property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for May 11-15, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
433000Benevento3192 Appian WaySpring HillTN37174
404000Dakota Pointe3000 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
395000Spencer Hall3137 Vera Valley RdFranklinTN37064
3400001705 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons StationTN37179
461731Otter Creek Springs7182 Winfrey DrFairviewTN37062
395000Fieldstone Farms388 Cannonade CirFranklinTN37069
399000Spencer Hall3130 Vera Valley RdFranklinTN37064
781615Highlands @ Ladd Park2007 Largo CtFranklinTN37064
1101300Belle Rive6209 Belle Rive DrBrentwoodTN37027
499000Temple Hills136 St Andrews DrFranklinTN37069
597500Goose Creek120 Gosling DrFranklinTN37064
163271Stephens Valley645 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
420000Campbell Station1072 Auldridge DrSpring HillTN37174
349424Cumberland Estates1083 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
520000Westhaven610 Watermark WayFranklinTN37064
537343Brixworth1128 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
416900Wades Grove6014 Spade DrSpring HillTN37174
3900000Watson Glen231 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklinTN37064
235000Loopers Landing2156 Loudenslager DrThompsons StationTN37179
612063Westhaven6013 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
503901Westhaven1055 Beckwith StFranklinTN37064
380000GroveHeirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
386000Lockwood Glen514 Cobert LnFranklinTN37064
574900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge3017 Grunion LnSpring HillTN37174
515000Rogersshire117 Berwick PlFranklinTN37064
380000Millgate144 Ormesby PlFranklinTN37064
665000Brittain Downs1108 Hibiscus LnNolensvilleTN37135
823957Stephens Valley294 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
295000Wakefield2286 Dewey DrSpring HillTN37174
544492Scales FarmsteadSpruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
509990Burberry Glen1224 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
289000Pipkin Hills2903 Wills CtSpring HillTN37174
723500Berry Farms Town Center2012 General Martin LnFranklinTN37064
584900Brittain Downs1553 Eden Rose PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
145000Rolling Acres7119 Sweetgum RdFairviewTN37062
835000Bridgemore Village2709 Cabin Run Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
714956Arrington Retreat308 Bayberry CtNolensvilleTN37135
599612Scales Farmstead688 Vickery Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
750000Cool Springs East522 Brennan LnFranklinTN37067
539900Avalon632 Patriot LnFranklinTN37067
102617Stream Valley2013 Verbena DrFranklinTN37064
102677Stream Valley3007 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
523570Stream Valley1018 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
188483Stephens Valley1000 Apple Orchard CirNashvilleTN37221
186137Stephens Valley323 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
470000Brentwood Hills1301 Ashby DrBrentwoodTN37027
2350000Windstone823 Windstone BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
919000Southern Preserve2110 Southern Preserve LnFranklinTN37064
557463Brixworth1126 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
474900Otter Creek Springs7006 Otter Springs DrFairviewTN37062
505255Westhaven1066 Beckwith StFranklinTN37064
763650Lockwood Glen129 Halswelle DrFranklinTN37064
180000SanctuaryGreen Chapel RdFranklinTN37064
799900Bridgemore Village3501 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
609900Whitney Park127 Whitney Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
385000Morningside7011 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
1425000Annandale9287 Wardley Park LnBrentwoodTN37027
409904Ballenger Farms1812 Looking Glass LnNolensvilleTN37135
411668Wades Grove7006 Minor Hill DrSpring HillTN37174
200000Scruggs William1101 Lula LnFranklinTN37064
1599950Lookaway Farms6014 Lookaway CirFranklinTN37067
387900Willowvale @ Harvey Sprgs3004 Langston PlaceSpring HillTN37174
491000Stream Valley3030 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
510005721 Natchez Trace RdFranklinTN37064
871852Lockwood Glen222 Halswelle DrFranklinTN37064
705000Avalon129 Delta BlvdFranklinTN37067
357768Sweetbriar Springs7111 Sweetbriar CirFairviewTN37062
330000Wyngate1477 Bern DrSpring HillTN37174
497990Burberry Glen792 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
245000Hardison Hills1101 Downs Blvd #255FranklinTN37064
358000Crowne Pointe2732 New Port Royal RdThompsons StationTN37179
450000Stonebrook2287 Rolling Hills DrNolensvilleTN37135
950000Burning Tree Farms8104 Schweitzer PlaceArringtonTN37014
345000River Rest1609 Blue Springs RdFranklinTN37064
321381Fields Of Canterbury3077 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
337000Cumberland Estates1069 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
300069Cumberland Estates1051 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
493495Waters Edge1055 Crisp Springs DrFranklinTN37064
224000Meadows @Fairview7102 Wheat RdFairviewTN37062
675000Highlands @ Ladd Park285 Rich CirFranklinTN37064
849900Kings Chapel4562 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
705672Brenthaven1425 Dozier CtBrentwoodTN37027
585000Stonehenge5108 Victoria CvBrentwoodTN37027
730000Quest Ridge5729 Quest Ridge RdFranklinTN37064
1000000Grove6061 Pelican WayCollege GroveTN37046
506957Mcdaniel Estates7413 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
315000Fields Of Canterbury1626 Hampshire PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
574000Cherry Grove Add1580 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
834000Westhaven1548 Fleetwood DrFranklinTN37064
672000Sec9704 Amethyst LnBrentwoodTN37027
379900Fieldstone Farms7006 Penbrook DrFranklinTN37069
1165000Dekemont Downs506 Allibar PlBrentwoodTN37027
509000Southern Woods6621 N Creekwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
389500Silver Stream Farm2394 Orchard StNolensvilleTN37135
329900Cameron Farms2649 Douglas LnThompsons StationTN37179
639999Bridgemore Village3628 Lime Valley Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
430000Westhaven124 Pearl StFranklinTN37064


