Bluebell WayFranklinTN37064
$1,150,000.00Taylor Ridge Est5904 Shelby LnFranklinTN37064
$1,121,800.00Scales Farmstead Ph12000 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$636,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B437 William Wallace DrFranklinTN37064
$1,450,000.00Annandale Sec 5214 Ennismore LnBrentwoodTN37027
$526,500.00Liberty Hills Sec 3261 Freedom DrFranklinTN37067
$620,000.00Heartland Reserve Sec 17112 Triple Crown LnFairviewTN37062
$643,510.00Tap Root Hills Sec56006 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$520,985.00Copper Ridge Ph83027 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,059,000.00Durham Manor2301 Corinne CtFranklinTN37064
$750,000.00Westhaven Sec 13193 Acadia AveFranklinTN37064
$604,101.00Amelia Park Sec 2914 Market StFranklinTN37067
$1,300,000.00Windstone Ph 11016 Falling Leaf CirBrentwoodTN37027
$260,000.00Idlewood Sec 1217 Oxford DrFranklinTN37064
$190,000.002829 Mccanless RdNolensvilleTN37135
$418,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J124 Crestfield PlFranklinTN37069
$173,000.00Orleans Est Condos402 Granville RdFranklinTN37064
$1,700,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec37541 Whiskey RdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,200,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec37266 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$676,000.00Bent Creek Ph 4 Sec 1a5043 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
$128,250.00Grove Sec98775 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
$250,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 11101 Downs Blvd #g-102FranklinTN37064
$337,000.007421 Les Hughes RdFairviewTN37062
$690,000.00Stonehenge Sec 15004 Regent DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,870,000.00Traditions Sec41869 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$522,300.00Buckner Crossing Sec 21038 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
$240,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2050 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,292,500.00Brentwood Country Club5003 Country Club DrBrentwoodTN37027
$20,000.00Clouston Park Addition507 S Margin StFranklinTN37064
$350,000.00Regency Square Condos609 Boyd Mill Ave #5FranklinTN37064
$278,600.00Cochran Trace Sec 22902 Cochran CtSpring HillTN37174
$235,000.00Dylan Woods104 Dylan Woods DrNolensvilleTN37135
$235,000.00Dylan Woods108 Dylan Woods DrNolensvilleTN37135
$450,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 13134 Bush DrFranklinTN37064
$475,000.006455 Cox RdArringtonTN37014
$275,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21017 Lowrey PlSpring HillTN37174
$1,415,000.00Glen Abbey Sec 11789 Macallan DrBrentwoodTN37027
$615,525.00Falls Grove Sec67093 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$565,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph88007 June Apple LnSpring HillTN37174
$820,000.00Sunnyside Est Sec 31969 Sunny Side DrBrentwoodTN37027
$373,000.00Aston Woods Sec 32118 Geneva DrThompsons StationTN37179
$685,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5306 Tippecanoe DrFranklinTN37067
$1,850,000.00Annandale Sec 109302 Exton LnBrentwoodTN37027
$955,000.00Berkley Walk1010 Berkley DrBrentwoodTN37027
$313,000.00Andover Sec 1617 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
$580,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec41530 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
$2,400,000.002268 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
$450,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 3528 Dale CtFranklinTN37067
$807,500.00Mckays Mill Sec 223017 Westerly DrFranklinTN37067
$297,500.00Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 11101 Downs Blvd #140FranklinTN37064
$888,888.00Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 21421 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
$510,000.00Cannonwood Sec 2336 Dandridge DrFranklinTN37067
$1,999,999.00Johnson8221 Horton HwyCollege GroveTN37046
$588,000.00Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2152 Creekstone BlvdFranklinTN37064
$560,000.00Stream Valley Sec 53026 Narrow Ford LnFranklinTN37064
$797,080.00Cardel Village418 Cardel LnFranklinTN37064
$215,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec26016 Porters Union WayArringtonTN37014
$873,370.00Daventry Sec23209 Chase Point DrFranklinTN37067
$620,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph94039 Haversack DrSpring HillTN37174
$362,000.00Stonebrook Sec 4512 Meadow Creek LnNolensvilleTN37135
$1,331,340.00Westhaven Sec48652 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$566,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec22015 Rural Plains CirFranklinTN37064
$689,637.00Stephens Valley Sec6946 Dauphine StNashvilleTN37221
$750,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 12217 Oakwood Dr EFranklinTN37064
$604,909.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17728 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
$440,000.004000 Rural Plains Cir 104FranklinTN37064
$480,000.00Vandalia Cottages104 Cottage LnFranklinTN37064
$857,000.00Waters Edge Sec4Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1415 Essex Park CirFranklinTN37069
$5,000,000.00Liberty Ind Park205 Eddy LnFranklinTN37064
$547,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 59792 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwoodTN37027
$576,050.00Stream Valley Sec163012 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
$850,000.00Chenoweth Sec 9915 Auburn LnBrentwoodTN37027
$320,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48831 Drosera CirCollege GroveTN37046
$2,450,000.00Cartwright Close1211 Round Grove CtBrentwoodTN37027
$475,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 3-b4556 Sawmill PlNolensvilleTN37135
$875,000.00Woodlands @ Copperstone9728 Amethyst LnBrentwoodTN37027
$266,000.00Carriage Park Condos1202 Carriage Park DrFranklinTN37064
$185,000.001319 W Main St 307FranklinTN37064
$700,000.00Westhaven Sec43737 Shelley LnFranklinTN37064
$400,000.00Governors Club Ph 117 Medalist CtBrentwoodTN37027
$420,000.00Monticello Sec 1106 Williamsburg PlFranklinTN37064
$800,000.00Brentwood So Ltd Sec 21439 Plymouth DrBrentwoodTN37027
$751,000.00Falls Grove Sec37060 Crimson Leaf LnCollege GroveTN37046
$2,000,000.00BuckOld Harding RdFranklinTN37064
$700,000.001521 Franklin RdFranklinTN37064
$165,000.00Stockett Creek Sec 21059 Stockett DrNashvilleTN37221
$505,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec N821 Shadowlawn CtFranklinTN37069
$520,271.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2712 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$780,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1105 Bromley Park LnFranklinTN37069
$525,000.00Bethesda RdSpring HillTN37174
$387,500.00Stream Valley Sec161037 Belamy LnFranklinTN37064
$996,000.007720 Smith RdPrimm SpringsTN38476

