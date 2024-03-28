Williamson County Property Transfers March 4, 2024

See where houses and property sold for March 4-8, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,220,000 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 41 6757 Walnut Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $923,000 Union Valley Rd Fairview 37062 $275,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4017 Kathie Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,400,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 82 9718 Amethyst Ln Brentwood 37027 $679,500 Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45 222 Stable Rd Franklin 37069 $1,050,000 Chenoweth Sec 6 Pb 16 Pg 41 9448 Ashford Place Brentwood 37027 $775,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 127 1434 Savannah Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $410,000 Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 425 1247 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $409,900 7725 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir Fairview 37062 $2,300,000 Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 68 1504 Beckham Dr Brentwood 37027 $950,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97 1411 Bowman Ln Brentwood 37027 $750,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a Pb 58 Pg 41 2620 Paddock Park Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,100,000 1946 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $350,000 5504 Parker Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 South Park Pb 73 Pg 135 101 Southeast Pkwy Ct #100 Franklin 37064 $834,000 Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 123 2980 Americus Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $435,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128 2568 Wellesley Square Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $150,000 Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $4,000,000 Westhaven Sec Jewell 3 Pb 82 Pg 4 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $1,580,000 Temple Hills Sec 15 Pb 30 Pg 67 1221 Temple Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $668,750 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 2038 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,867,500 Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 36 2320 Harts Landmark Dr Franklin 37069 $275,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4025 Kathie Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $734,250 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 89 3259 Locust Hollow Nolensville 37135 $1,580,000 Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 98 4742 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,286,058 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3201 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $875,000 Nolenmeade Pb 64 Pg 83 829 Nolenmeade Place Nolensville 37135 $1,500,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 187 Acadia Ave Franklin 37064 $950,000 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 24 7170 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview 37062 $870,000 Winterset Woods Sec 5c Pb 56 Pg 105 2211 Carouth Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,499,000 Concord Hunt Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 1 1124 Haverhill Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,980,000 4291 Pate Rd Franklin 37064 $439,900 Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71 2673 Paradise Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,425,000 Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107 310 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $1,519,500 Benington 2 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 129 424 Oldenburg Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,359,900 Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122 4617 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $396,995 2028 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,176,000 1008 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $399,900 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 43 Pg 37 1071 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,170,000 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5095 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $810,000 Fox Branch Rd Columbia 38401 $2,600,000 Ivan Creek Pb 56 Pg 38 4448 Ivan Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $815,000 Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19 8116 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $480,000 Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42 414 Lively Way Nolensville 37135 $1,488,750 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4668 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $615,000 Franklin Green Sec 11 Pb 29 Pg 146 3230 Dark Woods Dr Franklin 37067 $2,107,000 Ruegger Pb 34 Pg 2 1790 Cayce Springs Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $545,000 Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74 146 Generals Way Ct Franklin 37064 $450,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3186 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $689,000 5216 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $782,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1 Pb 21 Pg 40 137 Bromley Park Ln Franklin 37069 $850,000 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $715,000 Mckays Mill Sec 33 Pb 46 Pg 51 1321 Wolverton Dr Franklin 37067 $910,000 Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44 1412 Chantilly Ln Franklin 37067 $897,500 Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 73 1009 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $475,000 Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 63 2202 Ipswitch Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $725,000 Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93 1224 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $550,000 Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74 119 Generals Way Ct Franklin 37064 $1,225,000 Chenoweth Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 93 817 Pipers Ln Brentwood 37027 $650,000 Dallas Downs Sec 21 Pb 18 Pg 8 2292 Winder Cir Franklin 37064 $1,518,507 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1037 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $870,000 Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 47 8107 Wikle Rd E Brentwood 37027 $282,608 Reddy Rebecca Prop 7906 A Daugherty-capley Rd Primm 38476 $1,075,000 Stags Leap Sec 2a Pb 52 Pg 38 6053 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064 $280,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3305 Longport Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $272,000 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5104 Cobbler Ridge Ct Franklin 37064 $2,760,000 Valley View Pb 64 Pg 133 509 Doubleday Ln Brentwood 37027 $4,700,000 Turner Pb 53 Pg 86 8956 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $1,150,000 Hunterwood Sec 3-b Pb 18 Pg 115 2012 Hunterwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,435,000 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138 225 Meriwether Blvd Nashville 37221 $775,000 Mckays Mill Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 62 1175 Olde Cameron Ln Franklin 37067 $240,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C048 702 Granville Rd Franklin 37067 $260,000 Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 76 7211 Rye Ct Fairview 37062 $1,286,453 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7105 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $5,485,000 Buckner Rd Spring Hill 37174 $480,000 Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 100 2315 Baldwin Ct Spring Hill 37174 $995,000 Brookfield Sec 3 Pb 63 Pg 141 2401 Deerbourne Dr Brentwood 37027 $468,250 River Oaks Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 60 6229 Milbrook Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 78 Pg 97 9447 Thatchbay Ct College Grove 37046 $590,000 Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110 3303 Milton Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $656,000 Silver Stream Farm Sec 8 Pb 53 Pg 51 2405 Orchard St Nolensville 37135 $480,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d Pb 71 Pg 61 3140 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $479,900 Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72 1036 Lexington Farms Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,174,900 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 72 2197 Burgin Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $575,000 Tollgate Village Ph2a Pb 72 Pg 145 2075 Tollgate Blvd Thompson's Station 37179 $308,500 7203 Old Franklin Rd Fairview 37062 $1,310,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61 8030 Keats St Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 1828 Sugar Ridge Rd Spring Hill 37174 $700,000 4044 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $800,000 Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101 2020 Echelon Dr Franklin 37064 $3,650,000 Interstate Ind Park Ph 3 Pb 16 Pg 97 1725 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $899,900 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99 7080 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $750,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84 252 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $925,000 Foxboro Est Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 51 9238 Kingsboro Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,630,000 Montclair Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 121 1709 Danforth Park Close Brentwood 37027 $795,000 Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 139 1278 Bridgeton Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,158,282 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 7019 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $980,000 Whittmore Ph 1 Pb 64 Pg 108 1023 Crossfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,500,000 Bridgemore Village Sec6a Pb 64 Pg 110 3532 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $1,275,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62 2652 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $3,500,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7533 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $505,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 47 408 Newbary Ct Franklin 37069 $638,415 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4014 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,225,000 2320 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $8,022 4364 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $310,000 Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C030 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #f-6 Franklin 37064 $1,611,500 1200 Old Hillsboro Rd B Franklin 37069 $779,852 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3308 Longport Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $907,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141 909 Miranda Pl Franklin 37067 $1,270,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88 2752 Rock Wall Rd Nashville 37221 $735,000 Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110 120 Daniels Dr Franklin 37064 $1,299,900 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 3201 Arundel Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $237,500 1941 Dr Robinson Rd Spring Hill 37174