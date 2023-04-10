Williamson County Property Transfers March 20

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for March 20-24, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$620,043.00Waters Edge Sec6104 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$530,000.00Stonebrook Sec 11013 Dortch LnNolensville37135
$320,000.002871 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$460,000.00School Manor411 Perkins DrFranklin37064
$1,357,640.00Annecy Ph11113 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$290,000.005648 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$637,500.00Waters Edge Sec6136 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$836,810.00High Park Hill Sec15040 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$435,000.00Fairfield Court7508 Fairfield CtFairview37062
$1,500,000.00Rice Thomas L4711 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$749,500.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec12025 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$799,990.00Annecy Ph12227 Broadway StNolensville37135
$70,000.00Klinetob Property5871 Garrison RdFranklin37064
$1,150,000.00Indian Point Sec 61311 Choctaw TrlBrentwood37027
$745,000.00Cedarmont Farms Sec 12013 Cedarmont DrFranklin37067
$899,900.00Mckays Mill Sec 101207 Firth CtFranklin37067
$555,325.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2095 Branford Place 104Thompsons Station37179
$1,900,000.00Traditions Sec41846 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$534,000.00Stonebrook Sec 2917 Timberside DrNolensville37135
$2,428,280.00Splendor Ridge197 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$1,160,000.00Concord Chase Est1531 Gordon Petty DrBrentwood37027
$1,207,400.00Littlebury Sec13208 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$725,000.00Heatherwood Hills Sec 2102 Dogwood LnFranklin37064
$1,360,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b3705 Covered Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$5,936,000.009600 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$3,229,520.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48476 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,350,000.00Big East Fork RdFranklin37064
$1,238,388.00St Marlo Sec16046 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$615,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 9231 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$1,047,161.00St Marlo Sec26145 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$1,267,969.00St Marlo Sec26157 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$599,246.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142664 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$488,660.00Founders Pointe Sec 6803 Founders Pointe BlvdFranklin37064
$510,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 11080 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$850,000.00Waters Edge Sec27001 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$702,840.00Lochridge Sec34040 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$700,000.00Burkitt Place Ph 2h8221 Middlewick LnNolensville37135
$1,734,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec9Sweetleaf WayFranklin37064
$484,509.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142662 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$1,699,900.00Hardeman Springs Sec26329 Percheron LnArrington37014
$645,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B430 William Wallace DrFranklin37064
$502,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 1306 Crooked Oak CtFranklin37067
$665,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b2708 Cloister LnThompsons Station37179
$470,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12756 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$575,000.00Bella Collina9630 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$1,015,000.00Bella Collina9626 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$2,750,000.00Harlan9233 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$975,000.00Shadow Creek @400 Enclave CtBrentwood37027
$470,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12760 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$1,125,000.00Westhaven Sec 419130 Keats StFranklin37064
$2,299,000.00Splendor Ridge179 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$975,000.00Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 4325 Molly Bright LnFranklin37064
$517,900.00Wakefield Sec 43011 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$1,882,206.00Annecy Ph11033 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,690,000.00Brentwood Country Club510 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$1,567,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b2613 Sporting Hill Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$302,000.00West Meade Sec 11305 Chickering DrFranklin37064
$1,000,000.00Mclemore Farms Add Sec 12904 Mclemore CirFranklin37064
$435,000.00Andover Sec 1708 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$1,264,315.00Annecy Ph11124 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$1,713,909.00Littlebury Sec23320 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$517,500.00Cameron Farms Sec 7-a2586 Milton LnThompsons Station37179
$616,000.00Hunters Chase Sec 11197 Hunters Chase DrFranklin37064
$500,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph46013 Venable CtFairview37062
$790,000.00Nolen Park Ph 17004 Nolen Park CirNolensville37135
$1,599,000.00Taramore Ph159499 Stillbrook TrBrentwood37027
$1,700,000.00Stonecrest800 Singleton LnBrentwood37027
$3,100,000.00Wright GeraldKinnard Springs RdFranklin37064
$1,391,154.00Westhaven Sec601111 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,919,000.00Grove Sec98748 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,244,777.00St Marlo Sec25624 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$649,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 12839 Kaye DrThompsons Station37179
$599,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 1103 Churchill PlFranklin37067
$770,055.00Lochridge Sec34060 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$2,750,000.00Belle Rive Ph 3565 Grand Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$634,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 191301 Pemberton Heights DrFranklin37067
$575,000.00Audubon Cove7310 Audubon CvFairview37062
$697,036.00Waters Edge Sec6152 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$719,990.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 6b2333 Orchard StNolensville37135
$905,000.00Breezeway Section 01231 Breezeway LnFranklin37067
$930,000.00Pine Creek Sec13014 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$500,000.00Burtonwood Ph 52918 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,089,990.00Lockwood Glen Sec15300 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$4,100,000.00Iroquois Est301 Mosley DrBrentwood37027
$364,000.00Dogwood Hills7113 Robinson DrFairview37062
$470,000.00Avenue Downs Sec1Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$235,500.00Kings Chapel Sec 124808 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,050,000.00Foxboro Est Sec 99305 Foxboro DrBrentwood37027
$235,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12908 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$435,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 21011 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$855,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2053 Autry DrNolensville37135
$925,000.00Summerlyn Sec4741 Eldon LnNolensville37135
$610,000.00Mcdaniel RdCollege Grove37046
$954,900.00Westhaven Sec596028 Camberley StFranklin37064
$849,957.00Lochridge Sec34032 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$5,735,000.00Grove Sec88312 Shoreline CtCollege Grove37046
$725,000.00West End Circle808 West End CirFranklin37064
$1,108,999.00Stags Leap Sec 2b6132 Silverado TrFranklin37064
$829,990.00Lochridge Sec45040 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$519,000.00Wynwood Park Ph17105 Frances StFairview37062
$800,000.00Clover Meadows4005 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$615,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 23132 Langley DrFranklin37064

