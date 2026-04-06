Williamson County Property Transfers March 16, 2026

See where houses and property sold from March 16-20, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivsion Address City Zipcode $650,000 Wilkerson Place Ph2A Pb 80 Pg 84 614 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,699,900 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 2962 Del Rio Pike Franklin 37064 $1,625,000 Savage Pointe Pb 64 Pg 87 4447 Savage Pointe Dr Franklin 37064 $2,480,000 Legends Ridge 2Nd Add Pb 45 Pg 90 1000 Sundown Cir Franklin 37069 $480,000 Holiday Court Condos Pb 10 Pg 49 109 Holiday Ct #D-10 Franklin 37067 $1,200,000 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 3012 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $335,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C103 523 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,417,498 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7536 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $100,000 Chester Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 106 7305 Birch Bark Dr Fairview 37062 $439,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 504 Mare Alley Spring Hill 37174 $3,219,900 Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53 1705 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,426,795 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7532 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $650,000 Wades Grove Sec16 Pb 67 Pg 7 2002 Virgle Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,475,000 Westgate Commons Pb 23 Pg 135 1646 Westgate Cir #101 Brentwood 37027 $801,000 Governors Club Ph11 Pb 86 Pg 141 25 Sawgrass Ln Brentwood 37027 $419,500 Augusta Place Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 47 2960 Augusta Trace Dr Spring Hill 37174 $517,000 Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126 526 Vintage Green Ln Franklin 37064 $380,000 Jarocki & Evangelista Pb 81 Pg 85 7890 Lampley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $2,300,005 Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81 2001 Hamilton Way Franklin 37064 $635,000 Eldorado Acres Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 58 8143 Moores Ln Brentwood 37027 $829,990 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7460 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $11,413,034 Williamson Square Pb 66 Pg 149 1020 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $715,000 Golden Meadows Pb 20 Pg 14 124 Golden Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $825,000 Oakwood Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 39 2234 Isaac Ln Franklin 37064 $1,580,990 Willow Ridge Pb 83 Pg 95 1160 Mcclellan Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,725,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4697 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $480,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 102 5017 Saunders Ter Spring Hill 37174 $1,825,290 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 100 Morris St Franklin 37064 $580,000 Wyngate Est Ph 10-B Pb 34 Pg 30 2073 Dinan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $620,000 Robinette Estates Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $549,900 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147 1863 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $1,050,000 Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 104 2214 Henpeck Ln Franklin 37064 $690,000 Robinette Estates Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $895,000 Lincoln Park Pb 44 Pg 101 7402 Cold Harbor Ct Fairview 37062 $393,780 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7151 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $1,030,000 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 636 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $899,000 Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34 354 Tulley Ct Nolensville 37135 $511,000 Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115 117 Equine St Franklin 37064 $1,165,417 Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125 3075 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $342,000 Jones Garrison Wyatt Pb 87 Pg 76 7736 Dice Lampley Rd Fairview 37062 $755,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3228 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $569,900 Newport Crossing Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 14 1020 Watauga Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $3,100,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29 6302 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $2,288,000 Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4 8 Carmel Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,199,000 426 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $339,000 Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 44 7177 Cedarcrest Ln Fairview 37062 $870,000,000 Wilkerson Place Ph2B Pb 83 Pg 31 814 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $262,500 Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66 303 Dursley Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,799,000 1909 Dr Robinson Rd Franklin 37064 $855,000 Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150 6008 Turncreek Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2273 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,000,000 Willowsprings Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 44 337 Whitewater Way Franklin 37064 $868,000 Eldorado Acres Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 86 8126 Suzanne Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,802,500 Lynnwood Downs Pb 25 Pg 34 4012 Lynnwood Ct Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120 1073 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $425,000 Wiley Circle Pb 85 Pg 62 7091 Wiley Cir Fairview 37062 $3,550,000 Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 66 10 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $850,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 511 Arbor Dr Franklin 37069 $2,581,650 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9265 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $620,000 Ralston Glen Sec 1 Pb 11 Pg 20 232 Scotsman Ln Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5700 Nola Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,800,000 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5508 Jenbreck Pvt Ln Arrington 37014 $640,000 1619 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,800,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 566 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,675,000 Bell Pond Est Pb 43 Pg 57 1211 Bell Pond Ln Nolensville 37135 $494,900 Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 139 3113 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $587,000 Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 116 6038 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,889,668 Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56 1009 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $955,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142 867 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $617,000 Wades Grove Sec 3-A Pb 45 Pg 18 1012 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $525,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-A Pb 35 Pg 23 3324 Monoco Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,149,000 Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103 2934 Torrence Trl Spring Hill 37174 $815,000 Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130 716 Amberwood Pl Nashville 37221 $1,027,461 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2045 Riley Park Dr Franklin 37064 $545,000 Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42 639 Weybridge Dr Nolensville 37135 $309,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 134 1019 Briggs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $4,850,000 5584 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $1,150,000 Quest Ridge Pb 13 Pg 106 5723 Quest Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $919,000 Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 72 9377 Ansley Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,375,000 Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71 924 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $936,000 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7813 Bear Trace Rd Fairview 37062 $1,436,900 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3206 Arundel Ln Thompsons Stations 37179 $485,000 Prescott Place Ph 3 38 Prescott Pl Franklin 37069 $750,055 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7340 Buckhorn Ct Fairview 37062 $920,000 Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63 230 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $805,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 3061 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064

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