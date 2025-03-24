Williamson County Property Transfers March 3, 2025

See where houses and property sold from March 3-7, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$310,000Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130250 Chestnut LnFranklin37064
$1,750,000Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 281518 Lurah Pvt LnFranklin37064
$825,000Zf Spv Llc Pb 83 Pg 1245661 Leipers Creek RdFranklin37064
$1,240,000Hatcher George Pb 32 Pg 564008 Arno RdFranklin37064
$1,350,000Fair Farm Pb 84 Pg 1213101 Fair Farm Pvt WayArrington37014
$980,000Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 201579 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$729,900Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 942011 Barclay LnFranklin37064
$1,465,000Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507404 Leelee DrFranklin37064
$899,000Creekstone Commons Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 10443 Valley View DrFranklin37064
$815,000Spring Hill Place Sec 9 Pb 51 Pg 1471391 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$1,317,584Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685069 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$588,000Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142328 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$635,000Silver Stream Farm Sec 5 Pb 51 Pg 622311 Trivaca CtNolensville37135
$759,000Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 1446065 Stone Cliff Pvt LnFranklin37064
$819,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 1382557 Westerham WayThompsons Station37179
$2,585,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118077 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,824,750Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 652129 Summer Hill CirFranklin37064
$1,189,000Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90229 Waterbury CirFranklin37067
$900,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 12 Pb 59 Pg 79118 Hobbs DrFranklin37064
$1,635,000Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 401418 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$1,189,500Molly Hollow RdNolensville37135
$800,000Falls Grove Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 1007046 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$350,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031220 Mallard DrFranklin37064
$849,999Falls Grove Sec 4 Pb 68 Pg 1136714 Edgemore DrCollege Grove37046
$1,050,000Raintree Forest So Sec 11 Pb 22 Pg 719444 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$1,609,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18122 Barlow DrFranklin37064
$753,540June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69473 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,650,0004362 Arno RdFranklin37064
$6,160,000Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 867243 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$286,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478034 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$1,398,385Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067931 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$579,900Cameron Farms Sec 7-a Pb 30 Pg 1162584 Milton LnThompsons Station37179
$1,600,000Fieldstone Farms Sec V Pb 26 Pg 150306 Rothwell PlFranklin37069
$325,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817119 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,178,700Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393024 William StFranklin37064
$1,511,300Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247084 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,332,540Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111443 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$213,000Kenaum Jimmy Prop Pb 32 Pg 491770 Warren Hollow RdNolensville37135
$627,900Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28405 Chatsworth CtFranklin37064
$767,218Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79125 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,520,000Chevoit Hills Pb 23 Pg 819307 Chevoit DrBrentwood37027
$1,300,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 1376817 Chatterton DrCollege Grove37046
$699,618June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69501 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,443,000Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21112 Addison AveFranklin37064
$875,000Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 916762 Walnut Hills DrBrentwood37027
$4,125,000Mid Tenn Marble Pb 78 Pg 1127403 Cumberland DrFairview37062
$350,000Nashville Barrel And Drum Pb 50 Pg 307391 Cumberland DrFairview37062
$527,000Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142514 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$340,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817131 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,135,0007656 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$660,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 52 Pg 1502623 Westerham WayThompsons Station37179
$1,570,000Layman Pb 26 Pg 1282805 Leonard Creek LnArrington37014
$481,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29306 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$500,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 1141163 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$1,400,000Fones William Pb 82 Pg 775775 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$758,000Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88530 Eden Park DrFranklin37067
$335,000Leavitt Ridge Pb 38 Pg 527123 Lyric LnFranklin37064
$1,249,000River Oaks Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 606223 Milbrook RdBrentwood37027
$2,200,000891 Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$1,005,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40401 Cardova DrFranklin37067
$87,500Jones Lucien Pb 84 Pg 1027206 Hidden Lake DrFairview37062
$1,430,000St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 225608 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$479,900Franklin Green Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1293139 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$445,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 31 Pg 831620 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$539,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513045 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$817,500Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 24 Pg 147222 Lighthouse TerFranklin37064
$1,350,000Horton Hwy Inv Llc Pb 44 Pg 228092 Horton HwyArrington37014
$1,050,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 997084 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$1,180,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 1279659 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$1,937,000Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 1725221 Heathrow Hills DrBrentwood37027
$679,285Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 1337219 Richvale DrFairview37062
$850,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 43 Pg 251503 Red Oak DrBrentwood37027
