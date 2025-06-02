Williamson County Property Transfers May 12, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from May 12-16, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,120,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 71129 Wise RdFranklin37064
$1,250,000Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 776064 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$3,015,788Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 469495 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$965,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 622720 Pool Forge Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$640,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033119 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$630,000Burtonwood Add Ph 3 Pb 43 Pg 776000 Thrush CtSpring Hill37174
$1,350,000Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 701650 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$989,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36 Pb 69 Pg 352005 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$960,000Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45225 Derby LnFranklin37069
$532,500Riverview Park Sec 10-a Pb 9 Pg 12205 Turnbrook LnFranklin37064
$460,000Sharpes Run Sec 3 Pb 31 Pg 1147456 Penngrove LnFairview37062
$5,250,0001220 Lula LnFairview37062
$1,149,500Cardel Village Pb 73 Pg 531026 Carlisle LnFranklin37064
$820,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40344 Wandering CirFranklin37069
$415,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C026407 Flowerwood CtBrentwood37027
$1,105,000Concord Country Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 411309 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027
$892,000Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 889042 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$424,0002981 Old Horton HwyNolensville37135
$244,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1474024 Forestside DrFranklin37064
$490,000Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 9 Block G200 Cherry DrFranklin37064
$813,405June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69769 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$699,480June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69775 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$1,526,434Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067921 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$710,440June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69779 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$442,200Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 132173 Loudenslager DrSpring Hill37174
$925,0006242 Ladd RdFranklin37067
$775,000Sunny Side Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 786600 Valley DrBrentwood37027
$792,310June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69773 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$762,781June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69787 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$970,000Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 1042013 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$950,000Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 10 Pg 127604 Adelynn Ct SFranklin37064
$1,775,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 1376800 Chatterton DrCollege Grove37046
$775,000Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63213 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$689,999Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 881698 Lantana DrSpring Hill37174
$1,250,000Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17105 Abercairn DrFranklin37064
$1,150,000Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 781205 Old Spring TrlArrington37014
$1,239,900Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2 Pb 49 Pg 120161 Chester Stephens RdFranklin37067
$810,000Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 1441748 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$2,750,000Hampton Reserve Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 879539 Sunbeam CtBrentwood37027
$537,000Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126530 Vintage Green LnFranklin37064
$1,125,000Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 82054 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$2,725,000725 W Main St 201Franklin37064
$730,000Wades Grove Sec17b Pb 67 Pg 155011 Brickway CtSpring Hill37174
$1,150,000Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21128 Addison AveFranklin37064
$1,760,000Tuscany Hills Sec 5 Pb 59 Pg 841733 Ravello WayBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Sneed Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 472409 Mcintyre CtFranklin37069
$1,100,0002596 Tom Anderson RdFranklin37064
$499,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 59 Pg 221584 Hampshire PlThompsons Station37179
$1,306,500Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745425 Stanley CtFranklin37064
$1,139,900Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 201086 Amelia Park DrFranklin37067
$775,440Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255072 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$526,000Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #m-7Franklin37067
$687,900Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327234 Richvale DrFairview37062
$60,000Green Acres Pb 1 Pg 87430 Green Acres DrFranklin37064
$909,222High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525494 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$705,0003151 Boxley Valley RdFranklin37064
$290,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363221 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$285,000Scarborough Village Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 1117222 Rosemary CtFairview37062
$136,504Riverstone Homes Llc6720 Lane RdCollege Grove37046
$1,599,900Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 1121524 Fernwood CtBrentwood37027
$275,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 782032 Hector DrThompsons Station37179
$1,150,223Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105033 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$380,0007711 Fernvale RdFairview37062
$605,000Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1103304 Milton CtThompson Station37179
$665,000Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 1298018 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,598,982Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 1224630 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$570,0001011 Whippoorwill DrKingston Springs37082
