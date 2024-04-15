Williamson County Property Transfers March 25, 2024

See where houses and property sold for March 25-28, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$435,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|800 Vintage Green Ln 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$655,000
|4431 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000
|Meadow Wood Place Pb 33 Pg 9
|7107 Varden Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$276,000
|Rolling Acres Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 20
|7110 Meadow View Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,230,602
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7224 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,434,028
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2001 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$555,000
|Franklin Green Sec 9 Pb 32 Pg 9
|3177 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$984,483
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2025 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,391,945
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|1115 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,119,536
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5830 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000
|Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136
|1910 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$789,900
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7302 Buckhorn Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,350,000
|Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 2 3
|506 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7223 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,390,000
|Gardens At Old Natchez The Pb 27 Pg 77
|104 Gardengate Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$745,000
|Monticello Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 6
|111 Jefferson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1 Pb 21 Pg 40
|225 Warwick Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$554,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2721 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$115,000
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 Pb 33 Pg 112
|7344 Planters Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,350,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 13 Pb 25 Pg 90
|198 Carronbridge Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$350,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 146
|1101 Downs Blvd #104
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,219,275
|Daventry Sec5 Pb 79 Pg 137
|3536 Barnsley Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$279,400
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|2809 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,160,000
|August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 74
|1415 Round Hill Ln
|$1,608,500
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4801 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$746,561
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3467 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$375,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 102
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,676,642
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|963 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$66,812
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1992 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$6,074
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1306 Galloping Hill Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,765,723
|Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,855
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5051 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$855,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77
|728 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$345,000
|Trunzo Vincent R
|7609 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$275,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4013 Kathie Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,325,000
|Clouston Park Addn Pb 69 Pg 5
|104 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$175,000
|6468 Cox Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,937,500
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|5108 Herschel Spears Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$310,000
|Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C013
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #d-1
|Franklin
|37064
|$835,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25
|812 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$484,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J-2 Pb 15 Pg 26
|507 Bridal Way Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$10,500,000
|Maryland Farms Sec 61 Pb 26 Pg 5
|107 Brentwood Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,500,000
|Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 25
|8737 Emmylou Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$692,000
|Rogersshire Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 32
|501 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|1019 Belamy Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,327,846
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6036 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,950,909
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7105 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|1108 -10 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Stags Leap Sec 2a Pb 52 Pg 38
|6078 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,459,900
|Annecy Ph3c Pb 80 Pg 13
|3532 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$564,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129
|3151 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$295,000
|Brush Creek Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 87
|7104 Stony Brook Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$462,000
|Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19
|1621 Witt Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$255,000
|Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C005
|1100 W Main St #a-5
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,330,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 5 Pb 20 Pg 136
|1650 Preston Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$965,000
|Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88
|306 Keswick Grove Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$534,700
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1654 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,400,000
|Bishop Cc Investments Pb 70 Pg 48
|4334 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,875,000
|505 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$650,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28
|250 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$819,982
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3294 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,494,900
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4688 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$416,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7896 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$850,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|247 Asterwood Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,053,615
|Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138
|3420 Dunchurch Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,280,811
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7208 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,465,000
|Vale Creek Pb 61 Pg 59
|5305 Mead Park Ct
|Thompson
|37179
|$387,900
|7521 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,450,000
|725 W Main St 204
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,316,079
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$500,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154
|541 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$235,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C069
|1101 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec1
|8997 Haggard Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$340,000
|June Lake Ph1 Podc Pb 81 Pg 123
|243 Asterwood Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$416,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7872 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$971,419
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|5842 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$10
|Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21
|402 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$14,652,011
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$906,405
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7242 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,485,000
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,134,900
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5454 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$737,500
|Mckays Mill Sec 27 Pb 40 Pg 13
|1540 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$616,380
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4032 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$735,000
|Campbell Station Sec 6 Pb 33 Pg 24
|1075 Auldridge Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 6 Pb 3 Pg 43
|5401 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 72
|2185 Burgin Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$66,500,000
|Brick Path Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000
|812 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$461,870
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3238 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$748,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 13c Pb 58 Pg 145
|3081 Millerton Way
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$4,900,000
|5400 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$417,000
|James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B
|310 James Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000
|3001 Hebron Trace Pvt Dr
|Nolensville
|37135