Williamson County Property Transfers March 23, 2026

See where houses and property sold from March 23-27, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$505,000
|Morningside Sec 8 Pb 40 Pg 104
|7112 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$410,000
|2000 Newark Ln F-302
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,000
|Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 144
|6065 Stone Cliff Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$316,000
|Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C027
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #G-3
|Franklin
|37067
|$525,000
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7316 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$825,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 85
|8055 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000
|Woodside Ph 2B Pb 55 Pg 129
|1042 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$715,000
|Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129
|4003 Campania Strada
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$799,000
|Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115
|200 Equine St
|Franklin
|37064
|$318,000
|Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115
|213 Equine St
|Franklin
|37064
|$520,000
|Franklin Bus Center Condo Pb 3304 Pg 374
|123 Southeast Pkwy Ct #100
|Franklin
|37064
|$255,000
|Hard Bargain
|621 Mt Hope St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8
|2078 Riley Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|2530 Sammie Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,799,000
|Kingsbarns Pb 74 Pg 5
|2001 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$330,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|1005 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,100,920
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1067 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,099,000
|Williams Grove Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 44
|6331 Williams Grove Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 10 Pb 22 Pg 70
|9431 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$9,900,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 60
|512 King Richards Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,600,000
|Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 118
|1627 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,089,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|5957 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,676,588
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8102 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,201,700
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|2032 Hector Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,084,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 6 Pb 41 Pg 66
|372 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,095,000
|Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 44
|7221 Severide St
|Fairview
|37062
|$680,000
|Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 141
|1407 Clairmonte Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 39
|9035 Possum Trot Pvt Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$880,000
|Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120
|1067 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$649,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|450 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$769,800
|Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79
|107 Law Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$933,450
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7456 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,104,390
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|3989 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$615,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 54
|1414 Savannah Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$533,321
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6062 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,450,000
|Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43
|9919 Elland Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,185,000
|Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3
|1038 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,442
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|4101 Brendlyn Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$240,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C047
|701 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$739,800
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|7150 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$759,900
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 144
|1136 Frenchtown Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000
|Brookfield Sec 2-A Pb 28 Pg 125
|2515 Shays Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,670,000
|Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 98
|4728 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,025,000
|Ellington Park Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 32
|307 Ellington Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000
|Stonehenge Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 89
|1426 Robert E Lee Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,075,000
|Chenoweth Sec 19 Pb 23 Pg 105
|828 Woodburn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$979,000
|Mayberry Station Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 35
|1420 Mayberry Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$124,410
|Franklin Industrial Park
|2009 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$99,800
|Franklin Industrial Park
|100 Alpha Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000
|Stonebrook Sec 13-C Pb 28 Pg 71
|720 Stonecastle Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,344,631
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7528 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$534,450
|Western Woods Village Pb 37 Pg 101
|7247 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$487,400
|Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86
|836 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$16,540,000
|Creekstone Commons Pb 47 Pg 142
|205 Miller Springs Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Highgate Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 91
|108 Century Oak Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,575,000
|River Landing Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 83
|213 Winburn Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,325,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92
|2828 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,300,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 33
|1113 Montpier Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$650,000
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6049 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,225,000
|Mckays Mill Section 32 Pb 50 Pg 105
|1500 Bledsoe Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$935,000
|Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec2 Pb 61 Pg 86
|104 Corbin Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$490,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93
|1841 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,068,840
|Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 56
|1971 Napa Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$895,000
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1015 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40
|159 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,689,000
|Annecy 3B Pb 79 Pg 122
|4641 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$985,000
|Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 87 Pg 25
|7160 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$880,000
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1301 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$975,000
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 144
|1023 Eden Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$202,000
|Rusty Pb 2 Pg 93
|7107 Rusty Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$910,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3229 Knotts Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$870,000
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2211 Potter Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,850,000
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6065 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,224,990
|Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37
|9553 Loyala Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,036,524
|Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90
|544 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$779,000
|Amber Glen Pb 18 Pg 63
|248 Circle View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,520,339
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8049 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$7,500
|Snowbird Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,598,520
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3139 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123
|1601 Bryson Cv
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,730,000
|Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 113
|1869 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$433,875
|Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 139
|3171 Setting Sun Dr 205
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$380,000
|7822 Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,289,456
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|906 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,235,000
|Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51
|2000 Landry Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,382,210
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|912 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$871,500
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|4137 Brendlyn Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,275,500
|Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 63
|9129 Brentmeade Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,679,900
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|2954 Del Rio Pike
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,475,000
|Sneed Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 47
|2418 Mcintyre Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$380,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2761 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,135,000
|Catalina Ph6 Pb 68 Pg 115
|910 Los Lomas Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$544,990
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|455 Buckwood Pvt Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$605,000
|Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 57
|4840 Powder Spring Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Pb 77 Pg 78
|7629 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$800,000
|Nolen Park Ph 1 Pb 44 Pg 136
|7041 Nolen Park Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,500,000
|7630 Younger Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$2,407,343
|Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56
|6064 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$500,000
|West Meade Sec 1
|544 Edgewood Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,500,000
|Harrell Henry Iii Pb 48 Pg 125
|Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|7838 Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$450,000
|Heaton Nicolet Pb 87 Pg 125
|7303 Dug Hill Rd
|Bon Aqua
|37025
|$2,110,000
|Fountainhead Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 81
|5114 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,900,000
|Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6
|1205 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
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