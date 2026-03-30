Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers March 9, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers March 9, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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See where houses and property sold from March 9-13, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$8,000,000Westhaven Sec 25 Pb 58 Pg 32158 Front StFranklin37064
$1,300,000Moon Tom Prop Pb 29 Pg 1186437 Arno RdFranklin37064
$3,200,000115 Fair StFranklin37064
$220,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C059601 Boyd Mill Ave #k-5Franklin37064
$1,710,000Cool Springs East Sec 15 Pb 27 Pg 31243 Chatfield WayFranklin37067
$630,000Chestnut Springs Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 519767 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwood37027
$1,000,000Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52718 Shenandoah DrBrentwood37027
$470,000Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357016 Sully CtFairview37062
$960,000Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 543008 Cecil Lewis DrFranklin37067
$1,775,000Tuscany Hills Sec 5 Pb 59 Pg 841741 Ravello WayBrentwood37027
$940,000Bethany Hills Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 446017 Bethany BlvdNashville37221
$6,800,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828101 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$5,200,000Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 961 Tradition LnBrentwood37027
$559,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282722 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$3,300,000Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 258709 Emmylou Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$7,950,0001109 Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$619,999Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 347215 Fairlawn DrFairview37062
$1,520,000River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44211 High Lea RdBrentwood37027
$278,000Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115105 Equine StFranklin37064
$1,227,700Parsons Valley Sec2 Pb 87 Pg 725129 Barton AlleyThompsons Station37179
$250,000Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 1127336 Planters RdFairview37062
$790,000Tywater Crossing Sec3 Pb 65 Pg 115312 Passage LnFranklin37064
$600,000Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 461812 Kara CtSpring Hill37174
$760,000Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12355 Springhouse CirFranklin37067
$649,990Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 1277467 Cox Run DrFairview37062
$145,000Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 187110 Robinson DrFairview37062
$2,285,000Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 391911 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$954,500Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 90728 Braemere DrFranklin37064
$2,725,000Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1109202 Bradbury CtBrentwood37027
$1,189,000Catalina Ph5 Pb 63 Pg 102793 Alameda AveNolensville37135
$1,050,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1367204 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,350,000Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 144088 Kings Camp PassArrington37014
$690,000Highland Gardens Block B Pb 86 Pg 133107 Carolyn AveFairview37062
$1,323,100Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131918 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$4,250,000Robinson RdThompsons Station37179
$600,000Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28601 Ballington DrFranklin37064
$230,0002790 Owl Hollow RdFranklin37064
$570,000Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1102786 Iroquois DrThompson Station37179
$365,000Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 1371800 Covey Rise CtSpring Hill37174
$530,000Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98612 Vintage Green LnFranklin37064
$2,199,900Montclair Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 651731 Surrey DrBrentwood37027
$1,073,500Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 683021 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$405,000Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 1371800 Covey Rise CtSpring Hill37174
$768,560Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 1293202 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$2,400,000Oman Pb 72 Pg 147000 Crews LnBrentwood37027
$925,000Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 689465 Foothills DrBrentwood37027
$900,000Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 616016 Landmark PlBrentwood37027
$789,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b Pb 67 Pg 1262645 Paddock Park DrThompsons Station37179
$849,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e Pb 62 Pg 92380 Stockwood TrlThompsons Station37179
$8,300,000Hillsboro Manor Pb 81 Pg 1421801 Franklin Hills LnFranklin37069
$700,000Firestone @ Cool Springs Pb 70 Pg 461055 Firestone DrFranklin37067
$710,000Brixworth Ph4 Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 1382039 Friendship DrSpring Hill37174
$729,990Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 582076 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$2,600,000Trace Creek Heights Pb 52 Pg 92543 Trace Creek DrNashville37221
$468,583Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369029 Ada WayFairview37062
$1,275,000Cool Springs East Sec 27 Pb 32 Pg 115317 Canton Stone DrFranklin37067
$755,000Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 16 Pg 77352 Cannonade CirFranklin37069
$494,000Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115208 Equine StFranklin37064
$1,946,940Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 387084 Bolton StFranklin37064
$8,100,000Princeton Hills Sec 5 Pb 31 Pg 405102 Pickney DrBrentwood37027
$540,000Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 522710 Lydia CtThompson Station37179
$319,000Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 721101 Downs Blvd #292Franklin37064
$1,250,000Cool Springs East Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 146100 Sutter WayFranklin37067
$6,925,000Ballard William Pb 71 Pg 245495 Leipers Creek RdFranklin37064
$1,119,990Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 783993 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$403,950Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 203Thompsons Station37179
$19,530,000Duplex Pb 77 Pg 105221 Port Royal RdSpring Hill37174
$695,000254 Natchez StFranklin37064
$1,495,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363218 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$500,000Buckner Place Pb 13 Pg 1192841 Pedigo PlThompsons Station37179
$850,0001129 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$1,005,948Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105041 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$750,500Riverview Park Sec 10-b Pb 9 Pg 31823 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$880,000Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2 Pb 25 Pg 118570 Brixham Park DrFranklin37069
$1,125,000Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 1282015 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$610,000Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 308096 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$780,000Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 1076745 Pleasant Gate LnCollege Grove37046
$800,0001880 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$540,000Buckner Place Pb 12 Pg 282863 Windy WayThompson Station37179
$533,50094 E Main StFranklin37064
$855,000Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 413104 Hazelton DrThompsons Station37179
$1,460,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812240 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$475,000James Manor2752 Critz LnThompsons Station37179
$35,000,000Dickinson LnFranklin37069
$1,050,000Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 298242 Frontier LnBrentwood37027
$368,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 41 Pg 981058 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$900,000August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 127002 Thunderhead WaySpring Hill37174
$1,640,000Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45106 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$939,748Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 1277445 Pony StFairview37062
$622,000Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49617 Independence Dr EFranklin37067
$965,000Timberline Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 149608 Cheshire CirFranklin37069
$339,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 74015 Clinton LnSpring Hill37174
$1,650,000York Douglas C Liv Tr Pb 86 Pg 254519 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$1,510,000Kings Chapel Sec5 Pb 63 Pg 34205 Buckeye LnArrington37014

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