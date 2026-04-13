Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers March 23, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers March 23, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from March 23-27, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$505,000Morningside Sec 8 Pb 40 Pg 1047112 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$410,0002000 Newark Ln F-302Thompsons Station37179
$725,000Cliffs @ Garrison Creek Pb 71 Pg 1446065 Stone Cliff Pvt LnFranklin37064
$316,000Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C027200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #G-3Franklin37067
$525,000Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477316 Audubon CvFairview37062
$825,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 858055 Fenwick LnSpring Hill37174
$430,000Woodside Ph 2B Pb 55 Pg 1291042 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$715,000Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 1294003 Campania StradaSpring Hill37174
$799,000Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115200 Equine StFranklin37064
$318,000Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115213 Equine StFranklin37064
$520,000Franklin Bus Center Condo Pb 3304 Pg 374123 Southeast Pkwy Ct #100Franklin37064
$255,000Hard Bargain621 Mt Hope StFranklin37064
$1,100,000Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 82078 Riley Park DrFranklin37064
$400,0002530 Sammie LnThompsons Station37179
$1,799,000Kingsbarns Pb 74 Pg 52001 Kingsbarns DrNolensville37135
$330,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 701005 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$2,100,920Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921067 William StFranklin37064
$1,099,000Williams Grove Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 446331 Williams Grove DrBrentwood37027
$1,450,000Raintree Forest So Sec 10 Pb 22 Pg 709431 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$9,900,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 60512 King Richards CtFranklin37067
$1,600,000Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 1181627 Valle Verde DrBrentwood37027
$1,089,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 125957 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$2,676,588Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828102 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$1,201,700Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 782032 Hector DrThompsons Station37179
$1,084,000Fountainbrooke Sec 6 Pb 41 Pg 66372 Childe Harolds CirBrentwood37027
$1,095,000Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 447221 Severide StFairview37062
$680,000Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 1411407 Clairmonte CirFranklin37064
$850,000Nelson Creek Pb 77 Pg 399035 Possum Trot Pvt TrlCollege Grove37046
$880,000Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 1201067 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$649,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142450 Buckwood Pvt AveThompsons Station37179
$769,800Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79107 Law DrFranklin37064
$933,450Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177456 Atwater CirFairview37062
$1,104,390Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 783989 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$615,000Spring Hill Place Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 541414 Savannah Park DrSpring Hill37174
$533,321Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16062 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$2,450,000Telluride Ph2 Pb 83 Pg 439919 Elland RdBrentwood37027
$1,185,000Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 31038 Calico StFranklin37064
$430,442Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1084101 Brendlyn DrNolensville37135
$240,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C047701 Granville RdFranklin37064
$739,800Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 387150 Bolton StFranklin37064
$759,900Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 1441136 Frenchtown LnFranklin37067
$1,050,000Brookfield Sec 2-A Pb 28 Pg 1252515 Shays LnBrentwood37027
$1,670,000Kings Chapel Sec11 Pb 76 Pg 984728 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,025,000Ellington Park Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 32307 Ellington DrFranklin37064
$875,000Stonehenge Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 891426 Robert E Lee LnBrentwood37027
$2,075,000Chenoweth Sec 19 Pb 23 Pg 105828 Woodburn DrBrentwood37027
$979,000Mayberry Station Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 351420 Mayberry LnFranklin37064
$124,410Franklin Industrial Park2009 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$99,800Franklin Industrial Park100 Alpha DrFranklin37064
$790,000Stonebrook Sec 13-C Pb 28 Pg 71720 Stonecastle PlNolensville37135
$1,344,631Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657528 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$534,450Western Woods Village Pb 37 Pg 1017247 Cox PkFairview37062
$487,400Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86836 Cottage House LnNolensville37135
$16,540,000Creekstone Commons Pb 47 Pg 142205 Miller Springs CtFranklin37064
$1,050,000Highgate Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 91108 Century Oak DrFranklin37069
$1,575,000River Landing Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 83213 Winburn LnFranklin37069
$1,325,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 922828 Polo Club RdNashville37221
$1,300,000Montpier Farms Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 331113 Montpier DrFranklin37069
$650,000Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16049 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,225,000Mckays Mill Section 32 Pb 50 Pg 1051500 Bledsoe LnFranklin37067
$935,000Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec2 Pb 61 Pg 86104 Corbin CtNolensville37135
$490,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 931841 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklin37067
$2,068,840Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 561971 Napa DrBrentwood37027
$895,000Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971015 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$950,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40159 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$1,689,000Annecy 3B Pb 79 Pg 1224641 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$985,000Vineyard Valley Sec3 Pb 87 Pg 257160 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$880,000Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481301 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$975,000Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 1441023 Eden Park DrFranklin37067
$202,000Rusty Pb 2 Pg 937107 Rusty DrFairview37062
$910,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223229 Knotts DrThompsons Station37179
$870,000Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082211 Potter PlaceNolensville37135
$1,850,000Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326065 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$2,224,990Arcadia Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 379553 Loyala DrBrentwood37027
$4,036,524Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90544 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$779,000Amber Glen Pb 18 Pg 63248 Circle View DrFranklin37064
$1,520,339Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658049 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$7,500Snowbird Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,598,520Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053139 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$450,000Newport Crossing Sec 5 Pb 34 Pg 1231601 Bryson CvThompsons Station37179
$1,730,000Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 1131869 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$433,875Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 1393171 Setting Sun Dr 205Thompsons Station37179
$380,0007822 Barnhill RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,289,456Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131906 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,235,000Thomas Downs Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 512000 Landry PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,382,210Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131912 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$871,500Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1084137 Brendlyn DrNolensville37135
$1,275,500Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 639129 Brentmeade BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,679,900Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1102954 Del Rio PikeFranklin37069
$1,475,000Sneed Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 472418 Mcintyre CtFranklin37069
$380,000Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852761 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$1,135,000Catalina Ph6 Pb 68 Pg 115910 Los Lomas WayNolensville37135
$544,990Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142455 Buckwood Pvt AveSpring Hill37174
$605,000Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 574840 Powder Spring RdNolensville37135
$950,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Pb 77 Pg 787629 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$800,000Nolen Park Ph 1 Pb 44 Pg 1367041 Nolen Park CirNolensville37135
$1,500,0007630 Younger Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$2,407,343Hardeman Springs Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 566064 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$500,000West Meade Sec 1544 Edgewood BlvdFranklin37064
$3,500,000Harrell Henry Iii Pb 48 Pg 125Old Harding RdFranklin37064
$1,050,0007838 Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$450,000Heaton Nicolet Pb 87 Pg 1257303 Dug Hill RdBon Aqua37025
$2,110,000Fountainhead Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 815114 Woodland Hills DrBrentwood37027
$1,900,000Westhaven Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 61205 State BlvdFranklin37064

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×