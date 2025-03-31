Williamson County Property Transfers March 10, 2025

See where houses and property sold from March 10-14, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,263,479
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|7025 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$731,500
|4253 Pate Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000
|Riverbluff Sec 2 Pb 70 Pg 24
|448 River Bluff Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$525,000
|Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 117
|2004 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,080,000
|5048 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$580,000
|Village At Thompson Sta Pb 16 Pg 43
|2737 Village Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$607,000
|Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127
|7054 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$975,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 5 Pb 28 Pg 61
|409 Dominion Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$653,250
|Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34
|484 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$581,650
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214
|111 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$720,000
|Orrinshire
|7286 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$505,000
|Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42
|633 Weybridge Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$247,500
|Executive House Condo Pb 7 Pg 87
|613 Hillsboro Rd #b-18
|Franklin
|37064
|$553,829
|1002 Evans St
|Franklin
|37064
|$879,623
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3320 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$900,000
|2303 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$429,900
|Rolling Acres Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 74
|7619 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,199,990
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4033 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$824,732
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7437 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$810,000
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7448 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,251,228
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1497 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|Kings Chapel Sec5 Pb 63 Pg 3
|4071 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$824,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 113
|1310 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$906,500
|Echo Pb 80 Pg 122
|1713 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$795,182
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9131 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$499,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3113 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9 Pb 64 Pg 43
|4035 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$580,000
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6045 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$815,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 56
|4002 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,189,000
|Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74
|5108 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$362,900
|Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66
|605 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,275,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8126 Boiling Springs Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|9529 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$660,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129
|180 Cavalcade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,099,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107
|5200 Lake Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$670,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 94 Block E
|1413 Sunset Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 34
|1722 Shane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$714,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 96
|7205 Ragland Place
|Fairview
|37062
|$200,000
|New Hope Estates Pb 30 Pg 104
|7165 New Hope Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$415,000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #i-6
|Franklin
|37067
|$554,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138
|1731 Shane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$699,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|2037 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$374,260
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51
|1101 Downs Blvd #86
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,040,000
|Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106
|1200 Warner Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$718,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 144
|1401 Marrimans Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$350,900
|Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131
|1031 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$401,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Condos Pb 7000 Pg 105
|6051 Rural Plains Cir 307
|Franklin
|37064
|$269,900
|359 -a Wellows Pvt Chase
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$485,000
|Tolliver
|6967 Flat Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$770,000
|Amelia Park Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 128
|1433 Casner Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,795,000
|Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 38
|1809 Legacy Cove Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$445,000
|Mission Court Office Condo Pb 3255 Pg 1
|106 Mission Ct #106
|Franklin
|37064
|$957,784
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8052 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,146,154
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,995,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5168 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$306,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|102 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$747,760
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|873 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$767,209
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|867 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,500,000
|Maher Janel Pb 48 Pg 124
|1439 Mentelle Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,300,000
|Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126
|1943 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,389,497
|June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90
|June Lake Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$529,900
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 136
|2103 Apollo Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,925,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 6 Pb 23 Pg 56
|500 Hope Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$889,000
|Monticello Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 36
|202 Revere Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|1120 Incinerator Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,700,000
|Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31
|9011 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,959
|Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,052,500
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141
|388 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$560,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10
|3016 Bent Tree Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$835,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 21 Pb 40 Pg 74
|1254 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$256,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8031 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$265,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71
|311 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,000,000
|Marshall Place Pb 70 Pg 127
|8908 Palmer Pvt Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$412,500
|Braxton Bend Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 64
|7108 Braxton Bend Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$6,500,000
|Interstate Ind Park Ph 1 Pb 9 Pg 125
|1717 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,310,000
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|836 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,541,500
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5201 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,199,990
|Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 78
|1165 Meadow Bridge Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$707,069
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|8001 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,015,000
|Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111
|1308 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 33 Pg 99
|103 Buckhead Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$592,500
|Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 52
|2830 Iroquois Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,227,841
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7091 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111
|1308 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000
|Wakefield Sec 5
|3051 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$732,900
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5042 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,400,000
|Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 8
|1830 Kettering Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$849,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|1006 Boundary St
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec27 Pb 61 Pg 142
|1007 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$408,000
|Spring Meadow
|2002 Spring Meadow Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$660,000
|Chestnut Springs Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 34
|9729 Northfork Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$453,399
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1478 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$350,000
|Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 28
|7109 Timberlane Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$5,608,447
|Williamsburg Est Pb 3 Pg 22
|230 Williamsburg Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$710,000
|Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 44
|2049 Belshire Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,375,000
|Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145
|9433 Coxboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$799,600
|2330 Newsom Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$794,809
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4036 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,600,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92
|2836 Polo Club Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$118,500,000
|Brentwood Place
|330 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$598,999
|Castleberry Farm Ph 2 Pb 24 Pg 134
|7320 Damsel Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$598,999
|Castleberry Farm Ph 2 Pb 24 Pg 134
|7320 Damsel Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,525,000
|Stone Family Trust Pb 83 Pg 38
|1927 Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$785,000
|Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147
|1174 Mccoury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$680,000
|6030 Keats St 201
|Franklin
|37064
|$749,900
|Spencer Hall Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 148
|3149 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,399,000
|Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138
|1202 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$597,000
|Morningside Sec 8 Pb 40 Pg 104
|7094 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
Please join our FREE Newsletter