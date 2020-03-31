property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for March 9-13, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
166900Rev 17350 Planters RdFairviewTN37062
302125Petra Commons276 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
552500Chestnut Bend741 Harrow LnFranklinTN37064
451344Kyles Creek7165 Kyles Creek DrFairviewTN37062
1279900Temple Hills Country Club6624 Hastings LnFranklinTN37069
234900Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #G-1FranklinTN37064
1320000Sneed Road Trust702 Sneed Rd WFranklinTN37069
641000Battlewood133 Gen J B Hood DrFranklinTN37069
575500Mcfarlin Woods817 Piccadilly DrNolensvilleTN37135
373150Pepper Tree Cove7110 Pepper Tree CirFairviewTN37062
165000Tohrner & Cannon Addn304 Natchez StFranklinTN37064
465000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge8055 Fenwick LnSpring HillTN37174
101449Stream Valley3001 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
117180Falls Grove7245 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
533000Falls Grove6900 Fence Post LnCollege GroveTN37046
444450Sullivan Farms112 Buttercup CvFranklinTN37064
277500Newport Crossing1324 Branchside CtThompsons StationTN37179
175000Hill Est Block D216 Walnut DrFranklinTN37064
558000Brentwood So Ltd1413 Plantation DrBrentwoodTN37027
232000Willow Crest7812 Willow Crest DrFairviewTN37062
450000Green Valley204 Valley Ridge RdFranklinTN37064
700000Echelon6086 Maysbrook LnFranklinTN37064
3500004245 N Chapel RdFranklinTN37067
500000Highlands @ Ladd Park83 Molly Bright LnFranklinTN37064
1100000Firestone @ Cool Springs1013 Firestone DrFranklinTN37067
955000Cromwell1843 Burland CrescentBrentwoodTN37027
452000Gateway Village1027 Cumberland Park DrFranklinTN37069
385000Hunters Chase1152 Hunters Chase DrFranklinTN37064
235000701 Mt Hope StFranklinTN37064
264900701 Mt Hope StFranklinTN37064
850000Unger Tim And Lisa3117 Boxley Valley RdFranklinTN37064
1240000Burkitt Commons7028 Nolensville RdBrentwoodTN37027
460000Southern Woods6709 N Creekwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
399990Franklin Green3235 Nolen LnFranklinTN37064
460000Bent Creek1428 Jersey Farm RdNolensvilleTN37135
473000Brixworth1623 Lantana DrThompsons StationTN37179
309000Fields Of Canterbury2541 Wellesley Square DrThompsons StationTN37179
15025213Carothers Crossing EastCarothers PkwyFranklinTN37067
435380Waters Edge5001 Flatwater StFranklinTN37064
460000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge6015 Trotwood LnSpring HillTN37174
240000Riverview Park103 Kings Gate LnFranklinTN37064
299900Brentwood Pointe913 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
270000Holiday Court Condos109 Holiday Ct #C-2FranklinTN37067
720000Inglehame Farms1810 Grey Pointe DrBrentwoodTN37027
785000Carlisle1636 Cooper Creek LnFranklinTN37064
359200Sharpes Run7596 Cherokee Hills RdFairviewTN37062
844067Westhaven1243 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
532624Highlands @ Ladd Park130 Snowden St EFranklinTN37064
629900Benington1417 Wolf Creek DrNolensvilleTN37135
560000Cross Creek300 Ridgetop CtFranklinTN37067
615000Garden Club104 Snapdragon CtFranklinTN37067
641904Clovercroft Preserve9274 Stepping Stone DrFranklinTN37067
492500Echelon904 Scouting DrFranklinTN37064
1200000Annandale203 Ennismore LnBrentwoodTN37027
5292500Medical Campus @ Campbell3098 Campbell Station PkwySpring HillTN37174
270000Newport Crossing1106 Mcdonough CirThompsons StationTN37179
1365000Legends Ridge708 Legends Crest DrFranklinTN37069
369555Waters Edge5007 Flatwater StFranklinTN37064
849900The Governors Club163 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
425000Westhaven106 Front St #13FranklinTN37064
400000Traditions1862 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
4800000(79-05003,001 & 05002) Murfreesboro RdFranklinTN37067
895000River Oaks6306 Milbrook RdBrentwoodTN37027
710000Kings Chapel4320 Union Springs LnArringtonTN37014
1075000Presidents Court1800 Mallory LnBrentwoodTN37027
340000Rolling Rivers120 Daniels DrFranklinTN37064
410500Chestnut Springs1545 Indian Hawthorne CtBrentwoodTN37027
351800Franklin Green3232 Dark Woods DrFranklinTN37064
532900Cherry Grove Addition3004 Zeal CtSpring HillTN37174
630000Foxboro9224 Hunterboro DrBrentwoodTN37027
447900Wades Grove2033 Keene CirSpring HillTN37174
