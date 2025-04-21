Williamson County Property Transfers March 31, 2025

See where houses and property sold from March 31 to April 4, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$789,950Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 413120 Hazelton DrThompsons Station37179
$559,900Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 932810 Washington CtThompsons Station37179
$625,000Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 1111435 Southampton CtFranklin37064
$743,000Bluebird Hollow Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 33003 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$335,000West End Circle Pb 1 Pg 49617 West End CirFranklin37064
$760,000Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 14 Pg 131225 Cavalcade CirFranklin37069
$2,608,225Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 1315101 Yale CtBrentwood37027
$1,130,000In-a-vale Est Sec 3 Pb 9 Pg 37760 Dairy LnBrentwood37027
$1,392,500Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130720 Amberwood PlNashville37221
$225,000265 -a Forest TrlBrentwood37027
$2,000,0008049 Horton HwyArrington37014
$3,015,0008241 Malachi LnArrington37014
$740,000Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61904 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$1,489,668Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892033 Vail TrNolensville37135
$575,000Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 674002 Marion DrSpring Hill37174
$690,000Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1 Pb 53 Pg 37310 Byron WayFranklin37064
$583,500Jones Lucien Pb 84 Pg 1027170 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$665,000Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327237 Richvale DrFairview37062
$1,975,000River Landing Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 57833 Highgrove CirFranklin37069
$1,329,854Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111455 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$487,890Tap Root Hills Sec2 Pb 68 Pg 192031 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$9,532,158Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$859,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171018 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$1,720,000Wetherbrooke Sec 1 Pb 51 Pg 40903 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$825,000Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 1391007 Lookout Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$699,840Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255030 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,260,980Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111491 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$568,000Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 16 Pg 29100 Crestfield PlFranklin37064
$912,429Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143641 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$625,081Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685056 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$2,254,627Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1397019 Congress DrFranklin37064
$2,125,000Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497100 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$4,050,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547516 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$1,450,000Fountainhead Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 57802 Quail Valley DrBrentwood37027
$2,400,000Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1109203 Bradbury CtBrentwood37027
$1,080,000Hallbrook Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 538208 Spring Valley DrBrentwood37027
$709,000Winterset Woods Sec 4-b Pb 44 Pg 1282017 Universe CtNolensville37135
$600,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 1301548 Nickelby PlaceArrington37014
$947,825June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69497 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$660,000Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 1111729 Fieldcrest CirFranklin Rn 37064
$3,659,335Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1249803 Hartwick CtBrentwood37027
$600,000Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 1304041 Williford WaySpring Hill37174
$799,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171060 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$915,000Whitney Park Ph1 Pb 61 Pg 140143 Whitney Park DrNolensville37139
$724,930Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1258025 Chardon StFranklin37067
$1,100,000344 Franklin RdFranklin37069
$1,646,600Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921049 William StFranklin37064
$285,000York3097 Old Murfreesboro RdCollege Grove37046
$484,000Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26603 Spokane CtFranklin37069
$575,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238087 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$1,615,000Durham Manor Pb 46 Pg 1482404 Durham Manor DrFranklin37064
$649,000Lynhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block F1168 Brookwood AveFranklin37064
$2,600,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478467 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$2,000,000Black Hawk Pb 40 Pg 275512 Hawks Landing DrArrington37014
$475,0002141 Kidd RdNolensville37135
$1,463,868Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067925 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$1,680,000Inglehame Farms Sec 7 Pb 53 Pg 1311824 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$2,065,000Magnolia Vale Est Pb 38 Pg 1311056 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$490,000Hard Bargain611 Mt Hope StFranklin37064
$625,600Andover Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 78150 Stanwick DrFranklin37067
$620,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033209 Calvin CtFranklin37064
$2,050,000Carpenter Carrico Pb 70 Pg 956929 Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$1,350,000Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 1415021 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$6,715,000Buck Pb 71 Pg 255190 Old Harding RdFranklin37064
$670,000Ballenger Farms Ph 3 Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 521295 Creekside DrNolensville37135
$899,900Bridgemore Village Sec4a Pb 60 Pg 1143634 Martins Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,525,000Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 1476044 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$620,000Traditions Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 1381962 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$100,0002992 Mccanless RdNolensville37135
$1,099,900High Park Hill Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 1145208 Kaline Pvt DrArrington37014
$3,150Mckays Mill Sec 25Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$375Mckays Mill Sec 25Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$1,050,000Sneed Forest Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 762421 Foxhaven DrFranklin37069
$805,000Eagles Glen Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 82634 Gleneagle LnFranklin37067
$7,750,0002050 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,300,775Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1477012 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$1,125,000Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745616 Carney LnFranklin37064
$313,690Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817145 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$470,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241449 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$703,803Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54407 Roberts StFranklin37064
$514,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 1301533 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$780,000Brentwood Hills Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1111207 Longstreet CirBrentwood37027
