Williamson County Property Transfers March 31, 2025

See where houses and property sold from March 31 to April 4, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $789,950 Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41 3120 Hazelton Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $559,900 Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93 2810 Washington Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $625,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111 1435 Southampton Ct Franklin 37064 $743,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3 3003 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $335,000 West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49 617 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $760,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131 225 Cavalcade Cir Franklin 37069 $2,608,225 Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 131 5101 Yale Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,130,000 In-a-vale Est Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 37 760 Dairy Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,392,500 Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130 720 Amberwood Pl Nashville 37221 $225,000 265 -a Forest Trl Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000 8049 Horton Hwy Arrington 37014 $3,015,000 8241 Malachi Ln Arrington 37014 $740,000 Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61 904 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $1,489,668 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2033 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $575,000 Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67 4002 Marion Dr Spring Hill 37174 $690,000 Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1 Pb 53 Pg 37 310 Byron Way Franklin 37064 $583,500 Jones Lucien Pb 84 Pg 102 7170 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $665,000 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7237 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $1,975,000 River Landing Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 57 833 Highgrove Cir Franklin 37069 $1,329,854 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1455 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $487,890 Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 19 2031 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $9,532,158 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $859,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1018 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $1,720,000 Wetherbrooke Sec 1 Pb 51 Pg 40 903 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $825,000 Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139 1007 Lookout Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $699,840 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5030 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,260,980 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1491 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $568,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 16 Pg 29 100 Crestfield Pl Franklin 37064 $912,429 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 641 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $625,081 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5056 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $2,254,627 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 7019 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $2,125,000 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7100 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $4,050,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7516 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $1,450,000 Fountainhead Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 57 802 Quail Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000 Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110 9203 Bradbury Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,080,000 Hallbrook Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 53 8208 Spring Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $709,000 Winterset Woods Sec 4-b Pb 44 Pg 128 2017 Universe Ct Nolensville 37135 $600,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 130 1548 Nickelby Place Arrington 37014 $947,825 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 497 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $660,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111 1729 Fieldcrest Cir Franklin Rn 37064 $3,659,335 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 9803 Hartwick Ct Brentwood 37027 $600,000 Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130 4041 Williford Way Spring Hill 37174 $799,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1060 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $915,000 Whitney Park Ph1 Pb 61 Pg 140 143 Whitney Park Dr Nolensville 37139 $724,930 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 8025 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $1,100,000 344 Franklin Rd Franklin 37069 $1,646,600 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1049 William St Franklin 37064 $285,000 York 3097 Old Murfreesboro Rd College Grove 37046 $484,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26 603 Spokane Ct Franklin 37069 $575,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8087 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $1,615,000 Durham Manor Pb 46 Pg 148 2404 Durham Manor Dr Franklin 37064 $649,000 Lynhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block F 1168 Brookwood Ave Franklin 37064 $2,600,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8467 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $2,000,000 Black Hawk Pb 40 Pg 27 5512 Hawks Landing Dr Arrington 37014 $475,000 2141 Kidd Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,463,868 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7925 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,680,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 7 Pb 53 Pg 131 1824 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,065,000 Magnolia Vale Est Pb 38 Pg 131 1056 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $490,000 Hard Bargain 611 Mt Hope St Franklin 37064 $625,600 Andover Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 78 150 Stanwick Dr Franklin 37067 $620,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3209 Calvin Ct Franklin 37064 $2,050,000 Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 95 6929 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $1,350,000 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 5021 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $6,715,000 Buck Pb 71 Pg 25 5190 Old Harding Rd Franklin 37064 $670,000 Ballenger Farms Ph 3 Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 52 1295 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $899,900 Bridgemore Village Sec4a Pb 60 Pg 114 3634 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,525,000 Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147 6044 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $620,000 Traditions Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 138 1962 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $100,000 2992 Mccanless Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,099,900 High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114 5208 Kaline Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $3,150 Mckays Mill Sec 25 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $375 Mckays Mill Sec 25 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $1,050,000 Sneed Forest Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 76 2421 Foxhaven Dr Franklin 37069 $805,000 Eagles Glen Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 82 634 Gleneagle Ln Franklin 37067 $7,750,000 2050 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,300,775 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 7012 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,125,000 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5616 Carney Ln Franklin 37064 $313,690 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7145 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $470,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1449 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $703,803 Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54 407 Roberts St Franklin 37064 $514,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 130 1533 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $780,000 Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 111 1207 Longstreet Cir Brentwood 37027 $879,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a