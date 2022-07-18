Williamson County Property Transfers June 27

See where houses sold for June 27 through July 1, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,000,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b2521 Upper Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$365,000.00Ricks RyanCaney Fork RdFairview37062
$699,900.00Tomlin Marion Dan4463 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$507,600.00Keegans Glen316 Cherry DrFranklin37064
$816,235.00Arrington Ridge Sec27260 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$884,674.00Arrington Ridge Sec27240 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$1,445,773.00Westhaven Sec59701 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,598,000.00River Landing Sec 6229 Gillette DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Lockwood Glen Sec 32099 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$958,030.00Annecy Ph2a2080 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$1,630,000.00Stephens Valley Sec6633 Jackson Falls DrNashville37221
$850,000.00Cottonwood Est215 Heather DrFranklin37069
$1,100,000.00Breckenridge So Sec 4305 Breckenridge RdFranklin37067
$1,265,000.00Harpeth Meadows135 Lancaster DrFranklin37064
$850,000.00Aberleigh5117 Aberleigh Pvt LnFranklin37064
$775,000.00Burkitt Place Ph2f8317 Parkfield DrNolensville37135
$700,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-42417 Manderly TrlFranklin37069
$585,000.00Morningside Sec 57003 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$150,000.002794 Sanford RdNolensville37135
$1,625,000.00Highgate Sec 1106 Engle CtFranklin37069
$4,000,000.00Troubadour Sec78029 Backwoods Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$1,185,090.00Daventry Sec13238 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$968,100.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3049 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$335,000.00Fernvale Heights Ph 27528 Christopher StFairview37062
$1,550,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec6a3514 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$417,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3305Franklin37064
$535,000.00Riverview Park Sec 2708 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$2,800,000.00Lewisburg PkFranklin37067
$2,525,000.0011 South113 Bizerte CtFranklin37064
$650,000.00Temple Hills Sec 11605 Sherbourne GreenFranklin37069
$869,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Z112 Wheaton Hall LnFranklin37069
$1,899,680.00Parkside @ Brenthaven8244 Ambrose CtBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00Sunset ManorW Main StFranklin37064
$2,350,000.0011 South107 Bizerte CtFranklin37064
$414,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3303Franklin37064
$609,500.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Y9015 Tarrington LnFranklin37069
$369,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3205Franklin37064
$270,000.00Rolling Meadows208 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$275,000.00Rolling Meadows208 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$801,000.00Grassland Est Sec 1206 Harpeth Hills DrFranklin37069
$1,035,000.00Cross Creek Sec 4412 Cross Creek CtFranklin37067
$380,000.00Hill Est304 Ash DrFranklin37064
$1,125,000.00Otter Creek Springs Ph2Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$869,900.00Concord Green Sec 11203 Warner CtBrentwood37027
$925,000.00Tollgate Village Sec172205 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$878,205.00Arrington Ridge Sec27241 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$818,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 1415 Fontaine DrFranklin37064
$1,950,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 3b4310 Kings Camp CtArrington37014
$569,000.00Stonebrook Sec 5607 Quarterhorse LnNolensville37135
$2,000,000.00Traditions Sec19010 Carnival DrBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Amelia Park Sec41320 Fairbanks StFranklin37067
$1,600,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 139470 Dalton CtBrentwood37027
$899,900.00Highlands @ Ladd Park345 Truman Rd WFranklin37064
$899,900.00Highlands @ Ladd Park345 Truman Rd WFranklin37064
$967,280.00Stephens Valley Sec6943 Dauphine StNashville37221
$1,589,000.00Farms @ Clovercroft Sec29118 Holstein DrNolensville37135
$870,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 71350 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$1,150,000.00Douglass Glen Sec 32529 St James DrFranklin37064
$718,063.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47284 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,070,000.006617 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$490,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d3109 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,550,000.00Waterford6415 Waterford DrBrentwood37027
$977,500.00Carriage Hills Sec 11727 Carriage CtBrentwood37027
$875,000.00Cheswicke Farm Sec 5511 Kilburn CtFranklin37067
$670,000.00Stream Valley Sec 03609 Streamside LnFranklin37067
