Williamson County Property Transfers March 2, 2026

See where houses and property sold from March 2-6, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $750,000 Brown Raiford Jr Pb 86 Pg 71 6775 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $2,199,900 Underwood Pb 51 Pg 38 1005 Evans St Franklin 37064 $560,000 Wyngate Est Ph 7 Pb 34 Pg 155 1735 Dryden Dr Spring Hill 37174 $480,000 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7072 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $640,000 Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53 112 Ridgemont Pl Franklin 37064 $469,795 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7066 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $260,000 6733 Flat Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $2,799,990 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8110 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $450,000 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214 24 Holland Park Ln Franklin 37067 $470,000 Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 6 8048 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $374,000 Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Cb 1301 Carriage Park Dr Franklin 37064 $712,500 Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88 523 Bancroft Way Franklin 37064 $700,000 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2085 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $737,450 Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 92 2029 Delaware Dr Nolensville 37135 $950,000 1326 Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood 37027 $775,000 Owl Landing Pb 40 Pg 42 9734 Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $237,000 1880 Sugar Ridge Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,980,000 Legends Ridge Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 45 508 Lake Valley Ct Franklin 37069 $1,689,000 Tuscany Hills Sec 4 Pb 55 Pg 142 9612 Amalfi Ct Brentwood 37027 $899,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 33 Pg 99 103 Breaker Cir Brentwood 37027 $3,420,000 Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 5 718 Davis Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,049,900 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8 2096 Riley Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $380,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 26 Pg 46 2803 Masons Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,320,260 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5805 Brees Pvt Place Arrington 37014 $679,800 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 7134 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $746,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78 4079 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $1,080,000 Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 70 1614 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,125,000 Mckays Mill Sec 31 Pb 46 Pg 50 1804 Provence Ct Franklin 37067 $3,224,616 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,800,000 Martha Alices Pb 72 Pg 20 1814 Old Natchez Tr Franklin 37064 $2,425,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1629 Kaschlina Pt Brentwood 37027 $1,280,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 5-1 Pb 61 Pg 52 102 Princess Cir Franklin 37064 $645,000 Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6 4009 Compass Pointe Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 45 9133 Holstein Dr Nolensville 37135 $347,240 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7157 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $1,150,000 Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 123 2992 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,862,237 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98 412 Canterbury Rise Franklin 37067 $989,900 Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 45 2032 Cabell Dr Franklin 37064 $3,000,000 Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145 143 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,299,999 Lockwood Glen Sec7 Pb 64 Pg 89 215 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $398,080 Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 44 7165 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $1,150,000 3162 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $916,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 104 1220 White Rock Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,197,000 Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103 2937 Torrence Trl Spring Hill 37174 $2,400,000 Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6 519 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $1,680,000 Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 143 1437 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,480,911 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3221 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $495,774 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 Winterberry Dr Nolensville 37135 $639,999 Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128 450 Herringbone Ct Franklin 37064 $1,353,800 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7509 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $859,850 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2058 Riley Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $350,000 8220 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $1,125,000 Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34 1243 Spruell Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,400,000 Cool Springs East Sec 26 Pb 30 Pg 144 401 Tramore Ct Franklin 37067 $330,000 Moran Robert Pb 38 Pg 138 8881 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $2,497,600 Natchez Hills Estates Pb 53 Pg 10 586 Natchez Bend Rd Nashville 37221 $549,990 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 997 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $950,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61 7445 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $540,000 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214 85 Alton Park Ln Franklin 37069 $900,000 5548 Hargrove Rd Franklin 37064 $1,075,000 Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119 100 Telfair Ln Nolensville 37135 $552,500 Wyngate Est Ph 9 Pb 32 Pg 61 2018 Trenton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $594,900 Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 68 1308 Saybrook Crossing Thompsons Station 37179 $1,650,000 Helton James T Iii Pb 78 Pg 127 1907 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,425,000 River Landing Sec 10 Pb 34 Pg 47 284 Gillette Dr Franklin 37069 $2,465,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 113 1310 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,695,000 Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123 9316 Lake Shore Dr Brentwood 37027 $635,000 Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97 2201 Falcon Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $475,000 961 Glass St Franklin 37064 $3,800,000 3349 Sweeney Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $3,700,000 3380 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $862,051 