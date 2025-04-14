Williamson County Property Transfers March 24, 2025

See where houses and property sold from March 24-28, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,260,000 Avalon Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 43 225 King Arthur Cir Franklin 37067 $1,062,500 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7 Pb 48 Pg 135 193 Barlow Dr Franklin 37064 $1,010,000 Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D 417 Forrest St Franklin 37064 $395,000 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 3007 Pandell Ct Spring Hill 37174 $233,000 Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53 1035 Mckenna Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,715,000 Wetherbrooke Sec 3 Pb 44 Pg 144 625 Calverton Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000 Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88 101 Allenhurst Cir Franklin 37067 $525,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147 1874 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $560,000 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 45 215 Norfolk Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,796,075 Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65 2073 Bloomsbury Ln Franklin 37064 $1,375,000 Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14 4091 Kings Camp Pass Arrington 37014 $1,100,000 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 624 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $635,265 916 Green St Franklin 37064 $205,000 Chester Sterling Pb 43 Pg 30 7251 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $600,000 715 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $529,900 Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10 1066 Meandering Way Franklin 37067 $925,000 Wilson Run Pb 12 Pg 134 529 Wilson Run Brentwood 37027 $2,475,000 Grove Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 6 6013 Native Pony Trl College Grove 37046 $631,800 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1001 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,521,014 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3404 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $699,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 2043 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $100,000 7253 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $780,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 11 Pb 23 Pg 141 1308 Windmere Ct Franklin 37064 $575,000 Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 7 Pg 26 Block C023 601 Foxborough Sq W Brentwood 37027 $1,379,000 Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126 1006 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $12,750,000 Hidden River Pb 33 Pg 1 2407 Hidden River Ln Franklin 37069 $899,900 Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110 106 Daniels Dr Franklin 37064 $1,199,900 Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51 2013 Landry Place Franklin 37064 $1,550,000 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7421 Leelee Dr Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 Webb Rd College Grove 37046 $1,800,000 River Landing Sec 11 Pb 39 Pg 79 347 Gillette Dr Franklin 37069 $422,500 River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C066 179 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $595,000 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 102 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin 37069 $1,550,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1241 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $325,000 6234 Les Waggoner Rd Franklin 37067 $535,000 1953 Newark Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,866,730 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $2,083,269 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $1,070,000 Carlisle Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 20 1820 Thorn Brook Ln Franklin 37064 $1,437,525 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1005 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $989,400 Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140 611 Lockwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130 6533 Windmill Dr College Grove 37046 $1,148,000 Cool Springs East Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 146 104 Broadwell Cir Franklin 37067 $893,540 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3198 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $575,000 Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64 1727 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,198,000 Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71 3042 Conar St Franklin 37064 $396,000 Springway Pb 19 Pg 134 7895 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $975,000 Mckays Mill Sec 26 Pb 38 Pg 84 1718 Players Mill Rd Franklin 37067 $2,396,520 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6031 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $540,000 Pennock Place Pb 73 Pg 90 7326 Lakelet Cv Fairview 37062 $1,640,680 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5805 Bridget Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $950,000 3733 Mobleys Cut Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,299,990 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4021 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,358,177 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4057 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $769,990 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 907 Heatherfield Ln Spring Hill 37174 $799,412 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 897 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $499,900 Tollgate Town Center Condos Md 2101 Branford Place 103 Thompsons Station 37179 $729,990 Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31 800 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $725,000 Patton Station Comm Center Pb 3052 Pg 717 1894 Gen Geo Patton Dr Franklin 37067 $1,853,486 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4804 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $637,500 Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 121 3 Wentworth Pl Brentwood 37027 $500,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1672 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,065,772 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 505 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,514,000 Mayfield Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 3 422 Mayfield Pl Brentwood 37027 $465,000 Bent Creek Townhomes Pb 6112 Pg 90 4004 Hebron Trace Pvt Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,275,000 4263 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $2,950,000 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 5056 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $701,000 Millgate Pb 42 Pg 121 146 Ormesby Pl Franklin 37064 $900,000 Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3 Pb 56 Pg 84 2031 Brisbane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $753,650 Dallas Downs Sec 9 Pb 15 Pg 4 238 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $19,500,000 Cool Spring East Sec 35 Pb 47 Pg 95 3000 Meridian Blvd Franklin 37067 $925,000 Burkitt Village Add Ph2 Pb 74 Pg 29 400 Yellowtail Dr Nolensville 37135 $724,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 4024 Forestside Dr Franklin 37064 $635,000 Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 