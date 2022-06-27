Williamson County Property Transfers June 6

Michael Carpenter
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for June 6-10, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$537,000.00Copper Ridge Ph42108 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$420,000.00Augusta Place Sec 22809 Pinnacle CtSpring Hill37174
$790,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A604 Wildflower CtFranklin37064
$1,650,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 30a987 Elliston WayThompsons Station37179
$225,000.00Avenue Downs Sec13200 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$225,000.00Avenue Downs Sec13201 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$1,493,743.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25136 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,910,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 59213 Sydney LnBrentwood37027
$920,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph164072 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$970,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11217 Bradshaw LnNolensville37135
$640,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A201 Camellia CtFranklin37064
$2,115,091.00Grove Sec 149021 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$1,500,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 65400 Williamsburg RdBrentwood37027
$1,095,000.005544 Taylor Cemetery RdFranklin37064
$1,540,000.00Westhaven Section 291824 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$575,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec11053 Honey Bush CirFranklin37064
$985,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 351407 Leeds DrFranklin37067
$345,000.00Holiday Court Condos109 Holiday Ct #c-2Franklin37067
$1,110,000.003144 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$650.00Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1435 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$880,000.00Stags Leap Sec 3b6106 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064
$662,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 81309 Saybrook XingThompsons Station37179
$995,000.00Grove Sec 46021 Native Pony TrlCollege Grove37046
$3,550,000.00Treemont101 Treemont LnFranklin37069
$725,000.00Westhaven Sec 14622 Watermark WayFranklin37064
$445,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 21418 Carmack LnSpring Hill37174
$425,000.00Kitchell John7186 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$582,500.00Copper Ridge Ph5115 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$582,430.00Copper Ridge Ph5119 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$938,755.00Arrington Ridge Sec27257 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$425,000.00Witt Hill Ph 11653 Witt Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$706,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 21166 Olde Cameron LnFranklin37067
$122,000.00Peery Park7196 Drag Strip RdFairview37062
$687,000.00Benevento Ph 13225 Santa Sofia WaySpring Hill37174
$935,000.00Tywater Crossing Sec1332 Passage LnFranklin37064
$925,000.00Stonebrook Sec 13-c720 Stonecastle PlNolensville37135
$605,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec34086 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$885,000.00Cottonwood Est116 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$1,150,000.002020 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,840,000.005222 Stillhouse Hollow RdFranklin37064
$560,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 42849 Pedigo PlThompsons Station37179
$385,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta1045 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$601,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1443 Essex Park CirFranklin37069
$2,320,000.00Laurels The Sec 29454 Winston DrBrentwood37027
$800,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec1401 Sina CtThompsons Station37179
$442,475.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 203Thompsons Station37179
$295,000.00Annecy Ph11001 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,275,000.003817 Old Charlotte PkFranklin37069
$705,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 82430 Orchard StNolensville37135
$855,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 22227 Castlewood DrFranklin37064
$766,227.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144024 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$937,106.00Vineyard Valley Sec17013 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046
$668,058.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164069 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$1,100,000.00Stags Leap Sec 2a6046 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064
$27,500.00Pratt RdSpring Hill37174
$1,077,490.00Pratt RdSpring Hill 37174
$165,100.00Pratt RdSpring Hill37174
$470,000.00Through The Green Sec21634 Shadow Green DrFranklin37064
$505,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec J304 Montrose CtFranklin37069
$493,000.00Wakefield Sec 53061 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$852,803.00Lockwood Glen Sec15319 Sherman CtFranklin37064
$780,000.00Maplewood Sec 4624 Watson Branch DrFranklin37064
$1,640,000.00Hardeman Springs Sec26332 Percheron LnArrington37014
$685,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-32034 Glastonbury DrFranklin37069
$899,900.00Brentwood Hills Sec 15009 Jackson LnBrentwood37027
$869,900.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3401 Yellowtail DrNolensville37135
$751,455.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17044 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$700,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 82709 Adobe Hills PlThompsons Station37179
$1,700,000.00Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c6697 Hastings LnFranklin37069
$1,200,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 12766 Rock Wall RdNashville37221
$1,000,000.00Ivy Glen Sec 1304 Lakemont CirFranklin37067
$2,368,347.00Hawthorne Trace5007 Green Herron Pvt LnFranklin37064