321000Rev108 Sanders CtSpring HillTN37174
4800000Franklin Commons So3835 (079-07600-000&001) Carothers PkwyFranklinTN37067
349969Riverview Park113 Pebblecreek RdFranklinTN37064
900000Oman7009 Crews LnBrentwoodTN37027
892299Bridgemore Village3612 Ronstadt RdThompsons StationTN37179
464000Heartland Reserve7112 Triple Crown LnFairviewTN37062
789900Stephens Valley2005 Garfield StNashvilleTN37221
965512Saddle Springs1201 Saddle Springs DrThompsons StationTN37179
583766Woods @ Burberry Glen1017 Wadeslea LnNolensvilleTN37135
340000Grove7212 Shagbark LnCollege GroveTN37046
507000Rev426 Sims LnFranklinTN37064
1060000Stonebridge Park1140 Stonebridge Park DrFranklinTN37069
979000Southern Preserve2113 Southern Preserve LnFranklinTN37064
749900Berkshire1312 Glenview DrBrentwoodTN37027
1699000Grove5041 Native Pony TrlCollege GroveTN37046
258860Grove9104 Joiner Creek CtCollege GroveTN37046
1419900Grove8626 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
537000(080---01206 & 01203) Clovercroft RdFranklinTN37067
395000Willowvale @ Harvey Springs2330 Dewey DrSpring HillTN37174
135500Mcdaniel Estates7471 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
282000Forrest Crossing2027 Roderick CirFranklinTN37064
23000005100 Maryland WayBrentwoodTN37027
330000Oakwood2222 Bowman RdFranklinTN37064
237000124 Good Neighbor RdFranklinTN37064
743255Summerlyn2056 Belsford LnNolensvilleTN37135
147500Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #A-16FranklinTN37064
625000Catalina772 Alameda AveNolensvilleTN37135
492000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge1005 Alpaca DrSpring HillTN37174
499000Highlands @ Ladd Park4008 Ryecroft LnFranklinTN37064
210000Water Leaf5037 Water Leaf DrFranklinTN37064
234000Pipkin Hills3000 Pipkin Hills DrSpring HillTN37174
470000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge8009 Fenwick LnSpring HillTN37174
1650007913 Daugherty-Capley RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
488017Mcdaniel Estates7032 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
1200000Harrell Walter Michael1818 Pleasant Hill RdFranklinTN37067
425000Bent Creek6183 Christmas DrNolensvilleTN37135
2350007452 Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
350000Maplewood214 Julia CtFranklinTN37067
162900Westhaven1002 Calico StFranklinTN37064
888500Westhaven(16, 24, 25, 26 & 27) Calico StFranklinTN37064
1235000Magnolia Vale1011 Monroe LnBrentwoodTN37027
951500Legends Ridge697 Legends Crest DrFranklinTN37069
743431Arrington Retrea266 Rock Cress RdNolensvilleTN37135
832000Chenoweth808 Vivians WayBrentwoodTN37027
149508College Grove6614 Second StCollege GroveTN37046
870000Meadow Lake5318 Meadow Lake RdBrentwoodTN37027
1249304Traditions1864 Charity DrBrentwoodTN37027
428900Wades Grove6044 Spade DrSpring HillTN37174
190000Cardel Village424 Cardel LnFranklinTN37064
5300004094 Clovercroft RdFranklinTN37067
959000Estates Of Gallant Ridge4317 Gallant Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
473370Waters Edge4019 Mainstream DrFranklinTN37064
295000Hamptons At Campbell405 Heroit DrSpring HillTN37174
831715Scales Farmstead992 Quinn TerNolensvilleTN37135
1355000Weatherford Estates6000 Blackwell LnFranklinTN37064
18000003122 Duplex RdSpring HillTN37174
840000Benington2640 Benington PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
998900Wynfield Village1042 Wynfield Village CtFranklinTN37064
427900Wades Grove6008 Spade DrSpring HillTN37174
937267Stephens Valley70 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
674900Ralston Row415 Dragonfly CtFranklinTN37064
180000Gables @ Wakefield2271 Dewey Dr #G-2Spring HillTN37174
174000Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #D-4FranklinTN37064
171000Colony House Condo1100 W Main St #D-6FranklinTN37064
180000Meadows Of Fairview7209 Rye CtFairviewTN37062
710000Liberty Downs9410 Green Hill CirBrentwoodTN37027
159000Gables @ Wakefield2271 Dewey Dr #I-2Spring HillTN37174
637900Bridgemore Village3220 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
615000Brentwood Hills1012 Brentwood LnBrentwoodTN37027
145000Fields Of Canterbury1349 & 1354 Weeping Willow LnThompsons StationTN37179
369000Wades Grove1037 Belcor DrSpring HillTN37174
175000Remus Jerry5010 Remus Pvt LnThompsons StationTN37179
470000Bridgeton Park9720 Tanglewood LnBrentwoodTN37027
177500Grove8824 Edgecomb DrCollege GroveTN37046

