property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for June 29 through July 2, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
593702Mcdaniel Estates7526 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
626945Scales Farmstead1218 Bradshaw LnNolensvilleTN37135
232000Hallview Meadows7310 Cox PkFairviewTN37062
1213385Traditions1910 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
856500Bridgemore Village3576 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
474900Forrest Crossing431 Forrest Park CirFranklinTN37064
355000Highland Gardens316 Bel Aire DrFranklinTN37064
299900Sec1405 Carmack LnSpring HillTN37174
1200000Alexander Randy4289 Peyt-Trinity RdFranklinTN37064
297000Leverette Meadows7859 Horn Tavern RdFairviewTN37062
845000Albany Pointe2262 Scott DrFranklinTN37067
425000Wades Grove4006 Larabee CtSpring HillTN37174
454000Mckays Mill1519 Towne Park LnFranklinTN37067
604990Tollgate Village3200 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
622650Carriage Hills1741 Surrey DrBrentwoodTN37027
790000Belle Chase Farms2708 Deer Haven CtFranklinTN37067
800000Forest Of Brentwood701 Forest Park DrBrentwoodTN37027
446800Westhaven(077G I 19,30) Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
330460Stream Valley1103 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
67000Copper Ridge3057 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
247500Heron Hill5100 Heron Hill LnThompsons StationTN37179
369000Highland Gardens316 Bel Aire DrFranklinTN37064
269900Highlands @ Campbell1061 Misty Morn CirSpring HillTN37174
249900Hardison Hills1101 Downs Blvd #270FranklinTN37064
275600Leverette Meadows7402 Libby LnFairviewTN37062
809498Brooksbank Estates723 Lawler LnNolensvilleTN37135
135500Mcdaniel Estates7513 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
572037Bridgemore Village3201 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
1440918Lookaway Farms6324 Turkey Foot CtFranklinTN37067
585000Cheswicke Farm808 Gadsden PlFranklinTN37067
600000Indian Point9217 Shawnee TrlBrentwoodTN37027
5480005814 Garrison RdFranklinTN37064
630000Hurstbourne Park200 Terri Park WayFranklinTN37067
499900Fields Of Canterbury2234 Chaucer Park LnThompsons StationTN37179
2066308502 Wilson PkBrentwoodTN37027
599000Catalina2301 Redondo CtNolensvilleTN37135
555465Bent Creek200 Everett CtNolensvilleTN37135
572500Highlands @ Ladd Park135 Wise RdFranklinTN37064
236200Chapmans Retreat3021 Carpenter PassSpring HillTN37174
230000Spring Hill2271 Jo Ann DrSpring HillTN37174
300000Aston Woods2637 Hansford DrThompsons StationTN37179
480000Creekstone Commons418 Valley View DrFranklinTN37064
2200000Mockingbird Hill5005 Mountview PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
899900Kings Crossing7034 Wikle Rd WBrentwoodTN37027
300000Aston Woods2752 Aston Woods LnThompsons StationTN37179
470000Vandalia Cottages102 Cottage LnFranklinTN37064
409000Commons @ Gateway278 Gateway CtFranklinTN37069
642117Mcdaniel Estates7407 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
425506Sweetbriar Springs7133 Sweetbriar CirFairviewTN37062
535000Arrington Retreat128 Sedona Woods TrlNolensvilleTN37135
315000Aston Woods2804 Aston Woods CtThompsons StationTN37179
7750008214 Horton HwyCollege GroveTN37046
345000Crowne Pointe2728 Nottingham CtThompsons StationTN37179
258631Witherspoon9264 Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
169900Westhaven900 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
205900Westhaven855 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
289800Westhaven948 (2132 & 2133) Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
721483Falls Grove6801 Flower Hill DrCollege GroveTN37046
1294900Traditions1905 Parade DrBrentwoodTN37027
592497Summerlyn3174 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
258631Witherspoon9219 Lehigh DrFranklinTN37067
879000Dallas Downs408 Melba CirFranklinTN37064
469500Fields Of Canterbury2274 Chaucer Park LnThompsons StationTN37179
617500Cool Springs East305 Tinnan AveFranklinTN37067
558660Burberry Glen756 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
435000Fieldstone Farms148 Watermill TrFranklinTN37069
489900Creekstone Commons309 Valley View DrFranklinTN37064
350000Concord Country1115 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwoodTN37027
310000Berry Farms Towns Center Condo6151 Rural Plains Cir 201FranklinTN37064
190000Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #G-7FranklinTN37064
835000Chenoweth9473 Ashford PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
509750Oakwood2204 Jefferson CtFranklinTN37064
487040Stream Valley3001 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
475000Brixworth710 Rain Meadow CtSpring HillTN37174
785000Scales Farmstead1024 Lawson LnNolensvilleTN37135
1325000Sparkman Mary Earline3110 Southall RdFranklinTN37064
649900Allenwood3055 Allenwood DrThompsons StationTN37179
612000Autumn Ridge1785 Witt Way DrSpring HillTN37174
336137Fields Of Canterbury3093 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
468289Burberry Glen780 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
3900Critz LnThompsons StationTN37179
20800Critz LnThompsons StationTN37179
265000Maplelawn2727 Banks CtThompsons StationTN37179
591500Redwing Farms608 Adelynn Ct SFranklinTN37064
1815007340 Taylor RdFairviewTN37062
