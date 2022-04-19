Williamson County Property Transfers March 28

See where houses sold for March 28 through April 1, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,312,515.00 Traditions Sec2 1930 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,052,000.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 3 1102 Brentwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $55,000.00 Cleveland Ln Fairview 37062 $574,050.00 Audubon Cove 7336 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $1,100,100.00 Telfair Ph1 143 Telfair Ln Nolensville 37135 $380,000.00 Lampley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,451,980.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4712 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $950,000.00 7552 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,694,000.00 Hampton Reserve Sec 1 9559 Hampton Reserve Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,464,500.00 Allens Green 1736 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $550,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 6 1512 Covington Dr Brentwood 37027 $550,000.00 Grove Sec 14 9016 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $1,100,000.00 Beech Grove Farms 9571 Jockey Club Ln Brentwood 37027 $753,230.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3028 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $505,000.00 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 307 Connelly Ct Franklin 37064 $215,122.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1241 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $195,000.00 Green Acres 432 Green Acres Dr Franklin 37064 $2,550,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 1 1 Crooked Stick Ln Brentwood 37027 $747,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 209 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $665,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 6 420 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $715,000.00 Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 3 2434 Adelaide Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $856,900.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3307 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $555,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec5 3007 Blueberry Ln Franklin 37064 $735,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b 2776 Cloister Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $376,750.00 Witt Hill Sec 2 1726 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $770,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3231 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $349,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1204 Franklin 37064 $975,000.00 Westhaven Sec51 1049 Beckwith St Franklin 37069 $379,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1303 Franklin 37064 $376,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1206 Franklin 37064 $830,000.00 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 215 Kelbrook Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,025,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 907 N Meadow Ln Nashville 37221 $950,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec8 208 Moray Ct Franklin 37064 $2,070,000.00 Grove Sec9 8728 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,080,000.00 Vineyard Valley Sec1 7020 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046 $860,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 2 1629 Fair House Rd Spring Hill 37174 $275,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3025 & 3031 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $2,430,000.00 Princeton Hills Sec 3 5170 Colleton Way Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $1,079,900.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 338 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $888,088.00 Vineyard Valley Sec2 7183 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $137,250.00 Falls Grove Sec7 5017 Great Falls Ct College Grove 37046 $73,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 300 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $740,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 11 1323 Tilton Dr Franklin 37067 $510,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 1 253 Freedom Dr Franklin 37067 $422,000.00 Cadet Homes Sec 2 119 Flintlock Dr Franklin 37064 $323,080.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 817 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,663,167.00 Crossroads South Sec 2 308 Southgate Ct Brentwood 37027 $655,000.00 5518 Sycamore St Franklin 37064 $370,000.00 Green Acres 430 Green Acres Dr Franklin 37064 $695,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec2 2081 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $281,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1301 Franklin 37064 $285,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1302 Franklin 37064 $850,486.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7309 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $386,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1205 Franklin 37064 $560,000.00 Morningside Sec 2 6065 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $2,500,000.00 Wright Gerald Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $965,000.00 Farmington East 2112 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069 $1,010,000.00 River Oaks Sec 1 6205 River Ct Brentwood 37027 $8,355,403.00 Greenwood Circle Franklin 37064 $945,700.00 3726 Old Charlotte Pk Franklin 37069 $392,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1103 Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 508 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $757,955.00 Annecy Ph1 3020 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $700,000.00 Concord Country Est Sec 1 1121 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood 37027 $640,000.00 Petra Commons 136 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,255,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 1045 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $300,000.00 Meadow Wood Place 7404 Meadow Wood Way Fairview 37062 $755,841.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 7045 Salmon Run Spring Hill 37174 $1,957,500.00 Water Leaf Sec1 5033 Water Leaf Dr Franklin 37064 $425,000.00 Western Woods Village Sec4 7184 Wiley Circle Rd Fairview 37062 $810,670.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7138 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $819,865.00 Falls Grove Sec7 5001 Great Falls Ct College Grove 37046 $659,000.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-a 2305 Orchard St Nolensville 37135 $825,000.00 Redwing Meadows Sec 3 1347 Caroline Cir Franklin 37064 $1,210,000.00 Harpeth Est 1104 Harpeth Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $1,150,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 2 9433 Elmhurst Ct Brentwood 37027 $505,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1633 Vineland Dr Brentwood 37027 $5,800,000.00 Hidden River 2410 Hidden River Ln Franklin 37069 $399,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1104 Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 6030 Keats St 203 Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 Holly Tree Hills 1349 Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Grassland Est Sec 1 209 Overlook Dr Franklin 37069 $585,000.00 Morningside Sec 4-a 8054 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $2,046,000.00 Westhaven Sec33 232 Cavanaugh Ln Franklin 37064 $301,000.00 Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 2271 Dewey Dr #f-3 Spring Hill 37174 $664,900.00 Spanntown Rd Arrington 37014 $2,100,000.00 Governors Club Ph 11 5 Medalist Ct Bon Aqua 37025 $855,000.00 Annecy Ph1 3000 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $1,417,630.