Williamson County Property Transfers March 3, 2025

See where houses and property sold from March 3-7, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$310,000
|Pleasant Hill Est Pb 27 Pg 130
|250 Chestnut Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Sawyers Creek Pb 84 Pg 28
|1518 Lurah Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|Zf Spv Llc Pb 83 Pg 124
|5661 Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,240,000
|Hatcher George Pb 32 Pg 56
|4008 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Fair Farm Pb 84 Pg 121
|3101 Fair Farm Pvt Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$980,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 20
|1579 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$729,900
|Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 94
|2011 Barclay Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,465,000
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7404 Leelee Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,000
|Creekstone Commons Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 10
|443 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 9 Pb 51 Pg 147
|1391 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,317,584
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5069 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$588,000
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|328 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$635,000
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 5 Pb 51 Pg 62
|2311 Trivaca Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$759,000
|Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 144
|6065 Stone Cliff Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$819,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 138
|2557 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,585,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8077 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,824,750
|Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 65
|2129 Summer Hill Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,189,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90
|229 Waterbury Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$900,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 12 Pb 59 Pg 79
|118 Hobbs Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,635,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|1418 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,189,500
|Molly Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000
|Falls Grove Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 100
|7046 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$350,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1220 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,999
|Falls Grove Sec 4 Pb 68 Pg 113
|6714 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,050,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 11 Pb 22 Pg 71
|9444 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,609,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18 Pb 66 Pg 18
|122 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$753,540
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|473 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,650,000
|4362 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,160,000
|Starnes Creek Sec4 Pb 84 Pg 86
|7243 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$286,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8034 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,398,385
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7931 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$579,900
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-a Pb 30 Pg 116
|2584 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,600,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V Pb 26 Pg 150
|306 Rothwell Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$325,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7119 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,178,700
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3024 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,511,300
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7084 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,332,540
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1443 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$213,000
|Kenaum Jimmy Prop Pb 32 Pg 49
|1770 Warren Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$627,900
|Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28
|405 Chatsworth Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$767,218
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9125 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,520,000
|Chevoit Hills Pb 23 Pg 81
|9307 Chevoit Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 137
|6817 Chatterton Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$699,618
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|501 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,443,000
|Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21
|112 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 91
|6762 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,125,000
|Mid Tenn Marble Pb 78 Pg 112
|7403 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$350,000
|Nashville Barrel And Drum Pb 50 Pg 30
|7391 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$527,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142
|514 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$340,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7131 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,135,000
|7656 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$660,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 Pb 52 Pg 150
|2623 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,570,000
|Layman Pb 26 Pg 128
|2805 Leonard Creek Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$481,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|306 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114
|1163 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Fones William Pb 82 Pg 77
|5775 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$758,000
|Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88
|530 Eden Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$335,000
|Leavitt Ridge Pb 38 Pg 52
|7123 Lyric Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,249,000
|River Oaks Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 60
|6223 Milbrook Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,200,000
|891 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,005,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40
|401 Cardova Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$87,500
|Jones Lucien Pb 84 Pg 102
|7206 Hidden Lake Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,430,000
|St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22
|5608 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$479,900
|Franklin Green Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 129
|3139 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$445,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 31 Pg 83
|1620 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$539,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3045 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$817,500
|Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 24 Pg 147
|222 Lighthouse Ter
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Horton Hwy Inv Llc Pb 44 Pg 22
|8092 Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,050,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99
|7084 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,180,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127
|9659 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,937,000
|Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 172
|5221 Heathrow Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$679,285
|Richvale Ph2 Pb 79 Pg 133
|7219 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$850,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 43 Pg 25
|1503 Red Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$839,000
|Westhaven Sec 15 Rev 2 Pb 53 Pg 150
|138 Prospect Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$649,900
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51
|229 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000
|Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28
