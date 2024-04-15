Williamson County Property Transfers March 25, 2024

See where houses and property sold for March 25-28, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$435,000Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98800 Vintage Green Ln 103Franklin37064
$655,0004431 Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064
$430,000Meadow Wood Place Pb 33 Pg 97107 Varden CtFairview37062
$276,000Rolling Acres Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 207110 Meadow View DrFairview37062
$1,230,602Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367224 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$1,434,028Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922001 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$555,000Franklin Green Sec 9 Pb 32 Pg 93177 Langley DrFranklin37064
$984,483Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922025 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$1,391,945Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1271115 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$1,119,536St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885830 Branta DrFranklin37064
$1,700,000Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 1361910 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$789,900Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357302 Buckhorn CtFairview37062
$1,350,000Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2 3506 Mansion DrBrentwood37027
$1,350,000Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277223 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$1,390,000Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 27 Pg 77104 Gardengate DrFranklin37069
$745,000Monticello Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 6111 Jefferson DrFranklin37064
$800,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1 Pb 21 Pg 40225 Warwick Park LnFranklin37069
$554,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282721 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$115,000Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 1127344 Planters RdFairview37062
$1,350,000Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90198 Carronbridge WayFranklin37067
$350,000Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 1461101 Downs Blvd #104Franklin37064
$1,219,275Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 1373536 Barnsley LnFranklin37067
$279,400Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2642809 Kennedy CtFranklin37064
$1,160,000August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 741415 Round Hill Ln
$1,608,500Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124801 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$746,561Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223467 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$375,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1086000 Shadow Green Dr 102Franklin37064
$1,676,642Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143963 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$66,812Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481992 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$6,074Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481306 Galloping Hill WayFranklin37064
$4,765,723Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$900,855High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975051 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$855,000Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77728 Vickery Park DrNolensville37135
$345,000Trunzo Vincent R7609 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$275,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784013 Kathie DrThompson's Station37179
$1,325,000Clouston Park Addn Pb 69 Pg 5104 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$175,0006468 Cox RdCollege Grove37046
$1,937,500Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 445108 Herschel Spears CirBrentwood37027
$310,000Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C013200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #d-1Franklin37064
$835,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25812 Willowsprings BlvdFranklin37064
$484,000Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26507 Bridal Way CtFranklin37069
$10,500,000Maryland Farms Sec 61 Pb 26 Pg 5107 Brentwood BlvdBrentwood37027
$4,500,000Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 258737 Emmylou Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$692,000Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32501 Bancroft WayFranklin37064
$510,000Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 601019 Belamy LnFranklin37064
$2,327,846Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326036 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,950,909Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497105 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$2,500,0001108 -10 W Main StFranklin37064
$1,250,000Stags Leap Sec 2a Pb 52 Pg 386078 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064
$1,459,900Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 133532 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$564,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 1293151 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$295,000Brush Creek Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 877104 Stony Brook DrFairview37062
$462,000Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 191621 Witt Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$255,000Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C0051100 W Main St #a-5Franklin37064
$1,330,000Raintree Forest So Sec 5 Pb 20 Pg 1361650 Preston PlBrentwood37027
$965,000Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88306 Keswick Grove LnFranklin37067
$534,700Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241654 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$3,400,000Bishop Cc Investments Pb 70 Pg 484334 Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064
$1,875,000505 Franklin RdFranklin37069
$650,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28250 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$819,982Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503294 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$1,494,900Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124688 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$416,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247896 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$850,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123247 Asterwood CirThompson's Station37179
$1,053,615Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 1383420 Dunchurch CtFranklin37067
$1,280,811Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367208 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$1,465,000Vale Creek Pb 61 Pg 595305 Mead Park CtThompson37179
$387,9007521 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$3,450,000725 W Main St 204Franklin37064
$8,316,079Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68Fairhaven Pvt CirThompson's Station37179
$500,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154541 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood37027
$235,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C0691101 Granville RdFranklin37064
$3,000,000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec18997 Haggard LnCollege Grove37046
$340,000June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123243 Asterwood CirSpring Hill37174
$416,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247872 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$971,419St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 885842 Branta DrFranklin37064
$10Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21402 Wire Grass LnFranklin37064
$14,652,011Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68Fairhaven Pvt CirThompson's Station37179
$906,405Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827242 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$1,485,000Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$1,134,900High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975454 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$737,500Mckays Mill Sec 27 Pb 40 Pg 131540 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$616,380Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884032 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$735,000Campbell Station Sec 6 Pb 33 Pg 241075 Auldridge DrSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 435401 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$1,125,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 722185 Burgin DrThompson's Station37179
$66,500,000Brick Path LnFranklin37064
$1,550,000812 Liberty PkFranklin37064
$461,870Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503238 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$748,000Tollgate Village Sec 13c Pb 58 Pg 1453081 Millerton WayThompson's Station37179
$4,900,0005400 Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$417,000James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B310 James AveFranklin37064
$535,0003001 Hebron Trace Pvt DrNolensville37135

