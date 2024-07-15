Williamson County Property Transfers June 24, 2024

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for June 24-28, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$335,0009720 Clovercroft RdNolensville37135
$4,640,000Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 1508705 Ashbrook LnCollege Grove37046
$2,650,000Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 721708 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$770,000Maplewood Sec 5 Pb 9 Pg 147a609 Laurel CtFranklin37064
$2,650,000Avalon Sec 3 Pb 40 Pg 98712 Pendragon CtFranklin37067
$383,611Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119241 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$730,000Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 542337 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$1,275,000Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 1402079 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$724,900Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39847 Thatcher WayFranklin37064
$925,000Forrest Crossing Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 108408 Chelsey CvFranklin37064
$870,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238762 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$915,000Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 90728 Braemere DrFranklin37064
$727,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 691524 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$720,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247088 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$774,714June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113109 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$933,323June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113201 Asterwood CtSpring Hill37174
$935,000Oakleaf Est Sec 1 Pb 10 Pg 1042226 Oakleaf DrFrnaklin37064
$382,000Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 711101 Downs Blvd #275Franklin37064
$534,999Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 17 Pg 26 Block C0021305 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$1,405,324Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1397018 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,393,000Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1306520 Windmill DrCollege Grove37046
$1,312,936Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367212 Ellaby CtCollege Grove37046
$709,999Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112100 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$867,920June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113439 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$1,060,000Cross Creek Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 101120 Cross Creek DrFranklin37067
$950,028Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367320 Crowell DrCollege Grove37046
$480,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247531 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$842,000Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 30 Pg 57513 Cairnview DrFranklin37064
$411,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 711082 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$1,140,000Kings Crossing Pb 48 Pg 1101398 Moonlight TrlBrentwood37027
$1,040,000Harpeth Meadows Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 64181 Lancaster DrFranklin37064
$1,075,000Laurel Hill Pb 30 Pg 831301 Erin LnFranklin37064
$3,475,0003720 N Chapel RdFranklin37067
$408,200Retreat @ Tollgate Village2000 Newark Ln G-100Thompsons Station37179
$960,000Tap Root Hills Sec5 Pb 74 Pg 197007 Farmhouse DrFranklin37067
$522,500Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 1111602 Wellington GreenFranklin37064
$430,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 45 Pg 893047 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$1,411,602Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1271127 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$675,900Amber Glen Pb 18 Pg 63233 Circle View DrFranklin37067
$575,000Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49617 Independence Dr EFranklin37067
$559,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282734 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$595,000Fieldstone Farms Sec F-1 Pb 20 Pg 1491028 Glastonbury DrFranklin37069
$475,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241464 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$720,000Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351125 Howell DrFranklin37069
$641,900Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 2 Pb 53 Pg 491804 Looking Glass LnNolensville37135
$535,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1362115 Melody DrFranklin37067
$1,810,000Lansdowne Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 851028 Georgetown PlBrentwood37027
$772,200Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 617429 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$1,107,000Brookfield Sec 2-a Pb 28 Pg 1252511 Shays LnBrentwood37027
$675,0002405 Henpeck LnFranklin37064
$791,704Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162037 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$918,924Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481076 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$679,841Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162043 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$2,150,000Westhaven Sec51 Pb 69 Pg 1201738 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$7,450,000Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142301 Buckwood Pvt Ln
$3,150,0005472 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$1,156,000Clovercroft Preserve Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 1509273 Stepping Stone DrFranklin37067
$3,000,000Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 401402 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$3,881,424Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071904 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$495,000Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16233 Siegert Place PvtNolensville370135
$785,000Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 878034 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$1,425,000Liberty Downs Pb 12 Pg 249415 Brookview DrBrentwood37027
$945,000Garden Club Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 731002 Candytuft CtFranklin37067
$381,000Sutherland Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 982813 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$1,098,535High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975482 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,552,000Chardonnay Ph1 Sec4 Pb 57 Pg 571012 Cake Bread CtFranklin37067
$705,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421706 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$600,000Premier Bus Park Condos Pb 2476 Pg 337256 Seaboard Ln #h101Franklin37067
$513,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 75 Pg 106200 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,900,000Black Hawk Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 167215 Prairie Falcon DrArrington37014
$599,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 2 Pb 27 Pg 1293204 Turndale CtFranklin37064
$790,000Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 1501652 Lantana DrSpring Hill37174
$764,900Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 893256 Locust HollowNolensville37135
$945,000Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 776080 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$1,227,500Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 1725208 Harpeth Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$599,000Simmons Ridge Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1183025 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,929,000Brentmeade Est Sec 13 Pb 19 Pg 1459184 Brushboro CtBrentwood37027
$2,875,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119327 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$855,000Bridgeton Park Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 751291 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwood37027
$6,000,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547259 Harlow DrArrington37014
$520,000Simmons Ridge Sec4 Pb 69 Pg 1185072 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$969,900Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph1a Pb 67 Pg 12279 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensville37135
$1,429,434Streeter Jason C Property Pb 80 Pg 1295855 Green Chapel RdFranklin37064
$1,440,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 622655 Sporting Hill Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$350,000Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 622585 Douglas LnThompson Station37179
$549,000Morningside Sec 5 Pb 33 Pg 1277025 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$2,000,000Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 408202 Foxview CtBrentwood37027
