Williamson County Property Transfers June 26

See where houses and property sold for June 26-30, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$295,000.00Newport Valley Sec 11024 Mckenna DrThompson's Station37179
$752,500.00Richvale Ph17235 Richvale DrFairview37062
$1,200,000.00Carters M B 2nd Addition1303 Adams StFranklin37064
$1,375,000.00Westhaven Sec 408030 Keats StFranklin37064
$337,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21021 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$1,650,923.00Stephens Valley Sec7400 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$805,195.00Waters Edge Sec61119 Crisp Spring DrFranklin37064
$1,140,000.00Haley Industrial Park Ph47409 Tennessee Excavating DrNolensville37135
$1,035,000.00Laurel Hill1506 Jaybee CtFranklin37064
$775,000.00Southern Woods Sec 21605 S Timber DrBrentwood37027
$1,050,000.00Allenwood3055 Allenwood DrThompson's Station37179
$810,000.00Cottonwood Est704 Mockingbird DrFranklin37069
$302,757.00Landings @ Preston Park150 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$500,000.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff12 Holland Park LnFranklin37069
$961,147.00St Marlo Sec25640 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$987,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 6521 Fort Lee CtNolensville37135
$790,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29742 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$1,850,000.00Fountainhead Sec 45123 Woodland Hills DrBrentwood37027
$3,725,000.00Grove Sec 45041 Native Pony TrlCollege Grove37046
$255,161.00Stonebrook Sec 1406 Ramblewood LnNolensville37135
$645,000.00St Marlo Sec45846 Branta DrFranklin37064
$182,000.003034 Mccanless RdNolensville37135
$603,000.00Franklin Green Sec 43257 Nolen LnFranklin37064
$1,800,000.00Governors Club The Ph 65 Angel TrBrentwood37027
$1,175,000.00Westhaven Sec52919 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$2,150,000.00Westhaven Section 27442 Wild Elm StFranklin37064
$1,875,000.00Heathrow Hills920 Calloway DrBrentwood37027
$915,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph25002 Perth CtSpring Hill37174
$756,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 21329 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$1,425,000.00Beech Grove Farms1045 Beech Grove RdBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5211 Watson View DrFranklin37067
$3,350,000.008137 Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$325,000.00Rosewood Est7202 Chester RdFairview37062
$1,315,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57620 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$475,495.00Cumberland Estates Ph41036 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$650,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 22808 Kaye DrThompson's Station37179
$2,325,000.00Wark Donald And Amber1917 Evergreen RdThompson's Station37179
$263,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Sec 22271 Dewey Dr #f-4Spring Hill37174
$605,000.00Cottonwood Est128 Cottonwood CirFranklin37069
$1,050,000.00Saratoga Hills Sec 19310 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$396,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 51604 Bryson CvThompson's Station37179
$465,000.00Meadowgreen Acres215 Derby LnFranklin37069
$430,000.00Braxton Bend Ph 27108 Marshall PlFairview37062
$595,000.00Wades Grove Sec3b4009 Garrin CtSpring Hill37174
$380,000.00Carriage Park Condos1287 Carriage Park DrFranklin37064
$609,000.00Franklin Green Sec 143168 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$1,102,500.00Echo1715 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$925,000.00Echo1713 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$599,900.00Buckner Crossing Sec 21014 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$1,981,450.00Stephens Valley Sec76045 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$815,000.00267 Forest TrailBrentwood37027
$2,500,000.00Grove Sec 5 Ph38259 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$480,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 201469 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$1,669,800.00Westhaven Sec601133 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,074,316.00Westhaven Sec60618 Danny LnFranklin37064
$895,000.00Westhaven Section 261342 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$4,300,000.00Kinnard Springs Sec 23221 Baker LnFranklin37064
$764,900.00Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b484 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$907,558.00Annecy Ph3a4025 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$540,000.00Stonebrook Sec 41202 Countryside RdNolensville37135
$820,000.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 43268 Locust HollowNolensville37135
$575,000.00Franklin Green Ph 2 Sec 13119 Brimstead DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec362010 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$1,135,000.00Stephens Valley Sec6608 Jackson Falls DrNashville37221
$2,500,000.00Roberts Prop310 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$677,000.00Echelon 947 Scouting DrFranklin37064
$768,290.00Anderson1990 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$1,188,000.00Echo1714 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Echo1709 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$737,156.002668 Pantall RdThompson's Station37179
$350,000.00Rolling Meadows206 Davidson DrFranklin37064
$675,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec112282 Chaucer Park LnThompson's Station37179
$420,000.00Station South2840 Station South DrThompson's Station37179
$550,000.00Loebsack Gary3737 N Chapel RdFranklin37067
$2,575,000.00Loebsack Gary3737 N Chapel RdFranklin37067
$1,487,500.00Bridgemore Village Sec5b3700 Ronstadt RdThompson's Station37179
$474,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 21410 Carmack LnSpring Hill37174
$405,000.00Wakefield Sec 21010 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$730,790.00Waters Edge Sec61137 Crisp Spring DrFranklin37064
$305,000.003993 Johnson Hollow RdThompson's Station37179
$399,500.00Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 11101 Downs Blvd #91Franklin37064
$1,810,000.00436 Boyd Mill AveFranklin37064
