See where houses sold for May 11-15, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|433000
|Benevento
|3192 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|404000
|Dakota Pointe
|3000 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|395000
|Spencer Hall
|3137 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|340000
|1705 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|461731
|Otter Creek Springs
|7182 Winfrey Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|395000
|Fieldstone Farms
|388 Cannonade Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|399000
|Spencer Hall
|3130 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|781615
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|2007 Largo Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1101300
|Belle Rive
|6209 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|499000
|Temple Hills
|136 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|597500
|Goose Creek
|120 Gosling Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|163271
|Stephens Valley
|645 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|420000
|Campbell Station
|1072 Auldridge Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|349424
|Cumberland Estates
|1083 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|520000
|Westhaven
|610 Watermark Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|537343
|Brixworth
|1128 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|416900
|Wades Grove
|6014 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|3900000
|Watson Glen
|231 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|235000
|Loopers Landing
|2156 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|612063
|Westhaven
|6013 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|503901
|Westhaven
|1055 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|380000
|Grove
|Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|386000
|Lockwood Glen
|514 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|574900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|3017 Grunion Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|515000
|Rogersshire
|117 Berwick Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|380000
|Millgate
|144 Ormesby Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|665000
|Brittain Downs
|1108 Hibiscus Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|823957
|Stephens Valley
|294 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|295000
|Wakefield
|2286 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|544492
|Scales Farmstead
|Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|509990
|Burberry Glen
|1224 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|289000
|Pipkin Hills
|2903 Wills Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|723500
|Berry Farms Town Center
|2012 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|584900
|Brittain Downs
|1553 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|145000
|Rolling Acres
|7119 Sweetgum Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|835000
|Bridgemore Village
|2709 Cabin Run Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|714956
|Arrington Retreat
|308 Bayberry Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|599612
|Scales Farmstead
|688 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|750000
|Cool Springs East
|522 Brennan Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|539900
|Avalon
|632 Patriot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|102617
|Stream Valley
|2013 Verbena Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|102677
|Stream Valley
|3007 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|523570
|Stream Valley
|1018 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|188483
|Stephens Valley
|1000 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|186137
|Stephens Valley
|323 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|470000
|Brentwood Hills
|1301 Ashby Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|2350000
|Windstone
|823 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|919000
|Southern Preserve
|2110 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|557463
|Brixworth
|1126 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|474900
|Otter Creek Springs
|7006 Otter Springs Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|505255
|Westhaven
|1066 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|763650
|Lockwood Glen
|129 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|180000
|Sanctuary
|Green Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|799900
|Bridgemore Village
|3501 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|609900
|Whitney Park
|127 Whitney Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|385000
|Morningside
|7011 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1425000
|Annandale
|9287 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|409904
|Ballenger Farms
|1812 Looking Glass Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|411668
|Wades Grove
|7006 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|200000
|Scruggs William
|1101 Lula Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1599950
|Lookaway Farms
|6014 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|387900
|Willowvale @ Harvey Sprgs
|3004 Langston Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|491000
|Stream Valley
|3030 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|51000
|5721 Natchez Trace Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|871852
|Lockwood Glen
|222 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|705000
|Avalon
|129 Delta Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|357768
|Sweetbriar Springs
|7111 Sweetbriar Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|330000
|Wyngate
|1477 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|497990
|Burberry Glen
|792 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|245000
|Hardison Hills
|1101 Downs Blvd #255
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|358000
|Crowne Pointe
|2732 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|450000
|Stonebrook
|2287 Rolling Hills Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|950000
|Burning Tree Farms
|8104 Schweitzer Place
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|345000
|River Rest
|1609 Blue Springs Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|321381
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3077 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|337000
|Cumberland Estates
|1069 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|300069
|Cumberland Estates
|1051 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|493495
|Waters Edge
|1055 Crisp Springs Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|224000
|Meadows @Fairview
|7102 Wheat Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|675000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|285 Rich Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|849900
|Kings Chapel
|4562 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|705672
|Brenthaven
|1425 Dozier Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|585000
|Stonehenge
|5108 Victoria Cv
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|730000
|Quest Ridge
|5729 Quest Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1000000
|Grove
|6061 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|506957
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7413 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|315000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|1626 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|574000
|Cherry Grove Add
|1580 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|834000
|Westhaven
|1548 Fleetwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|672000
|Sec
|9704 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|379900
|Fieldstone Farms
|7006 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1165000
|Dekemont Downs
|506 Allibar Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|509000
|Southern Woods
|6621 N Creekwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|389500
|Silver Stream Farm
|2394 Orchard St
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|329900
|Cameron Farms
|2649 Douglas Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|639999
|Bridgemore Village
|3628 Lime Valley Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|430000
|Westhaven
|124 Pearl St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064