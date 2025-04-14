Williamson County Property Transfers March 24, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from March 24-28, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,260,000Avalon Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 43225 King Arthur CirFranklin37067
$1,062,500Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7 Pb 48 Pg 135193 Barlow DrFranklin37064
$1,010,000Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D417 Forrest StFranklin37064
$395,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 193007 Pandell CtSpring Hill37174
$233,000Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 531035 Mckenna DrThompsons Station37179
$1,715,000Wetherbrooke Sec 3 Pb 44 Pg 144625 Calverton LnBrentwood37027
$1,125,000Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88101 Allenhurst CirFranklin37067
$525,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 1471874 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$560,000Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 45215 Norfolk LnNolensville37135
$2,796,075Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 652073 Bloomsbury LnFranklin37064
$1,375,000Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 144091 Kings Camp PassArrington37014
$1,100,000Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146624 Danny LnFranklin37064
$635,265916 Green StFranklin37064
$205,000Chester Sterling Pb 43 Pg 307251 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$600,000715 Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$529,900Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 101066 Meandering WayFranklin37067
$925,000Wilson Run Pb 12 Pg 134529 Wilson RunBrentwood37027
$2,475,000Grove Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 66013 Native Pony TrlCollege Grove37046
$631,800Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311001 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,521,014Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973404 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$699,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 362043 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$100,0007253 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$780,000Forrest Crossing Sec 11 Pb 23 Pg 1411308 Windmere CtFranklin37064
$575,000Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 7 Pg 26 Block C023601 Foxborough Sq WBrentwood37027
$1,379,000Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 1261006 Clifton StFranklin37064
$12,750,000Hidden River Pb 33 Pg 12407 Hidden River LnFranklin37069
$899,900Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110106 Daniels DrFranklin37064
$1,199,900Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512013 Landry PlaceFranklin37064
$1,550,000Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507421 Leelee DrFranklin37064
$2,500,000Webb RdCollege Grove37046
$1,800,000River Landing Sec 11 Pb 39 Pg 79347 Gillette DrFranklin37069
$422,500River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C066179 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$595,000Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35102 Spencer Creek RdFranklin37069
$1,550,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351241 Luckett RdNashville37221
$325,0006234 Les Waggoner RdFranklin37067
$535,0001953 Newark Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$1,866,730Vaughn RdNashville37221
$2,083,269Vaughn RdNashville37221
$1,070,000Carlisle Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 201820 Thorn Brook LnFranklin37064
$1,437,525Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731005 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$989,400Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140611 Lockwood LnFranklin37064
$1,300,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1306533 Windmill DrCollege Grove37046
$1,148,000Cool Springs East Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 146104 Broadwell CirFranklin37067
$893,540Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053198 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$575,000Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 641727 Wilkes LnSpring Hill37174
$2,198,000Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 713042 Conar StFranklin37064
$396,000Springway Pb 19 Pg 1347895 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$975,000Mckays Mill Sec 26 Pb 38 Pg 841718 Players Mill RdFranklin37067
$2,396,520Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396031 Congress DrFranklin37064
$540,000Pennock Place Pb 73 Pg 907326 Lakelet CvFairview37062
$1,640,680High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525805 Bridget Pvt CtArrington37014
$950,0003733 Mobleys Cut RdThompsons Station37179
$1,299,990Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784021 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$1,358,177Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784057 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$769,990Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31907 Heatherfield LnSpring Hill37174
$799,412Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143897 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$499,900Tollgate Town Center Condos Md2101 Branford Place 103Thompsons Station37179
$729,990Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31800 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$725,000Patton Station Comm Center Pb 3052 Pg 7171894 Gen Geo Patton DrFranklin37067
$1,853,486Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124804 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$637,500Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 1213 Wentworth PlBrentwood37027
$500,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121672 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$1,065,772June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69505 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,514,000Mayfield Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 3422 Mayfield PlBrentwood37027
$465,000Bent Creek Townhomes Pb 6112 Pg 904004 Hebron Trace Pvt DrNolensville37135
$1,275,0004263 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$2,950,000Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 1415056 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$701,000Millgate Pb 42 Pg 121146 Ormesby PlFranklin37064
$900,000Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3 Pb 56 Pg 842031 Brisbane DrSpring Hill37174
$753,650Dallas Downs Sec 9 Pb 15 Pg 4238 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$19,500,000Cool Spring East Sec 35 Pb 47 Pg 953000 Meridian BlvdFranklin37067
$925,000Burkitt Village Add Ph2 Pb 74 Pg 29400 Yellowtail DrNolensville37135
$724,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1474024 Forestside DrFranklin37064
$635,000Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 347120 Donald Wilson DrFairview37062
$761,374Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177506 Atwater CirFairview37062
