Williamson County Property Transfers May 1

See where houses and property sold for May 1-5, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $960,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 7 809 Hunterboro Ct Brentwood 37027 $974,588.00 Westhaven Sec60 606 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $740,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 8 114 Collinwood Pl Franklin 37069 $511,500.00 Belshire Ph 2 4003 Pendleton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $855,000.00 Concord Green Sec 2 1226 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $5,000,000.00 Harpeth Health Group Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $1,299,900.00 Chenoweth Sec 3 9300 Hidden Oak Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,625,000.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1590 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,278,431.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2220 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $725,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 11-b 700 Honors Ct Nolensville 37135 $585,000.00 Wades Grove Sec17a 3001 Yellow Brick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,118,000.00 Oakhall Sec 4 1690 Bright Way Pl Brentwood 37027 $463,000.00 Overlook Park 214 Overlook Cir Brentwood 37027 $4,057,118.00 Hillsboro Manor 1816 Franklin Hills Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $2,452,144.00 Grove Sec 2 6078 Pelican Way College Grove 37046 $713,500.00 Temple Hills Sec 11 853 Abington Way Franklin 37069 $1,850,000.00 Dylan Woods 113 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,369,000.00 Westhaven Sec 44 1525 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $3,700,325.00 Broad Oaks 1299 Broad Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,543,842.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5151 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,850,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 20 301 Haddon Ct Franklin 37067 $1,225,000.00 Kings Crossing 1399 Moonlight Trl Brentwood 37027 $909,990.00 Pine Creek Sec1 3004 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $1,375,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2726 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,035,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 1 1503 Forest Garden Dr Brentwood 37027 $406,000.00 Wakefield Sec 2 1022 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,850,000.00 Legends Ridge Sec 4-b 708 Legends Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $622,000.00 Waters Edge Sec3 5024 Portage St Franklin 37064 $163,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1097 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Lakewood Club 7155 Crystal Springs Rd Fairview 37062 $1,140,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 2850 Polo Club Rd Nashville 37221 $599,900.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2669 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $4,214,560.00 Interstate Ind Park Ph 1 1717 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000.00 Stonebridge Park Sec 2 317 Chalford Ct Franklin 37069 $1,575,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c 3821 Pulpmill Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $977,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 1 6851 Manor Dr College Grove 37046 $990,625.00 Terravista Sec1 5219 Terra Ct Franklin 37064 $1,188,820.00 Terravista Sec1 5073 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $176,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1103 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $910,610.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5015 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,075,000.00 St Marlo Sec4 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $1,720,000.00 St Marlo Sec4 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $430,000.00 St Marlo Sec1 Duquette Dr Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 Cadet Homes 107 Cadet Ln Franklin 37064 $1,787,500.00 Taramore Ph 2-a 1806 Lowndes Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,150,000.00 St Marlo Sec4 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Barnhill Rd Primm Springs 38476 $619,000.00 Maplewood Sec 4 534 Maplegrove Dr Franklin 37064 $1,799,900.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6320 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $395,000.00 Loopers Landing Sec 2 2144 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $423,000.00 Shannon Glen Sec 1 1711 Whitt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $930,000.00 Shadow Creek @ 315 Shadow Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $6,120,000.00 Grove Junes Farm 6644 New Town Rd College Grove 37046 $851,500.00 1836 Barker Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 1 119 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $529,900.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1803 Redwing Ct Franklin 37064 $2,550,000.00 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 8413 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $471,000.00 Willowvale @harvey Springs Sec 2 2052 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $350,371.00 4454 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $225,000.00 Warren Park Condos 514 N Petway St #103 Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Moores Lane Interchange Ind Park 1641 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $440,000.00 Andover Sec 1 694 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $865,000.00 Hillview Est Sec 2 1008 Highland Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,765,000.00 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $1,550,000.00 Westhaven Sec52 824 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $604,335.