$879,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a Pb 60 Pg 742508 Waldorf LnThompson Station37179
$650,000Campbell Station Sec 6 Pb 33 Pg 241087 Auldridge DrSpring Hill37174
$759,900Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 1584 Truman Rd EFranklin37064
$1,180,000Clovercroft Preserve Sec 1 Pb 65 Pg 109108 Barred Owl DrBrentwood37027
$400,000Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 511101 Downs Blvd #110Franklin37064
$131,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69767 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$1,050,000Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 511418 Arrowhead DrBrentwood37027
$1,145,000Arrington Retreat Sec5 Pb 66 Pg 137262 Rock Cress RdNolensville37135
$1,349,900Starnes Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 577031 Starnes Creek BlvdFranklin37064
$507,500Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1102777 Iroquois DrThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 109505 Abbey DrBrentwood37027
$1,261,898Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067915 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$829,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b Pb 46 Pg 812009 Callaway Park PlThompsons Station37179
$475,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525156 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$815,000Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 456381 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$1,275,000Keystone Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 101515 Keystone DrFranklin37064
$1,350,000Lynnwood Downs Pb 58 Pg 1013038 Smith LnFranklin37067
$639,900Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 1304035 Williford WaySpring Hill37174
$1,100,0007945 Oscar Green RdFranklin37069
$1,200,0005454 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$1,095,000Barclay Place Rev 3 Pb 54 Pg 113309 Caysens Square LnFranklin37064
$835,000Burkitt Village Ph6 Pb 64 Pg 1444785 Kintore DrNolensville37135
$702,011Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79030 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$536,000Witt Hill Sec 2 Pb 28 Pg 231805 Tanner CtSpring Hill37174
$1,644,985Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1477006 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$300,000Chester Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 1067105 Red Maple CtFairview37062
$23,750,000Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$1,324,766Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 691019 Congress DrFranklin37067
$439,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1083000 Vintage Green Ln 103Franklin37064
$580,000Generals Retreat Pb 4333 Pg 472139 Generals Retreat PlFranklin37064
$2,500,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478940 Calendula LnCollege Grove37046
$1,332,300Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082202 Paden RdNolensville37135
$1,141,445Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827217 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$615,000Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 85 Block F310 Mercury DrFranklin37064
$634,500Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528368 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$834,660Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 1337502 Shoal Mill PtFairview37062
$1,017,700Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311018 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$800,000Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407212 Hanworth StFairview37062
$635,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071939 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$864,500Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec31 Pb 69 Pg 36619 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$224,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1474006 Forestside DrFranklin37064
$755,860Richvale Ph3 Pb 79 Pg 1347414 Twill Heights LoopFairview37062
$440,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1471012 Legrand AveFranklin37064
$4,100,000Williamson Est Pb 3 Pg 50502 Mcclanahan DrBrentwood37027
$1,735,000Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 381811 Legacy Cove LnBrentwood37027
$725,000106 Buford StFranklin37064
$2,469,407Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145005 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064
$1,300,000Lake Colonial Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 881014 Valley Forge DrArrington37014
$585,000Williamson Square Pb 81 Pg 581023 Harmony Hills Pvt DrFranklin37064
$2,975,000Annandale Sec 10 Pb 54 Pg 1009303 Exton LnBrentwood37027
$975,0001787 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$1,309,500Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113106 Whiteside CtFranklin37064
$899,900Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 692091 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$1,774,900Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374742 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$715,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 82112 English Garden WayThompsons Station37179
$800,000Tollgate Village Sec 13-b Pb 57 Pg 413783 Wareham DrThompsons Station37179
$975,000Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 5804 Davis DrBrentwood37027
$1,320,000Trace End Est Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 45120 Trace End DrFranklin37069
$975,500Forrest Crossing Sec 9-b Pb 16 Pg 113355 Glendower PlFranklin37064
$799,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171024 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$710,000Spring Hill Place Sec 7 Pb 45 Pg 341355 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$735,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2 Pb 67 Pg 203010 Grunion LnSpring Hill37174
$1,280,000Watkins Creek Sec 3 Pb 41 Pg 553444 Stagecoach DrFranklin37067
$965,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971030 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$725,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a Pb 58 Pg 412621 Paddock Park DrThompsons Station37179
$770,000Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 371059 Cantwell PlSpring Hill37174
$701,800Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393011 William StFranklin37064
$2,170,000Fox Hollow Farms34 Fox Vale LnNashville37221
$725,000Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 27 Pg 81279 Stonehaven CirFranklin37064
$950,000Shadow Creek @ Pb 32 Pg 24412 Enclave CtBrentwood37027
$1,295,000Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 435401 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$405,000Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 25 Pg 592915 Sams CtSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000Hawks View Pb 82 Pg 943120 Hawks View Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,000,000Lewis Aita Pb 1 Pg 931811 Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$395,000Natchez Valley Ph 2 Pb 27 Pg 541091 Natchez Valley LnFranklin37064
$770,000Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57 Block B109 Carolyn AveFranklin37064
$1,300,000Blossom Park Pb 61 Pg 613036 Blossom Trail LnFranklin37064
$549,900Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 19 Pg 14 Block C0091522 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$699,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 362019 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$701,094June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69785 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$1,081,883Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068009 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$1,641,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96206 Morning Mist LnFranklin37064
$2,075,000Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 1508162 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046

