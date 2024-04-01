Williamson County Property Transfers March 11, 2024

Michael Carpenter
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for March 11-15, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,116,648St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 886540 Kelleys PlaceFranklin37064
$1,413,506Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367133 Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$845,000Lewis Place Pb 37 Pg 461944 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$3,367,957Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119318 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$4,575,795Witherspoon Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 849312 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$325,0007136 Goddard RdFairview37062
$2,685,720Interstate Ind Park Ph 3 Pb 16 Pg 971725 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$1,683,929Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 734055 San Gabriel LnNolensville37135
$1,300,000Wahl Pb 52 Pg 452370 Rocky Fork RdNolensville37135
$1,172,684Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367204 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$664,644Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 651283 Countryside RdNolensville37135
$899,900Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 865009 Jackson LnBrentwood37027
$2,100,000Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 417089 Anna Pvt DrBrentwood37027
$1,700,000Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 339267 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$840,000Collins Stephen RChoctaw RdCollege Grove37046
$630,000Fones William5775 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$2,800,000Fox Branch RdColumbia38401
$630,500Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 1501001 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$3,336,000Annandale Sec 8 Pb 47 Pg 459233 Carrisbrook LnBrentwood37027
$700,000Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142505 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 52 Pg 145047 Rockport AveFranklin37064
$1,028,131Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 367013 Bolton StFranklin37064
$1,475,000Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 362327 Harts Landmark DrFranklin37069
$625,000Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 1111732 Edinboro WayFranklin37064
$475,000Governors Club The Ph 9a Pb 35 Pg 10443 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$765,000Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 4-b Pb 42 Pg 62029 Pulley PlNolensville37135
$772,569Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503310 Sassafras LnThompson's Station37179
$1,940,000Battlewood Estates Sec 1a Pb 56 Pg 107208 Gen J B Hood DrFranklin37069
$767,000Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 1291003 Savato CtSpring Hill37174
$515,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238091 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$1,251,825Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 1183000 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$517,000Fieldstone Farms Sec D-3 Pb 19 Pg 252000 Lundy PassFranklin37069
$725,000Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142501 Cobert LnFranklin37065
$580,000Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39914 Rebel CirFranklin37064
$616,970Idlewood Pb 5 Pg 33103 Alexander DrFranklin37064
$905,000Hidden Creek Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 239706 Capstone CtBrentwood37027
$305,000Bradford Est Pb 20 Pg 139Barnhill RdPrimm Springs38476
$457,000Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74722 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$2,425,340Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 761006 Blueberry LnFranklin37064
$5,375,000Southgate Pb 8 Pg 84115 Carr AveFranklin37064
$1,155,000Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1 Pb 70 Pg 1365011 Wallaby DrSpring Hill37174
$610,000Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b Pb 44 Pg 672500 Hester CtNolensville37135
$1,800,000Traditions Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 971860 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$649,900Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 872816 Americus DrThompson's Station37179
$4,500,000Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 1061307 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$4,360,0001463 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$485,000Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 601031 Belamy LnFranklin37064
$925,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31812 Novalis StNolensville37135
$690,000Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 264008 Danes DrThompson's Station37179
$712,5002169 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$315,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C1111605 Granville RdFranklin37064
$849,000Swaim Timothy Pb 74 Pg 357903 Daugherty Capley RdPrimm Springs38476
$975,000Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45407 Hunt Club RdNashville37221
$580,0002056 Bungalow DrThompson's Station37179
$275,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784045 Kathie DrThompson's Station37179
$161,398Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 681004 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$214,524Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143969 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$825,000Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143831 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$2,021,578Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47844 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$2,054,342Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47854 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$109,720Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107149 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$780,000Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 801725 Biscayne DrFranklin37067
$682,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84305 Larkspur CvFranklin37064
$787,285Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 142040 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$775,000Raintree Forest So Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1421704 Stillwater CirBrentwood37027
$2,565,000Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 131701 Sinclair CirBrentwood37027
$1,199,900Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 593351 Cherry Jack LnThompson's Station37179
$645,760Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884002 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$3,775,398Get Ready Pb 63 Pg 54Carothers PkwyFranklin37064
$750,000Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$550,000Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 163029 Sommette DrSpring Hill37174
$849,762Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223472 Burgate TrlThompson's Station37179
$610,000Franklin Green Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 1003211 Gardendale DrFranklin37064
$329,000Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 259012 Hood PlBrentwood37027
$789,900Bent Creek Ph10 Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 251275 Maybelle PassNolensville37135
$1,382,500Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 945008 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$950,000Spring Hill Place Sec 6 Pb 42 Pg 741707 Stoney Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$1,128,635Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 827521 Scottish View WayArrington37014
$2,804,722Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119319 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$375,000Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1002273 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$880,000Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1233004 Americus DrThompson's Station37179
$475,0007265 Kingston RdFairview37062
$450,000Johnson Hollow RdThompson's Station37179
$415,000Candlewood Sec 4 Pb 32 Pg 992947 Hearthside DrSpring Hill37174
$379,9007516 Fernvale Springs Pvt WayFairview37062
$478,500Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27117 Tyne DrFranklin37064
$2,063,444Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 129538 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$1,262,5006865 Bizzell-howell LnCollege Grove37046
$2,100,0001911 Evergreen RdThompson37179
$639,000Fones William5775 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$859,345High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975459 Ayana Pvt DrArrington,37014
$685,000Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 941725 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$1,304,000Cool Springs East Sec 25 Pb 30 Pg 75347 Canton Stone DrFranklin37067
$270,000Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 1362271 Dewey Dr #i-4Spring Hill37174
$1,092,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 145049 Rockport AveFranklin37064
$405,000Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 1401905 Lawndale DrSpring Hill37174
$1,149,000Bushnell Farm Pb 71 Pg 122090 Bushnell Farm DrFranklin37064
$485,0002061 Kidd RdNolensville37135
$1,350,000Hurstbourne Park Sec3 Pb 60 Pg 46425 Mealer StFranklin37067

