Williamson County Property Transfers June 30, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from June 30 to July 3, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$665,500Bent Creek Ph10 Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 606211 Christmas DrNolensville37135
$1,899,782Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973380 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,189,0007849 Barnhill RdPrimm Springs38476
$632,200Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 373033 Everleigh PlSpring Hill37174
$840,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d Pb 61 Pg 313030 Callaway Park PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,455,623Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32757 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$1,080,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81429 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$365,000Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D419 Forrest StFranklin37064
$840,000Royal Oaks Sec 9 Pb 9 Pg 137612 Glen Oaks DrFranklin37067
$1,695,000Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 1031438 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,168,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922043 Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$1,385,000Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 31008 Calico StFranklin37064
$764,820Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1258097 Chardon StFranklin37067
$1,024,956Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 251268 Craigleigh DrNolensville37135
$1,650,000Chardonnay Ph2 Sec5 Pb 58 Pg 135033 Montelena DrFranklin37067
$529,900Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031315 Mallard DrFranklin37064
$1,360,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 445112 Herschel Spears CirBrentwood37027
$1,460,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 271492 Marcasite DrBrentwood37027
$1,375,000Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 459126 Holstein DrNolensville37135
$920,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 38 Pg 471558 Red Oak LnBrentwood37027
$1,312,745Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067920 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$448,000Spring Hill Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 1352247 Jo Ann DrSpring Hill37174
$1,191,494Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1254007 Brightwood CtFranklin37067
$1,581,489Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068061 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$700,000Winterset Woods Sec 4-a Pb 44 Pg 1261946 Ashburn CtNolensville37135
$764,900Rogersshire Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 35305 Astor WayFranklin37064
$575,000Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 924021 Viola LnFranklin37069
$1,175,000Breezeway Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 693610 Herbert DrFranklin37067
$764,900Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104044 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$1,550,000Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 1341816 Grey Pointe DrBrentwood37027
$765,000Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59408 Parish PlFranklin37067
$972,070June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29503 Lanier AlleySpring Hill37174
$2,300,000Black Hawk Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 267504 Redtail Hawk CtArrington37014
$795,000Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 87680 Pebble Springs DrFranklin37067
$725,000Royal Oaks Sec 9 Pb 9 Pg 137105 Tudor CtFranklin37067
$1,395,601Breezeway Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 69442 Victorian Park CirFranklin37064
$225,000Troubadour Sec10Haggard Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$560,000Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7305 Ridgewood RdFranklin37064
$825,000Garrett Subd Pb 24 Pg 856691 Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$489,000Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 932710 Douglas LnThompsons Station37179
$374,900Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41115 Velena StFranklin37064
$1,050,000Carriage Hills Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 1941729 Coachmans CtBrentwood37027
$1,399,900Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784025 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$776,396June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29624 Flathead AlleySpring Hill37174
$724,900Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407140 Frances StFairview37062
$1,424,0004851 Bethesda-duplex RdCollege Grove37046
$1,432,254Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067943 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$480,000Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 1121067 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$485,000Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137096 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000Bridgemore Village Sec5b Pb 69 Pg 473691 Ronstadt RdThompsons Station37179
$575,000Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7305 Ridgewood RdFranklin37064
$2,100,000Legends Ridge Sec 5 Pb 23 Pg 120333 Lake Valley DrFranklin37069
$522,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513053 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$470,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 31 Pg 831621 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$1,750,000Inglehame Farms Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 351820 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$6,925,000Hillsboro Manor Pb 75 Pg 193718 Old Charlotte PkFranklin37069
$320,000Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98800 Vintage Green Ln 201Franklin37064
$620,000Copper Ridge Ph7 Pb 63 Pg 89204 Burnwick CtSpring Hill37174
$735,000Nolen Park Ph 1 Pb 47 Pg 987060 Nolen Park CirNolensville37135
$980,000Hull Richard S Pb 85 Pg 945843 Bending Chestnut RdFranklin37064
$327,0007667 Caney Fork RdFairview37062
$763,995June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29308 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$1,479,361Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067932 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$647,500Franklin Green Sec 16 Pb 32 Pg 1343182 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$1,340,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 61 Pg 389014 Keats StFranklin37064
$700,000Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 542320 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$970,000Tollgate Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 1222968 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$810,000Harpeth Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 97102 Foxwood LnFranklin37069
