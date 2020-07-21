



See where houses sold for June 29 through July 2, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 593702 Mcdaniel Estates 7526 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 626945 Scales Farmstead 1218 Bradshaw Ln Nolensville TN 37135 232000 Hallview Meadows 7310 Cox Pk Fairview TN 37062 1213385 Traditions 1910 Parade Dr Brentwood TN 37027 856500 Bridgemore Village 3576 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 474900 Forrest Crossing 431 Forrest Park Cir Franklin TN 37064 355000 Highland Gardens 316 Bel Aire Dr Franklin TN 37064 299900 Sec 1405 Carmack Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 1200000 Alexander Randy 4289 Peyt-Trinity Rd Franklin TN 37064 297000 Leverette Meadows 7859 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview TN 37062 845000 Albany Pointe 2262 Scott Dr Franklin TN 37067 425000 Wades Grove 4006 Larabee Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 454000 Mckays Mill 1519 Towne Park Ln Franklin TN 37067 604990 Tollgate Village 3200 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 622650 Carriage Hills 1741 Surrey Dr Brentwood TN 37027 790000 Belle Chase Farms 2708 Deer Haven Ct Franklin TN 37067 800000 Forest Of Brentwood 701 Forest Park Dr Brentwood TN 37027 446800 Westhaven (077G I 19,30) Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 330460 Stream Valley 1103 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 67000 Copper Ridge 3057 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 247500 Heron Hill 5100 Heron Hill Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 369000 Highland Gardens 316 Bel Aire Dr Franklin TN 37064 269900 Highlands @ Campbell 1061 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 249900 Hardison Hills 1101 Downs Blvd #270 Franklin TN 37064 275600 Leverette Meadows 7402 Libby Ln Fairview TN 37062 809498 Brooksbank Estates 723 Lawler Ln Nolensville TN 37135 135500 Mcdaniel Estates 7513 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 572037 Bridgemore Village 3201 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 1440918 Lookaway Farms 6324 Turkey Foot Ct Franklin TN 37067 585000 Cheswicke Farm 808 Gadsden Pl Franklin TN 37067 600000 Indian Point 9217 Shawnee Trl Brentwood TN 37027 548000 5814 Garrison Rd Franklin TN 37064 630000 Hurstbourne Park 200 Terri Park Way Franklin TN 37067 499900 Fields Of Canterbury 2234 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 2066308 502 Wilson Pk Brentwood TN 37027 599000 Catalina 2301 Redondo Ct Nolensville TN 37135 555465 Bent Creek 200 Everett Ct Nolensville TN 37135 572500 Highlands @ Ladd Park 135 Wise Rd Franklin TN 37064 236200 Chapmans Retreat 3021 Carpenter Pass Spring Hill TN 37174 230000 Spring Hill 2271 Jo Ann Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 300000 Aston Woods 2637 Hansford Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 480000 Creekstone Commons 418 Valley View Dr Franklin TN 37064 2200000 Mockingbird Hill 5005 Mountview Place Brentwood TN 37027 899900 Kings Crossing 7034 Wikle Rd W Brentwood TN 37027 300000 Aston Woods 2752 Aston Woods Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 470000 Vandalia Cottages 102 Cottage Ln Franklin TN 37064 409000 Commons @ Gateway 278 Gateway Ct Franklin TN 37069 642117 Mcdaniel Estates 7407 Flatbush Dr College Grove TN 37046 425506 Sweetbriar Springs 7133 Sweetbriar Cir Fairview TN 37062 535000 Arrington Retreat 128 Sedona Woods Trl Nolensville TN 37135 315000 Aston Woods 2804 Aston Woods Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 775000 8214 Horton Hwy College Grove TN 37046 345000 Crowne Pointe 2728 Nottingham Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 258631 Witherspoon 9264 Berwyn Ct Brentwood TN 37027 169900 Westhaven 900 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 205900 Westhaven 855 