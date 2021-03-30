Williamson County Property Transfers March 15

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for March 15-19, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$100,000.002310 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
$711,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 2505 Norman Park CtFranklinTN37067
$550,000.00Hallbrook Sec 28208 Spring Valley DrBrentwoodTN37027
$258,594.00Stephens Valley Sec61020 Apple Orchard CirNashvilleTN37221
$209,561.00Stephens Valley Sec6350 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$19,000,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 11a1710 Talbot TrlFranklinTN37069
$700,000.00Avalon Sec 6417 Wandering TrlFranklinTN37067
$610,000.00Nolen Mill Ph1119 Madison Mill DrNolensvilleTN37135
$660,000.00Willowick1525 Plymouth DrBrentwoodTN37027
$460,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1220 Dobson Branch CtNolensvilleTN37135
$811,035.00Falls Grove Sec67088 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$446,500.00Wades Grove Sec3b5013 Dubose CtSpring HillTN37174
$1,103,698.00Taramore Ph121911 New Bristol LnBrentwoodTN37027
$220,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec26321 Percheron LnArringtonTN37014
$187,000.00Grove Sec 27211 Shagbark LnCollege GroveTN37046
$1,450,000.00Westhaven Sec54931 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$2,400,000.00Liberty Farm1008 Liberty Church TrlBrentwoodTN37027
$5,716,320.00Witherspoon Sec6Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
$378,000.00Row @ Fernvale7303 Hunting Camp RdFairviewTN37062
$575,000.00Old Hwy 96FranklinTN37064
$490,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec 16159 Rural Plains CirFranklinTN37064
$1,100,000.00Glenellen Est Sec 11607 Glenellen WayBrentwoodTN37027
$544,990.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec27007 Triton RdSpring HillTN37174
$800,000.00Blossom Park4013 Blossom Trail LnFranklinTN37064
$1,300,000.00Governors Club The Ph 49 Innisbrook LnBrentwoodTN37027
$220,000.005956 Natchez Trace RdFranklinTN37064
$554,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph152992 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$1,325,000.00Morgan Farms Sec71874 Charity DrBrentwoodTN37027
$483,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 14a2848 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$485,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph15001 Fremantle CtSpring HillTN37174
$770,900.007325 Overbey RdFairviewTN37062
$375,000.00Meadow Wood Place7304 Meadow Wood CtFairviewTN37062
$165,000.00Cumberland DrFairviewTN37062
$701,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 351241 Broadmoor CirFranklinTN37067
$135,000.00Springway7889 Horn Tavern RdFairviewTN37062
$675,000.00Crockett Springs Ph 1101 Rue De GrandeBrentwoodTN37027
$669,935.00Falls Grove Sec67077 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$2,020,000.00Governors Club The Ph 237 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,503,000.00Grove Sec 26261 Wild Heron WayCollege GroveTN37046
$444,400.00Hall Bonnie B6420 Trails End RdCollege GroveTN37046
$752,972.00Westhaven Sec54912 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$274,900.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1046 Misty Morn CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,018,900.00Stephens Valley Sec6353 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$1,699,950.00Hawthorne Trace4917 Nuthatch Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$359,150.00Fieldstone Farms Sec I128 Stanton Hall LnFranklinTN37069
$910,000.00Carlisle Sec 21427 Primrose LnFranklinTN37064
$625,000.00Willowsprings Sec 3221 Panther CtFranklinTN37064
$489,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153334 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$852,379.00Scales Farmstead Ph2421 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$785,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec22053 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
$280,000.00Willow Crest Ph27822 Willow Crest DrFairviewTN37062
$1,000,000.00Qualls Roger5380 Parker Branch RdFranklinTN37064
$2,000,000.00Preserve @ Arden Woods534 Arden Wood PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
$490,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 32502 Tisdale DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,665,000.00Craver SteveWilkins Branch RdFranklinTN37064
