See where houses sold for June 22-26, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|435425
|Otter Creek Springs
|7402 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1255000
|Deerfield
|1005 Scramblers Knob
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|455000
|Burkitt Place
|8144 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|359900
|Crowne Pointe
|2910 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|646915
|Scales Farmstead
|621 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1050000
|5526 Joseph St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|586000
|Barclay Place
|408 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|658200
|Brookfield
|2487 Titans Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|144900
|Westhaven
|960 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|162900
|Westhaven
|966 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1200000
|Cool Springs East
|113 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|635000
|Westhaven
|428 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|722000
|Keystone
|1600 Masters Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|525000
|Westhaven
|440 Wire Grass Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1650000
|Avalon
|717 Pendragon Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|250000
|Avalon
|386 Lady Of The Lake Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|418600
|Brixworth
|1021 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|202900
|Fernvale Springs
|7123 Fernvale Springs Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|1094000
|1029 Tulloss Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1400000
|Ivan Creek
|4440 Ivan Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|419990
|Tollgate Village
|3405 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|785000
|Raintree Forest
|1651 Kirkwood Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|455000
|Mckays Mill
|1723 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|465000
|Mckays Mill
|1302 Pemberton Heights Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|355000
|Kingwood
|7302 Donington Park
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|400000
|Petra Commons
|Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1270000
|Nestledown Farms
|4003 Laurawood Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|908500
|River Landing
|323 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|466900
|Brixworth
|1028 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|289900
|Ridgeport
|1715 Portview Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|380000
|Kyles Creek Est
|7112 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|464900
|Willowsprings
|107 Tulip Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|575000
|Fieldstone Farms
|227 Heathstone Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|722500
|Montpier Farms
|103 Fox Hill Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|520000
|Burberry Glen
|124 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|470000
|Founders Pointe
|727 Meeting St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|750000
|Laurelwood
|1807 Harpeth River Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|675000
|Raintree Forest
|9450 Norwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|380000
|Mckays Mill
|1324 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|467500
|Taramore
|9547 Dresden Sq
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|630308
|Westhaven
|6019 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|470000
|Rebel Meadows
|821 Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|449000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|3027 Grunion Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|308500
|Lexington Farms
|100 Tate Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|545178
|Tollgate Village
|2242 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|475990
|Tollgate Village
|3413 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|675000
|Concord Realty
|912 Bluff Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|309000
|Ridgeport
|1930 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1100000
|Deerfield
|1201 Scramblers Knob
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|725000
|Bridgemore Village
|3679 Martins Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|805401
|Bridgemore Village
|3557 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|4200000
|Harpeth-Peyt Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|150000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2427 Sturry Cove Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|499900
|Cool Springs East
|201 Hatton Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|715045
|Telfair
|820 Delamotte Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|559000
|Southern Woods
|7005 N Lake Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|205900
|Fernvale Springs
|7121 Fernvale Springs Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|221850
|Fernvale Springs
|7119 Fernvale Springs Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|259319
|Pipkin Hills
|2995 Pipkin Hills Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|490000
|Cannonwood
|337 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|825000
|Westhaven
|201 Pearl St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|430000
|Benevento
|4031 Campania Strada
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1028000
|Kole Property
|4675 Everal Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|727000
|Kings Chapel
|4101 Katherines Branch Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|510500
|Taylor Ridge
|5901 Shelby Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|389900
|Cumberland Estates
|1072 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|200000
|Cadet Homes
|129 Cadet Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|727000
|6789 Owen Hill Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|720000
|Westhaven
|217 Acadia Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|229000
|Mill @ Bond Springs
|5008 Gates Mill Rdg
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|209000
|Mill @ Bond Springs
|5000 Gates Mill Rdg
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|643000
|Falls Grove
|6813 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|591000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2711 Dunstan Place Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|285000
|Liberty Square
|141 Arsenal Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|134000
|Copper Ridge
|74 & 102 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|396985
|Stream Valley
|1109 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|225000
|Tracts
|Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|895000
|Stonecrest
|815 Singleton Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|710000
|Westhaven
|1663 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|642500
|Stonehenge
|5129 Prince Phillip Cv
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|445000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|Durham Trail Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|265000
