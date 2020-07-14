property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for June 22-26, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
435425Otter Creek Springs7402 Swindon BlvdFairviewTN37062
1255000Deerfield1005 Scramblers KnobFranklinTN37069
455000Burkitt Place8144 Middlewick LnNolensvilleTN37135
359900Crowne Pointe2910 Stewart Campbell PtThompsons StationTN37179
646915Scales Farmstead621 Vickery Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
10500005526 Joseph StFranklinTN37064
586000Barclay Place408 Dabney DrFranklinTN37064
658200Brookfield2487 Titans LnBrentwoodTN37027
144900Westhaven960 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
162900Westhaven966 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
1200000Cool Springs East113 Chatfield WayFranklinTN37067
635000Westhaven428 Wire Grass LnFranklinTN37064
722000Keystone1600 Masters CtFranklinTN37064
525000Westhaven440 Wire Grass LnFranklinTN37064
1650000Avalon717 Pendragon CtFranklinTN37067
250000Avalon386 Lady Of The Lake LnFranklinTN37067
418600Brixworth1021 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
202900Fernvale Springs7123 Fernvale Springs WayFairviewTN37062
10940001029 Tulloss RdFranklinTN37067
1400000Ivan Creek4440 Ivan Creek DrFranklinTN37064
419990Tollgate Village3405 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
785000Raintree Forest1651 Kirkwood PlBrentwoodTN37027
455000Mckays Mill1723 Liberty PkFranklinTN37067
465000Mckays Mill1302 Pemberton Heights DrFranklinTN37067
355000Kingwood7302 Donington ParkFairviewTN37062
400000Petra CommonsMary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
1270000Nestledown Farms4003 Laurawood LnFranklinTN37067
908500River Landing323 Gillette DrFranklinTN37069
466900Brixworth1028 Brixworth DrThompsons StationTN37179
289900Ridgeport1715 Portview CtSpring HillTN37174
380000Kyles Creek Est7112 Kyles Creek DrFairviewTN37062
464900Willowsprings107 Tulip LnFranklinTN37064
575000Fieldstone Farms227 Heathstone CirFranklinTN37069
722500Montpier Farms103 Fox Hill CtFranklinTN37069
520000Burberry Glen124 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensvilleTN37135
470000Founders Pointe727 Meeting StFranklinTN37064
750000Laurelwood1807 Harpeth River DrBrentwoodTN37027
675000Raintree Forest9450 Norwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
380000Mckays Mill1324 Liberty PkFranklinTN37067
467500Taramore9547 Dresden SqBrentwoodTN37027
630308Westhaven6019 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
470000Rebel Meadows821 Victoria DrFranklinTN37064
449000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge3027 Grunion LnSpring HillTN37174
308500Lexington Farms100 Tate CtSpring HillTN37174
545178Tollgate Village2242 Maytown CirThompsons StationTN37179
475990Tollgate Village3413 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
675000Concord Realty912 Bluff RdBrentwoodTN37027
309000Ridgeport1930 Portway RdSpring HillTN37174
1100000Deerfield1201 Scramblers KnobFranklinTN37069
725000Bridgemore Village3679 Martins Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
805401Bridgemore Village3557 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
4200000Harpeth-Peyt RdFranklinTN37064
150000Fields Of Canterbury2427 Sturry Cove DrThompsons StationTN37179
499900Cool Springs East201 Hatton PlFranklinTN37067
715045Telfair820 Delamotte PassNolensvilleTN37135
559000Southern Woods7005 N Lake DrBrentwoodTN37027
205900Fernvale Springs7121 Fernvale Springs WayFairviewTN37062
221850Fernvale Springs7119 Fernvale Springs WayFairviewTN37062
259319Pipkin Hills2995 Pipkin Hills DrSpring HillTN37174
490000Cannonwood337 Dandridge DrFranklinTN37067
825000Westhaven201 Pearl StFranklinTN37064
430000Benevento4031 Campania StradaSpring HillTN37174
1028000Kole Property4675 Everal LnFranklinTN37064
727000Kings Chapel4101 Katherines Branch LnArringtonTN37014
510500Taylor Ridge5901 Shelby LnFranklinTN37064
389900Cumberland Estates1072 Brayden DrFairviewTN37062
200000Cadet Homes129 Cadet LnFranklinTN37064
7270006789 Owen Hill RdCollege GroveTN37046
720000Westhaven217 Acadia AveFranklinTN37064
229000Mill @ Bond Springs5008 Gates Mill RdgThompsons StationTN37179
209000Mill @ Bond Springs5000 Gates Mill RdgThompsons StationTN37179
643000Falls Grove6813 Falls Ridge LnCollege GroveTN37046
591000Fields Of Canterbury2711 Dunstan Place DrThompsons StationTN37179
285000Liberty Square141 Arsenal DrFranklinTN37064
134000Copper Ridge74 & 102 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