$340,000.00Rebel Meadows Sec 4826 Rebel CirFranklinTN37064
$825,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47270 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$508,490.00Burberry Glen Ph3a1204 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,750,000.001159 Hillview LnFranklinTN37064
$1,250,000.006795 Leipers Creek RdColumbia TnTN38401
$190,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11633 Vineland DrBrentwoodTN37027
$420,000.00Wakefield Sec 43013 Romain TrlSpring HillTN37174
$1,247,800.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 3683 Old Orchard DrBrentwoodTN37027
$725,594.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec385014 Fullbright CtFranklinTN37064
$984,596.00Brooksbank Estates Ph2105 Brooksbank DrNolensvilleTN37135
$625,000.00Westhaven Sec 261207 Cormac StFranklinTN37064
$400,000.00Andover Sec 1724 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37064
$3,369,600.002146 Lewisburg PkFranklinTN37064
$687,900.00Stable Acres7102 Kimbark TrlFairviewTN37062
$764,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec12035 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
$555,000.00Spring View Est Sec 2432 Spring View DrFranklinTN37064
$1,390,000.00Trace Creek Heights543 Trace Creek DrNashvilleTN37221
$898,358.00Kingsbarns2029 Kingsbarns DrNolensvilleTN37135
$316,917.00Falcon Creek Sec 13010 Bent Tree RdFranklinTN37067
$1,600,000.00Hidden RiverHidden River LnFranklinTN37069
$1,499,000.00Swansons Ridge1715 Swansons Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
$425,000.004255 Little Pond LnThompsons StationTN37179
$1,229,715.00Morgan Farms Sec61876 Barnstaple LnBrentwoodTN37027
$689,737.00Kings Chapel Sec84553 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$1,849,900.00Governors Club The Ph 13 Crooked Stick LnBrentwoodTN37027
$440,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 1209 Freedom CtFranklinTN37067
$1,003,000.00Bennett PhilBennett Hollow RdThompsons StationTN37179
$376,135.00Copper Ridge Ph83029 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,190,000.00Derby Glen Close6327 Canterbury CloseBrentwoodTN37027
$365,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec8548 Black Tea WayFranklinTN37067
$449,939.00Burberry Glen Ph3a789 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
$400,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 71005 Rochelle AveThompsons StationTN37179
$166,250.00Grove Sec98727 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,069,820.00Kingsbarns2017 Kingsbarns DrNolensvilleTN37135
$386,740.00Pennock Place7304 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$354,900.00Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1153 Deercrest CirFranklinTN37069
$570,000.00Bent Creek Ph6 Sec1a4685 Sawmill PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
$345,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 201817 Baslia LnSpring HillTN37174
$145,000.00Brixworth Ph7c6084 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,354,403.00Traditions Sec31923 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
$145,000.00Brixworth Ph7c6080 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,589,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 4-a389 Lake Valley DrFranklinTN37069
$3,750.00E Mcewen DrFranklinTN37064
$510,000.00Only If You Believe5608 Wilkins Branch RdFranklinTN37064
$350,000.00Harris Vennie L313 Hwy 96 NFairviewTN37062
$1,850,000.00Battle Ground Park219 Everbright AveFranklinTN37064
$686,000.00Barrington417 Briksbury DrFranklinTN37067
$367,000.00Mcdonald Gary E825 Hwy 96 NFairviewTN37062
$561,370.00Falls Grove Sec67038 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$950,000.00Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
$850,000.00Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
$900,000.00Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
$395,000.00Cotton Danny BMurfreesboro RdFranklinTN37064
$30,000.00Cotton Danny BMurfreesboro RdFranklinTN37064
$490,200.00Spencer Hall Sec 93101 St Stephens WayFranklinTN37064
$148,000.00Brixworth Ph7c6056 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
$148,000.00Brixworth Ph7c6054 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
$700,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec13025 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$570,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 331322 Wolverton DrFranklinTN37067
$850,000.00Moon Thomas William4317 Peyt-trinity RdFranklinTN37064
$310,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #k-6FranklinTN37067