1300000The Governors Club159 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
415000Fieldstone Farms117 Ponder DrFranklinTN37069
471262Wades Grove2037 Lequire LnSpring HillTN37174
425000Sweetbriar Springs7105 Sweetbriar CirFairviewTN37062
415000Cross Pointe9008 Pointe Cross LnBrentwoodTN37027
464900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge1019 Alpaca DrSpring HillTN37174
132436Stephens Valley947 Douphine StNashvilleTN37221
482900Gateway Village2316 Clare Park DrFranklinTN37069
143845Stephens Valley943 Douphine StNashvilleTN37221
470872Brixworth1109 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
418000Morningside9021 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
843100Cool Springs East311 Haddon CtFranklinTN37067
695000Benington1524 Pumpkin Ridge CtNolensvilleTN37135
535125Falls Grove7184 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
357045Stream Valley1097 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
219700Woodside Townhomes2035 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
554135Riverbluff2032 Cabell DrFranklinTN37064
630000Breezeway418 Victorian Park CirFranklinTN37067
745000Henley616 Band DrFranklinTN37064
410000Lockwood GlenDewar DrFranklinTN37064
545000Tap Root Hills3013 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
595000Echelon1004 Echelon DrFranklinTN37064
794413Brooksbank Estates719 Lawler LnNolensvilleTN37135
476601Otter Creek Springs7190 Winfrey DrFairviewTN37062
645735Highlands @ Ladd Park3008 Portland CtFranklinTN37064
1449900Magnolia Vale9612 Mitchell PlBrentwoodTN37027
1051105Westhaven1962 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
1325000The Bonbrook1097 Sunset RdBrentwoodTN37027
184000Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #N-8FranklinTN37064
540524Fields Of Canterbury2745 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
325000Port Royal Estates1058 Achiever CirSpring HillTN37174
132436Stephens Valley939 Douphine StNashvilleTN37221
275000Andover688 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
536703Mcdaniel Estates7529 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
314396Fields Of Canterbury3097 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
589990Enclave @ Dove Lake7747 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
424900Riverview Park818 Countrywood DrFranklinTN37064
589616Bushnell Farm2089 Bushnell Farm DrFranklinTN37064
555000Caldwell324 Springhouse CirFranklinTN37067
5465006617 Bethesda-Arno RdThompsons StationTN37179
425000Brentwood Hills1104 Brentwood LnBrentwoodTN37027
562500Raintree Forest1587 Fawn Creek CtBrentwoodTN37027
432300MultiCritz LnThompsons StationTN37179
505000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge3026 Grunion LnSpring HillTN37174
374500Simmons Ridge6024 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
473450Mooreland Estates1611 Tartan CtBrentwoodTN37027
324900Witt Hill1710 Witt Way DrSpring HillTN37174
185900Gables @ Wakefield201 Dakota DrSpring HillTN37174
545000Cornerstone201 Cornerstone LnFranklinTN37064
365000Rizer Point3002 Nine Bark LnFranklinTN37069
326300Simmons Ridge506 Black Tea WayFranklinTN37064
660000Fountainhead5137 Walnut Park DrBrentwoodTN37027
964762Taramore1860 Longmoore LnBrentwoodTN37027
647900Autumn Ridge5007 Brill LnSpring HillTN37174
499990Burberry Glen149 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensvilleTN37135
665000Douglass Glen2529 St James DrFranklinTN37064
666659Tap Root Hills1019 Dovecrest WayFranklinTN37067
748340Stephens Valley135 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
1700000Grove8238 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
630000Heath Pl @ Franklin1204 Carnton LnFranklinTN37064
426500Bent Creek4824 Powder Spring RdNolensvilleTN37135
805000The Governors Club6 Torrey Pines WayBrentwoodTN37027
23000009520 Split Log RdBrentwoodTN37027
175000Hardeman Springs5816 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
478000Silver Stream Farm2234 Dominick DrNolensvilleTN37135
460000Falls Grove6788 Pleasant Gate LnCollege GroveTN37046
1000000Morgan Farms1819 Barnstaple LnBrentwoodTN37027
4570002Otter Creek Springs7410 Swindon BlvdFairviewTN37062
169900Westhaven906 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
4435009580 Mullens RdArringtonTN37014
663000Westhaven117 Addison AveFranklinTN37064
309900Magnolia Place517 Alexander DrFranklinTN37064
258860Grove9104 Joiner Creek CtCollege GroveTN37046
517000Fieldstone Farms2330 Wimbledon CirFranklinTN37069
635400Ivy Glen508 Montridge CtFranklinTN37067
385000Riverview Park105 Kings Gate LnFranklinTN37064
535000Hillsboro Acres1017 Walton RdFranklinTN37069
1173048(013---069.01 & 069.03) Hillsboro RdNashvilleTN37221
417500Campbell Station1933 Portview DrSpring HillTN37174
340000Cherry Grove Add2007 Bairnsdale DrThompsons StationTN37179
700000Westhaven4085 Camberley StFranklinTN37064
214539Stephens Valley353 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
132436Stephens Valley951 Douphine StNashvilleTN37221
312790Cumberland Estates1055 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
369900Petra Commons244 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
326799Simmons Ridge512 Black Tea WayFranklinTN37064
533750Arrington Retreat141 Sedona Woods TrlNolensvilleTN37135
850000Temple Hills516 Sandcastle RdFranklinTN37069


