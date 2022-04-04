Williamson County Property Transfers March 14

See where houses sold for March 14-18, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,505,000.00 Glen Abbey Sec 1 1791 Macallan Dr Brentwood 37027 $684,320.00 Vineyard Valley Sec1 7041 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046 $750,000.00 6236 Les Waggoner Rd Franklin 37067 $1,100,000.00 Sunset Manor 1403 W Main St Franklin 37064 $200,000.00 Kidd Rd Nolensville 37135 $667,500.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec24 2024 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $724,900.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b 2405 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $780,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 21 1203 Bonnhaven Dr Franklin 37067 $1,419,775.00 6651 Flat Creek Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,030,000.00 Copperstone Sec 1 1538 Copperstone Dr Brentwood 37027 $525,000.00 Songbird Springs S Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $1,219,659.00 Glenellen Est Sec 2 1587 Glenellen Way Brentwood 37027 $485,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 5 1507 Halifax Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,290,000.00 Watkins Creek Sec 2 1102 Watkins Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $3,163,215.00 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 7255 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $2,160,500.00 Henley Sec 2 617 Band Dr Franklin 37064 $690,000.00 Concord Country Est Sec 2 1316 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,400,000.00 Envirotest Systems Corp 273 Wilson Pike Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,182,324.00 Westhaven Sec59 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $1,625,000.00 7281 Northwest Hwy Fairview 37062 $249,500.00 5730 S Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $625,000.00 Clairmonte Sec 3 1221 Kelly Ct Franklin 37064 $975,000.00 Westhaven Sec43 744 Shelley Ln Franklin 37064 $990,000.00 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 3 199 Sturbridge Dr Franklin 37064 $3,100,000.00 Grove Sec7 8548 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,070,500.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 323 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $475,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 111 Stable Rd Franklin 37069 $606,999.00 Temple Hills Sec 9 203 Heatherset Pl Franklin 37069 $1,110,000.00 Fountainbrooke Sec 5 360 Childe Harolds Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 2 1016 Lexington Dr Brentwood 37027 $800,000.00 4064 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $995,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3323 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,600,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 6 500 Hope Ave Franklin 37067 $965,334.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 950 Dauphine St Nashville 37221 $435,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 2024 Morrison Ave Spring Hill 37174 $380,000.00 Beasley Wj 1134 Mulberry St Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec24 2030 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $410,000.00 Hill Est 211 Cedar Dr Franklin 37064 $490,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 4-a 2704 Antigua Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $702,235.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7301 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $355,000.00 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $675,000.00 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 1 625 Mer Rouge Dr Franklin 37067 $410,000.00 Stream Valley Sec16 1031 Belamy Ln Franklin 37064 $891,000.00 Harpeth Meadows 123 Lancaster Dr Franklin 37064 $825,000.00 Valhalla 730 Valhalla Ln Brentwood 37027 $455,000.00 Rebel Meadows Sec 4 806 Edwards Dr Franklin 37064 $1,300,000.00 Brentwood Country Club 5130 Herschel Spears Cir Brentwood 37027 $895,900.00 Brixworth Ph7b 9017 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $1,229,642.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5557 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $536,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 1 2221 Falcon Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $1,789,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 8 118 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $575,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 2 711 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $145,000.00 6263 Ladd Rd Franklin 37067 $1,460,000.00 Blackberry Estates 2023 Blackberry Estates Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,200,000.00 7374 Hunting Camp Rd Fairview 37062 $2,100,000.00 Ligon Ronald S 209 2nd Ave S Franklin 37064 $695,500.00 Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph1 2059 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $760,000.00 Lincoln Park 7302 Cold Harbor Ct Fairview 37062 $1,100,000.00 Westhaven Sec 38 914 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $806,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-a 2684 Dunstan Place Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $810,000.00 Westhaven Sec 42 6061 Keats St Franklin 37064 $529,900.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 2782 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000.00 Riley Simon G Etux Camille L 7865 W Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $510,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1605 Woodland Ct Franklin 37064 $482,475.00 Audubon Cove 7320 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $644,000.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 1013 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $550,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 2 704 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $7,500,000.00 9837 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 $460,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 18 1802 Baslia Ln Spring Hill 37174 $474,900.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 302 Flowerwood Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,159,000.00 Fagan John 6279 Meeks Rd Franklin 37064 $1,275,000.00 9584 Mullens Rd Arrington 37014 $607,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph1 2004 Case Way Fairview 37062 $775,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 3025 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $751,500.00 Willowvale @harvey Springs 2030 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $800,000.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 2834 Kaye Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $711,801.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8023 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $360,000.00 Rusty 7403 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $1,200,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 366 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $635,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 3209 Turndale Ct Franklin 37064 $1,515,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec1 5004 Gates Mill Rdg Thompsons Station 37179 $475,000.00 River Rest Sec 1 136 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,126,845.00 Stephens Valley Sec3 728 Webster St Nashville 37221 $769,329.00 Arrington Retreat Sec4 1104 Waterbridge Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,036,500.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 709 Sedley Rd Nolensville 37135 $6,095,653.00 Oman 7004 Crews Ln Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 12 1361 Tilton Dr Franklin 37067 $1,350,000.00 Temple Hills The Links 401 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37069 $875,000.00 Stags Leap Sec 3b 6137 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064 $747,000.00 Bent Creek Ph10 Sec2 6167 Christmas Dr Nolensville 37135 $413,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 1205 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $500,476.00 Shadow Green Sec1 1719 Shadow Green Dr Franklin 37064 $530,000.00 7929 Daugherty-capley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $360,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 3021 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $375,000.00 Lynnhurst 415 Forrest St Franklin 37064 $614,000.00 Lampley Earl D Prop 7615 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $827,000.00 Parker Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $691,408.00 Lochridge Sec2 1092 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $766,091.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6060 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,365,000.00 Beechwood Plantation 3630 Kesslin Pvt Ln Franklin 37064