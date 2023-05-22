Williamson County Property Transfers May 1

See where houses and property sold for May 1-5, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$960,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 7
|809 Hunterboro Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$974,588.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|606 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 8
|114 Collinwood Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$511,500.00
|Belshire Ph 2
|4003 Pendleton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$855,000.00
|Concord Green Sec 2
|1226 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,000,000.00
|Harpeth Health Group
|Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,299,900.00
|Chenoweth Sec 3
|9300 Hidden Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,625,000.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1590 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,278,431.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2220 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 11-b
|700 Honors Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$585,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec17a
|3001 Yellow Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,118,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 4
|1690 Bright Way Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$463,000.00
|Overlook Park
|214 Overlook Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,057,118.00
|Hillsboro Manor
|1816 Franklin Hills Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,452,144.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6078 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$713,500.00
|Temple Hills Sec 11
|853 Abington Way
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,850,000.00
|Dylan Woods
|113 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,369,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 44
|1525 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,700,325.00
|Broad Oaks
|1299 Broad Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,543,842.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5151 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,850,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 20
|301 Haddon Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,225,000.00
|Kings Crossing
|1399 Moonlight Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$909,990.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|3004 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,375,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2726 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,035,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 1
|1503 Forest Garden Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$406,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 2
|1022 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,850,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 4-b
|708 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$622,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec3
|5024 Portage St
|Franklin
|37064
|$163,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1097 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Lakewood Club
|7155 Crystal Springs Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,140,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|2850 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$599,900.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2669 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,214,560.00
|Interstate Ind Park Ph 1
|1717 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000.00
|Stonebridge Park Sec 2
|317 Chalford Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,575,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c
|3821 Pulpmill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$977,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 1
|6851 Manor Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$990,625.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5219 Terra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,188,820.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5073 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$176,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1103 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$910,610.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5015 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,075,000.00
|St Marlo Sec4
|Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,720,000.00
|St Marlo Sec4
|Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|Duquette Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Cadet Homes
|107 Cadet Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,787,500.00
|Taramore Ph 2-a
|1806 Lowndes Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,150,000.00
|St Marlo Sec4
|Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$619,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 4
|534 Maplegrove Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,799,900.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6320 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$395,000.00
|Loopers Landing Sec 2
|2144 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$423,000.00
|Shannon Glen Sec 1
|1711 Whitt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$930,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|315 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,120,000.00
|Grove Junes Farm
|6644 New Town Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$851,500.00
|1836 Barker Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 1
|119 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$529,900.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1803 Redwing Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,550,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8413 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$471,000.00
|Willowvale @harvey Springs Sec 2
|2052 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$350,371.00
|4454 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$225,000.00
|Warren Park Condos
|514 N Petway St #103
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Moores Lane Interchange Ind Park
|1641 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$440,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|694 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$865,000.00
|Hillview Est Sec 2
|1008 Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,765,000.00
|Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,550,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|824 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$604,335.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2713 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,017,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 2
|9010 Hood Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,305,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 6
|1736 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,575,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 3
|424 Melba Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|3976 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20
|301 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000.00
|Sonoma Sec 1
|1807 Sonoma Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,295,000.00
|Timberline Sec 1
|137 Timberline Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,040,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 6
|812 Piccadilly Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$949,900.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2
|7575 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,040,000.00
|Breezeway Section 01
|537 Federal St
|Franklin
|37067
|$725,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 1
|516 Castlebury Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 306
|Frankin
|37064
|$655,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 3
|505 Hodges Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$409,339.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|6005 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$670,762.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|159 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$495,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1315 Chapman Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$408,500.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #i-6
|Franklin
|37067
|$340,500.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #e-102
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Lynnwood Downs
|4013 Lynnwood Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,074,470.00
|River Landing Sec 6
|240 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$690,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 1
|1110 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,550,000.00
|Harts Landmark
|2208 Stardust Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$935,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec9
|427 Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000.00
|Yorktown Sec 1
|205 Gloucester Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,525,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 16
|1557 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$353,000.00
|Willow Crest
|7819 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,350,000.00
|Worthington Sec 3
|1937 Springcroft Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$561,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 14
|2635 Danbury Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,470,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 8
|1858 Trebor Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Jamison Station Condos
|324 Liberty Pk #224
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Westhaven Sec39
|6000 Keats St 201
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 12
|3157 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$385,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1600 Reed Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$420,000.00
|Cadet Homes Sec 2
|114 Flintlock Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|920 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$350,000.00
|Woodridge
|7545 Aubrey Ridge Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$798,384.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4120 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Lexington Farms Sec 2
|1040 Lexington Farms Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,375,100.00
|7831 Nolensville Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$715,000.00
|Stream Valley Section 03
|1006 Shallow Stream Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Cliffs @ Garrison Creek
|Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$577,900.00
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|2010 Katach Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$499,900.00
|Nolensville Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$446,605.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19
|3557 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,080,000.00
|Blackberry Estates
|2112 Berry Patch Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$950,000.00
|Walker Property Trust
|4494 Marlin Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$385,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|423 Compton Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,750,000.00
|Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,082,554.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1061 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,553,039.00
|Grove Sec15
|9307 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$806,336.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|2061 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000.00
|3151 Boxley Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|4060 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,005,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|1403 Glade Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$750,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 4
|1153 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$225,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5
|650 Tynebrae Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2
|2966 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1
|8062 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,983,500.00
|Hall Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$418,000.00
|Sutherland Sec 3
|2848 Jesse Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$385,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1629 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$10,038,774.00
|Medcore Medical Bldg
|4588 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,680,000.00
|Taramore Ph15
|2008 Ivy Crest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,997,500.00
|Belle Terra
|1034 Belle Terra Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 2
|2718 Wales Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$14,000,000.00
|Terp Brian
|3530 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$495,000.00
|West End Circle
|818 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Sparkman Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$329,236.00
|Gist Street
|1367 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Geilfuss Gregory Scott
|Doug Thompson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$520,000.00
|Woodside Ph 2b
|1046 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$999,999.00
|Somerset
|9140 Demery Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$478,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 3
|2109 Iroquois Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$19,800,000.00
|Mallory Park Ph2
|1569 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027