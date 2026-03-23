Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers March 2, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers March 2, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See where houses and property sold from March 2-6, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$750,000Brown Raiford Jr Pb 86 Pg 716775 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$2,199,900Underwood Pb 51 Pg 381005 Evans StFranklin37064
$560,000Wyngate Est Ph 7 Pb 34 Pg 1551735 Dryden DrSpring Hill37174
$480,000Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137072 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$640,000Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53112 Ridgemont PlFranklin37064
$469,795Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137066 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$260,0006733 Flat Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$2,799,990Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828110 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$450,000Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 21424 Holland Park LnFranklin37067
$470,000Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 68048 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$374,000Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Cb1301 Carriage Park DrFranklin37064
$712,500Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88523 Bancroft WayFranklin37064
$700,000Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162085 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$737,450Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 922029 Delaware DrNolensville37135
$950,0001326 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwood37027
$775,000Owl Landing Pb 40 Pg 429734 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwood37027
$237,0001880 Sugar Ridge RdSpring Hill37174
$1,980,000Legends Ridge Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 45508 Lake Valley CtFranklin37069
$1,689,000Tuscany Hills Sec 4 Pb 55 Pg 1429612 Amalfi CtBrentwood37027
$899,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 33 Pg 99103 Breaker CirBrentwood37027
$3,420,000Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 5718 Davis DrBrentwood37027
$1,049,900Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 82096 Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$380,000Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 26 Pg 462803 Masons CtSpring Hill37174
$2,320,260Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505805 Brees Pvt PlaceArrington37014
$679,800Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 387134 Bolton StFranklin37064
$746,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 784079 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$1,080,000Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 701614 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$1,125,000Mckays Mill Sec 31 Pb 46 Pg 501804 Provence CtFranklin37067
$3,224,616Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$1,800,000Martha Alices Pb 72 Pg 201814 Old Natchez TrFranklin37064
$2,425,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121629 Kaschlina PtBrentwood37027
$1,280,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 5-1 Pb 61 Pg 52102 Princess CirFranklin37064
$645,000Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 64009 Compass Pointe CtThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 459133 Holstein DrNolensville37135
$347,240Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557157 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$1,150,000Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1232992 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$2,862,237Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98412 Canterbury RiseFranklin37067
$989,900Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 452032 Cabell DrFranklin37064
$3,000,000Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145143 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$1,299,999Lockwood Glen Sec7 Pb 64 Pg 89215 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$398,080Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 447165 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$1,150,0003162 Southall RdFranklin37064
$916,000Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 1041220 White Rock RdSpring Hill37174
$1,197,000Maebry Pb 84 Pg 1032937 Torrence TrlSpring Hill37174
$2,400,000Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6519 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$1,680,000Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 1431437 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$1,480,911Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363221 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$495,774Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108Winterberry DrNolensville37135
$639,999Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128450 Herringbone CtFranklin37064
$1,353,800Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657509 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$859,850Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662058 Riley Park DrThompsons Station37179
$350,0008220 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$1,125,000Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 341243 Spruell DrNolensville37135
$1,400,000Cool Springs East Sec 26 Pb 30 Pg 144401 Tramore CtFranklin37067
$330,000Moran Robert Pb 38 Pg 1388881 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$2,497,600Natchez Hills Estates Pb 53 Pg 10586 Natchez Bend RdNashville37221
$549,990Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136997 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$950,000Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 617445 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$540,000Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 21485 Alton Park LnFranklin37069
$900,0005548 Hargrove RdFranklin37064
$1,075,000Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119100 Telfair LnNolensville37135
$552,500Wyngate Est Ph 9 Pb 32 Pg 612018 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$594,900Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 681308 Saybrook CrossingThompsons Station37179
$1,650,000Helton James T Iii Pb 78 Pg 1271907 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$1,425,000River Landing Sec 10 Pb 34 Pg 47284 Gillette DrFranklin37069
$2,465,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 1131310 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$1,695,000Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 1239316 Lake Shore DrBrentwood37027
$635,000Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 972201 Falcon Creek DrFranklin37067
$475,000961 Glass StFranklin37064
