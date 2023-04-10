Williamson County Property Transfers March 20

See where houses and property sold for March 20-24, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$620,043.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|104 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$530,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 1
|1013 Dortch Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$320,000.00
|2871 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$460,000.00
|School Manor
|411 Perkins Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,357,640.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1113 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$290,000.00
|5648 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$637,500.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|136 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$836,810.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5040 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$435,000.00
|Fairfield Court
|7508 Fairfield Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,500,000.00
|Rice Thomas L
|4711 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,500.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|2025 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,990.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2227 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$70,000.00
|Klinetob Property
|5871 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 6
|1311 Choctaw Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$745,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Sec 1
|2013 Cedarmont Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$899,900.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 10
|1207 Firth Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$555,325.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2095 Branford Place 104
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,900,000.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1846 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$534,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 2
|917 Timberside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,428,280.00
|Splendor Ridge
|197 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,160,000.00
|Concord Chase Est
|1531 Gordon Petty Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,207,400.00
|Littlebury Sec1
|3208 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,000.00
|Heatherwood Hills Sec 2
|102 Dogwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,360,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|3705 Covered Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,936,000.00
|9600 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,229,520.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8476 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,350,000.00
|Big East Fork Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,238,388.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6046 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 9
|231 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,047,161.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|6145 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,267,969.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|6157 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$599,246.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2664 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$488,660.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 6
|803 Founders Pointe Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|1080 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec2
|7001 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$702,840.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4040 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$700,000.00
|Burkitt Place Ph 2h
|8221 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,734,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec9
|Sweetleaf Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$484,509.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2662 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,699,900.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6329 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$645,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|430 William Wallace Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$502,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 1
|306 Crooked Oak Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$665,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b
|2708 Cloister Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$470,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2756 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$575,000.00
|Bella Collina
|9630 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,015,000.00
|Bella Collina
|9626 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,750,000.00
|Harlan
|9233 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$975,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|400 Enclave Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$470,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2760 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,125,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 41
|9130 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,299,000.00
|Splendor Ridge
|179 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 4
|325 Molly Bright Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$517,900.00
|Wakefield Sec 4
|3011 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,882,206.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1033 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,690,000.00
|Brentwood Country Club
|510 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,567,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|2613 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$302,000.00
|West Meade Sec 1
|1305 Chickering Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1
|2904 Mclemore Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$435,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|708 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,264,315.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1124 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,713,909.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3320 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$517,500.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-a
|2586 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$616,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 1
|1197 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|6013 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$790,000.00
|Nolen Park Ph 1
|7004 Nolen Park Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,599,000.00
|Taramore Ph15
|9499 Stillbrook Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000.00
|Stonecrest
|800 Singleton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,100,000.00
|Wright Gerald
|Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,391,154.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|1111 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,919,000.00
|Grove Sec9
|8748 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,244,777.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5624 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$649,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1
|2839 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$599,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 1
|103 Churchill Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$770,055.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4060 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,750,000.00
|Belle Rive Ph 3
|565 Grand Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$634,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 19
|1301 Pemberton Heights Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$575,000.00
|Audubon Cove
|7310 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$697,036.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|152 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$719,990.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 6b
|2333 Orchard St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$905,000.00
|Breezeway Section 01
|231 Breezeway Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$930,000.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|3014 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$500,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 5
|2918 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,089,990.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|300 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,100,000.00
|Iroquois Est
|301 Mosley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$364,000.00
|Dogwood Hills
|7113 Robinson Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$470,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$235,500.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 12
|4808 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,050,000.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 9
|9305 Foxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$235,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2908 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$435,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1011 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$855,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2053 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$925,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec4
|741 Eldon Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$610,000.00
|Mcdaniel Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$954,900.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6028 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,957.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4032 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,735,000.00
|Grove Sec8
|8312 Shoreline Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$725,000.00
|West End Circle
|808 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,108,999.00
|Stags Leap Sec 2b
|6132 Silverado Tr
|Franklin
|37064
|$829,990.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5040 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$519,000.00
|Wynwood Park Ph1
|7105 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$800,000.00
|Clover Meadows
|4005 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$615,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2
|3132 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064