See where houses sold for June 29 through July 2, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|593702
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7526 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|626945
|Scales Farmstead
|1218 Bradshaw Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|232000
|Hallview Meadows
|7310 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1213385
|Traditions
|1910 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|856500
|Bridgemore Village
|3576 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|474900
|Forrest Crossing
|431 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|355000
|Highland Gardens
|316 Bel Aire Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|299900
|Sec
|1405 Carmack Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1200000
|Alexander Randy
|4289 Peyt-Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|297000
|Leverette Meadows
|7859 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|845000
|Albany Pointe
|2262 Scott Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|425000
|Wades Grove
|4006 Larabee Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|454000
|Mckays Mill
|1519 Towne Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|604990
|Tollgate Village
|3200 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|622650
|Carriage Hills
|1741 Surrey Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|790000
|Belle Chase Farms
|2708 Deer Haven Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|800000
|Forest Of Brentwood
|701 Forest Park Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|446800
|Westhaven
|(077G I 19,30) Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|330460
|Stream Valley
|1103 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|67000
|Copper Ridge
|3057 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|247500
|Heron Hill
|5100 Heron Hill Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|369000
|Highland Gardens
|316 Bel Aire Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|269900
|Highlands @ Campbell
|1061 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|249900
|Hardison Hills
|1101 Downs Blvd #270
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|275600
|Leverette Meadows
|7402 Libby Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|809498
|Brooksbank Estates
|723 Lawler Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|135500
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7513 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|572037
|Bridgemore Village
|3201 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|1440918
|Lookaway Farms
|6324 Turkey Foot Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|585000
|Cheswicke Farm
|808 Gadsden Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|600000
|Indian Point
|9217 Shawnee Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|548000
|5814 Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|630000
|Hurstbourne Park
|200 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|499900
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2234 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|2066308
|502 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|599000
|Catalina
|2301 Redondo Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|555465
|Bent Creek
|200 Everett Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|572500
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|135 Wise Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|236200
|Chapmans Retreat
|3021 Carpenter Pass
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|230000
|Spring Hill
|2271 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|300000
|Aston Woods
|2637 Hansford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|480000
|Creekstone Commons
|418 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|2200000
|Mockingbird Hill
|5005 Mountview Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|899900
|Kings Crossing
|7034 Wikle Rd W
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|300000
|Aston Woods
|2752 Aston Woods Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|470000
|Vandalia Cottages
|102 Cottage Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|409000
|Commons @ Gateway
|278 Gateway Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|642117
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7407 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|425506
|Sweetbriar Springs
|7133 Sweetbriar Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|535000
|Arrington Retreat
|128 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|315000
|Aston Woods
|2804 Aston Woods Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|775000
|8214 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|345000
|Crowne Pointe
|2728 Nottingham Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|258631
|Witherspoon
|9264 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|169900
|Westhaven
|900 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|205900
|Westhaven
|855 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|289800
|Westhaven
|948 (2132 & 2133) Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|721483
|Falls Grove
|6801 Flower Hill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1294900
|Traditions
|1905 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|592497
|Summerlyn
|3174 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|258631
|Witherspoon
|9219 Lehigh Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|879000
|Dallas Downs
|408 Melba Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|469500
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2274 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|617500
|Cool Springs East
|305 Tinnan Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|558660
|Burberry Glen
|756 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|435000
|Fieldstone Farms
|148 Watermill Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|489900
|Creekstone Commons
|309 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|350000
|Concord Country
|1115 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|310000
|Berry Farms Towns Center Condo
|6151 Rural Plains Cir 201
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|190000
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #G-7
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|835000
|Chenoweth
|9473 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|509750
|Oakwood
|2204 Jefferson Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|487040
|Stream Valley
|3001 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|475000
|Brixworth
|710 Rain Meadow Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|785000
|Scales Farmstead
|1024 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1325000
|Sparkman Mary Earline
|3110 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|649900
|Allenwood
|3055 Allenwood Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|612000
|Autumn Ridge
|1785 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|336137
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3093 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|468289
|Burberry Glen
|780 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|3900
|Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|20800
|Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|265000
|Maplelawn
|2727 Banks Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|591500
|Redwing Farms
|608 Adelynn Ct S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|181500
|7340 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1300000
|The Governors Club
|159 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|415000
