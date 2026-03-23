Williamson County Property Transfers March 2, 2026

See where houses and property sold from March 2-6, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$750,000
|Brown Raiford Jr Pb 86 Pg 71
|6775 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,199,900
|Underwood Pb 51 Pg 38
|1005 Evans St
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 7 Pb 34 Pg 155
|1735 Dryden Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$480,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7072 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$640,000
|Ridgemont Place Pb 9 Pg 53
|112 Ridgemont Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$469,795
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7066 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$260,000
|6733 Flat Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,799,990
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8110 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214
|24 Holland Park Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$470,000
|Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 6
|8048 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$374,000
|Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Cb
|1301 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$712,500
|Rogersshire Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 88
|523 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2085 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$737,450
|Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 92
|2029 Delaware Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000
|1326 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$775,000
|Owl Landing Pb 40 Pg 42
|9734 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$237,000
|1880 Sugar Ridge Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,980,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 45
|508 Lake Valley Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,689,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec 4 Pb 55 Pg 142
|9612 Amalfi Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$899,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 33 Pg 99
|103 Breaker Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,420,000
|Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 5
|718 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,049,900
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8
|2096 Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$380,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 26 Pg 46
|2803 Masons Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,320,260
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5805 Brees Pvt Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$679,800
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|7134 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$746,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 Pb 70 Pg 78
|4079 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,080,000
|Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 70
|1614 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 31 Pb 46 Pg 50
|1804 Provence Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,224,616
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,800,000
|Martha Alices Pb 72 Pg 20
|1814 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,425,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1629 Kaschlina Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,280,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 5-1 Pb 61 Pg 52
|102 Princess Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$645,000
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6
|4009 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 45
|9133 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$347,240
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7157 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,150,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 123
|2992 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,862,237
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98
|412 Canterbury Rise
|Franklin
|37067
|$989,900
|Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 45
|2032 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000
|Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145
|143 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,299,999
|Lockwood Glen Sec7 Pb 64 Pg 89
|215 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$398,080
|Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 44
|7165 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,150,000
|3162 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$916,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 104
|1220 White Rock Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,197,000
|Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103
|2937 Torrence Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,400,000
|Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6
|519 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,680,000
|Westhaven Sec 22 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 143
|1437 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,480,911
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3221 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$495,774
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|Winterberry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$639,999
|Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128
|450 Herringbone Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,353,800
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7509 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$859,850
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2058 Riley Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$350,000
|8220 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,125,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34
|1243 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,400,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 26 Pb 30 Pg 144
|401 Tramore Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$330,000
|Moran Robert Pb 38 Pg 138
|8881 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,497,600
|Natchez Hills Estates Pb 53 Pg 10
|586 Natchez Bend Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$549,990
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|997 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$950,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61
|7445 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$540,000
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214
|85 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$900,000
|5548 Hargrove Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000
|Telfair Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 119
|100 Telfair Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$552,500
|Wyngate Est Ph 9 Pb 32 Pg 61
|2018 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$594,900
|Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 68
|1308 Saybrook Crossing
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,650,000
|Helton James T Iii Pb 78 Pg 127
|1907 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,425,000
|River Landing Sec 10 Pb 34 Pg 47
|284 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,465,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 113
|1310 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,695,000
|Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123
|9316 Lake Shore Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$635,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97
|2201 Falcon Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$475,000
|961 Glass St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,800,000
|3349 Sweeney Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,700,000
|3380 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$862,051
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|107 Cardiff Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,200,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|1600 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,368,000
|Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21
|1717 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,342,027
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3033 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,800,000
|1051 W Main St Pb 87 Pg 92
|1051 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,295,000
|Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71
|3097 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$655,000
|Tanyard Springs Ph 2 Pb 39 Pg 111
|1047 Tanyard Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000
|Reserves On Chester Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 44
|7217 Severide St
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 96
|7180 Winfrey Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$459,900
|Western Woods Village Pb 37 Pg 101
|7249 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$999,999
|Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49
|7008 Grackle Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,095,680
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8228 Ashbury Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000
|Cornerstone Pb 38 Pg 57
|113 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 7
|104 Meredith Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$789,900
|Winterset Woods Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 92
|2025 Delaware Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$835,000
|Stream Valley Sec 5 Pb 58 Pg 130
|201 Cooper Ledge Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,055,000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec7 Pb 86 Pg 3
|1691 Hyneman Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$710,900
|Boston-theta Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$1,299,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 Pb 68 Pg 12
|1056 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$939,000
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5451 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$545,000
|Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67
|5002 Idaho Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$540,000
|West Meade Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 58
|1253 Chickering Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$766,410
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3078 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,870,000
|Wyelea Farms Sec1 Pb 85 Pg 123
|3422 Overhill Gardens Pvt
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,179,000
|Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75
|2105 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$862,051
|June Lake Ph 1 Pb 80 Pg 143
|107 Cardiff Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$550,000
|Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54
|406 N Petway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$457,500
|Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39
|1138 Summerville Cir
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$799,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|638 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,425,000
|Stream Valley Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 101
|120 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Mcfall Carolyn Pb 45 Pg 111
|4091 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 12
|4006 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,500,000
|6394 Temple Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,499,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3238 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$518,100
|Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26
|813 Ronald Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$495,000
|Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 992
|114 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,200,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 46 Pg 78
|176 Worthy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$542,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129
|132 Cavalcade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$517,500
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142
|520 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000
|Avondale Cottages Pb 70 Pg 128
|438 Herringbone Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,300,000
|Corporate Woods Office
|507 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,199,000
|Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71
|960 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$862,500
|Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 25 Pg 35
|269 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,370,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 123
|3152 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$950,000
|Courtside @
|1542 Red Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$769,800
|Westhaven Sec67 Pb 86 Pg 79
|115 Law Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$25,500
|Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,351,309
|High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13
|5900 Luke Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,551,300
|Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81
|2090 Hamilton Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$360,000
|Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10
|112 Dulwich Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$934,762
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2207 Potter Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$7,950,000
|1109 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$755,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 35 Pg 82
|213 Lilac Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000
|Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127
|7008 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$360,000
|Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10
|108 Dulwich Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,000,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 10-b #10 Pb 38 Pg 86
|1033 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$668,000
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|311 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,350,000
|Brentwood Glen Pb 25 Pg 31
|9067 Fallswood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$770,000
|Bridgeton Park Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 139
|1299 Bridgeton Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,960,000
|Brenthaven Ph 1 Pb 28 Pg 20
|8208 Boxmere Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$375,000
|5757 Peach Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129
|148 Cavalcade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$625,000
|Braxton Bend Ph 3 Pb 47 Pg 87
|7211 Braxton Bend Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$5,417,748
|Westhaven Sec56 Pb 79 Pg 90
|567 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,030,000
|Westhaven Section 29 Pb 53 Pg 52
|1706 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 91
|1718 Shetland Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,950,000
|Haley Industrial Park Ph4 Pb 50 Pg 47
|7238 Haley Ind Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$414,000
|Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2
|1013 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88
|2731 Rock Wall Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$915,000
|Burberry Glen Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 81
|145 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
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