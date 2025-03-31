Williamson County Property Transfers March 10, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from March 10-14, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,263,479Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1477025 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$731,5004253 Pate RdFranklin37064
$1,000,000Riverbluff Sec 2 Pb 70 Pg 24448 River Bluff DrFranklin37064
$525,000Copper Ridge Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 1172004 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$1,080,0005048 Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$580,000Village At Thompson Sta Pb 16 Pg 432737 Village DrThompsons Station37179
$607,000Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 1277054 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$975,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 5 Pb 28 Pg 61409 Dominion CtFranklin37067
$653,250Forrest Crossing Sec 4 Pb 11 Pg 34484 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$581,650Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214111 Alton Park LnFranklin37069
$720,000Orrinshire7286 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$505,000Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42633 Weybridge DrNolensville37135
$247,500Executive House Condo Pb 7 Pg 87613 Hillsboro Rd #b-18Franklin37064
$553,8291002 Evans StFranklin37064
$879,623Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223320 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$900,0002303 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$429,900Rolling Acres Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 747619 Cumberland DrFairview37062
$1,199,990Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784033 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$824,732Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177437 Atwater CirFairview37062
$810,000Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177448 Atwater CirFairview37062
$1,251,228Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111497 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$1,300,000Kings Chapel Sec5 Pb 63 Pg 34071 Old Light CirArrington37014
$824,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 1131310 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$906,500Echo Pb 80 Pg 1221713 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$795,182Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79131 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$499,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393113 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$750,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9 Pb 64 Pg 434035 Haversack DrSpring Hill37174
$580,000Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16045 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$815,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 564002 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$1,189,000Terravista Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 745108 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$362,900Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66605 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$3,275,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828126 Boiling Springs PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,000,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 129529 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$660,000Fieldstone Farms Sec M Pb 13 Pg 129180 Cavalcade CirFranklin37069
$2,099,000Meadow Lake Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 1075200 Lake CtBrentwood37027
$670,000Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 94 Block E1413 Sunset DrFranklin37064
$570,000Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 341722 Shane DrSpring Hill37174
$714,000Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 967205 Ragland PlaceFairview37062
$200,000New Hope Estates Pb 30 Pg 1047165 New Hope RdFairview37062
$415,000Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #i-6Franklin37067
$554,000Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 1381731 Shane DrSpring Hill37174
$699,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 362037 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$374,260Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 511101 Downs Blvd #86Franklin37064
$1,040,000Concord Green Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 1061200 Warner CtBrentwood37027
$718,000Mckays Mill Sec 15 Pb 33 Pg 1441401 Marrimans CtFranklin37067
$350,900Westhaven Sec65 Pb 83 Pg 1311031 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$401,000Berry Farms Town Center Condos Pb 7000 Pg 1056051 Rural Plains Cir 307Franklin37064
$269,900359 -a Wellows Pvt ChaseSpring Hill37174
$485,000Tolliver6967 Flat Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$770,000Amelia Park Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 1281433 Casner LnFranklin37067
$1,795,000Taramore Ph2b Pb 50 Pg 381809 Legacy Cove LnBrentwood37027
$445,000Mission Court Office Condo Pb 3255 Pg 1106 Mission Ct #106Franklin37064
$957,784Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068052 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$1,146,154Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,995,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525168 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$306,000June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113102 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$747,760Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143873 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$767,209Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143867 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$6,500,000Maher Janel Pb 48 Pg 1241439 Mentelle DrFranklin37069
$1,300,000Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 1261943 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$2,389,497June Lake Pod K Pb 84 Pg 90June Lake BlvdSpring Hill37174
$529,900Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 1362103 Apollo DrFranklin37069
$1,925,000Cool Springs East Sec 6 Pb 23 Pg 56500 Hope AveFranklin37067
$889,000Monticello Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 36202 Revere LnFranklin37064
$900,0001120 Incinerator RdFranklin37064
$3,700,000Smyrna Road Homes Pb 3 Pg 319011 Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027
$1,250,959Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$1,052,500Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141388 Logans CirFranklin37067
$560,000Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 103016 Bent Tree RdFranklin37067
$835,000Mckays Mill Sec 21 Pb 40 Pg 741254 Habersham WayFranklin37067
$256,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478031 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$265,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71311 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$3,000,000Marshall Place Pb 70 Pg 1278908 Palmer Pvt WayBrentwood37027
$412,500Braxton Bend Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 647108 Braxton Bend DrFairview37062
$6,500,000Interstate Ind Park Ph 1 Pb 9 Pg 1251717 Mallory LnBrentwood37027
$2,310,000Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141836 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$2,541,500Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345201 Bond Springs CtThompsons Station37179
$1,199,990Kings Chapel Sec 1 Pb 48 Pg 781165 Meadow Bridge LnArrington37014
$707,069Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1258001 Chardon StFranklin37067
$1,015,000Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 1111308 Arrowhead DrBrentwood37027
$875,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 33 Pg 99103 Buckhead CtBrentwood37027
$592,500Cameron Farms Sec 5-a Pb 21 Pg 522830 Iroquois DrThompson Station37179
$1,227,841Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117091 Bolton StFranklin37064
$1,050,000Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 1111308 Arrowhead DrBrentwood37027
$600,000Wakefield Sec 53051 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$732,900Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255042 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$1,400,000Taramore Ph 5 Pb 54 Pg 81830 Kettering TrBrentwood37027
$849,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 361006 Boundary StFranklin37064
$750,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec27 Pb 61 Pg 1421007 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$408,000Spring Meadow2002 Spring Meadow CirSpring Hill37174
$660,000Chestnut Springs Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 349729 Northfork DrBrentwood37027
$453,399Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241478 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$350,000Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 287109 Timberlane DrFairview37062
$5,608,447Williamsburg Est Pb 3 Pg 22230 Williamsburg CirBrentwood37027
$710,000Belshire Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 442049 Belshire WaySpring Hill37174
$1,375,000Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 1459433 Coxboro DrBrentwood37027
$799,6002330 Newsom LnNolensville37135
$794,809Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104036 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$1,600,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 Pb 12 Pg 922836 Polo Club RdNashville37221
$118,500,000Brentwood Place330 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$598,999Castleberry Farm Ph 2 Pb 24 Pg 1347320 Damsel LnFairview37062
$598,999Castleberry Farm Ph 2 Pb 24 Pg 1347320 Damsel LnFairview37062
$2,525,000Stone Family Trust Pb 83 Pg 381927 Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$785,000Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 1471174 Mccoury LnSpring Hill37174
$680,0006030 Keats St 201Franklin37064
$749,900Spencer Hall Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 1483149 Vera Valley RdFranklin37064
$1,399,000Westhaven Sec50 Pb 68 Pg 1381202 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$597,000Morningside Sec 8 Pb 40 Pg 1047094 Sunrise CirFranklin37067

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here