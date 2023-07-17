Williamson County Property Transfers June 26

See where houses and property sold for June 26-30, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $295,000.00 Newport Valley Sec 1 1024 Mckenna Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $752,500.00 Richvale Ph1 7235 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $1,200,000.00 Carters M B 2nd Addition 1303 Adams St Franklin 37064 $1,375,000.00 Westhaven Sec 40 8030 Keats St Franklin 37064 $337,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 2 1021 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $1,650,923.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 400 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $805,195.00 Waters Edge Sec6 1119 Crisp Spring Dr Franklin 37064 $1,140,000.00 Haley Industrial Park Ph4 7409 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,035,000.00 Laurel Hill 1506 Jaybee Ct Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 2 1605 S Timber Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000.00 Allenwood 3055 Allenwood Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $810,000.00 Cottonwood Est 704 Mockingbird Dr Franklin 37069 $302,757.00 Landings @ Preston Park 150 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $500,000.00 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff 12 Holland Park Ln Franklin 37069 $961,147.00 St Marlo Sec2 5640 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $987,000.00 Winterset Woods Sec 6 521 Fort Lee Ct Nolensville 37135 $790,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 742 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,850,000.00 Fountainhead Sec 4 5123 Woodland Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,725,000.00 Grove Sec 4 5041 Native Pony Trl College Grove 37046 $255,161.00 Stonebrook Sec 1 406 Ramblewood Ln Nolensville 37135 $645,000.00 St Marlo Sec4 5846 Branta Dr Franklin 37064 $182,000.00 3034 Mccanless Rd Nolensville 37135 $603,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 4 3257 Nolen Ln Franklin 37064 $1,800,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 6 5 Angel Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,175,000.00 Westhaven Sec52 919 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,175,000.00 Westhaven Sec52 919 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $2,150,000.00 Westhaven Section 27 442 Wild Elm St Franklin 37064 $1,875,000.00 Heathrow Hills 920 Calloway Dr Brentwood 37027 $915,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 5002 Perth Ct Spring Hill 37174 $756,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 1329 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,425,000.00 Beech Grove Farms 1045 Beech Grove Rd Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5 211 Watson View Dr Franklin 37067 $3,350,000.00 8137 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $325,000.00 Rosewood Est 7202 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $1,315,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7620 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $475,495.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 1036 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $650,000.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 2808 Kaye Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $2,325,000.00 Wark Donald And Amber 1917 Evergreen Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $263,000.00 Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 2271 Dewey Dr #f-4 Spring Hill 37174 $605,000.00 Cottonwood Est 128 Cottonwood Cir Franklin 37069 $1,050,000.00 Saratoga Hills Sec 1 9310 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $396,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 5 1604 Bryson Cv Thompson's Station 37179 $465,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 215 Derby Ln Franklin 37069 $430,000.00 Braxton Bend Ph 2 7108 Marshall Pl Fairview 37062 $595,000.00 Wades Grove Sec3b 4009 Garrin Ct Spring Hill 37174 $380,000.00 Carriage Park Condos 1287 Carriage Park Dr Franklin 37064 $609,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 14 3168 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $1,102,500.00 Echo 1715 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $925,000.00 Echo 1713 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $599,900.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 1014 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,981,450.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6045 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $815,000.00 267 Forest Trail Brentwood 37027 $2,500,000.00 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 8259 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $480,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 20 1469 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,669,800.00 Westhaven Sec60 1133 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,074,316.00 Westhaven Sec60 618 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $895,000.00 Westhaven Section 26 1342 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $4,300,000.00 Kinnard Springs Sec 2 3221 Baker Ln Franklin 37064 $764,900.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b 484 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $907,558.00 Annecy Ph3a 4025 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $540,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 4 1202 Countryside Rd Nolensville 37135 $820,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4 3268 Locust Hollow Nolensville 37135 $575,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 2 Sec 1 3119 Brimstead Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36 2010 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $1,135,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 608 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville 37221 $2,500,000.00 Roberts Prop 310 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $677,000.00 Echelon 947 Scouting Dr Franklin 37064 $768,290.00 Anderson 1990 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,188,000.00 Echo 1714 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Echo 1709 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $737,156.00 2668 Pantall Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $350,000.00 Rolling Meadows 206 Davidson Dr Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 2282 Chaucer Park Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $420,000.00 Station South 2840 Station South Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $550,000.00 Loebsack Gary 3737 N Chapel Rd Franklin 37067 $2,575,000.00 Loebsack Gary 3737 N Chapel Rd Franklin 37067 $1,487,500.00 Bridgemore Village Sec5b 3700 Ronstadt Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $474,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 1410 Carmack Ln Spring Hill 37174 $405,000.00 Wakefield Sec 2 1010 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $730,790.00 Waters Edge Sec6 1137 Crisp Spring Dr Franklin 37064 $305,000.00 3993 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $399,500.00 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 1101 Downs Blvd #91 Franklin 37064 $1,810,000.00 436 Boyd Mill Ave Franklin 37064 $3,915,000.00 Campbell Station Annex 2070 Wall St Spring Hill 37174 $925,000.00 Hatcher Farms 6646 Hatcher Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $730,000.00 Buckingham Park Sec 3 1324 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $729,500.