PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
549900Redwing Meadows1353 Ascot LnFranklinTN37064
930000Keystone1784 Masters DrFranklinTN37064
895000Chardonnay5004 Blackjack DrFranklinTN37067
415900Wades Grove2031 Lequire LnSpring HillTN37174
650000Clovercroft Preserve9224 Stepping Stone DrFranklinTN37067
765000Chenoweth9440 Ashford PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
3649000Cartwright Close1401 Montmorenci PassBrentwoodTN37027
810500Smith James T & Paula Abrams Smith Prop3A & 3B Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons StationTN37179
451578Wades Grove7019 Minor Hill DrSpring HillTN37174
986000Crockett Springs1716 Andrew Crockett CtBrentwoodTN37027
2869000Pennock PlaceIvory WayFairviewTN37062
689800Cool Springs East223 Chatfield WayFranklinTN37067
519900Burkitt Village2278 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
429900206 Gist StFranklinTN37064
315500Woodside1016 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
774900Westhaven1418 Westhaven BlvdFranklinTN37064
415000Governors Club1 Tradition LnBrentwoodTN37027
318019Fields Of Canterbury3073 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
256000Candlewood2815 Candlewicke DrSpring HillTN37174
2900000Riedling Acres3511 White Crane Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
1625132632 Clayton Arnold RdThompsons StationTN37179
30000096 Confederate DrFranklinTN37064
500000Eastview1418 W Main StFranklinTN37064
817000Chenoweth809 Kathridge CtBrentwoodTN37027
163000Turner Larry U Prop8632 Taliaferro RdEaglevilleTN37060
355000Pinecrest7905 Pinecrest LnFairviewTN37062
258000Ridgepor1889 Portway RdSpring HillTN37174
260000Green Acres Block A500 Green Acres DrFranklinTN37064
250000Murfreesboro RdArringtonTN37014
259900Baker Springs1012 Lowrey PlSpring HillTN37174
330000Swansons Ridge1737 Swansons Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
750000River Landing648 Aylesford LnFranklinTN37069
434000Tollgate Village2743 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
970000Aspen GroveB101 & B102 Seaboard LnFranklinTN37067
974900Jedco Prop Llc3957 Casparis RdFairviewTN37062
578165Scales Farmstead229 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
700000Brookfield2212 Brookhaven CtBrentwoodTN37027
478000Indian Meadows1604 Indian Creek CirFranklinTN37064
799900Bridgemore Village3805 Robbins Nest CtThompsons StationTN37179
700000Woodlands @ Copperstone9704 Amethyst LnBrentwoodTN37027
650000RiverbluffWetzel DrFranklinTN37064
580000Cottonwood1403 Glade CtFranklinTN37069
650000Ham John L Jr6306 Arno RdFranklinTN37064
690000Tap Root Hills4012 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
640000Summer Hill2385 Henpeck LnFranklinTN37064
375000Fieldstone Farms7041 Penbrook DrFranklinTN37069
300000Maplelawn2859 Maple CirThompsons StationTN37179
325000Buford Alvin Farm6429 Peytonsville-Arno RdCollege GroveTN37046
773875Scales Farmstead192 Broadgreen LnNolensvilleTN37135
5800000Morningside200 Mallory Station RdFranklinTN37067
215000Holiday Court Condos109 Holiday Ct #D-10FranklinTN37067
330000Peery Park7202 Drag Strip RdFairviewTN37062
319205Fields Of Canterbury3113 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
597000Westhaven1163 Westhaven BlvdFranklinTN37064
470959Arbors @ Autumn Ridge4071 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
945000Foxhedge Realty LlcBailey RdFranklinTN37064
2850000Cartwright Close1004 Cartwright Close DrBrentwoodTN37027
362000Tollgate Village1036 Rochelle AveThompsons StationTN37179
425000Mistye Meadow FarmsLong LnFranklinTN37064
426336Sweetbriar Springs7113 Sweetbriar CirFairviewTN37062
