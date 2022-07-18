Williamson County Property Transfers June 27

See where houses sold for June 27 through July 1, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,000,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b 2521 Upper Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $365,000.00 Ricks Ryan Caney Fork Rd Fairview 37062 $699,900.00 Tomlin Marion Dan 4463 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $507,600.00 Keegans Glen 316 Cherry Dr Franklin 37064 $816,235.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7260 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $884,674.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7240 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $1,445,773.00 Westhaven Sec59 701 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,598,000.00 River Landing Sec 6 229 Gillette Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Lockwood Glen Sec 3 2099 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $958,030.00 Annecy Ph2a 2080 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $1,630,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 633 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville 37221 $850,000.00 Cottonwood Est 215 Heather Dr Franklin 37069 $1,100,000.00 Breckenridge So Sec 4 305 Breckenridge Rd Franklin 37067 $1,265,000.00 Harpeth Meadows 135 Lancaster Dr Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Aberleigh 5117 Aberleigh Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Burkitt Place Ph2f 8317 Parkfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $700,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 2417 Manderly Trl Franklin 37069 $585,000.00 Morningside Sec 5 7003 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $150,000.00 2794 Sanford Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,625,000.00 Highgate Sec 1 106 Engle Ct Franklin 37069 $4,000,000.00 Troubadour Sec7 8029 Backwoods Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $1,185,090.00 Daventry Sec1 3238 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $968,100.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3049 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $335,000.00 Fernvale Heights Ph 2 7528 Christopher St Fairview 37062 $1,550,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec6a 3514 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $417,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3305 Franklin 37064 $535,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 2 708 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $2,800,000.00 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37067 $2,525,000.00 11 South 113 Bizerte Ct Franklin 37064 $650,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 11 605 Sherbourne Green Franklin 37069 $869,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Z 112 Wheaton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $1,899,680.00 Parkside @ Brenthaven 8244 Ambrose Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 Sunset Manor W Main St Franklin 37064 $2,350,000.00 11 South 107 Bizerte Ct Franklin 37064 $414,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3303 Franklin 37064 $609,500.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y 9015 Tarrington Ln Franklin 37069 $369,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3205 Franklin 37064 $270,000.00 Rolling Meadows 208 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $275,000.00 Rolling Meadows 208 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $801,000.00 Grassland Est Sec 1 206 Harpeth Hills Dr Franklin 37069 $1,035,000.00 Cross Creek Sec 4 412 Cross Creek Ct Franklin 37067 $380,000.00 Hill Est 304 Ash Dr Franklin 37064 $1,125,000.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $869,900.00 Concord Green Sec 1 1203 Warner Ct Brentwood 37027 $925,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec17 2205 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $878,205.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7241 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $818,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 1 415 Fontaine Dr Franklin 37064 $1,950,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 3b 4310 Kings Camp Ct Arrington 37014 $569,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 5 607 Quarterhorse Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,000,000.00 Traditions Sec1 9010 Carnival Dr Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Amelia Park Sec4 1320 Fairbanks St Franklin 37067 $1,600,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 13 9470 Dalton Ct Brentwood 37027 $899,900.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park 345 Truman Rd W Franklin 37064 $899,900.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park 345 Truman Rd W Franklin 37064 $967,280.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 943 Dauphine St Nashville 37221 $1,589,000.00 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 9118 Holstein Dr Nolensville 37135 $870,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 7 1350 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,150,000.00 Douglass Glen Sec 3 2529 St James Dr Franklin 37064 $718,063.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7284 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,070,000.00 6617 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $490,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d 3109 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,550,000.00 Waterford 6415 Waterford Dr Brentwood 37027 $977,500.00 Carriage Hills Sec 1 1727 Carriage Ct Brentwood 37027 $875,000.00 Cheswicke Farm Sec 5 511 Kilburn Ct Franklin 37067 $670,000.00 Stream Valley Sec 03 609 Streamside Ln Franklin 37067 $825,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7 7029 Salmon Run Spring Hill 37174 $410,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 2 1272 Baker Creek Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,400,000.00 River Oaks Sec 2 6224 Milbrook Rd Brentwood 37027 $584,900.00 1947 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 2055 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $495,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a 1460 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a 528 Sandpiper Cir Nashville 37221 $385,000.00 Tollgate Village Condos 2000 Newark Ln F-200 Thompsons Station 37179 $700,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 9 104 Heatherset Close Franklin 37069 $1,129,415.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5553 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $1,460,000.00 Westhaven Sec 22 1331 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $2,190,000.00 Chase Creek 8000 East Chase Ct Nashville 37221 $1,175,000.00 Avalon Sec 4 118 Delta Blvd Franklin 37067 $225,000.00 Orleans Est Condos 1506 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $884,900.00 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 957 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $805,400.00 Annecy Ph1 4053 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,280,000.00 Traditions Sec3 1915 Parade Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,550,000.00 6561 Eudailey-covington Rd College Grove 37046 $1,187,180.00 Daventry Sec1 3234 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $761,900.00 1732 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $698,000.00 Maplewood Sec 2 629 Sugartree Ln Franklin 37064 $1,535,018.00 Sunset Park 1805 Sunset Park Ct Nolensville 37135 $2,228,743.00 Hawthorne Trace 5016 Green Herron Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $570,210.00 Twin Oaks 1572 Birchwood Cir Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Brookfield Sec 2-a 2306 Cecil Ct Brentwood 37027 $875,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 7 1362 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $650,000.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 4 2221 Jo Ann Dr Spring Hill 37174 $830,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 20 1124 Waverly Place Franklin 37067 $920,345.