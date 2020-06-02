



See where houses sold for May 11-15, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 433000 Benevento 3192 Appian Way Spring Hill TN 37174 404000 Dakota Pointe 3000 Sakari Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 395000 Spencer Hall 3137 Vera Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064 340000 1705 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station TN 37179 461731 Otter Creek Springs 7182 Winfrey Dr Fairview TN 37062 395000 Fieldstone Farms 388 Cannonade Cir Franklin TN 37069 399000 Spencer Hall 3130 Vera Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064 781615 Highlands @ Ladd Park 2007 Largo Ct Franklin TN 37064 1101300 Belle Rive 6209 Belle Rive Dr Brentwood TN 37027 499000 Temple Hills 136 St Andrews Dr Franklin TN 37069 597500 Goose Creek 120 Gosling Dr Franklin TN 37064 163271 Stephens Valley 645 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville TN 37221 420000 Campbell Station 1072 Auldridge Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 349424 Cumberland Estates 1083 Brayden Dr Fairview TN 37062 520000 Westhaven 610 Watermark Way Franklin TN 37064 537343 Brixworth 1128 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 416900 Wades Grove 6014 Spade Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 3900000 Watson Glen 231 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064 235000 Loopers Landing 2156 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 612063 Westhaven 6013 Donovan St Franklin TN 37064 503901 Westhaven 1055 Beckwith St Franklin TN 37064 380000 Grove Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 386000 Lockwood Glen 514 Cobert Ln Franklin TN 37064 574900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 3017 Grunion Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 515000 Rogersshire 117 Berwick Pl Franklin TN 37064 380000 Millgate 144 Ormesby Pl Franklin TN 37064 665000 Brittain Downs 1108 Hibiscus Ln Nolensville TN 37135 823957 Stephens Valley 294 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville TN 37221 295000 Wakefield 2286 Dewey Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 544492 Scales Farmstead Spruell Dr Nolensville TN 37135 509990 Burberry Glen 1224 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville TN 37135 289000 Pipkin Hills 2903 Wills Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 723500 Berry Farms Town Center 2012 General Martin Ln Franklin TN 37064 584900 Brittain Downs 1553 Eden Rose Place Nolensville TN 37135 145000 Rolling Acres 7119 Sweetgum Rd Fairview TN 37062 835000 Bridgemore Village 2709 Cabin Run Bridge Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 714956 Arrington Retreat 308 Bayberry Ct Nolensville TN 37135 599612 Scales Farmstead 688 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville TN 37135 750000 Cool Springs East 522 Brennan Ln Franklin TN 37067 539900 Avalon 632 Patriot Ln Franklin TN 37067 102617 Stream Valley 2013 Verbena Dr Franklin TN 37064 102677 Stream Valley 3007 Fernshaw Ln Franklin TN 37064 523570 Stream Valley 1018 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 188483 Stephens Valley 1000 Apple Orchard Cir Nashville TN 37221 186137 Stephens Valley 323 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville TN 37221 470000 Brentwood Hills 1301 Ashby Dr Brentwood TN 37027 2350000 Windstone 823 Windstone Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 919000 Southern Preserve 2110 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin TN 37064 557463 Brixworth 1126 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 474900 Otter Creek Springs 7006 Otter Springs Dr Fairview TN 37062 505255 Westhaven 1066 Beckwith St Franklin TN 37064 763650 Lockwood Glen 129 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064 180000 Sanctuary Green Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37064 799900 Bridgemore Village 3501 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 609900 Whitney Park 127 Whitney Park Dr Nolensville TN 37135 385000 Morningside 7011 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067 1425000 Annandale 9287 Wardley Park Ln Brentwood TN 37027 409904 Ballenger Farms 1812 Looking Glass Ln Nolensville TN 37135 411668 Wades Grove 7006 Minor Hill Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 200000 Scruggs William 1101 Lula Ln Franklin TN 37064 1599950 Lookaway Farms 6014 Lookaway Cir Franklin TN 37067 387900 Willowvale @ Harvey Sprgs 3004 Langston Place Spring Hill TN 37174 491000 Stream Valley 3030 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 51000 5721 Natchez Trace Rd Franklin TN 37064 871852 Lockwood Glen 222 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064 705000 Avalon 129 Delta Blvd Franklin TN 37067 357768 Sweetbriar Springs 7111 Sweetbriar Cir Fairview TN 37062 330000 Wyngate 1477 Bern Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 497990 Burberry Glen 792 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 245000 Hardison Hills 1101 Downs Blvd #255 Franklin TN 37064 358000 Crowne Pointe 2732 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 450000 Stonebrook 2287 Rolling Hills Dr Nolensville TN 37135 950000 Burning Tree Farms 8104 Schweitzer Place Arrington TN 37014 345000 River Rest 1609 Blue Springs Rd Franklin TN 37064 321381 Fields Of Canterbury 3077 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 337000 Cumberland Estates 1069 Brayden Dr Fairview TN 37062 300069 Cumberland Estates 1051 Brayden Dr Fairview TN 37062 493495 Waters Edge 1055 Crisp Springs Dr Franklin TN 37064 224000 Meadows @Fairview 7102 Wheat Rd Fairview TN 37062 675000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 285 Rich Cir Franklin TN 37064 849900 Kings Chapel 4562 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 705672 Brenthaven 1425 Dozier Ct Brentwood TN 37027 585000 Stonehenge 5108 Victoria Cv Brentwood TN 37027 730000 Quest Ridge 5729 Quest Ridge Rd Franklin TN 37064 1000000 Grove 6061 Pelican Way College Grove TN 37046 506957 Mcdaniel Estates 7413 Flatbush Dr College Grove TN 37046 315000 Fields Of Canterbury 1626 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station TN 37179 574000 Cherry Grove Add 1580 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 834000 Westhaven 1548 Fleetwood Dr Franklin TN 37064 672000 Sec 9704 Amethyst Ln Brentwood TN 37027 379900 Fieldstone Farms 7006 Penbrook Dr Franklin TN 37069 1165000 Dekemont Downs 506 Allibar Pl Brentwood TN 37027 509000 Southern Woods 6621 N Creekwood Dr Brentwood TN 37027 389500 Silver Stream Farm 2394 Orchard St Nolensville TN 37135 329900 Cameron Farms 2649 Douglas Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 639999 Bridgemore Village 3628 Lime Valley Bridge Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 430000 Westhaven 124 Pearl St Franklin TN 37064



