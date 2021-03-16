Williamson County Property Transfers March 1

See where houses sold for March 1-5, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$500,000.00
|S Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$332,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1440 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$280,000.00
|7921 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$384,000.00
|Cedarhill
|239 Granger View Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,208,000.00
|7660 Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$327,500.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 6-b
|2200 Iroquois Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$468,257.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2310 Durham Trail Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$600,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 3
|9718 Glen Eden Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,250,000.00
|4590 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$2,655,963.00
|St James
|5014 Hilltop Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$577,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 7
|208 Karnes Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$342,500.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 1
|1727 Dorset Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$530,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 2
|915 Timberside Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$125,000.00
|6996 Glenn Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$825,000.00
|Waggoner Annis
|2949 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$28,778.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,400,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 1
|9603 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$759,900.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|441 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,520,170.00
|Ivan Creek
|4448 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$75,000.00
|7114 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$607,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32
|1002 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$695,000.00
|Bowersett Jill Gore
|5296 Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$769,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|708 Webster St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$485,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3004 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$710,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 11
|2193 Ella Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,750,000.00
|Lenox Park Sec 2
|264 Stratton Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$603,865.00
|Stream Valley Sec 1
|123 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$606,065.00
|Stream Valley Section 02
|131 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$454,990.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|2061 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$355,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec4
|5090 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$383,405.00
|Pennock Place
|7121 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,075,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec 1
|1834 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$669,900.00
|Bent Creek Ph18 Sec2
|116 Carrick Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$570,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9294 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,090,000.00
|Foxcrest
|9403 Arthur Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$577,300.00
|Sullivan Fannie Est
|7329 Sullivan Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$544,000.00
|Nolen Park Ph 2
|7111 Nolen Park Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$25.00
|7118 Cooper Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$834,594.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2
|163 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$520,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 14
|1605 Longmont Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$385,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-e
|2057 Roderick Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 6
|404 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$825,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7282 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$715,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-a
|9457 Foothills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$385,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 2
|7033 Clearview Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$512,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4
|3280 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$405,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|1221 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$420,700.00
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec2
|1086 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$160,000.00
|Pewitt Sherlene
|Boy Scout Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,135,000.00
|Berger Patrick
|1428 Egypt Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$362,500.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 2
|516 Justin Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$680,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a
|914 Grapevine Ln
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$425,200.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph1
|7115 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$567,417.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8041 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$475,000.00
|Mccormick Grove
|7334 Mccormick Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,100,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec2
|1837 Tiverton Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$735,000.00
|Hunterwood Sec 3-b
|2000 Hunterwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$641,000.00
|150 Front St #22
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$449,890.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|2055 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$580,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1
|4620 Sawmill Pl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$549,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec A
|2021 Harvington Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$575,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1501 Underwood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$604,533.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|238 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$360,000.00
|Cox Run Sec 2
|7425 Master Shane Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$750,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 4
|108 Fox Hill Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$557,927.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8040 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$665,000.00
|Troubadour Sec 2
|7029 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,325,000.00
|Troubadour Sec 2
|7105 Mason Grove Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,185,362.00
|Bishops Gate Wards Mill
|101 Hopecrest Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$370,010.00
|Pennock Place
|7305 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,439,000.00
|Ruegger
|Cayce Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$525,942.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3445 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$839,450.00
|Westhaven Sec43
|707 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,640,000.00
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|8222 Glover Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$600,000.00
|1983 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$275,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8560 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$600,000.00
|Hillsboro Manor
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$629,000.00
|Clover Meadows
|4001 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$600,000.00
|Hillsboro Manor
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$474,900.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec6
|431 Courfield Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Hillsboro Manor
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$420,000.00
|6759 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$750,000.00
|3215 Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$887,365.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|900 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$326,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1423 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$175,000.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #l-5
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,121,324.00
|2154 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$891,348.00
|Stephens Valley Sec2
|800 Carsten St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$451,500.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,045,325.00
|Westhaven Sec25
|153 Front St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$544,108.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1850 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$836,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35
|1038 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$310,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 37 Pg 2
|1025 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$682,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|244 Meriwether Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$356,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec3
|4099 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,096,725.00
|Taramore Ph12
|1904 New Bristol Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 6
|9300 Flint Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$486,295.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1117 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$158,500.00
