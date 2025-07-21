Williamson County Property Transfers June 30, 2025

See where houses and property sold from June 30 to July 3, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $665,500 Bent Creek Ph10 Sec1 Pb 58 Pg 60 6211 Christmas Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,899,782 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3380 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,189,000 7849 Barnhill Rd Primm Springs 38476 $632,200 Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37 3033 Everleigh Pl Spring Hill 37174 $840,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 4d Pb 61 Pg 31 3030 Callaway Park Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,455,623 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2757 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,080,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21 Pb 60 Pg 81 429 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $365,000 Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block D 419 Forrest St Franklin 37064 $840,000 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Pb 9 Pg 137 612 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin 37067 $1,695,000 Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103 1438 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,168,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2043 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $1,385,000 Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3 1008 Calico St Franklin 37064 $764,820 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 8097 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $1,024,956 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b Pb 74 Pg 25 1268 Craigleigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,650,000 Chardonnay Ph2 Sec5 Pb 58 Pg 13 5033 Montelena Dr Franklin 37067 $529,900 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103 1315 Mallard Dr Franklin 37064 $1,360,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 5112 Herschel Spears Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,460,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27 1492 Marcasite Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,375,000 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 45 9126 Holstein Dr Nolensville 37135 $920,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 38 Pg 47 1558 Red Oak Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,312,745 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7920 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $448,000 Spring Hill Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 135 2247 Jo Ann Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,191,494 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 4007 Brightwood Ct Franklin 37067 $1,581,489 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8061 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $700,000 Winterset Woods Sec 4-a Pb 44 Pg 126 1946 Ashburn Ct Nolensville 37135 $764,900 Rogersshire Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 35 305 Astor Way Franklin 37064 $575,000 Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 92 4021 Viola Ln Franklin 37069 $1,175,000 Breezeway Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 69 3610 Herbert Dr Franklin 37067 $764,900 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4044 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $1,550,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 134 1816 Grey Pointe Dr Brentwood 37027 $765,000 Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59 408 Parish Pl Franklin 37067 $972,070 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 503 Lanier Alley Spring Hill 37174 $2,300,000 Black Hawk Sec 2 Pb 44 Pg 26 7504 Redtail Hawk Ct Arrington 37014 $795,000 Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 87 680 Pebble Springs Dr Franklin 37067 $725,000 Royal Oaks Sec 9 Pb 9 Pg 137 105 Tudor Ct Franklin 37067 $1,395,601 Breezeway Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 69 442 Victorian Park Cir Franklin 37064 $225,000 Troubadour Sec10 Haggard Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $560,000 Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7 305 Ridgewood Rd Franklin 37064 $825,000 Garrett Subd Pb 24 Pg 85 6691 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $489,000 Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93 2710 Douglas Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $374,900 Rucker Park Pb 69 Pg 41 115 Velena St Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Carriage Hills Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 194 1729 Coachmans Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,399,900 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4025 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $776,396 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 624 Flathead Alley Spring Hill 37174 $724,900 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7140 Frances St Fairview 37062 $1,424,000 4851 Bethesda-duplex Rd College Grove 37046 $1,432,254 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7943 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $480,000 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112 1067 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $485,000 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7096 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Bridgemore Village Sec5b Pb 69 Pg 47 3691 Ronstadt Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $575,000 Green Valley Sec 3 Pb 5 Pg 7 305 Ridgewood Rd Franklin 37064 $2,100,000 Legends Ridge Sec 5 Pb 23 Pg 120 333 Lake Valley Dr Franklin 37069 $522,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3053 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $470,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 31 Pg 83 1621 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $1,750,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 35 1820 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $6,925,000 Hillsboro Manor Pb 75 Pg 19 3718 Old Charlotte Pk Franklin 37069 $320,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 800 Vintage Green Ln 201 Franklin 37064 $620,000 Copper Ridge Ph7 Pb 63 Pg 89 204 Burnwick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $735,000 Nolen Park Ph 1 Pb 47 Pg 98 7060 Nolen Park Cir Nolensville 37135 $980,000 Hull Richard S Pb 85 Pg 94 5843 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin 37064 $327,000 7667 Caney Fork Rd Fairview 37062 $763,995 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 308 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,479,361 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7932 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $647,500 Franklin Green Sec 16 Pb 32 Pg 134 3182 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $1,340,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 61 Pg 38 9014 Keats St Franklin 37064 $700,000 Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 54 2320 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $970,000 