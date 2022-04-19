Williamson County Property Transfers March 28

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for March 28 through April 1, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,312,515.00Traditions Sec21930 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$1,052,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 31102 Brentwood LnBrentwood37027
$55,000.00Cleveland LnFairview37062
$574,050.00Audubon Cove7336 Audubon CvFairview37062
$1,100,100.00Telfair Ph1143 Telfair LnNolensville37135
$380,000.00Lampley RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,451,980.00Kings Chapel Sec114712 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$950,000.007552 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$2,694,000.00Hampton Reserve Sec 19559 Hampton Reserve DrBrentwood37027
$1,464,500.00Allens Green1736 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$550,000.00Brenthaven Sec 61512 Covington DrBrentwood37027
$550,000.00Grove Sec 149016 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$1,100,000.00Beech Grove Farms9571 Jockey Club LnBrentwood37027
$753,230.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3028 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$505,000.00Reid Hill Commons Sec 1307 Connelly CtFranklin37064
$215,122.00Stephens Valley Sec71241 Luckett RdNashville37221
$195,000.00Green Acres432 Green Acres DrFranklin37064
$2,550,000.00Governors Club The Ph 11 Crooked Stick LnBrentwood37027
$747,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A209 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$665,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 6420 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$715,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 32434 Adelaide DrThompsons Station37179
$856,900.00Tollgate Village Sec153307 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$555,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec53007 Blueberry LnFranklin37064
$735,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b2776 Cloister LnThompsons Station37179
$376,750.00Witt Hill Sec 21726 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$770,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153231 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$349,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1204Franklin37064
$975,000.00Westhaven Sec511049 Beckwith StFranklin37069
$379,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1303Franklin37064
$376,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1206Franklin37064
$830,000.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3215 Kelbrook DrNolensville37135
$1,025,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 1907 N Meadow LnNashville37221
$950,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec8208 Moray CtFranklin37064
$2,070,000.00Grove Sec98728 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,080,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec17020 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046
$860,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 21629 Fair House RdSpring Hill37174
$275,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13025 & 3031 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$2,430,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 35170 Colleton WayBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$1,079,900.00Stephens Valley Sec6338 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$888,088.00Vineyard Valley Sec27183 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$137,250.00Falls Grove Sec75017 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$73,000.00Copper Ridge Ph5300 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$740,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 111323 Tilton DrFranklin37067
$510,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 1253 Freedom DrFranklin37067
$422,000.00Cadet Homes Sec 2119 Flintlock DrFranklin37064
$323,080.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2817 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,663,167.00Crossroads South Sec 2308 Southgate CtBrentwood37027
$655,000.005518 Sycamore StFranklin37064
$370,000.00Green Acres430 Green Acres DrFranklin37064
$695,000.00Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec22081 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$281,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1301Franklin37064
$285,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1302Franklin37064
$850,486.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47309 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$386,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1205Franklin37064
$560,000.00Morningside Sec 26065 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$2,500,000.00Wright GeraldKinnard Springs RdFranklin37064
$965,000.00Farmington East2112 Hartland RdFranklin37069
$1,010,000.00River Oaks Sec 16205 River CtBrentwood37027
$8,355,403.00Greenwood CircleFranklin37064
$945,700.003726 Old Charlotte PkFranklin37069
$392,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1103Franklin37064
$450,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1508 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$757,955.00Annecy Ph13020 Jada WayNolensville37135
$700,000.00Concord Country Est Sec 11121 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027
$640,000.00Petra Commons136 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$1,255,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec351045 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$300,000.00Meadow Wood Place7404 Meadow Wood WayFairview37062
$755,841.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph87045 Salmon RunSpring Hill37174
$1,957,500.00Water Leaf Sec15033 Water Leaf DrFranklin37064
$425,000.00Western Woods Village Sec47184 Wiley Circle RdFairview37062
$810,670.00Falls Grove Sec67138 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$819,865.00Falls Grove Sec75001 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$659,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-a2305 Orchard StNolensville37135
$825,000.00Redwing Meadows Sec 31347 Caroline CirFranklin37064
$1,210,000.00Harpeth Est1104 Harpeth Ridge RdFranklin37069
$1,150,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 29433 Elmhurst CtBrentwood37027
$505,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11633 Vineland DrBrentwood37027
$5,800,000.00Hidden River2410 Hidden River LnFranklin37069
$399,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1104Franklin37064
$650,000.006030 Keats St 203Franklin37064
$650,000.00Holly Tree Hills1349 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Grassland Est Sec 1209 Overlook DrFranklin37069
$585,000.00Morningside Sec 4-a8054 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$2,046,000.00Westhaven Sec33232 Cavanaugh LnFranklin37064
$301,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Sec 22271 Dewey Dr #f-3Spring Hill37174
$664,900.00Spanntown RdArrington37014
$2,100,000.00Governors Club Ph 115 Medalist CtBon Aqua37025
$855,000.00Annecy Ph13000 Jada WayNolensville37135
$1,417,630.00Kings Chapel Sec114764 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$465,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a2919 Sams CtSpring Hill37174
