Williamson County Property Transfers June 26

See where houses and property sold for June 26-30, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$295,000.00
|Newport Valley Sec 1
|1024 Mckenna Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$752,500.00
|Richvale Ph1
|7235 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,200,000.00
|Carters M B 2nd Addition
|1303 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 40
|8030 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$337,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1021 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,650,923.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|400 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$805,195.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|1119 Crisp Spring Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,140,000.00
|Haley Industrial Park Ph4
|7409 Tennessee Excavating Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,035,000.00
|Laurel Hill
|1506 Jaybee Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 2
|1605 S Timber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000.00
|Allenwood
|3055 Allenwood Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$810,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|704 Mockingbird Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$302,757.00
|Landings @ Preston Park
|150 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|12 Holland Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$961,147.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5640 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$987,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 6
|521 Fort Lee Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$790,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29
|742 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 4
|5123 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,725,000.00
|Grove Sec 4
|5041 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$255,161.00
|Stonebrook Sec 1
|406 Ramblewood Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$645,000.00
|St Marlo Sec4
|5846 Branta Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$182,000.00
|3034 Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$603,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 4
|3257 Nolen Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 6
|5 Angel Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,175,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|919 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000.00
|Westhaven Section 27
|442 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,875,000.00
|Heathrow Hills
|920 Calloway Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$915,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|5002 Perth Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$756,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2
|1329 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,425,000.00
|Beech Grove Farms
|1045 Beech Grove Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5
|211 Watson View Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,350,000.00
|8137 Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$325,000.00
|Rosewood Est
|7202 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,315,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7620 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$475,495.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|1036 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2
|2808 Kaye Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,325,000.00
|Wark Donald And Amber
|1917 Evergreen Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$263,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2
|2271 Dewey Dr #f-4
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$605,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|128 Cottonwood Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,050,000.00
|Saratoga Hills Sec 1
|9310 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$396,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 5
|1604 Bryson Cv
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$465,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|215 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$430,000.00
|Braxton Bend Ph 2
|7108 Marshall Pl
|Fairview
|37062
|$595,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec3b
|4009 Garrin Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$380,000.00
|Carriage Park Condos
|1287 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$609,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 14
|3168 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,102,500.00
|Echo
|1715 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000.00
|Echo
|1713 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$599,900.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2
|1014 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,981,450.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6045 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$815,000.00
|267 Forest Trail
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,500,000.00
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8259 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$480,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 20
|1469 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,669,800.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|1133 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,074,316.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|618 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$895,000.00
|Westhaven Section 26
|1342 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,300,000.00
|Kinnard Springs Sec 2
|3221 Baker Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$764,900.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b
|484 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$907,558.00
|Annecy Ph3a
|4025 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$540,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 4
|1202 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$820,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4
|3268 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|37135
|$575,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 2 Sec 1
|3119 Brimstead Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36
|2010 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,135,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|608 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,500,000.00
|Roberts Prop
|310 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$677,000.00
|Echelon
|947 Scouting Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$768,290.00
|Anderson
|1990 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,188,000.00
|Echo
|1714 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Echo
|1709 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$737,156.00
|2668 Pantall Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$350,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|206 Davidson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec11
|2282 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$420,000.00
|Station South
|2840 Station South Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$2,575,000.00
|Loebsack Gary
|3737 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,487,500.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec5b
|3700 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$474,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2
|1410 Carmack Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$405,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 2
|1010 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,790.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|1137 Crisp Spring Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$305,000.00
|3993 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$399,500.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #91
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,810,000.00
|436 Boyd Mill Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,915,000.00
|Campbell Station Annex
|2070 Wall St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$925,000.00
|Hatcher Farms
|6646 Hatcher Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$730,000.00
|Buckingham Park Sec 3
|1324 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$729,500.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|534 Marigold Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,080,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a
|903 Grapevine Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,200,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 4
|213 High Lea Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 1
|131 Baltusrol Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$320,000.00
|Rolling Acres Sec 1
|7711 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$538,750.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-a
|2908 Caymen Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$440,000.00
|7379 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,350,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 40
|5049 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,653,760.00
|Westhaven Sec56
|543 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000.00
|West End Circle
|607 West End Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$884,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 9
|606 Treelawn Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 3
|600 Good Springs Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,076,523.00
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2
|1406 Plymouth Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$326,758.00
|Grove Sec15
|9229 Joiner Creek Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$360,000.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1
|1008 Chapmans Crossing
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$834,975.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7447 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$406,407.00
|Landings @ Preston Park
|154 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000.00
|Benevento East Ph3 Sec2
|1037 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,679,500.00
|Grove Sec15
|8892 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$499,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 7
|1022 Watauga Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$408,118.00
|Landings @ Preston Park
|148 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,300,000.00
|Arden Woods
|525 Arden Wood Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$294,284.00
|Landings @ Preston Park
|152 Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$515,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2701 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$820,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29
|820 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,135,000.00
|Iroquois Est
|313 Mosley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$275,000.00
|921 N Hwy 96
|Fairview
|37062
|$424,990.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|6009 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$515,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2697 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$630,000.00
|Pedrick Randall Gene
|4439 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$608,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 14
|1331 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,565,000.00
|Southern Preserve Sec2
|2126 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$840,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 15
|2021 Gweneth Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$710,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b
|2515 Tapestry St
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$580,000.00
|Anderson Karl F
|7760 Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,050,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7
|3192 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$345,000.00
|Sharpes Run Sec 2
|7416 Penngrove Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,085,464.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5020 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,707,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 6-c
|3616 Ronstadt Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$725,000.00
|Battlewood Est Sec 1
|2124 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$535,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 5
|3041 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$511,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2705 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$800,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 15
|1001 Westhaven Blvd #210
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,800,000.00
|Harlan
|9237 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$520,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1142 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,435,000.00
|Worthington Sec 2
|1916 Springcroft Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$625,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-b
|3339 Redmon Hill
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,975,000.00
|Leeland
|1120 Warrior Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Morningside Sec 5
|7022 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,499,900.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5507 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,400,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|217 Meriwether Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,578,427.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3073 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Temple Ridge Est Sec 2
|1228 Temple Ridge Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$250,000.00
|3175 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,082,624.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|5616 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-3
|6001 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,275,000.00
|Moeller
|4659 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,050,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|3721 Covered Bridge Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$470,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 6
|3015 Liverpool Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$9,000,000.00
|370 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1712 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$940,000.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7204 Roland Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$740,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 9
|1390 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,775,000.00
|Temple Hills Country Club Estates Sec16c
|6678 Hastings Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$8,200,000.00
|Westgate Commons
|1620 Westgate Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$721,000.00
|1961 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,149,243.00
|Terravista Sec2
|5132 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$769,900.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2
|7216 Adenborough Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$980,000.00
|Ivy Glen Sec 3
|4045 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$479,900.00
|Raines
|3179 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$595,000.00
|4893 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$912,500.00
|Avalon Sec7 Rev1
|380 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,090,247.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5014 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$969,740.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|612 Danny Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,650,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9293 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027