$3,800,0003349 Sweeney Hollow RdFranklin37064
$3,700,0003380 Southall RdFranklin37064
$862,051June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143107 Cardiff DrThompsons Station37179
$2,200,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 961600 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$2,368,000Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 211717 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,342,027Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253033 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$3,800,0001051 W Main St Pb 87 Pg 921051 W Main StFranklin37064
$2,295,000Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 713097 Conar StFranklin37064
$655,000Tanyard Springs Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 1111047 Tanyard Springs DrSpring Hill37174
$1,200,000Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 447217 Severide StFairview37062
$750,000Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 967180 Winfrey DrFairview37062
$459,900Western Woods Village Pb 37 Pg 1017249 Cox PkFairview37062
$999,999Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 497008 Grackle CtSpring Hill37174
$1,095,680Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658228 Ashbury CtFranklin37067
$1,050,000Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57113 Cornerstone CirFranklin37064
$1,050,000Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 7104 Meredith PlFranklin37064
$789,900Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 922025 Delaware DrNolensville37135
$835,000Stream Valley Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 130201 Cooper Ledge CirFranklin37064
$1,055,000Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec7 Pb 86 Pg 31691 Hyneman CtBrentwood37027
$710,900Boston-theta RdColumbia38401
$1,299,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 121056 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$939,000High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975451 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$545,000Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 675002 Idaho DrSpring Hill37174
$540,000West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 581253 Chickering DrFranklin37064
$766,410Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253078 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,870,000Wyelea Farms Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 1233422 Overhill Gardens PvtFranklin37064
$1,179,000Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 752105 Belsford DrNolensville37135
$862,051June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143107 Cardiff DrThompsons Station37179
$550,000Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54406 N Petway StFranklin37064
$457,500Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 391138 Summerville CirThompson Station37179
$799,990Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143638 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,425,000Stream Valley Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 101120 Stream Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$700,000Mcfall Carolyn Pb 45 Pg 1114091 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$475,000Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 124006 Brazelton WayFairview37062
$2,500,0006394 Temple RdFranklin37069
$1,499,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363238 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$518,100Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26813 Ronald DrFranklin37064
$495,000Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 992114 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37069
$1,200,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 78176 Worthy DrFranklin37064
$542,000Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129132 Cavalcade CirFranklin37069
$517,500Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142520 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$630,000Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128438 Herringbone CtFranklin37064
$3,300,000Corporate Woods Office507 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$1,199,000Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71960 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$862,500Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 25 Pg 35269 Stonehaven CirFranklin37064
$1,370,000Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1233152 Natoma CirThompsons Station37179
$950,000Courtside @1542 Red Oak LnBrentwood37027
$769,800Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79115 Law DrFranklin37064
$25,500Fernvale RdFairview37062
$1,351,309High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 135900 Luke Pvt CtArrington37014
$2,551,300Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 812090 Hamilton DrFranklin37064
$360,000Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10112 Dulwich DrFranklin37064
$934,762Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082207 Potter PlaceNolensville37135
$7,950,0001109 Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$755,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 82213 Lilac CirFranklin37064
$580,000Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 1277008 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$360,000Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10108 Dulwich DrFranklin37064
$6,000,000Laurelbrooke Sec 10-b #10 Pb 38 Pg 861033 Vaughn Crest DrFranklin37069
$668,000Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142311 Buckwood Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$1,350,000Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 319067 Fallswood LnBrentwood37027
$770,000Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 1391299 Bridgeton Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,960,000Brenthaven Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 208208 Boxmere CtBrentwood37027
$375,0005757 Peach Hollow RdFranklin37064
$740,000Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129148 Cavalcade CirFranklin37069
$625,000Braxton Bend Ph 3 Pb 47 Pg 877211 Braxton Bend DrFairview37062
$5,417,748Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90567 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$1,030,000Westhaven Section 29 Pb 53 Pg 521706 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$450,000Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 911718 Shetland LnSpring Hill37174
$2,950,000Haley Industrial Park Ph4 Pb 50 Pg 477238 Haley Ind DrNolensville37135
$414,000Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 21013 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 882731 Rock Wall RdNashville37221
$915,000Burberry Glen Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 81145 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensville37135

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