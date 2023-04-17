Williamson County Property Transfers March 27

Michael Carpenter
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for March 27-31, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$635,000.001596 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$1,530,000.00Farms @ Clovercroft Sec29130 Holstein DrNolensville37135
$3,650,000.00Kinnard Springs Sec 33301 Running Springs CtFranklin37064
$1,409,900.00Stephens Valley Sec76053 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$685,000.00Avalon Sec 6206 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$655,000.00Sun Valley Est Sec 1110 Foxwood LnFranklin37069
$375,000.00Powell William T5395 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$619,990.00Benevento East Ph4 Sec21013 Maleventum WaySpring Hill37174
$1,880,000.003710 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$599,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 13036 Ballenger DrNolensville37135
$749,900.00Creekstone Commons Sec 4421 Valley View DrFranklin37064
$2,173,540.005204 Drury LnFranklin37064
$540,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec73013 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$382,500.00Eastview519 Eastview DrFranklin37064
$800,000.00Annecy Ph14058 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$1,010,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec14008 Canberra DrSpring Hill37174
$1,249,999.00Scales Farmstead Ph1640 Vickery Park DrNolensville37135
$939,900.00High Park Hill Sec15400 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$778,000.00Southern Woods Sec 1508 White Oak CtBrentwood37027
$657,383.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec183304 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$5,900,000.00Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$2,300,000.00Whetstone Ph79485 Whetstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$570,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec41040 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$885,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 91400 Lille CtFranklin37067
$1,475,900.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec52508 Pullman CtThompsons Station37179
$235,500.00Kings Chapel Sec 124804 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$685,000.00Nolen Park Ph 27164 Nolen Park CirNolensville37135
$943,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 12162 Hobbs DrFranklin37064
$977,312.00Grove Sec16Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$825,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 3555 Great Angelica WayNolensville37135
$1,495,920.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2710 Plath DrNolensville37135
$2,166,486.00Hardeman Springs Sec47008 Kalarama DrArrington37014
$440,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph51020 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$1,057,895.00Terravista Sec15051 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,799,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25155 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,385,205.00Avenue Downs Sec12804 Cain TerThompsons Station37179
$928,262.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17081 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$1,019,578.00St Marlo Sec25628 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$2,500,000.00Grove Sec139205 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$535,000.001611 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$505,000.00Morningside Sec 77074 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$905,000.00Somerset1535 Aberdeen DrBrentwood37027
$550,000.00Grove Sec168521 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$550,000.00Grove Sec168517 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$680,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J105 Crestfield PlFranklin37069
$450,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 24085 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$1,050,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec26587 Windmill DrCollege Grove37046
$596,483.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142665 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$540,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec 1516 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$2,307,500.00Arnold Homes Llc2624 Clayton Arnold RdThompsons Station37179
$181,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31115 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$1,105,658.00Terravista Sec15316 Eagle Trail CtFranklin37064
$725,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 53197 Bush DrFranklin37064
$1,650,950.00Annecy Ph11136 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$480,000.00Battle RdNolensville37135
$1,275,000.00Littlebury Sec23223 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$912,963.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17057 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$415,000.00Bella Collina9636 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$706,000.00In-a-vale Est Sec 29513 Inavale LnBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.005621 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$781,250.00Westhaven Sec 31017 State BlvdFranklin37064
$2,888,956.00Lookaway Farms Sec26112 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,025,000.004676 Reed RdThompsons Station37179
$1,089,529.00St Marlo Sec25620 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$673,000.00Preserve @817 Hartington CtFranklin37064
$1,071,414.00St Marlo Sec25635 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$1,563,000.00Westhaven Sec59925 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,073,676.00Terravista Sec15312 Eagle Trail CtFranklin37064
$982,469.00Terravista Sec15043 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,900,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25109 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$540,000.00Wakefield Sec 44025 Marion DrSpring Hill37174
$785,000.00Cottonwood Est303 Cypress CtFranklin37069
$1,350,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 29240 Kingsboro CtBrentwood37027
$1,643,140.00Littlebury Sec23324 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,379,900.00Stephens Valley Sec76060 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$665,000.00Leathers EricaPinewood RdFranklin37064
$899,900.00Cottonwood Est803 Shady Glen CtFranklin37069
$460,000.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2390 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$435,000.00Green Acres433 Green Acres DrFranklin37064
$860,000.00Campbell Station Sec 141017 St Hubbins DrSpring Hill37174
$804,332.00Waters Edge Sec64136 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$400,000.00Clearview Meadows7212 Clearview DrFairview37062
$2,145,694.00Annecy Ph11045 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$799,990.00Annecy Ph15036 Evangeline PlaceNolensville37135
$1,733,672.00Daventry Sec33130 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,508,399.00Lookaway Farms Sec26120 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$889,000.00Waters Edge Sec41013 Crisp Springs DrFranklin37064
$914,990.00Pine Creek Sec11048 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$879,990.00Pine Creek Sec11024 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$510,000.00Hillsboro Acres1128 Howell DrFranklin37069
$446,500.00Brentwood Pointe 31846 Brentwood Pointe DrBrentwood37027
$336,000.00Glenhaven 100 Sec 17108 White Oak DrFairview37062
$2,000,000.00Starnes Creek Sec1Murrel DrFranklin37064
$825,000.00Tywater Crossing Sec1608 Tywater Crossing BlvdFranklin37064
$616,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph12004 Case WayFairview37062
$1,190,000.00Westhaven Sec601105 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$600,000.00Hills1928 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$759,457.00Lochridge Sec34036 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$621,000.00Morningside Sec 99008 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,625,000.004264 Warren RdFranklin37067
$825,000.002515 Meacham LnFranklin37064
$654,848.00Waters Edge Sec62111 Gunwale StFranklin37064

