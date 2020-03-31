See where houses sold for March 9-13, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|166900
|Rev 1
|7350 Planters Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|302125
|Petra Commons
|276 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|552500
|Chestnut Bend
|741 Harrow Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|451344
|Kyles Creek
|7165 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1279900
|Temple Hills Country Club
|6624 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|234900
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #G-1
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1320000
|Sneed Road Trust
|702 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|641000
|Battlewood
|133 Gen J B Hood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|575500
|Mcfarlin Woods
|817 Piccadilly Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|373150
|Pepper Tree Cove
|7110 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|165000
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|304 Natchez St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|465000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|8055 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|101449
|Stream Valley
|3001 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|117180
|Falls Grove
|7245 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|533000
|Falls Grove
|6900 Fence Post Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|444450
|Sullivan Farms
|112 Buttercup Cv
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|277500
|Newport Crossing
|1324 Branchside Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|175000
|Hill Est Block D
|216 Walnut Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|558000
|Brentwood So Ltd
|1413 Plantation Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|232000
|Willow Crest
|7812 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|450000
|Green Valley
|204 Valley Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|700000
|Echelon
|6086 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|350000
|4245 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|500000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|83 Molly Bright Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1100000
|Firestone @ Cool Springs
|1013 Firestone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|955000
|Cromwell
|1843 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|452000
|Gateway Village
|1027 Cumberland Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|385000
|Hunters Chase
|1152 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|235000
|701 Mt Hope St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|264900
|701 Mt Hope St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|850000
|Unger Tim And Lisa
|3117 Boxley Valley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1240000
|Burkitt Commons
|7028 Nolensville Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|460000
|Southern Woods
|6709 N Creekwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|399990
|Franklin Green
|3235 Nolen Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|460000
|Bent Creek
|1428 Jersey Farm Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|473000
|Brixworth
|1623 Lantana Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|309000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2541 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|15025213
|Carothers Crossing East
|Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|435380
|Waters Edge
|5001 Flatwater St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|460000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|6015 Trotwood Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|240000
|Riverview Park
|103 Kings Gate Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|299900
|Brentwood Pointe
|913 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|270000
|Holiday Court Condos
|109 Holiday Ct #C-2
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|720000
|Inglehame Farms
|1810 Grey Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|785000
|Carlisle
|1636 Cooper Creek Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|359200
|Sharpes Run
|7596 Cherokee Hills Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|844067
|Westhaven
|1243 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|532624
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|130 Snowden St E
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|629900
|Benington
|1417 Wolf Creek Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|560000
|Cross Creek
|300 Ridgetop Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|615000
|Garden Club
|104 Snapdragon Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|641904
|Clovercroft Preserve
|9274 Stepping Stone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|492500
|Echelon
|904 Scouting Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1200000
|Annandale
|203 Ennismore Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|5292500
|Medical Campus @ Campbell
|3098 Campbell Station Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|270000
|Newport Crossing
|1106 Mcdonough Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1365000
|Legends Ridge
|708 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|369555
|Waters Edge
|5007 Flatwater St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|849900
|The Governors Club
|163 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|425000
|Westhaven
|106 Front St #13
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|400000
|Traditions
|1862 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|4800000
|(79-05003,001 & 05002) Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|895000
|River Oaks
|6306 Milbrook Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|710000
|Kings Chapel
|4320 Union Springs Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|1075000
|Presidents Court
|1800 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|340000
|Rolling Rivers
|120 Daniels Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|410500
|Chestnut Springs
|1545 Indian Hawthorne Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|351800
|Franklin Green
|3232 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|532900
|Cherry Grove Addition
|3004 Zeal Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|630000
|Foxboro
|9224 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|447900
|Wades Grove
|2033 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|321000
|Rev
|108 Sanders Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|4800000
|Franklin Commons So
|3835 (079-07600-000&001) Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|349969
|Riverview Park
|113 Pebblecreek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|900000
|Oman
|7009 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|892299
|Bridgemore Village
|3612 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|464000
|Heartland Reserve
|7112 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|789900
|Stephens Valley
|2005 Garfield St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|965512
|Saddle Springs
|1201 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|583766
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1017 Wadeslea Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|340000
|Grove
|7212 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|507000
|Rev
|426 Sims Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1060000
|Stonebridge Park
|1140 Stonebridge Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|979000
|Southern Preserve
|2113 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|749900
|Berkshire
|1312 Glenview Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1699000
|Grove
|5041 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|258860
|Grove
|9104 Joiner Creek Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1419900
|Grove
|8626 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|537000
|(080---01206 & 01203) Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|395000
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs
|2330 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|135500
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7471 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|282000
|Forrest Crossing
|2027 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2300000
|5100 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|330000
|Oakwood
|2222 Bowman Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|237000
|124 Good Neighbor Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|743255
|Summerlyn
|2056 Belsford Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|147500
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #A-16
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|625000
|Catalina
|772 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|492000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|1005 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|499000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|4008 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|210000
|Water Leaf
|5037 Water Leaf Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|234000
|Pipkin Hills
|3000 Pipkin Hills Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|470000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|8009 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|165000
|7913 Daugherty-Capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|488017
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7032 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1200000
|Harrell Walter Michael
|1818 Pleasant Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|425000
|Bent Creek
|6183 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|235000
|7452 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|350000
|Maplewood
|214 Julia Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|162900
|Westhaven
|1002 Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|888500
|Westhaven
|(16, 24, 25, 26 & 27) Calico St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1235000
|Magnolia Vale
|1011 Monroe Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|951500
|Legends Ridge
|697 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|743431
|Arrington Retrea
|266 Rock Cress Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|832000
|Chenoweth
|808 Vivians Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|149508
|College Grove
|6614 Second St
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|870000
|Meadow Lake
|5318 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1249304
|Traditions
|1864 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|428900
|Wades Grove
|6044 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|190000
|Cardel Village
|424 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|530000
|4094 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|959000
|Estates Of Gallant Ridge
|4317 Gallant Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|473370
|Waters Edge
|4019 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|295000
|Hamptons At Campbell
|405 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|831715
|Scales Farmstead
|992 Quinn Ter
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1355000
|Weatherford Estates
|6000 Blackwell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1800000
|3122 Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|840000
|Benington
|2640 Benington Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|998900
|Wynfield Village
|1042 Wynfield Village Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|427900
|Wades Grove
|6008 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|937267
|Stephens Valley
|70 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|674900
|Ralston Row
|415 Dragonfly Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|180000
|Gables @ Wakefield
|2271 Dewey Dr #G-2
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|174000
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #D-4
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|171000
|Colony House Condo
|1100 W Main St #D-6
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|180000
|Meadows Of Fairview
|7209 Rye Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|710000
|Liberty Downs
|9410 Green Hill Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|159000
|Gables @ Wakefield
|2271 Dewey Dr #I-2
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|637900
|Bridgemore Village
|3220 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|615000
|Brentwood Hills
|1012 Brentwood Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|145000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|1349 & 1354 Weeping Willow Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|369000
|Wades Grove
|1037 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|175000
|Remus Jerry
|5010 Remus Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|470000
|Bridgeton Park
|9720 Tanglewood Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|177500
|Grove
|8824 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