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2713 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,017,000.00 Carondelet Sec 2 9010 Hood Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,305,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 6 1736 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,575,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 3 424 Melba Cir Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 3976 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 301 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $1,450,000.00 Sonoma Sec 1 1807 Sonoma Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,295,000.00 Timberline Sec 1 137 Timberline Dr Franklin 37069 $1,040,000.00 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 6 812 Piccadilly Dr Nolensville 37135 $949,900.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 7575 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $1,040,000.00 Breezeway Section 01 537 Federal St Franklin 37067 $725,000.00 Buckingham Park Sec 1 516 Castlebury Ct Franklin 37064 $460,000.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 306 Frankin 37064 $655,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 3 505 Hodges Ct Franklin 37067 $409,339.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 6005 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $670,762.00 Waters Edge Sec6 159 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $495,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 1315 Chapman Ct Spring Hill 37174 $408,500.00 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #i-6 Franklin 37067 $340,500.00 Hardison Hills Sec 1 1101 Downs Blvd #e-102 Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 Lynnwood Downs 4013 Lynnwood Ct Franklin 37069 $2,074,470.00 River Landing Sec 6 240 Gillette Dr Franklin 37069 $690,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 1110 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,550,000.00 Harts Landmark 2208 Stardust Ct Franklin 37069 $935,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec9 427 Dewar Dr Franklin 37064 $730,000.00 Yorktown Sec 1 205 Gloucester Ct Franklin 37064 $1,525,000.00 Westhaven Sec 16 1557 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $353,000.00 Willow Crest 7819 Willow Crest Dr Fairview 37062 $1,350,000.00 Worthington Sec 3 1937 Springcroft Dr Franklin 37067 $561,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 14 2635 Danbury Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,470,000.00 Inglehame Farms Sec 8 1858 Trebor Ct Brentwood 37027 $850,000.00 Jamison Station Condos 324 Liberty Pk #224 Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Westhaven Sec39 6000 Keats St 201 Franklin 37064 $610,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 12 3157 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $385,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1600 Reed Dr Brentwood 37027 $420,000.00 Cadet Homes Sec 2 114 Flintlock Dr Franklin 37064 $475,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 920 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $350,000.00 Woodridge 7545 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview 37062 $798,384.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4120 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 Lexington Farms Sec 2 1040 Lexington Farms Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,375,100.00 7831 Nolensville Rd Arrington 37014 $715,000.00 Stream Valley Section 03 1006 Shallow Stream Ln Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $577,900.00 Wades Grove Sec 3-a 2010 Katach Ct Spring Hill 37174 $499,900.00 Nolensville Rd Arrington 37014 $446,605.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 3557 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,080,000.00 Blackberry Estates 2112 Berry Patch Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $950,000.00 Walker Property Trust 4494 Marlin Way Thompsons Station 37179 $385,000.00 Prescott Place Ph 3 423 Compton Ln Franklin 37069 $3,750,000.00 Old Harding Rd Franklin 37064 $1,082,554.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1061 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,553,039.00 Grove Sec15 9307 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $806,336.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 2061 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $615,000.00 3151 Boxley Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 4060 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37064 $1,005,000.00 Cottonwood Est 1403 Glade Ct Franklin 37069 $750,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 4 1153 Olde Cameron Ln Franklin 37067 $225,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 650 Tynebrae Dr Franklin 37064 $880,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2 2966 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $735,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 8062 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,983,500.00 Hall Ln Fairview 37062 $418,000.00 Sutherland Sec 3 2848 Jesse Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $385,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1629 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $10,038,774.00 Medcore Medical Bldg 4588 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37067 $1,680,000.00 Taramore Ph15 2008 Ivy Crest Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,997,500.00 Belle Terra 1034 Belle Terra Cir Brentwood 37027 $500,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 2 2718 Wales Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $14,000,000.00 Terp Brian 3530 Bailey Rd Franklin 37064 $495,000.00 West End Circle 818 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Sparkman Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $329,236.00 Gist Street 1367 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Geilfuss Gregory Scott Doug Thompson Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $520,000.00 Woodside Ph 2b 1046 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $999,999.00 Somerset 9140 Demery Ct Brentwood 37027 $478,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 3 2109 Iroquois Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $19,800,000.00 Mallory Park Ph2 1569 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027