$1,582,170Northumberland Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 1241792 Northumberland DrBrentwood37027
$192,5007668 Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,435,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 722190 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$1,575,000Benelli Park Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 301022 Benelli Park CtFranklin37064
$799,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122177 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$1,125,000Foxboro Est Sec 4 Pb 99221 Fox Run DrBrentwood37027
$2,084,804Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121682 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$832,450Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 813037 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$821,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 813037 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$421,050Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 1381863 O'reilly CirSpring Hill37174
$342,000Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817142 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$667,000Buckingham Park Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 351256 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$465,000River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C099215 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$700,000Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 861106 Chelsey CtBrentwood37027
$340,000Msqd Holdings Llc Pb 84 Pg 95Smithson RdFranklin37064
$1,524,908Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 692001 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,300,000Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124664 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$207,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C062901 Granville RdFranklin37064
$1,110,0006225 Les Waggoner RdFranklin37067
$300,000Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1103302 Milton CtThompsons Station37179
$725,000Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 1076817 Pleasant Gate LnCollege Grove37046
$852,835Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217783 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$724,900Dallas Downs Sec 9 Pb 15 Pg 4102 Middleboro CirFranklin37064
$1,174,900High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525501 Ayana Pvt DrArrington,37014
$842,000Indian Meadows Sec 6 Pb 25 Pg 1341560 Indian Meadows DrFranklin37064
$278,000Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 1322914 Wills CtSpring Hill37174
$935,000Whitney Park Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 41250 Fallsworth DrNolensville37135
$932,500Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20440 Royal CrossingFranklin37064
$1,400,000Campbell Pb 33 Pg 80902 Evans StFranklin37064
$1,015,000Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1d Pb 62 Pg 745059 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensville37135
$1,995,000Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124800 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$689,390Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1258013 Chardon StFranklin37067
$1,225,000Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 681052 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$742,000Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56661 Pembroake LnFranklin37064
$660,000Franklin Green Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 33208 Dark Woods DrFranklin37064
$975,000Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77621 Vickery Park DrNolensville37135
$474,902Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357013 Sully CtFairview37062
$775,000Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 332829 Kaye DrThompsons Station37179
$1,351,483Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 691025 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,400,000Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124664 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$627,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 31 Pg 24405 Freesia CtFranklin37064
$1,175,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 Pb 63 Pg 93219 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$2,275,000Governors Club Ph 13-a Pb 43 Pg 322 Cherub CtBrentwood37027
$899,900Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 872868 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$715,500Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327227 Richvale DrFairview37062
$790,000Sedberry Glen Ph 2 Pb 14 Pg 701827 Sedberry RdFranklin37064
$566,500Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86832 Cottage House LnNolensville37135
$4,100,000Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 411607 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$1,400,000Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1145215 Meadow Lake RdBrentwood37027
$1,620,0007296 Deer Ridge RdFairview37062
$350,900Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131939 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,480,000Lillard Est Pb 57 Pg 1056722 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$321,900Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311045 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,100,0005251 Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$72,5004884 Bethesda-duplex RdCollege Grove37046
$618,0001129 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$750,000Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 1173416 Milford DrThompsons Station37179
$835,000Rizer Point Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 575009 Rizer Point DrFranklin37069
$495,000Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137120 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$285,900Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311027 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$872,000Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 801452 Casner LnFranklin37067
$3,900,000Laurelbrooke Sec 10-a Pb 31 Pg 271066 Vaughn Crest DrFranklin37069
$285,900Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311013 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$805,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122145 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$285,900Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311019 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,450,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 1279636 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$687,500Franklin Green Sec 113255 Dark Woods DrFranklin37064
$295,000Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 1187117 Wheat RdFairview37062
$321,900Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311039 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,240,993High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525509 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014

