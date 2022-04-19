Williamson County Property Transfers March 28

See where houses sold for March 28 through April 1, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,312,515.00
|Traditions Sec2
|1930 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,052,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3
|1102 Brentwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$55,000.00
|Cleveland Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$574,050.00
|Audubon Cove
|7336 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,100,100.00
|Telfair Ph1
|143 Telfair Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$380,000.00
|Lampley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,451,980.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4712 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$950,000.00
|7552 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,694,000.00
|Hampton Reserve Sec 1
|9559 Hampton Reserve Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,464,500.00
|Allens Green
|1736 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 6
|1512 Covington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9016 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,100,000.00
|Beech Grove Farms
|9571 Jockey Club Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$753,230.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3028 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$505,000.00
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1
|307 Connelly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$215,122.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1241 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$195,000.00
|Green Acres
|432 Green Acres Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,550,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 1
|1 Crooked Stick Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$747,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|209 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$665,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 6
|420 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 3
|2434 Adelaide Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$856,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3307 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$555,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec5
|3007 Blueberry Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$735,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b
|2776 Cloister Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$376,750.00
|Witt Hill Sec 2
|1726 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$770,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3231 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$349,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1204
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Westhaven Sec51
|1049 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37069
|$379,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1303
|Franklin
|37064
|$376,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1206
|Franklin
|37064
|$830,000.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|215 Kelbrook Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,025,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|907 N Meadow Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$950,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|208 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,070,000.00
|Grove Sec9
|8728 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,080,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7020 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$860,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 2
|1629 Fair House Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$275,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3025 & 3031 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,430,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 3
|5170 Colleton Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,079,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|338 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$888,088.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7183 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$137,250.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5017 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$73,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|300 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$740,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 11
|1323 Tilton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$510,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|253 Freedom Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$422,000.00
|Cadet Homes Sec 2
|119 Flintlock Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$323,080.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|817 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,663,167.00
|Crossroads South Sec 2
|308 Southgate Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$655,000.00
|5518 Sycamore St
|Franklin
|37064
|$370,000.00
|Green Acres
|430 Green Acres Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$695,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2
|2081 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$281,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1301
|Franklin
|37064
|$285,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1302
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,486.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7309 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$386,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1205
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000.00
|Morningside Sec 2
|6065 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,500,000.00
|Wright Gerald
|Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$965,000.00
|Farmington East
|2112 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,010,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 1
|6205 River Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$8,355,403.00
|Greenwood Circle
|Franklin
|37064
|$945,700.00
|3726 Old Charlotte Pk
|Franklin
|37069
|$392,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1103
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|508 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$757,955.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3020 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$700,000.00
|Concord Country Est Sec 1
|1121 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$640,000.00
|Petra Commons
|136 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,255,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35
|1045 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Meadow Wood Place
|7404 Meadow Wood Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$755,841.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8
|7045 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,957,500.00
|Water Leaf Sec1
|5033 Water Leaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000.00
|Western Woods Village Sec4
|7184 Wiley Circle Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$810,670.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7138 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$819,865.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5001 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$659,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-a
|2305 Orchard St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$825,000.00
|Redwing Meadows Sec 3
|1347 Caroline Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,210,000.00
|Harpeth Est
|1104 Harpeth Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,150,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 2
|9433 Elmhurst Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$505,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1633 Vineland Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,800,000.00
|Hidden River
|2410 Hidden River Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$399,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1104
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|6030 Keats St 203
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Holly Tree Hills
|1349 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|209 Overlook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$585,000.00
|Morningside Sec 4-a
|8054 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,046,000.00
|Westhaven Sec33
|232 Cavanaugh Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$301,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2
|2271 Dewey Dr #f-3
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$664,900.00
|Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,100,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 11
|5 Medalist Ct
|Bon Aqua
|37025
|$855,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3000 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,417,630.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4764 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$465,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a
|2919 Sams Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,175,000.00
|1111 Battlewood St
