Williamson County Property Transfers June 24, 2024

See where houses and property sold for June 24-28, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$335,000
|9720 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,640,000
|Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150
|8705 Ashbrook Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,650,000
|Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 72
|1708 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$770,000
|Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a
|609 Laurel Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,650,000
|Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98
|712 Pendragon Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$383,611
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9241 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$730,000
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 54
|2337 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,275,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140
|2079 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$724,900
|Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39
|847 Thatcher Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108
|408 Chelsey Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$870,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8762 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$915,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 90
|728 Braemere Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$727,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69
|1524 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$720,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7088 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$774,714
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|109 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$933,323
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|201 Asterwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$935,000
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 104
|2226 Oakleaf Dr
|Frnaklin
|37064
|$382,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 71
|1101 Downs Blvd #275
|Franklin
|37064
|$534,999
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 17 Pg 26 Block C002
|1305 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,405,324
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|7018 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,393,000
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130
|6520 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,312,936
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7212 Ellaby Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$709,999
|Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112
|100 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$867,920
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|439 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,060,000
|Cross Creek Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 10
|1120 Cross Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$950,028
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7320 Crowell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$480,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7531 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$842,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 30 Pg 57
|513 Cairnview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$411,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 71
|1082 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,140,000
|Kings Crossing Pb 48 Pg 110
|1398 Moonlight Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,040,000
|Harpeth Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 64
|181 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000
|Laurel Hill Pb 30 Pg 83
|1301 Erin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,475,000
|3720 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$408,200
|Retreat @ Tollgate Village
|2000 Newark Ln G-100
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$960,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec5 Pb 74 Pg 19
|7007 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$522,500
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111
|1602 Wellington Green
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 45 Pg 89
|3047 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,411,602
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|1127 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,900
|Amber Glen Pb 18 Pg 63
|233 Circle View Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$575,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49
|617 Independence Dr E
|Franklin
|37067
|$559,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2734 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$595,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1 Pb 20 Pg 149
|1028 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$475,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1464 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$720,000
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1125 Howell Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$641,900
|Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 2 Pb 53 Pg 49
|1804 Looking Glass Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$535,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|2115 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,810,000
|Lansdowne Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 85
|1028 Georgetown Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$772,200
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61
|7429 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,107,000
|Brookfield Sec 2-a Pb 28 Pg 125
|2511 Shays Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000
|2405 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$791,704
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2037 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$918,924
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1076 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$679,841
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2043 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000
|Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 120
|1738 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$7,450,000
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|301 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|$3,150,000
|5472 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,156,000
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 150
|9273 Stepping Stone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,000,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|1402 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,881,424
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1904 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$495,000
|Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16
|233 Siegert Place Pvt
|Nolensville
|370135
|$785,000
|Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87
|8034 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,425,000
|Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 24
|9415 Brookview Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$945,000
|Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 73
|1002 Candytuft Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$381,000
|Sutherland Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 98
|2813 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,098,535
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5482 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,552,000
|Chardonnay Ph1 Sec4 Pb 57 Pg 57
|1012 Cake Bread Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$705,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1706 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337
|256 Seaboard Ln #h101
|Franklin
|37067
|$513,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 75 Pg 106
|200 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,900,000
|Black Hawk Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 16
|7215 Prairie Falcon Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$599,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 129
|3204 Turndale Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150
|1652 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$764,900
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 89
|3256 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|37135
|$945,000
|Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77
|6080 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,227,500
|Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 172
|5208 Harpeth Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$599,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 118
|3025 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,929,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 13 Pb 19 Pg 145
|9184 Brushboro Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,875,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9327 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$855,000
|Bridgeton Park Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 75
|1291 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,000,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7259 Harlow Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$520,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 118
|5072 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$969,900
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 12
|279 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,429,434
|Streeter Jason C Property Pb 80 Pg 129
|5855 Green Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,440,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62
|2655 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$350,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62
|2585 Douglas Ln
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$549,000
|Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 127
|7025 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,000,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|8202 Foxview Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$840,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122
|825 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$439,900
