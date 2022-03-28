Williamson County Property Transfers March 7

See where houses sold for March 7-11, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $450,000.00 2701 Watkins Rd Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Westhaven Sec 12 521 Ardmore Place Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $290,000.00 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 7224 White Oak Dr Fairview 37062 $830,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b 1220 White Rock Rd Spring Hill 37174 $6,000,000.00 Witherspoon Sec4 9252 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $579,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3022 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $384,000.00 Crowder Leslie L 7377 Taylor Rd Fairview 37062 $102,000.00 Brasfield Shayne F 6595 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $955,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 26 1816 Cynthiana Ln Franklin 37067 $475,000.00 Hill Est 314 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $1,955,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 3 910 Ashford Ct Brentwood 37027 $875,777.00 Oakwood Est Sec 3 2206 Morriswood Ct Franklin 37064 $845,500.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 1011 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $146,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 403 Delwood Ct & 309 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $146,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 131 Clavie Crew Ln & 401 Delwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,415,000.00 Foxen Canyon Sec2 2468 Santa Barbara Ln Franklin 37069 $736,250.00 Grove Sec15 8064 & 8068 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $3,000,000.00 Grove Sec7 8552 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,577,047.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 1020 Apple Orchard Cir Nashville 37221 $900,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 2 1 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Concord Green Sec 2 1223 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $973,404.00 Annecy Ph2a 2088 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $742,000.00 Westhaven Sec 38 1007 Howland St Franklin 37064 $620,655.00 Waters Edge Sec4 4054 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $545,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 4 1406 Bluegrass Rd Nolensville 37135 $775,000.00 6214 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $888,500.00 Cedarmont Farms Ph 4 3032 Bridlewood Trl Franklin 37067 $430,000.00 7106 Westview Dr Fairview 37062 $395,000.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 4 2987 Pipkin Hills Dr Spring Hill 37174 $735,000.00 Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 3 2442 Adelaide Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $565,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1514 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $1,536,000.00 Dartford 116 Grand Ave Spring Hill 37174 $470,000.00 Burtonwood Ph 2 2924 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,400,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 3206 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $425,000.00 Aston Woods Sec 2 2655 Hansford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $471,100.00 Braxton Bend Ph 2 7207 Sir William Dr Fairview 37062 $815,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 8062 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill 37174 $4,285,000.00 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 8700 Wolfsbane Ln College Grove 37046 $498,900.00 Pinecrest 7845 Pinecrest Ct Fairview 37062 $362,500.00 Lincoln Square Condo 3326 Aspen Grove Dr #302 Franklin 37067 $922,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 12 9214 Foxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000.00 Stream Valley Sec 1 111 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $520,000.00 Andover Sec 3 501 Lasalle Ct Franklin 37067 $2,510,155.00 Splendor Ridge 137 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $4,150,000.00 Hillsboro Cove 1022 Buena Vista Dr Franklin 37069 $675,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 623 Nevins Pl Nolensville 37135 $225,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec3c 4314 Kings Camp Ct Arrington 37014 $1,050,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 4 745 Fountainwood Blvd Franklin 37064 $867,950.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 311 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $3,200,000.00 Witherspoon Sec4 9220 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $585,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 7-b 617 Overview Ln Franklin 37064 $427,000.00 Burtonwood Ph 1 2905 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill 37174 $588,200.00 Highlands At Ladd Park Section 04 379 Alfred Ladd Rd E Franklin 37064 $490,000.00 4817 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $2,043,585.00 Traditions Sec4 1852 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $875,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park 179 Keller Trl Franklin 37064 $125,000.00 Huffine Lester V Est Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $805,000.00 Carriage Hills Sec 2 8350 Carriage Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,750,000.00 Handley Charles F 1790 Pleasant Hill Rd Franklin 37067 $4,310,000.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 4 1069 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $265,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3 510 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,728,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec10 7054, 7060, 7066, & 7072 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,040,000.00 Quest Ridge 5723 Quest Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $915,850.00 Falls Grove Sec7 5009 Great Falls Ct College Grove 37046 $73,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 302 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $402,600.00 Magnolia Place 1009 Brink Pl Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 In-a-vale Est Sec 3 763 Dairy Ln Brentwood 37027 $300,000.00 Hudgins Marvin L G 7114 Deer Ridge Rd Fairview 37062 $952,000.00 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 6818 Chatterton Dr College Grove 37046 $530,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $1,401,000.00 Brentwood Country Club 5110 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 $300,000.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $728,280.00 Daventry Sec1 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $339,472.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 205 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $580,000.00 Hunters Chase Sec 2 1042 Huntsman Cir Franklin 37064 $428,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 1074 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $380,000.00 Brentwood Lights 6340 Wildwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $715,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 11 309 Fairbourne Green Franklin 37069 $470,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 6-a 2787 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000.00 Westhaven Sec 24 1218 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 1546 W Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $625,000.00 Wades Grove Sec3b 5006 Dubose Ct Spring Hill 37174 $662,500.00 Meadowgreen Acres 209 Stable Rd Franklin 37069 $550,000.00 Burtonwood Add Ph 2 2004 Flocking Dr Spring Hill 37174 $240,000.00 Cadet Homes 113 Arsenal Dr Franklin 37064 $801,135.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7300 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $800,000.00 [email protected] Ridge Ph14 2989 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000.00 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 6822 Chatterton Dr College Grove 37046 $2,000,000.00 Brentwood Country Club 546 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000.00 245 Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,625,000.00 Benington 2 Sec3 234 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $75,000.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 7314 Flat Rock Ct Fairview 37062 $1,120,000.00 Foxland Hall Sec 1 619 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 9 2553 Milton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,154,185.00 Annecy Ph2a 1096 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $364,050.00 Fry Rd Nolensville 37135 $775,000.00 1546 W Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $1,460,000.00 Chardonnay Sec 2 9018 Chardonnay Tr Franklin 37067 $466,000.00 Sharpes Run Sec 2 7428 Penngrove Ln Fairview 37062 $535,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 2416 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $600,000.00 7825 Fernvale Rd Fairview 37062 $878,900.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3303 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $250,000.00 Maplewood Sec 2 723 Shadycrest Ln Franklin 37064 $511,150.00 Wynwood Park Ph1 7208 Hanworth St Fairview 37062 $1,025,000.00 Amelia Park Sec 2 1132 Amelia Park Dr Franklin 37069 $325,000.00 Fitzsimmons 1132 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $950,000.00 Concord Crossing Sec 1 9836 Albemarle Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000.00 Grove Sec 2 6046 Pelican Way College Grove 37046 $585,300.00 Riverview Park Sec 2 800 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $355,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 5 1101 Downs Blvd #264 Franklin 37064 $415,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1258 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $619,000.00 9675 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,850,000.00 Westhaven Sec 10 500 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $825,000.00 6649 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $975,000.00 Tap Root Hills Sec5 7001 Farmhouse Dr Franklin 37067 $548,500.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1205 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $815,000.00 Redwing Meadows Sec 2 1319 Caroline Cir Franklin 37064 $425,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 307 Norvich Ct Franklin 37069 $1,217,819.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2223 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $700,000.00 5881 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064