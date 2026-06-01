Williamson County Property Transfers May 11, 2026

See where houses and property were sold from May 11-15, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,790,000
|Benington 2 Sec2A Pb 65 Pg 132
|441 Oldenburg Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$512,000
|Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 134
|845 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$450,000
|Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2
|2261 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,125,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 62
|2525 Upper Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 16 Pg 77
|355 Cannonade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$580,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-B Pb 19 Pg 62
|2508 Douglas Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,300,000
|Whetstone Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 128
|714 Pennines Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$415,000
|Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 46
|1801 Tanner Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,159,900
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 56
|2013 Hector Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,250,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 10-A Pb 31 Pg 27
|1066 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,375,000
|Brenthaven Sec 8 Pb 8 Pg 126
|1612 Knox Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,160,000
|Brookfield Sec 1-B Pb 28 Pg 98
|2319 Tinney Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,475,000
|Annecy Ph3C Pb 80 Pg 13
|3553 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,340,000
|Arlington Heights Pb 43 Pg 145
|871 Arlington Heights Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,780,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17 Pb 62 Pg 35
|343 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,165,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 62
|2616 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$579,516
|Wades Grove Sec8 Pb 60 Pg 12
|5021 Speight St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$605,000
|Temple Hills Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 64
|112 Carnousti Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,850,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61
|9045 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,088,564
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|1025 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Carlisle Sec 3 Pb 37 Pg 86
|1627 Cooper Creek Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2154 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$425,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2436 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,375,000
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10
|9031 Clovercroft Prsv Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$475,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9B Pb 63 Pg 25
|1604 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$735,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1710 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,050,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-A Pb 13 Pg 68
|9455 Foothills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000
|5790 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$579,900
|Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 91
|203 Trophy Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49
|512 Dale Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 147
|1131 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$999,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99
|7748 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$760,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 36 Pb 46 Pg 39
|1304 Slade Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$593,130
|Morningside Sec 3 Pb 26 Pg 129
|8014 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$10,500,000
|Troubadour Sec10 Pb 81 Pg 25
|9029 Haggard Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,075,000
|Arrington Ridge Sec1 Pb 73 Pg 76
|7020 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$735,000
|Polk Place Sec 5 Pb 21 Pg 106
|317 Julianna Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26
|410 Reigh Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$649,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3221 Calvin Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,270,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77
|1041 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$799,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39
|811 Thatcher Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,900,000
|Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150
|8118 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,426,000
|3945 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$259,000
|Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115
|220 Equine St
|Franklin
|37064
|$185,000
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|135 Hever Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$890,000
|Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63
|6909 Guffee Ter
|College Grove
|37046
|$165,000
|Hard Bargain
|950 Glass St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 98
|1846 Longmoore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,135,000
|Vella Kimberly Pb 82 Pg 42
|1082 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$985,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120
|468 Alfred Ladd Rd E
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,042,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 23
|413 Tinnan Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$474,900
|Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 12
|2013 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$5,400,000
|1519 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$231,500
|Hard Bargain
|950 Glass St
|Franklin
|37064
|$665,000
|Echelon Cottages
|3023 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$465,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9013 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$850,000
|Ewingville
|136 Ewingville Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$555,000
|Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16
|220 Siegert Place Pvt
|Nolensville
|37135
|$750,000
|Taramore Ph11 Pb 62 Pg 135
|9545 Dresden Sq
|Brentwood
|37027
|$945,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 115
|401 Founders Pointe Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 Pb 74 Pg 55
|7716 Strait Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,899,900
|Hardeman Springs Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 67
|5582 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$989,990
|Arrington Retreat Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 137
|316 Bayberry Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$760,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-D Pb 17 Pg 42
|454 Royal Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,115,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|243 Asterwood Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$840,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 63 Pg 17
|1031 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000
|Churchill Farms Sec 2-B Pb 25 Pg 69
|2934 Churchill Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,000,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-B Pb 18 Pg 135
|9474 Foothills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$999,000
|Redwing Meadows Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 48
|1379 Caroline Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$998,998
|Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107
|320 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,635,092
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|9912 Elland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$514,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1928 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,900,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|1013 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,195,000
|Pecan Hills Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 55
|2707 Brenda St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,985,000
|Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97
|300 Belle Vista Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$342,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C002
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #A-2
|Franklin
|37064
|$762,200
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7344 Dutch River Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,123,701
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5704 Nola Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$849,999
|Mckays Mill Sec 20 Pb 37 Pg 7
|1227 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$578,000
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6057 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,500,000
|River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27
|6013 Johnson Chapel Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$980,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59
|517 Hodges Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$828,500
|Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 94
|2001 Barclay Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$449,999
|Newport Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 88
|1329 Branchside Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$525,000
|Pennock Place Pb 73 Pg 90
|7121 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$339,000
|Rosewood Est Pb 20 Pg 48
|7202 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$544,900
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7141 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$465,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 73
|658 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,950,000
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5705 Nola Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,000,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 5 Pb 3 Pg 34
|5300 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|1016 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$685,000
|Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337
|256 Seaboard Ln #B106
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1932 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$780,121
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7532 Shoal Mill Pt
|Fairview
|37062
|$881,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-3 Pb 22 Pg 110
|605 Cotswold Park Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,700,000
|Brownstones @ Pb 41 Pg 111
|141 2Nd Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$939,748
|Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127
|7511 Parkland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$629,999
|Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128
|514 Herringbone Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$57,000
|Batey
|1618 Sunset Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,145,460
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5098 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,475,000
|Frost Estate Pb 19 Pg 93
|6480 Peytonsville-Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$18,300
|Sunset Est
|1648 Sunset Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,651,780
|Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86
|7274 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$909,231
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|4129 Brendlyn Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,450,000
|Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150
|8146 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,350,000
|Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113
|265 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$325,000
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|1119 Park St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,787,224
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|1021 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,353,865
|Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86
|7265 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,500,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7361 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,200,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 12
|1080 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Wades Grove Sec15B Pb 66 Pg 110
|1016 Claymill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$352,000
|Williamsburg Com Ph 2 Pb 8 Pg 53
|1129 W Main St #23
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,000
|Commons @ Gateway Pb 60 Pg 101
|207 Gateway Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,300,000
|Benington Sec 7 Pb 60 Pg 109
|2629 Benington Place
|Nolensville
|37175
|$483,900
|Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112
|1050 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$486,900
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7060 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,430,000
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7224 Murrel Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,895,000
|Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19
|450 Acadia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
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