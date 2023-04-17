Williamson County Property Transfers March 27

See where houses and property sold for March 27-31, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $635,000.00 1596 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $1,530,000.00 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 9130 Holstein Dr Nolensville 37135 $3,650,000.00 Kinnard Springs Sec 3 3301 Running Springs Ct Franklin 37064 $1,409,900.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6053 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $685,000.00 Avalon Sec 6 206 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $655,000.00 Sun Valley Est Sec 1 110 Foxwood Ln Franklin 37069 $375,000.00 Powell William T 5395 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $619,990.00 Benevento East Ph4 Sec2 1013 Maleventum Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,880,000.00 3710 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $599,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 1 3036 Ballenger Dr Nolensville 37135 $749,900.00 Creekstone Commons Sec 4 421 Valley View Dr Franklin 37064 $2,173,540.00 5204 Drury Ln Franklin 37064 $540,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 3013 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $382,500.00 Eastview 519 Eastview Dr Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Annecy Ph1 4058 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,010,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 4008 Canberra Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,249,999.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 640 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $939,900.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5400 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $778,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 1 508 White Oak Ct Brentwood 37027 $657,383.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3304 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $5,900,000.00 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $2,300,000.00 Whetstone Ph7 9485 Whetstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $570,000.00 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 1040 Aenon Cir Spring Hill 37174 $885,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 9 1400 Lille Ct Franklin 37067 $1,475,900.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 2508 Pullman Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $235,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4804 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $685,000.00 Nolen Park Ph 2 7164 Nolen Park Cir Nolensville 37135 $943,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 12 162 Hobbs Dr Franklin 37064 $977,312.00 Grove Sec16 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $825,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 3 555 Great Angelica Way Nolensville 37135 $1,495,920.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 710 Plath Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,166,486.00 Hardeman Springs Sec4 7008 Kalarama Dr Arrington 37014 $440,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph5 1020 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $1,057,895.00 Terravista Sec1 5051 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,799,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5155 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,385,205.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2804 Cain Ter Thompsons Station 37179 $928,262.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7081 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,019,578.00 St Marlo Sec2 5628 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $2,500,000.00 Grove Sec13 9205 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $535,000.00 1611 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $505,000.00 Morningside Sec 7 7074 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $905,000.00 Somerset 1535 Aberdeen Dr Brentwood 37027 $550,000.00 Grove Sec16 8521 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $550,000.00 Grove Sec16 8517 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $680,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec J 105 Crestfield Pl Franklin 37069 $450,000.00 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 4085 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,050,000.00 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 6587 Windmill Dr College Grove 37046 $596,483.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2665 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $540,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 516 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $2,307,500.00 Arnold Homes Llc 2624 Clayton Arnold Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $181,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1115 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,105,658.00 Terravista Sec1 5316 Eagle Trail Ct Franklin 37064 $725,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 5 3197 Bush Dr Franklin 37064 $1,650,950.00 Annecy Ph1 1136 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $480,000.00 Battle Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,275,000.00 Littlebury Sec2 3223 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $912,963.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7057 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $415,000.00 Bella Collina 9636 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $706,000.00 In-a-vale Est Sec 2 9513 Inavale Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 5621 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $781,250.00 Westhaven Sec 3 1017 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,888,956.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6112 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,025,000.00 4676 Reed Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,089,529.00 St Marlo Sec2 5620 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $673,000.00 Preserve @ 817 Hartington Ct Franklin 37064 $1,071,414.00 St Marlo Sec2 5635 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $1,563,000.00 Westhaven Sec59 925 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,073,676.00 Terravista Sec1 5312 Eagle Trail Ct Franklin 37064 $982,469.00 Terravista Sec1 5043 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,900,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5109 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $540,000.00 Wakefield Sec 4 4025 Marion Dr Spring Hill 37174 $785,000.00 Cottonwood Est 303 Cypress Ct Franklin 37069 $1,350,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 2 9240 Kingsboro Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,643,140.00 Littlebury Sec2 3324 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,379,900.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6060 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $665,000.00 Leathers Erica Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $899,900.00 Cottonwood Est 803 Shady Glen Ct Franklin 37069 $460,000.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 390 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $435,000.00 Green Acres 433 Green Acres Dr Franklin 37064 $860,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 14 1017 St Hubbins Dr Spring Hill 37174 $804,332.00 Waters Edge Sec6 4136 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 Clearview Meadows 7212 Clearview Dr Fairview 37062 $2,145,694.00 Annecy Ph1 1045 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $799,990.00 Annecy Ph1 5036 Evangeline Place Nolensville 37135 $1,733,672.00 Daventry Sec3 3130 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,508,399.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6120 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $889,000.00 Waters Edge Sec4 1013 Crisp Springs Dr Franklin 37064 $914,990.00 Pine Creek Sec1 1048 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $879,990.00 Pine Creek Sec1 1024 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $510,000.00 Hillsboro Acres 1128 Howell Dr Franklin 37069 $446,500.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1846 Brentwood Pointe Dr Brentwood 37027 $336,000.00 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 7108 White Oak Dr Fairview 37062 $2,000,000.00 Starnes Creek Sec1 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $825,000.00 Tywater Crossing Sec1 608 Tywater Crossing Blvd Franklin 37064 $616,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph1 2004 Case Way Fairview 37062 $1,190,000.00 Westhaven Sec60 1105 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $600,000.00 Hills 1928 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $759,457.00 Lochridge Sec3 4036 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $621,000.00 Morningside Sec 9 9008 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,625,000.00 4264 Warren Rd Franklin 37067 $825,000.00 2515 Meacham Ln Franklin 37064 $654,848.00 Waters Edge Sec6 2111 Gunwale St Franklin 37064