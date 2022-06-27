Williamson County Property Transfers June 6

See where houses sold for June 6-10, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$537,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph4
|2108 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$420,000.00
|Augusta Place Sec 2
|2809 Pinnacle Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$790,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|604 Wildflower Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 30a
|987 Elliston Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$225,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|3200 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$225,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|3201 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,493,743.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5136 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,910,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 5
|9213 Sydney Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$920,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16
|4072 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$970,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1217 Bradshaw Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$640,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|201 Camellia Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,115,091.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9021 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,500,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 6
|5400 Williamsburg Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,095,000.00
|5544 Taylor Cemetery Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,540,000.00
|Westhaven Section 29
|1824 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec1
|1053 Honey Bush Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$985,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 35
|1407 Leeds Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$345,000.00
|Holiday Court Condos
|109 Holiday Ct #c-2
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,110,000.00
|3144 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$650.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1
|435 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$880,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 3b
|6106 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$662,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 8
|1309 Saybrook Xing
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$995,000.00
|Grove Sec 4
|6021 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,550,000.00
|Treemont
|101 Treemont Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$725,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 14
|622 Watermark Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$445,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2
|1418 Carmack Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$425,000.00
|Kitchell John
|7186 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$582,500.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|115 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$582,430.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|119 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$938,755.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7257 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$425,000.00
|Witt Hill Ph 1
|1653 Witt Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$706,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 2
|1166 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$122,000.00
|Peery Park
|7196 Drag Strip Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$687,000.00
|Benevento Ph 1
|3225 Santa Sofia Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$935,000.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec1
|332 Passage Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 13-c
|720 Stonecastle Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$605,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec3
|4086 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$885,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|116 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,150,000.00
|2020 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,840,000.00
|5222 Stillhouse Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4
|2849 Pedigo Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$385,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|1045 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$601,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1
|443 Essex Park Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,320,000.00
|Laurels The Sec 2
|9454 Winston Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$800,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec1
|401 Sina Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$442,475.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 203
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$295,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1001 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,275,000.00
|3817 Old Charlotte Pk
|Franklin
|37069
|$705,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 8
|2430 Orchard St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$855,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 2
|2227 Castlewood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$766,227.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4024 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$937,106.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7013 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$668,058.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4069 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,100,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 2a
|6046 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$27,500.00
|Pratt Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,077,490.00
|Pratt Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$165,100.00
|Pratt Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$470,000.00
|Through The Green Sec2
|1634 Shadow Green Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$505,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J
|304 Montrose Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$493,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 5
|3061 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$852,803.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec15
|319 Sherman Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 4
|624 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,640,000.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6332 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$685,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-3
|2034 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$899,900.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 1
|5009 Jackson Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$869,900.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|401 Yellowtail Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$751,455.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7044 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$700,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 8
|2709 Adobe Hills Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,700,000.00
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c
|6697 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,200,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|2766 Rock Wall Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,000,000.00
|Ivy Glen Sec 1
|304 Lakemont Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,368,347.00
|Hawthorne Trace
|5007 Green Herron Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$874,900.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|7121 Blondell Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$713,900.00
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec1
|7403 Palgrave Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$443,500.00
|Meadow Wood Place
|7305 Meadow Wood Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,200,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5
|1088 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,600,000.00
|Belle Chase Farms Sec 1
|2709 Deer Haven Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$865,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4b
|2159 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,461,000.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|731 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$995,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|6714 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$851,500.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|766 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,495,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|7212 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,400,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec8b
|3157 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 27
|1123 Hudson Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,950,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec2
|1838 Tiverton Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$585,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 5
|3228 Gardendale Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3032 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$355,000.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3
|7310 Matthew St
|Fairview
|37062
|$330,000.00
|Brush Creek Sec 2
|7115 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$785,000.00
|Moeller
|4659 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$480,000.00
|Grace Ministries
|3548 St Ignatius Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$295,550.00
|Natures Landing
|3055 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 3
|616 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,010,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 15
|9690 Garnet Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$495,000.00
|Idlewood Sec 1
|302 Patrick Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$920,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec6
|3198 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$696,299.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4008 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$901,679.00
|October Park
|1050 October Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$715,000.00
|Tollgate Sec10
|3830 Somers Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$825,000.00
|Moeller
|4659 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,167,000.00
|Brenthaven Ph 1
|1215 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,460,000.00
|Temple Hills Country Club
|517 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$475,000.00
|West End Circle
|800 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$870,000.00
|230 1st Ave S
|Franklin
|37064
|$832,567.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9011 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 7
|518 N Woods Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 11
|3150 Friars Bridge Pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,468,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec10
|Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3007 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$517,000.00
|Twin Oaks
|1523 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 1
|108 Winged Foot Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$405,000.00
|Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$15,500,000.00
|Southeast Parkway
|Southeast Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$351,500.00
|Rolling Acres Sec 4
|7106 Tupelo Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$531,309.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|242 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|133 Cottonwood Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$837,500.00
|Cottonwood Est
|129 Cottonwood Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,050,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec1
|6706 Betts Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,168,865.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|713 Sedley Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$495,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a
|3712 Ivanora Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$505,000.00
|Witt Hill Sec 2
|1809 Kara Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$890,000.00
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 5
|300 Haymarket Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$720,000.00
|Whittmore Sec2a
|804 Stone Meadow Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,755,000.00
|Country Haven Est
|2600 Country Haven Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,290,000.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2
|504 Fairfax Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$314,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 6301
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000.00
|Burtonwood Sec 1
|1404 Baileys Barn Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$688,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 3
|318 Devonshire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,076,943.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9313 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,531.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|725 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|9029 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,673,600.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1057 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,445,000.00
|Sloan Farm
|3738 Panorama Valley Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,000,000.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9029 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$550,000.00
|Concord Green Sec 1
|1202 Warner Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000.00
|Northumberland Sec 1
|1784 Penicuik Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$990,000.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4a
|1428 Trumpet Lily Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$518,500.00
|Idlewood
|109 Alexander Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|211 Cottonwood Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,750,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7049 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$750,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1
|4180 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 2
|2683 Paradise Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec5a
|3716 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$389,511.00
|Evergreen Acres
|7104 Totty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$735,000.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1101 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$380,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #a-104
|Franklin
|37064
|$680,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 2
|605 Hunt Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$884,202.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5028 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,771,134.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1597 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$16,134.00
|5960 -70 Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$140,000.00
|Sac Lampley Rd
|Bon Aqua
|37025