Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers March 16, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers March 16, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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See where houses and property sold from March 16-20, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivsionAddressCityZipcode
$650,000Wilkerson Place Ph2A Pb 80 Pg 84614 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,699,900Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1102962 Del Rio PikeFranklin37064
$1,625,000Savage Pointe Pb 64 Pg 874447 Savage Pointe DrFranklin37064
$2,480,000Legends Ridge 2Nd Add Pb 45 Pg 901000 Sundown CirFranklin37069
$480,000Holiday Court Condos Pb 10 Pg 49109 Holiday Ct #D-10Franklin37067
$1,200,000Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 643012 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$335,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C103523 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,417,498Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657536 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$100,000Chester Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 1067305 Birch Bark DrFairview37062
$439,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2504 Mare AlleySpring Hill37174
$3,219,900Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 531705 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$1,426,795Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657532 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$650,000Wades Grove Sec16 Pb 67 Pg 72002 Virgle CirSpring Hill37174
$1,475,000Westgate Commons Pb 23 Pg 1351646 Westgate Cir #101Brentwood37027
$801,000Governors Club Ph11 Pb 86 Pg 14125 Sawgrass LnBrentwood37027
$419,500Augusta Place Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 472960 Augusta Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$517,000Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126526 Vintage Green LnFranklin37064
$380,000Jarocki & Evangelista Pb 81 Pg 857890 Lampley RdPrimm Springs38476
$2,300,005Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 812001 Hamilton WayFranklin37064
$635,000Eldorado Acres Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 588143 Moores LnBrentwood37027
$829,990Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177460 Atwater CirFairview37062
$11,413,034Williamson Square Pb 66 Pg 1491020 Harmony Hills Pvt DrFranklin37064
$715,000Golden Meadows Pb 20 Pg 14124 Golden Meadow LnFranklin37067
$825,000Oakwood Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 392234 Isaac LnFranklin37064
$1,580,990Willow Ridge Pb 83 Pg 951160 Mcclellan LnNolensville37135
$1,725,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374697 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$480,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 1025017 Saunders TerSpring Hill37174
$1,825,290Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38100 Morris StFranklin37064
$580,000Wyngate Est Ph 10-B Pb 34 Pg 302073 Dinan CtSpring Hill37174
$620,000Robinette EstatesGiles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$549,900Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 1471863 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$1,050,000Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 1042214 Henpeck LnFranklin37064
$690,000Robinette EstatesGiles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$895,000Lincoln Park Pb 44 Pg 1017402 Cold Harbor CtFairview37062
$393,780Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557151 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$1,030,000Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146636 Danny LnFranklin37064
$899,000Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34354 Tulley CtNolensville37135
$511,000Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115117 Equine StFranklin37064
$1,165,417Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 1253075 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$342,000Jones Garrison Wyatt Pb 87 Pg 767736 Dice Lampley RdFairview37062
$755,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753228 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$569,900Newport Crossing Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 141020 Watauga CtThompsons Station37179
$3,100,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 296302 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$2,288,000Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 48 Carmel LnBrentwood37027
$1,199,000426 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$339,000Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 447177 Cedarcrest LnFairview37062
$870,000,000Wilkerson Place Ph2B Pb 83 Pg 31814 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$262,500Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66303 Dursley Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,799,0001909 Dr Robinson RdFranklin37064
$855,000Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 1506008 Turncreek RdThompsons Station37179
$850,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122273 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$1,000,000Willowsprings Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 44337 Whitewater WayFranklin37064
$868,000Eldorado Acres Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 868126 Suzanne DrBrentwood37027
$1,802,500Lynnwood Downs Pb 25 Pg 344012 Lynnwood CtFranklin37064
$1,100,000Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 1201073 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$425,000Wiley Circle Pb 85 Pg 627091 Wiley CirFairview37062
$3,550,000Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 6610 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$850,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68511 Arbor DrFranklin37069
$2,581,650Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119265 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$620,000Ralston Glen Sec 1 Pb 11 Pg 20232 Scotsman LnFranklin37064
$2,100,000Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505700 Nola Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,800,000Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505508 Jenbreck Pvt LnArrington37014
$640,0001619 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,800,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44566 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$1,675,000Bell Pond Est Pb 43 Pg 571211 Bell Pond LnNolensville37135
$494,900Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 1393113 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$587,000Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 1166038 Sanmar DrSpring Hill37174
$1,889,668Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 561009 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$955,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142867 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$617,000Wades Grove Sec 3-A Pb 45 Pg 181012 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$525,000Haynes Crossing Sec 3-A Pb 35 Pg 233324 Monoco DrSpring Hill37174
$1,149,000Maebry Pb 84 Pg 1032934 Torrence TrlSpring Hill37174
$815,000Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130716 Amberwood PlNashville37221
$1,027,461Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662045 Riley Park DrFranklin37064
$545,000Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42639 Weybridge DrNolensville37135
$309,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 1341019 Briggs LnSpring Hill37174
$4,850,0005584 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$1,150,000Quest Ridge Pb 13 Pg 1065723 Quest Ridge RdFranklin37064
$919,000Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 729377 Ansley LnBrentwood37027
$1,375,000Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71924 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$936,000Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467813 Bear Trace RdFairview37062
$1,436,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363206 Arundel LnThompsons Stations37179
$485,000Prescott Place Ph 338 Prescott PlFranklin37069
$750,055Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467340 Buckhorn CtFairview37062
$920,000Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63230 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$805,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1373061 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064

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