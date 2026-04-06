Williamson County Property Transfers March 16, 2026

See where houses and property sold from March 16-20, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivsion
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$650,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph2A Pb 80 Pg 84
|614 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,699,900
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|2962 Del Rio Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,625,000
|Savage Pointe Pb 64 Pg 87
|4447 Savage Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,480,000
|Legends Ridge 2Nd Add Pb 45 Pg 90
|1000 Sundown Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$480,000
|Holiday Court Condos Pb 10 Pg 49
|109 Holiday Ct #D-10
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|3012 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$335,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C103
|523 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,417,498
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7536 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$100,000
|Chester Est Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 106
|7305 Birch Bark Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$439,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2
|504 Mare Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,219,900
|Rosebrooke Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 53
|1705 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,426,795
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7532 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$650,000
|Wades Grove Sec16 Pb 67 Pg 7
|2002 Virgle Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,475,000
|Westgate Commons Pb 23 Pg 135
|1646 Westgate Cir #101
|Brentwood
|37027
|$801,000
|Governors Club Ph11 Pb 86 Pg 141
|25 Sawgrass Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$419,500
|Augusta Place Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 47
|2960 Augusta Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$517,000
|Through The Green Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 126
|526 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000
|Jarocki & Evangelista Pb 81 Pg 85
|7890 Lampley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$2,300,005
|Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81
|2001 Hamilton Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000
|Eldorado Acres Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 58
|8143 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$829,990
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7460 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$11,413,034
|Williamson Square Pb 66 Pg 149
|1020 Harmony Hills Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000
|Golden Meadows Pb 20 Pg 14
|124 Golden Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$825,000
|Oakwood Est Sec 4 Pb 6 Pg 39
|2234 Isaac Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,580,990
|Willow Ridge Pb 83 Pg 95
|1160 Mcclellan Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,725,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4697 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$480,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 102
|5017 Saunders Ter
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,825,290
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|100 Morris St
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-B Pb 34 Pg 30
|2073 Dinan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,000
|Robinette Estates
|Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$549,900
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147
|1863 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,050,000
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 104
|2214 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$690,000
|Robinette Estates
|Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$895,000
|Lincoln Park Pb 44 Pg 101
|7402 Cold Harbor Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$393,780
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7151 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,030,000
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|636 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34
|354 Tulley Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$511,000
|Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115
|117 Equine St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,165,417
|Poplar Farms Sec3 Pb 84 Pg 125
|3075 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$342,000
|Jones Garrison Wyatt Pb 87 Pg 76
|7736 Dice Lampley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$755,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3228 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$569,900
|Newport Crossing Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 14
|1020 Watauga Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,100,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29
|6302 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,288,000
|Governors Club The Ph 1 Pb 25 Pg 4
|8 Carmel Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,199,000
|426 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$339,000
|Cedarcrest Ph2 Pb 86 Pg 44
|7177 Cedarcrest Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$870,000,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph2B Pb 83 Pg 31
|814 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$262,500
|Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66
|303 Dursley Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,799,000
|1909 Dr Robinson Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$855,000
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150
|6008 Turncreek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2273 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,000,000
|Willowsprings Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 44
|337 Whitewater Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$868,000
|Eldorado Acres Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 86
|8126 Suzanne Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,802,500
|Lynnwood Downs Pb 25 Pg 34
|4012 Lynnwood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120
|1073 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Wiley Circle Pb 85 Pg 62
|7091 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,550,000
|Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 66
|10 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|511 Arbor Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,581,650
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9265 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$620,000
|Ralston Glen Sec 1 Pb 11 Pg 20
|232 Scotsman Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5700 Nola Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,800,000
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5508 Jenbreck Pvt Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$640,000
|1619 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|566 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,675,000
|Bell Pond Est Pb 43 Pg 57
|1211 Bell Pond Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$494,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2B Pb 79 Pg 139
|3113 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$587,000
|Wades Grove Sec14 Pb 63 Pg 116
|6038 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,889,668
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|1009 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$955,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142
|867 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$617,000
|Wades Grove Sec 3-A Pb 45 Pg 18
|1012 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-A Pb 35 Pg 23
|3324 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,149,000
|Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103
|2934 Torrence Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$815,000
|Breckston Park Sec 1 Pb 39 Pg 130
|716 Amberwood Pl
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,027,461
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2045 Riley Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$545,000
|Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42
|639 Weybridge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$309,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 4 Pb 44 Pg 134
|1019 Briggs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,850,000
|5584 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000
|Quest Ridge Pb 13 Pg 106
|5723 Quest Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$919,000
|Oakhall Sec 4 Pb 19 Pg 72
|9377 Ansley Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,375,000
|Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71
|924 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$936,000
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7813 Bear Trace Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,436,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3206 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Stations
|37179
|$485,000
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|38 Prescott Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$750,055
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7340 Buckhorn Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$920,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63
|230 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|3061 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
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