|Fieldstone Farms
|117 Ponder Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|471262
|Wades Grove
|2037 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|425000
|Sweetbriar Springs
|7105 Sweetbriar Cir
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|415000
|Cross Pointe
|9008 Pointe Cross Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|464900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|1019 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|132436
|Stephens Valley
|947 Douphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|482900
|Gateway Village
|2316 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|143845
|Stephens Valley
|943 Douphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|470872
|Brixworth
|1109 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|418000
|Morningside
|9021 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|843100
|Cool Springs East
|311 Haddon Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|695000
|Benington
|1524 Pumpkin Ridge Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|535125
|Falls Grove
|7184 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|357045
|Stream Valley
|1097 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|219700
|Woodside Townhomes
|2035 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|554135
|Riverbluff
|2032 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|630000
|Breezeway
|418 Victorian Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|745000
|Henley
|616 Band Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|410000
|Lockwood Glen
|Dewar Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|545000
|Tap Root Hills
|3013 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|595000
|Echelon
|1004 Echelon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|794413
|Brooksbank Estates
|719 Lawler Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|476601
|Otter Creek Springs
|7190 Winfrey Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|645735
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|3008 Portland Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1449900
|Magnolia Vale
|9612 Mitchell Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1051105
|Westhaven
|1962 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1325000
|The Bonbrook
|1097 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|184000
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #N-8
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|540524
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2745 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|325000
|Port Royal Estates
|1058 Achiever Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|132436
|Stephens Valley
|939 Douphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|275000
|Andover
|688 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|536703
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7529 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|314396
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3097 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|589990
|Enclave @ Dove Lake
|7747 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|424900
|Riverview Park
|818 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|589616
|Bushnell Farm
|2089 Bushnell Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|555000
|Caldwell
|324 Springhouse Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|546500
|6617 Bethesda-Arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|425000
|Brentwood Hills
|1104 Brentwood Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|562500
|Raintree Forest
|1587 Fawn Creek Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|432300
|Multi
|Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|505000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|3026 Grunion Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|374500
|Simmons Ridge
|6024 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|473450
|Mooreland Estates
|1611 Tartan Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|324900
|Witt Hill
|1710 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|185900
|Gables @ Wakefield
|201 Dakota Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|545000
|Cornerstone
|201 Cornerstone Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|365000
|Rizer Point
|3002 Nine Bark Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|326300
|Simmons Ridge
|506 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|660000
|Fountainhead
|5137 Walnut Park Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|964762
|Taramore
|1860 Longmoore Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|647900
|Autumn Ridge
|5007 Brill Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|499990
|Burberry Glen
|149 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|665000
|Douglass Glen
|2529 St James Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|666659
|Tap Root Hills
|1019 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|748340
|Stephens Valley
|135 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|1700000
|Grove
|8238 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|630000
|Heath Pl @ Franklin
|1204 Carnton Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|426500
|Bent Creek
|4824 Powder Spring Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|805000
|The Governors Club
|6 Torrey Pines Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|2300000
|9520 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|175000
|Hardeman Springs
|5816 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|478000
|Silver Stream Farm
|2234 Dominick Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|460000
|Falls Grove
|6788 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|1000000
|Morgan Farms
|1819 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|4570002
|Otter Creek Springs
|7410 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|169900
|Westhaven
|906 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|443500
|9580 Mullens Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|663000
|Westhaven
|117 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|309900
|Magnolia Place
|517 Alexander Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|258860
|Grove
|9104 Joiner Creek Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|517000
|Fieldstone Farms
|2330 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|635400
|Ivy Glen
|508 Montridge Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|385000
|Riverview Park
|105 Kings Gate Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|535000
|Hillsboro Acres
|1017 Walton Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1173048
|(013---069.01 & 069.03) Hillsboro Rd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|417500
|Campbell Station
|1933 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|340000
|Cherry Grove Add
|2007 Bairnsdale Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|700000
|Westhaven
|4085 Camberley St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|214539
|Stephens Valley
|353 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|132436
|Stephens Valley
|951 Douphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|312790
|Cumberland Estates
|1055 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|369900
|Petra Commons
|244 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|326799
|Simmons Ridge
|512 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|533750
|Arrington Retreat
|141 Sedona Woods Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|850000
|Temple Hills
|516 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069