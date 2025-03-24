Williamson County Property Transfers March 3, 2025

See where houses and property sold from March 3-7, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $310,000 Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130 250 Chestnut Ln Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 28 1518 Lurah Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $825,000 Zf Spv Llc Pb 83 Pg 124 5661 Leipers Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,240,000 Hatcher George Pb 32 Pg 56 4008 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Fair Farm Pb 84 Pg 121 3101 Fair Farm Pvt Way Arrington 37014 $980,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 20 1579 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $729,900 Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 94 2011 Barclay Ln Franklin 37064 $1,465,000 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7404 Leelee Dr Franklin 37064 $899,000 Creekstone Commons Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 10 443 Valley View Dr Franklin 37064 $815,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 9 Pb 51 Pg 147 1391 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,317,584 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5069 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $588,000 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 328 Buckwood Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $635,000 Silver Stream Farm Sec 5 Pb 51 Pg 62 2311 Trivaca Ct Nolensville 37135 $759,000 Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 144 6065 Stone Cliff Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $819,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 138 2557 Westerham Way Thompsons Station 37179 $2,585,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8077 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,824,750 Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 65 2129 Summer Hill Cir Franklin 37064 $1,189,000 Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90 229 Waterbury Cir Franklin 37067 $900,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 12 Pb 59 Pg 79 118 Hobbs Dr Franklin 37064 $1,635,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 1418 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,189,500 Molly Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $800,000 Falls Grove Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 100 7046 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $350,000 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103 1220 Mallard Dr Franklin 37064 $849,999 Falls Grove Sec 4 Pb 68 Pg 113 6714 Edgemore Dr College Grove 37046 $1,050,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 11 Pb 22 Pg 71 9444 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,609,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18 122 Barlow Dr Franklin 37064 $753,540 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 473 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,650,000 4362 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $6,160,000 Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86 7243 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $286,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8034 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,398,385 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7931 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $579,900 Cameron Farms Sec 7-a Pb 30 Pg 116 2584 Milton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,600,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec V Pb 26 Pg 150 306 Rothwell Pl Franklin 37069 $325,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7119 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,178,700 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3024 William St Franklin 37064 $1,511,300 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7084 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,332,540 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1443 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $213,000 Kenaum Jimmy Prop Pb 32 Pg 49 1770 Warren Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $627,900 Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28 405 Chatsworth Ct Franklin 37064 $767,218 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9125 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,520,000 Chevoit Hills Pb 23 Pg 81 9307 Chevoit Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 137 6817 Chatterton Dr College Grove 37046 $699,618 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 501 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,443,000 Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21 112 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $875,000 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 91 6762 Walnut Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,125,000 Mid Tenn Marble Pb 78 Pg 112 7403 Cumberland Dr Fairview 37062 $350,000 Nashville Barrel And Drum Pb 50 Pg 30 7391 Cumberland Dr Fairview 37062 $527,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142 514 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $340,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7131 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,135,000 7656 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $660,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 52 Pg 150 2623 Westerham Way Thompsons Station 37179 $1,570,000 Layman Pb 26 Pg 128 2805 Leonard Creek Ln Arrington 37014 $481,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 306 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $500,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114 1163 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Fones William Pb 82 Pg 77 5775 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $758,000 Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88 530 Eden Park Dr Franklin 37067 $335,000 Leavitt Ridge Pb 38 Pg 52 7123 Lyric Ln Franklin 37064 $1,249,000 River Oaks Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 60 6223 Milbrook Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,200,000 891 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $1,005,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40 401 Cardova Dr Franklin 37067 $87,500 Jones Lucien Pb 84 Pg 102 7206 Hidden Lake Dr Fairview 37062 $1,430,000 St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22 5608 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $479,900 Franklin Green Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 129 3139 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $445,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 31 Pg 83 1620 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $539,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3045 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $817,500 Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 24 Pg 147 222 Lighthouse Ter Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Horton Hwy Inv Llc Pb 44 Pg 22 8092 Horton Hwy Arrington 37014 $1,050,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99 7084 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,180,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127 9659 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,937,000 Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 172 5221 Heathrow Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $679,285 Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133 7219 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $850,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 43 Pg 25 1503 Red Oak Dr