$825,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph77029 Salmon RunSpring Hill37174
$410,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21272 Baker Creek DrSpring Hill37174
$1,400,000.00River Oaks Sec 26224 Milbrook RdBrentwood37027
$584,900.001947 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$1,500,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec342055 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$495,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1460 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$1,400,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a528 Sandpiper CirNashville37221
$385,000.00Tollgate Village Condos2000 Newark Ln F-200Thompsons Station37179
$700,000.00Temple Hills Sec 9104 Heatherset CloseFranklin37069
$1,129,415.00Hardeman Springs Sec35553 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$1,460,000.00Westhaven Sec 221331 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$2,190,000.00Chase Creek8000 East Chase CtNashville37221
$1,175,000.00Avalon Sec 4118 Delta BlvdFranklin37067
$225,000.00Orleans Est Condos1506 Granville RdFranklin37064
$884,900.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3957 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$805,400.00Annecy Ph14053 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$2,280,000.00Traditions Sec31915 Parade DrBrentwood37027
$4,550,000.006561 Eudailey-covington RdCollege Grove37046
$1,187,180.00Daventry Sec13234 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$761,900.001732 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$698,000.00Maplewood Sec 2629 Sugartree LnFranklin37064
$1,535,018.00Sunset Park1805 Sunset Park CtNolensville37135
$2,228,743.00Hawthorne Trace5016 Green Herron Pvt LnFranklin37064
$570,210.00Twin Oaks1572 Birchwood CirFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Brookfield Sec 2-a2306 Cecil CtBrentwood37027
$875,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 71362 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$650,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 42221 Jo Ann DrSpring Hill37174
$830,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 201124 Waverly PlaceFranklin37067
$920,345.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12108 Burgin DrThompsons Station37179
$611,900.00Lockwood Glen Sec 1516 Cobert LnFranklin37064
$940,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec351014 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$479,000.00Station South4714 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$1,500,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 27318 Canton Stone DrFranklin37067
$1,125,000.00Catalina Ph12301 Redondo CtNolensville37135
$1,700,000.001885 Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179
$1,000,000.00Crockett Cove Ph 31507 Pear Tree CirBrentwood37027
$1,350,000.00Westhaven Sec 419166 Keats StFranklin37064
$925,000.00Pine Creek Sec13017 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$249,900.00Meadows At Fairview Ph 27350 Planters RdFairview37062
$1,100,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec16140 Truman Rd WFranklin37064
$2,450,000.00Dunwoody Commons Sec 1311 Spencer Creek RdFranklin37069
$6,187,500.00Westgate Commons1624 Westgate CirBrentwood37027
$296,000.00Williamsburg Com Unit 21129 W Main St #2Franklin37064
$560,000.00Ridgeport Sec 11990 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$515,138.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171545 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$610,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 23127 Langley DrFranklin37064
$2,425,000.00Russell Ridge5194 Russell RdFranklin37064
$2,750,000.00Harlan9229 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$600,000.00James109 James AveFranklin37064
$424,511.00Stephens Valley Sec71233 Luckett RdNashville37221
$750,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 2505 Promenade CtFranklin37064
$750,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec1a2525 Westerham WayThompsons Station37179
$1,491,000.00Chestnut Bend Sec 4505 Stefan CtFranklin37064
$1,683,059.00Allens Green1750 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,356,008.00Hardeman Springs Sec35566 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$790,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 9525 Antebellum CtFranklin37064
$826,994.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47269 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$590,000.00Wades Grove Sec3b4002 Garrin CtSpring Hill37174
$735,283.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47297 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$925,000.00Temple Hills Sec 10265 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$900,000.00Highland Gardens200 Carolyn AveFranklin37064
$515,000.00Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2404 Heroit DrSpring Hill37174
$1,700,000.006382 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$685,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A110 Buttercup CvFranklin37064
$781,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 43156 Vera Valley RdFranklin37064