$874,900.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec17121 Blondell WayCollege Grove37046
$713,900.00Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec17403 Palgrave CtFairview37062
$443,500.00Meadow Wood Place7305 Meadow Wood CtFairview37062
$1,200,000.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 51088 Cedarview LnFranklin37067
$1,600,000.00Belle Chase Farms Sec 12709 Deer Haven CtFranklin37067
$865,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec4b2159 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$1,461,000.00Westhaven Sec59731 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$995,000.00Falls Grove Sec 46714 Edgemore DrCollege Grove37046
$851,500.00Willowsprings Sec 1766 Willowsprings BlvdFranklin37064
$4,495,000.00Grove Sec 27212 Shagbark LnCollege Grove37046
$1,400,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec8b3157 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$850,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 271123 Hudson LnFranklin37067
$1,950,000.00Morgan Farms Sec21838 Tiverton PlaceBrentwood37027
$585,000.00Franklin Green Sec 53228 Gardendale DrFranklin37064
$900,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3032 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$355,000.00Fernvale Heights Ph 37310 Matthew StFairview37062
$330,000.00Brush Creek Sec 27115 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$785,000.00Moeller4659 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$480,000.00Grace Ministries3548 St Ignatius LnFranklin37064
$295,550.00Natures Landing3055 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064
$590,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec 3616 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$1,010,000.00Brookfield Sec 159690 Garnet CtBrentwood37027
$495,000.00Idlewood Sec 1302 Patrick AveFranklin37064
$920,000.00Summerlyn Sec63198 Bradfield DrNolensville37135
$696,299.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144008 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$901,679.00October Park1050 October Park WayFranklin37067
$715,000.00Tollgate Sec103830 Somers LnThompsons Station37179
$825,000.00Moeller4659 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons Station37179
$2,167,000.00Brenthaven Ph 11215 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$1,460,000.00Temple Hills Country Club517 Sandcastle RdFranklin37069
$475,000.00West End Circle800 West End CirFranklin37064
$870,000.00230 1st Ave SFranklin37064
$832,567.00Brixworth Ph7b9011 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$950,000.00Southern Woods Sec 7518 N Woods CtBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 113150 Friars Bridge PassFranklin37064
$3,468,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec10Gracious DrFranklin37064
$2,150,000.00Westhaven Sec573007 Conar StFranklin37064
$517,000.00Twin Oaks1523 Birchwood CirFranklin37064
$725,000.00Temple Hills Sec 1108 Winged Foot DrFranklin37069
$405,000.00Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$15,500,000.00Southeast ParkwaySoutheast PkwyFranklin37064
$351,500.00Rolling Acres Sec 47106 Tupelo DrFairview37062
$531,309.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2242 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$735,000.00Cottonwood Est133 Cottonwood CirFranklin37069
$837,500.00Cottonwood Est129 Cottonwood CirFranklin37069
$1,050,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec16706 Betts CtCollege Grove37046
$1,168,865.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2713 Sedley RdNolensville37135
$495,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a3712 Ivanora DrSpring Hill37174
$505,000.00Witt Hill Sec 21809 Kara CtSpring Hill37174
$890,000.00Cheswicke Farm Sec 5300 Haymarket CtFranklin37067
$720,000.00Whittmore Sec2a804 Stone Meadow CtNolensville37135
$1,755,000.00Country Haven Est2600 Country Haven DrThompsons Station37179
$1,290,000.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2504 Fairfax PlFranklin37064
$314,990.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 6301Franklin37064
$580,000.00Burtonwood Sec 11404 Baileys Barn CtSpring Hill37174
$688,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 3318 Devonshire DrFranklin37064
$4,076,943.00Witherspoon Sec79313 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$1,300,531.00Westhaven Sec59725 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$940,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec79029 Berry Farms CrossingFranklin37064
$1,673,600.00Annecy Ph11057 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$5,445,000.00Sloan Farm3738 Panorama Valley Pvt LnFranklin37064
$3,000,000.00Grove Sec 149029 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$550,000.00Concord Green Sec 11202 Warner CtBrentwood37027
$2,000,000.00Northumberland Sec 11784 Penicuik LnBrentwood37027
$990,000.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4a1428 Trumpet Lily PlaceNolensville37135
$518,500.00Idlewood109 Alexander DrFranklin37064
$700,000.00Cottonwood Est211 Cottonwood CtFranklin37069
$3,750,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27049 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$750,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 14180 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$525,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 22683 Paradise DrSpring Hill37174
$1,300,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec5a3716 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179
$389,511.00Evergreen Acres7104 Totty RdFairview37062
$735,000.00Lochridge Sec21101 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$380,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 11101 Downs Blvd #a-104Franklin37064
$680,000.00Hunters Chase Sec 2605 Hunt CtFranklin37064
$884,202.00Lochridge Sec45028 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,771,134.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41597 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$16,134.005960 -70 Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$140,000.00Sac Lampley RdBon Aqua37025