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 289800 Westhaven 948 (2132 & 2133) Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 721483 Falls Grove 6801 Flower Hill Dr College Grove TN 37046 1294900 Traditions 1905 Parade Dr Brentwood TN 37027 592497 Summerlyn 3174 Bradfield Dr Nolensville TN 37135 258631 Witherspoon 9219 Lehigh Dr Franklin TN 37067 879000 Dallas Downs 408 Melba Cir Franklin TN 37064 469500 Fields Of Canterbury 2274 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 617500 Cool Springs East 305 Tinnan Ave Franklin TN 37067 558660 Burberry Glen 756 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 435000 Fieldstone Farms 148 Watermill Tr Franklin TN 37069 489900 Creekstone Commons 309 Valley View Dr Franklin TN 37064 350000 Concord Country 1115 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood TN 37027 310000 Berry Farms Towns Center Condo 6151 Rural Plains Cir 201 Franklin TN 37064 190000 Indian Springs Condos 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #G-7 Franklin TN 37064 835000 Chenoweth 9473 Ashford Place Brentwood TN 37027 509750 Oakwood 2204 Jefferson Ct Franklin TN 37064 487040 Stream Valley 3001 Fernshaw Ln Franklin TN 37064 475000 Brixworth 710 Rain Meadow Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 785000 Scales Farmstead 1024 Lawson Ln Nolensville TN 37135 1325000 Sparkman Mary Earline 3110 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064 649900 Allenwood 3055 Allenwood Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 612000 Autumn Ridge 1785 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 336137 Fields Of Canterbury 3093 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 468289 Burberry Glen 780 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 3900 Critz Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 20800 Critz Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 265000 Maplelawn 2727 Banks Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 591500 Redwing Farms 608 Adelynn Ct S Franklin TN 37064 181500 7340 Taylor Rd Fairview TN 37062 1300000 The Governors Club 159 Governors Way Brentwood TN 37027 415000 Fieldstone Farms 117 Ponder Dr Franklin TN 37069 471262 Wades Grove 2037 Lequire Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 425000 Sweetbriar Springs 7105 Sweetbriar Cir Fairview TN 37062 415000 Cross Pointe 9008 Pointe Cross Ln Brentwood TN 37027 464900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 1019 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 132436 Stephens Valley 947 Douphine St Nashville TN 37221 482900 Gateway Village 2316 Clare Park Dr Franklin TN 37069 143845 Stephens Valley 943 Douphine St Nashville TN 37221 470872 Brixworth 1109 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 418000 Morningside 9021 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067 843100 Cool Springs East 311 Haddon Ct Franklin TN 37067 695000 Benington 1524 Pumpkin Ridge Ct Nolensville TN 37135 535125 Falls Grove 7184 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 357045 Stream Valley 1097 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 219700 Woodside Townhomes 2035 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 554135 Riverbluff 2032 Cabell Dr Franklin TN 37064 630000 Breezeway 418 Victorian Park Cir Franklin TN 37067 745000 Henley 616 Band Dr Franklin TN 37064 410000 Lockwood Glen Dewar Dr Franklin TN 37064 545000 Tap Root Hills 3013 Farmhouse Dr Franklin TN 37067 595000 Echelon 1004 Echelon Dr Franklin TN 37064 794413 Brooksbank Estates 719 Lawler Ln Nolensville TN 37135 476601 Otter Creek Springs 7190 Winfrey Dr Fairview TN 37062 645735 Highlands @ Ladd Park 3008 Portland Ct Franklin TN 37064 1449900 Magnolia Vale 9612 Mitchell Pl Brentwood TN 37027 1051105 Westhaven 1962 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 1325000 The Bonbrook 1097 Sunset Rd Brentwood TN 37027 184000 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #N-8 Franklin TN 37064 540524 Fields