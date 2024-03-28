Williamson County Property Transfers March 4, 2024

Michael Carpenter
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for March 4-8, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,220,000Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 416757 Walnut Hills DrBrentwood37027
$923,000Union Valley RdFairview37062
$275,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784017 Kathie DrThompson's Station37179
$1,400,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 41 Pg 829718 Amethyst LnBrentwood37027
$679,500Meadowgreen Acres Pb 2 Pg 45222 Stable RdFranklin37069
$1,050,000Chenoweth Sec 6 Pb 16 Pg 419448 Ashford PlaceBrentwood37027
$775,000Spring Hill Place Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 1271434 Savannah Park DrSpring Hill37174
$410,000Mckays Mill Sec 34 Pb 4137 Pg 4251247 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$409,9007725 Fernvale Springs Pvt CirFairview37062
$2,300,000Witherspoon Sec2 Pb 66 Pg 681504 Beckham DrBrentwood37027
$950,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 971411 Bowman LnBrentwood37027
$750,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a Pb 58 Pg 412620 Paddock Park DrThompson's Station37179
$1,100,0001946 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$350,0005504 Parker Branch RdFranklin37064
$1,600,000South Park Pb 73 Pg 135101 Southeast Pkwy Ct #100Franklin37064
$834,000Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1232980 Americus DrThompson's Station37179
$435,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 1282568 Wellesley Square DrThompson's Station37179
$150,000Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$4,000,000Westhaven Sec Jewell 3 Pb 82 Pg 4Bolton StFranklin37064
$1,580,000Temple Hills Sec 15 Pb 30 Pg 671221 Temple Crest DrFranklin37069
$668,750Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 142038 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$1,867,500Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 362320 Harts Landmark DrFranklin37069
$275,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784025 Kathie DrThompson's Station37179
$734,250Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 893259 Locust HollowNolensville37135
$1,580,000Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 984742 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,286,058Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053201 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$875,000Nolenmeade Pb 64 Pg 83829 Nolenmeade PlaceNolensville37135
$1,500,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96187 Acadia AveFranklin37064
$950,000Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 247170 Kyles Creek DrFairview37062
$870,000Winterset Woods Sec 5c Pb 56 Pg 1052211 Carouth CtNolensville37135
$1,499,000Concord Hunt Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 11124 Haverhill DrBrentwood37027
$1,980,0004291 Pate RdFranklin37064
$439,900Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 712673 Paradise DrSpring Hill37174
$1,425,000Westhaven Sec 36 Pb 57 Pg 107310 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$1,519,500Benington 2 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 129424 Oldenburg RdNolensville37135
$1,359,900Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 1224617 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$396,9952028 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,176,0001008 Mountain View Pvt DrThompson's Station37179
$399,900Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 43 Pg 371071 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$1,170,000Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745095 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$810,000Fox Branch RdColumbia38401
$2,600,000Ivan Creek Pb 56 Pg 384448 Ivan Creek DrFranklin37064
$815,000Brenthaven Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 198116 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$480,000Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42414 Lively WayNolensville37135
$1,488,750Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124668 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$615,000Franklin Green Sec 11 Pb 29 Pg 1463230 Dark Woods DrFranklin37067
$2,107,000Ruegger Pb 34 Pg 21790 Cayce Springs RdThompson's Station37179
$545,000Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74146 Generals Way CtFranklin37064
$450,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053186 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$689,0005216 Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$782,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1 Pb 21 Pg 40137 Bromley Park LnFranklin37069
$850,000Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$715,000Mckays Mill Sec 33 Pb 46 Pg 511321 Wolverton DrFranklin37067
$910,000Mckays Mill Section 37 Pb 49 Pg 441412 Chantilly LnFranklin37067
$897,500Westhaven Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 731009 State BlvdFranklin37064
$475,000Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 632202 Ipswitch DrThompson's Station37179