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,550,000.00
|Burning Tree Farms Sec1
|8101 Schweitzer Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,075,000.00
|King George W Sec 2
|6735 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$110,000.00
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2
|7502 Hunter York Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$842,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 6
|2204 Jefferson Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1305
|Franklin
|37064
|$259,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1201
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,200,000.00
|1480 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|206 Cotton Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$459,500.00
|Grove Sec 2
|7211 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$362,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1304
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph 1
|2208 Ipswitch Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000.00
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,100,000.00
|Woodway
|5116 Heathrow Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$975,000.00
|Country Club Est
|517 Meadowlark Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 1
|1502 Chestnut Springs Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,150,000.00
|Owendale
|6920 Owendale Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,275,000.00
|Traditions Sec3
|1927 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$268,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|1000 Vintage Green Ln 1202
|Franklin
|37064
|$150,000.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|216 Kelbrook Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$150,000.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|964 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$150,000.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|960 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$860,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 20
|1525 Braden Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$736,291.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7312 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,032,972.00
|Grove Sec9
|8764 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$900,000.00
|Callie Sec 5
|1758 Jameson Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$700,000.00
|Benevento Ph 1
|3309 Appian Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$740,940.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 2
|2218 Creekside Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,500,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 2
|7 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$50,150.00
|5640 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$427,900.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1603 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,400,000.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1844 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$940,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 9
|2520 Myers Park Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$554,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|407 Reigh Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,000,000.00
|Whitney Acres
|2687 Buckner Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,850,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7365 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,248.00
|4426 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 3
|601 Mcgeachy Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000.00
|Country Club Est
|519 Meadowlark Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a
|6654 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,058,104.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|954 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,999,999.00
|Grove Sec 2 Ph 1
|6319 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$979,900.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|800 Edson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$6,171,931.00
|Cool Springs West Sec3
|500 Cool Springs Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$600,000.00
|Appleton Jere T & Patricia B
|5550 Hargrove Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$874,500.00
|Stream Valley Sec13
|4044 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$642,450.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|924 Tynan Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,050,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1518 Red Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,415,000.00
|1780 Molly Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,002,875.00
|October Park
|2007 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$925,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1
|4005 Canberra Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$516,500.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a
|2573 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,021,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec1a
|1604 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,415,580.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4751 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,665,525.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5100 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|104 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$425,000.00
|Stewart Hills
|2267 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$599,000.00
|Stewart Hills
|2267 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$950,000.00
|Baker Barbara R And Robert B Baker
|1702 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,840,000.00
|Lenox Park Sec 1
|1939 Bristol Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,485,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4731 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$457,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 20
|1454 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|Liberty Downs
|9407 Green Hill Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$949,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3
|2038 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,420,000.00
|Coleman
|416 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,100,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 1
|1304 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$561,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1513 Bedford Common
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,026,960.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph5
|8011 Puddleduck Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$630,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 2
|758 Cowan Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$367,000.00
|Williamsburg Com Ph 2
|1129 W Main St #30
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,605,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c
|3836 Pulpmill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$432,406.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|211 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$997,175.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3197 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$715,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 7
|2773 Jutes Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$953,195.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3213 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$800,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2
|3008 Davinci Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,395,000.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2
|175 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,877,000.00
|Lenox Park Sec 1
|1928 Bristol Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$252,500.00
|Scarborough Village Ph2 Sece
|7211 Rosemary Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000.00
|3104 Horton Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$685,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 4
|1514 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000.00
|Waterford
|6414 Waterford Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1095 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,184,910.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1087 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,950,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 1
|2 Carmel Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$473,500.00
|Hill Est
|225 Oak Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$176,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7621 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$358,000.00
|Hill Addn
|1106 Parkview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,003,900.00
|Twin Lakes Sec 1
|2660 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$830,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 3
|1017 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$295,000.00
|Newport Meadows
|107 Newport Meadows Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$716,890.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7241 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,762,500.00
|Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 1
|1433 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064