$1,175,000.001111 Battlewood StFranklin37069
$1,550,000.00Burning Tree Farms Sec18101 Schweitzer PlaceArrington37014
$1,075,000.00King George W Sec 26735 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$110,000.00Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec27502 Hunter York CtFairview37062
$842,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 62204 Jefferson CtFranklin37064
$400,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1305Franklin37064
$259,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1201Franklin37064
$3,200,000.001480 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$835,000.00Cottonwood Est206 Cotton LnFranklin37069
$459,500.00Grove Sec 27211 Shagbark LnCollege Grove37046
$362,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1304Franklin37064
$550,000.00Cherry Grove Ph 12208 Ipswitch DrThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000.00Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$2,100,000.00Woodway5116 Heathrow BlvdBrentwood37027
$975,000.00Country Club Est517 Meadowlark LnBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 11502 Chestnut Springs RdBrentwood37027
$2,150,000.00Owendale6920 Owendale LnCollege Grove37046
$2,275,000.00Traditions Sec31927 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$268,990.00Shadow Green Sec21000 Vintage Green Ln 1202Franklin37064
$150,000.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3216 Kelbrook DrNolensville37135
$150,000.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3964 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$150,000.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3960 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$860,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 201525 Braden CirFranklin37067
$736,291.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47312 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$2,032,972.00Grove Sec98764 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$900,000.00Callie Sec 51758 Jameson DrCollege Grove37046
$700,000.00Benevento Ph 13309 Appian CtSpring Hill37174
$740,940.00Oakwood Est Sec 22218 Creekside LnFranklin37064
$4,500,000.00Governors Club The Ph 27 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$50,150.005640 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$427,900.00Brentwood Pointe 31603 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$2,400,000.00Traditions Sec41844 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$940,000.00Brookfield Sec 92520 Myers Park CtBrentwood37027
$554,500.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J407 Reigh CtFranklin37069
$1,000,000.00Whitney Acres2687 Buckner RdThompsons Station37179
$3,850,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27365 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,248.004426 S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$775,000.00Cannonwood Sec 3601 Mcgeachy LnFranklin37067
$1,050,000.00Country Club Est519 Meadowlark LnBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a6654 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$1,058,104.00Stephens Valley Sec6954 Dauphine StNashville37221
$1,999,999.00Grove Sec 2 Ph 16319 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$979,900.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2800 Edson LnNolensville37135
$6,171,931.00Cool Springs West Sec3500 Cool Springs BlvdFranklin37067
$600,000.00Appleton Jere T & Patricia B5550 Hargrove Ridge RdFranklin37064
$874,500.00Stream Valley Sec134044 Fernshaw LnFranklin37064
$642,450.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2924 Tynan WayNolensville37135
$1,050,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1518 Red Oak DrBrentwood37027
$2,415,000.001780 Molly Hollow RdNolensville37135
$1,002,875.00October Park2007 Orange Leaf CirFranklin37067
$925,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec14005 Canberra DrSpring Hill37174
$516,500.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a2573 Wellesley Square DrThompsons Station37179
$1,021,000.00Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec1a1604 Eden Rose PlaceNolensville37135
$1,415,580.00Kings Chapel Sec114751 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,665,525.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25100 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000.00Cottonwood Est104 Cottonwood DrFranklin37069
$425,000.00Stewart Hills2267 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$599,000.00Stewart Hills2267 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$950,000.00Baker Barbara R And Robert B Baker1702 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$2,840,000.00Lenox Park Sec 11939 Bristol CtBrentwood37027
$1,485,000.00Kings Chapel Sec114731 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$457,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 201454 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000.00Liberty Downs9407 Green Hill CirBrentwood37027
$949,000.00Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec32038 Brisbane DrSpring Hill37174
$1,420,000.00Coleman416 Sandcastle RdFranklin37069
$2,100,000.00Westhaven Sec 11304 State BlvdFranklin37064
$561,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21513 Bedford CommonFranklin37064
$1,026,960.00Autumn Ridge Ph58011 Puddleduck LnSpring Hill37174
$630,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 2758 Cowan DrNolensville37135
$367,000.00Williamsburg Com Ph 21129 W Main St #30Franklin37064
$1,605,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c3836 Pulpmill DrThompsons Station37179
$432,406.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2211 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$997,175.00Daventry Sec23197 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$715,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 72773 Jutes DrThompsons Station37179
$953,195.00Daventry Sec23213 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$800,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec23008 Davinci CtThompsons Station37179
$1,395,000.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2175 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$1,877,000.00Lenox Park Sec 11928 Bristol CtBrentwood37027
$252,500.00Scarborough Village Ph2 Sece7211 Rosemary CtFairview37062
$600,000.003104 Horton LnFranklin37064
$685,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 41514 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$1,500,000.00Waterford6414 Waterford DrBrentwood37027
$1,600,000.00Annecy Ph2a1095 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,184,910.00Annecy Ph2a1087 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$3,950,000.00Governors Club The Ph 12 Carmel LnBrentwood37027
$473,500.00Hill Est225 Oak DrFranklin37064
$176,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57621 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$358,000.00Hill Addn1106 Parkview DrFranklin37064
$5,003,900.00Twin Lakes Sec 12660 Buckner LnSpring Hill 37174
$830,000.00Westhaven Sec 31017 State BlvdFranklin37064
$295,000.00Newport Meadows107 Newport Meadows CirThompsons Station37179
$716,890.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47241 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,762,500.00Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 11433 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here