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|613 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067-5671
|$2,600,000
|Troubadour Sec9 Pb 83 Pg 26
|7569 Trident Ridge Pvt Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,850,000
|Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125
|120 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3013 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$297,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C090
|1306 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$384,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 136
|2107 Apollo Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$559,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2730 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,800,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 39
|5182 Remington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000
|1579 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$525,000
|Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19
|1805 Elizabeth Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$784,490
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 52 Pg 14
|5047 Rockport Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,265,325
|Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138
|3404 Dunchurch Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,025,000
|Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 64
|3039 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000
|Rolling Acres Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 86
|7707 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,320,000
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7180 Bonterra Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$276,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C007
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #b-1
|Franklin
|37064
|$385,000
|Phelan John
|6612 New Town Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,490,032
|August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 74
|1437 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75
|3339 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,204,571
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|1174 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 56
|200 Kensington Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$630,000
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3105 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$480,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7080 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$480,000
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7507 Southwell Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,235,000
|River Landing Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 83
|215 Winburn Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$520,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39
|1153 Summerville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$430,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|6000 Shadow Green Dr 303
|Franklin
|37064
|$952,830
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|437 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$814,204
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2618 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$770,000
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6
|4012 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,466,981
|Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136
|7221 Ellaby Ct
|$3,684,750
|Simmons Ridge Sec12 Pb 81 Pg 128
|6043 Red Bird Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$511,800
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7049 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$453,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 147
|1815 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$814,700
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1491 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,025,000
|Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 28
|2108 Stonewall Jackson Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$674,900
|Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 151
|1193 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$585,000
|Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54
|404 N Petway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 142
|1708 Stillwater Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,459,809
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|7012 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,312,009
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|7000 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$989,045
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5076 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$532,800
|Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97
|516 Clover Leaf Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$530,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 96
|2004 Lima Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$449,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|582 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$633,500
|Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7
|224 Devrow Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$837,500
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a Pb 72 Pg 103
|209 Heydon Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,065,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114
|5214 Williamsburg Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,018,500
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88
|903 Park Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$743,000
|Heartland Reserve Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 32
|7109 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$991,205
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5487 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,698,000
|Saratoga Hills Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 52
|1015 Saratoga Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$615,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 4 Pb 14 Pg 87
|132 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,167,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 142
|9419 Gentlewind Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,495,000
|Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$513,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39
|1151 Summerville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,111,020
|Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59
|3355 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$557,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3117 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #e-9
|Franklin
|37067
|$359,920
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|135 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$775,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 19
|1365 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,250,000
|Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$85,000
|Hohenwald Financial Services Llc Pb 83 Pg 29
|Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,694,741
|Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 35
|1290 Broad Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$305,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C098
|1406 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Eastview Pb 1 Pg 55 Block A
|1414 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8083 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,190,000
|Ivan Creek Pb 76 Pg 113
|4436 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,730,000
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154
|523 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$719,000
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 66
|4762 Jobe Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,040,000
|Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 70
|1620 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51
|234 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$599,900
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109
|701 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 22 Block Fay
|304 Highland Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000
|Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 110
|7008 N Lake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,238,605
|Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138
|3407 Dunchurch Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$780,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57 Block A
|1422 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$739,125
|Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30
|Jonny Bennett Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$845,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b Pb 65 Pg 76
|2727 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$527,100
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 4 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C098
|7024 Scenicview Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$635,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2738 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$735,000
|Stonebrook Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 77
|1209 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$742,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 140
|2242 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$630,000
|Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 63
|1600 Armidale Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,464,000
|St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98
|6129 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$565,000
|Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 56
|1308 Trenton Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,615,000
|Annandale Sec 7 Pb 46 Pg 108
|9287 Wardley Park Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$674,950
|Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 24 Pg 146
|107 Bluebell Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Sandstone Farm Pb 28 Pg 118
|6895 Bizzell-howell Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$10,325,000
|Burchett Will
|1215 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
