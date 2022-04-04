Williamson County Property Transfers March 14

See where houses sold for March 14-18, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,505,000.00
|Glen Abbey Sec 1
|1791 Macallan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$684,320.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7041 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$750,000.00
|6236 Les Waggoner Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,100,000.00
|Sunset Manor
|1403 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$200,000.00
|Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$667,500.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec24
|2024 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$724,900.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b
|2405 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$780,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 21
|1203 Bonnhaven Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,419,775.00
|6651 Flat Creek Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,030,000.00
|Copperstone Sec 1
|1538 Copperstone Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$525,000.00
|Songbird Springs
|S Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,219,659.00
|Glenellen Est Sec 2
|1587 Glenellen Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$485,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 5
|1507 Halifax Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,290,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 2
|1102 Watkins Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,163,215.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3
|7255 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,160,500.00
|Henley Sec 2
|617 Band Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$690,000.00
|Concord Country Est Sec 2
|1316 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,400,000.00
|Envirotest Systems Corp
|273 Wilson Pike Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,182,324.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,625,000.00
|7281 Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|37062
|$249,500.00
|5730 S Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Clairmonte Sec 3
|1221 Kelly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Westhaven Sec43
|744 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$990,000.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3
|199 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,100,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8548 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,070,500.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|323 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$475,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|111 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$606,999.00
|Temple Hills Sec 9
|203 Heatherset Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,110,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 5
|360 Childe Harolds Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 2
|1016 Lexington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000.00
|4064 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$995,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3323 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,600,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 6
|500 Hope Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$965,334.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|950 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|37221
|$435,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|2024 Morrison Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$380,000.00
|Beasley Wj
|1134 Mulberry St
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec24
|2030 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$410,000.00
|Hill Est
|211 Cedar Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$490,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-a
|2704 Antigua Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$702,235.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7301 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$355,000.00
|Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$675,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1
|625 Mer Rouge Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$410,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|1031 Belamy Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$891,000.00
|Harpeth Meadows
|123 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Valhalla
|730 Valhalla Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$455,000.00
|Rebel Meadows Sec 4
|806 Edwards Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Brentwood Country Club
|5130 Herschel Spears Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$895,900.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9017 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,229,642.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5557 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$536,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 1
|2221 Falcon Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,789,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 8
|118 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$575,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 2
|711 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$145,000.00
|6263 Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,460,000.00
|Blackberry Estates
|2023 Blackberry Estates Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000.00
|7374 Hunting Camp Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,100,000.00
|Ligon Ronald S
|209 2nd Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$695,500.00
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph1
|2059 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$760,000.00
|Lincoln Park
|7302 Cold Harbor Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,100,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 38
|914 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$806,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-a
|2684 Dunstan Place Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$810,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 42
|6061 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$529,900.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4
|2782 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000.00
|Riley Simon G Etux Camille L
|7865 W Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$510,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1605 Woodland Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$482,475.00
|Audubon Cove
|7320 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$644,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2
|1013 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$550,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 2
|704 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$7,500,000.00
|9837 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$460,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 18
|1802 Baslia Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$474,900.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|302 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,159,000.00
|Fagan John
|6279 Meeks Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,275,000.00
|9584 Mullens Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$607,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph1
|2004 Case Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$775,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|3025 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$751,500.00
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|2030 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$800,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1
|2834 Kaye Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$711,801.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8023 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$360,000.00
|Rusty
|7403 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,200,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20
|366 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2
|3209 Turndale Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,515,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1
|5004 Gates Mill Rdg
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|136 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,126,845.00
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|728 Webster St
|Nashville
|37221
|$769,329.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|1104 Waterbridge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,036,500.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|709 Sedley Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$6,095,653.00
|Oman
|7004 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 12
|1361 Tilton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,350,000.00
|Temple Hills The Links
|401 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$875,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 3b
|6137 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$747,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph10 Sec2
|6167 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$413,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1205 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,476.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|1719 Shadow Green Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$530,000.00
|7929 Daugherty-capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$360,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|3021 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000.00
|Lynnhurst
|415 Forrest St
|Franklin
|37064
|$614,000.00
|Lampley Earl D Prop
|7615 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$827,000.00
|Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$691,408.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1092 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$766,091.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6060 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,365,000.00
|Beechwood Plantation
|3630 Kesslin Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064