$725,000Burberry Glen Ph3a Pb 70 Pg 931224 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$550,000Dallas Downs Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 74119 Generals Way CtFranklin37064
$1,225,000Chenoweth Sec 16 Pb 20 Pg 93817 Pipers LnBrentwood37027
$650,000Dallas Downs Sec 21 Pb 18 Pg 82292 Winder CirFranklin37064
$1,518,507Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731037 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$870,000Brenthaven Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 478107 Wikle Rd EBrentwood37027
$282,608Reddy Rebecca Prop7906 A Daugherty-capley RdPrimm38476
$1,075,000Stags Leap Sec 2a Pb 52 Pg 386053 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064
$280,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223305 Longport LnThompson's Station37179
$272,000Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145104 Cobbler Ridge CtFranklin37064
$2,760,000Valley View Pb 64 Pg 133509 Doubleday LnBrentwood37027
$4,700,000Turner Pb 53 Pg 868956 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$1,150,000Hunterwood Sec 3-b Pb 18 Pg 1152012 Hunterwood DrBrentwood37027
$1,435,000Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 138225 Meriwether BlvdNashville37221
$775,000Mckays Mill Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 621175 Olde Cameron LnFranklin37067
$240,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C048702 Granville RdFranklin37067
$260,000Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 767211 Rye CtFairview37062
$1,286,453Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367105 Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$5,485,000Buckner RdSpring Hill37174
$480,000Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1002315 Baldwin CtSpring Hill37174
$995,000Brookfield Sec 3 Pb 63 Pg 1412401 Deerbourne DrBrentwood37027
$468,250River Oaks Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 606229 Milbrook RdBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Grove Sec13 Pb 78 Pg 979447 Thatchbay CtCollege Grove37046
$590,000Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1103303 Milton CtThompson's Station37179
$656,000Silver Stream Farm Sec 8 Pb 53 Pg 512405 Orchard StNolensville37135
$480,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d Pb 71 Pg 613140 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$479,900Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 721036 Lexington Farms DrSpring Hill37174
$1,174,900Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 722197 Burgin DrThompson's Station37179
$575,000Tollgate Village Ph2a Pb 72 Pg 1452075 Tollgate BlvdThompson's Station37179
$308,5007203 Old Franklin RdFairview37062
$1,310,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 618030 Keats StFranklin37064
$1,050,0001828 Sugar Ridge RdSpring Hill37174
$700,0004044 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$800,000Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 1012020 Echelon DrFranklin37064
$3,650,000Interstate Ind Park Ph 3 Pb 16 Pg 971725 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$899,900Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 997080 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$750,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84252 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$925,000Foxboro Est Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 519238 Kingsboro CtBrentwood37027
$1,630,000Montclair Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 1211709 Danforth Park CloseBrentwood37027
$795,000Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 1391278 Bridgeton Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,158,282Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 367019 Bolton StFranklin37064
$980,000Whittmore Ph 1 Pb 64 Pg 1081023 Crossfield DrNolensville37135
$1,500,000Bridgemore Village Sec6a Pb 64 Pg 1103532 Creamery Bridge RdThompson's Station37179
$1,275,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 622652 Sporting Hill Brdg RdThompson's Station37179
$3,500,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547533 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$505,000Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 47408 Newbary CtFranklin37069
$638,415Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884014 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,225,0002320 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$8,0224364 S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$310,000Indian Springs Condos Pb 660 Pg 695 Block C0301011 Murfreesboro Rd #f-6Franklin37064
$1,611,5001200 Old Hillsboro Rd BFranklin37069
$779,852Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223308 Longport LnThompson's Station37179
$907,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141909 Miranda PlFranklin37067
$1,270,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 882752 Rock Wall RdNashville37221
$735,000Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110120 Daniels DrFranklin37064
$1,299,900Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 33201 Arundel LnThompson's Station37179
$237,5001941 Dr Robinson RdSpring Hill37174

