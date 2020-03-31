See where houses sold for March 9-13, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 166900 Rev 1 7350 Planters Rd Fairview TN 37062 302125 Petra Commons 276 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 552500 Chestnut Bend 741 Harrow Ln Franklin TN 37064 451344 Kyles Creek 7165 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview TN 37062 1279900 Temple Hills Country Club 6624 Hastings Ln Franklin TN 37069 234900 Indian Springs Condos 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #G-1 Franklin TN 37064 1320000 Sneed Road Trust 702 Sneed Rd W Franklin TN 37069 641000 Battlewood 133 Gen J B Hood Dr Franklin TN 37069 575500 Mcfarlin Woods 817 Piccadilly Dr Nolensville TN 37135 373150 Pepper Tree Cove 7110 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview TN 37062 165000 Tohrner & Cannon Addn 304 Natchez St Franklin TN 37064 465000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 8055 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 101449 Stream Valley 3001 Fernshaw Ln Franklin TN 37064 117180 Falls Grove 7245 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 533000 Falls Grove 6900 Fence Post Ln College Grove TN 37046 444450 Sullivan Farms 112 Buttercup Cv Franklin TN 37064 277500 Newport Crossing 1324 Branchside Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 175000 Hill Est Block D 216 Walnut Dr Franklin TN 37064 558000 Brentwood So Ltd 1413 Plantation Dr Brentwood TN 37027 232000 Willow Crest 7812 Willow Crest Dr Fairview TN 37062 450000 Green Valley 204 Valley Ridge Rd Franklin TN 37064 700000 Echelon 6086 Maysbrook Ln Franklin TN 37064 350000 4245 N Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37067 500000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 83 Molly Bright Ln Franklin TN 37064 1100000 Firestone @ Cool Springs 1013 Firestone Dr Franklin TN 37067 955000 Cromwell 1843 Burland Crescent Brentwood TN 37027 452000 Gateway Village 1027 Cumberland Park Dr Franklin TN 37069 385000 Hunters Chase 1152 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin TN 37064 235000 701 Mt Hope St Franklin TN 37064 264900 701 Mt Hope St Franklin TN 37064 850000 Unger Tim And Lisa 3117 Boxley Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064 1240000 Burkitt Commons 7028 Nolensville Rd Brentwood TN 37027 460000 Southern Woods 6709 N Creekwood Dr Brentwood TN 37027 399990 Franklin Green 3235 Nolen Ln Franklin TN 37064 460000 Bent Creek 1428 Jersey Farm Rd Nolensville TN 37135 473000 Brixworth 1623 Lantana Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 309000 Fields Of Canterbury 2541 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 15025213 Carothers Crossing East Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 435380 Waters Edge 5001 Flatwater St Franklin TN 37064 460000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 6015 Trotwood Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 240000 Riverview Park 103 Kings Gate Ln Franklin TN 37064 299900 Brentwood Pointe 913 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 270000 Holiday Court Condos 109 Holiday Ct #C-2 Franklin TN 37067 720000 Inglehame Farms 1810 Grey Pointe Dr Brentwood TN 37027 785000 Carlisle 1636 Cooper Creek Ln Franklin TN 37064 359200 Sharpes Run 7596 Cherokee Hills Rd Fairview TN 37062 844067 Westhaven 1243 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 532624 Highlands @ Ladd Park 130 Snowden St E Franklin TN 37064 629900 Benington 1417 Wolf Creek Dr Nolensville TN 37135 560000 Cross Creek 300 Ridgetop Ct Franklin TN 37067 615000 Garden Club 104 Snapdragon Ct Franklin TN 37067 641904 Clovercroft Preserve 9274 Stepping Stone Dr Franklin TN 37067 492500 Echelon 904 Scouting Dr Franklin TN 37064 1200000 Annandale 203 Ennismore Ln Brentwood TN 37027 5292500 Medical Campus @ Campbell 3098 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 270000 Newport Crossing 1106 Mcdonough Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 1365000 Legends Ridge 708 Legends Crest Dr Franklin TN 37069 369555 Waters Edge 5007 Flatwater St Franklin TN 37064 849900 The Governors Club 163 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 425000 Westhaven 106 Front St #13 Franklin TN 37064 400000 Traditions 1862 Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 4800000 (79-05003,001 & 05002) Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37067 895000 River Oaks 6306 Milbrook Rd Brentwood TN 37027 710000 Kings Chapel 4320 Union Springs Ln Arrington TN 37014 1075000 Presidents Court 1800 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027 340000 Rolling Rivers 120 Daniels Dr Franklin TN 37064 410500 Chestnut Springs 1545 Indian Hawthorne Ct Brentwood TN 37027 351800 Franklin Green 3232 Dark Woods Dr Franklin TN 37064 532900 Cherry Grove Addition 3004 Zeal Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 630000 Foxboro 9224 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood TN 