Tollgate Village Sec 1 Pb 42 Pg 122 2968 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $810,000 Harpeth Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 97 102 Foxwood Ln Franklin 37069 $768,090 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 320 Huron Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,700,000 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7113 Newfields Ct College Grove 37046 $375,000 Ivey Sandra D Pb 37 Pg 150 7124 Ivey Rd Fairview 37064 $1,339,215 Keystone Sec 5 Pb 30 Pg 48 1478 Ridley Dr Franklin 37064 $340,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 3000 Vintage Green Ln 202 Franklin 37064 $790,000 Mckays Mill Sec 14 Pb 32 Pg 81 1616 Longmont Ct Franklin 37067 $775,000 Country Haven Est Pb 5 Pg 30 2637 Country Haven Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $258,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C123 1707 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $234,000 1319 W Main St 103 Franklin 37064 $759,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 3007 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $383,000 Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126 7216 Hidden Lake Dr Fairview 37062 $1,500,000 Cool Springs East Sec 11 Pb 24 Pg 120 716 Priest Pl Franklin 37067 $325,000 K & D Partnership Pb 10 Pg 74 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $400,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2452 Union Station Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2420 Union Station Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2408 Union Station Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $630,000 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 7540 Sutcliff Dr Franklin 37067 $400,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2405 Union Station Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Whistle Stop Farms Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 107 2449 Union Station Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,025,418 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1683 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,271,329 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7960 Halewood Dr Franklin 37067 $865,000 Bridgeton Park Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 115 1268 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $524,999 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 76 Pg 57 359 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $711,300 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 8019 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $655,000 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 95 7006 Otter Springs Dr Fairview 37062 $325,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 4000 Shadow Green Dr 102 Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4596 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $705,000 Lochridge Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 17 4013 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $542,000 Green Valley Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 93 110 Green Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,315,000 Wilson Run Pb 11 Pg 119 529 Wilson Run Brentwood 37027 $1,280,000 Whetstone Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 128 808 Bathwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,155,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 303 Heather Ct Franklin 37069 $685,000 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133 1313 Moher Blvd Franklin 37069 $3,300,000 Brownstones @ Pb 42 Pg 56 100 Church St Franklin 37064 $1,060,000 Somerset Pb 17 Pg 2 1500 Aberdeen Dr Brentwood 37027 $498,000 Prescott Place 222 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $3,585,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8610 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $405,000 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 3003 Pandell Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,175,000 Governors Club Ph 12 Pb 41 Pg 104 19 Ironwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8332 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $1,100,000 Brookfield Sec 8 Pb 34 Pg 8 2041 Valleybrook Dr Brentwood 37027 $775,000 Spencer Hall Sec 5 Pb 28 Pg 10 3182 Bush Dr Franklin 37064 $3,985,000 Witherspoon Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 43 1461 Witherspoon Dr Brentwood 37027 $635,000 Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337 256 Seaboard Ln #f101 Franklin 37067 $725,000 Heartland Reserve Sec 4 Pb 64 Pg 114 7144 Triple Crown Ln Fairview 37062 $697,000 Village Of Clovercroft Section 01 Rev 04 Pb 50 Pg 116 316 Tippecanoe Dr Franklin 37067 $4,181,000 Annandale Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 142 204 Thornhill Crescent Brentwood 37027 $536,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 1030 Meandering Way Franklin 37067 $375,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 5300 Stateswood Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $814,987 Barclay Place Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 95 314 Caysens Square Ln Franklin 37064 $900,000 Whitney Park Ph1 Pb 61 Pg 140 123 Whitney Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $312,540 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5085 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,950,000 Westhaven Sec 11 Pb 40 Pg 21 305 Starling Ln Franklin 37064 $990,800 Ashton Park Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 88 528 Eden Park Ln Franklin 37067 $950,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 17 116 Abercairn Dr Franklin 37064 $460,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 1b Pb 48 Pg 47 1528 Hampshire Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $430,000 Anderson Acres Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 72 3101 Jeffrey Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $865,000 Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57 435 Mackenzie Way Franklin 37064 $1,256,000 Guffee Farm Sec 1 Pb 49 Pg 63 6740 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove 37046 $555,000 Hall Bonnie B Pb 38 Pg 56 6420 Trails End Rd College Grove 37046 $421,500 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 51 1101 Downs Blvd #87 Franklin 37064 $1,030,000 Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143 636 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville 37135 $2,276,250 709 W Main St Franklin 37067 $825,000 Winterset Woods Sec 3 Pb 43 Pg 129 2140 Sister Ct Nolensville 37135 $685,000 Gardner Est Pb 4 Pg 85 1100 Gardner Dr Franklin 37064 $347,900 Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 54 Pg 147 1101 Downs Blvd #295 Franklin 37064 $2,700,000 Delta Springs Pb 56 Pg 143 4617 Delta Springs Ln Franklin 37064 $1,885,000 Cool Springs East Sec 25 Pb 30 Pg 75 350 Canton Stone Dr Franklin 37067 $4,320,525 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8088 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $749,900 Ewingville Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 1 126 Ewingville Dr Franklin 37064

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email