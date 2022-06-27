Williamson County Property Transfers June 6

See where houses sold for June 6-10, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $537,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph4 2108 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $420,000.00 Augusta Place Sec 2 2809 Pinnacle Ct Spring Hill 37174 $790,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 604 Wildflower Ct Franklin 37064 $1,650,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 30a 987 Elliston Way Thompsons Station 37179 $225,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 3200 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $225,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 3201 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,493,743.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5136 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,910,000.00 Inglehame Farms Sec 5 9213 Sydney Ln Brentwood 37027 $920,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph16 4072 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $970,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 1217 Bradshaw Ln Nolensville 37135 $640,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 201 Camellia Ct Franklin 37064 $2,115,091.00 Grove Sec 14 9021 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $1,500,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 6 5400 Williamsburg Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,095,000.00 5544 Taylor Cemetery Rd Franklin 37064 $1,540,000.00 Westhaven Section 29 1824 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $575,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec1 1053 Honey Bush Cir Franklin 37064 $985,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 35 1407 Leeds Dr Franklin 37067 $345,000.00 Holiday Court Condos 109 Holiday Ct #c-2 Franklin 37067 $1,110,000.00 3144 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $650.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1 435 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $880,000.00 Stags Leap Sec 3b 6106 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064 $662,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 8 1309 Saybrook Xing Thompsons Station 37179 $995,000.00 Grove Sec 4 6021 Native Pony Trl College Grove 37046 $3,550,000.00 Treemont 101 Treemont Ln Franklin 37069 $725,000.00 Westhaven Sec 14 622 Watermark Way Franklin 37064 $445,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 1418 Carmack Ln Spring Hill 37174 $425,000.00 Kitchell John 7186 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $582,500.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 115 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $582,430.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 119 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $938,755.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7257 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $425,000.00 Witt Hill Ph 1 1653 Witt Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $706,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 2 1166 Olde Cameron Ln Franklin 37067 $122,000.00 Peery Park 7196 Drag Strip Rd Fairview 37062 $687,000.00 Benevento Ph 1 3225 Santa Sofia Way Spring Hill 37174 $935,000.00 Tywater Crossing Sec1 332 Passage Ln Franklin 37064 $925,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 13-c 720 Stonecastle Pl Nolensville 37135 $605,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec3 4086 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $885,000.00 Cottonwood Est 116 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,150,000.00 2020 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,840,000.00 5222 Stillhouse Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $560,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 2849 Pedigo Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $385,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 1045 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $601,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec G-1 443 Essex Park Cir Franklin 37069 $2,320,000.00 Laurels The Sec 2 9454 Winston Dr Brentwood 37027 $800,000.00 Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 401 Sina Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $442,475.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 203 Thompsons Station 37179 $295,000.00 Annecy Ph1 1001 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,275,000.00 3817 Old Charlotte Pk Franklin 37069 $705,000.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec 8 2430 Orchard St Nolensville 37135 $855,000.00 Oakwood Est Sec 2 2227 Castlewood Dr Franklin 37064 $766,227.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4024 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $937,106.00 Vineyard Valley Sec1 7013 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046 $668,058.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4069 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,100,000.00 Stags Leap Sec 2a 6046 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064 $27,500.00 Pratt Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,077,490.00 Pratt Rd Spring Hill 37174 $165,100.00 Pratt Rd Spring Hill 37174 $470,000.00 Through The Green Sec2 1634 Shadow Green Dr Franklin 37064 $505,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec J 304 Montrose Ct Franklin 37069 $493,000.00 Wakefield Sec 5 3061 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $852,803.00 Lockwood Glen Sec15 319 Sherman Ct Franklin 37064 $780,000.00 Maplewood Sec 4 624 Watson Branch Dr Franklin 37064 $1,640,000.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6332 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $685,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec H-3 2034 Glastonbury Dr Franklin 37069 $899,900.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 1 5009 Jackson Ln Brentwood 37027 $869,900.00 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 401 Yellowtail Dr Nolensville 37135 $751,455.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7044 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $700,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 8 2709 Adobe Hills Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,700,000.00 Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c 6697 Hastings Ln Franklin 37069 $1,200,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 2766 Rock Wall Rd Nashville 37221 $1,000,000.00 Ivy Glen Sec 1 304 Lakemont Cir Franklin 37067 $2,368,347.00 Hawthorne Trace 5007 Green Herron Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $874,900.