Williamson County Property Transfers March 9, 2026

See where houses and property sold from March 9-13, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $8,000,000 Westhaven Sec 25 Pb 58 Pg 32 158 Front St Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Moon Tom Prop Pb 29 Pg 118 6437 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $3,200,000 115 Fair St Franklin 37064 $220,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C059 601 Boyd Mill Ave #k-5 Franklin 37064 $1,710,000 Cool Springs East Sec 15 Pb 27 Pg 31 243 Chatfield Way Franklin 37067 $630,000 Chestnut Springs Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 51 9767 Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52 718 Shenandoah Dr Brentwood 37027 $470,000 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7016 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $960,000 Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 54 3008 Cecil Lewis Dr Franklin 37067 $1,775,000 Tuscany Hills Sec 5 Pb 59 Pg 84 1741 Ravello Way Brentwood 37027 $940,000 Bethany Hills Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 44 6017 Bethany Blvd Nashville 37221 $6,800,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8101 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $5,200,000 Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96 1 Tradition Ln Brentwood 37027 $559,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2722 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $3,300,000 Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 25 8709 Emmylou Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $7,950,000 1109 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $619,999 Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34 7215 Fairlawn Dr Fairview 37062 $1,520,000 River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44 211 High Lea Rd Brentwood 37027 $278,000 Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115 105 Equine St Franklin 37064 $1,227,700 Parsons Valley Sec2 Pb 87 Pg 72 5129 Barton Alley Thompsons Station 37179 $250,000 Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 112 7336 Planters Rd Fairview 37062 $790,000 Tywater Crossing Sec3 Pb 65 Pg 115 312 Passage Ln Franklin 37064 $600,000 Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 46 1812 Kara Ct Spring Hill 37174 $760,000 Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12 355 Springhouse Cir Franklin 37067 $649,990 Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127 7467 Cox Run Dr Fairview 37062 $145,000 Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18 7110 Robinson Dr Fairview 37062 $2,285,000 Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 39 1911 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $954,500 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 90 728 Braemere Dr Franklin 37064 $2,725,000 Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110 9202 Bradbury Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,189,000 Catalina Ph5 Pb 63 Pg 102 793 Alameda Ave Nolensville 37135 $1,050,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136 7204 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,350,000 Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14 4088 Kings Camp Pass Arrington 37014 $690,000 Highland Gardens Block B Pb 86 Pg 133 107 Carolyn Ave Fairview 37062 $1,323,100 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 918 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $4,250,000 Robinson Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $600,000 Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28 601 Ballington Dr Franklin 37064 $230,000 2790 Owl Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $570,000 Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110 2786 Iroquois Dr Thompson Station 37179 $365,000 Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137 1800 Covey Rise Ct Spring Hill 37174 $530,000 Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 612 Vintage Green Ln Franklin 37064 $2,199,900 Montclair Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 65 1731 Surrey Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,073,500 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 3021 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $405,000 Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137 1800 Covey Rise Ct Spring Hill 37174 $768,560 Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129 3202 Appian Way Spring Hill 37174 $2,400,000 Oman Pb 72 Pg 14 7000 Crews Ln Brentwood 37027 $925,000 Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 68 9465 Foothills Dr Brentwood 37027 $900,000 Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61 6016 Landmark Pl Brentwood 37027 $789,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b Pb 67 Pg 126 2645 Paddock Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $849,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e Pb 62 Pg 9 2380 Stockwood Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $8,300,000 Hillsboro Manor Pb 81 Pg 142 1801 Franklin Hills Ln Franklin 37069 $700,000 Firestone @ Cool Springs Pb 70 Pg 46 1055 Firestone Dr Franklin 37067 $710,000 Brixworth Ph4 Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 138 2039 Friendship Dr Spring Hill 37174 $729,990 Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58 2076 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,600,000 Trace Creek Heights Pb 52 Pg 92 543 Trace Creek Dr Nashville 37221 $468,583 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9029 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $1,275,000 Cool Springs East Sec 27 Pb 32 Pg 115 317 Canton Stone Dr Franklin 37067 $755,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 16 Pg 77 352 Cannonade Cir Franklin 37069 $494,000 Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115 208 Equine St Franklin 37064 $1,946,940 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 7084 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $8,100,000 Princeton Hills Sec 5 Pb 31 Pg 40 5102 Pickney Dr Brentwood 37027 $540,000 Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 52 2710 Lydia Ct Thompson Station 37179 $319,000 Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 72 1101 Downs Blvd #292 Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Cool Springs East Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 146 100 Sutter Way Franklin 37067 $6,925,000 Ballard William Pb 71 Pg 24 5495 Leipers Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,119,990 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 3993 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $403,950 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 203 Thompsons Station 37179 $19,530,000 Duplex Pb 77 Pg 10 5221 Port Royal Rd Spring Hill 37174 $695,000 254 Natchez St Franklin 37064 $1,495,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3218 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $500,000 Buckner Place Pb 13 Pg 119 2841 Pedigo Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000 1129 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,005,948 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5041 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $750,500 Riverview Park Sec 10-b Pb 9 Pg 31 823 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $880,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2 Pb 25 Pg 118 570 Brixham Park Dr Franklin 37069 $1,125,000 Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 128 2015 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $610,000 Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 30 8096 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $780,000 Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107 6745 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove 37046 $800,000 1880 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $540,000 Buckner Place Pb 12 Pg 28 2863 Windy Way Thompson Station 37179 $533,500 94 E Main St Franklin 37064 $855,000 Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41 3104 Hazelton Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,460,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81 2240 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $475,000 James Manor 2752 Critz Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $35,000,000 Dickinson Ln Franklin 37069 $1,050,000 Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 29 8242 Frontier Ln Brentwood 37027 $368,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 41 Pg 98 1058 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $900,000 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 7002 Thunderhead Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,640,000 Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45 106 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $939,748 Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127 7445 Pony St Fairview 37062 $622,000 Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49 617 Independence Dr E Franklin 37067 $965,000 Timberline Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 149 608 Cheshire Cir Franklin 37069 $339,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 7 4015 Clinton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,650,000 York Douglas C Liv Tr Pb 86 Pg 25 4519 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $1,510,000 Kings Chapel Sec5 Pb 63 Pg 3 4205 Buckeye Ln Arrington 37014

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