$768,090June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29320 Huron DrSpring Hill37174
$1,700,000Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367113 Newfields CtCollege Grove37046
$375,000Ivey Sandra D Pb 37 Pg 1507124 Ivey RdFairview37064
$1,339,215Keystone Sec 5 Pb 30 Pg 481478 Ridley DrFranklin37064
$340,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1083000 Vintage Green Ln 202Franklin37064
$790,000Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 811616 Longmont CtFranklin37067
$775,000Country Haven Est Pb 5 Pg 302637 Country Haven DrThompsons Station37179
$258,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C1231707 Granville RdFranklin37064
$234,0001319 W Main St 103Franklin37064
$759,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1423007 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$383,000Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 1267216 Hidden Lake DrFairview37062
$1,500,000Cool Springs East Sec 11 Pb 24 Pg 120716 Priest PlFranklin37067
$325,000K & D Partnership Pb 10 Pg 74New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$400,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072452 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$400,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072420 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$450,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072408 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$630,000Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 657540 Sutcliff DrFranklin37067
$400,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072405 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$400,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 1072449 Union Station DrThompsons Station37179
$2,025,418Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121683 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$1,271,329Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067960 Halewood DrFranklin37067
$865,000Bridgeton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 1151268 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwood37027
$524,999Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 76 Pg 57359 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$711,300Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1258019 Chardon StFranklin37067
$655,000Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 957006 Otter Springs DrFairview37062
$325,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1084000 Shadow Green Dr 102Franklin37064
$1,600,000Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954596 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$705,000Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 174013 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$542,000Green Valley Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 93110 Green Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$1,315,000Wilson Run Pb 11 Pg 119529 Wilson RunBrentwood37027
$1,280,000Whetstone Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 128808 Bathwick DrBrentwood37027
$1,155,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68303 Heather CtFranklin37069
$685,000Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 1331313 Moher BlvdFranklin37069
$3,300,000Brownstones @ Pb 42 Pg 56100 Church StFranklin37064
$1,060,000Somerset Pb 17 Pg 21500 Aberdeen DrBrentwood37027
$498,000Prescott Place222 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37069
$3,585,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418610 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$405,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 193003 Pandell CtSpring Hill37174
$2,175,000Governors Club Ph 12 Pb 41 Pg 10419 Ironwood LnBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528332 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$1,100,000Brookfield Sec 8 Pb 34 Pg 82041 Valleybrook DrBrentwood37027
$775,000Spencer Hall Sec 5 Pb 28 Pg 103182 Bush DrFranklin37064
$3,985,000Witherspoon Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 431461 Witherspoon DrBrentwood37027
$635,000Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337256 Seaboard Ln #f101Franklin37067
$725,000Heartland Reserve Sec 4 Pb 64 Pg 1147144 Triple Crown LnFairview37062
$697,000Village Of Clovercroft Section 01 Rev 04 Pb 50 Pg 116316 Tippecanoe DrFranklin37067
$4,181,000Annandale Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 142204 Thornhill CrescentBrentwood37027
$536,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1361030 Meandering WayFranklin37067
$375,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec35300 Stateswood CtThompsons Station37179
$814,987Barclay Place Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 95314 Caysens Square LnFranklin37064
$900,000Whitney Park Ph1 Pb 61 Pg 140123 Whitney Park DrNolensville37135
$312,540Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685085 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,950,000Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21305 Starling LnFranklin37064
$990,800Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88528 Eden Park LnFranklin37067
$950,000Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17116 Abercairn DrFranklin37064
$460,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 1b Pb 48 Pg 471528 Hampshire PlThompsons Station37179
$430,000Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 723101 Jeffrey CtThompsons Station37179
$865,000Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57435 Mackenzie WayFranklin37064
$1,256,000Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 636740 Falls Ridge LnCollege Grove37046
$555,000Hall Bonnie B Pb 38 Pg 566420 Trails End RdCollege Grove37046
$421,500Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 511101 Downs Blvd #87Franklin37064
$1,030,000Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143636 Dunmeyer CtNolensville37135
$2,276,250709 W Main StFranklin37067
$825,000Winterset Woods Sec 3 Pb 43 Pg 1292140 Sister CtNolensville37135
$685,000Gardner Est Pb 4 Pg 851100 Gardner DrFranklin37064
$347,900Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 54 Pg 1471101 Downs Blvd #295Franklin37064
$2,700,000Delta Springs Pb 56 Pg 1434617 Delta Springs LnFranklin37064
$1,885,000Cool Springs East Sec 25 Pb 30 Pg 75350 Canton Stone DrFranklin37067
$4,320,525Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118088 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$749,900Ewingville Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 1126 Ewingville DrFranklin37064

