Williamson County Property Transfers March 7

See where houses sold for March 7-11, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$450,000.00
|2701 Watkins Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 12
|521 Ardmore Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$290,000.00
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1
|7224 White Oak Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$830,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b
|1220 White Rock Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$6,000,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9252 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$579,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3022 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$384,000.00
|Crowder Leslie L
|7377 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$102,000.00
|Brasfield Shayne F
|6595 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$955,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 26
|1816 Cynthiana Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$475,000.00
|Hill Est
|314 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,955,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 3
|910 Ashford Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,777.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 3
|2206 Morriswood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$845,500.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|1011 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$146,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|403 Delwood Ct & 309 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$146,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|131 Clavie Crew Ln & 401 Delwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,415,000.00
|Foxen Canyon Sec2
|2468 Santa Barbara Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$736,250.00
|Grove Sec15
|8064 & 8068 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,000,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8552 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,577,047.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1020 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|37221
|$900,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 2
|1 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Concord Green Sec 2
|1223 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$973,404.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|2088 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$742,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 38
|1007 Howland St
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,655.00
|Waters Edge Sec4
|4054 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$545,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 4
|1406 Bluegrass Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$775,000.00
|6214 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$888,500.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 4
|3032 Bridlewood Trl
|Franklin
|37067
|$430,000.00
|7106 Westview Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$395,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 4
|2987 Pipkin Hills Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 3
|2442 Adelaide Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$565,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1514 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,536,000.00
|Dartford
|116 Grand Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$470,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 2
|2924 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,400,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7
|3206 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$425,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 2
|2655 Hansford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$471,100.00
|Braxton Bend Ph 2
|7207 Sir William Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$815,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1
|8062 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,285,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8700 Wolfsbane Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$498,900.00
|Pinecrest
|7845 Pinecrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$362,500.00
|Lincoln Square Condo
|3326 Aspen Grove Dr #302
|Franklin
|37067
|$922,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 12
|9214 Foxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 1
|111 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$520,000.00
|Andover Sec 3
|501 Lasalle Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,510,155.00
|Splendor Ridge
|137 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,150,000.00
|Hillsboro Cove
|1022 Buena Vista Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$675,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1
|623 Nevins Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$225,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec3c
|4314 Kings Camp Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,050,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 4
|745 Fountainwood Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$867,950.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|311 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$3,200,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9220 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$585,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 7-b
|617 Overview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$427,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 1
|2905 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$588,200.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04
|379 Alfred Ladd Rd E
|Franklin
|37064
|$490,000.00
|4817 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,043,585.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1852 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|179 Keller Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$125,000.00
|Huffine Lester V Est
|Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,000.00
|Carriage Hills Sec 2
|8350 Carriage Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,750,000.00
|Handley Charles F
|1790 Pleasant Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,310,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 4
|1069 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$265,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3
|510 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,728,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec10
|7054, 7060, 7066, & 7072 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,040,000.00
|Quest Ridge
|5723 Quest Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$915,850.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5009 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$73,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|302 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$402,600.00
|Magnolia Place
|1009 Brink Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|In-a-vale Est Sec 3
|763 Dairy Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$300,000.00
|Hudgins Marvin L G
|7114 Deer Ridge Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$952,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2
|6818 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$530,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,401,000.00
|Brentwood Country Club
|5110 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$300,000.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1
|Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$728,280.00
|Daventry Sec1
|Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$339,472.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|205 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$580,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 2
|1042 Huntsman Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$428,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1074 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$380,000.00
|Brentwood Lights
|6340 Wildwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$715,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 11
|309 Fairbourne Green
|Franklin
|37069
|$470,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 6-a
|2787 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 24
|1218 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|1546 W Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec3b
|5006 Dubose Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$662,500.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|209 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$550,000.00
|Burtonwood Add Ph 2
|2004 Flocking Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$240,000.00
|Cadet Homes
|113 Arsenal Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$801,135.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7300 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$800,000.00
|[email protected] Ridge Ph14
|2989 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2
|6822 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,000,000.00
|Brentwood Country Club
|546 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000.00
|245 Wilson Pike Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,625,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec3
|234 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$75,000.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1
|7314 Flat Rock Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,120,000.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 1
|619 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 9
|2553 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,154,185.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1096 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$364,050.00
|Fry Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$775,000.00
|1546 W Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,460,000.00
|Chardonnay Sec 2
|9018 Chardonnay Tr
|Franklin
|37067
|$466,000.00
|Sharpes Run Sec 2
|7428 Penngrove Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$535,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2
|2416 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$600,000.00
|7825 Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$878,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3303 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$250,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 2
|723 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$511,150.00
|Wynwood Park Ph1
|7208 Hanworth St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,025,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec 2
|1132 Amelia Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$325,000.00
|Fitzsimmons
|1132 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000.00
|Concord Crossing Sec 1
|9836 Albemarle Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6046 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$585,300.00
|Riverview Park Sec 2
|800 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$355,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 5
|1101 Downs Blvd #264
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1258 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$619,000.00
|9675 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,850,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 10
|500 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000.00
|6649 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$975,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|7001 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$548,500.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1205 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$815,000.00
|Redwing Meadows Sec 2
|1319 Caroline Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1
|307 Norvich Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,217,819.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2223 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,000.00
|5881 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064