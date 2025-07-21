Williamson County Property Transfers June 30, 2025

See where houses and property sold from June 30 to July 3, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$665,500
|Bent Creek Ph10 Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 60
|6211 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,899,782
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3380 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,189,000
|7849 Barnhill Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$632,200
|Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37
|3033 Everleigh Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$840,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d Pb 61 Pg 31
|3030 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,455,623
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2757 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,080,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81
|429 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$365,000
|Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D
|419 Forrest St
|Franklin
|37064
|$840,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Pb 9 Pg 137
|612 Glen Oaks Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,695,000
|Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103
|1438 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,168,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2043 Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,385,000
|Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3
|1008 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$764,820
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|8097 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,024,956
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 25
|1268 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,650,000
|Chardonnay Ph2 Sec5 Pb 58 Pg 13
|5033 Montelena Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$529,900
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1315 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,360,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|5112 Herschel Spears Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,460,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27
|1492 Marcasite Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,375,000
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 45
|9126 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$920,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 38 Pg 47
|1558 Red Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,312,745
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7920 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$448,000
|Spring Hill Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 135
|2247 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,191,494
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|4007 Brightwood Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,581,489
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8061 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$700,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 4-a Pb 44 Pg 126
|1946 Ashburn Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$764,900
|Rogersshire Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 35
|305 Astor Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 92
|4021 Viola Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,175,000
|Breezeway Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 69
|3610 Herbert Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$764,900
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4044 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,550,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 134
|1816 Grey Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$765,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59
|408 Parish Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$972,070
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|503 Lanier Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,300,000
|Black Hawk Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 26
|7504 Redtail Hawk Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$795,000
|Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 87
|680 Pebble Springs Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$725,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Pb 9 Pg 137
|105 Tudor Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,395,601
|Breezeway Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 69
|442 Victorian Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$225,000
|Troubadour Sec10
|Haggard Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$560,000
|Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7
|305 Ridgewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|Garrett Subd Pb 24 Pg 85
|6691 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$489,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93
|2710 Douglas Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$374,900
|Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41
|115 Velena St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Carriage Hills Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 194
|1729 Coachmans Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,399,900
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4025 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$776,396
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|624 Flathead Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$724,900
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7140 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,424,000
|4851 Bethesda-duplex Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,432,254
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7943 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$480,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112
|1067 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7096 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec5b Pb 69 Pg 47
|3691 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$575,000
|Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7
|305 Ridgewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 5 Pb 23 Pg 120
|333 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$522,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3053 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$470,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 31 Pg 83
|1621 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,750,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 35
|1820 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,925,000
|Hillsboro Manor Pb 75 Pg 19
|3718 Old Charlotte Pk
|Franklin
|37069
|$320,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|800 Vintage Green Ln 201
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000
|Copper Ridge Ph7 Pb 63 Pg 89
|204 Burnwick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000
|Nolen Park Ph 1 Pb 47 Pg 98
|7060 Nolen Park Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$980,000
|Hull Richard S Pb 85 Pg 94
|5843 Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$327,000
|7667 Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$763,995
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|308 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,479,361
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7932 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$647,500
|Franklin Green Sec 16 Pb 32 Pg 134
|3182 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,340,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 61 Pg 38
|9014 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 54
|2320 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$970,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 122
|2968 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$810,000
|Harpeth Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 97
|102 Foxwood Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$768,090
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|320 Huron Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,700,000
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7113 Newfields Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$375,000
|Ivey Sandra D Pb 37 Pg 150
|7124 Ivey Rd
|Fairview
|37064
|$1,339,215
|Keystone Sec 5 Pb 30 Pg 48
|1478 Ridley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$340,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 202
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 81
|1616 Longmont Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$775,000
|Country Haven Est Pb 5 Pg 30
|2637 Country Haven Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$258,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C123
|1707 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$234,000
|1319 W Main St 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$759,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|3007 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$383,000
|Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126
|7216 Hidden Lake Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,500,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 11 Pb 24 Pg 120
|716 Priest Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$325,000
|K & D Partnership Pb 10 Pg 74
|New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2452 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2420 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2408 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$630,000
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|7540 Sutcliff Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$400,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2405 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107
|2449 Union Station Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,025,418
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1683 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,271,329
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7960 Halewood Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$865,000
|Bridgeton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 115
|1268 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$524,999
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 76 Pg 57
|359 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$711,300
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|8019 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$655,000
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 95
|7006 Otter Springs Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$325,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 102
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4596 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$705,000
|Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17
|4013 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$542,000
|Green Valley Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 93
|110 Green Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,315,000
|Wilson Run Pb 11 Pg 119
|529 Wilson Run
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,280,000
|Whetstone Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 128
|808 Bathwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,155,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|303 Heather Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$685,000
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133
|1313 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,300,000
|Brownstones @ Pb 42 Pg 56
|100 Church St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,060,000
|Somerset Pb 17 Pg 2
|1500 Aberdeen Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$498,000
|Prescott Place
|222 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,585,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8610 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$405,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|3003 Pandell Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,175,000
|Governors Club Ph 12 Pb 41 Pg 104
|19 Ironwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8332 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,100,000
|Brookfield Sec 8 Pb 34 Pg 8
|2041 Valleybrook Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$775,000
|Spencer Hall Sec 5 Pb 28 Pg 10
|3182 Bush Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,985,000
|Witherspoon Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 43
|1461 Witherspoon Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$635,000
|Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337
|256 Seaboard Ln #f101
|Franklin
|37067
|$725,000
|Heartland Reserve Sec 4 Pb 64 Pg 114
|7144 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$697,000
|Village Of Clovercroft Section 01 Rev 04 Pb 50 Pg 116
|316 Tippecanoe Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,181,000
|Annandale Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 142
|204 Thornhill Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$536,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|1030 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$375,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3
|5300 Stateswood Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$814,987
|Barclay Place Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 95
|314 Caysens Square Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Whitney Park Ph1 Pb 61 Pg 140
|123 Whitney Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$312,540
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5085 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,950,000
|Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21
|305 Starling Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$990,800
|Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88
|528 Eden Park Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$950,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17
|116 Abercairn Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 1b Pb 48 Pg 47
|1528 Hampshire Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$430,000
|Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 72
|3101 Jeffrey Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$865,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57
|435 Mackenzie Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,256,000
|Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63
|6740 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$555,000
|Hall Bonnie B Pb 38 Pg 56
|6420 Trails End Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$421,500
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51
|1101 Downs Blvd #87
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,030,000
|Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143
|636 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,276,250
|709 W Main St
|Franklin
|37067
|$825,000
|Winterset Woods Sec 3 Pb 43 Pg 129
|2140 Sister Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$685,000
|Gardner Est Pb 4 Pg 85
|1100 Gardner Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$347,900
|Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 54 Pg 147
|1101 Downs Blvd #295
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,700,000
|Delta Springs Pb 56 Pg 143
|4617 Delta Springs Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,885,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 25 Pb 30 Pg 75
|350 Canton Stone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,320,525
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8088 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$749,900
|Ewingville Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 1
|126 Ewingville Dr
|Franklin
|37064
