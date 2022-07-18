Williamson County Property Transfers June 27

See where houses sold for June 27 through July 1, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,000,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|2521 Upper Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$365,000.00
|Ricks Ryan
|Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$699,900.00
|Tomlin Marion Dan
|4463 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$507,600.00
|Keegans Glen
|316 Cherry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$816,235.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7260 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$884,674.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7240 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,445,773.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|701 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,598,000.00
|River Landing Sec 6
|229 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 3
|2099 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$958,030.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|2080 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,630,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|633 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$850,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|215 Heather Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,100,000.00
|Breckenridge So Sec 4
|305 Breckenridge Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,265,000.00
|Harpeth Meadows
|135 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Aberleigh
|5117 Aberleigh Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Burkitt Place Ph2f
|8317 Parkfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$700,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4
|2417 Manderly Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$585,000.00
|Morningside Sec 5
|7003 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$150,000.00
|2794 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,625,000.00
|Highgate Sec 1
|106 Engle Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,000,000.00
|Troubadour Sec7
|8029 Backwoods Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,185,090.00
|Daventry Sec1
|3238 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$968,100.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3049 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$335,000.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 2
|7528 Christopher St
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,550,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec6a
|3514 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$417,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3305
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 2
|708 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,800,000.00
|Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,525,000.00
|11 South
|113 Bizerte Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 11
|605 Sherbourne Green
|Franklin
|37069
|$869,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Z
|112 Wheaton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,899,680.00
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|8244 Ambrose Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Sunset Manor
|W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,350,000.00
|11 South
|107 Bizerte Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$414,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3303
|Franklin
|37064
|$609,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y
|9015 Tarrington Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$369,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3205
|Franklin
|37064
|$270,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|208 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$275,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|208 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$801,000.00
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|206 Harpeth Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,035,000.00
|Cross Creek Sec 4
|412 Cross Creek Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$380,000.00
|Hill Est
|304 Ash Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$869,900.00
|Concord Green Sec 1
|1203 Warner Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2205 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$878,205.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7241 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$818,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 1
|415 Fontaine Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 3b
|4310 Kings Camp Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$569,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 5
|607 Quarterhorse Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,000,000.00
|Traditions Sec1
|9010 Carnival Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec4
|1320 Fairbanks St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,600,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 13
|9470 Dalton Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$899,900.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|345 Truman Rd W
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,900.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|345 Truman Rd W
|Franklin
|37064
|$967,280.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|943 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,589,000.00
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2
|9118 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$870,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 7
|1350 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,150,000.00
|Douglass Glen Sec 3
|2529 St James Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$718,063.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7284 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,070,000.00
|6617 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$490,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12d
|3109 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,550,000.00
|Waterford
|6415 Waterford Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$977,500.00
|Carriage Hills Sec 1
|1727 Carriage Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000.00
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 5
|511 Kilburn Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$670,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 03
|609 Streamside Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$825,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7
|7029 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$410,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1272 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,400,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 2
|6224 Milbrook Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$584,900.00
|1947 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34
|2055 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$495,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1460 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a
|528 Sandpiper Cir
|Nashville
|37221
|$385,000.00
|Tollgate Village Condos
|2000 Newark Ln F-200
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 9
|104 Heatherset Close
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,129,415.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5553 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,460,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 22
|1331 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,190,000.00
|Chase Creek
|8000 East Chase Ct
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,175,000.00
|Avalon Sec 4
|118 Delta Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$225,000.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|1506 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$884,900.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|957 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$805,400.00
|Annecy Ph1
|4053 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,280,000.00
|Traditions Sec3
|1915 Parade Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,550,000.00
|6561 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,187,180.00
|Daventry Sec1
|3234 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$761,900.00
|1732 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$698,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 2
|629 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,535,018.00
|Sunset Park
|1805 Sunset Park Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,228,743.00
|Hawthorne Trace
|5016 Green Herron Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,210.00
|Twin Oaks
|1572 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 2-a
|2306 Cecil Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 7
|1362 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 4
|2221 Jo Ann Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$830,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 20
|1124 Waverly Place
|Franklin
|37067
|$920,345.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2108 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$611,900.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1
|516 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec35
|1014 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$479,000.00
|Station South
|4714 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,500,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 27
|318 Canton Stone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,125,000.00
