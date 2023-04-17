Williamson County Property Transfers March 27

See where houses and property sold for March 27-31, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$635,000.00
|1596 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,530,000.00
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2
|9130 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,650,000.00
|Kinnard Springs Sec 3
|3301 Running Springs Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,409,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6053 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$685,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|206 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$655,000.00
|Sun Valley Est Sec 1
|110 Foxwood Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$375,000.00
|Powell William T
|5395 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$619,990.00
|Benevento East Ph4 Sec2
|1013 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,880,000.00
|3710 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$599,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 1
|3036 Ballenger Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$749,900.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 4
|421 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,173,540.00
|5204 Drury Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|3013 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$382,500.00
|Eastview
|519 Eastview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|4058 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,010,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1
|4008 Canberra Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,249,999.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|640 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$939,900.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5400 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$778,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 1
|508 White Oak Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$657,383.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3304 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,900,000.00
|Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,300,000.00
|Whetstone Ph7
|9485 Whetstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$570,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|1040 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$885,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 9
|1400 Lille Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,475,900.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5
|2508 Pullman Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$235,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4804 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$685,000.00
|Nolen Park Ph 2
|7164 Nolen Park Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$943,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 12
|162 Hobbs Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$977,312.00
|Grove Sec16
|Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$825,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 3
|555 Great Angelica Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,495,920.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|710 Plath Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,166,486.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec4
|7008 Kalarama Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$440,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|1020 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,057,895.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5051 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,799,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5155 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,385,205.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2804 Cain Ter
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$928,262.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7081 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,019,578.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5628 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000.00
|Grove Sec13
|9205 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$535,000.00
|1611 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$505,000.00
|Morningside Sec 7
|7074 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$905,000.00
|Somerset
|1535 Aberdeen Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Grove Sec16
|8521 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$550,000.00
|Grove Sec16
|8517 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$680,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|105 Crestfield Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$450,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2
|4085 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,050,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2
|6587 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$596,483.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2665 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$540,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1
|516 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,307,500.00
|Arnold Homes Llc
|2624 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$181,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1115 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,105,658.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5316 Eagle Trail Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 5
|3197 Bush Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,950.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1136 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$480,000.00
|Battle Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,275,000.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3223 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$912,963.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7057 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$415,000.00
|Bella Collina
|9636 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$706,000.00
|In-a-vale Est Sec 2
|9513 Inavale Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|5621 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$781,250.00
|Westhaven Sec 3
|1017 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,888,956.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6112 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,025,000.00
|4676 Reed Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,089,529.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5620 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$673,000.00
|Preserve @
|817 Hartington Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,071,414.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5635 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,563,000.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|925 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,073,676.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5312 Eagle Trail Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$982,469.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5043 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5109 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$540,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 4
|4025 Marion Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$785,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|303 Cypress Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,350,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 2
|9240 Kingsboro Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,643,140.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3324 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,379,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6060 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$665,000.00
|Leathers Erica
|Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,900.00
|Cottonwood Est
|803 Shady Glen Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$460,000.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|390 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$435,000.00
|Green Acres
|433 Green Acres Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$860,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 14
|1017 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$804,332.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4136 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Clearview Meadows
|7212 Clearview Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,145,694.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1045 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$799,990.00
|Annecy Ph1
|5036 Evangeline Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,733,672.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3130 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,508,399.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6120 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$889,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec4
|1013 Crisp Springs Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$914,990.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|1048 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$879,990.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|1024 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$510,000.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|1128 Howell Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$446,500.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1846 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$336,000.00
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1
|7108 White Oak Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,000,000.00
|Starnes Creek Sec1
|Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec1
|608 Tywater Crossing Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$616,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph1
|2004 Case Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,190,000.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|1105 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Hills
|1928 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$759,457.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4036 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$621,000.00
|Morningside Sec 9
|9008 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,625,000.00
|4264 Warren Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$825,000.00
|2515 Meacham Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$654,848.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|2111 Gunwale St
|Franklin
|37064