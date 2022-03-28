Williamson County Property Transfers March 7

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for March 7-11, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$450,000.002701 Watkins RdFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Westhaven Sec 12521 Ardmore PlaceFranklin37064
$500,000.00Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$290,000.00Glenhaven 100 Sec 17224 White Oak DrFairview37062
$830,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b1220 White Rock RdSpring Hill37174
$6,000,000.00Witherspoon Sec49252 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$579,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph13022 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$384,000.00Crowder Leslie L7377 Taylor RdFairview37062
$102,000.00Brasfield Shayne F6595 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$955,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 261816 Cynthiana LnFranklin37067
$475,000.00Hill Est314 Ash DrFranklin37064
$1,955,000.00Chenoweth Sec 3910 Ashford CtBrentwood37027
$875,777.00Oakwood Est Sec 32206 Morriswood CtFranklin37064
$845,500.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec 11011 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$146,000.00Copper Ridge Ph5403 Delwood Ct & 309 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$146,000.00Copper Ridge Ph5131 Clavie Crew Ln & 401 Delwood CtSpring Hill37174
$1,415,000.00Foxen Canyon Sec22468 Santa Barbara LnFranklin37069
$736,250.00Grove Sec158064 & 8068 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$3,000,000.00Grove Sec78552 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,577,047.00Stephens Valley Sec61020 Apple Orchard CirNashville37221
$900,000.00Governors Club The Ph 21 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Concord Green Sec 21223 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$973,404.00Annecy Ph2a2088 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$742,000.00Westhaven Sec 381007 Howland StFranklin37064
$620,655.00Waters Edge Sec44054 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$545,000.00Stonebrook Sec 41406 Bluegrass RdNolensville37135
$775,000.006214 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$888,500.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 43032 Bridlewood TrlFranklin37067
$430,000.007106 Westview DrFairview37062
$395,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 42987 Pipkin Hills DrSpring Hill37174
$735,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 32442 Adelaide DrThompsons Station37179
$565,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31514 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$1,536,000.00Dartford116 Grand AveSpring Hill37174
$470,000.00Burtonwood Ph 22924 Burtonwood DrSpring Hill37174
$1,400,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 73206 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$425,000.00Aston Woods Sec 22655 Hansford DrThompsons Station37179
$471,100.00Braxton Bend Ph 27207 Sir William DrFairview37062
$815,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 18062 Fenwick LnSpring Hill37174
$4,285,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48700 Wolfsbane LnCollege Grove37046
$498,900.00Pinecrest7845 Pinecrest CtFairview37062
$362,500.00Lincoln Square Condo3326 Aspen Grove Dr #302Franklin37067
$922,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 129214 Foxboro DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000.00Stream Valley Sec 1111 Stream Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$520,000.00Andover Sec 3501 Lasalle CtFranklin37067
$2,510,155.00Splendor Ridge137 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$4,150,000.00Hillsboro Cove1022 Buena Vista DrFranklin37069
$675,000.00Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1623 Nevins PlNolensville37135
$225,000.00Kings Chapel Sec3c4314 Kings Camp CtArrington37014
$1,050,000.00Willowsprings Sec 4745 Fountainwood BlvdFranklin37064
$867,950.00Stephens Valley Sec6311 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$3,200,000.00Witherspoon Sec49220 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$585,000.00Riverview Park Sec 7-b617 Overview LnFranklin37064
$427,000.00Burtonwood Ph 12905 Burtonwood DrSpring Hill37174
$588,200.00Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04379 Alfred Ladd Rd EFranklin37064
$490,000.004817 Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$2,043,585.00Traditions Sec41852 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$875,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park179 Keller TrlFranklin37064
$125,000.00Huffine Lester V EstLiberty PkFranklin37064
$805,000.00Carriage Hills Sec 28350 Carriage Hills DrBrentwood37027
$4,750,000.00Handley Charles F1790 Pleasant Hill RdFranklin37067
$4,310,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 41069 Vaughn Crest DrFranklin37069
$265,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3510 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$1,728,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec107054, 7060, 7066, & 7072 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,040,000.00Quest Ridge5723 Quest Ridge RdFranklin37064
$915,850.00Falls Grove Sec75009 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$73,000.00Copper Ridge Ph5302 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$402,600.00Magnolia Place1009 Brink PlFranklin37064
$800,000.00In-a-vale Est Sec 3763 Dairy LnBrentwood37027
$300,000.00Hudgins Marvin L G7114 Deer Ridge RdFairview37062
$952,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec26818 Chatterton DrCollege Grove37046
$530,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$1,401,000.00Brentwood Country Club5110 Country Club DrBrentwood37027
$300,000.00Otter Creek Springs Ph1Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$728,280.00Daventry Sec1Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$339,472.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2205 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$580,000.00Hunters Chase Sec 21042 Huntsman CirFranklin37064
$428,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1074 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$380,000.00Brentwood Lights6340 Wildwood DrBrentwood37027
$715,000.00Temple Hills Sec 11309 Fairbourne GreenFranklin37069
$470,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 6-a2787 Iroquois DrThompsons Station37179
$850,000.00Westhaven Sec 241218 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$775,000.001546 W Harpeth RdFranklin37064
$625,000.00Wades Grove Sec3b5006 Dubose CtSpring Hill37174
$662,500.00Meadowgreen Acres209 Stable RdFranklin37069
$550,000.00Burtonwood Add Ph 22004 Flocking DrSpring Hill37174
$240,000.00Cadet Homes113 Arsenal DrFranklin37064
$801,135.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47300 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$800,000.00[email protected] Ridge Ph142989 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$1,200,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec26822 Chatterton DrCollege Grove37046
$2,000,000.00Brentwood Country Club546 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$1,350,000.00245 Wilson Pike CirBrentwood37027
$1,625,000.00Benington 2 Sec3234 Belgian RdNolensville37135
$75,000.00Otter Creek Springs Ph17314 Flat Rock CtFairview37062
$1,120,000.00Foxland Hall Sec 1619 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 92553 Milton LnThompsons Station37179
$1,154,185.00Annecy Ph2a1096 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$364,050.00Fry RdNolensville37135
$775,000.001546 W Harpeth RdFranklin37064
$1,460,000.00Chardonnay Sec 29018 Chardonnay TrFranklin37067
$466,000.00Sharpes Run Sec 27428 Penngrove LnFairview37062
$535,000.00Gateway Village Sec 22416 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$600,000.007825 Fernvale RdFairview37062
$878,900.00Tollgate Village Sec153303 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$250,000.00Maplewood Sec 2723 Shadycrest LnFranklin37064
$511,150.00Wynwood Park Ph17208 Hanworth StFairview37062
$1,025,000.00Amelia Park Sec 21132 Amelia Park DrFranklin37069
$325,000.00Fitzsimmons1132 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$950,000.00Concord Crossing Sec 19836 Albemarle LnBrentwood37027
$2,300,000.00Grove Sec 26046 Pelican WayCollege Grove37046
$585,300.00Riverview Park Sec 2800 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$355,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 51101 Downs Blvd #264Franklin37064
$415,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31258 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$619,000.009675 Clovercroft RdNolensville37135
$1,850,000.00Westhaven Sec 10500 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$825,000.006649 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$975,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec57001 Farmhouse DrFranklin37067
$548,500.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31205 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$815,000.00Redwing Meadows Sec 21319 Caroline CirFranklin37064
$425,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1307 Norvich CtFranklin37069
$1,217,819.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12223 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$700,000.005881 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064

