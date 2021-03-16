Williamson County Property Transfers March 1

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for March 1-5, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$500,000.00S Harpeth RdFranklinTN37064
$332,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1440 Channing DrThompsons StationTN37179
$280,000.007921 Crow Cut RdFairviewTN37062
$384,000.00Cedarhill239 Granger View CirFranklinTN37064
$1,208,000.007660 Barnhill RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$327,500.00Cameron Farms Sec 6-b2200 Iroquois PlThompsons StationTN37179
$468,257.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2310 Durham Trail DrThompsons StationTN37179
$600,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 39718 Glen Eden CtBrentwoodTN37027
$1,250,000.004590 Columbia PkThompsons StationTN37179
$2,655,963.00St James5014 Hilltop Pvt LnCollege GroveTN37046
$577,000.00Polk Place Sec 7208 Karnes DrFranklinTN37064
$342,500.00Wyngate Est Ph 11727 Dorset CtSpring HillTN37174
$530,000.00Stonebrook Sec 2915 Timberside DrNolensvilleTN37135
$125,000.006996 Glenn RdCollege GroveTN37046
$825,000.00Waggoner Annis2949 Spanntown RdArringtonTN37014
$28,778.00Mooreland Est Sec 1Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
$1,400,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 19603 Brunswick DrBrentwoodTN37027
$759,900.00Scales Farmstead Ph2441 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$1,520,170.00Ivan Creek4448 Ivan Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$75,000.007114 Wiley CirFairviewTN37062
$607,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec321002 Hornsby DrFranklinTN37064
$695,000.00Bowersett Jill Gore5296 Old Harding RdFranklinTN37064
$769,900.00Stephens Valley Sec3708 Webster StNashvilleTN37221
$485,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 23004 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
$710,000.00Brookfield Sec 112193 Ella LnBrentwoodTN37027
$1,750,000.00Lenox Park Sec 2264 Stratton CtBrentwoodTN37027
$603,865.00Stream Valley Sec 1123 Stream Valley BlvdFranklinTN37064
$606,065.00Stream Valley Section 02131 Stream Valley BlvdFranklinTN37064
$454,990.00Waters Edge Sec52061 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$355,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec45090 Gracious DrFranklinTN37067
$383,405.00Pennock Place7121 Ivory WayFairviewTN37062
$1,075,000.00Morgan Farms Sec 11834 Barnstaple LnBrentwoodTN37027
$669,900.00Bent Creek Ph18 Sec2116 Carrick CtNolensvilleTN37135
$570,000.00Witherspoon Sec59294 Fordham DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,090,000.00Foxcrest9403 Arthur CtBrentwoodTN37027
$577,300.00Sullivan Fannie Est7329 Sullivan RdFairviewTN37062
$544,000.00Nolen Park Ph 27111 Nolen Park CirNolensvilleTN37135
$25.007118 Cooper LnFairviewTN37062
$834,594.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2163 Sturbridge DrFranklinTN37064
$520,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 141605 Longmont CtFranklinTN37067
$385,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e2057 Roderick CirFranklinTN37064
$700,000.00Cheswicke Farm Sec 6404 Logans CirFranklinTN37067
$825,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47282 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$715,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 5-a9457 Foothills DrBrentwoodTN37027
$385,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 27033 Clearview CirBrentwoodTN37027
$512,000.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 43280 Locust HollowNolensvilleTN37135
$405,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 11221 Moher BlvdFranklinTN37069
$420,700.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec21086 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$160,000.00Pewitt SherleneBoy Scout RdFranklinTN37064
$1,135,000.00Berger Patrick1428 Egypt Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$362,500.00Hunters Chase Sec 2516 Justin DrFranklinTN37064
$680,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a914 Grapevine LnNashvilleTN37221
$425,200.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph17115 Pepper Tree CirFairviewTN37062
$567,417.00Brixworth Ph7a8041 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$475,000.00Mccormick Grove7334 Mccormick DrFairviewTN37062
$1,100,000.00Morgan Farms Sec21837 Tiverton PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
$735,000.00Hunterwood Sec 3-b2000 Hunterwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$641,000.00150 Front St #22FranklinTN37064
$449,890.00Waters Edge Sec52055 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$580,000.00Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 14620 Sawmill PlNolensvilleTN37135
$549,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec A2021 Harvington DrFranklinTN37069
$575,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11501 Underwood DrNolensvilleTN37135
$604,533.00Lockwood Glen Sec8238 Moray CtFranklinTN37064
$360,000.00Cox Run Sec 27425 Master Shane RdFairviewTN37062
$750,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 4108 Fox Hill CtFranklinTN37069