|Catalina Ph1
|2301 Redondo Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,700,000.00
|1885 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,000,000.00
|Crockett Cove Ph 3
|1507 Pear Tree Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 41
|9166 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|3017 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$249,900.00
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 2
|7350 Planters Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,100,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec16
|140 Truman Rd W
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,450,000.00
|Dunwoody Commons Sec 1
|311 Spencer Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$6,187,500.00
|Westgate Commons
|1624 Westgate Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$296,000.00
|Williamsburg Com Unit 2
|1129 W Main St #2
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 1
|1990 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$515,138.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1545 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$610,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2
|3127 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,425,000.00
|Russell Ridge
|5194 Russell Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,750,000.00
|Harlan
|9229 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|James
|109 James Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$424,511.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1233 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$750,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 2
|505 Promenade Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1a
|2525 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,491,000.00
|Chestnut Bend Sec 4
|505 Stefan Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,683,059.00
|Allens Green
|1750 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,356,008.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5566 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$790,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 9
|525 Antebellum Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$826,994.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7269 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$590,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec3b
|4002 Garrin Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,283.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7297 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$925,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 10
|265 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$900,000.00
|Highland Gardens
|200 Carolyn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$515,000.00
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2
|404 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,700,000.00
|6382 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$685,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|110 Buttercup Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$781,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 4
|3156 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,750,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7036 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,500,000.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7041 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,774,000.00
|Country Club Est
|505 Mansion Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$357,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|514 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$849,990.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2191 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$461,640.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 304
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$335,097.00
|Stephens Valley Sec10
|664 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$751,230.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5033 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$3,334,132.00
|Farmstead
|4704 Farmstead Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,317,500.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|240 Meriwether Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,095,035.00
|Littlebury Sec1
|3012 Littlebury Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$650,000.00
|Hillsboro Acres
|1136 Howell Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,600,000.00
|Mulford Andrea
|4054 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,040,000.00
|River Landing Sec 10
|1300 Andrews Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$655,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 4
|100 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$549,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 9
|2029 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$401,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3304
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,171,983.00
|Heights
|1004 Heights Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000.00
|Concord Country Est Sec 1
|1207 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 14
|807 Vivians Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,685,951.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|327 Hughes Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,649,054.00
|Grove Sec11
|8139 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$6,500,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7561 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$695,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-1
|4006 Linden Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$922,500.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1
|213 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$800,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2
|1031 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|1103 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,030,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 8
|202 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$369,900.00
|Rosewood Est
|7188 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$291,680.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6080 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$655,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|1217 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$765,000.00
|Warren Lloyd Duff Prop
|6779 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000.00
|Arbor Lakes Sec 2
|2725 Learcrest Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$699,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec14
|6043 Huntmere Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,648,469.00
|Bluff Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$849,900.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 20
|1508 Braden Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,550,000.00
|Derby Glen Close
|207 Derby Glen Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,085,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 13
|1749 Ethan Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 2
|108 Grandview Manor Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,264,483.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6052 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-a
|9451 Silverdale Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|9066 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$635,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|245 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000.00
|Belshire Ph3
|3056 Everleigh Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$455,000.00
|Alexander Est
|4010 A Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$8,000,000.00
|2970 Del Rio Pk
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,823,044.00
|Allens Green
|1739 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,030,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 41
|9159 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000.00
|2278 Rocky Springs Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$799,900.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph1 Sec1
|7404 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$775,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec F-2
|3011 Burlington Pass
|Franklin
|37069
|$856,440.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3052 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$665,900.00
|Avalon Sec 4
|141 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$380,000.00
|West Meade Sec 3
|1315 Robin Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$674,900.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|234 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$725,820.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7285 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$450,000.00
|Tollgate Sec20
|2201 Portsmouth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,805,135.00
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|8255 Rexford Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$990,000.00
|Abington Ridge Sec 1
|5072 Abington Ridge Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$670,571.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4004 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|540 Marigold Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,033.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1027 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1702 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$395,000.00
|Petra Commons
|261 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174