Williamson County Property Transfers March 15

See where houses sold for March 15-19, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$100,000.00
|2310 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$711,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 2
|505 Norman Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$550,000.00
|Hallbrook Sec 2
|8208 Spring Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$258,594.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1020 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$209,561.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|350 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$19,000,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11a
|1710 Talbot Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$700,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|417 Wandering Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$610,000.00
|Nolen Mill Ph1
|119 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$660,000.00
|Willowick
|1525 Plymouth Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$460,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1
|220 Dobson Branch Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$811,035.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7088 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$446,500.00
|Wades Grove Sec3b
|5013 Dubose Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,103,698.00
|Taramore Ph12
|1911 New Bristol Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$220,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6321 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$187,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|7211 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,450,000.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|931 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,400,000.00
|Liberty Farm
|1008 Liberty Church Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$5,716,320.00
|Witherspoon Sec6
|Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$378,000.00
|Row @ Fernvale
|7303 Hunting Camp Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$575,000.00
|Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$490,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|6159 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Glenellen Est Sec 1
|1607 Glenellen Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$544,990.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec2
|7007 Triton Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$800,000.00
|Blossom Park
|4013 Blossom Trail Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 4
|9 Innisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$220,000.00
|5956 Natchez Trace Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$554,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph15
|2992 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,325,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec7
|1874 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$483,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a
|2848 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$485,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1
|5001 Fremantle Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$770,900.00
|7325 Overbey Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$375,000.00
|Meadow Wood Place
|7304 Meadow Wood Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$165,000.00
|Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$701,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 35
|1241 Broadmoor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$135,000.00
|Springway
|7889 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$675,000.00
|Crockett Springs Ph 1
|101 Rue De Grande
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$669,935.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7077 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,020,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 2
|37 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,503,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6261 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$444,400.00
|Hall Bonnie B
|6420 Trails End Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$752,972.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|912 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$274,900.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1046 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,018,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|353 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$1,699,950.00
|Hawthorne Trace
|4917 Nuthatch Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$359,150.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec I
|128 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$910,000.00
|Carlisle Sec 2
|1427 Primrose Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 3
|221 Panther Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$489,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3334 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$852,379.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|421 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$785,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2
|2053 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$280,000.00
|Willow Crest Ph2
|7822 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,000,000.00
|Qualls Roger
|5380 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,000,000.00
|Preserve @ Arden Woods
|534 Arden Wood Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$490,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3
|2502 Tisdale Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,665,000.00
|Craver Steve
|Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$340,000.00
|Rebel Meadows Sec 4
|826 Rebel Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7270 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$508,490.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1204 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,750,000.00
|1159 Hillview Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|6795 Leipers Creek Rd
|Columbia Tn
|TN
|38401
|$190,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1633 Vineland Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$420,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 4
|3013 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,247,800.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 3
|683 Old Orchard Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$725,594.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|5014 Fullbright Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$984,596.00
|Brooksbank Estates Ph2
|105 Brooksbank Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$625,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 26
|1207 Cormac St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|724 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,369,600.00
|2146 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$687,900.00
|Stable Acres
|7102 Kimbark Trl
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$764,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1
|2035 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$555,000.00
|Spring View Est Sec 2
|432 Spring View Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,390,000.00
|Trace Creek Heights
|543 Trace Creek Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$898,358.00
|Kingsbarns
|2029 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$316,917.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 1
|3010 Bent Tree Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,600,000.00
|Hidden River
|Hidden River Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,499,000.00
|Swansons Ridge
|1715 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$425,000.00
|4255 Little Pond Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,229,715.00
|Morgan Farms Sec6
|1876 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$689,737.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4553 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,849,900.00
|Governors Club The Ph 1
|3 Crooked Stick Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$440,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|209 Freedom Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,003,000.00
|Bennett Phil
|Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$376,135.00
|Copper Ridge Ph8
|3029 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,190,000.00
|Derby Glen Close
|6327 Canterbury Close
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$365,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|548 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$449,939.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|789 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$400,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 7