|7114 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$630,000.00
|Beechwood Plantation
|Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$381,280.00
|Pennock Place
|7117 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$45,000.00
|Skinner Elmer And Evelyn
|6794 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$542,900.00
|Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7
|6030 Yellowstone Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$635,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|720 Webster St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$300,000.00
|7163 Brush Creek Rd S
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$615,735.00
|Telfair Ph1
|587 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,297,000.00
|6322 Johnson Chapel Rd W
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$698,000.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7212 Roland Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$484,080.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1113 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$543,200.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7166 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$600,000.00
|Davis & Davis
|2834 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$106,000.00
|Hendrix Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$452,490.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1221 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$279,900.00
|Battle Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$890,000.00
|Garden Club Sec 1
|2003 Daylily Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,301,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 4
|1073 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,200,000.00
|Hillsboro Manor
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,285,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8916 Calendula Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$325,000.00
|Forrest Glenn Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,299,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|454 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Brentwood Est Unit 1
|9028 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$605,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 3
|1204 Holly Hill Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$640,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec R-1
|342 Sterling Park Ter
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$425,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5209 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$739,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|939 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$369,195.00
|Pennock Place
|7125 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$403,000.00
|Pennock Place
|7313 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$364,040.00
|Pennock Place
|7116 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$368,940.00
|Pennock Place
|7309 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$972,271.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5541 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,206,423.00
|Kingsbarns
|2033 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,200,000.00
|Belle Chase Farms Sec 1
|2545 Belle Brook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$959,350.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4561 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$475,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 1
|3067 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$719,000.00
|Coveted Views
|1515 Lewis Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$788,925.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1236 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,109,900.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 6
|1105 Natchez Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$853,590.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1225 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$711,340.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|437 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$442,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec 5c
|1003 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$312,000.00
|Sharpes Run Sec 3
|7610 English Ivy Pass
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$670,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29
|838 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3318 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$531,685.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9036 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$900,000.00
|Belle Rive
|6101 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$718,770.00
|Stable Acres Addition
|7105 Kimbark Trl
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$465,990.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|2049 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$253,200.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|182 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$443,500.00
|Wades Grove Sec3b
|5006 Dubose Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$736,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 6
|1212 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$589,900.00
|Burberry Glen Ph1
|121 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$315,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph1
|210 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,950,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 9-b
|6 Oxmoor Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$286,500.00
|Whispering Wind Ph2
|7606 Whispering Wind Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$250,000.00
|5856 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$561,113.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|3057 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$188,750.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-3
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 1
|4969 Maxwell Landing Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$355,000.00
|4008 Hebron Trace Pvt Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$380,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$2,860,000.00
|Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$997,360.00
|Westhaven Sec25
|147 Front St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,200,000.00
|Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$430,000.00
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1
|6867 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$530,000.00
|Beechwood Plantation
|Kesslin Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,230,000.00
|River Landing Sec 10
|287 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$470,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|213 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$199,900.00
|Riverstone Homes Llc
|Lane Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$388,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec12
|1034 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,249,000.00
|Carolina Close
|400 Ernest Rice Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$676,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec2
|3167 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$405,000.00
|Burtonwood Add Ph 2
|2966 Burtonwood Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$883,527.00
|Stephens Valley Sec2
|55 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$459,990.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1229 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$822,175.00
|Stephens Valley Sec2
|93 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$725,000.00
|Blossom Park
|3024 Blossom Trail Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$560,000.00
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1
|714 Rain Meadow Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$390,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph3
|4078 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$750,000.00
|8217 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,100,000.00
|2079 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7573 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$265,900.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7137 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$389,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 30
|1315 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$345,000.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2686 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$684,000.00
|Grove Sec11
|8910 Dovetail Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$589,900.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec1
|506 Tywater Crossing Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$970,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4645 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,717,500.00
|Valhalla
|720 Valhalla Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$400,000.00
|Kyles Creek Est Ph 1 Sec 2
|7120 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$525,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Z
|403 Landrake Close
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$525,000.00
|5315 Carters Creek Pk
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,450,000.00
|1249 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$500,000.00
|8477 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|TN
|37060
|$605,900.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9044 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$512,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12-a
|401 Royal Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$235,000.00
|Woodside Ph1b
|2079 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$270,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Station
|1005 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$448,355.00
|Copper Ridge Ph8
|3017 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$673,991.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7764 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$4,200,000.00
|R C Land Co Prop
|3395 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$245,000.00
|7626 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
