Williamson County Property Transfers May 12, 2025

See where houses and property sold from May 12-16, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,120,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 71 129 Wise Rd Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77 6064 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $3,015,788 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec10 Pb 79 Pg 46 9495 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $965,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62 2720 Pool Forge Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $640,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3119 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $630,000 Burtonwood Add Ph 3 Pb 43 Pg 77 6000 Thrush Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,350,000 Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 70 1650 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $989,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36 Pb 69 Pg 35 2005 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $960,000 Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45 225 Derby Ln Franklin 37069 $532,500 Riverview Park Sec 10-a Pb 9 Pg 12 205 Turnbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $460,000 Sharpes Run Sec 3 Pb 31 Pg 114 7456 Penngrove Ln Fairview 37062 $5,250,000 1220 Lula Ln Fairview 37062 $1,149,500 Cardel Village Pb 73 Pg 53 1026 Carlisle Ln Franklin 37064 $820,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40 344 Wandering Cir Franklin 37069 $415,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 34 Block C026 407 Flowerwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,105,000 Concord Country Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 41 1309 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood 37027 $892,000 Brixworth Ph7b Pb 72 Pg 88 9042 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $424,000 2981 Old Horton Hwy Nolensville 37135 $244,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 4024 Forestside Dr Franklin 37064 $490,000 Hill Est Pb 4 Pg 9 Block G 200 Cherry Dr Franklin 37064 $813,405 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 769 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $699,480 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 775 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,526,434 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7921 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $710,440 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 779 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $442,200 Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13 2173 Loudenslager Dr Spring Hill 37174 $925,000 6242 Ladd Rd Franklin 37067 $775,000 Sunny Side Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 78 6600 Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $792,310 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 773 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $762,781 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 787 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $970,000 Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104 2013 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $950,000 Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 10 Pg 127 604 Adelynn Ct S Franklin 37064 $1,775,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 137 6800 Chatterton Dr College Grove 37046 $775,000 Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63 213 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $689,999 Brixworth Ph5 Pb 71 Pg 88 1698 Lantana Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,250,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17 105 Abercairn Dr Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 78 1205 Old Spring Trl Arrington 37014 $1,239,900 Village Of Clovercroft Sec 2 Pb 49 Pg 120 161 Chester Stephens Rd Franklin 37067 $810,000 Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 144 1748 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $2,750,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 87 9539 Sunbeam Ct Brentwood 37027 $537,000 Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126 530 Vintage Green Ln Franklin 37064 $1,125,000 Lockwood Glen Sec6 Pb 63 Pg 8 2054 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $2,725,000 725 W Main St 201 Franklin 37064 $730,000 Wades Grove Sec17b Pb 67 Pg 15 5011 Brickway Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,150,000 Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21 128 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $1,760,000 Tuscany Hills Sec 5 Pb 59 Pg 84 1733 Ravello Way Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Sneed Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 47 2409 Mcintyre Ct Franklin 37069 $1,100,000 2596 Tom Anderson Rd Franklin 37064 $499,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 59 Pg 22 1584 Hampshire Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,306,500 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5425 Stanley Ct Franklin 37064 $1,139,900 Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 20 1086 Amelia Park Dr Franklin 37067 $775,440 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5072 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $526,000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #m-7 Franklin 37067 $687,900 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7234 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $60,000 Green Acres Pb 1 Pg 87 430 Green Acres Dr Franklin 37064 $909,222 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5494 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $705,000 3151 Boxley Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $290,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3221 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $285,000 Scarborough Village Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 111 7222 Rosemary Ct Fairview 37062 $136,504 Riverstone Homes Llc 6720 Lane Rd College Grove 37046 $1,599,900 Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 25 Pg 112 1524 Fernwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $275,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 2032 Hector Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,223 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5033 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $380,000 7711 Fernvale Rd Fairview 37062 $605,000 Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110 3304 Milton Ct Thompson Station 37179 $665,000 Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129 8018 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,598,982 Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122 4630 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $570,000 1011 Whippoorwill Dr Kingston Springs 37082 $682,500 Waters Edge Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 54 3058 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $565,000 912 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $845,000 