$557,927.00Brixworth Ph7a8040 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$665,000.00Troubadour Sec 27029 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,325,000.00Troubadour Sec 27105 Mason Grove CtCollege GroveTN37046
$1,185,362.00Bishops Gate Wards Mill101 Hopecrest LnFranklinTN37064
$370,010.00Pennock Place7305 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$1,439,000.00RueggerCayce Springs RdThompsons StationTN37179
$525,942.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3445 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
$839,450.00Westhaven Sec43707 Shelley LnFranklinTN37064
$1,640,000.00Parkside @ Brenthaven8222 Glover DrBrentwoodTN37027
$600,000.001983 Evergreen RdThompsons StationTN37179
$275,000.00Grove Sec78560 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$600,000.00Hillsboro ManorOld Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$629,000.00Clover Meadows4001 Oxford Glen DrFranklinTN37067
$600,000.00Hillsboro ManorOld Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$474,900.00Lockwood Glen Sec6431 Courfield DrFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Hillsboro ManorOld Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$420,000.006759 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons StationTN37179
$750,000.003215 Boyd Mill PkFranklinTN37064
$887,365.00Westhaven Sec54900 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$326,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1423 Channing DrThompsons StationTN37179
$175,000.00Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #l-5FranklinTN37064
$3,121,324.002154 Lewisburg PkFranklinTN37064
$891,348.00Stephens Valley Sec2800 Carsten StNashvilleTN37221
$451,500.00Arrington Ridge Sec1Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$1,045,325.00Westhaven Sec25153 Front StFranklinTN37064
$544,108.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a1850 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
$836,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec351038 Memorial DrFranklinTN37064
$310,000.00Wakefield Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 21025 Persimmon DrSpring HillTN37174
$682,000.00Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a244 Meriwether BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$356,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec34099 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
$1,096,725.00Taramore Ph121904 New Bristol LnBrentwoodTN37027
$650,000.00Indian Point Sec 69300 Flint CtBrentwoodTN37027
$486,295.00Brixworth Ph61117 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$158,500.007114 Wiley CirFairviewTN37062
$630,000.00Beechwood PlantationBailey RdFranklinTN37064
$381,280.00Pennock Place7117 Ivory WayFairviewTN37062
$45,000.00Skinner Elmer And Evelyn6794 Arno-allisona RdCollege GroveTN37046
$542,900.00Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 76030 Yellowstone DrNolensvilleTN37135
$635,000.00Stephens Valley Sec3720 Webster StNashvilleTN37221
$300,000.007163 Brush Creek Rd SFairviewTN37062
$615,735.00Telfair Ph1587 Dunmeyer CtNolensvilleTN37135
$1,297,000.006322 Johnson Chapel Rd WBrentwoodTN37027
$698,000.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17212 Roland LnNolensvilleTN37135
$484,080.00Brixworth Ph61113 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$543,200.00Falls Grove Sec67166 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$600,000.00Davis & Davis2834 Sanford RdNolensvilleTN37135
$106,000.00Hendrix RdCollege GroveTN37046
$452,490.00Burberry Glen Ph3a1221 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$279,900.00Battle RdNolensvilleTN37135
$890,000.00Garden Club Sec 12003 Daylily DrFranklinTN37067
$2,301,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 41073 Vaughn Crest DrFranklinTN37069
$1,200,000.00Hillsboro ManorOld Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37069
$1,285,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48916 Calendula LnCollege GroveTN37046
$325,000.00Forrest Glenn RdFairviewTN37062
$1,299,000.00Westhaven Sec 11454 Wire Grass LnFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Brentwood Est Unit 19028 Forest Lawn DrBrentwoodTN37027
$605,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 31204 Holly Hill DrFranklinTN37064
$640,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec R-1342 Sterling Park TerFranklinTN37069
$425,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25209 Bond Springs CtThompsons StationTN37179
$739,900.00Stephens Valley Sec6939 Dauphine StNashvilleTN37221
$369,195.00Pennock Place7125 Ivory WayFairviewTN37062
$403,000.00Pennock Place7313 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$364,040.00Pennock Place7116 Ivory WayFairviewTN37062
$368,940.00Pennock Place7309 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$972,271.00Hardeman Springs Sec15541 Hardeman Springs BlvdArringtonTN37014
$1,206,423.00Kingsbarns2033 Kingsbarns DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,200,000.00Belle Chase Farms Sec 12545 Belle Brook DrFranklinTN37067
$959,350.00Kings Chapel Sec84561 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$475,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 13067 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