$350,000.00Robinson RdThompsons StationTN37179
$1,990,000.00First & Church Rev100 Church St FranklinTN37064
$412,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec21715 Emma CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,101,000.00Avalon Sec 3613 Prince Valiant CtFranklinTN37067
$499,875.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2011 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$832,500.003454 Sweeney Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$210,000.00Wilkerson Place Ph1aSouthmen Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
$130,000.00Burkitt Village Ph3204 Trimble CtNolensvilleTN37135
$915,000.00River Oaks Sec 4217 Long Valley RdBrentwoodTN37027
$550,900.00[email protected] Ridge Ph142985 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$16,000,000.00Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
$339,800.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1428 Channing DrThompsons StationTN37179
$4,200,000.00Shoneys & Maxwell1306 Murfreesboro RdFranklinTN37064
$465,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1304 Sundance LnFranklinTN37064
$400,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21537 Bedford CommonFranklinTN37064
$687,500.00Inns Of The Cove Sec 17005 Marwood DrCollege GroveTN37046
$785,000.00Charlton Green Sec 3414 Watercress DrFranklinTN37064
$1,140,000.00Governors Club The Ph 3147 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
$820,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec331037 Hornsby DrFranklinTN37064
$350,000.00Wakefield Sec 21024 Persimmon DrSpring HillTN37174
$660,890.00Riverbluff Sec42025 Cabell DrFranklinTN37064
$765,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a1143 Osprey LnNashvilleTN37221
$4,800,000.00Cralle Chris4067 Carters Creek PkThompsons StationTN37179
$645,000.00Tohrner & Cannon Addn1128 Park StFranklinTN37064
$376,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec21719 Emma CirSpring HillTN37174
$341,300.00Chapmans Retreat Sec 21704 Stephenson LnSpring HillTN37174
$695,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec2322 Crescent Moon CirNolensvilleTN37135
$320,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 1201 Flowerwood CtBrentwoodTN37027
$438,500.00Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 32756 Trasbin CtThompsons StationTN37179
$240,000.00Warren Park Condos514 N Petway St #303FranklinTN37064
$458,777.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec12941 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
$850,000.00Berkley Walk1014 Berkley DrBrentwoodTN37027
$607,229.00Tollgate Village Sec172237 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
$199,500.00Newport Valley Sec 11023 Mckenna DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,400,000.00Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
$145,000.00Crews Charles E Jr5916 Pinewood RdFranklinTN37064
$452,000.005191 Stillhouse Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$1,310,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 29611 Lineberger CtBrentwoodTN37027
$685,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec1572 Molly Bright LnFranklinTN37064
$541,379.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2321 Durham Trail DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,423,035.00Traditions Sec51888 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$675,000.005736 Old Hwy 96FranklinTN37064
$545,000.00Amelia Park Sec41332 Fairbanks StFranklinTN37067
$485,800.00Keats StFranklinTN37064
$325,000.00Riverview Park Sec 8921 Lawnview LnFranklinTN37064
$1,049,000.00Cromwell Sec 11875 Burland CrescentBrentwoodTN37027
$704,000.00Somerset9129 Demery CtBrentwoodTN37027
$430,000.00Benevento East Sec 12016 Via Francesco CtSpring HillTN37174
$675,000.00Copperstone Sec 11535 Copperstone DrBrentwoodTN37027
$645,000.00Westhaven Sec 391346 Porter StFranklinTN37064
$299,900.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 11510 Chapman LnSpring HillTN37174
$265,000.00Fernvale Heights Ph 17106 Sugar Maple DrFairviewTN37062
$1,570,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48448 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$675,387.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17763 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
$924,180.00Kings Chapel Sec84565 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$677,620.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18193 Circuit RdFranklinTN37064
$425,000.001597 Fairview BlvdFairviewTN37062

 

