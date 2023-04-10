Williamson County Property Transfers March 20

See where houses and property sold for March 20-24, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $620,043.00 Waters Edge Sec6 104 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $530,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 1 1013 Dortch Ln Nolensville 37135 $320,000.00 2871 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $460,000.00 School Manor 411 Perkins Dr Franklin 37064 $1,357,640.00 Annecy Ph1 1113 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $290,000.00 5648 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $637,500.00 Waters Edge Sec6 136 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $836,810.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5040 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $435,000.00 Fairfield Court 7508 Fairfield Ct Fairview 37062 $1,500,000.00 Rice Thomas L 4711 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $749,500.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 2025 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $799,990.00 Annecy Ph1 2227 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $70,000.00 Klinetob Property 5871 Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $1,150,000.00 Indian Point Sec 6 1311 Choctaw Trl Brentwood 37027 $745,000.00 Cedarmont Farms Sec 1 2013 Cedarmont Dr Franklin 37067 $899,900.00 Mckays Mill Sec 10 1207 Firth Ct Franklin 37067 $555,325.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2095 Branford Place 104 Thompsons Station 37179 $1,900,000.00 Traditions Sec4 1846 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $534,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 2 917 Timberside Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,428,280.00 Splendor Ridge 197 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,160,000.00 Concord Chase Est 1531 Gordon Petty Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,207,400.00 Littlebury Sec1 3208 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $725,000.00 Heatherwood Hills Sec 2 102 Dogwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,360,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b 3705 Covered Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $5,936,000.00 9600 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,229,520.00 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 8476 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,350,000.00 Big East Fork Rd Franklin 37064 $1,238,388.00 St Marlo Sec1 6046 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $615,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 9 231 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $1,047,161.00 St Marlo Sec2 6145 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,267,969.00 St Marlo Sec2 6157 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $599,246.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2664 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $488,660.00 Founders Pointe Sec 6 803 Founders Pointe Blvd Franklin 37064 $510,000.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 1080 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $850,000.00 Waters Edge Sec2 7001 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $702,840.00 Lochridge Sec3 4040 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $700,000.00 Burkitt Place Ph 2h 8221 Middlewick Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,734,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Sweetleaf Way Franklin 37064 $484,509.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2662 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,699,900.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6329 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $645,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 430 William Wallace Dr Franklin 37064 $502,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 1 306 Crooked Oak Ct Franklin 37067 $665,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b 2708 Cloister Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $470,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2756 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $575,000.00 Bella Collina 9630 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,015,000.00 Bella Collina 9626 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,750,000.00 Harlan 9233 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $975,000.00 Shadow Creek @ 400 Enclave Ct Brentwood 37027 $470,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2760 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,125,000.00 Westhaven Sec 41 9130 Keats St Franklin 37064 $2,299,000.00 Splendor Ridge 179 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $975,000.00 Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 4 325 Molly Bright Ln Franklin 37064 $517,900.00 Wakefield Sec 4 3011 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $1,882,206.00 Annecy Ph1 1033 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,690,000.00 Brentwood Country Club 510 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,567,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b 2613 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $302,000.00 West Meade Sec 1 1305 Chickering Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 2904 Mclemore Cir Franklin 37064 $435,000.00 Andover Sec 1 708 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $1,264,315.00 Annecy Ph1 1124 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,713,909.00 Littlebury Sec2 3320 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $517,500.00 Cameron Farms Sec 7-a 2586 Milton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $616,000.00 Hunters Chase Sec 1 1197 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 6013 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $790,000.00 Nolen Park Ph 1 7004 Nolen Park Cir Nolensville 37135 $1,599,000.00 Taramore Ph15 9499 Stillbrook Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000.00 Stonecrest 800 Singleton Ln Brentwood 37027 $3,100,000.00 Wright Gerald Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $1,391,154.00 Westhaven Sec60 1111 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,919,000.00 Grove Sec9 8748 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,244,777.00 St Marlo Sec2 5624 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $649,000.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 2839 Kaye Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $599,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 1 103 Churchill Pl Franklin 37067 $770,055.00 Lochridge Sec3 4060 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,750,000.00 Belle Rive Ph 3 565 Grand Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $634,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 19 1301 Pemberton Heights Dr Franklin 37067 $575,000.00 Audubon Cove 7310 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $697,036.00 Waters Edge Sec6 152 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $719,990.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec 6b 2333 Orchard St Nolensville 37135 $905,000.00 Breezeway Section 01 231 Breezeway Ln Franklin 37067 $930,000.00 Pine Creek Sec1 3014 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $500,000.00 Burtonwood Ph 5 2918 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,089,990.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 300 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $4,100,000.00 Iroquois Est 301 Mosley Dr Brentwood 37027 $364,000.00 Dogwood Hills 7113 Robinson Dr Fairview 37062 $470,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $235,500.00 Kings Chapel Sec 12 4808 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,050,000.00 Foxboro Est Sec 9 9305 Foxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $235,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2908 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $435,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 1011 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $855,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3a 2053 Autry Dr Nolensville 37135 $925,000.00 Summerlyn Sec4 741 Eldon Ln Nolensville 37135 $610,000.00 Mcdaniel Rd College Grove 37046 $954,900.00 Westhaven Sec59 6028 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $849,957.00 Lochridge Sec3 4032 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $5,735,000.00 Grove Sec8 8312 Shoreline Ct College Grove 37046 $725,000.00 West End Circle 808 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $1,108,999.00 Stags Leap Sec 2b 6132 Silverado Tr Franklin 37064 $829,990.00 Lochridge Sec4 5040 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $519,000.00 Wynwood Park Ph1 7105 Frances St Fairview 37062 $800,000.00 Clover Meadows 4005 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $615,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 3132 Langley Dr Franklin 37064