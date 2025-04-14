Williamson County Property Transfers March 24, 2025

See where houses and property sold from March 24-28, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,260,000
|Avalon Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 43
|225 King Arthur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,062,500
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7 Pb 48 Pg 135
|193 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,010,000
|Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D
|417 Forrest St
|Franklin
|37064
|$395,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|3007 Pandell Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$233,000
|Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53
|1035 Mckenna Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,715,000
|Wetherbrooke Sec 3 Pb 44 Pg 144
|625 Calverton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000
|Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88
|101 Allenhurst Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$525,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147
|1874 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$560,000
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 45
|215 Norfolk Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,796,075
|Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65
|2073 Bloomsbury Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000
|Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14
|4091 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,100,000
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|624 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,265
|916 Green St
|Franklin
|37064
|$205,000
|Chester Sterling Pb 43 Pg 30
|7251 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000
|715 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$529,900
|Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10
|1066 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$925,000
|Wilson Run Pb 12 Pg 134
|529 Wilson Run
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,475,000
|Grove Sec 4 Pb 58 Pg 6
|6013 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$631,800
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1001 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,521,014
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3404 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$699,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|2043 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$100,000
|7253 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$780,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 11 Pb 23 Pg 141
|1308 Windmere Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 7 Pg 26 Block C023
|601 Foxborough Sq W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,379,000
|Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126
|1006 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$12,750,000
|Hidden River Pb 33 Pg 1
|2407 Hidden River Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$899,900
|Rolling Rivers Pb 2 Pg 110
|106 Daniels Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,199,900
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2013 Landry Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7421 Leelee Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|Webb Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,800,000
|River Landing Sec 11 Pb 39 Pg 79
|347 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$422,500
|River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C066
|179 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$595,000
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|102 Spencer Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,550,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1241 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$325,000
|6234 Les Waggoner Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$535,000
|1953 Newark Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,866,730
|Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,083,269
|Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,070,000
|Carlisle Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 20
|1820 Thorn Brook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,437,525
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1005 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$989,400
|Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140
|611 Lockwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130
|6533 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,148,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 12 Pb 27 Pg 146
|104 Broadwell Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$893,540
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3198 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 64
|1727 Wilkes Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,198,000
|Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71
|3042 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$396,000
|Springway Pb 19 Pg 134
|7895 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$975,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 26 Pb 38 Pg 84
|1718 Players Mill Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,396,520
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6031 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000
|Pennock Place Pb 73 Pg 90
|7326 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,640,680
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5805 Bridget Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$950,000
|3733 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,299,990
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4021 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,358,177
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4057 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$769,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|907 Heatherfield Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$799,412
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|897 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$499,900
|Tollgate Town Center Condos Md
|2101 Branford Place 103
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$729,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph2b Pb 83 Pg 31
|800 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,000
|Patton Station Comm Center Pb 3052 Pg 717
|1894 Gen Geo Patton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,853,486
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4804 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$637,500
|Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 121
|3 Wentworth Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1672 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,065,772
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|505 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,514,000
|Mayfield Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 3
|422 Mayfield Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$465,000
|Bent Creek Townhomes Pb 6112 Pg 90
|4004 Hebron Trace Pvt Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,275,000
|4263 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,950,000
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|5056 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$701,000
|Millgate Pb 42 Pg 121
|146 Ormesby Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3 Pb 56 Pg 84
|2031 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$753,650
|Dallas Downs Sec 9 Pb 15 Pg 4
|238 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$19,500,000
|Cool Spring East Sec 35 Pb 47 Pg 95
|3000 Meridian Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$925,000
|Burkitt Village Add Ph2 Pb 74 Pg 29
|400 Yellowtail Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$724,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|4024 Forestside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Polston Place Pb 43 Pg 34
|7120 Donald Wilson Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$761,374
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7506 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,582,170
|Northumberland Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 124
|1792 Northumberland Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$192,500
|7668 Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,435,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec5 Pb 76 Pg 72
|2190 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,575,000
|Benelli Park Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 30
|1022 Benelli Park Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2177 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,125,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 4 Pb 9
|9221 Fox Run Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,084,804
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1682 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$832,450
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81
|3037 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$821,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81
|3037 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$421,050
|Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138
|1863 O'reilly Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$342,000
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7142 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$667,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 35
|1256 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$465,000
|River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C099
|215 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$700,000
|Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 86
|1106 Chelsey Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$340,000
|Msqd Holdings Llc Pb 84 Pg 95
|Smithson Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,524,908
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|2001 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4664 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$207,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C062
|901 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,110,000
|6225 Les Waggoner Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$300,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110
|3302 Milton Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,000
|Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107
|6817 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$852,835
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7783 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$724,900
|Dallas Downs Sec 9 Pb 15 Pg 4
|102 Middleboro Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,174,900
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5501 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington,
|37014
|$842,000
|Indian Meadows Sec 6 Pb 25 Pg 134
|1560 Indian Meadows Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$278,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132
|2914 Wills Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$935,000
|Whitney Park Ph2 Pb 64 Pg 4
|1250 Fallsworth Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$932,500
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12-b Pb 20 Pg 20
|440 Royal Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Campbell Pb 33 Pg 80
|902 Evans St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,015,000
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1d Pb 62 Pg 74
|5059 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,995,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4800 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$689,390
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|8013 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,225,000
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|1052 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$742,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56
|661 Pembroake Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$660,000
|Franklin Green Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 3
|3208 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph1 Pb 65 Pg 77
|621 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$474,902
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7013 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$775,000
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 33
|2829 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,351,483
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|1025 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4664 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$627,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 31 Pg 24
|405 Freesia Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 Pb 63 Pg 93
|219 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,275,000
|Governors Club Ph 13-a Pb 43 Pg 3
|22 Cherub Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$899,900
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87
|2868 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$715,500
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7227 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$790,000
|Sedberry Glen Ph 2 Pb 14 Pg 70
|1827 Sedberry Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$566,500
|Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86
|832 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,100,000
|Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41
|1607 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114
|5215 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,620,000
|7296 Deer Ridge Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$350,900
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|939 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,480,000
|Lillard Est Pb 57 Pg 105
|6722 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$321,900
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1045 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|5251 Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$72,500
|4884 Bethesda-duplex Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$618,000
|1129 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 117
|3416 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$835,000
|Rizer Point Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 57
|5009 Rizer Point Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$495,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7120 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$285,900
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1027 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$872,000
|Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 80
|1452 Casner Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,900,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 10-a Pb 31 Pg 27
|1066 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$285,900
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1013 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2145 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$285,900
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1019 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127
|9636 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$687,500
|Franklin Green Sec 11
|3255 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$295,000
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 Pb 26 Pg 118
|7117 Wheat Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$321,900
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1039 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,240,993
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5509 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
