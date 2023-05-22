Williamson County Property Transfers May 1

Michael Carpenter
See where houses and property sold for May 1-5, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$960,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 7809 Hunterboro CtBrentwood37027
$974,588.00Westhaven Sec60606 Danny LnFranklin37064
$740,000.00Temple Hills Sec 8114 Collinwood PlFranklin37069
$511,500.00Belshire Ph 24003 Pendleton DrSpring Hill37174
$855,000.00Concord Green Sec 21226 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$5,000,000.00Harpeth Health GroupHillsboro RdFranklin37069
$1,299,900.00Chenoweth Sec 39300 Hidden Oak DrBrentwood37027
$1,625,000.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41590 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$1,278,431.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52220 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$725,000.00Stonebrook Sec 11-b700 Honors CtNolensville37135
$585,000.00Wades Grove Sec17a3001 Yellow Brick CtSpring Hill37174
$1,118,000.00Oakhall Sec 41690 Bright Way PlBrentwood37027
$463,000.00Overlook Park214 Overlook CirBrentwood37027
$4,057,118.00Hillsboro Manor1816 Franklin Hills Pvt LnFranklin37064
$2,452,144.00Grove Sec 26078 Pelican WayCollege Grove37046
$713,500.00Temple Hills Sec 11853 Abington WayFranklin37069
$1,850,000.00Dylan Woods113 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$1,369,000.00Westhaven Sec 441525 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$3,700,325.00Broad Oaks1299 Broad Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$2,543,842.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25151 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,850,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 20301 Haddon CtFranklin37067
$1,225,000.00Kings Crossing1399 Moonlight TrlBrentwood37027
$909,990.00Pine Creek Sec13004 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$1,375,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12726 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$1,035,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 11503 Forest Garden DrBrentwood37027
$406,000.00Wakefield Sec 21022 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$1,850,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 4-b708 Legends Crest DrFranklin37069
$622,000.00Waters Edge Sec35024 Portage StFranklin37064
$163,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31097 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$700,000.00Lakewood Club7155 Crystal Springs RdFairview37062
$1,140,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 12850 Polo Club RdNashville37221
$599,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142669 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$4,214,560.00Interstate Ind Park Ph 11717 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$1,250,000.00Stonebridge Park Sec 2317 Chalford CtFranklin37069
$1,575,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c3821 Pulpmill DrThompsons Station37179
$977,000.00Falls Grove Sec 16851 Manor DrCollege Grove37046
$990,625.00Terravista Sec15219 Terra CtFranklin37064
$1,188,820.00Terravista Sec15073 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$176,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31103 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$910,610.00High Park Hill Sec15015 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,075,000.00St Marlo Sec4Branta DrFranklin37064
$1,720,000.00St Marlo Sec4Branta DrFranklin37064
$430,000.00St Marlo Sec1Duquette DrFranklin37064
$400,000.00Cadet Homes107 Cadet LnFranklin37064
$1,787,500.00Taramore Ph 2-a1806 Lowndes LnBrentwood37027
$2,150,000.00St Marlo Sec4Branta DrFranklin37064
$450,000.00Barnhill RdPrimm Springs38476
$619,000.00Maplewood Sec 4534 Maplegrove DrFranklin37064
$1,799,900.00Hardeman Springs Sec26320 Percheron LnArrington37014
$395,000.00Loopers Landing Sec 22144 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$423,000.00Shannon Glen Sec 11711 Whitt DrSpring Hill37174
$930,000.00Shadow Creek @315 Shadow Creek DrBrentwood37027
$6,120,000.00Grove Junes Farm6644 New Town RdCollege Grove37046
$851,500.001836 Barker RdThompsons Station37179
$450,000.00Baker Springs Sec 1119 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$529,900.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11803 Redwing CtFranklin37064
$2,550,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48413 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$471,000.00Willowvale @harvey Springs Sec 22052 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$350,371.004454 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$225,000.00Warren Park Condos514 N Petway St #103Franklin37064
$1,200,000.00Moores Lane Interchange Ind Park1641 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$440,000.00Andover Sec 1694 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$865,000.00Hillview Est Sec 21008 Highland RdBrentwood37027
$2,765,000.00Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$1,550,000.00Westhaven Sec52824 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$604,335.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142713 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$1,017,000.00Carondelet Sec 29010 Hood PlBrentwood37027
