Williamson County Property Transfers March 6

See where houses and property sold for March 6-10, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$265,000.00
|1319 W Main St 208
|Franklin
|37064
|$854,990.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|816 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$499,000.00
|7139 Hill Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,000,000.00
|2320 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Foxen Canyon Sec2
|2472 Santa Barbara Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$750,107.00
|1957 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$925,000.00
|Riverbluff Sec4
|2032 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$829,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2245 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$800,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b
|2308 Coppergate Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,705,390.00
|Owen Hill Farm
|6900 Farm Path Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$590,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1536 Bedford Common
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Avalon Sec 7
|527 Pennystone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$739,900.00
|Lake Road
|7207 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$709,900.00
|Amelia Park Sec3
|1470 Casner Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$465,990.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|1038 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$680,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 3
|305 Astor Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Bella Collina
|9628 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,388,540.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|513 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,053,810.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5060 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,001.00
|2185 S Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$534,900.00
|Keegans Glen
|405 Knob Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,148,826.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6016 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29
|778 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$412,290.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3
|1513 Mooreland Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|3019 Portland Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Meeks Becky
|6659 Pinkston Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$765,900.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 20
|1520 Braden Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$657,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 2
|1166 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,360,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec3
|7028 Crimson Leaf Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$920,000.00
|Abington Ridge Sec 1
|5041 Abington Ridge Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$5,890,000.00
|Holt
|4900 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$685,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec W
|278 Ben Brush Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,618,500.00
|Shelnutt Joy & Tom Eudailey
|6635 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$330,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3
|2902 Wills Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,140,500.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1
|311 Richmond Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2
|4010 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$425,000.00
|Kingwood Ph 1
|7106 Kingwood Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$950,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|712 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,132,434.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5064 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,006,465.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5227 Terra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$702,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b
|1213 White Rock Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,310,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2024 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$944,950.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|819 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1
|217 Warwick Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,375,000.00
|Owendale
|6909 Owendale Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,000,000.00
|1532 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$712,000.00
|Whitney Park Ph2
|164 Whitney Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$575,000.00
|Bella Collina
|9622 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$779,990.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4124 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,920,000.00
|Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$860,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 12
|155 Hobbs Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$370,000.00
|Redbud Sec 2
|7040 Asberry Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$215,000.00
|5601 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$9,700,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 53
|103 Continental Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$520,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec14
|6042 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,048,791.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|906 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$770,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 5
|316 Julianna Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Crockett Cove Ph 3
|1517 Pear Tree Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,200,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 7
|408 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,389,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph2
|5004 Paint Creek Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$865,949.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|3030 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$699,990.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|2115 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000.00
|Bella Collina
|9634 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$163,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3096 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$200,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,900,000.00
|Harlan
|9249 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$380,000.00
|Holiday Court Condos
|109 Holiday Ct #d-8
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,580,000.00
|Montclair Sec 1
|1704 Montclair Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,002,600.00
|Ellington Park Sec 1
|1261 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$595,000.00
|207 Fairground St 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$890,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 2-b
|2207 Husker Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$985,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 2a
|6074 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,311,140.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6137 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,213,403.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1587 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,850,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b
|5250 Hayes Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000.00
|Harpeth Woods Sec 1
|4105 Jensome Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$100,000.00
|1877 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29
|700 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,194,765.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5068 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,689,483.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5015 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|1033 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,351,000.00
|Hunterwood Sec 3-c
|1021 Lucas Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$252,138.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4
|3017 Michael Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,550,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec7
|1759 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph 1
|426 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,099,900.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3501 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$675,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|1341 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$508,167.00
|Ashton Park Sec 2
|1207 Stoney Point Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$350,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1902 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,101,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 7
|8121 Maryland Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,071,000.00
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,239,000.00
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000.00
|Harts Landmark
|2199 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$275,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3097 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$432,400.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 2
|2696 Paradise Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,450,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7373 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046