Brentwood 37027 $839,000 Westhaven Sec 15 Rev 2 Pb 53 Pg 150 138 Prospect Ave Franklin 37064 $649,900 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51 229 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $650,000 Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28 602 Ballington Dr Franklin 37064 $1,322,500 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1209 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $880,000 Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137 104 Jill Ct Franklin 37064 $1,164,540 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7055 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $505,000 Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147 1178 Mccoury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $415,000 Equity Tr Co Custodian Pb 69 Pg 3 7103 B Kyles Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $1,050,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35 342 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $1,515,000 Westhaven Sec 19 Pb 48 Pg 23 1410 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $399,900 River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C080 193 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,062,500 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17 109 Abercairn Dr Franklin 37064 $564,900 Franklin Green Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 3 3209 Dark Woods Dr Franklin 37064 $479,801 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7020 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $493,297 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9027 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $725,000 Avalon Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 7 202 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $779,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3311 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,255,000 Brookfield Sec 1-a Pb 28 Pg 31 2221 Brookfield Dr Brentwood 37027 $440,000 2135 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $1,900,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29 6265 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $425,000 Braxton Bend Ph 3 Pb 47 Pg 87 7200 Braxton Bend Dr Fairview 37062 $430,000 Cherokee Hills Ph 2 Pb 28 Pg 39 7555 Cherokee Hills Rd Fairview 37062 $500,000 Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16 204 Siegert Place Pvt Nolensville 37135 $460,000 Station South Pb 13 Pg 78 4714 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $1,325,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 12 1045 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $425,000 Meadow Wood Place Pb 33 Pg 9 7002 Farley Ct Fairview 37062 $2,350,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk $2,925,000 Leipers Valley Pb 71 Pg 114 3609 Leipers Valley Trl Franklin 37064 $715,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 63 Pg 17 1036 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $365,990 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7155 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $925,000 Carriage Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 139 1726 Carriage Ct Brentwood 37027 $24,000 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 1000 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000 Temple Hills The Links Pb 33 Pg 3 720 Wild Timber Ct Franklin 37069 $1,429,900 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 7027 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $1,200,000 Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 143 2181 Albany Dr Franklin 37067 $3,325,000 Casseri Amy Loring 2181 S Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $632,888 Wades Grove Sec16 Pb 67 Pg 7 9046 Wheeler Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,339,466 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1437 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $674,900 Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36 342 Astor Way Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104 2023 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $170,000 2017 Mangrum Family Trust Pb 82 Pg 148 Valley Rd Fairview 37062 $990,000 Winterset Woods Sec 6 Pb 56 Pg 106 504 Fort Lee Ct Nolensville 37135 $845,000 Temple Hills Sec 10-a Pb 10 Pg 85 309 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $1,916,260 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7284 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $4,000,000 Troubadour Sec10 Pb 81 Pg 25 9030 Haggard Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $1,279,000 Cottonport Plantation Pb 17 Pg 70 9310 Grist Mill Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,025,000 Echo Pb 80 Pg 122 1715 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $865,180 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 503 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,129,784 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8025 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $1,637,500 Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 63 9124 Brentmeade Blvd Brentwood 37027 $399,900 Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132 2807 Faith Ln Spring Hill 37174 $297,000 Fairview 7111 Adams Dr Fairview 37062 $926,300 Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86 1111 Madison Mill Dr Nolensville 37135 $452,700 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 1012 Wynn Cir Franklin 37064 $473,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147 1804 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $675,000 Cleburne Addn Pb 55 Pg 32 120 Cleburne St Franklin 37069 $790,000 Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 56 Pg 98 1033 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $4,050,000 Witherspoon Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 56 9243 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 $549,900 2101 Branford Place 104 Thompsons Station 37179 $570,000 2101 Branford Place 204 Thompsons Station 37179 $1,550,000 Stonebridge Park Sec 3 Pb 34 Pg 83 407 Brickenhall Dr Franklin 37069 $450,000 Wyngate Est Ph 3 Pb 24 Pg 80 2063 Prescott Way Spring Hill 37174 $729,990 Benevento East Ph4 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 74 7010 San Gilberto Ct Spring Hill 37174 $307,500 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C006 601 Boyd Mill Ave #a-6 Franklin 37064 $509,000 Sutherland Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 155 2847 Jesse Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $699,900 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108 615 Tynebrae Dr Franklin 37064 $688,667 James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block C 200 James Ave Franklin 37064 $715,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108 638 Tynebrae Dr Franklin 37064 $1,575,000 Gordon Jacob And Amy Pb 65 Pg 99 1845 Savannah Springs Dr Franklin 37064 $439,600 Wyngate Est Ph 3 Pb 24 Pg 80 2065 Prescott Way Spring Hill 37174 $890,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94 207 Heathstone Cir Franklin 37069 $1,510,000 Robin Hood Est Pb 2 Pg 104 317 Robinhood Rd Brentwood 37027 $810,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec24 Pb 61 Pg 68 2025 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,175,000 1365 Kittrell Rd Franklin 37064 $660,000 Wades Grove Sec10 Pb 61 Pg 148 5005 Speight St Spring Hill 37174 $1,359,566 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 2025 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,334,142 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7087 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,550,000 3893 Perkins Rd Thompson Station 37179 $800,000 Vella Kimberly Pb 82 Pg 42 9626 Stanfield Rd Brentwood 37027