$1,305,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 61736 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$1,575,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 3424 Melba CirFranklin37064
$900,000.003976 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20301 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$1,450,000.00Sonoma Sec 11807 Sonoma TrBrentwood37027
$1,295,000.00Timberline Sec 1137 Timberline DrFranklin37069
$1,040,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 6812 Piccadilly DrNolensville37135
$949,900.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec27575 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$1,040,000.00Breezeway Section 01537 Federal StFranklin37067
$725,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 1516 Castlebury CtFranklin37064
$460,000.00Shadow Green Sec22000 Shadow Green Dr 306Frankin37064
$655,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 3505 Hodges CtFranklin37067
$409,339.00Cumberland Estates Ph46005 Venable CtFairview37062
$670,762.00Waters Edge Sec6159 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$495,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 11315 Chapman CtSpring Hill37174
$408,500.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #i-6Franklin37067
$340,500.00Hardison Hills Sec 11101 Downs Blvd #e-102Franklin37064
$1,500,000.00Lynnwood Downs4013 Lynnwood CtFranklin37069
$2,074,470.00River Landing Sec 6240 Gillette DrFranklin37069
$690,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 11110 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$1,550,000.00Harts Landmark2208 Stardust CtFranklin37069
$935,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec9427 Dewar DrFranklin37064
$730,000.00Yorktown Sec 1205 Gloucester CtFranklin37064
$1,525,000.00Westhaven Sec 161557 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$353,000.00Willow Crest7819 Willow Crest DrFairview37062
$1,350,000.00Worthington Sec 31937 Springcroft DrFranklin37067
$561,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 142635 Danbury CirSpring Hill37174
$1,470,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 81858 Trebor CtBrentwood37027
$850,000.00Jamison Station Condos324 Liberty Pk #224Franklin37064
$700,000.00Westhaven Sec396000 Keats St 201Franklin37064
$610,000.00Franklin Green Sec 123157 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$385,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11600 Reed DrBrentwood37027
$420,000.00Cadet Homes Sec 2114 Flintlock DrFranklin37064
$475,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2920 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$350,000.00Woodridge7545 Aubrey Ridge DrFairview37062
$798,384.00Waters Edge Sec64120 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$400,000.00Lexington Farms Sec 21040 Lexington Farms DrSpring Hill37174
$1,375,100.007831 Nolensville RdArrington37014
$715,000.00Stream Valley Section 031006 Shallow Stream LnFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Cliffs @ Garrison CreekGarrison RdFranklin37064
$577,900.00Wades Grove Sec 3-a2010 Katach CtSpring Hill37174
$499,900.00Nolensville RdArrington37014
$446,605.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec193557 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,080,000.00Blackberry Estates2112 Berry Patch RdThompsons Station37179
$950,000.00Walker Property Trust4494 Marlin WayThompsons Station37179
$385,000.00Prescott Place Ph 3423 Compton LnFranklin37069
$3,750,000.00Old Harding RdFranklin37064
$1,082,554.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31061 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$2,553,039.00Grove Sec159307 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$806,336.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec12061 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$615,000.003151 Boxley Valley RdFranklin37064
$675,000.004060 Clovercroft RdFranklin37064
$1,005,000.00Cottonwood Est1403 Glade CtFranklin37069
$750,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 41153 Olde Cameron LnFranklin37067
$225,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 5650 Tynebrae DrFranklin37064
$880,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec22966 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$735,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 18062 Fenwick LnSpring Hill37174
$2,983,500.00Hall LnFairview37062
$418,000.00Sutherland Sec 32848 Jesse CtThompsons Station37179
$385,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31629 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$10,038,774.00Medcore Medical Bldg4588 Carothers PkwyFranklin37067
$1,680,000.00Taramore Ph152008 Ivy Crest DrBrentwood37027
$2,997,500.00Belle Terra1034 Belle Terra CirBrentwood37027
$500,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 22718 Wales CtThompsons Station37179
$14,000,000.00Terp Brian3530 Bailey RdFranklin37064
$495,000.00West End Circle818 West End CirFranklin37064
$450,000.00Sparkman RdThompsons Station37179
$329,236.00Gist Street1367 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$450,000.00Geilfuss Gregory ScottDoug Thompson RdThompsons Station37179
$520,000.00Woodside Ph 2b1046 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$999,999.00Somerset9140 Demery CtBrentwood37027
$478,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 32109 Iroquois CtThompsons Station37179
$19,800,000.00Mallory Park Ph21569 Mallory LnBrentwood37027