37027 447900 Wades Grove 2033 Keene Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 321000 Rev 108 Sanders Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 4800000 Franklin Commons So 3835 (079-07600-000&001) Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 349969 Riverview Park 113 Pebblecreek Rd Franklin TN 37064 900000 Oman 7009 Crews Ln Brentwood TN 37027 892299 Bridgemore Village 3612 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 464000 Heartland Reserve 7112 Triple Crown Ln Fairview TN 37062 789900 Stephens Valley 2005 Garfield St Nashville TN 37221 965512 Saddle Springs 1201 Saddle Springs Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 583766 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1017 Wadeslea Ln Nolensville TN 37135 340000 Grove 7212 Shagbark Ln College Grove TN 37046 507000 Rev 426 Sims Ln Franklin TN 37064 1060000 Stonebridge Park 1140 Stonebridge Park Dr Franklin TN 37069 979000 Southern Preserve 2113 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin TN 37064 749900 Berkshire 1312 Glenview Dr Brentwood TN 37027 1699000 Grove 5041 Native Pony Trl College Grove TN 37046 258860 Grove 9104 Joiner Creek Ct College Grove TN 37046 1419900 Grove 8626 Belladonna Dr College Grove TN 37046 537000 (080---01206 & 01203) Clovercroft Rd Franklin TN 37067 395000 Willowvale @ Harvey Springs 2330 Dewey Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 135500 Mcdaniel Estates 7471 Flatbush Dr College Grove TN 37046 282000 Forrest Crossing 2027 Roderick Cir Franklin TN 37064 2300000 5100 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027 330000 Oakwood 2222 Bowman Rd Franklin TN 37064 237000 124 Good Neighbor Rd Franklin TN 37064 743255 Summerlyn 2056 Belsford Ln Nolensville TN 37135 147500 Colony House Condo 1100 W Main St #A-16 Franklin TN 37064 625000 Catalina 772 Alameda Ave Nolensville TN 37135 492000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 1005 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 499000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 4008 Ryecroft Ln Franklin TN 37064 210000 Water Leaf 5037 Water Leaf Dr Franklin TN 37064 234000 Pipkin Hills 3000 Pipkin Hills Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 470000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 8009 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 165000 7913 Daugherty-Capley Rd Primm Springs TN 38476 488017 Mcdaniel Estates 7032 Balcolm Ct College Grove TN 37046 1200000 Harrell Walter Michael 1818 Pleasant Hill Rd Franklin TN 37067 425000 Bent Creek 6183 Christmas Dr Nolensville TN 37135 235000 7452 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 350000 Maplewood 214 Julia Ct Franklin TN 37067 162900 Westhaven 1002 Calico St Franklin TN 37064 888500 Westhaven (16, 24, 25, 26 & 27) Calico St Franklin TN 37064 1235000 Magnolia Vale 1011 Monroe Ln Brentwood TN 37027 951500 Legends Ridge 697 Legends Crest Dr Franklin TN 37069 743431 Arrington Retrea 266 Rock Cress Rd Nolensville TN 37135 832000 Chenoweth 808 Vivians Way Brentwood TN 37027 149508 College Grove 6614 Second St College Grove TN 37046 870000 Meadow Lake 5318 Meadow Lake Rd Brentwood TN 37027 1249304 Traditions 1864 Charity Dr Brentwood TN 37027 428900 Wades Grove 6044 Spade Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 190000 Cardel Village 424 Cardel Ln Franklin TN 37064 530000 4094 Clovercroft Rd Franklin TN 37067 959000 Estates Of Gallant Ridge 4317 Gallant Ridge Dr Franklin TN 37064 473370 Waters Edge 4019 Mainstream Dr Franklin TN 37064 295000 Hamptons At Campbell 405 Heroit Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 831715 Scales Farmstead 992 Quinn Ter Nolensville TN 37135 1355000 Weatherford Estates 6000 Blackwell Ln Franklin TN 37064 1800000 3122 Duplex Rd Spring Hill TN 37174 840000 Benington 2640 Benington Place Nolensville TN 37135 998900 Wynfield Village 1042 Wynfield Village Ct Franklin TN 37064 427900 Wades Grove 6008 Spade Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 937267 Stephens Valley 70 Glenrock Dr Nashville TN 37221 674900 Ralston Row 415 Dragonfly Ct Franklin TN 37064 180000 Gables @ Wakefield 2271 Dewey Dr #G-2 Spring Hill TN 37174 174000 Colony House Condo 1100 W Main St #D-4 Franklin TN 37064 171000 Colony House Condo 1100 W Main St #D-6 Franklin TN 37064 180000 Meadows Of Fairview 7209 Rye Ct Fairview TN 37062 710000 Liberty Downs 9410 Green Hill Cir Brentwood TN 37027 159000 Gables @ Wakefield 2271 Dewey Dr #I-2 Spring Hill TN 37174 637900 Bridgemore Village 3220 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 615000 Brentwood Hills 1012 Brentwood Ln Brentwood TN 37027 145000 Fields Of Canterbury 1349 & 1354 Weeping Willow Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 369000 Wades Grove 1037 Belcor Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 175000 Remus Jerry 5010 Remus Pvt Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 470000 Bridgeton Park 9720 Tanglewood Ln Brentwood TN 37027 177500 Grove 8824 Edgecomb Dr College Grove TN 37046