|Shirebrook
|407 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|540000
|Falls Grove
|6709 Falls Ridge Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|458267
|Bent Creek
|4584 Sawmill Pl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|592500
|Raintree Forest
|9424 Gentlewind Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|286500
|Haynes Crossing
|3202 Nicole Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|301472
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3085 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|760000
|Westhaven
|9171 Keats St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|593000
|Scales Farmstead
|680 Vickery Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|479000
|Mooreland
|994 Mooreland Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|51000
|Lincoln Park
|7204 Cold Harbor Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|279900
|Maplelawn
|2720 Buckner Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|815000
|Westhaven
|3021 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|304485
|Fields Of Canterbury
|3101 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|800000
|Keystone
|1413 Hunter Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|669000
|Sunset Park
|1704 Jonahs Ridge Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|391000
|Temple Hills
|143 Deercrest Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|517000
|Bent Creek
|4674 Sawmill Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|605000
|Goose Creek
|2034 Goose Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|219000
|Mill @ Bond Springs
|5004 Gates Mill Rdg
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|967250
|Cambridge Hills
|6106 Wendover Glen
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|291000
|Leverette Meadows
|7300 Sheena Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|967133
|Natures Landing
|4025 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|555000
|Westhaven
|1369 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|189000
|Mill @ Bond Springs
|5001 Gates Mill Rdg
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|216500
|Chester
|7309 Birch Bark Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|484900
|Mckays Mill
|1740 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|575000
|Bent Creek
|8037 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|870000
|Benington
|204 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|645000
|Hidden Valley
|1137 Hidden Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|412000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove
|3017 Sommette Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|550000
|Amelia Park
|1718 Biscayne Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|785000
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6529 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|415000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|212 Mary Webb St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|285400
|Cameron Farms
|2805 Washington Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|350000
|Chapmans Retrea
|3020 Carpenter Pass
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|300000
|Hamptons At Campbell
|410 Heroit Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|650000
|Foxboro
|807 Hunterboro Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|450340
|Tollgate Village
|3409 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|575000
|West End Circle
|808 West End Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|475000
|Commons @ Gateway
|201 Gateway Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|950000
|101 Southeast Pkwy Ct 100
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|194600
|South Park
|101 Southeast Pkwy Ct #120
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|334000
|Leverette Meadows
|7704 Millie Louise Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|624791
|Bridgemore Village
|3189 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|343400
|Wyngate
|1810 Baslia Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1400000
|Heathrow Hills
|915 Calloway Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|329900
|Wyngate
|2005 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|372500
|Crowne Pointe
|2846 Pedigo Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|299900
|Chester Road Development
|7523 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|441000
|Fieldstone Farms
|121 Wheaton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|730000
|Belvedere
|212 Belvedere Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|269000
|Amichelle Woods
|7559 King Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|4700000
|Two Rivers
|4224 Two Rivers Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|655000
|Cedarmont Farms
|3016 Bridlewood Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|225000
|October Park
|2013 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|127500
|1121 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|459584
|Wades Grove
|2035 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|750000
|(136-22.01 & 23.02) Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|529950
|Ywater Crossing
|217 Messenger Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|420000
|Belshire
|5003 Pinhill Pass
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|369500
|Through The Green
|537 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|450000
|Rogersshire
|324 Astor Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|591082
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7033 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|335000
|Burtonwood
|2702 Foxtrot Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|3300000
|Annandale
|391 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1160000
|Tuscany Hills
|1726 Ravello Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|315000
|Meadow Wood Place
|7107 Varden Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|900000
|6008 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|549900
|Cool Springs East
|404 Parish Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|685000
|Scales Farmstead
|1505 Underwood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|372000
|Riverview Park
|521 Overview Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|199500
|Grove
|8182 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|501500
|Kenaum Jimmy
|1016 Magic Mountain Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1075095
|Taramore
|1900 New Bristol Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|265323
|Chapmans Retreat
|1716 Emma Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|657000
|Bridgemore Village
|3588 Robbins Nest Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|639900
|Autumn Ridge
|2038 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|880000
|Westhaven
|1973 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|799000
|Benington
|605 Peruvian Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|539900
|Burkitt Village
|2250 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|614000
|Westhaven
|762 Shelley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064