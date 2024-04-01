Williamson County Property Transfers March 11, 2024

See where houses and property sold for March 11-15, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,116,648 St Marlo Sec4 Pb 80 Pg 88 6540 Kelleys Place Franklin 37064 $1,413,506 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7133 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $845,000 Lewis Place Pb 37 Pg 46 1944 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $3,367,957 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9318 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $4,575,795 Witherspoon Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 84 9312 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $325,000 7136 Goddard Rd Fairview 37062 $2,685,720 Interstate Ind Park Ph 3 Pb 16 Pg 97 1725 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,683,929 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 4055 San Gabriel Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,300,000 Wahl Pb 52 Pg 45 2370 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,172,684 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7204 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $664,644 Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65 1283 Countryside Rd Nolensville 37135 $899,900 Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 86 5009 Jackson Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,100,000 Anna Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 41 7089 Anna Pvt Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 12 Pb 19 Pg 33 9267 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $840,000 Collins Stephen R Choctaw Rd College Grove 37046 $630,000 Fones William 5775 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $2,800,000 Fox Branch Rd Columbia 38401 $630,500 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 150 1001 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $3,336,000 Annandale Sec 8 Pb 47 Pg 45 9233 Carrisbrook Ln Brentwood 37027 $700,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142 505 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 52 Pg 14 5047 Rockport Ave Franklin 37064 $1,028,131 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 7013 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $1,475,000 Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 36 2327 Harts Landmark Dr Franklin 37069 $625,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111 1732 Edinboro Way Franklin 37064 $475,000 Governors Club The Ph 9a Pb 35 Pg 104 43 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $765,000 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 4-b Pb 42 Pg 6 2029 Pulley Pl Nolensville 37135 $772,569 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3310 Sassafras Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $1,940,000 Battlewood Estates Sec 1a Pb 56 Pg 107 208 Gen J B Hood Dr Franklin 37069 $767,000 Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129 1003 Savato Ct Spring Hill 37174 $515,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8091 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $1,251,825 Lockwood Glen Sec12 Pb 77 Pg 118 3000 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $517,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-3 Pb 19 Pg 25 2000 Lundy Pass Franklin 37069 $725,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142 501 Cobert Ln Franklin 37065 $580,000 Rebel Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 39 914 Rebel Cir Franklin 37064 $616,970 Idlewood Pb 5 Pg 33 103 Alexander Dr Franklin 37064 $905,000 Hidden Creek Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 23 9706 Capstone Ct Brentwood 37027 $305,000 Bradford Est Pb 20 Pg 139 Barnhill Rd Primm Springs 38476 $457,000 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 722 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $2,425,340 Simmons Ridge Sec6 Pb 79 Pg 76 1006 Blueberry Ln Franklin 37064 $5,375,000 Southgate Pb 8 Pg 84 115 Carr Ave Franklin 37064 $1,155,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec1 Pb 70 Pg 136 5011 Wallaby Dr Spring Hill 37174 $610,000 Silver Stream Farm Sec 1-b Pb 44 Pg 67 2500 Hester Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,800,000 Traditions Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 97 1860 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $649,900 Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87 2816 Americus Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $4,500,000 Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106 1307 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $4,360,000 1463 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $485,000 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 1031 Belamy Ln Franklin 37064 $925,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Pb 76 Pg 31 812 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $690,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26 4008 Danes Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $712,500 2169 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $315,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C111 1605 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $849,000 Swaim Timothy Pb 74 Pg 35 7903 Daugherty Capley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $975,000 Steeplechase Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 45 407 Hunt Club Rd Nashville 37221 $580,000 2056 Bungalow Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $275,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4045 Kathie Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $161,398 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 1004 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $214,524 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 969 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $825,000 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 831 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $2,021,578 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 844 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,054,342 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 854 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $109,720 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 149 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $780,000 Amelia Park Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 80 1725 Biscayne Dr Franklin 37067 $682,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84 305 Larkspur Cv Franklin 37064 $787,285 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 2040 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $775,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 142 1704 Stillwater Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,565,000 Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 131 701 Sinclair Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,199,900 Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59 3351 Cherry Jack Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $645,760 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4002 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $3,775,398 Get Ready Pb 63 Pg 54 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37064 $750,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $550,000 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16 3029 Sommette Dr Spring Hill 37174 $849,762 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3472 Burgate Trl Thompson's Station 37179 $610,000 Franklin Green Sec 5 Pb 27 Pg 100 3211 Gardendale Dr Franklin 37064 $329,000 Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25 9012 Hood Pl Brentwood 37027 $789,900 Bent Creek Ph10 Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 25 1275 Maybelle Pass Nolensville 37135 $1,382,500 Terravista Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 94 5008 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $950,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 6 Pb 42 Pg 74 1707 Stoney Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,128,635 Fiddlers Glen Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 82 7521 Scottish View Way Arrington 37014 $2,804,722 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9319 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $375,000 Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 100 2273 Hayward Ln Spring Hill 37174 $880,000 Tollgate Village Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 123 3004 Americus Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $475,000 7265 Kingston Rd Fairview 37062 $450,000 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $415,000 Candlewood Sec 4 Pb 32 Pg 99 2947 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill 37174 $379,900 7516 Fernvale Springs Pvt Way Fairview 37062 $478,500 Founders Pointe Sec 8 Pb 25 Pg 27 117 Tyne Dr Franklin 37064 $2,063,444 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 9538 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,262,500 6865 Bizzell-howell Ln College Grove 37046 $2,100,000 1911 Evergreen Rd Thompson 37179 $639,000 Fones William 5775 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $859,345 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5459 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington, 37014 $685,000 Mckays Mill Sec 30 Pb 41 Pg 94 1725 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $1,304,000 Cool Springs East Sec 25 Pb 30 Pg 75 347 Canton Stone Dr Franklin 37067 $270,000 Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 42 Pg 136 2271 Dewey Dr #i-4 Spring Hill 37174 $1,092,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 5049 Rockport Ave Franklin 37064 $405,000 Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 140 1905 Lawndale Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,149,000 Bushnell Farm Pb 71 Pg 12 2090 Bushnell Farm Dr Franklin 37064 $485,000 2061 Kidd Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,350,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec3 Pb 60 Pg 46 425 Mealer St Franklin 37067