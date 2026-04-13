Williamson County Property Transfers March 23, 2026

See where houses and property sold from March 23-27, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $505,000 Morningside Sec 8 Pb 40 Pg 104 7112 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $410,000 2000 Newark Ln F-302 Thompsons Station 37179 $725,000 Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 144 6065 Stone Cliff Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $316,000 Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C027 200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #G-3 Franklin 37067 $525,000 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7316 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $825,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 85 8055 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill 37174 $430,000 Woodside Ph 2B Pb 55 Pg 129 1042 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $715,000 Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129 4003 Campania Strada Spring Hill 37174 $799,000 Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115 200 Equine St Franklin 37064 $318,000 Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115 213 Equine St Franklin 37064 $520,000 Franklin Bus Center Condo Pb 3304 Pg 374 123 Southeast Pkwy Ct #100 Franklin 37064 $255,000 Hard Bargain 621 Mt Hope St Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8 2078 Riley Park Dr Franklin 37064 $400,000 2530 Sammie Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,799,000 Kingsbarns Pb 74 Pg 5 2001 Kingsbarns Dr Nolensville 37135 $330,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 1005 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $2,100,920 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1067 William St Franklin 37064 $1,099,000 Williams Grove Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 44 6331 Williams Grove Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,450,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 10 Pb 22 Pg 70 9431 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $9,900,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 60 512 King Richards Ct Franklin 37067 $1,600,000 Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 118 1627 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,089,990 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 5957 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,676,588 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8102 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,201,700 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 2032 Hector Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,084,000 Fountainbrooke Sec 6 Pb 41 Pg 66 372 Childe Harolds Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,095,000 Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 44 7221 Severide St Fairview 37062 $680,000 Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 141 1407 Clairmonte Cir Franklin 37064 $850,000 Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 39 9035 Possum Trot Pvt Trl College Grove 37046 $880,000 Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120 1067 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $649,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 450 Buckwood Pvt Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $769,800 Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79 107 Law Dr Franklin 37064 $933,450 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7456 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $1,104,390 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 3989 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $615,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 54 1414 Savannah Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $533,321 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6062 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $2,450,000 Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 43 9919 Elland Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,185,000 Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3 1038 Calico St Franklin 37064 $430,442 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 4101 Brendlyn Dr Nolensville 37135 $240,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C047 701 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $739,800 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 7150 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $759,900 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 144 1136 Frenchtown Ln Franklin 37067 $1,050,000 Brookfield Sec 2-A Pb 28 Pg 125 2515 Shays Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,670,000 Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 98 4728 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,025,000 Ellington Park Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 32 307 Ellington Dr Franklin 37064 $875,000 Stonehenge Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 89 1426 Robert E Lee Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,075,000 Chenoweth Sec 19 Pb 23 Pg 105 828 Woodburn Dr Brentwood 37027 $979,000 Mayberry Station Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 35 1420 Mayberry Ln Franklin 37064 $124,410 Franklin Industrial Park 2009 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $99,800 Franklin Industrial Park 100 Alpha Dr Franklin 37064 $790,000 Stonebrook Sec 13-C Pb 28 Pg 71 720 Stonecastle Pl Nolensville 37135 $1,344,631 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7528 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $534,450 Western Woods Village Pb 37 Pg 101 7247 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $487,400 Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86 836 Cottage House Ln Nolensville 37135 $16,540,000 Creekstone Commons Pb 47 Pg 142 205 Miller Springs Ct Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Highgate Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 91 108 Century Oak Dr Franklin 37069 $1,575,000 River Landing Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 83 213 Winburn Ln Franklin 37069 $1,325,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92 2828 Polo Club Rd Nashville 37221 $1,300,000 Montpier Farms Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 33 1113 Montpier Dr Franklin 37069 $650,000 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6049 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,225,000 Mckays Mill Section 32 Pb 50 Pg 105 1500 Bledsoe Ln Franklin 37067 $935,000 Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec2 Pb 61 Pg 86 104 Corbin Ct Nolensville 37135 $490,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93 1841 Brentwood Pointe Dr Franklin 37067 $2,068,840 Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 56 1971 Napa Dr Brentwood 37027 $895,000 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1015 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $950,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40 159 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $1,689,000 Annecy 3B Pb 79 Pg 122 4641 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $985,000 Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 87 Pg 25 7160 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $880,000 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1301 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $975,000 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 144 1023 Eden Park Dr Franklin 37067 $202,000 Rusty Pb 2 Pg 93 7107 Rusty Dr Fairview 37062 $910,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3229 Knotts Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $870,000 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2211 Potter Place Nolensville 37135 $1,850,000 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6065 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $2,224,990 Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 37 9553 Loyala Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,036,524 Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90 544 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $779,000 Amber Glen Pb 18 Pg 63 248 Circle View Dr Franklin 37064 $1,520,339 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8049 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $7,500 Snowbird Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,598,520 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3139 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $450,000 Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 123 1601 Bryson Cv Thompsons Station 37179 $1,730,000 Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 113 1869 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $433,875 Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 139 3171 Setting Sun Dr 205 Thompsons Station 37179 $380,000 7822 Barnhill Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,289,456 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 906 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,235,000 Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 51 2000 Landry Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,382,210 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 912 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $871,500 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 4137 Brendlyn Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,275,500 Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 63 9129 Brentmeade Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,679,900 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 2954 Del Rio Pike Franklin 37069 $1,475,000 Sneed Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 47 2418 Mcintyre Ct Franklin 37069 $380,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2761 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,135,000 Catalina Ph6 Pb 68 Pg 115 910 Los Lomas Way Nolensville 37135 $544,990 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 455 Buckwood Pvt Ave Spring Hill 37174 $605,000 Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 57 4840 Powder Spring Rd Nolensville 37135 $950,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Pb 77 Pg 78 7629 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $800,000 Nolen Park Ph 1 Pb 44 Pg 136 7041 Nolen Park Cir Nolensville 37135 $1,500,000 7630 Younger Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $2,407,343 Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 56 6064 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $500,000 West Meade Sec 1 544 Edgewood Blvd Franklin 37064 $3,500,000 Harrell Henry Iii Pb 48 Pg 125 Old Harding Rd Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 7838 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $450,000 Heaton Nicolet Pb 87 Pg 125 7303 Dug Hill Rd Bon Aqua 37025 $2,110,000 Fountainhead Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 81 5114 Woodland Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,900,000 Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 6 1205 State Blvd Franklin 37064

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