Williamson County Property Transfers March 31, 2025

See where houses and property sold from March 31 to April 4, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$789,950
|Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41
|3120 Hazelton Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$559,900
|Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93
|2810 Washington Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$625,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111
|1435 Southampton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$743,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 3
|3003 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$335,000
|West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49
|617 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$760,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131
|225 Cavalcade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,608,225
|Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 131
|5101 Yale Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,130,000
|In-a-vale Est Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 37
|760 Dairy Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,392,500
|Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130
|720 Amberwood Pl
|Nashville
|37221
|$225,000
|265 -a Forest Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000
|8049 Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,015,000
|8241 Malachi Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$740,000
|Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61
|904 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,489,668
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2033 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$575,000
|Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67
|4002 Marion Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$690,000
|Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1 Pb 53 Pg 37
|310 Byron Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$583,500
|Jones Lucien Pb 84 Pg 102
|7170 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$665,000
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7237 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,975,000
|River Landing Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 57
|833 Highgrove Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,329,854
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1455 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$487,890
|Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 19
|2031 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$9,532,158
|Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$859,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1018 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,720,000
|Wetherbrooke Sec 1 Pb 51 Pg 40
|903 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000
|Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139
|1007 Lookout Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$699,840
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5030 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,260,980
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1491 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$568,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 16 Pg 29
|100 Crestfield Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$912,429
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|641 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$625,081
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5056 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,254,627
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|7019 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,125,000
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7100 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,050,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7516 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,450,000
|Fountainhead Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 57
|802 Quail Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000
|Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110
|9203 Bradbury Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,080,000
|Hallbrook Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 53
|8208 Spring Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$709,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 4-b Pb 44 Pg 128
|2017 Universe Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$600,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 130
|1548 Nickelby Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$947,825
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|497 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$660,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111
|1729 Fieldcrest Cir
|Franklin Rn 37064
|$3,659,335
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|9803 Hartwick Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130
|4041 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$799,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1060 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$915,000
|Whitney Park Ph1 Pb 61 Pg 140
|143 Whitney Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37139
|$724,930
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|8025 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,100,000
|344 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,646,600
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1049 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$285,000
|York
|3097 Old Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$484,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26
|603 Spokane Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$575,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8087 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,615,000
|Durham Manor Pb 46 Pg 148
|2404 Durham Manor Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$649,000
|Lynhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block F
|1168 Brookwood Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8467 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,000,000
|Black Hawk Pb 40 Pg 27
|5512 Hawks Landing Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$475,000
|2141 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,463,868
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7925 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,680,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 7 Pb 53 Pg 131
|1824 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,065,000
|Magnolia Vale Est Pb 38 Pg 131
|1056 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$490,000
|Hard Bargain
|611 Mt Hope St
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,600
|Andover Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 78
|150 Stanwick Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$620,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3209 Calvin Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,050,000
|Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 95
|6929 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,350,000
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|5021 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,715,000
|Buck Pb 71 Pg 25
|5190 Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000
|Ballenger Farms Ph 3 Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 52
|1295 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$899,900
|Bridgemore Village Sec4a Pb 60 Pg 114
|3634 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,525,000
|Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147
|6044 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$620,000
|Traditions Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 138
|1962 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$100,000
|2992 Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,099,900
|High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 114
|5208 Kaline Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,150
|Mckays Mill Sec 25
|Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$375
|Mckays Mill Sec 25
|Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000
|Sneed Forest Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 76
|2421 Foxhaven Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$805,000
|Eagles Glen Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 82
|634 Gleneagle Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$7,750,000
|2050 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,775
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|7012 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5616 Carney Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$313,690
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7145 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$470,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1449 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$703,803
|Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54
|407 Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$514,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 130
|1533 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$780,000
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 111
|1207 Longstreet Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$879,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a Pb 60 Pg 74