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 534 Marigold Dr Franklin 37064 $1,080,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a 903 Grapevine Ln Nashville 37221 $2,200,000.00 River Oaks Sec 4 213 High Lea Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 1 131 Baltusrol Rd Franklin 37069 $320,000.00 Rolling Acres Sec 1 7711 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $538,750.00 Cameron Farms Sec 4-a 2908 Caymen Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $440,000.00 7379 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,350,000.00 Westhaven Sec 40 5049 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $2,653,760.00 Westhaven Sec56 543 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $1,125,000.00 West End Circle 607 West End Cir Franklin 37064 $884,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 9 606 Treelawn Pl Franklin 37064 $1,750,000.00 Mcgavock Farms Sec 3 600 Good Springs Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,076,523.00 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 1406 Plymouth Dr Brentwood 37027 $326,758.00 Grove Sec15 9229 Joiner Creek Rd Arrington 37014 $360,000.00 Shadow Green Sec2 6000 Shadow Green Dr 301 Franklin 37064 $415,000.00 Chapmans Crossing Ph 1 1008 Chapmans Crossing Spring Hill 37174 $834,975.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7447 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $406,407.00 Landings @ Preston Park 154 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $650,000.00 Benevento East Ph3 Sec2 1037 Maleventum Way Spring Hill 37174 $2,679,500.00 Grove Sec15 8892 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $499,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 7 1022 Watauga Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $408,118.00 Landings @ Preston Park 148 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $2,300,000.00 Arden Woods 525 Arden Wood Place Brentwood 37027 $294,284.00 Landings @ Preston Park 152 Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $515,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2701 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $820,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 820 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,135,000.00 Iroquois Est 313 Mosley Dr Brentwood 37027 $275,000.00 921 N Hwy 96 Fairview 37062 $424,990.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 6009 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $515,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2697 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $630,000.00 Pedrick Randall Gene 4439 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $608,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 14 1331 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $1,565,000.00 Southern Preserve Sec2 2126 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin 37064 $840,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 15 2021 Gweneth Dr Spring Hill 37174 $710,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b 2515 Tapestry St Thompson's Station 37179 $580,000.00 Anderson Karl F 7760 Caney Fork Rd Fairview 37062 $1,050,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 3192 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $345,000.00 Sharpes Run Sec 2 7416 Penngrove Ln Fairview 37062 $2,085,464.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5020 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,707,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c 3616 Ronstadt Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $725,000.00 Battlewood Est Sec 1 2124 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $535,000.00 Wakefield Sec 5 3041 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $511,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2705 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $800,000.00 Westhaven Sec 15 1001 Westhaven Blvd #210 Franklin 37064 $2,800,000.00 Harlan 9237 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $520,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 1142 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $1,435,000.00 Worthington Sec 2 1916 Springcroft Dr Franklin 37067 $625,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-b 3339 Redmon Hill Nolensville 37135 $1,975,000.00 Leeland 1120 Warrior Dr Franklin 37064 $625,000.00 Morningside Sec 5 7022 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37064 $1,499,900.00 Hardeman Springs Sec1 5507 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $1,400,000.00 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a 217 Meriwether Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,578,427.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3073 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Temple Ridge Est Sec 2 1228 Temple Ridge Dr Nashville 37221 $250,000.00 3175 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $1,082,624.00 St Marlo Sec2 5616 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $620,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec H-3 6001 Penbrook Dr Franklin 37069 $1,275,000.00 Moeller 4659 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $1,050,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b 3721 Covered Bridge Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $470,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 6 3015 Liverpool Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $9,000,000.00 370 Franklin Rd Franklin 37064 $460,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 1712 Stephenson Ln Spring Hill 37174 $940,000.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7204 Roland Ln Nolensville 37135 $740,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 9 1390 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,775,000.00 Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c 6678 Hastings Ln Franklin 37069 $8,200,000.00 Westgate Commons 1620 Westgate Cir Brentwood 37027 $721,000.00 1961 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,149,243.00 Terravista Sec2 5132 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $769,900.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 7216 Adenborough Dr Fairview 37062 $980,000.00 Ivy Glen Sec 3 4045 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $479,900.00 Raines 3179 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $595,000.00 4893 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $912,500.00 Avalon Sec7 Rev1 380 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $2,090,247.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5014 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $969,740.00 Westhaven Sec60 612 Danny Ln Franklin 37064 $5,650,000.00 Witherspoon Sec5 9293 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027