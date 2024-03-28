Williamson County Property Transfers March 4, 2024

See where houses and property sold for March 4-8, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,220,000
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 41
|6757 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$923,000
|Union Valley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$275,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4017 Kathie Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,400,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 82
|9718 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$679,500
|Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45
|222 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,050,000
|Chenoweth Sec 6 Pb 16 Pg 41
|9448 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$775,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 127
|1434 Savannah Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$410,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 425
|1247 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$409,900
|7725 Fernvale Springs Pvt Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,300,000
|Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 68
|1504 Beckham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97
|1411 Bowman Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a Pb 58 Pg 41
|2620 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,100,000
|1946 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$350,000
|5504 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000
|South Park Pb 73 Pg 135
|101 Southeast Pkwy Ct #100
|Franklin
|37064
|$834,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 123
|2980 Americus Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$435,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128
|2568 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$150,000
|Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,000,000
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 3 Pb 82 Pg 4
|Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,580,000
|Temple Hills Sec 15 Pb 30 Pg 67
|1221 Temple Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$668,750
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|2038 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,867,500
|Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 36
|2320 Harts Landmark Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$275,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4025 Kathie Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$734,250
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 89
|3259 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,580,000
|Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 98
|4742 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,286,058
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3201 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000
|Nolenmeade Pb 64 Pg 83
|829 Nolenmeade Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,500,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|187 Acadia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 24
|7170 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$870,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 5c Pb 56 Pg 105
|2211 Carouth Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,499,000
|Concord Hunt Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 1
|1124 Haverhill Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,980,000
|4291 Pate Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$439,900
|Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71
|2673 Paradise Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,425,000
|Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107
|310 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,519,500
|Benington 2 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 129
|424 Oldenburg Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,359,900
|Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122
|4617 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$396,995
|2028 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,176,000
|1008 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$399,900
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 43 Pg 37
|1071 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,170,000
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5095 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000
|Fox Branch Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$2,600,000
|Ivan Creek Pb 56 Pg 38
|4448 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000
|Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 19
|8116 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$480,000
|Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42
|414 Lively Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,488,750
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4668 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$615,000
|Franklin Green Sec 11 Pb 29 Pg 146
|3230 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,107,000
|Ruegger Pb 34 Pg 2
|1790 Cayce Springs Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$545,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74
|146 Generals Way Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3186 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$689,000
|5216 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$782,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1 Pb 21 Pg 40
|137 Bromley Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$850,000
|Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$715,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 33 Pb 46 Pg 51
|1321 Wolverton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$910,000
|Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 44
|1412 Chantilly Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$897,500
|Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 73
|1009 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 63
|2202 Ipswitch Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$725,000
|Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 93
|1224 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$550,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74
|119 Generals Way Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000
|Chenoweth Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 93
|817 Pipers Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 21 Pb 18 Pg 8
|2292 Winder Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,518,507
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1037 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$870,000
|Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 47
|8107 Wikle Rd E
|Brentwood
|37027
|$282,608
|Reddy Rebecca Prop
|7906 A Daugherty-capley Rd
|Primm
|38476
|$1,075,000
|Stags Leap Sec 2a Pb 52 Pg 38
|6053 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$280,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3305 Longport Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$272,000
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5104 Cobbler Ridge Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,760,000
|Valley View Pb 64 Pg 133
|509 Doubleday Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,700,000
|Turner Pb 53 Pg 86
|8956 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,150,000
|Hunterwood Sec 3-b Pb 18 Pg 115
|2012 Hunterwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,435,000
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138
|225 Meriwether Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$775,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 62
|1175 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$240,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C048
|702 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$260,000
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 76
|7211 Rye Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,286,453
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7105 Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,485,000
|Buckner Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 100
|2315 Baldwin Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$995,000
|Brookfield Sec 3 Pb 63 Pg 141
|2401 Deerbourne Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$468,250
|River Oaks Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 60
|6229 Milbrook Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Grove Sec13 Pb 78 Pg 97
|9447 Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$590,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110
|3303 Milton Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$656,000
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 8 Pb 53 Pg 51
|2405 Orchard St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$480,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d Pb 71 Pg 61
|3140 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$479,900
|Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72
|1036 Lexington Farms Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,174,900
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 72
|2197 Burgin Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$575,000
|Tollgate Village Ph2a Pb 72 Pg 145
|2075 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$308,500
|7203 Old Franklin Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,310,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61
|8030 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|1828 Sugar Ridge Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$700,000
|4044 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$800,000
|Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101
|2020 Echelon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,650,000
|Interstate Ind Park Ph 3 Pb 16 Pg 97
|1725 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$899,900
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99
|7080 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$750,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84
|252 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 51
|9238 Kingsboro Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,630,000
|Montclair Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 121
|1709 Danforth Park Close
|Brentwood
|37027
|$795,000
|Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 139
|1278 Bridgeton Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,158,282
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|7019 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$980,000
|Whittmore Ph 1 Pb 64 Pg 108
|1023 Crossfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,500,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec6a Pb 64 Pg 110
|3532 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,275,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62
|2652 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$3,500,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7533 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$505,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 47
|408 Newbary Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$638,415
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4014 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000
|2320 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,022
|4364 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$310,000
|Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C030
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #f-6
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,611,500
|1200 Old Hillsboro Rd B
|Franklin
|37069
|$779,852
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3308 Longport Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$907,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141
|909 Miranda Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,270,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88
|2752 Rock Wall Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$735,000
|Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110
|120 Daniels Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,299,900
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|3201 Arundel Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$237,500
|1941 Dr Robinson Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174