$4,750,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27036 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$1,500,000.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17041 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$1,774,000.00Country Club Est505 Mansion DrBrentwood37027
$357,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1514 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$849,990.00Annecy Ph12191 Broadway StNolensville37135
$461,640.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 304Thompsons Station37179
$335,097.00Stephens Valley Sec10664 Jackson Falls DrNashville37221
$751,230.00Lochridge Sec45033 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$3,334,132.00Farmstead4704 Farmstead Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,317,500.00Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a240 Meriwether BlvdNashville37221
$1,095,035.00Littlebury Sec13012 Littlebury Park DrThompsons Station37179
$650,000.00Hillsboro Acres1136 Howell DrFranklin37069
$3,600,000.00Mulford Andrea4054 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$2,040,000.00River Landing Sec 101300 Andrews CtFranklin37069
$655,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 4100 Cavalry DrFranklin37064
$549,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 92029 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$401,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3304Franklin37064
$2,171,983.00Heights1004 Heights BlvdBrentwood37027
$700,000.00Concord Country Est Sec 11207 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00Chenoweth Sec 14807 Vivians WayBrentwood37027
$1,685,951.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec7327 Hughes LnFranklin37064
$2,649,054.00Grove Sec118139 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$6,500,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47561 Whiskey RdCollege Grove37046
$695,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-14006 Linden CtFranklin37069
$922,500.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 1213 Terri Park WayFranklin37067
$800,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph21031 Fitzroy CirSpring Hill37174
$500,000.00Stream Valley Sec171103 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,030,000.00Polk Place Sec 8202 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$369,900.00Rosewood Est7188 Chester RdFairview37062
$291,680.00Stephens Valley Sec76080 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$655,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 11217 Moher BlvdFranklin37069
$765,000.00Warren Lloyd Duff Prop6779 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$400,000.00Arbor Lakes Sec 22725 Learcrest CtThompsons Station37179
$699,000.00Stream Valley Sec146043 Huntmere AveFranklin37064
$2,648,469.00Bluff RdBrentwood37027
$849,900.00Mckays Mill Sec 201508 Braden CirFranklin37067
$1,550,000.00Derby Glen Close207 Derby Glen LnBrentwood37027
$1,085,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 131749 Ethan LnBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Riverview Park Sec 2108 Grandview Manor DrFranklin37064
$1,264,483.00Westhaven Sec596052 Camberley StFranklin37064
$1,050,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 5-a9451 Silverdale CtBrentwood37027
$950,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec79066 Berry Farms CrossingFranklin37064
$635,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A245 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$815,000.00Belshire Ph33056 Everleigh PlaceSpring Hill37174
$455,000.00Alexander Est4010 A Trinity RdFranklin37067
$8,000,000.002970 Del Rio PkFranklin37069
$1,823,044.00Allens Green1739 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,030,000.00Westhaven Sec 419159 Keats StFranklin37064
$615,000.002278 Rocky Springs RdNolensville37135
$799,900.00Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec17404 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$775,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec F-23011 Burlington PassFranklin37069
$856,440.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3052 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$665,900.00Avalon Sec 4141 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$380,000.00West Meade Sec 31315 Robin Hill RdFranklin37064
$674,900.00Meadowgreen Acres234 Stable RdFranklin37069
$725,820.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47285 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$450,000.00Tollgate Sec202201 Portsmouth DrThompsons Station37179
$1,805,135.00Parkside @ Brenthaven8255 Rexford CtBrentwood37027
$990,000.00Abington Ridge Sec 15072 Abington Ridge LnFranklin37067
$670,571.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144004 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$725,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1540 Marigold DrFranklin37064
$790,033.00Riverbluff Sec31027 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$799,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11702 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$395,000.00Petra Commons261 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174

