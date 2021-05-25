Williamson County Property Transfers May 10

See where houses sold for May 10-14, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$330,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1502 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$275,000.00
|Hall Annie Lee
|7112 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$825,000.00
|Willowick
|7098 Willowick Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$532,500.00
|Cottonwood Est
|324 Cotton Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$460,000.00
|Blue Grass Heights
|101 Bluegrass Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$915,000.00
|Westhaven Sec51
|1714 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$215,000.00
|Lee Kevin & Janet Lee
|6795 Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$475,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1
|4865 Powder Spring Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$825,000.00
|Gardens At Old Natchez The
|403 Butterfly Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$550,000.00
|123 Old Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Burkitt Place Ph2f
|8332 Parkfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$398,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1
|510 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$467,000.00
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3
|2404 Tapestry Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$380,000.00
|Deervalley Downs Ph3
|7506 Beechnut Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$678,422.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec2
|2025 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$415,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|112 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$324,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|184 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$909,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 7
|9435 Norwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$607,000.00
|Pecan Hills Sec 2
|2780 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$815,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 1
|1670 Kindra Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$157,500.00
|7710 Union Valley Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$480,000.00
|Yorktown Sec 2
|133 Yorktown Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$503,992.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1145 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$652,060.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2073 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$540,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 4
|649 Streamside Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec G
|Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$929,900.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 4
|1208 Montpier Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$250,000.00
|Owen Hill Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$519,900.00
|Wades Grove Sec3b
|4003 Garrin Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$699,900.00
|Jamison Station Sec 1
|107 Jamison Station Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$584,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2137 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$325,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 2
|116 Prince William Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$908,575.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|712 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,949,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6034 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,699,999.00
|Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$795,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|621 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$340,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|662 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$320,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #d-2
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$775,000.00
|Sullivan Barry
|5861 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$660,000.00
|Sherwood Green Estates Ph2
|2129 Sugar Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$759,900.00
|Brookfield Sec 19
|1505 Adventure Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$526,960.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3b
|816 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$731,869.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1022 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 2
|4101 Owen Watkins Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$526,000.00
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3
|2132 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$980,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 14
|416 Autumn Lake Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,625,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|421 Yorkshire Garden Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$542,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3412 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,625,000.00
|Westhaven Sec53
|818 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,040,000.00
|Tollgate Sec20
|1109 Elliston Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$360,000.00
|Grove Sec12
|8104 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$313,500.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2
|1312 Carmack Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$635,799.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|912 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$178,900.00
|New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$180,900.00
|New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$840,000.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3
|210 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$415,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|308 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,253,052.00
|Bishops Gate Wards Mill
|250 Bishops Gate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$549,000.00
|4235 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|345 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$1,150,000.00
|Taramore Ph 8
|1852 Ivy Crest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$620,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph1
|117 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,000,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7121 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,000,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7332 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$415,000.00
|Bateman Roger
|7411 Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$375,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1
|2009 Fiona Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$589,000.00
|N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$555,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 1
|1013 Watkins Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$741,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|514 Pennystone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$539,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 3
|3158 Bush Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,800,000.00
|Kinnard Springs Sec 2
|3239 Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$456,500.00
|Wades Grove Sec9
|4002 Madrid Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 2
|1820 Grey Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$273,000.00
|Farrar Annie L
|4922 Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$599,865.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|439 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$345,000.00
|Cox Run Sec 2
|7312 Shayla Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$703,896.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|1097 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$370,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2763 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$472,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 6
|123 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|West Meade Sec 1
|1257 Chickering Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Brandon Park Downs
|6525 Brandon Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$576,312.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7731 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$450,000.00
|Barclay Place Rev 3
|501 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|919 Edmondson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$3,525,000.00
|Windstone Ph 2
|1102 Sleeping Valley Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$815,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 6-a
|2474 Titans Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$800,000.00
|Hillsboro Manor
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Battle Ground Park
|121 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$915,000.00
|Stonebridge Park Sec 1
|1023 Stonebridge Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,650,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|4625 Nadine Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$598,000.00
|Starefire Estates
|6739 Starfire Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,150,000.00
|Starefire Estates
|6741 Starfire Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$50,000.00
|Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$415,160.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec E
|2024 Belmont Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,700,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 2
|9018 Hood Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,250,000.00
|Hillsboro Manor
|Old Charlotte Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$460,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 6
|1214 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$623,000.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1
|204 Asheboro Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|7200 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$456,500.00
|Morningside Sec 3
|8014 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$441,000.00
|Tanyard Springs Ph 1
|1002 Williford Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$302,000.00
|Willow Crest
|7821 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$648,000.00
|Westhaven Sec43
|756 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$370,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1704 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$445,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph7
|203 Burnwick Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$405,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 2
|2800 Paradise Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$475,000.00
|1770 1876 W Harpeth Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$8,484,250.00
|W Harpeth Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$410,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1829 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$39,040,750.00
|1770 1876 W Harpeth Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$505,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 13
|3109 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,890,753.00
|Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$559,900.00
|Burkitt Village Ph4
|304 Monkshill Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$365,000.00
|Churchill Farms Sec 2-b
|2948 Churchill Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$424,150.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2015 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$671,629.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|398 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$663,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 5
|1422 Brenthaven Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$670,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|424 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,038,000.00
|4621 Wilhoite Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,600,000.00
|Sparkman
|4553 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$376,000.00
|Natchez Valley Ph 2
|1100 Natchez Valley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$630,000.00
|Savage Pointe
|4426 Savage Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$775,000.00
|2702 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$460,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 3
|226 Bateman Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$480,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 19
|1018 Dunrobin Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$651,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec 2
|896 Market St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$590,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b
|2313 Coppergate Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$608,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 3
|2204 Morriswood Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,200,000.00
|1007 -a Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$478,327.00
|Wakefield Sec 4
|4002 Marion Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,275,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1
|9632 Portofino Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$520,400.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3
|509 Mer Rouge Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$410,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|827 Brandyleigh Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$646,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 10
|234 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$568,007.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8035 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,950,000.00
|3208 Boxley Valley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$589,900.00
|N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$755,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2
|7537 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,500,000.00
|Horton Highway
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$480,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1514 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$735,697.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7760 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$134,025.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7146 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$471,125.00
|Copper Ridge Ph8
|3009 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$610,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 9
|518 Antebellum Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$194,500.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #q-6
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$869,342.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec7
|111 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$748,666.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|2012 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$505,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 10
|5005 Evanston Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$752,000.00
|Allenwood
|3047 Allenwood Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,100,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 13
|9191 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,850,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|408 Canterbury Rise
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$439,600.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 2
|2749 Wiltshire Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$602,500.00
|7340 Bradford Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$1,650,000.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|8017 Backwoods Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$250,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #h-102
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$495,000.00
|Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a
|4010 Elsie St
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$100,000,000.00
|Franklin Oaks Apts
|300 N Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$258,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2011 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$575,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-c
|287 Rivermont Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!