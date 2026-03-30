Williamson County Property Transfers March 9, 2026

See where houses and property sold from March 9-13, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$8,000,000
|Westhaven Sec 25 Pb 58 Pg 32
|158 Front St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Moon Tom Prop Pb 29 Pg 118
|6437 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,200,000
|115 Fair St
|Franklin
|37064
|$220,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C059
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #k-5
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,710,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 15 Pb 27 Pg 31
|243 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$630,000
|Chestnut Springs Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 51
|9767 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52
|718 Shenandoah Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$470,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7016 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$960,000
|Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 54
|3008 Cecil Lewis Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,775,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec 5 Pb 59 Pg 84
|1741 Ravello Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$940,000
|Bethany Hills Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 44
|6017 Bethany Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$6,800,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8101 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,200,000
|Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96
|1 Tradition Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$559,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2722 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,300,000
|Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 25
|8709 Emmylou Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$7,950,000
|1109 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$619,999
|Brush Creek Pb 84 Pg 34
|7215 Fairlawn Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,520,000
|River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44
|211 High Lea Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$278,000
|Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115
|105 Equine St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,227,700
|Parsons Valley Sec2 Pb 87 Pg 72
|5129 Barton Alley
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$250,000
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 112
|7336 Planters Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$790,000
|Tywater Crossing Sec3 Pb 65 Pg 115
|312 Passage Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 46
|1812 Kara Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$760,000
|Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12
|355 Springhouse Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$649,990
|Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127
|7467 Cox Run Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$145,000
|Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18
|7110 Robinson Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,285,000
|Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 39
|1911 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$954,500
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 90
|728 Braemere Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,725,000
|Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110
|9202 Bradbury Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,189,000
|Catalina Ph5 Pb 63 Pg 102
|793 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,050,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136
|7204 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,350,000
|Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14
|4088 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|37014
|$690,000
|Highland Gardens Block B Pb 86 Pg 133
|107 Carolyn Ave
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,323,100
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|918 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,250,000
|Robinson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$600,000
|Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28
|601 Ballington Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$230,000
|2790 Owl Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110
|2786 Iroquois Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$365,000
|Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137
|1800 Covey Rise Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,000
|Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|612 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,199,900
|Montclair Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 65
|1731 Surrey Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,073,500
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|3021 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$405,000
|Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137
|1800 Covey Rise Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$768,560
|Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129
|3202 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,400,000
|Oman Pb 72 Pg 14
|7000 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 68
|9465 Foothills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000
|Landmark Of Brentwood Pb 8 Pg 61
|6016 Landmark Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$789,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b Pb 67 Pg 126
|2645 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$849,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4e Pb 62 Pg 9
|2380 Stockwood Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$8,300,000
|Hillsboro Manor Pb 81 Pg 142
|1801 Franklin Hills Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$700,000
|Firestone @ Cool Springs Pb 70 Pg 46
|1055 Firestone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$710,000
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 138
|2039 Friendship Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$729,990
|Whistle Stop Farms Pha Sec7 Pb 83 Pg 58
|2076 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,600,000
|Trace Creek Heights Pb 52 Pg 92
|543 Trace Creek Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$468,583
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9029 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,275,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 27 Pb 32 Pg 115
|317 Canton Stone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$755,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 16 Pg 77
|352 Cannonade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$494,000
|Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115
|208 Equine St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,946,940
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|7084 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,100,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 5 Pb 31 Pg 40
|5102 Pickney Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$540,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 52
|2710 Lydia Ct
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$319,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 72
|1101 Downs Blvd #292
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 146
|100 Sutter Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$6,925,000
|Ballard William Pb 71 Pg 24
|5495 Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,119,990
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|3993 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$403,950
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 203
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$19,530,000
|Duplex Pb 77 Pg 10
|5221 Port Royal Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$695,000
|254 Natchez St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,495,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3218 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$500,000
|Buckner Place Pb 13 Pg 119
|2841 Pedigo Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000
|1129 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,005,948
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5041 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$750,500
|Riverview Park Sec 10-b Pb 9 Pg 31
|823 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2 Pb 25 Pg 118
|570 Brixham Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,125,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 128
|2015 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$610,000
|Morningside Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 30
|8096 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$780,000
|Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107
|6745 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$800,000
|1880 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$540,000
|Buckner Place Pb 12 Pg 28
|2863 Windy Way
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$533,500
|94 E Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$855,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41
|3104 Hazelton Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,460,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2240 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000
|James Manor
|2752 Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$35,000,000
|Dickinson Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,050,000
|Crockett Hills Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 29
|8242 Frontier Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$368,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 41 Pg 98
|1058 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|7002 Thunderhead Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,640,000
|Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45
|106 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$939,748
|Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127
|7445 Pony St
|Fairview
|37062
|$622,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49
|617 Independence Dr E
|Franklin
|37067
|$965,000
|Timberline Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 149
|608 Cheshire Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$339,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 7
|4015 Clinton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,650,000
|York Douglas C Liv Tr Pb 86 Pg 25
|4519 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,510,000
|Kings Chapel Sec5 Pb 63 Pg 3
|4205 Buckeye Ln
|Arrington
|37014
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