Williamson County Property Transfers May 10

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for May 10-14, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$330,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31502 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$275,000.00Hall Annie Lee7112 Wiley CirFairviewTN37062
$825,000.00Willowick7098 Willowick DrBrentwoodTN37027
$532,500.00Cottonwood Est324 Cotton LnFranklinTN37069
$460,000.00Blue Grass Heights101 Bluegrass DrFranklinTN37064
$915,000.00Westhaven Sec511714 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
$215,000.00Lee Kevin & Janet Lee6795 Giles Hill RdCollege GroveTN37046
$475,000.00Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 14865 Powder Spring RdNolensvilleTN37135
$825,000.00Gardens At Old Natchez The403 Butterfly CtFranklinTN37069
$550,000.00123 Old Liberty PkFranklinTN37064
$650,000.00Burkitt Place Ph2f8332 Parkfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
$398,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec 1510 Cobert LnFranklinTN37064
$467,000.00The Fields Of Canterbury Sec32404 Tapestry CtThompsons StationTN37179
$380,000.00Deervalley Downs Ph37506 Beechnut WayFairviewTN37062
$678,422.00Tap Root Hills Sec22025 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$415,000.00River Rest Sec 1112 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$324,000.00River Rest Sec 1184 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$909,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 79435 Norwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$607,000.00Pecan Hills Sec 22780 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons StationTN37179
$815,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 11670 Kindra CtBrentwoodTN37027
$157,500.007710 Union Valley RdFairviewTN37062
$480,000.00Yorktown Sec 2133 Yorktown DrFranklinTN37064
$503,992.00Brixworth Ph61145 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$652,060.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2073 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$540,000.00Stream Valley Sec 4649 Streamside LnFranklinTN37064
$525,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec GLewisburg PkFranklinTN37064
$929,900.00Montpier Farms Sec 41208 Montpier DrFranklinTN37069
$250,000.00Owen Hill RdCollege GroveTN37046
$519,900.00Wades Grove Sec3b4003 Garrin CtSpring HillTN37174
$699,900.00Jamison Station Sec 1107 Jamison Station LnFranklinTN37064
$584,000.00Tollgate Village Sec172137 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
$325,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 2116 Prince William LnFranklinTN37064
$908,575.00Westhaven Sec52712 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$1,949,000.00Grove Sec 26034 Pelican WayCollege GroveTN37046
$1,699,999.00Wilson PkFranklinTN37067
$795,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph1621 Vickery Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
$340,000.00Andover Sec 1662 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
$320,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #d-2FranklinTN37067
$775,000.00Sullivan Barry5861 Garrison RdFranklinTN37064
$660,000.00Sherwood Green Estates Ph22129 Sugar Mill DrNolensvilleTN37135
$759,900.00Brookfield Sec 191505 Adventure CtBrentwoodTN37027
$526,960.00Burberry Glen Ph3b816 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
$731,869.00Riverbluff Sec31022 Wetzel DrFranklinTN37064
$925,000.00Watkins Creek Sec 24101 Owen Watkins CtFranklinTN37067
$526,000.00The Fields Of Canterbury Sec32132 Chaucer Park LnThompsons StationTN37179
$980,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 14416 Autumn Lake TrlFranklinTN37067
$1,625,000.00Avalon Sec 3421 Yorkshire Garden CirFranklinTN37067
$542,000.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3412 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,625,000.00Westhaven Sec53818 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$1,040,000.00Tollgate Sec201109 Elliston WayThompsons StationTN37179
$360,000.00Grove Sec128104 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$313,500.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 21312 Carmack CtSpring HillTN37174
$635,799.00Westhaven Sec52912 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$178,900.00New Hwy 96 WFranklinTN37064
$180,900.00New Hwy 96 WFranklinTN37064
$840,000.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3210 Sturbridge DrFranklinTN37064
$415,000.00Meadowgreen Acres308 Derby LnFranklinTN37069
$1,253,052.00Bishops Gate Wards Mill250 Bishops Gate DrFranklinTN37064
$549,000.004235 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
$1,350,000.00Stephens Valley Sec6345 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$1,150,000.00Taramore Ph 81852 Ivy Crest DrBrentwoodTN37027
$620,000.00Burberry Glen Ph1117 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensvilleTN37135
$1,000,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47121 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,000,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27332 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$415,000.00Bateman Roger7411 Forrest Glenn RdFairviewTN37062
$375,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 12009 Fiona WaySpring HillTN37174
$589,000.00N Chapel RdFranklinTN37064
$555,000.00Watkins Creek Sec 11013 Watkins Creek DrFranklinTN37067
$741,000.00Avalon Sec 6514 Pennystone DrFranklinTN37067
$539,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 33158 Bush DrFranklinTN37064
$1,800,000.00Kinnard Springs Sec 23239 Kinnard Springs RdFranklinTN37064
$456,500.00Wades Grove Sec94002 Madrid DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,000,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 21820 Grey Pointe DrBrentwoodTN37027
$273,000.00Farrar Annie L4922 Byrd LnCollege GroveTN37046
$599,865.00Lockwood Glen Sec9439 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
$345,000.00Cox Run Sec 27312 Shayla CtFairviewTN37062
$703,896.00Lockwood Glen Sec91097 Mcavoy DrFranklinTN37064
$370,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 12763 Sutherland DrThompsons StationTN37179
