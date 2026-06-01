Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers May 11, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers May 11, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Williamson county property transfers

See where houses and property were sold from May 11-15, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,790,000Benington 2 Sec2A Pb 65 Pg 132441 Oldenburg RdNolensville37135
$512,000Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 134845 Cottage House LnNolensville37135
$450,000Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 22261 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$1,125,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 622525 Upper Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$725,000Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 16 Pg 77355 Cannonade CirFranklin37069
$580,000Cameron Farms Sec 4-B Pb 19 Pg 622508 Douglas CtThompsons Station37179
$1,300,000Whetstone Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 128714 Pennines CirBrentwood37027
$415,000Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 461801 Tanner CtSpring Hill37174
$1,159,900Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 562013 Hector DrThompsons Station37179
$5,250,000Laurelbrooke Sec 10-A Pb 31 Pg 271066 Vaughn Crest DrFranklin37069
$1,375,000Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 1261612 Knox DrBrentwood37027
$1,160,000Brookfield Sec 1-B Pb 28 Pg 982319 Tinney PlBrentwood37027
$1,475,000Annecy Ph3C Pb 80 Pg 133553 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$1,340,000Arlington Heights Pb 43 Pg 145871 Arlington Heights DrBrentwood37027
$1,780,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 Pb 62 Pg 35343 Circuit RdFranklin37064
$1,165,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 622616 Sporting Hill Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$579,516Wades Grove Sec8 Pb 60 Pg 125021 Speight StSpring Hill37174
$605,000Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64112 Carnousti DrFranklin37069
$1,850,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 619045 Keats StFranklin37064
$2,088,564Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 561025 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,200,000Carlisle Sec 3 Pb 37 Pg 861627 Cooper Creek LnFranklin37064
$925,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122154 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$425,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072436 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$1,375,000Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 109031 Clovercroft Prsv DrFranklin37067
$475,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec9B Pb 63 Pg 251604 Hampshire PlaceThompsons Station37179
$735,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421710 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$1,050,000Raintree Forest Sec 5-A Pb 13 Pg 689455 Foothills DrBrentwood37027
$950,0005790 N Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$579,900Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 91203 Trophy CtThompsons Station37179
$510,000Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49512 Dale CtFranklin37064
$635,000Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 1471131 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$999,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 997748 Thayer RdNolensville37135
$760,000Mckays Mill Sec 36 Pb 46 Pg 391304 Slade CtFranklin37067
$593,130Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 1298014 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$10,500,000Troubadour Sec10 Pb 81 Pg 259029 Haggard Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$1,075,000Arrington Ridge Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 767020 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$735,000Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 106317 Julianna CirFranklin37064
$535,000Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26410 Reigh CtBrentwood37027
$649,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033221 Calvin CtFranklin37064
$1,270,000Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 771041 Lawson LnNolensville37135
$799,000Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39811 Thatcher WayFranklin37064
$2,900,000Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 1508118 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,426,0003945 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$259,000Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115220 Equine StFranklin37064
$185,000June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143135 Hever AlleySpring Hill37174
$890,000Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 636909 Guffee TerCollege Grove37046
$165,000Hard Bargain950 Glass StFranklin37064
$2,100,000Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 981846 Longmoore LnBrentwood37027
$1,135,000Vella Kimberly Pb 82 Pg 421082 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$985,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120468 Alfred Ladd Rd EFranklin37064
$1,042,000Cool Springs East Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 23413 Tinnan AveFranklin37067
$474,900Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 122013 Ambie WayFairview37062
$5,400,0001519 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$231,500Hard Bargain950 Glass StFranklin37064
$665,000Echelon Cottages3023 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$465,000Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369013 Ada WayFairview37062
$850,000Ewingville136 Ewingville DrFranklin37064
$555,000Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16220 Siegert Place PvtNolensville37135
$750,000Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 1359545 Dresden SqBrentwood37027
$945,000Founders Pointe Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 115401 Founders Pointe BlvdFranklin37064
$1,950,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 557716 Strait TrlCollege Grove37046
$1,899,900Hardeman Springs Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 675582 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$989,990Arrington Retreat Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 137316 Bayberry CtNolensville37135
$760,000Forrest Crossing Sec 9-D Pb 17 Pg 42454 Royal CrossingFranklin37064
$1,115,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113243 Asterwood CirSpring Hill37174
$840,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 63 Pg 171031 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$460,000Churchill Farms Sec 2-B Pb 25 Pg 692934 Churchill LnThompsons Station37179
$1,000,000Raintree Forest Sec 5-B Pb 18 Pg 1359474 Foothills DrBrentwood37027
$999,000Redwing Meadows Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 481379 Caroline CirFranklin37069
$998,998Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107320 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$2,635,092Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 439912 Elland RdBrentwood37027
$514,000Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941928 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37067
$1,900,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 701013 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,195,000Pecan Hills Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 552707 Brenda StThompsons Station37179
$1,985,000Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97300 Belle Vista CtFranklin37064
$342,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C002601 Boyd Mill Ave #A-2Franklin37064
$762,200Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377344 Dutch River CirFairview37062
$2,123,701Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505704 Nola Pvt DrArrington37014
$849,999Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 71227 Habersham WayFranklin37067
$578,000Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16057 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,500,000River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 276013 Johnson Chapel RdBrentwood37027
$980,000Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59517 Hodges CtFranklin37067
$828,500Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 942001 Barclay LnFranklin37064
$449,999Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 881329 Branchside CtThompsons Station37179
$525,000Pennock Place Pb 73 Pg 907121 Ivory WayFairview37062
$339,000Rosewood Est Pb 20 Pg 487202 Chester RdFairview37062
$544,900Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407141 Frances StFairview37062
$465,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 73658 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$1,950,000Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505705 Nola Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,000,000Meadow Lake Sec 5 Pb 3 Pg 345300 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$1,150,0001016 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$685,000Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337256 Seaboard Ln #B106Franklin37064
$600,000Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941932 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37067
$780,121Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377532 Shoal Mill PtFairview37062
$881,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3 Pb 22 Pg 110605 Cotswold Park CtFranklin37069
$2,700,000Brownstones @ Pb 41 Pg 111141 2Nd Ave SFranklin37064
$939,748Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 1277511 Parkland DrFairview37062
$629,999Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128514 Herringbone CtFranklin37064
$57,000Batey1618 Sunset RdNolensville37135
$1,145,460Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685098 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,475,000Frost Estate Pb 19 Pg 936480 Peytonsville-Arno RdCollege Grove37046
$18,300Sunset Est1648 Sunset RdNolensville37135
$1,651,780Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 867274 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$909,231Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1084129 Brendlyn DrNolensville37135
$3,450,000Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 1508146 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,350,000Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113265 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$325,000Tohrner & Cannon Addn1119 Park StFranklin37064
$1,787,224Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 561021 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,353,865Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 867265 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$4,500,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537361 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,200,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 121080 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$575,000Wades Grove Sec15B Pb 66 Pg 1101016 Claymill DrSpring Hill37174
$352,000Williamsburg Com Ph 2 Pb 8 Pg 531129 W Main St #23Franklin37064
$699,000Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101207 Gateway CtFranklin37069
$1,300,000Benington Sec 7 Pb 60 Pg 1092629 Benington PlaceNolensville37175
$483,900Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 1121050 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$486,900Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137060 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,430,000Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277224 Murrel DrThompsons Station37179
$1,895,000Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19450 Acadia AveFranklin37064

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