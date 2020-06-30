



See where houses sold for June 8-12, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 549900 Redwing Meadows 1353 Ascot Ln Franklin TN 37064 930000 Keystone 1784 Masters Dr Franklin TN 37064 895000 Chardonnay 5004 Blackjack Dr Franklin TN 37067 415900 Wades Grove 2031 Lequire Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 650000 Clovercroft Preserve 9224 Stepping Stone Dr Franklin TN 37067 765000 Chenoweth 9440 Ashford Place Brentwood TN 37027 3649000 Cartwright Close 1401 Montmorenci Pass Brentwood TN 37027 810500 Smith James T & Paula Abrams Smith Prop 3A & 3B Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompsons Station TN 37179 451578 Wades Grove 7019 Minor Hill Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 986000 Crockett Springs 1716 Andrew Crockett Ct Brentwood TN 37027 2869000 Pennock Place Ivory Way Fairview TN 37062 689800 Cool Springs East 223 Chatfield Way Franklin TN 37067 519900 Burkitt Village 2278 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville TN 37135 429900 206 Gist St Franklin TN 37064 315500 Woodside 1016 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 774900 Westhaven 1418 Westhaven Blvd Franklin TN 37064 415000 Governors Club 1 Tradition Ln Brentwood TN 37027 318019 Fields Of Canterbury 3073 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 256000 Candlewood 2815 Candlewicke Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 2900000 Riedling Acres 3511 White Crane Pvt Ln Franklin TN 37064 162513 2632 Clayton Arnold Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 300000 96 Confederate Dr Franklin TN 37064 500000 Eastview 1418 W Main St Franklin TN 37064 817000 Chenoweth 809 Kathridge Ct Brentwood TN 37027 163000 Turner Larry U Prop 8632 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville TN 37060 355000 Pinecrest 7905 Pinecrest Ln Fairview TN 37062 258000 Ridgepor 1889 Portway Rd Spring Hill TN 37174 260000 Green Acres Block A 500 Green Acres Dr Franklin TN 37064 250000 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington TN 37014 259900 Baker Springs 1012 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill TN 37174 330000 Swansons Ridge 1737 Swansons Ridge Dr Franklin TN 37064 750000 River Landing 648 Aylesford Ln Franklin TN 37069 434000 Tollgate Village 2743 Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 970000 Aspen Grove B101 & B102 Seaboard Ln Franklin TN 37067 974900 Jedco Prop Llc 3957 Casparis Rd Fairview TN 37062 578165 Scales Farmstead 229 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville TN 37135 700000 Brookfield 2212 Brookhaven Ct Brentwood TN 37027 478000 Indian Meadows 1604 Indian Creek Cir Franklin TN 37064 799900 Bridgemore Village 3805 Robbins Nest Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 700000 Woodlands @ Copperstone 9704 Amethyst Ln Brentwood TN 37027 650000 Riverbluff Wetzel Dr Franklin TN 37064 580000 Cottonwood 1403 Glade Ct Franklin TN 37069 650000 Ham John L Jr 6306 Arno Rd Franklin TN 37064 690000 Tap Root Hills 4012 Farmhouse Dr Franklin TN 37067 640000 Summer Hill 2385 Henpeck Ln Franklin TN 37064 375000 Fieldstone Farms 7041 Penbrook Dr Franklin TN 37069 300000 Maplelawn 2859 Maple Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 325000 Buford Alvin Farm 6429 Peytonsville-Arno Rd College Grove TN 37046 773875 Scales Farmstead 192 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville TN 37135 5800000 Morningside 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin TN 37067 215000 Holiday Court Condos 109 Holiday Ct #D-10 Franklin TN 37067 330000 Peery Park 7202 Drag Strip Rd Fairview TN 37062 319205 Fields Of Canterbury 3113 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 597000 Westhaven 1163 Westhaven Blvd Franklin TN 37064 470959 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 4071 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 945000 Foxhedge Realty Llc Bailey Rd Franklin TN 37064 2850000 Cartwright Close 1004 Cartwright Close Dr Brentwood TN 37027 362000 Tollgate Village 1036 Rochelle Ave Thompsons Station TN 37179 425000 Mistye Meadow Farms Long Ln Franklin TN 37064 426336 Sweetbriar Springs 7113 Sweetbriar Cir Fairview TN 37062 975000 Taramore 9535 Whitby Crest Ct Brentwood TN 37027 360000 Generals Retreat Condos Bldg 145 Generals Retreat