June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143 107 Cardiff Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,200,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 1600 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,368,000 Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21 1717 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,342,027 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3033 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $3,800,000 1051 W Main St Pb 87 Pg 92 1051 W Main St Franklin 37064 $2,295,000 Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71 3097 Conar St Franklin 37064 $655,000 Tanyard Springs Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 111 1047 Tanyard Springs Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000 Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 44 7217 Severide St Fairview 37062 $750,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 96 7180 Winfrey Dr Fairview 37062 $459,900 Western Woods Village Pb 37 Pg 101 7249 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $999,999 Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49 7008 Grackle Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,095,680 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8228 Ashbury Ct Franklin 37067 $1,050,000 Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57 113 Cornerstone Cir Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 7 104 Meredith Pl Franklin 37064 $789,900 Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 92 2025 Delaware Dr Nolensville 37135 $835,000 Stream Valley Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 130 201 Cooper Ledge Cir Franklin 37064 $1,055,000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec7 Pb 86 Pg 3 1691 Hyneman Ct Brentwood 37027 $710,900 Boston-theta Rd Columbia 38401 $1,299,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 12 1056 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $939,000 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5451 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $545,000 Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67 5002 Idaho Dr Spring Hill 37174 $540,000 West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58 1253 Chickering Dr Franklin 37064 $766,410 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3078 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,870,000 Wyelea Farms Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 123 3422 Overhill Gardens Pvt Franklin 37064 $1,179,000 Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75 2105 Belsford Dr Nolensville 37135 $862,051 June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143 107 Cardiff Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $550,000 Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54 406 N Petway St Franklin 37064 $457,500 Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39 1138 Summerville Cir Thompson Station 37179 $799,990 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 638 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,425,000 Stream Valley Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 101 120 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $700,000 Mcfall Carolyn Pb 45 Pg 111 4091 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $475,000 Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 12 4006 Brazelton Way Fairview 37062 $2,500,000 6394 Temple Rd Franklin 37069 $1,499,900 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3238 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $518,100 Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26 813 Ronald Dr Franklin 37064 $495,000 Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 992 114 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $1,200,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 78 176 Worthy Dr Franklin 37064 $542,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129 132 Cavalcade Cir Franklin 37069 $517,500 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142 520 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $630,000 Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128 438 Herringbone Ct Franklin 37064 $3,300,000 Corporate Woods Office 507 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $1,199,000 Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71 960 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $862,500 Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 25 Pg 35 269 Stonehaven Cir Franklin 37064 $1,370,000 Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 123 3152 Natoma Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $950,000 Courtside @ 1542 Red Oak Ln Brentwood 37027 $769,800 Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79 115 Law Dr Franklin 37064 $25,500 Fernvale Rd Fairview 37062 $1,351,309 High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13 5900 Luke Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $2,551,300 Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81 2090 Hamilton Dr Franklin 37064 $360,000 Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10 112 Dulwich Dr Franklin 37064 $934,762 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2207 Potter Place Nolensville 37135 $7,950,000 1109 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $755,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 82 213 Lilac Cir Franklin 37064 $580,000 Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127 7008 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $360,000 Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10 108 Dulwich Dr Franklin 37064 $6,000,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 10-b #10 Pb 38 Pg 86 1033 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $668,000 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 311 Buckwood Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,350,000 Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 31 9067 Fallswood Ln Brentwood 37027 $770,000 Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 139 1299 Bridgeton Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,960,000 Brenthaven Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 20 8208 Boxmere Ct Brentwood 37027 $375,000 5757 Peach Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $740,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129 148 Cavalcade Cir Franklin 37069 $625,000 Braxton Bend Ph 3 Pb 47 Pg 87 7211 Braxton Bend Dr Fairview 37062 $5,417,748 Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90 567 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $1,030,000 Westhaven Section 29 Pb 53 Pg 52 1706 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $450,000 Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 91 1718 Shetland Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,950,000 Haley Industrial Park Ph4 Pb 50 Pg 47 7238 Haley Ind Dr Nolensville 37135 $414,000 Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2 1013 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88 2731 Rock Wall Rd Nashville 37221 $915,000 Burberry Glen Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 81 145 Burberry Glen Blvd Nolensville 37135

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