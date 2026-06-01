Williamson County Property Transfers May 11, 2026

See where houses and property were sold from May 11-15, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,790,000 Benington 2 Sec2A Pb 65 Pg 132 441 Oldenburg Rd Nolensville 37135 $512,000 Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 134 845 Cottage House Ln Nolensville 37135 $450,000 Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2 2261 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,125,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 62 2525 Upper Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $725,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 16 Pg 77 355 Cannonade Cir Franklin 37069 $580,000 Cameron Farms Sec 4-B Pb 19 Pg 62 2508 Douglas Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,300,000 Whetstone Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 128 714 Pennines Cir Brentwood 37027 $415,000 Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 46 1801 Tanner Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,159,900 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56 2013 Hector Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $5,250,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 10-A Pb 31 Pg 27 1066 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $1,375,000 Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 126 1612 Knox Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,160,000 Brookfield Sec 1-B Pb 28 Pg 98 2319 Tinney Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,475,000 Annecy Ph3C Pb 80 Pg 13 3553 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $1,340,000 Arlington Heights Pb 43 Pg 145 871 Arlington Heights Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,780,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 Pb 62 Pg 35 343 Circuit Rd Franklin 37064 $1,165,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 62 2616 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $579,516 Wades Grove Sec8 Pb 60 Pg 12 5021 Speight St Spring Hill 37174 $605,000 Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64 112 Carnousti Dr Franklin 37069 $1,850,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61 9045 Keats St Franklin 37064 $2,088,564 Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56 1025 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Carlisle Sec 3 Pb 37 Pg 86 1627 Cooper Creek Ln Franklin 37064 $925,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2154 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $425,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2436 Union Station Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,375,000 Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10 9031 Clovercroft Prsv Dr Franklin 37067 $475,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec9B Pb 63 Pg 25 1604 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station 37179 $735,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1710 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,050,000 Raintree Forest Sec 5-A Pb 13 Pg 68 9455 Foothills Dr Brentwood 37027 $950,000 5790 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $579,900 Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 91 203 Trophy Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $510,000 Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49 512 Dale Ct Franklin 37064 $635,000 Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147 1131 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $999,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99 7748 Thayer Rd Nolensville 37135 $760,000 Mckays Mill Sec 36 Pb 46 Pg 39 1304 Slade Ct Franklin 37067 $593,130 Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129 8014 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $10,500,000 Troubadour Sec10 Pb 81 Pg 25 9029 Haggard Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $1,075,000 Arrington Ridge Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 76 7020 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $735,000 Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 106 317 Julianna Cir Franklin 37064 $535,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26 410 Reigh Ct Brentwood 37027 $649,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3221 Calvin Ct Franklin 37064 $1,270,000 Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77 1041 Lawson Ln Nolensville 37135 $799,000 Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39 811 Thatcher Way Franklin 37064 $2,900,000 Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150 8118 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,426,000 3945 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $259,000 Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115 220 Equine St Franklin 37064 $185,000 June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143 135 Hever Alley Spring Hill 37174 $890,000 Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63 6909 Guffee Ter College Grove 37046 $165,000 Hard Bargain 950 Glass St Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 98 1846 Longmoore Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,135,000 Vella Kimberly Pb 82 Pg 42 1082 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $985,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120 468 Alfred Ladd Rd E Franklin 37064 $1,042,000 Cool Springs East Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 23 413 Tinnan Ave Franklin 37067 $474,900 Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 12 2013 Ambie Way Fairview 37062 $5,400,000 1519 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $231,500 Hard Bargain 950 Glass St Franklin 37064 $665,000 Echelon Cottages 3023 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $465,000 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9013 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $850,000 Ewingville 136 Ewingville Dr Franklin 37064 $555,000 Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16 220 Siegert Place Pvt Nolensville 37135 $750,000 Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 135 9545 Dresden Sq Brentwood 37027 $945,000 Founders Pointe Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 115 401 Founders Pointe Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,950,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55 7716 Strait Trl College Grove 37046 $1,899,900 Hardeman Springs Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 67 5582 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $989,990 Arrington Retreat Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 137 316 Bayberry Ct Nolensville 37135 $760,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 9-D Pb 17 Pg 42 454 Royal Crossing Franklin 37064 $1,115,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 243 Asterwood Cir Spring Hill 37174 $840,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 63 Pg 17 1031 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $460,000 Churchill Farms Sec 2-B Pb 25 Pg 69 2934 Churchill Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,000,000 Raintree Forest Sec 5-B Pb 18 Pg 135 9474 Foothills Dr Brentwood 37027 $999,000 Redwing Meadows Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 48 1379 Caroline Cir Franklin 37069 $998,998 Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107 320 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $2,635,092 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 9912 Elland Rd Brentwood 37027 $514,000 Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94 1928 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $1,900,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 1013 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,195,000 Pecan Hills Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 55 2707 Brenda St Thompsons Station 37179 $1,985,000 Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97 300 Belle Vista Ct Franklin 37064 $342,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C002 601 Boyd Mill Ave #A-2 Franklin 37064 $762,200 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7344 Dutch River Cir Fairview 37062 $2,123,701 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5704 Nola Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $849,999 Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 7 1227 Habersham Way Franklin 37067 $578,000 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6057 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,500,000 River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27 6013 Johnson Chapel Rd Brentwood 37027 $980,000 Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59 517 Hodges Ct Franklin 37067 $828,500 Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 94 2001 Barclay Ln Franklin 37064 $449,999 Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88 1329 Branchside Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $525,000 Pennock Place Pb 73 Pg 90 7121 Ivory Way Fairview 37062 $339,000 Rosewood Est Pb 20 Pg 48 7202 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $544,900 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7141 Frances St Fairview 37062 $465,000 Andover Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 73 658 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $1,950,000 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5705 Nola Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,000,000 Meadow Lake Sec 5 Pb 3 Pg 34 5300 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 1016 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $685,000 Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337 256 Seaboard Ln #B106 Franklin 37064 $600,000 Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94 1932 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $780,121 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7532 Shoal Mill Pt Fairview 37062 $881,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3 Pb 22 Pg 110 605 Cotswold Park Ct Franklin 37069 $2,700,000 Brownstones @ Pb 41 Pg 111 141 2Nd Ave S Franklin 37064 $939,748 Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127 7511 Parkland Dr Fairview 37062 $629,999 Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128 514 Herringbone Ct Franklin 37064 $57,000 Batey 1618 Sunset Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,145,460 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5098 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,475,000 Frost Estate Pb 19 Pg 93 6480 Peytonsville-Arno Rd College Grove 37046 $18,300 Sunset Est 1648 Sunset Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,651,780 Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86 7274 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $909,231 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 4129 Brendlyn Dr Nolensville 37135 $3,450,000 Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150 8146 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,350,000 Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113 265 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $325,000 Tohrner & Cannon Addn 1119 Park St Franklin 37064 $1,787,224 Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56 1021 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,353,865 Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86 7265 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $4,500,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7361 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,200,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 12 1080 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $575,000 Wades Grove Sec15B Pb 66 Pg 110 1016 Claymill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $352,000 Williamsburg Com Ph 2 Pb 8 Pg 53 1129 W Main St #23 Franklin 37064 $699,000 Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101 207 Gateway Ct Franklin 37069 $1,300,000 Benington Sec 7 Pb 60 Pg 109 2629 Benington Place Nolensville 37175 $483,900 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112 1050 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $486,900 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7060 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,430,000 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7224 Murrel Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,895,000 Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19 450 Acadia Ave Franklin 37064