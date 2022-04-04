Williamson County Property Transfers March 14

Michael Carpenter
See where houses sold for March 14-18, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,505,000.00Glen Abbey Sec 11791 Macallan DrBrentwood37027
$684,320.00Vineyard Valley Sec17041 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046
$750,000.006236 Les Waggoner RdFranklin37067
$1,100,000.00Sunset Manor1403 W Main StFranklin37064
$200,000.00Kidd RdNolensville37135
$667,500.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec242024 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$724,900.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b2405 Broadway StNolensville37135
$780,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 211203 Bonnhaven DrFranklin37067
$1,419,775.006651 Flat Creek RdSpring Hill37174
$1,030,000.00Copperstone Sec 11538 Copperstone DrBrentwood37027
$525,000.00Songbird SpringsS Harpeth RdFranklin37064
$1,219,659.00Glenellen Est Sec 21587 Glenellen WayBrentwood37027
$485,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 51507 Halifax DrSpring Hill37174
$1,290,000.00Watkins Creek Sec 21102 Watkins Creek DrFranklin37067
$3,163,215.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec37255 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$2,160,500.00Henley Sec 2617 Band DrFranklin37064
$690,000.00Concord Country Est Sec 21316 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027
$3,400,000.00Envirotest Systems Corp273 Wilson Pike CirBrentwood37027
$1,182,324.00Westhaven Sec59Drummond StFranklin37064
$1,625,000.007281 Northwest HwyFairview37062
$249,500.005730 S Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$625,000.00Clairmonte Sec 31221 Kelly CtFranklin37064
$975,000.00Westhaven Sec43744 Shelley LnFranklin37064
$990,000.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3199 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$3,100,000.00Grove Sec78548 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,070,500.00Stephens Valley Sec6323 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$475,000.00Meadowgreen Acres111 Stable RdFranklin37069
$606,999.00Temple Hills Sec 9203 Heatherset PlFranklin37069
$1,110,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 5360 Childe Harolds CirBrentwood37027
$1,300,000.00Chenoweth Sec 21016 Lexington DrBrentwood37027
$800,000.004064 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$995,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153323 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$1,600,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 6500 Hope AveFranklin37067
$965,334.00Stephens Valley Sec6950 Dauphine StNashville37221
$435,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta2024 Morrison AveSpring Hill37174
$380,000.00Beasley Wj1134 Mulberry StFranklin37064
$750,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec242030 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$410,000.00Hill Est211 Cedar DrFranklin37064
$490,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 4-a2704 Antigua CtThompsons Station37179
$702,235.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47301 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$355,000.00Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$675,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1625 Mer Rouge DrFranklin37067
$410,000.00Stream Valley Sec161031 Belamy LnFranklin37064
$891,000.00Harpeth Meadows123 Lancaster DrFranklin37064
$825,000.00Valhalla730 Valhalla LnBrentwood37027
$455,000.00Rebel Meadows Sec 4806 Edwards DrFranklin37064
$1,300,000.00Brentwood Country Club5130 Herschel Spears CirBrentwood37027
$895,900.00Brixworth Ph7b9017 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$1,229,642.00Hardeman Springs Sec35557 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$536,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 12221 Falcon Creek DrFranklin37067
$1,789,000.00Governors Club The Ph 8118 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$575,000.00Riverview Park Sec 2711 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$145,000.006263 Ladd RdFranklin37067
$1,460,000.00Blackberry Estates2023 Blackberry Estates DrThompsons Station37179
$1,200,000.007374 Hunting Camp RdFairview37062
$2,100,000.00Ligon Ronald S209 2nd Ave SFranklin37064
$695,500.00Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph12059 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$760,000.00Lincoln Park7302 Cold Harbor CtFairview37062
$1,100,000.00Westhaven Sec 38914 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$806,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-a2684 Dunstan Place DrThompsons Station37179
$810,000.00Westhaven Sec 426061 Keats StFranklin37064
$529,900.00Crowne Pointe Sec 42782 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$850,000.00Riley Simon G Etux Camille L7865 W Lick Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$510,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11605 Woodland CtFranklin37064
$482,475.00Audubon Cove7320 Audubon CvFairview37062
$644,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 21013 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$550,000.00Riverview Park Sec 2704 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$7,500,000.009837 Split Log RdBrentwood37027
$460,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 181802 Baslia LnSpring Hill37174
$474,900.00Mooreland Est Sec 1302 Flowerwood CtBrentwood37027
$1,159,000.00Fagan John6279 Meeks RdFranklin37064
$1,275,000.009584 Mullens RdArrington37014
$607,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph12004 Case WayFairview37062
$775,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec253025 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$751,500.00Willowvale @harvey Springs2030 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$800,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 12834 Kaye DrThompsons Station37179
$711,801.00Brixworth Ph7a8023 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$360,000.00Rusty7403 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$1,200,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20366 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$635,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 23209 Turndale CtFranklin37064
$1,515,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec15004 Gates Mill RdgThompsons Station37179
$475,000.00River Rest Sec 1136 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$1,126,845.00Stephens Valley Sec3728 Webster StNashville37221
$769,329.00Arrington Retreat Sec41104 Waterbridge DrNolensville37135
$1,036,500.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2709 Sedley RdNolensville37135
$6,095,653.00Oman7004 Crews LnBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 121361 Tilton DrFranklin37067
$1,350,000.00Temple Hills The Links401 Sandcastle RdFranklin37069
$875,000.00Stags Leap Sec 3b6137 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064
$747,000.00Bent Creek Ph10 Sec26167 Christmas DrNolensville37135
$413,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 11205 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$500,476.00Shadow Green Sec11719 Shadow Green DrFranklin37064
$530,000.007929 Daugherty-capley RdPrimm Springs38476
$360,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta3021 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$375,000.00Lynnhurst415 Forrest StFranklin37064
$614,000.00Lampley Earl D Prop7615 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$827,000.00Parker Branch RdFranklin37064
$691,408.00Lochridge Sec21092 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$766,091.00Brixworth Ph7c6060 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$1,365,000.00Beechwood Plantation3630 Kesslin Pvt LnFranklin37064

