Williamson County Property Transfers March 11, 2024

See where houses and property sold for March 11-15, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,116,648
|St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88
|6540 Kelleys Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,413,506
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7133 Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$845,000
|Lewis Place Pb 37 Pg 46
|1944 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,367,957
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9318 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,575,795
|Witherspoon Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 84
|9312 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$325,000
|7136 Goddard Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,685,720
|Interstate Ind Park Ph 3 Pb 16 Pg 97
|1725 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,683,929
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|4055 San Gabriel Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,300,000
|Wahl Pb 52 Pg 45
|2370 Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,172,684
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7204 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$664,644
|Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65
|1283 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$899,900
|Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 86
|5009 Jackson Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,100,000
|Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41
|7089 Anna Pvt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 33
|9267 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$840,000
|Collins Stephen R
|Choctaw Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$630,000
|Fones William
|5775 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,800,000
|Fox Branch Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$630,500
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 150
|1001 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,336,000
|Annandale Sec 8 Pb 47 Pg 45
|9233 Carrisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142
|505 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 52 Pg 14
|5047 Rockport Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,028,131
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|7013 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,475,000
|Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 36
|2327 Harts Landmark Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$625,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111
|1732 Edinboro Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|Governors Club The Ph 9a Pb 35 Pg 104
|43 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$765,000
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 4-b Pb 42 Pg 6
|2029 Pulley Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$772,569
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3310 Sassafras Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,940,000
|Battlewood Estates Sec 1a Pb 56 Pg 107
|208 Gen J B Hood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$767,000
|Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129
|1003 Savato Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$515,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8091 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,251,825
|Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118
|3000 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$517,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-3 Pb 19 Pg 25
|2000 Lundy Pass
|Franklin
|37069
|$725,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142
|501 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37065
|$580,000
|Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39
|914 Rebel Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$616,970
|Idlewood Pb 5 Pg 33
|103 Alexander Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$905,000
|Hidden Creek Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 23
|9706 Capstone Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$305,000
|Bradford Est Pb 20 Pg 139
|Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$457,000
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|722 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,425,340
|Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76
|1006 Blueberry Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,375,000
|Southgate Pb 8 Pg 84
|115 Carr Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,155,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1 Pb 70 Pg 136
|5011 Wallaby Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$610,000
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b Pb 44 Pg 67
|2500 Hester Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,800,000
|Traditions Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 97
|1860 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$649,900
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87
|2816 Americus Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$4,500,000
|Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106
|1307 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,360,000
|1463 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$485,000
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|1031 Belamy Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31
|812 Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$690,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26
|4008 Danes Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$712,500
|2169 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$315,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C111
|1605 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$849,000
|Swaim Timothy Pb 74 Pg 35
|7903 Daugherty Capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$975,000
|Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45
|407 Hunt Club Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$580,000
|2056 Bungalow Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$275,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4045 Kathie Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$161,398
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|1004 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$214,524
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|969 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|831 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,021,578
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|844 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,054,342
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|854 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$109,720
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|149 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$780,000
|Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 80
|1725 Biscayne Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$682,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84
|305 Larkspur Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$787,285
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|2040 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 142
|1704 Stillwater Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,565,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 131
|701 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,199,900
|Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59
|3351 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$645,760
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4002 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,775,398
|Get Ready Pb 63 Pg 54
|Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16
|3029 Sommette Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$849,762
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3472 Burgate Trl
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$610,000
|Franklin Green Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 100
|3211 Gardendale Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$329,000
|Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25
|9012 Hood Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$789,900
|Bent Creek Ph10 Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 25
|1275 Maybelle Pass
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,382,500
|Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94
|5008 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 6 Pb 42 Pg 74
|1707 Stoney Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,128,635
|Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82
|7521 Scottish View Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,804,722
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9319 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$375,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 100
|2273 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$880,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 123
|3004 Americus Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$475,000
|7265 Kingston Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$450,000
|Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$415,000
|Candlewood Sec 4 Pb 32 Pg 99
|2947 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$379,900
|7516 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$478,500
|Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27
|117 Tyne Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,063,444
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|9538 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,262,500
|6865 Bizzell-howell Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,100,000
|1911 Evergreen Rd
|Thompson
|37179
|$639,000
|Fones William
|5775 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$859,345
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5459 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington,
|37014
|$685,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94
|1725 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,304,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 25 Pb 30 Pg 75
|347 Canton Stone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$270,000
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136
|2271 Dewey Dr #i-4
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,092,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|5049 Rockport Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$405,000
|Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 140
|1905 Lawndale Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,149,000
|Bushnell Farm Pb 71 Pg 12
|2090 Bushnell Farm Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000
|2061 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,350,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec3 Pb 60 Pg 46
|425 Mealer St
|Franklin
|37067