34 7120 Donald Wilson Dr Fairview 37062 $761,374 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7506 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $1,582,170 Northumberland Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 124 1792 Northumberland Dr Brentwood 37027 $192,500 7668 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,435,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 72 2190 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,575,000 Benelli Park Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 30 1022 Benelli Park Ct Franklin 37064 $799,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2177 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,125,000 Foxboro Est Sec 4 Pb 9 9221 Fox Run Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,084,804 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1682 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $832,450 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81 3037 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $821,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81 3037 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $421,050 Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138 1863 O'reilly Cir Spring Hill 37174 $342,000 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7142 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $667,000 Buckingham Park Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 35 1256 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $465,000 River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C099 215 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $700,000 Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 86 1106 Chelsey Ct Brentwood 37027 $340,000 Msqd Holdings Llc Pb 84 Pg 95 Smithson Rd Franklin 37064 $1,524,908 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 2001 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4664 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $207,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C062 901 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,110,000 6225 Les Waggoner Rd Franklin 37067 $300,000 Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110 3302 Milton Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $725,000 Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107 6817 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove 37046 $852,835 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7783 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $724,900 Dallas Downs Sec 9 Pb 15 Pg 4 102 Middleboro Cir Franklin 37064 $1,174,900 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5501 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington, 37014 $842,000 Indian Meadows Sec 6 Pb 25 Pg 134 1560 Indian Meadows Dr Franklin 37064 $278,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132 2914 Wills Ct Spring Hill 37174 $935,000 Whitney Park Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 4 1250 Fallsworth Dr Nolensville 37135 $932,500 Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20 440 Royal Crossing Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Campbell Pb 33 Pg 80 902 Evans St Franklin 37064 $1,015,000 Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1d Pb 62 Pg 74 5059 Aunt Nannies Place Nolensville 37135 $1,995,000 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4800 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $689,390 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 8013 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $1,225,000 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 1052 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $742,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56 661 Pembroake Ln Franklin 37064 $660,000 Franklin Green Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 3 3208 Dark Woods Dr Franklin 37064 $975,000 Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77 621 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $474,902 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7013 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $775,000 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 33 2829 Kaye Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,351,483 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 1025 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4664 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $627,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 31 Pg 24 405 Freesia Ct Franklin 37064 $1,175,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 Pb 63 Pg 93 219 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $2,275,000 Governors Club Ph 13-a Pb 43 Pg 3 22 Cherub Ct Brentwood 37027 $899,900 Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87 2868 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $715,500 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7227 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $790,000 Sedberry Glen Ph 2 Pb 14 Pg 70 1827 Sedberry Rd Franklin 37064 $566,500 Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86 832 Cottage House Ln Nolensville 37135 $4,100,000 Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41 1607 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000 Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114 5215 Meadow Lake Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,620,000 7296 Deer Ridge Rd Fairview 37062 $350,900 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 939 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,480,000 Lillard Est Pb 57 Pg 105 6722 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $321,900 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1045 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 5251 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $72,500 4884 Bethesda-duplex Rd College Grove 37046 $618,000 1129 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $750,000 Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 117 3416 Milford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $835,000 Rizer Point Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 57 5009 Rizer Point Dr Franklin 37069 $495,000 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7120 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $285,900 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1027 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $872,000 Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 80 1452 Casner Ln Franklin 37067 $3,900,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 10-a Pb 31 Pg 27 1066 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $285,900 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1013 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $805,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2145 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $285,900 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1019 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,450,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127 9636 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $687,500 Franklin Green Sec 11 3255 Dark Woods Dr Franklin 37064 $295,000 Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 118 7117 Wheat Rd Fairview 37062 $321,900 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1039 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,240,993 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5509 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014