975000Taramore9535 Whitby Crest CtBrentwoodTN37027
360000Generals Retreat Condos Bldg145 Generals Retreat PlFranklinTN37064
550000River Oaks108 River Oaks RdBrentwoodTN37027
830000Grassland105 Harpeth Hills DrFranklinTN37069
438000Maplewood508 Shadycrest LnFranklinTN37064
645000Catalina914 Los Lomas WayNolensvilleTN37135
685000Kyles Creek7168 Kyles Creek DrFairviewTN37062
620000Berry Farms Town Center2078 General Martin LnFranklinTN37064
765000Lockwood Glen201 Halswelle DrFranklinTN37064
609535Foxglove Farm4078 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
485000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge4050 Haversack DrSpring HillTN37174
583000Mckays Mill3005 Oxford Glen DrFranklinTN37067
525670Falls Grove6714 Edgemore DrCollege GroveTN37046
329990Brentwood Pointe701 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
612000Cherry Grove Add1021 Alice Springs CirSpring HillTN37174
602303Westhaven2055 Erwin StFranklinTN37064
615000Fieldstone Farms151 Carphilly CirFranklinTN37069
575000Stonehenge5115 Dorchester CirBrentwoodTN37027
326900Hamptons At Campbell430 Heroit DrSpring HillTN37174
760000Woodlands @ Copperstone9720 Onyx LnBrentwoodTN37027
610000Rev4148 Jensome LnFranklinTN37064
187000Warren Park Condos514 N Petway St #202FranklinTN37064
1449900Grove8416 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
335000Ashwicke Park2711 Jacob DrThompsons StationTN37179
1275000Hooker Hills2016 John J CtFranklinTN37067
250000Newport Crossing1109 Summerville CirThompsons StationTN37179
3723427580 Pewitt RdFranklinTN37064
670458Brenthaven East1503 Lynhurst CtBrentwoodTN37027
465000Residences Of Grant Park511 Grant Park CtFranklinTN37067
232500Spicer Garry Dean7590 Crow Cut RdFairviewTN37062
452175Brixworth1697 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
2020836Witherspoon1417 Newhaven DrBrentwoodTN37027
324900Campbell Station3018 Harrah DrSpring HillTN37174
407500Temple Hills102 Deer Park CloseFranklinTN37069
2500000529 Sneed Rd WNashvilleTN37221
510000Holly Tree Farms6400 Tree Ridge CvBrentwoodTN37027
2689002000 Newark Ln G-300Thompsons StationTN37179
564900Summerlyn723 Eldon LnNolensvilleTN37135
20000008318 Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
499500Tollgate Village2807 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
409632Scales Farmstead14, 21 & 24 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
208900Chester Est7107 Shady Oak CtFairviewTN37062
507000Harpeth Woods4139 Jensome LnFranklinTN37064
482500Bent Creek4986 Maxwell Landing DrNolensvilleTN37135
710000Kings Chapel4114 Old Light CirArringtonTN37014
691800Vineyard Valley7020 Vineyard Valley DrCollege GroveTN37046
659900Stephens Valley909 Dauphine StNashvilleTN37221
232000Cadet Homes162 Cadet LnFranklinTN37064
475000Bent Creek4770 Jobe TrlNolensvilleTN37135
787087Highlands @ Ladd Park113 Whiteside CtFranklinTN37064
711862Falls Grove6724 Edgemore DrCollege GroveTN37046
763700Sonoma1802 Benziger TerBrentwoodTN37027
589388Stream Valley Section146 Stream Valley BlvdFranklinTN37064
265000Shirebrook411 Shirebrook CirSpring HillTN37174
799900Belle Vista405 Melander CtFranklinTN37064
940000Horseshoe Bend1146 Osprey LnNashvilleTN37221
920000Craige Frank(01804&01805) Sweeney Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
317500Reid Hill Commons255 Wrennewood LnFranklinTN37064
232000Hardison Hills1101 Downs Blvd #247FranklinTN37064
285000West Meade550 Edgewood BlvdFranklinTN37064
370000Rev100 Prince William LnFranklinTN37064
440000Bent Creek6179 Christmas DrNolensvilleTN37135
385000Brixworth1013 Brixworth DrThompsons StationTN37179


