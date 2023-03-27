Williamson County Property Transfers March 6

See where houses and property sold for March 6-10, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$265,000.001319 W Main St 208Franklin37064
$854,990.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2816 Novalis StNolensville37135
$499,000.007139 Hill Hughes RdFairview37062
$1,000,000.002320 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,500,000.00Foxen Canyon Sec22472 Santa Barbara LnFranklin37069
$750,107.001957 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$925,000.00Riverbluff Sec42032 Cabell DrFranklin37064
$829,900.00Tollgate Village Sec172245 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$800,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b2308 Coppergate WayThompsons Station37179
$2,705,390.00Owen Hill Farm6900 Farm Path Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$590,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21536 Bedford CommonFranklin37064
$850,000.00Avalon Sec 7527 Pennystone DrFranklin37067
$739,900.00Lake Road7207 Lake RdFairview37062
$709,900.00Amelia Park Sec31470 Casner LnFranklin37067
$465,990.00Cumberland Estates Ph41038 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$680,000.00Rogersshire Sec 3305 Astor WayFranklin37064
$575,000.00Bella Collina9628 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$1,388,540.00Westhaven Sec59513 Drummond StFranklin37064
$1,053,810.00Terravista Sec15060 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$699,001.002185 S Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$534,900.00Keegans Glen405 Knob CtFranklin37064
$1,148,826.00St Marlo Sec16016 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$875,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29778 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$412,290.00Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 31513 Mooreland BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,200,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec383019 Portland CtFranklin37064
$825,000.00Meeks Becky6659 Pinkston RdCollege Grove37046
$765,900.00Mckays Mill Sec 201520 Braden CirFranklin37067
$657,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 21166 Olde Cameron LnFranklin37067
$1,360,000.00Falls Grove Sec37028 Crimson Leaf LnCollege Grove37046
$920,000.00Abington Ridge Sec 15041 Abington Ridge LnFranklin37067
$5,890,000.00Holt4900 Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$685,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec W278 Ben Brush CirFranklin37069
$1,618,500.00Shelnutt Joy & Tom Eudailey6635 Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$330,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 32902 Wills CtSpring Hill37174
$1,140,500.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1311 Richmond PlFranklin37064
$675,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec24010 Compass Pointe CtThompsons Station37179
$425,000.00Kingwood Ph 17106 Kingwood BlvdFairview37062
$950,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23712 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$1,132,434.00Terravista Sec15064 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,006,465.00Terravista Sec15227 Terra CtFranklin37064
$702,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b1213 White Rock RdSpring Hill37174
$1,310,000.00Westhaven Sec 582024 Clifton StFranklin37064
$944,950.00Westhaven Sec59819 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$700,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1217 Warwick Park LnFranklin37069
$2,375,000.00Owendale6909 Owendale LnCollege Grove37046
$2,000,000.001532 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$712,000.00Whitney Park Ph2164 Whitney Park DrNolensville37135
$575,000.00Bella Collina9622 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$779,990.00Waters Edge Sec64124 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$1,920,000.00Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$860,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 12155 Hobbs DrFranklin37064
$370,000.00Redbud Sec 27040 Asberry DrNashville37221
$215,000.005601 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$9,700,000.00Maryland Farms Sec 53103 Continental PlaceBrentwood37027
$520,000.00Wades Grove Sec146042 Sanmar DrSpring Hill37174
$2,048,791.00Westhaven Sec 58906 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$770,000.00Polk Place Sec 5316 Julianna CirFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Crockett Cove Ph 31517 Pear Tree CirBrentwood37027
$2,200,000.00Westhaven Sec 7408 Wild Elm StFranklin37064
$1,389,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph25004 Paint Creek CtSpring Hill37174
$865,949.00Pine Creek Sec13030 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$699,990.00Wilkerson Place Ph1b2115 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$525,000.00Bella Collina9634 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$163,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33096 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$200,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph5Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$2,900,000.00Harlan9249 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$380,000.00Holiday Court Condos109 Holiday Ct #d-8Franklin37064
$1,580,000.00Montclair Sec 11704 Montclair BlvdBrentwood37027
$5,002,600.00Ellington Park Sec 11261 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$595,000.00207 Fairground St 103Franklin37064
$890,000.00Brookfield Sec 2-b2207 Husker CtBrentwood37027
$985,000.00Stags Leap Sec 2a6074 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064
$2,311,140.00Lookaway Farms Sec26137 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$2,213,403.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41587 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$3,850,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b5250 Hayes PlBrentwood37027
$825,000.00Harpeth Woods Sec 14105 Jensome LnFranklin37064
$100,000.001877 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$875,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29700 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$2,194,765.00Westhaven Sec 585068 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,689,483.00Westhaven Sec 585015 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$500,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph41033 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$1,351,000.00Hunterwood Sec 3-c1021 Lucas CtBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph4Venable CtFairview37062
$252,138.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 43017 Michael LnSpring Hill37174
$1,550,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec71759 Umbria DrBrentwood37027
$475,000.00Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph 1426 Heroit DrSpring Hill37174
$1,099,900.00Annecy Ph13501 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$675,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 11341 Moher BlvdFranklin37069
$508,167.00Ashton Park Sec 21207 Stoney Point LnFranklin37067
$350,000.00Orleans Est Condos1902 Granville RdFranklin37064
$1,101,000.00Brenthaven Sec 78121 Maryland LnBrentwood37027
$1,071,000.004268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$1,239,000.004268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$1,375,000.00Harts Landmark2199 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$275,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33097 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$432,400.00Haynes Crossing Sec 22696 Paradise DrSpring Hill37174
$4,450,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27373 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046

