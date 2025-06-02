Williamson County Property Transfers May 12, 2025

See where houses and property sold from May 12-16, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,120,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 71
|129 Wise Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77
|6064 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,015,788
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46
|9495 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$965,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62
|2720 Pool Forge Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$640,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3119 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000
|Burtonwood Add Ph 3 Pb 43 Pg 77
|6000 Thrush Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,350,000
|Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 70
|1650 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$989,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36 Pb 69 Pg 35
|2005 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000
|Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45
|225 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$532,500
|Riverview Park Sec 10-a Pb 9 Pg 12
|205 Turnbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000
|Sharpes Run Sec 3 Pb 31 Pg 114
|7456 Penngrove Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$5,250,000
|1220 Lula Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,149,500
|Cardel Village Pb 73 Pg 53
|1026 Carlisle Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40
|344 Wandering Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$415,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C026
|407 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,105,000
|Concord Country Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 41
|1309 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$892,000
|Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88
|9042 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$424,000
|2981 Old Horton Hwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$244,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|4024 Forestside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$490,000
|Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 9 Block G
|200 Cherry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$813,405
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|769 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$699,480
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|775 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,526,434
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7921 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$710,440
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|779 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$442,200
|Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13
|2173 Loudenslager Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$925,000
|6242 Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$775,000
|Sunny Side Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 78
|6600 Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$792,310
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|773 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$762,781
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|787 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$970,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104
|2013 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 10 Pg 127
|604 Adelynn Ct S
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,775,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 137
|6800 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$775,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63
|213 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$689,999
|Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 88
|1698 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,250,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17
|105 Abercairn Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 78
|1205 Old Spring Trl
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,239,900
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2 Pb 49 Pg 120
|161 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$810,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 144
|1748 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,750,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 87
|9539 Sunbeam Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$537,000
|Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126
|530 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8
|2054 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,725,000
|725 W Main St 201
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000
|Wades Grove Sec17b Pb 67 Pg 15
|5011 Brickway Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,150,000
|Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21
|128 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,760,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec 5 Pb 59 Pg 84
|1733 Ravello Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Sneed Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 47
|2409 Mcintyre Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,100,000
|2596 Tom Anderson Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$499,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 59 Pg 22
|1584 Hampshire Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,306,500
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5425 Stanley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,139,900
|Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 20
|1086 Amelia Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$775,440
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5072 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$526,000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #m-7
|Franklin
|37067
|$687,900
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7234 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$60,000
|Green Acres Pb 1 Pg 87
|430 Green Acres Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$909,222
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5494 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$705,000
|3151 Boxley Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$290,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3221 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$285,000
|Scarborough Village Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 111
|7222 Rosemary Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$136,504
|Riverstone Homes Llc
|6720 Lane Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,599,900
|Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 112
|1524 Fernwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$275,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|2032 Hector Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,223
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5033 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$380,000
|7711 Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$605,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110
|3304 Milton Ct
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$665,000
|Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129
|8018 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,598,982
|Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122
|4630 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$570,000
|1011 Whippoorwill Dr
|Kingston Springs
|37082
|$682,500
|Waters Edge Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 54
|3058 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$565,000
|912 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$845,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109
|4001 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|1502 Knox Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,850,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 28
|8204 Morningview Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 22
|6312 Ramsgate Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,700,000
|Woodridge Pb 26 Pg 41
|7562 Aubrey Ridge Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,550,000
|Mcewen John B Addn
|1227 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,450,000
|Armstrong Garden Centers
|Tom Anderson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$439,900
|Mckays Mill Sec 16 Pb 34 Pg 18
|1920 Montgomery Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,137,500
|2570 Tom Anderson Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$332,500
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C103
|523 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,471,020
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3384 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$6,312,852
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 3
|300 Fairing Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$11,396,417
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 3
|300 Fairing Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,725,000
|Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 65
|2101 Summer Hill Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$690,000
|Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71
|1037 Inland Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3061 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$912,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 52
|1538 Lost Hollow Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,335,000
|Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95
|919 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$970,320
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7724 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$7,250,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114
|5231 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,874,328
|June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90
|June Lake Blvd
|$1,800,000
|Duplex Pb 77 Pg 10
|Port Royal Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$702,769
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|957 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$757,583
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|963 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,811,000
|Highgate Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 73
|105 Century Oak Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$950,000
|Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 114
|2032 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,005,000
|Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 52
|1621 Covington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$100,000
|Armstrong Garden Centers
|1688 Lewisburg Pike
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$785,000
|1407 Cannon St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,499,999
|4676 Reed Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3254 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000
|Beech Grove Farms Pb 16 Pg 55
|1110 Beech Grove Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$926,000
|Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 126
|833 Queen Annes Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,269,000
|Grove Park Addition 1 Pb 49 Pg 127
|3701 Bosk Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$576,609
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|312 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000
|Brownstones Office Condos Pb 3983 Pg 858
|3325 Aspen Grove Dr #204
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000
|Hailey Lambert Lehman Pb 11 Pg 146
|2355 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,185,755
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1479 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,689,451
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|2031 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,414,000
|4777 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,764,425
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd #213
|Franklin
|37064
|$830,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 61 Pg 38
|5109 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,272,727
|Centennial Bus Park Pb 36 Pg 145
|1154 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$949,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3302 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$522,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3512 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$927,025
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3324 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$900,000
|Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138
|128 Lodge Hall Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$975,000
|Ewingville Sec 2
|115 Ewingville Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$180,000
|Mangrum Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$409,000
|Ridgeport Sec 5b Pb 33 Pg 146
|1885 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,799,999
|Crunk Estates Pb 49 Pg 99
|6504 Stargazer Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,150,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8508 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$9,250,000
|August Park Ph2
|6003 Painted Skies Dr
|$1,038,902
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|642 Mayswift Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000
|Sutherland Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 58
|2827 Jason Ct
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,425,900
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4586 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$530,000
|West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58
|550 Edgewood Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|9061 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Riverview Park Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 57
|1018 Lawnview Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 7 Pg 26 Block C027
|605 Foxborough Sq W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$729,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8
|2539 Tapestry St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$720,990
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7932 Pine St
|Fairview
|37062
|$679,900
|Wades Grove Sec12 Pb 63 Pg 6
|1025 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$278,900
|Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53
|2007 Mckenna Cv
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,800,000
|Franklin Industrial Park Pb 4 Pg 67
|1915 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$685,000
|Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 77 Pg 71
|709 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$365,000
|Fernvale Springs Pb 35 Pg 39
|7112 Fernvale Springs Pvt Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,000,000
|Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 99
|9505 Oldacre Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$379,900
|Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 151
|7209 Icarus Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$725,000
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7709 Woodford Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,898,346
|Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 3
|1308 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$750,000
|Westhaven Sec 15 Rev 2 Pb 53 Pg 150
|140 Prospect Ave
|Franklin
|37064
Please join our FREE Newsletter