Pb 60 Pg 74 2508 Waldorf Ln Thompson Station 37179 $650,000 Campbell Station Sec 6 Pb 33 Pg 24 1087 Auldridge Dr Spring Hill 37174 $759,900 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 15 84 Truman Rd E Franklin 37064 $1,180,000 Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10 9108 Barred Owl Dr Brentwood 37027 $400,000 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51 1101 Downs Blvd #110 Franklin 37064 $131,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 767 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,050,000 Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 51 1418 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,145,000 Arrington Retreat Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 137 262 Rock Cress Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,349,900 Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57 7031 Starnes Creek Blvd Franklin 37064 $507,500 Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110 2777 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000 Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 109 505 Abbey Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,261,898 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7915 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $829,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 46 Pg 81 2009 Callaway Park Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $475,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5156 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $815,000 Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 45 6381 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $1,275,000 Keystone Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 10 1515 Keystone Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Lynnwood Downs Pb 58 Pg 101 3038 Smith Ln Franklin 37067 $639,900 Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130 4035 Williford Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000 7945 Oscar Green Rd Franklin 37069 $1,200,000 5454 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $1,095,000 Barclay Place Rev 3 Pb 54 Pg 113 309 Caysens Square Ln Franklin 37064 $835,000 Burkitt Village Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 144 4785 Kintore Dr Nolensville 37135 $702,011 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9030 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $536,000 Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 28 Pg 23 1805 Tanner Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,644,985 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 7006 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $300,000 Chester Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 106 7105 Red Maple Ct Fairview 37062 $23,750,000 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Riley Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,324,766 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 1019 Congress Dr Franklin 37067 $439,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 3000 Vintage Green Ln 103 Franklin 37064 $580,000 Generals Retreat Pb 4333 Pg 472 139 Generals Retreat Pl Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8940 Calendula Ln College Grove 37046 $1,332,300 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2202 Paden Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,141,445 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7217 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $615,000 Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 85 Block F 310 Mercury Dr Franklin 37064 $634,500 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8368 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $834,660 Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133 7502 Shoal Mill Pt Fairview 37062 $1,017,700 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1018 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $800,000 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7212 Hanworth St Fairview 37062 $635,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1939 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $864,500 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec31 Pb 69 Pg 36 619 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $224,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 4006 Forestside Dr Franklin 37064 $755,860 Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134 7414 Twill Heights Loop Fairview 37062 $440,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 1012 Legrand Ave Franklin 37064 $4,100,000 Williamson Est Pb 3 Pg 50 502 Mcclanahan Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,735,000 Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 38 1811 Legacy Cove Ln Brentwood 37027 $725,000 106 Buford St Franklin 37064 $2,469,407 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5005 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Lake Colonial Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 88 1014 Valley Forge Dr Arrington 37014 $585,000 Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58 1023 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $2,975,000 Annandale Sec 10 Pb 54 Pg 100 9303 Exton Ln Brentwood 37027 $975,000 1787 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $1,309,500 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113 106 Whiteside Ct Franklin 37064 $899,900 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69 2091 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $1,774,900 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4742 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $715,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8 2112 English Garden Way Thompsons Station 37179 $800,000 Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41 3783 Wareham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $975,000 Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 5 804 Davis Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,320,000 Trace End Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 45 120 Trace End Dr Franklin 37069 $975,500 Forrest Crossing Sec 9-b Pb 16 Pg 113 355 Glendower Pl Franklin 37064 $799,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1024 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $710,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 34 1355 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $735,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2 Pb 67 Pg 20 3010 Grunion Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,280,000 Watkins Creek Sec 3 Pb 41 Pg 55 3444 Stagecoach Dr Franklin 37067 $965,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1030 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $725,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a Pb 58 Pg 41 2621 Paddock Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $770,000 Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37 1059 Cantwell Pl Spring Hill 37174 $701,800 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3011 William St Franklin 37064 $2,170,000 Fox Hollow Farms 34 Fox Vale Ln Nashville 37221 $725,000 Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 27 Pg 81 279 Stonehaven Cir Franklin 37064 $950,000 Shadow Creek @ Pb 32 Pg 24 412 Enclave Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,295,000 Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43 5401 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $405,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 59 2915 Sams Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000 Hawks View Pb 82 Pg 94 3120 Hawks View Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Lewis Aita Pb 1 Pg 93 1811 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $395,000 Natchez Valley Ph 2 Pb 27 Pg 54 1091 Natchez Valley Ln Franklin 37064 $770,000 Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57 Block B 109 Carolyn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Blossom Park Pb 61 Pg 61 3036 Blossom Trail Ln Franklin 37064 $549,900 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C009 1522 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $699,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 2019 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $701,094 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 785 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,081,883 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8009 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $1,641,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 206 Morning Mist Ln Franklin 37064 $2,075,000 Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150 8162 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046

