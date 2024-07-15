Williamson County Property Transfers June 24, 2024

See where houses and property sold for June 24-28, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $335,000 9720 Clovercroft Rd Nolensville 37135 $4,640,000 Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150 8705 Ashbrook Ln College Grove 37046 $2,650,000 Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 72 1708 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $770,000 Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a 609 Laurel Ct Franklin 37064 $2,650,000 Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98 712 Pendragon Ct Franklin 37067 $383,611 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9241 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $730,000 Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 54 2337 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,275,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140 2079 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $724,900 Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39 847 Thatcher Way Franklin 37064 $925,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108 408 Chelsey Cv Franklin 37064 $870,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8762 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $915,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 90 728 Braemere Dr Franklin 37064 $727,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69 1524 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $720,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7088 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $774,714 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 109 Saddlewalk Dr Spring Hill 37174 $933,323 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 201 Asterwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $935,000 Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 104 2226 Oakleaf Dr Frnaklin 37064 $382,000 Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 71 1101 Downs Blvd #275 Franklin 37064 $534,999 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 17 Pg 26 Block C002 1305 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $1,405,324 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 7018 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,393,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130 6520 Windmill Dr College Grove 37046 $1,312,936 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7212 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $709,999 Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112 100 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $867,920 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 439 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,060,000 Cross Creek Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 10 1120 Cross Creek Dr Franklin 37067 $950,028 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7320 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $480,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7531 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $842,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 30 Pg 57 513 Cairnview Dr Franklin 37064 $411,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 71 1082 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,140,000 Kings Crossing Pb 48 Pg 110 1398 Moonlight Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,040,000 Harpeth Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 64 181 Lancaster Dr Franklin 37064 $1,075,000 Laurel Hill Pb 30 Pg 83 1301 Erin Ln Franklin 37064 $3,475,000 3720 N Chapel Rd Franklin 37067 $408,200 Retreat @ Tollgate Village 2000 Newark Ln G-100 Thompsons Station 37179 $960,000 Tap Root Hills Sec5 Pb 74 Pg 19 7007 Farmhouse Dr Franklin 37067 $522,500 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111 1602 Wellington Green Franklin 37064 $430,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 45 Pg 89 3047 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,411,602 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 1127 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $675,900 Amber Glen Pb 18 Pg 63 233 Circle View Dr Franklin 37067 $575,000 Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49 617 Independence Dr E Franklin 37067 $559,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2734 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $595,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1 Pb 20 Pg 149 1028 Glastonbury Dr Franklin 37069 $475,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1464 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $720,000 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1125 Howell Dr Franklin 37069 $641,900 Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 2 Pb 53 Pg 49 1804 Looking Glass Ln Nolensville 37135 $535,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 2115 Melody Dr Franklin 37067 $1,810,000 Lansdowne Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 85 1028 Georgetown Pl Brentwood 37027 $772,200 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61 7429 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $1,107,000 Brookfield Sec 2-a Pb 28 Pg 125 2511 Shays Ln Brentwood 37027 $675,000 2405 Henpeck Ln Franklin 37064 $791,704 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2037 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $918,924 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1076 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $679,841 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2043 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $2,150,000 Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120 1738 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $7,450,000 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 301 Buckwood Pvt Ln $3,150,000 5472 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $1,156,000 Clovercroft Preserve Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 150 9273 Stepping Stone Dr Franklin 37067 $3,000,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 1402 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,881,424 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1904 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $495,000 Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16 233 Siegert Place Pvt Nolensville 370135 $785,000 Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87 8034 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,425,000 Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 24 9415 Brookview Dr Brentwood 37027 $945,000 Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 73 1002 Candytuft Ct Franklin 37067 $381,000 Sutherland Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 98 2813 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,098,535 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5482 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,552,000 Chardonnay Ph1 Sec4 Pb 57 Pg 57 1012 Cake Bread Ct Franklin 37067 $705,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1706 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $600,000 Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337 256 Seaboard Ln #h101 Franklin 37067 $513,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 75 Pg 106 200 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,900,000 Black Hawk Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 16 7215 Prairie Falcon Dr Arrington 37014 $599,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129 3204 Turndale Ct Franklin 37064 $790,000 Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150 1652 Lantana Dr Spring Hill 37174 $764,900 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 89 3256 Locust Hollow Nolensville 37135 $945,000 Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77 6080 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,227,500 Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 172 5208 Harpeth Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $599,000 Simmons Ridge Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 118 3025 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,929,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 13 Pb 19 Pg 145 9184 Brushboro Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,875,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9327 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $855,000 Bridgeton Park Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 75 1291 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $6,000,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7259 Harlow Dr Arrington 37014 $520,000 Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 118 5072 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $969,900 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 12 279 Burberry Glen Blvd Nolensville 37135 $1,429,434 Streeter Jason C Property Pb 80 Pg 129 5855 Green Chapel Rd Franklin 37064 $1,440,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62 2655 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $350,000 Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62 2585 Douglas Ln Thompson Station 37179 $549,000 Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127 7025 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $2,000,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 8202 Foxview Ct Brentwood 37027 $840,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122 825 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $439,900 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 