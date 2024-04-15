Williamson County Property Transfers March 25, 2024

See where houses and property sold for March 25-28, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $435,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 800 Vintage Green Ln 103 Franklin 37064 $655,000 4431 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $430,000 Meadow Wood Place Pb 33 Pg 9 7107 Varden Ct Fairview 37062 $276,000 Rolling Acres Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 20 7110 Meadow View Dr Fairview 37062 $1,230,602 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7224 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $1,434,028 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2001 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $555,000 Franklin Green Sec 9 Pb 32 Pg 9 3177 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $984,483 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2025 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $1,391,945 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 1115 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,119,536 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5830 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $1,700,000 Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136 1910 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $789,900 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7302 Buckhorn Ct Fairview 37062 $1,350,000 Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2 3 506 Mansion Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7223 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $1,390,000 Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 27 Pg 77 104 Gardengate Dr Franklin 37069 $745,000 Monticello Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 6 111 Jefferson Dr Franklin 37064 $800,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1 Pb 21 Pg 40 225 Warwick Park Ln Franklin 37069 $554,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2721 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $115,000 Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 112 7344 Planters Rd Fairview 37062 $1,350,000 Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90 198 Carronbridge Way Franklin 37067 $350,000 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146 1101 Downs Blvd #104 Franklin 37064 $1,219,275 Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137 3536 Barnsley Ln Franklin 37067 $279,400 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 2809 Kennedy Ct Franklin 37064 $1,160,000 August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 74 1415 Round Hill Ln $1,608,500 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4801 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $746,561 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3467 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $375,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 6000 Shadow Green Dr 102 Franklin 37064 $1,676,642 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 963 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $66,812 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1992 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $6,074 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1306 Galloping Hill Way Franklin 37064 $4,765,723 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $900,855 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5051 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $855,000 Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77 728 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $345,000 Trunzo Vincent R 7609 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $275,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4013 Kathie Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,325,000 Clouston Park Addn Pb 69 Pg 5 104 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $175,000 6468 Cox Rd College Grove 37046 $1,937,500 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 5108 Herschel Spears Cir Brentwood 37027 $310,000 Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C013 200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #d-1 Franklin 37064 $835,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25 812 Willowsprings Blvd Franklin 37064 $484,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26 507 Bridal Way Ct Franklin 37069 $10,500,000 Maryland Farms Sec 61 Pb 26 Pg 5 107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood 37027 $4,500,000 Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 25 8737 Emmylou Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $692,000 Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32 501 Bancroft Way Franklin 37064 $510,000 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 1019 Belamy Ln Franklin 37064 $2,327,846 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6036 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,950,909 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7105 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 1108 -10 W Main St Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Stags Leap Sec 2a Pb 52 Pg 38 6078 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064 $1,459,900 Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13 3532 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $564,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129 3151 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $295,000 Brush Creek Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 87 7104 Stony Brook Dr Fairview 37062 $462,000 Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19 1621 Witt Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $255,000 Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C005 1100 W Main St #a-5 Franklin 37064 $1,330,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 5 Pb 20 Pg 136 1650 Preston Pl Brentwood 37027 $965,000 Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88 306 Keswick Grove Ln Franklin 37067 $534,700 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1654 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,400,000 Bishop Cc Investments Pb 70 Pg 48 4334 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $1,875,000 505 Franklin Rd Franklin 37069 $650,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28 250 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $819,982 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3294 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,494,900 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4688 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $416,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7896 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $850,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 247 Asterwood Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $1,053,615 Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138 3420 Dunchurch Ct Franklin 37067 $1,280,811 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7208 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $1,465,000 Vale Creek Pb 61 Pg 59 5305 Mead Park Ct Thompson 37179 $387,900 7521 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $3,450,000 725 W Main St 204 Franklin 37064 $8,316,079 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $500,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154 541 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $235,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C069 1101 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec1 8997 Haggard Ln College Grove 37046 $340,000 June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123 243 Asterwood Cir Spring Hill 37174 $416,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7872 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $971,419 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 5842 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $10 Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21 402 Wire Grass Ln Franklin 37064 $14,652,011 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $906,405 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7242 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $1,485,000 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $1,134,900 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5454 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $737,500 Mckays Mill Sec 27 Pb 40 Pg 13 1540 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $616,380 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4032 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $735,000 Campbell Station Sec 6 Pb 33 Pg 24 1075 Auldridge Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000 Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43 5401 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 72 2185 Burgin Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $66,500,000 Brick Path Ln Franklin 37064 $1,550,000 812 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $461,870 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3238 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $748,000 Tollgate Village Sec 13c Pb 58 Pg 145 3081 Millerton Way Thompson's Station 37179 $4,900,000 5400 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $417,000 James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B 310 James Ave Franklin 37064 $535,000 3001 Hebron Trace Pvt Dr Nolensville 37135