$840,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122825 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$439,900Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74613 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067-5671
$2,600,000Troubadour Sec9 Pb 83 Pg 267569 Trident Ridge Pvt RdCollege Grove37046
$1,850,000Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125120 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143013 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$297,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C0901306 Granville RdFranklin37064
$384,000Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 13 Pg 1362107 Apollo DrFranklin37069
$559,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282730 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$2,800,000Princeton Hills Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 395182 Remington DrBrentwood37027
$675,0001579 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$525,000Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 191805 Elizabeth CtSpring Hill37174
$784,490Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 52 Pg 145047 Rockport AveFranklin37064
$1,265,325Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 1383404 Dunchurch CtFranklin37067
$1,025,000Westhaven Sec49 Pb 71 Pg 643039 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$400,000Rolling Acres Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 867707 Chester RdFairview37062
$2,320,000Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497180 Bonterra DrFranklin37064
$276,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C007601 Boyd Mill Ave #b-1Franklin37064
$385,000Phelan John6612 New Town RdCollege Grove37046
$1,490,032August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 741437 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$500,000Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 753339 Monoco DrSpring Hill37174
$1,204,571Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1051174 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$625,000Royal Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 56200 Kensington PlFranklin37067
$630,000Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393105 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$480,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247080 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$480,000Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247507 Southwell DrCollege Grove37046
$1,235,000River Landing Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 83215 Winburn LnFranklin37069
$520,000Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 391153 Summerville CirThompsons Station37179
$430,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1086000 Shadow Green Dr 303Franklin37064
$952,830June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113437 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$814,204June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132618 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$770,000Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 64012 Compass Pointe CtThompsons Station37179
$1,466,981Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 1367221 Ellaby Ct
$3,684,750Simmons Ridge Sec12 Pb 81 Pg 1286043 Red Bird CirFranklin37064
$511,800Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117049 Bolton StFranklin37064
$453,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 37 Pg 1471815 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$814,700Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111491 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$1,025,000Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 282108 Stonewall Jackson DrFranklin37069
$674,900Hunters Chase Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 1511193 Hunters Chase DrFranklin37064
$585,000Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54404 N Petway StFranklin37064
$1,100,000Raintree Forest So Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1421708 Stillwater CirBrentwood37027
$1,459,809Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1397012 Congress DrFranklin37067
$1,312,009Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1397000 Congress DrFranklin37064
$989,045High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975076 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$532,800Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97516 Clover Leaf LnFranklin37067
$530,000Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 962004 Lima CtSpring Hill37174
$449,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85582 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$633,500Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7224 Devrow CtFranklin37064
$837,500Scales Farmstead Ph3a Pb 72 Pg 103209 Heydon CtNolensville37135
$1,065,000Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1145214 Williamsburg CtBrentwood37027
$1,018,500Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88903 Park LnNashville37221
$743,000Heartland Reserve Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 327109 Triple Crown LnFairview37062
$991,205High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975487 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,698,000Saratoga Hills Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 521015 Saratoga DrBrentwood37027
$615,000Dallas Downs Sec 4 Pb 14 Pg 87132 Cavalry DrFranklin37064
$1,167,000Raintree Forest So Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1429419 Gentlewind DrBrentwood37027
$5,495,000Vaughn RdNashville37221
$513,000Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 391151 Summerville CirThompsons Station37179
$1,111,020Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 593355 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$557,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393117 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$475,000Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #e-9Franklin37067
$359,920Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115135 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$775,000Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 191365 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$2,250,000Chester RdFairview37062
$85,000Hohenwald Financial Services Llc Pb 83 Pg 29Chester RdFairview37062
$3,694,741Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 351290 Broad Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$305,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C0981406 Granville RdFranklin37064
$500,000Eastview Pb 1 Pg 55 Block A1414 W Main StFranklin37064
$540,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238083 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$1,190,000Ivan Creek Pb 76 Pg 1134436 Ivan Creek DrFranklin37064
$1,730,000Belle Rive 2 Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 154523 Turtle Creek DrBrentwood37027
$719,000Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 664762 Jobe TrlNolensville37135
$1,040,000Westhaven Sec 39 Pb 60 Pg 701620 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$610,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51234 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$599,900Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109701 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$805,000Highland Gardens Pb 2 Pg 22 Block Fay304 Highland AveFranklin37064
$1,125,000Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 1107008 N Lake DrBrentwood37027
$1,238,605Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 1383407 Dunchurch CtFranklin37067
$780,000Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57 Block A1422 Adams StFranklin37064
$739,125Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30Jonny Bennett RdThompsons Station37179
$845,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b Pb 65 Pg 762727 Paddock Park DrThompsons Station37179
$527,100Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 4 Pb 11 Pg 45 Block C0987024 Scenicview CtBrentwood37027
$635,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282738 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$735,000Stonebrook Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 771209 Countryside RdNolensville37135
$742,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 1402242 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$630,000Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 631600 Armidale CtThompsons Station37179
$1,464,000St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 986129 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$565,000Ashton Park Sec 2 Pb 46 Pg 561308 Trenton LnFranklin37067
$2,615,000Annandale Sec 7 Pb 46 Pg 1089287 Wardley Park LnBrentwood37027
$674,950Sullivan Farms Sec B Pb 24 Pg 146107 Bluebell WayFranklin37064
$900,000Sandstone Farm Pb 28 Pg 1186895 Bizzell-howell LnFranklin37069
$10,325,000Burchett Will1215 Franklin RdBrentwood37027