613 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067-5671 $2,600,000 Troubadour Sec9 Pb 83 Pg 26 7569 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd College Grove 37046 $1,850,000 Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125 120 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3013 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $297,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C090 1306 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $384,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 136 2107 Apollo Dr Franklin 37069 $559,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2730 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,800,000 Princeton Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 39 5182 Remington Dr Brentwood 37027 $675,000 1579 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $525,000 Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19 1805 Elizabeth Ct Spring Hill 37174 $784,490 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 52 Pg 14 5047 Rockport Ave Franklin 37064 $1,265,325 Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138 3404 Dunchurch Ct Franklin 37067 $1,025,000 Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64 3039 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $400,000 Rolling Acres Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 86 7707 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $2,320,000 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7180 Bonterra Dr Franklin 37064 $276,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C007 601 Boyd Mill Ave #b-1 Franklin 37064 $385,000 Phelan John 6612 New Town Rd College Grove 37046 $1,490,032 August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 74 1437 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $500,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75 3339 Monoco Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,204,571 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 1174 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $625,000 Royal Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 56 200 Kensington Pl Franklin 37067 $630,000 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3105 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $480,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7080 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $480,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7507 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,235,000 River Landing Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 83 215 Winburn Ln Franklin 37069 $520,000 Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39 1153 Summerville Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $430,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 6000 Shadow Green Dr 303 Franklin 37064 $952,830 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 437 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $814,204 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2618 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $770,000 Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6 4012 Compass Pointe Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,466,981 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7221 Ellaby Ct $3,684,750 Simmons Ridge Sec12 Pb 81 Pg 128 6043 Red Bird Cir Franklin 37064 $511,800 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7049 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $453,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147 1815 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $814,700 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1491 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,025,000 Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28 2108 Stonewall Jackson Dr Franklin 37069 $674,900 Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 151 1193 Hunters Chase Dr Franklin 37064 $585,000 Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54 404 N Petway St Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 142 1708 Stillwater Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,459,809 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 7012 Congress Dr Franklin 37067 $1,312,009 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 7000 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $989,045 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5076 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $532,800 Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97 516 Clover Leaf Ln Franklin 37067 $530,000 Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 96 2004 Lima Ct Spring Hill 37174 $449,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 582 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $633,500 Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7 224 Devrow Ct Franklin 37064 $837,500 Scales Farmstead Ph3a Pb 72 Pg 103 209 Heydon Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,065,000 Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114 5214 Williamsburg Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,018,500 Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88 903 Park Ln Nashville 37221 $743,000 Heartland Reserve Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 32 7109 Triple Crown Ln Fairview 37062 $991,205 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5487 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,698,000 Saratoga Hills Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 52 1015 Saratoga Dr Brentwood 37027 $615,000 Dallas Downs Sec 4 Pb 14 Pg 87 132 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $1,167,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 142 9419 Gentlewind Dr Brentwood 37027 $5,495,000 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $513,000 Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39 1151 Summerville Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,111,020 Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59 3355 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $557,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3117 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $475,000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #e-9 Franklin 37067 $359,920 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 135 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $775,000 Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 19 1365 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $2,250,000 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $85,000 Hohenwald Financial Services Llc Pb 83 Pg 29 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $3,694,741 Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 35 1290 Broad Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $305,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C098 1406 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $500,000 Eastview Pb 1 Pg 55 Block A 1414 W Main St Franklin 37064 $540,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8083 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $1,190,000 Ivan Creek Pb 76 Pg 113 4436 Ivan Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $1,730,000 Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154 523 Turtle Creek Dr Brentwood 37027 $719,000 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 66 4762 Jobe Trl Nolensville 37135 $1,040,000 Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 70 1620 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $610,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51 234 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $599,900 Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109 701 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $805,000 Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 22 Block Fay 304 Highland Ave Franklin 37064 $1,125,000 Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 110 7008 N Lake Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,238,605 Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138 3407 Dunchurch Ct Franklin 37067 $780,000 Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57 Block A 1422 Adams St Franklin 37064 $739,125 Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30 Jonny Bennett Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $845,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b Pb 65 Pg 76 2727 Paddock Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $527,100 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 4 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C098 7024 Scenicview Ct Brentwood 37027 $635,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2738 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $735,000 Stonebrook Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 77 1209 Countryside Rd Nolensville 37135 $742,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 140 2242 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $630,000 Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 63 1600 Armidale Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,464,000 St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98 6129 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $565,000 Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 56 1308 Trenton Ln Franklin 37067 $2,615,000 Annandale Sec 7 Pb 46 Pg 108 9287 Wardley Park Ln Brentwood 37027 $674,950 Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 24 Pg 146 107 Bluebell Way Franklin 37064 $900,000 Sandstone Farm Pb 28 Pg 118 6895 Bizzell-howell Ln Franklin 37069 $10,325,000 Burchett Will 1215 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027