$839,000Westhaven Sec 15 Rev 2 Pb 53 Pg 150138 Prospect AveFranklin37064
$649,900Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51229 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$650,000Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28602 Ballington DrFranklin37064
$1,322,500Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351209 Luckett RdNashville37221
$880,000Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137104 Jill CtFranklin37064
$1,164,540Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117055 Bolton StFranklin37064
$505,000Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 1471178 Mccoury LnSpring Hill37174
$415,000Equity Tr Co Custodian Pb 69 Pg 37103 B Kyles Creek RdFairview37062
$1,050,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35342 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$1,515,000Westhaven Sec 19 Pb 48 Pg 231410 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$399,900River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C080193 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$1,062,500Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17109 Abercairn DrFranklin37064
$564,900Franklin Green Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 33209 Dark Woods DrFranklin37064
$479,801Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357020 Sully CtFairview37062
$493,297Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369027 Ada WayFairview37062
$725,000Avalon Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 7202 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$779,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753311 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$1,255,000Brookfield Sec 1-a Pb 28 Pg 312221 Brookfield DrBrentwood37027
$440,0002135 Osburn RdArrington37014
$1,900,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 296265 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$425,000Braxton Bend Ph 3 Pb 47 Pg 877200 Braxton Bend DrFairview37062
$430,000Cherokee Hills Ph 2 Pb 28 Pg 397555 Cherokee Hills RdFairview37062
$500,000Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16204 Siegert Place PvtNolensville37135
$460,000Station South Pb 13 Pg 784714 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$1,325,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 121045 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$425,000Meadow Wood Place Pb 33 Pg 97002 Farley CtFairview37062
$2,350,000Carters4268 Columbia Pk
$2,925,000Leipers Valley Pb 71 Pg 1143609 Leipers Valley TrlFranklin37064
$715,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 63 Pg 171036 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$365,990Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817155 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$925,000Carriage Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 1391726 Carriage CtBrentwood37027
$24,000Buckner Crossing Sec 21000 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000Temple Hills The Links Pb 33 Pg 3720 Wild Timber CtFranklin37069
$1,429,900Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 27027 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$1,200,000Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 1432181 Albany DrFranklin37067
$3,325,000Casseri Amy Loring2181 S Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$632,888Wades Grove Sec16 Pb 67 Pg 79046 Wheeler DrSpring Hill37174
$1,339,466Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111437 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$674,900Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36342 Astor WayFranklin37064
$1,150,000Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 1042023 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$170,0002017 Mangrum Family Trust Pb 82 Pg 148Valley RdFairview37062
$990,000Winterset Woods Sec 6 Pb 56 Pg 106504 Fort Lee CtNolensville37135
$845,000Temple Hills Sec 10-a Pb 10 Pg 85309 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$1,916,260Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507284 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$4,000,000Troubadour Sec10 Pb 81 Pg 259030 Haggard Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$1,279,000Cottonport Plantation Pb 17 Pg 709310 Grist Mill CtBrentwood37027
$1,025,000Echo Pb 80 Pg 1221715 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$865,180June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69503 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,129,784Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068025 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$1,637,500Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 639124 Brentmeade BlvdBrentwood37027
$399,900Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 1322807 Faith LnSpring Hill37174
$297,000Fairview7111 Adams DrFairview37062
$926,300Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 861111 Madison Mill DrNolensville37135
$452,700Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1171012 Wynn CirFranklin37064
$473,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 1471804 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$675,000Cleburne Addn Pb 55 Pg 32120 Cleburne StFranklin37069
$790,000Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 56 Pg 981033 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$4,050,000Witherspoon Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 569243 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027
$549,9002101 Branford Place 104Thompsons Station37179
$570,0002101 Branford Place 204Thompsons Station37179
$1,550,000Stonebridge Park Sec 3 Pb 34 Pg 83407 Brickenhall DrFranklin37069
$450,000Wyngate Est Ph 3 Pb 24 Pg 802063 Prescott WaySpring Hill37174
$729,990Benevento East Ph4 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 747010 San Gilberto CtSpring Hill37174
$307,500Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C006601 Boyd Mill Ave #a-6Franklin37064
$509,000Sutherland Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 1552847 Jesse CtThompsons Station37179
$699,900Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108615 Tynebrae DrFranklin37064
$688,667James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block C200 James AveFranklin37064
$715,000Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108638 Tynebrae DrFranklin37064
$1,575,000Gordon Jacob And Amy Pb 65 Pg 991845 Savannah Springs DrFranklin37064
$439,600Wyngate Est Ph 3 Pb 24 Pg 802065 Prescott WaySpring Hill37174
$890,000Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94207 Heathstone CirFranklin37069
$1,510,000Robin Hood Est Pb 2 Pg 104317 Robinhood RdBrentwood37027
$810,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec24 Pb 61 Pg 682025 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$1,175,0001365 Kittrell RdFranklin37064
$660,000Wades Grove Sec10 Pb 61 Pg 1485005 Speight StSpring Hill37174
$1,359,566Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 692025 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,334,142Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247087 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,550,0003893 Perkins RdThompson Station37179
$800,000Vella Kimberly Pb 82 Pg 429626 Stanfield RdBrentwood37027