$719,000.00Coveted Views1515 Lewis Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$788,925.00Scales Farmstead Ph21236 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,109,900.00Montpier Farms Sec 61105 Natchez RdFranklinTN37064
$853,590.00Scales Farmstead Ph21225 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
$711,340.00Scales Farmstead Ph2437 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$442,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c1003 Rudder DrSpring HillTN37174
$312,000.00Sharpes Run Sec 37610 English Ivy PassFairviewTN37062
$670,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29838 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
$500,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153318 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$531,685.00Brixworth Ph7b9036 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$900,000.00Belle Rive6101 Belle Rive DrBrentwoodTN37027
$718,770.00Stable Acres Addition7105 Kimbark TrlFairviewTN37062
$465,990.00Waters Edge Sec52049 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$253,200.00River Rest Sec 1182 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$443,500.00Wades Grove Sec3b5006 Dubose CtSpring HillTN37174
$736,000.00Indian Point Sec 61212 Arrowhead DrBrentwoodTN37027
$589,900.00Burberry Glen Ph1121 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensvilleTN37135
$315,000.00Shirebrook Ph1210 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,950,000.00Governors Club Ph 9-b6 Oxmoor CtBrentwoodTN37027
$286,500.00Whispering Wind Ph27606 Whispering Wind LnFairviewTN37062
$250,000.005856 Davis Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$561,113.00Tap Root Hills Sec53057 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$188,750.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-3FranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 14969 Maxwell Landing DrNolensvilleTN37135
$355,000.004008 Hebron Trace Pvt DrNolensvilleTN37135
$380,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec2Percheron LnArringtonTN37014
$2,860,000.00Porters Union WayArringtonTN37014
$997,360.00Westhaven Sec25147 Front StFranklinTN37064
$2,200,000.00Carothers PkwyFranklinTN37064
$430,000.00Walnut Ridge Sec 16867 Walnut Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
$530,000.00Beechwood PlantationKesslin Ln FranklinTN37064
$1,230,000.00River Landing Sec 10287 Gillette DrFranklinTN37069
$470,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A213 Wisteria DrFranklinTN37064
$199,900.00Riverstone Homes LlcLane RdCollege GroveTN37046
$388,000.00Wades Grove Sec121034 Rudder DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,249,000.00Carolina Close400 Ernest Rice Ln FranklinTN37069
$676,000.00Summerlyn Sec23167 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
$405,000.00Burtonwood Add Ph 22966 Burtonwood DrSpring HillTN37174
$883,527.00Stephens Valley Sec255 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
$459,990.00Burberry Glen Ph3a1229 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$822,175.00Stephens Valley Sec293 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
$725,000.00Blossom Park3024 Blossom Trail LnFranklinTN37064
$560,000.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec1714 Rain Meadow CtSpring HillTN37174
$390,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph34078 Locerbie CirSpring HillTN37174
$750,000.008217 Horton HwyCollege GroveTN37046
$2,100,000.002079 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
$1,500,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47573 Whiskey RdCollege GroveTN37046
$265,900.00Falls Grove Sec67137 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$389,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 301315 Decatur CirFranklinTN37067
$345,000.00Picketts Ridge Ph 12686 New Port Royal RdThompsons StationTN37179
$684,000.00Grove Sec118910 Dovetail CtCollege GroveTN37046
$589,900.00Tywater Crossing Sec1506 Tywater Crossing BlvdFranklinTN37064
$970,000.00Kings Chapel Sec84645 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$1,717,500.00Valhalla 720 Valhalla LnBrentwoodTN37027
$400,000.00Kyles Creek Est Ph 1 Sec 27120 Kyles Creek DrFairviewTN37062
$525,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Z403 Landrake CloseFranklinTN37069
$525,000.005315 Carters Creek PkThompsons StationTN37179
$1,450,000.001249 Sneed Rd WFranklinTN37069
$500,000.008477 Taliaferro RdEaglevilleTN37060
$605,900.00Brixworth Ph7b9044 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$512,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 12-a401 Royal CrossingFranklinTN37064
$235,000.00Woodside Ph1b 2079 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$270,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Station 1005 Misty Morn CirSpring HillTN37174
$448,355.00Copper Ridge Ph83017 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$673,991.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17764 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
$4,200,000.00R C Land Co Prop3395 Bailey RdFranklinTN37064
$245,000.007626 Pewitt RdFranklinTN37064

 

