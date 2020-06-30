See where houses sold for June 8-12, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|549900
|Redwing Meadows
|1353 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|930000
|Keystone
|1784 Masters Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|895000
|Chardonnay
|5004 Blackjack Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|415900
|Wades Grove
|2031 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|650000
|Clovercroft Preserve
|9224 Stepping Stone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|765000
|Chenoweth
|9440 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|3649000
|Cartwright Close
|1401 Montmorenci Pass
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|810500
|Smith James T & Paula Abrams Smith Prop
|3A & 3B Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|451578
|Wades Grove
|7019 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|986000
|Crockett Springs
|1716 Andrew Crockett Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|2869000
|Pennock Place
|Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|689800
|Cool Springs East
|223 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|519900
|Burkitt Village
|2278 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|429900
|206 Gist St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|315500
|Woodside
|1016 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|774900
|Westhaven
|1418 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|415000
|Governors Club
|1 Tradition Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|318019
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3073 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|256000
|Candlewood
|2815 Candlewicke Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|2900000
|Riedling Acres
|3511 White Crane Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|162513
|2632 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|300000
|96 Confederate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|500000
|Eastview
|1418 W Main St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|817000
|Chenoweth
|809 Kathridge Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|163000
|Turner Larry U Prop
|8632 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|TN
|37060
|355000
|Pinecrest
|7905 Pinecrest Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|258000
|Ridgepor
|1889 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|260000
|Green Acres Block A
|500 Green Acres Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|250000
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|259900
|Baker Springs
|1012 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|330000
|Swansons Ridge
|1737 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|750000
|River Landing
|648 Aylesford Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|434000
|Tollgate Village
|2743 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|970000
|Aspen Grove
|B101 & B102 Seaboard Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|974900
|Jedco Prop Llc
|3957 Casparis Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|578165
|Scales Farmstead
|229 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|700000
|Brookfield
|2212 Brookhaven Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|478000
|Indian Meadows
|1604 Indian Creek Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|799900
|Bridgemore Village
|3805 Robbins Nest Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|700000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|9704 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|650000
|Riverbluff
|Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|580000
|Cottonwood
|1403 Glade Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|650000
|Ham John L Jr
|6306 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|690000
|Tap Root Hills
|4012 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|640000
|Summer Hill
|2385 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|375000
|Fieldstone Farms
|7041 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|300000
|Maplelawn
|2859 Maple Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|325000
|Buford Alvin Farm
|6429 Peytonsville-Arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|773875
|Scales Farmstead
|192 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|5800000
|Morningside
|200 Mallory Station Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|215000
|Holiday Court Condos
|109 Holiday Ct #D-10
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|330000
|Peery Park
|7202 Drag Strip Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|319205
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3113 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|597000
|Westhaven
|1163 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|470959
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|4071 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|945000
|Foxhedge Realty Llc
|Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2850000
|Cartwright Close
|1004 Cartwright Close Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|362000
|Tollgate Village
|1036 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|425000
|Mistye Meadow Farms
|Long Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|426336
|Sweetbriar Springs
|7113 Sweetbriar Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|975000
|Taramore
|9535 Whitby Crest Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|360000
|Generals Retreat Condos Bldg
|145 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|550000
|River Oaks
|108 River Oaks Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|830000
|Grassland
|105 Harpeth Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|438000
|Maplewood
|508 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|645000
|Catalina
|914 Los Lomas Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|685000
|Kyles Creek
|7168 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|620000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|2078 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|765000
|Lockwood Glen
|201 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|609535
|Foxglove Farm
|4078 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|485000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|4050 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|583000
|Mckays Mill
|3005 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|525670
|Falls Grove
|6714 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|329990
|Brentwood Pointe
|701 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|612000
|Cherry Grove Add
|1021 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|602303
|Westhaven
|2055 Erwin St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|615000
|Fieldstone Farms
|151 Carphilly Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|575000
|Stonehenge
|5115 Dorchester Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|326900
|Hamptons At Campbell
|430 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|760000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|9720 Onyx Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|610000
|Rev
|4148 Jensome Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|187000
|Warren Park Condos
|514 N Petway St #202
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1449900
|Grove
|8416 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|335000
|Ashwicke Park
|2711 Jacob Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1275000
|Hooker Hills
|2016 John J Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|250000
|Newport Crossing
|1109 Summerville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|372342
|7580 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|670458
|Brenthaven East
|1503 Lynhurst Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|465000
|Residences Of Grant Park
|511 Grant Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|232500
|Spicer Garry Dean
|7590 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|452175
|Brixworth
|1697 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|2020836
|Witherspoon
|1417 Newhaven Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|324900
|Campbell Station
|3018 Harrah Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|502000
|Cherry Grove Add
|3003 Brisbane Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|502000
|Cherry Grove Add
|3003 Brisbane Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|407500
|Temple Hills
|102 Deer Park Close
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|2500000
|529 Sneed Rd W
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|510000
|Holly Tree Farms
|6400 Tree Ridge Cv
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|268900
|2000 Newark Ln G-300
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|564900
|Summerlyn
|723 Eldon Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|2000000
|8318 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|499500
|Tollgate Village
|2807 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|409632
|Scales Farmstead
|14, 21 & 24 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|208900
|Chester Est
|7107 Shady Oak Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|507000
|Harpeth Woods
|4139 Jensome Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|482500
|Bent Creek
|4986 Maxwell Landing Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|710000
|Kings Chapel
|4114 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|691800
|Vineyard Valley
|7020 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|659900
|Stephens Valley
|909 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|232000
|Cadet Homes
|162 Cadet Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|475000
|Bent Creek
|4770 Jobe Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|500000
|Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|500000
|Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|500000
|Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|787087
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|113 Whiteside Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|711862
|Falls Grove
|6724 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|763700
|Sonoma
|1802 Benziger Ter
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|589388
|Stream Valley Section
|146 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|265000
|Shirebrook
|411 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|799900
|Belle Vista
|405 Melander Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|940000
|Horseshoe Bend
|1146 Osprey Ln
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|920000
|Craige Frank
|(01804&01805) Sweeney Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|317500
|Reid Hill Commons
|255 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|232000
|Hardison Hills
|1101 Downs Blvd #247
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|285000
|West Meade
|550 Edgewood Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|370000
|Rev
|100 Prince William Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|440000
|Bent Creek
|6179 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|385000
|Brixworth
|1013 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179