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 7121 Blondell Way College Grove 37046 $713,900.00 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec1 7403 Palgrave Ct Fairview 37062 $443,500.00 Meadow Wood Place 7305 Meadow Wood Ct Fairview 37062 $1,200,000.00 Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 1088 Cedarview Ln Franklin 37067 $1,600,000.00 Belle Chase Farms Sec 1 2709 Deer Haven Ct Franklin 37067 $865,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4b 2159 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,461,000.00 Westhaven Sec59 731 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $995,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 4 6714 Edgemore Dr College Grove 37046 $851,500.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 766 Willowsprings Blvd Franklin 37064 $4,495,000.00 Grove Sec 2 7212 Shagbark Ln College Grove 37046 $1,400,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec8b 3157 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 27 1123 Hudson Ln Franklin 37067 $1,950,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec2 1838 Tiverton Place Brentwood 37027 $585,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 5 3228 Gardendale Dr Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3032 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $355,000.00 Fernvale Heights Ph 3 7310 Matthew St Fairview 37062 $330,000.00 Brush Creek Sec 2 7115 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $785,000.00 Moeller 4659 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $480,000.00 Grace Ministries 3548 St Ignatius Ln Franklin 37064 $295,550.00 Natures Landing 3055 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $590,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec 3 616 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $1,010,000.00 Brookfield Sec 15 9690 Garnet Ct Brentwood 37027 $495,000.00 Idlewood Sec 1 302 Patrick Ave Franklin 37064 $920,000.00 Summerlyn Sec6 3198 Bradfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $696,299.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4008 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $901,679.00 October Park 1050 October Park Way Franklin 37067 $715,000.00 Tollgate Sec10 3830 Somers Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $825,000.00 Moeller 4659 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,167,000.00 Brenthaven Ph 1 1215 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,460,000.00 Temple Hills Country Club 517 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37069 $475,000.00 West End Circle 800 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $870,000.00 230 1st Ave S Franklin 37064 $832,567.00 Brixworth Ph7b 9011 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $950,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 7 518 N Woods Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 11 3150 Friars Bridge Pass Franklin 37064 $3,468,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $2,150,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 3007 Conar St Franklin 37064 $517,000.00 Twin Oaks 1523 Birchwood Cir Franklin 37064 $725,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 1 108 Winged Foot Dr Franklin 37069 $405,000.00 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $15,500,000.00 Southeast Parkway Southeast Pkwy Franklin 37064 $351,500.00 Rolling Acres Sec 4 7106 Tupelo Dr Fairview 37062 $531,309.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 242 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $735,000.00 Cottonwood Est 133 Cottonwood Cir Franklin 37069 $837,500.00 Cottonwood Est 129 Cottonwood Cir Franklin 37069 $1,050,000.00 Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 6706 Betts Ct College Grove 37046 $1,168,865.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 713 Sedley Rd Nolensville 37135 $495,000.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a 3712 Ivanora Dr Spring Hill 37174 $505,000.00 Witt Hill Sec 2 1809 Kara Ct Spring Hill 37174 $890,000.00 Cheswicke Farm Sec 5 300 Haymarket Ct Franklin 37067 $720,000.00 Whittmore Sec2a 804 Stone Meadow Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,755,000.00 Country Haven Est 2600 Country Haven Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,290,000.00 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 504 Fairfax Pl Franklin 37064 $314,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 6301 Franklin 37064 $580,000.00 Burtonwood Sec 1 1404 Baileys Barn Ct Spring Hill 37174 $688,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 3 318 Devonshire Dr Franklin 37064 $4,076,943.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9313 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,300,531.00 Westhaven Sec59 725 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $940,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 9029 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin 37064 $1,673,600.00 Annecy Ph1 1057 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $5,445,000.00 Sloan Farm 3738 Panorama Valley Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $3,000,000.00 Grove Sec 14 9029 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $550,000.00 Concord Green Sec 1 1202 Warner Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000.00 Northumberland Sec 1 1784 Penicuik Ln Brentwood 37027 $990,000.00 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4a 1428 Trumpet Lily Place Nolensville 37135 $518,500.00 Idlewood 109 Alexander Dr Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Cottonwood Est 211 Cottonwood Ct Franklin 37069 $3,750,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7049 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $750,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 4180 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $525,000.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 2 2683 Paradise Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec5a 3716 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $389,511.00 Evergreen Acres 7104 Totty Rd Fairview 37062 $735,000.00 Lochridge Sec2 1101 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $380,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 1 1101 Downs Blvd #a-104 Franklin 37064 $680,000.00 Hunters Chase Sec 2 605 Hunt Ct Franklin 37064 $884,202.00 Lochridge Sec4 5028 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,771,134.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1597 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $16,134.00 5960 -70 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $140,000.00 Sac Lampley Rd Bon Aqua 37025