Of Canterbury 2745 Carena Terrace Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 325000 Port Royal Estates 1058 Achiever Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 132436 Stephens Valley 939 Douphine St Nashville TN 37221 275000 Andover 688 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin TN 37067 536703 Mcdaniel Estates 7529 Delancey Dr College Grove TN 37046 314396 Fields Of Canterbury 3097 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 589990 Enclave @ Dove Lake 7747 Thayer Rd Nolensville TN 37135 424900 Riverview Park 818 Countrywood Dr Franklin TN 37064 589616 Bushnell Farm 2089 Bushnell Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 555000 Caldwell 324 Springhouse Cir Franklin TN 37067 546500 6617 Bethesda-Arno Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 425000 Brentwood Hills 1104 Brentwood Ln Brentwood TN 37027 562500 Raintree Forest 1587 Fawn Creek Ct Brentwood TN 37027 432300 Multi Critz Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 505000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 3026 Grunion Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 374500 Simmons Ridge 6024 Gracious Dr Franklin TN 37064 473450 Mooreland Estates 1611 Tartan Ct Brentwood TN 37027 324900 Witt Hill 1710 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 185900 Gables @ Wakefield 201 Dakota Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 545000 Cornerstone 201 Cornerstone Ln Franklin TN 37064 365000 Rizer Point 3002 Nine Bark Ln Franklin TN 37069 326300 Simmons Ridge 506 Black Tea Way Franklin TN 37064 660000 Fountainhead 5137 Walnut Park Dr Brentwood TN 37027 964762 Taramore 1860 Longmoore Ln Brentwood TN 37027 647900 Autumn Ridge 5007 Brill Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 499990 Burberry Glen 149 Burberry Glen Blvd Nolensville TN 37135 665000 Douglass Glen 2529 St James Dr Franklin TN 37064 666659 Tap Root Hills 1019 Dovecrest Way Franklin TN 37067 748340 Stephens Valley 135 Glenrock Dr Nashville TN 37221 1700000 Grove 8238 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 630000 Heath Pl @ Franklin 1204 Carnton Ln Franklin TN 37064 426500 Bent Creek 4824 Powder Spring Rd Nolensville TN 37135 805000 The Governors Club 6 Torrey Pines Way Brentwood TN 37027 2300000 9520 Split Log Rd Brentwood TN 37027 175000 Hardeman Springs 5816 Wagonvale Dr Arrington TN 37014 478000 Silver Stream Farm 2234 Dominick Dr Nolensville TN 37135 460000 Falls Grove 6788 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove TN 37046 1000000 Morgan Farms 1819 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood TN 37027 4570002 Otter Creek Springs 7410 Swindon Blvd Fairview TN 37062 169900 Westhaven 906 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 443500 9580 Mullens Rd Arrington TN 37014 663000 Westhaven 117 Addison Ave Franklin TN 37064 309900 Magnolia Place 517 Alexander Dr Franklin TN 37064 258860 Grove 9104 Joiner Creek Ct College Grove TN 37046 517000 Fieldstone Farms 2330 Wimbledon Cir Franklin TN 37069 635400 Ivy Glen 508 Montridge Ct Franklin TN 37067 385000 Riverview Park 105 Kings Gate Ln Franklin TN 37064 535000 Hillsboro Acres 1017 Walton Rd Franklin TN 37069 1173048 (013---069.01 & 069.03) Hillsboro Rd Nashville TN 37221 417500 Campbell Station 1933 Portview Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 340000 Cherry Grove Add 2007 Bairnsdale Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 700000 Westhaven 4085 Camberley St Franklin TN 37064 214539 Stephens Valley 353 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville TN 37221 132436 Stephens Valley 951 Douphine St Nashville TN 37221 312790 Cumberland Estates 1055 Brayden Dr Fairview TN 37062 369900 Petra Commons 244 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 326799 Simmons Ridge 512 Black Tea Way Franklin TN 37064 533750 Arrington Retreat 141 Sedona Woods Trl Nolensville TN 37135 850000 Temple Hills 516 Sandcastle Rd Franklin TN 37069



