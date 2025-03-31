Williamson County Property Transfers March 10, 2025

See where houses and property sold from March 10-14, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,263,479 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 7025 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $731,500 4253 Pate Rd Franklin 37064 $1,000,000 Riverbluff Sec 2 Pb 70 Pg 24 448 River Bluff Dr Franklin 37064 $525,000 Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 117 2004 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,080,000 5048 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $580,000 Village At Thompson Sta Pb 16 Pg 43 2737 Village Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $607,000 Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127 7054 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $975,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 5 Pb 28 Pg 61 409 Dominion Ct Franklin 37067 $653,250 Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34 484 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $581,650 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214 111 Alton Park Ln Franklin 37069 $720,000 Orrinshire 7286 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062 $505,000 Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42 633 Weybridge Dr Nolensville 37135 $247,500 Executive House Condo Pb 7 Pg 87 613 Hillsboro Rd #b-18 Franklin 37064 $553,829 1002 Evans St Franklin 37064 $879,623 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3320 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $900,000 2303 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $429,900 Rolling Acres Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 74 7619 Cumberland Dr Fairview 37062 $1,199,990 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4033 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $824,732 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7437 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $810,000 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7448 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $1,251,228 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1497 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 Kings Chapel Sec5 Pb 63 Pg 3 4071 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $824,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 113 1310 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $906,500 Echo Pb 80 Pg 122 1713 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $795,182 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9131 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $499,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3113 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $750,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9 Pb 64 Pg 43 4035 Haversack Dr Spring Hill 37174 $580,000 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6045 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $815,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 56 4002 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,189,000 Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 74 5108 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $362,900 Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66 605 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $3,275,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8126 Boiling Springs Place Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 9529 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $660,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129 180 Cavalcade Cir Franklin 37069 $2,099,000 Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 107 5200 Lake Ct Brentwood 37027 $670,000 Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 94 Block E 1413 Sunset Dr Franklin 37064 $570,000 Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 34 1722 Shane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $714,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 96 7205 Ragland Place Fairview 37062 $200,000 New Hope Estates Pb 30 Pg 104 7165 New Hope Rd Fairview 37062 $415,000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #i-6 Franklin 37067 $554,000 Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138 1731 Shane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $699,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 2037 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $374,260 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51 1101 Downs Blvd #86 Franklin 37064 $1,040,000 Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 106 1200 Warner Ct Brentwood 37027 $718,000 Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 144 1401 Marrimans Ct Franklin 37067 $350,900 Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 131 1031 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $401,000 Berry Farms Town Center Condos Pb 7000 Pg 105 6051 Rural Plains Cir 307 Franklin 37064 $269,900 359 -a Wellows Pvt Chase Spring Hill 37174 $485,000 Tolliver 6967 Flat Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $770,000 Amelia Park Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 128 1433 Casner Ln Franklin 37067 $1,795,000 Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 38 1809 Legacy Cove Ln Brentwood 37027 $445,000 Mission Court Office Condo Pb 3255 Pg 1 106 Mission Ct #106 Franklin 37064 $957,784 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8052 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $1,146,154 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,995,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5168 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $306,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 102 Saddlewalk Dr Spring Hill 37174 $747,760 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 873 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $767,209 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 867 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $6,500,000 Maher Janel Pb 48 Pg 124 1439 Mentelle Dr Franklin 37069 $1,300,000 Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126 1943 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,389,497 June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90 June Lake Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $529,900 Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 136 2103 Apollo Dr Franklin 37069 $1,925,000 Cool Springs East Sec 6 Pb 23 Pg 56 500 Hope Ave Franklin 37067 $889,000 Monticello Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 36 202 Revere Ln Franklin 37064 $900,000 1120 Incinerator Rd Franklin 37064 $3,700,000 Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 31 9011 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,250,959 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $1,052,500 Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141 388 Logans Cir Franklin 37067 $560,000 Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10 3016 Bent Tree Rd Franklin 37067 $835,000 Mckays Mill Sec 21 Pb 40 Pg 74 1254 Habersham Way Franklin 37067 $256,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8031 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $265,000 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71 311 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $3,000,000 Marshall Place Pb 70 Pg 127 8908 Palmer Pvt Way Brentwood 37027 $412,500 Braxton Bend Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 64 7108 Braxton Bend Dr Fairview 37062 $6,500,000 Interstate Ind Park Ph 1 Pb 9 Pg 125 1717 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,310,000 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 836 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $2,541,500 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5201 Bond Springs Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,199,990 Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 78 1165 Meadow Bridge Ln Arrington 37014 $707,069 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 8001 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $1,015,000 Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111 1308 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood 37027 $875,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 33 Pg 99 103 Buckhead Ct Brentwood 37027 $592,500 Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 52 2830 Iroquois Dr Thompson Station 37179 $1,227,841 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7091 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111 1308 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood 37027 $600,000 Wakefield Sec 5 3051 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $732,900 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5042 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $1,400,000 Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 8 1830 Kettering Tr Brentwood 37027 $849,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 1006 Boundary St Franklin 37064 $750,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec27 Pb 61 Pg 142 1007 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $408,000 Spring Meadow 2002 Spring Meadow Cir Spring Hill 37174 $660,000 Chestnut Springs Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 34 9729 Northfork Dr Brentwood 37027 $453,399 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1478 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $350,000 Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 28 7109 Timberlane Dr Fairview 37062 $5,608,447 Williamsburg Est Pb 3 Pg 22 230 Williamsburg Cir Brentwood 37027 $710,000 Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 44 2049 Belshire Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,375,000 Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145 9433 Coxboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $799,600 2330 Newsom Ln Nolensville 37135 $794,809 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4036 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $1,600,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 92 2836 Polo Club Rd Nashville 37221 $118,500,000 Brentwood Place 330 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $598,999 Castleberry Farm Ph 2 Pb 24 Pg 134 7320 Damsel Ln Fairview 37062 $598,999 Castleberry Farm Ph 2 Pb 24 Pg 134 7320 Damsel Ln Fairview 37062 $2,525,000 Stone Family Trust Pb 83 Pg 38 1927 Sedberry Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $785,000 Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147 1174 Mccoury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $680,000 6030 Keats St 201 Franklin 37064 $749,900 Spencer Hall Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 148 3149 Vera Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $1,399,000 Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 138 1202 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $597,000 Morningside Sec 8 Pb 40 Pg 104 7094 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email