|602 Ballington Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,322,500
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1209 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$880,000
|Polk Place Sec 10 Pb 32 Pg 137
|104 Jill Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,164,540
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7055 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$505,000
|Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147
|1178 Mccoury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$415,000
|Equity Tr Co Custodian Pb 69 Pg 3
|7103 B Kyles Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,050,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35
|342 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,515,000
|Westhaven Sec 19 Pb 48 Pg 23
|1410 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$399,900
|River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C080
|193 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,062,500
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17
|109 Abercairn Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$564,900
|Franklin Green Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 3
|3209 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$479,801
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7020 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$493,297
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9027 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$725,000
|Avalon Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 7
|202 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$779,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3311 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,255,000
|Brookfield Sec 1-a Pb 28 Pg 31
|2221 Brookfield Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$440,000
|2135 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,900,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29
|6265 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$425,000
|Braxton Bend Ph 3 Pb 47 Pg 87
|7200 Braxton Bend Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$430,000
|Cherokee Hills Ph 2 Pb 28 Pg 39
|7555 Cherokee Hills Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$500,000
|Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16
|204 Siegert Place Pvt
|Nolensville
|37135
|$460,000
|Station South Pb 13 Pg 78
|4714 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,325,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 12
|1045 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Meadow Wood Place Pb 33 Pg 9
|7002 Farley Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,350,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|$2,925,000
|Leipers Valley Pb 71 Pg 114
|3609 Leipers Valley Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 63 Pg 17
|1036 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$365,990
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7155 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$925,000
|Carriage Hills Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 139
|1726 Carriage Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$24,000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2
|1000 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000
|Temple Hills The Links Pb 33 Pg 3
|720 Wild Timber Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,429,900
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|7027 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,200,000
|Albany Pointe Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 143
|2181 Albany Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,325,000
|Casseri Amy Loring
|2181 S Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$632,888
|Wades Grove Sec16 Pb 67 Pg 7
|9046 Wheeler Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,339,466
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1437 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$674,900
|Rogersshire Sec 4 Pb 28 Pg 36
|342 Astor Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104
|2023 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$170,000
|2017 Mangrum Family Trust Pb 82 Pg 148
|Valley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$990,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 6 Pb 56 Pg 106
|504 Fort Lee Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$845,000
|Temple Hills Sec 10-a Pb 10 Pg 85
|309 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,916,260
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7284 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,000,000
|Troubadour Sec10 Pb 81 Pg 25
|9030 Haggard Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,279,000
|Cottonport Plantation Pb 17 Pg 70
|9310 Grist Mill Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,025,000
|Echo Pb 80 Pg 122
|1715 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$865,180
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|503 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,129,784
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8025 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,637,500
|Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 63
|9124 Brentmeade Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$399,900
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132
|2807 Faith Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$297,000
|Fairview
|7111 Adams Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$926,300
|Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86
|1111 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$452,700
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|1012 Wynn Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$473,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147
|1804 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$675,000
|Cleburne Addn Pb 55 Pg 32
|120 Cleburne St
|Franklin
|37069
|$790,000
|Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 56 Pg 98
|1033 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,050,000
|Witherspoon Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 56
|9243 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$549,900
|2101 Branford Place 104
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$570,000
|2101 Branford Place 204
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,550,000
|Stonebridge Park Sec 3 Pb 34 Pg 83
|407 Brickenhall Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$450,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 3 Pb 24 Pg 80
|2063 Prescott Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$729,990
|Benevento East Ph4 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 74
|7010 San Gilberto Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$307,500
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C006
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #a-6
|Franklin
|37064
|$509,000
|Sutherland Sec 3 Pb 25 Pg 155
|2847 Jesse Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$699,900
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108
|615 Tynebrae Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$688,667
|James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block C
|200 James Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108
|638 Tynebrae Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,575,000
|Gordon Jacob And Amy Pb 65 Pg 99
|1845 Savannah Springs Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$439,600
|Wyngate Est Ph 3 Pb 24 Pg 80
|2065 Prescott Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$890,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94
|207 Heathstone Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,510,000
|Robin Hood Est Pb 2 Pg 104
|317 Robinhood Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$810,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec24 Pb 61 Pg 68
|2025 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000
|1365 Kittrell Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$660,000
|Wades Grove Sec10 Pb 61 Pg 148
|5005 Speight St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,359,566
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|2025 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,334,142
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7087 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,550,000
|3893 Perkins Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$800,000
|Vella Kimberly Pb 82 Pg 42
|9626 Stanfield Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
Please join our FREE Newsletter