|1005 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$166,250.00
|Grove Sec9
|8727 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,069,820.00
|Kingsbarns
|2017 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$386,740.00
|Pennock Place
|7304 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$354,900.00
|Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1
|153 Deercrest Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$570,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1a
|4685 Sawmill Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$345,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 20
|1817 Baslia Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$145,000.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6084 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,354,403.00
|Traditions Sec3
|1923 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$145,000.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6080 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,589,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 4-a
|389 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$3,750.00
|E Mcewen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$510,000.00
|Only If You Believe
|5608 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Harris Vennie L
|313 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,850,000.00
|Battle Ground Park
|219 Everbright Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$686,000.00
|Barrington
|417 Briksbury Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$367,000.00
|Mcdonald Gary E
|825 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$561,370.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7038 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$950,000.00
|Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$900,000.00
|Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$395,000.00
|Cotton Danny B
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$30,000.00
|Cotton Danny B
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$490,200.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 9
|3101 St Stephens Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$148,000.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6056 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$148,000.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6054 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$700,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec1
|3025 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$570,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 33
|1322 Wolverton Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$850,000.00
|Moon Thomas William
|4317 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$310,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #k-6
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$350,000.00
|Robinson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,990,000.00
|First & Church Rev
|100 Church St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$412,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2
|1715 Emma Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,101,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|613 Prince Valiant Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$499,875.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2011 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$832,500.00
|3454 Sweeney Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$210,000.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$130,000.00
|Burkitt Village Ph3
|204 Trimble Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$915,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 4
|217 Long Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$550,900.00
|[email protected] Ridge Ph14
|2985 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$16,000,000.00
|Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$339,800.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1428 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$4,200,000.00
|Shoneys & Maxwell
|1306 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$465,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|304 Sundance Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1537 Bedford Common
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$687,500.00
|Inns Of The Cove Sec 1
|7005 Marwood Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$785,000.00
|Charlton Green Sec 3
|414 Watercress Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,140,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 3
|147 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$820,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec33
|1037 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 2
|1024 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$660,890.00
|Riverbluff Sec4
|2025 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$765,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a
|1143 Osprey Ln
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$4,800,000.00
|Cralle Chris
|4067 Carters Creek Pk
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$645,000.00
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|1128 Park St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$376,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2
|1719 Emma Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$341,300.00
|Chapmans Retreat Sec 2
|1704 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$695,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec2
|322 Crescent Moon Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$320,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|201 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$438,500.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3
|2756 Trasbin Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$240,000.00
|Warren Park Condos
|514 N Petway St #303
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$458,777.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1
|2941 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Berkley Walk
|1014 Berkley Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$607,229.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2237 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$199,500.00
|Newport Valley Sec 1
|1023 Mckenna Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,400,000.00
|Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$145,000.00
|Crews Charles E Jr
|5916 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$452,000.00
|5191 Stillhouse Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,310,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2
|9611 Lineberger Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$685,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15
|72 Molly Bright Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$541,379.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2321 Durham Trail Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,423,035.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1888 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$675,000.00
|5736 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$545,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec4
|1332 Fairbanks St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$485,800.00
|Keats St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$325,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 8
|921 Lawnview Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,049,000.00
|Cromwell Sec 1
|1875 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$704,000.00
|Somerset
|9129 Demery Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$430,000.00
|Benevento East Sec 1
|2016 Via Francesco Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$675,000.00
|Copperstone Sec 1
|1535 Copperstone Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$645,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 39
|1346 Porter St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$299,900.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1510 Chapman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$265,000.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 1
|7106 Sugar Maple Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,570,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8448 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$675,387.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7763 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$924,180.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4565 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$677,620.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18
|193 Circuit Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$425,000.00
|1597 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