|2508 Waldorf Ln
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$650,000
|Campbell Station Sec 6 Pb 33 Pg 24
|1087 Auldridge Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$759,900
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 15
|84 Truman Rd E
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,180,000
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 10
|9108 Barred Owl Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$400,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51
|1101 Downs Blvd #110
|Franklin
|37064
|$131,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|767 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,050,000
|Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 51
|1418 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,145,000
|Arrington Retreat Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 137
|262 Rock Cress Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,349,900
|Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 57
|7031 Starnes Creek Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$507,500
|Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110
|2777 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000
|Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 109
|505 Abbey Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,261,898
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7915 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$829,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 46 Pg 81
|2009 Callaway Park Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5156 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$815,000
|Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 45
|6381 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,275,000
|Keystone Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 10
|1515 Keystone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Lynnwood Downs Pb 58 Pg 101
|3038 Smith Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$639,900
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130
|4035 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000
|7945 Oscar Green Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,200,000
|5454 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,095,000
|Barclay Place Rev 3 Pb 54 Pg 113
|309 Caysens Square Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000
|Burkitt Village Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 144
|4785 Kintore Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$702,011
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9030 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$536,000
|Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 28 Pg 23
|1805 Tanner Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,644,985
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|7006 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|Chester Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 106
|7105 Red Maple Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$23,750,000
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1
|Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,324,766
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|1019 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$439,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000
|Generals Retreat Pb 4333 Pg 472
|139 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8940 Calendula Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,332,300
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2202 Paden Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,141,445
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7217 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$615,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 85 Block F
|310 Mercury Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$634,500
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8368 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$834,660
|Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133
|7502 Shoal Mill Pt
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,017,700
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1018 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7212 Hanworth St
|Fairview
|37062
|$635,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1939 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$864,500
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec31 Pb 69 Pg 36
|619 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$224,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|4006 Forestside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$755,860
|Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 134
|7414 Twill Heights Loop
|Fairview
|37062
|$440,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|1012 Legrand Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,100,000
|Williamson Est Pb 3 Pg 50
|502 Mcclanahan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,735,000
|Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 38
|1811 Legacy Cove Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$725,000
|106 Buford St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,469,407
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5005 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Lake Colonial Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 88
|1014 Valley Forge Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$585,000
|Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 58
|1023 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,975,000
|Annandale Sec 10 Pb 54 Pg 100
|9303 Exton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$975,000
|1787 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,309,500
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113
|106 Whiteside Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,900
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69
|2091 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,774,900
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4742 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$715,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8
|2112 English Garden Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$800,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 41
|3783 Wareham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$975,000
|Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 5
|804 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,320,000
|Trace End Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 45
|120 Trace End Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$975,500
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-b Pb 16 Pg 113
|355 Glendower Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1024 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$710,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 34
|1355 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2 Pb 67 Pg 20
|3010 Grunion Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,280,000
|Watkins Creek Sec 3 Pb 41 Pg 55
|3444 Stagecoach Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$965,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1030 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a Pb 58 Pg 41
|2621 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$770,000
|Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37
|1059 Cantwell Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$701,800
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3011 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,170,000
|Fox Hollow Farms
|34 Fox Vale Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$725,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 27 Pg 81
|279 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Shadow Creek @ Pb 32 Pg 24
|412 Enclave Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,295,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43
|5401 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$405,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 59
|2915 Sams Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000
|Hawks View Pb 82 Pg 94
|3120 Hawks View Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Lewis Aita Pb 1 Pg 93
|1811 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$395,000
|Natchez Valley Ph 2 Pb 27 Pg 54
|1091 Natchez Valley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$770,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57 Block B
|109 Carolyn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Blossom Park Pb 61 Pg 61
|3036 Blossom Trail Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$549,900
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C009
|1522 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$699,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|2019 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$701,094
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|785 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,081,883
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8009 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,641,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|206 Morning Mist Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,075,000
|Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150
|8162 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