$472,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 6123 Heathersett DrFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00West Meade Sec 11257 Chickering DrFranklinTN37064
$350,000.00Brandon Park Downs6525 Brandon Park WayFranklinTN37064
$576,312.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17731 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
$450,000.00Barclay Place Rev 3501 Dabney DrFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00919 Edmondson PkBrentwoodTN37027
$3,525,000.00Windstone Ph 21102 Sleeping Valley CtBrentwoodTN37027
$815,000.00Brookfield Sec 6-a2474 Titans LnBrentwoodTN37027
$800,000.00Hillsboro ManorOld Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
$625,000.00Battle Ground Park121 Battle AveFranklinTN37064
$915,000.00Stonebridge Park Sec 11023 Stonebridge Park DrFranklinTN37069
$1,650,000.00Ivan Creek4625 Nadine LnFranklinTN37064
$598,000.00Starefire Estates6739 Starfire LnCollege GroveTN37046
$1,150,000.00Starefire Estates6741 Starfire LnCollege GroveTN37046
$50,000.00Davis Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$415,160.00Fieldstone Farms Sec E2024 Belmont CirFranklinTN37069
$1,700,000.00Carondelet Sec 29018 Hood PlBrentwoodTN37027
$1,250,000.00Hillsboro ManorOld Charlotte Pk FranklinTN37064
$460,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 61214 Habersham WayFranklinTN37067
$623,000.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1204 Asheboro PlFranklinTN37064
$1,500,000.00Grove Sec 27200 Shagbark LnCollege GroveTN37046
$456,500.00Morningside Sec 38014 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$441,000.00Tanyard Springs Ph 11002 Williford CtSpring HillTN37174
$302,000.00Willow Crest7821 Willow Crest DrFairviewTN37062
$648,000.00Westhaven Sec43756 Shelley LnFranklinTN37064
$370,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 11704 Stephenson LnSpring HillTN37174
$445,000.00Copper Ridge Ph7203 Burnwick CtSpring HillTN37174
$405,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 22800 Paradise CtSpring HillTN37174
$475,000.001770 1876 W Harpeth RdThompsons StationTN37179
$8,484,250.00W Harpeth RdThompsons StationTN37179
$410,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31829 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklinTN37067
$39,040,750.001770 1876 W Harpeth RdThompsons StationTN37179
$505,000.00Franklin Green Sec 133109 Tristan DrFranklinTN37064
$2,890,753.00Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$559,900.00Burkitt Village Ph4304 Monkshill CtNolensvilleTN37135
$365,000.00Churchill Farms Sec 2-b2948 Churchill LnThompsons StationTN37179
$424,150.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2015 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$671,629.00Lockwood Glen Sec9398 Dewar DrFranklinTN37064
$663,000.00Brenthaven Sec 51422 Brenthaven DrBrentwoodTN37027
$670,000.00Westhaven Sec 11424 Wire Grass LnFranklinTN37064
$1,038,000.004621 Wilhoite RdFranklinTN37067
$2,600,000.00Sparkman4553 S Carothers RdFranklinTN37064
$1,700,000.00Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
$376,000.00Natchez Valley Ph 21100 Natchez Valley LnFranklinTN37064
$630,000.00Savage Pointe4426 Savage Pointe DrFranklinTN37064
$775,000.002702 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons StationTN37179
$460,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 3226 Bateman AveFranklinTN37067
$480,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 191018 Dunrobin DrFranklinTN37064
$651,000.00Amelia Park Sec 2 896 Market StFranklinTN37067
$590,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b2313 Coppergate WayThompsons StationTN37179
$608,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 32204 Morriswood CtFranklinTN37064
$2,200,000.001007 -a Highland RdBrentwoodTN37027
$478,327.00Wakefield Sec 44002 Marion DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,275,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 19632 Portofino DrBrentwoodTN37027
$520,400.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3509 Mer Rouge CtNolensvilleTN37135
$410,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2827 Brandyleigh CtFranklinTN37069
$646,000.00Polk Place Sec 10234 Sontag DrFranklinTN37064
$568,007.00Brixworth Ph7a8035 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$1,950,000.003208 Boxley Valley RdFranklinTN37064
$589,900.00N Chapel RdFranklinTN37064
$755,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec27537 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
$2,500,000.00Horton HighwayCollege GroveTN37046
$480,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31514 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
$735,697.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17760 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
$134,025.00Falls Grove Sec67146 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$471,125.00Copper Ridge Ph83009 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$610,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 9518 Antebellum CtFranklinTN37064
$194,500.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #q-6FranklinTN37064
$869,342.00Lockwood Glen Sec7111 Halswelle DrFranklinTN37064
$748,666.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382012 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$505,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 105005 Evanston WayThompsons StationTN37179
$752,000.00Allenwood3047 Allenwood DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,100,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 139191 Brushboro DrBrentwoodTN37027
$2,850,000.00Avalon Sec 3408 Canterbury RiseFranklinTN37067
$439,600.00Crowne Pointe Sec 22749 Wiltshire CtThompsons StationTN37179
$602,500.007340 Bradford RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$1,650,000.00Troubadour Sec78017 Backwoods Dr College GroveTN37046
$250,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 11101 Downs Blvd #h-102FranklinTN37064
$495,000.00Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a4010 Elsie StSpring HillTN37174
$100,000,000.00Franklin Oaks Apts300 N Royal Oaks BlvdFranklinTN37064
$258,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2011 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$575,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 9-c287 Rivermont CirFranklinTN37064

