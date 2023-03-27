Williamson County Property Transfers March 6

See where houses and property sold for March 6-10, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $265,000.00 1319 W Main St 208 Franklin 37064 $854,990.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 816 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $499,000.00 7139 Hill Hughes Rd Fairview 37062 $1,000,000.00 2320 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 Foxen Canyon Sec2 2472 Santa Barbara Ln Franklin 37069 $750,107.00 1957 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $925,000.00 Riverbluff Sec4 2032 Cabell Dr Franklin 37064 $829,900.00 Tollgate Village Sec17 2245 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $800,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b 2308 Coppergate Way Thompsons Station 37179 $2,705,390.00 Owen Hill Farm 6900 Farm Path Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $590,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 1536 Bedford Common Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Avalon Sec 7 527 Pennystone Dr Franklin 37067 $739,900.00 Lake Road 7207 Lake Rd Fairview 37062 $709,900.00 Amelia Park Sec3 1470 Casner Ln Franklin 37067 $465,990.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 1038 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $680,000.00 Rogersshire Sec 3 305 Astor Way Franklin 37064 $575,000.00 Bella Collina 9628 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,388,540.00 Westhaven Sec59 513 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $1,053,810.00 Terravista Sec1 5060 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $699,001.00 2185 S Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $534,900.00 Keegans Glen 405 Knob Ct Franklin 37064 $1,148,826.00 St Marlo Sec1 6016 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $875,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 778 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $412,290.00 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 1513 Mooreland Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 3019 Portland Ct Franklin 37064 $825,000.00 Meeks Becky 6659 Pinkston Rd College Grove 37046 $765,900.00 Mckays Mill Sec 20 1520 Braden Cir Franklin 37067 $657,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 2 1166 Olde Cameron Ln Franklin 37067 $1,360,000.00 Falls Grove Sec3 7028 Crimson Leaf Ln College Grove 37046 $920,000.00 Abington Ridge Sec 1 5041 Abington Ridge Ln Franklin 37067 $5,890,000.00 Holt 4900 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $685,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec W 278 Ben Brush Cir Franklin 37069 $1,618,500.00 Shelnutt Joy & Tom Eudailey 6635 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $330,000.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 3 2902 Wills Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,140,500.00 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 311 Richmond Pl Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 4010 Compass Pointe Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $425,000.00 Kingwood Ph 1 7106 Kingwood Blvd Fairview 37062 $950,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 712 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $1,132,434.00 Terravista Sec1 5064 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,006,465.00 Terravista Sec1 5227 Terra Ct Franklin 37064 $702,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b 1213 White Rock Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,310,000.00 Westhaven Sec 58 2024 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $944,950.00 Westhaven Sec59 819 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1 217 Warwick Park Ln Franklin 37069 $2,375,000.00 Owendale 6909 Owendale Ln College Grove 37046 $2,000,000.00 1532 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $712,000.00 Whitney Park Ph2 164 Whitney Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $575,000.00 Bella Collina 9622 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $779,990.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4124 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $1,920,000.00 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $860,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 12 155 Hobbs Dr Franklin 37064 $370,000.00 Redbud Sec 2 7040 Asberry Dr Nashville 37221 $215,000.00 5601 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $9,700,000.00 Maryland Farms Sec 53 103 Continental Place Brentwood 37027 $520,000.00 Wades Grove Sec14 6042 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,048,791.00 Westhaven Sec 58 906 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $770,000.00 Polk Place Sec 5 316 Julianna Cir Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Crockett Cove Ph 3 1517 Pear Tree Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,200,000.00 Westhaven Sec 7 408 Wild Elm St Franklin 37064 $1,389,000.00 Autumn Ridge Ph2 5004 Paint Creek Ct Spring Hill 37174 $865,949.00 Pine Creek Sec1 3030 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $699,990.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b 2115 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $525,000.00 Bella Collina 9634 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $163,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3096 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $200,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph5 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $2,900,000.00 Harlan 9249 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $380,000.00 Holiday Court Condos 109 Holiday Ct #d-8 Franklin 37064 $1,580,000.00 Montclair Sec 1 1704 Montclair Blvd Brentwood 37027 $5,002,600.00 Ellington Park Sec 1 1261 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $595,000.00 207 Fairground St 103 Franklin 37064 $890,000.00 Brookfield Sec 2-b 2207 Husker Ct Brentwood 37027 $985,000.00 Stags Leap Sec 2a 6074 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064 $2,311,140.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6137 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $2,213,403.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1587 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,850,000.00 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b 5250 Hayes Pl Brentwood 37027 $825,000.00 Harpeth Woods Sec 1 4105 Jensome Ln Franklin 37064 $100,000.00 1877 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $875,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 700 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $2,194,765.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5068 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,689,483.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5015 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 1033 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $1,351,000.00 Hunterwood Sec 3-c 1021 Lucas Ct Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $252,138.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 3017 Michael Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,550,000.00 Tuscany Hills Sec7 1759 Umbria Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,000.00 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph 1 426 Heroit Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,099,900.00 Annecy Ph1 3501 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $675,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 1341 Moher Blvd Franklin 37069 $508,167.00 Ashton Park Sec 2 1207 Stoney Point Ln Franklin 37067 $350,000.00 Orleans Est Condos 1902 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,101,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 7 8121 Maryland Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,071,000.00 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $1,239,000.00 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $1,375,000.00 Harts Landmark 2199 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $275,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3097 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $432,400.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 2 2696 Paradise Dr Spring Hill 37174 $4,450,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7373 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046