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2108 Burgin Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $611,900.00 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 516 Cobert Ln Franklin 37064 $940,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35 1014 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $479,000.00 Station South 4714 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $1,500,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 27 318 Canton Stone Dr Franklin 37067 $1,125,000.00 Catalina Ph1 2301 Redondo Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,700,000.00 1885 Evergreen Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,000,000.00 Crockett Cove Ph 3 1507 Pear Tree Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000.00 Westhaven Sec 41 9166 Keats St Franklin 37064 $925,000.00 Pine Creek Sec1 3017 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $249,900.00 Meadows At Fairview Ph 2 7350 Planters Rd Fairview 37062 $1,100,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec16 140 Truman Rd W Franklin 37064 $2,450,000.00 Dunwoody Commons Sec 1 311 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin 37069 $6,187,500.00 Westgate Commons 1624 Westgate Cir Brentwood 37027 $296,000.00 Williamsburg Com Unit 2 1129 W Main St #2 Franklin 37064 $560,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 1 1990 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $515,138.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1545 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $610,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 3127 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $2,425,000.00 Russell Ridge 5194 Russell Rd Franklin 37064 $2,750,000.00 Harlan 9229 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 James 109 James Ave Franklin 37064 $424,511.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1233 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $750,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 2 505 Promenade Ct Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1a 2525 Westerham Way Thompsons Station 37179 $1,491,000.00 Chestnut Bend Sec 4 505 Stefan Ct Franklin 37064 $1,683,059.00 Allens Green 1750 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,356,008.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5566 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $790,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 9 525 Antebellum Ct Franklin 37064 $826,994.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7269 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $590,000.00 Wades Grove Sec3b 4002 Garrin Ct Spring Hill 37174 $735,283.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7297 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $925,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 10 265 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $900,000.00 Highland Gardens 200 Carolyn Ave Franklin 37064 $515,000.00 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 404 Heroit Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,700,000.00 6382 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $685,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 110 Buttercup Cv Franklin 37064 $781,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 4 3156 Vera Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $4,750,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7036 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $1,500,000.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7041 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,774,000.00 Country Club Est 505 Mansion Dr Brentwood 37027 $357,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 514 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $849,990.00 Annecy Ph1 2191 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $461,640.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 304 Thompsons Station 37179 $335,097.00 Stephens Valley Sec10 664 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville 37221 $751,230.00 Lochridge Sec4 5033 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $3,334,132.00 Farmstead 4704 Farmstead Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,317,500.00 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a 240 Meriwether Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,095,035.00 Littlebury Sec1 3012 Littlebury Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $650,000.00 Hillsboro Acres 1136 Howell Dr Franklin 37069 $3,600,000.00 Mulford Andrea 4054 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $2,040,000.00 River Landing Sec 10 1300 Andrews Ct Franklin 37069 $655,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 4 100 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $549,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 9 2029 Trenton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $401,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3304 Franklin 37064 $2,171,983.00 Heights 1004 Heights Blvd Brentwood 37027 $700,000.00 Concord Country Est Sec 1 1207 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 14 807 Vivians Way Brentwood 37027 $1,685,951.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 327 Hughes Ln Franklin 37064 $2,649,054.00 Grove Sec11 8139 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $6,500,000.00 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7561 Whiskey Rd College Grove 37046 $695,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec H-1 4006 Linden Ct Franklin 37069 $922,500.00 Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 213 Terri Park Way Franklin 37067 $800,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2 1031 Fitzroy Cir Spring Hill 37174 $500,000.00 Stream Valley Sec17 1103 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,030,000.00 Polk Place Sec 8 202 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $369,900.00 Rosewood Est 7188 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $291,680.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6080 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $655,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 1217 Moher Blvd Franklin 37069 $765,000.00 Warren Lloyd Duff Prop 6779 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000.00 Arbor Lakes Sec 2 2725 Learcrest Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $699,000.00 Stream Valley Sec14 6043 Huntmere Ave Franklin 37064 $2,648,469.00 Bluff Rd Brentwood 37027 $849,900.00 Mckays Mill Sec 20 1508 Braden Cir Franklin 37067 $1,550,000.00 Derby Glen Close 207 Derby Glen Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,085,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 13 1749 Ethan Ln Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 2 108 Grandview Manor Dr Franklin 37064 $1,264,483.00 Westhaven Sec59 6052 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 5-a 9451 Silverdale Ct Brentwood 37027 $950,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 9066 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin 37064 $635,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 245 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $815,000.00 Belshire Ph3 3056 Everleigh Place Spring Hill 37174 $455,000.00 Alexander Est 4010 A Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $8,000,000.00 2970 Del Rio Pk Franklin 37069 $1,823,044.00 Allens Green 1739 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,030,000.00 Westhaven Sec 41 9159 Keats St Franklin 37064 $615,000.00 2278 Rocky Springs Rd Nolensville 37135 $799,900.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec1 7404 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $775,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec F-2 3011 Burlington Pass Franklin 37069 $856,440.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3052 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $665,900.00 Avalon Sec 4 141 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $380,000.00 West Meade Sec 3 1315 Robin Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $674,900.00 Meadowgreen Acres 234 Stable Rd Franklin 37069 $725,820.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7285 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $450,000.00 Tollgate Sec20 2201 Portsmouth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,805,135.00 Parkside @ Brenthaven 8255 Rexford Ct Brentwood 37027 $990,000.00 Abington Ridge Sec 1 5072 Abington Ridge Ln Franklin 37067 $670,571.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4004 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $725,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 540 Marigold Dr Franklin 37064 $790,033.00 Riverbluff Sec3 1027 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $799,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1702 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $395,000.00 Petra Commons 261 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174