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4764 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $465,000.00 Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a 2919 Sams Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,175,000.00 1111 Battlewood St Franklin 37069 $1,550,000.00 Burning Tree Farms Sec1 8101 Schweitzer Place Arrington 37014 $1,075,000.00 King George W Sec 2 6735 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $110,000.00 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 7502 Hunter York Ct Fairview 37062 $842,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 6 2204 Jefferson Ct Franklin 37064 $400,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1305 Franklin 37064 $259,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1201 Franklin 37064 $3,200,000.00 1480 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $835,000.00 Cottonwood Est 206 Cotton Ln Franklin 37069 $459,500.00 Grove Sec 2 7211 Shagbark Ln College Grove 37046 $362,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1304 Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 Cherry Grove Ph 1 2208 Ipswitch Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000.00 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $2,100,000.00 Woodway 5116 Heathrow Blvd Brentwood 37027 $975,000.00 Country Club Est 517 Meadowlark Ln Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 1 1502 Chestnut Springs Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,150,000.00 Owendale 6920 Owendale Ln College Grove 37046 $2,275,000.00 Traditions Sec3 1927 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $268,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 1000 Vintage Green Ln 1202 Franklin 37064 $150,000.00 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 216 Kelbrook Dr Nolensville 37135 $150,000.00 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 964 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $150,000.00 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 960 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $860,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 20 1525 Braden Cir Franklin 37067 $736,291.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7312 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $2,032,972.00 Grove Sec9 8764 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $900,000.00 Callie Sec 5 1758 Jameson Dr College Grove 37046 $700,000.00 Benevento Ph 1 3309 Appian Ct Spring Hill 37174 $740,940.00 Oakwood Est Sec 2 2218 Creekside Ln Franklin 37064 $4,500,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 2 7 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $50,150.00 5640 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $427,900.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1603 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $2,400,000.00 Traditions Sec4 1844 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $940,000.00 Brookfield Sec 9 2520 Myers Park Ct Brentwood 37027 $554,500.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec J 407 Reigh Ct Franklin 37069 $1,000,000.00 Whitney Acres 2687 Buckner Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $3,850,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7365 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,248.00 4426 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Cannonwood Sec 3 601 Mcgeachy Ln Franklin 37067 $1,050,000.00 Country Club Est 519 Meadowlark Ln Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a 6654 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,058,104.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 954 Dauphine St Nashville 37221 $1,999,999.00 Grove Sec 2 Ph 1 6319 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $979,900.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 800 Edson Ln Nolensville 37135 $6,171,931.00 Cool Springs West Sec3 500 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin 37067 $600,000.00 Appleton Jere T & Patricia B 5550 Hargrove Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $874,500.00 Stream Valley Sec13 4044 Fernshaw Ln Franklin 37064 $642,450.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 924 Tynan Way Nolensville 37135 $1,050,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1518 Red Oak Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,415,000.00 1780 Molly Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,002,875.00 October Park 2007 Orange Leaf Cir Franklin 37067 $925,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 4005 Canberra Dr Spring Hill 37174 $516,500.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a 2573 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,021,000.00 Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec1a 1604 Eden Rose Place Nolensville 37135 $1,415,580.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4751 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,665,525.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5100 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000.00 Cottonwood Est 104 Cottonwood Dr Franklin 37069 $425,000.00 Stewart Hills 2267 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $599,000.00 Stewart Hills 2267 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $950,000.00 Baker Barbara R And Robert B Baker 1702 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,840,000.00 Lenox Park Sec 1 1939 Bristol Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,485,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4731 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $457,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 20 1454 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000.00 Liberty Downs 9407 Green Hill Cir Brentwood 37027 $949,000.00 Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3 2038 Brisbane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,420,000.00 Coleman 416 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37069 $2,100,000.00 Westhaven Sec 1 1304 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $561,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 1513 Bedford Common Franklin 37064 $1,026,960.00 Autumn Ridge Ph5 8011 Puddleduck Ln Spring Hill 37174 $630,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 2 758 Cowan Dr Nolensville 37135 $367,000.00 Williamsburg Com Ph 2 1129 W Main St #30 Franklin 37064 $1,605,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c 3836 Pulpmill Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $432,406.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 211 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $997,175.00 Daventry Sec2 3197 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $715,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 7 2773 Jutes Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $953,195.00 Daventry Sec2 3213 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $800,000.00 Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 3008 Davinci Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,395,000.00 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 175 Sturbridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,877,000.00 Lenox Park Sec 1 1928 Bristol Ct Brentwood 37027 $252,500.00 Scarborough Village Ph2 Sece 7211 Rosemary Ct Fairview 37062 $600,000.00 3104 Horton Ln Franklin 37064 $685,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 1514 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,500,000.00 Waterford 6414 Waterford Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000.00 Annecy Ph2a 1095 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,184,910.00 Annecy Ph2a 1087 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $3,950,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 1 2 Carmel Ln Brentwood 37027 $473,500.00 Hill Est 225 Oak Dr Franklin 37064 $176,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7621 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $358,000.00 Hill Addn 1106 Parkview Dr Franklin 37064 $5,003,900.00 Twin Lakes Sec 1 2660 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $830,000.00 Westhaven Sec 3 1017 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $295,000.00 Newport Meadows 107 Newport Meadows Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $716,890.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7241 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,762,500.00 Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 1 1433 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064