Pl Franklin TN 37064 550000 River Oaks 108 River Oaks Rd Brentwood TN 37027 830000 Grassland 105 Harpeth Hills Dr Franklin TN 37069 438000 Maplewood 508 Shadycrest Ln Franklin TN 37064 645000 Catalina 914 Los Lomas Way Nolensville TN 37135 685000 Kyles Creek 7168 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview TN 37062 620000 Berry Farms Town Center 2078 General Martin Ln Franklin TN 37064 765000 Lockwood Glen 201 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064 609535 Foxglove Farm 4078 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 485000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 4050 Haversack Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 583000 Mckays Mill 3005 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin TN 37067 525670 Falls Grove 6714 Edgemore Dr College Grove TN 37046 329990 Brentwood Pointe 701 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 612000 Cherry Grove Add 1021 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 602303 Westhaven 2055 Erwin St Franklin TN 37064 615000 Fieldstone Farms 151 Carphilly Cir Franklin TN 37069 575000 Stonehenge 5115 Dorchester Cir Brentwood TN 37027 326900 Hamptons At Campbell 430 Heroit Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 760000 Woodlands @ Copperstone 9720 Onyx Ln Brentwood TN 37027 610000 Rev 4148 Jensome Ln Franklin TN 37064 187000 Warren Park Condos 514 N Petway St #202 Franklin TN 37064 1449900 Grove 8416 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 335000 Ashwicke Park 2711 Jacob Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 1275000 Hooker Hills 2016 John J Ct Franklin TN 37067 250000 Newport Crossing 1109 Summerville Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 372342 7580 Pewitt Rd Franklin TN 37064 670458 Brenthaven East 1503 Lynhurst Ct Brentwood TN 37027 465000 Residences Of Grant Park 511 Grant Park Ct Franklin TN 37067 232500 Spicer Garry Dean 7590 Crow Cut Rd Fairview TN 37062 452175 Brixworth 1697 Lantana Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 2020836 Witherspoon 1417 Newhaven Dr Brentwood TN 37027 324900 Campbell Station 3018 Harrah Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 502000 Cherry Grove Add 3003 Brisbane Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 502000 Cherry Grove Add 3003 Brisbane Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 407500 Temple Hills 102 Deer Park Close Franklin TN 37069 2500000 529 Sneed Rd W Nashville TN 37221 510000 Holly Tree Farms 6400 Tree Ridge Cv Brentwood TN 37027 268900 2000 Newark Ln G-300 Thompsons Station TN 37179 564900 Summerlyn 723 Eldon Ln Nolensville TN 37135 2000000 8318 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027 499500 Tollgate Village 2807 Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 409632 Scales Farmstead 14, 21 & 24 Spruell Dr Nolensville TN 37135 208900 Chester Est 7107 Shady Oak Ct Fairview TN 37062 507000 Harpeth Woods 4139 Jensome Ln Franklin TN 37064 482500 Bent Creek 4986 Maxwell Landing Dr Nolensville TN 37135 710000 Kings Chapel 4114 Old Light Cir Arrington TN 37014 691800 Vineyard Valley 7020 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove TN 37046 659900 Stephens Valley 909 Dauphine St Nashville TN 37221 232000 Cadet Homes 162 Cadet Ln Franklin TN 37064 475000 Bent Creek 4770 Jobe Trl Nolensville TN 37135 500000 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027 500000 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027 500000 Moores Ln Brentwood TN 37027 787087 Highlands @ Ladd Park 113 Whiteside Ct Franklin TN 37064 711862 Falls Grove 6724 Edgemore Dr College Grove TN 37046 763700 Sonoma 1802 Benziger Ter Brentwood TN 37027 589388 Stream Valley Section 146 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin TN 37064 265000 Shirebrook 411 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 799900 Belle Vista 405 Melander Ct Franklin TN 37064 940000 Horseshoe Bend 1146 Osprey Ln Nashville TN 37221 920000 Craige Frank (01804&01805) Sweeney Hollow Rd Franklin TN 37064 317500 Reid Hill Commons 255 Wrennewood Ln Franklin TN 37064 232000 Hardison Hills 1101 Downs Blvd #247 Franklin TN 37064 285000 West Meade 550 Edgewood Blvd Franklin TN 37064 370000 Rev 100 Prince William Ln Franklin TN 37064 440000 Bent Creek 6179 Christmas Dr Nolensville TN 37135 385000 Brixworth 1013 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179