$682,500Waters Edge Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 543058 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$565,000912 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$845,000Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 1094001 Farmhouse DrFranklin37067
$1,050,000Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 401502 Knox Valley DrBrentwood37027
$3,850,000Brenthaven East Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 288204 Morningview CtBrentwood37027
$1,700,000River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 226312 Ramsgate CtBrentwood37027
$2,700,000Woodridge Pb 26 Pg 417562 Aubrey Ridge DrFairview37062
$1,550,000Mcewen John B Addn1227 Adams StFranklin37064
$4,450,000Armstrong Garden CentersTom Anderson RdThompsons Station37179
$439,900Mckays Mill Sec 16 Pb 34 Pg 181920 Montgomery WayFranklin37067
$1,137,5002570 Tom Anderson RdFranklin37064
$332,500Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C103523 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,471,020Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973384 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$6,312,852Westhaven Sec Jewell 3300 Fairing WayFranklin37064
$11,396,417Westhaven Sec Jewell 3300 Fairing WayFranklin37064
$1,200,000Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$1,725,000Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 652101 Summer Hill CirFranklin37064
$690,000Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 711037 Inland DrFranklin37064
$515,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513061 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$912,000Raintree Forest Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 521538 Lost Hollow DrBrentwood37027
$1,335,000Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95919 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$970,320Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217724 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$7,250,000Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1145231 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$1,874,328June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90June Lake Blvd
$1,800,000Duplex Pb 77 Pg 10Port Royal RdSpring Hill37174
$702,769Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143957 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$757,583Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143963 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,811,000Highgate Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 73105 Century Oak DrFranklin37069
$950,000Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 1142032 Belsford DrNolensville37135
$1,005,000Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 521621 Covington DrBrentwood37027
$100,000Armstrong Garden Centers1688 Lewisburg PikeThompsons Station37179
$785,0001407 Cannon StFranklin37064
$1,499,9994676 Reed RdThompsons Station37179
$500,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503254 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,200,000Beech Grove Farms Pb 16 Pg 551110 Beech Grove RdBrentwood37027
$926,000Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 126833 Queen Annes CtNolensville37135
$1,269,000Grove Park Addition 1 Pb 49 Pg 1273701 Bosk LnCollege Grove37046
$576,609Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142312 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000Brownstones Office Condos Pb 3983 Pg 8583325 Aspen Grove Dr #204Franklin37064
$940,000Hailey Lambert Lehman Pb 11 Pg 1462355 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$1,185,755Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111479 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$1,689,451Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 692031 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,414,0004777 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$1,764,425329 S Royal Oaks Blvd #213Franklin37064
$830,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 61 Pg 385109 Donovan StFranklin37064
$3,272,727Centennial Bus Park Pb 36 Pg 1451154 Liberty PkFranklin37064
$949,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503302 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$522,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513512 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$927,025Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223324 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$900,000Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138128 Lodge Hall RdNolensville37135
$975,000Ewingville Sec 2115 Ewingville DrFranklin37064
$180,000Mangrum RdPrimm Springs38476
$409,000Ridgeport Sec 5b Pb 33 Pg 1461885 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$1,799,999Crunk Estates Pb 49 Pg 996504 Stargazer LnCollege Grove37046
$3,150,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418508 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$9,250,000August Park Ph26003 Painted Skies Dr
$1,038,902June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29642 Mayswift DrSpring Hill37174
$430,000Sutherland Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 582827 Jason CtThompson Station37179
$1,425,900Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954586 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$530,000West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58550 Edgewood BlvdFranklin37064
$1,950,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1379061 Berry Farms CrossingFranklin37064
$720,000Riverview Park Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 571018 Lawnview CtFranklin37064
$750,000Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 7 Pg 26 Block C027605 Foxborough Sq WBrentwood37027
$729,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 82539 Tapestry StThompsons Station37179
$720,990Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467932 Pine StFairview37062
$679,900Wades Grove Sec12 Pb 63 Pg 61025 Rudder DrSpring Hill37174
$278,900Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 532007 Mckenna CvThompsons Station37179
$1,800,000Franklin Industrial Park Pb 4 Pg 671915 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$685,000Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 77 Pg 71709 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$365,000Fernvale Springs Pb 35 Pg 397112 Fernvale Springs Pvt CtFairview37062
$3,000,000Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 999505 Oldacre Pvt DrArrington37014
$379,900Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 1517209 Icarus CtFairview37062
$725,000Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467709 Woodford DrFairview37062
$1,898,346Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 31308 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$750,000Westhaven Sec 15 Rev 2 Pb 53 Pg 150140 Prospect AveFranklin37064