$3,915,000.00Campbell Station Annex2070 Wall StSpring Hill37174
$925,000.00Hatcher Farms6646 Hatcher LnThompson's Station37179
$730,000.00Buckingham Park Sec 31324 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$729,500.00Willowsprings Sec 1534 Marigold DrFranklin37064
$1,080,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a903 Grapevine LnNashville37221
$2,200,000.00River Oaks Sec 4213 High Lea RdBrentwood37027
$1,250,000.00Temple Hills Sec 1131 Baltusrol RdFranklin37069
$320,000.00Rolling Acres Sec 17711 Chester RdFairview37062
$538,750.00Cameron Farms Sec 4-a2908 Caymen CtThompson's Station37179
$440,000.007379 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$1,350,000.00Westhaven Sec 405049 Donovan StFranklin37064
$2,653,760.00Westhaven Sec56543 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$1,125,000.00West End Circle607 West End CirFranklin37064
$884,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 9606 Treelawn PlFranklin37064
$1,750,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 3600 Good Springs RdBrentwood37027
$1,076,523.00Brentwood So Ltd Sec 21406 Plymouth DrBrentwood37027
$326,758.00Grove Sec159229 Joiner Creek RdArrington37014
$360,000.00Shadow Green Sec26000 Shadow Green Dr 301Franklin37064
$415,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 11008 Chapmans CrossingSpring Hill37174
$834,975.00Otter Creek Springs Ph27447 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$406,407.00Landings @ Preston Park154 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$650,000.00Benevento East Ph3 Sec21037 Maleventum WaySpring Hill37174
$2,679,500.00Grove Sec158892 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$499,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 71022 Watauga CtThompson's Station37179
$408,118.00Landings @ Preston Park148 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$2,300,000.00Arden Woods525 Arden Wood PlaceBrentwood37027
$294,284.00Landings @ Preston Park152 Bess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$515,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142701 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$820,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29820 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$1,135,000.00Iroquois Est313 Mosley DrBrentwood37027
$275,000.00921 N Hwy 96Fairview37062
$424,990.00Cumberland Estates Ph46009 Venable CtFairview37062
$515,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142697 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$630,000.00Pedrick Randall Gene4439 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$608,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 141331 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$1,565,000.00Southern Preserve Sec22126 Southern Preserve LnFranklin37064
$840,000.00Campbell Station Sec 152021 Gweneth DrSpring Hill37174
$710,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b2515 Tapestry StThompson's Station37179
$580,000.00Anderson Karl F7760 Caney Fork RdFairview37062
$1,050,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 73192 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompson's Station37179
$345,000.00Sharpes Run Sec 27416 Penngrove LnFairview37062
$2,085,464.00Westhaven Sec 585020 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,707,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c3616 Ronstadt RdThompson's Station37179
$725,000.00Battlewood Est Sec 12124 Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$535,000.00Wakefield Sec 53041 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$511,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142705 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$800,000.00Westhaven Sec 151001 Westhaven Blvd #210Franklin37064
$2,800,000.00Harlan9237 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$520,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 121142 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$1,435,000.00Worthington Sec 21916 Springcroft DrFranklin37067
$625,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-b3339 Redmon HillNolensville37135
$1,975,000.00Leeland1120 Warrior DrFranklin37064
$625,000.00Morningside Sec 57022 Sunrise CirFranklin37064
$1,499,900.00Hardeman Springs Sec15507 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$1,400,000.00Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a217 Meriwether BlvdNashville37221
$1,578,427.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33073 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Temple Ridge Est Sec 21228 Temple Ridge DrNashville37221
$250,000.003175 Southall RdFranklin37064
$1,082,624.00St Marlo Sec25616 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$620,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-36001 Penbrook DrFranklin37069
$1,275,000.00Moeller4659 Harpeth-peyt RdThompson's Station37179
$1,050,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b3721 Covered Bridge RdThompson's Station37179
$470,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 63015 Liverpool DrThompson's Station37179
$9,000,000.00370 Franklin RdFranklin37064
$460,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 11712 Stephenson LnSpring Hill37174
$940,000.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17204 Roland LnNolensville37135
$740,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 91390 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$1,775,000.00Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c6678 Hastings LnFranklin37069
$8,200,000.00Westgate Commons1620 Westgate CirBrentwood37027
$721,000.001961 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$1,149,243.00Terravista Sec25132 Terravista Ln Franklin37064
$769,900.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph27216 Adenborough DrFairview37062
$980,000.00Ivy Glen Sec 34045 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$479,900.00Raines3179 Southall RdFranklin37064
$595,000.004893 Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$912,500.00Avalon Sec7 Rev1380 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$2,090,247.00Westhaven Sec 585014 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$969,740.00Westhaven Sec60612 Danny LnFranklin37064
$5,650,000.00Witherspoon Sec59293 Fordham DrBrentwood37027