Tap Root Hills Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 109 4001 Farmhouse Dr Franklin 37067 $1,050,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 1502 Knox Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,850,000 Brenthaven East Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 28 8204 Morningview Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 22 6312 Ramsgate Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,700,000 Woodridge Pb 26 Pg 41 7562 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview 37062 $1,550,000 Mcewen John B Addn 1227 Adams St Franklin 37064 $4,450,000 Armstrong Garden Centers Tom Anderson Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $439,900 Mckays Mill Sec 16 Pb 34 Pg 18 1920 Montgomery Way Franklin 37067 $1,137,500 2570 Tom Anderson Rd Franklin 37064 $332,500 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C103 523 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,471,020 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3384 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $6,312,852 Westhaven Sec Jewell 3 300 Fairing Way Franklin 37064 $11,396,417 Westhaven Sec Jewell 3 300 Fairing Way Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $1,725,000 Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 65 2101 Summer Hill Cir Franklin 37064 $690,000 Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71 1037 Inland Dr Franklin 37064 $515,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3061 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $912,000 Raintree Forest Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 52 1538 Lost Hollow Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,335,000 Westhaven Sec 38 Pb 58 Pg 95 919 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $970,320 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7724 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $7,250,000 Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114 5231 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,874,328 June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90 June Lake Blvd $1,800,000 Duplex Pb 77 Pg 10 Port Royal Rd Spring Hill 37174 $702,769 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 957 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $757,583 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 963 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,811,000 Highgate Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 73 105 Century Oak Dr Franklin 37069 $950,000 Summerlyn Sec5 Pb 67 Pg 114 2032 Belsford Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,005,000 Brenthaven Sec 7 Pb 4 Pg 52 1621 Covington Dr Brentwood 37027 $100,000 Armstrong Garden Centers 1688 Lewisburg Pike Thompsons Station 37179 $785,000 1407 Cannon St Franklin 37064 $1,499,999 4676 Reed Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $500,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3254 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,200,000 Beech Grove Farms Pb 16 Pg 55 1110 Beech Grove Rd Brentwood 37027 $926,000 Brittain Downs Ph2 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 126 833 Queen Annes Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,269,000 Grove Park Addition 1 Pb 49 Pg 127 3701 Bosk Ln College Grove 37046 $576,609 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 312 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000 Brownstones Office Condos Pb 3983 Pg 858 3325 Aspen Grove Dr #204 Franklin 37064 $940,000 Hailey Lambert Lehman Pb 11 Pg 146 2355 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $1,185,755 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1479 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,689,451 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 2031 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,414,000 4777 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,764,425 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd #213 Franklin 37064 $830,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 61 Pg 38 5109 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $3,272,727 Centennial Bus Park Pb 36 Pg 145 1154 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $949,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3302 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $522,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3512 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $927,025 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3324 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $900,000 Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138 128 Lodge Hall Rd Nolensville 37135 $975,000 Ewingville Sec 2 115 Ewingville Dr Franklin 37064 $180,000 Mangrum Rd Primm Springs 38476 $409,000 Ridgeport Sec 5b Pb 33 Pg 146 1885 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,799,999 Crunk Estates Pb 49 Pg 99 6504 Stargazer Ln College Grove 37046 $3,150,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8508 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $9,250,000 August Park Ph2 6003 Painted Skies Dr $1,038,902 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 642 Mayswift Dr Spring Hill 37174 $430,000 Sutherland Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 58 2827 Jason Ct Thompson Station 37179 $1,425,900 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4586 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $530,000 West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58 550 Edgewood Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,950,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 9061 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin 37064 $720,000 Riverview Park Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 57 1018 Lawnview Ct Franklin 37064 $750,000 Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 7 Pg 26 Block C027 605 Foxborough Sq W Brentwood 37027 $729,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8 2539 Tapestry St Thompsons Station 37179 $720,990 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7932 Pine St Fairview 37062 $679,900 Wades Grove Sec12 Pb 63 Pg 6 1025 Rudder Dr Spring Hill 37174 $278,900 Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53 2007 Mckenna Cv Thompsons Station 37179 $1,800,000 Franklin Industrial Park Pb 4 Pg 67 1915 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $685,000 Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 77 Pg 71 709 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $365,000 Fernvale Springs Pb 35 Pg 39 7112 Fernvale Springs Pvt Ct Fairview 37062 $3,000,000 Troubadour Sec13a Pb 84 Pg 99 9505 Oldacre Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $379,900 Fernvale Heights Ph 2 Pb 22 Pg 151 7209 Icarus Ct Fairview 37062 $725,000 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7709 Woodford Dr Fairview 37062 $1,898,346 Stephens Valley Sec11 Pb 80 Pg 3 1308 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $750,000 Westhaven Sec 15 Rev 2 Pb 53 Pg 150 140 Prospect Ave Franklin 37064