396985Stream Valley1109 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
225000TractsBennett Hollow RdThompsons StationTN37179
895000Stonecrest815 Singleton LnBrentwoodTN37027
710000Westhaven1663 Townsend BlvdFranklinTN37064
642500Stonehenge5129 Prince Phillip CvBrentwoodTN37027
445000Fields Of CanterburyDurham Trail DrThompsons StationTN37179
265000Shirebrook407 Shirebrook CirSpring HillTN37174
540000Falls Grove6709 Falls Ridge LnCollege GroveTN37046
458267Bent Creek4584 Sawmill PlNolensvilleTN37135
592500Raintree Forest9424 Gentlewind DrBrentwoodTN37027
286500Haynes Crossing3202 Nicole DrSpring HillTN37174
301472Fields Of Canterbury3085 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
760000Westhaven9171 Keats StFranklinTN37064
593000Scales Farmstead680 Vickery Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
479000Mooreland994 Mooreland BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
51000Lincoln Park7204 Cold Harbor CtFairviewTN37062
279900Maplelawn2720 Buckner RdThompsons StationTN37179
815000Westhaven3021 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
304485Fields Of Canterbury3101 Sassafras LnThompsons StationTN37179
800000Keystone1413 Hunter RdFranklinTN37064
669000Sunset Park1704 Jonahs Ridge WayNolensvilleTN37135
391000Temple Hills143 Deercrest CirFranklinTN37069
517000Bent Creek4674 Sawmill PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
605000Goose Creek2034 Goose Creek DrFranklinTN37064
219000Mill @ Bond Springs5004 Gates Mill RdgThompsons StationTN37179
967250Cambridge Hills6106 Wendover GlenFranklinTN37067
291000Leverette Meadows7300 Sheena LnFairviewTN37062
967133Natures Landing4025 Natures Landing DrFranklinTN37064
555000Westhaven1369 Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
189000Mill @ Bond Springs5001 Gates Mill RdgThompsons StationTN37179
216500Chester7309 Birch Bark DrFairviewTN37062
484900Mckays Mill1740 Liberty PkFranklinTN37067
575000Bent Creek8037 Warren DrNolensvilleTN37135
870000Benington204 Belgian RdNolensvilleTN37135
645000Hidden Valley1137 Hidden Valley RdBrentwoodTN37027
412000Crossing @ Wades Grove3017 Sommette DrSpring HillTN37174
550000Amelia Park1718 Biscayne DrFranklinTN37067
785000Mcdaniel Farms6529 Windmill DrCollege GroveTN37046
415000Berry Farms Town Center212 Mary Webb StFranklinTN37064
285400Cameron Farms2805 Washington CtThompsons StationTN37179
350000Chapmans Retrea3020 Carpenter PassSpring HillTN37174
300000Hamptons At Campbell410 Heroit DrSpring HillTN37174
650000Foxboro807 Hunterboro CtBrentwoodTN37027
450340Tollgate Village3409 Milford DrThompsons StationTN37179
575000West End Circle808 West End CirFranklinTN37064
475000Commons @ Gateway201 Gateway CtFranklinTN37069
950000101 Southeast Pkwy Ct 100FranklinTN37064
194600South Park101 Southeast Pkwy Ct #120FranklinTN37064
334000Leverette Meadows7704 Millie Louise CtFairviewTN37062
624791Bridgemore Village3189 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
343400Wyngate1810 Baslia LnSpring HillTN37174
1400000Heathrow Hills915 Calloway DrBrentwoodTN37027
329900Wyngate2005 Trenton DrSpring HillTN37174
372500Crowne Pointe2846 Pedigo PlThompsons StationTN37179
299900Chester Road Development7523 Chester RdFairviewTN37062
441000Fieldstone Farms121 Wheaton Hall LnFranklinTN37069
730000Belvedere212 Belvedere CirNolensvilleTN37135
269000Amichelle Woods7559 King RdFairviewTN37062
4700000Two Rivers4224 Two Rivers LnFranklinTN37069
655000Cedarmont Farms3016 Bridlewood TrlFranklinTN37067
225000October Park2013 Orange Leaf CirFranklinTN37067
1275001121 Waller RdBrentwoodTN37027
459584Wades Grove2035 Lequire LnSpring HillTN37174
750000(136-22.01 & 23.02) Horton HwyCollege GroveTN37046
529950Ywater Crossing217 Messenger LnFranklinTN37064
420000Belshire5003 Pinhill PassSpring HillTN37174
369500Through The Green537 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
450000Rogersshire324 Astor WayFranklinTN37064
591082Mcdaniel Estates7033 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
335000Burtonwood2702 Foxtrot LnSpring HillTN37174
3300000Annandale391 Jones PkwyBrentwoodTN37027
1160000Tuscany Hills1726 Ravello WayBrentwoodTN37027
315000Meadow Wood Place7107 Varden CtFairviewTN37062
9000006008 Maryland WayBrentwoodTN37027
549900Cool Springs East404 Parish PlFranklinTN37067
685000Scales Farmstead1505 Underwood DrNolensvilleTN37135
372000Riverview Park521 Overview LnFranklinTN37064
199500Grove8182 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
501500Kenaum Jimmy1016 Magic Mountain LnNolensvilleTN37135
1075095Taramore1900 New Bristol LnBrentwoodTN37027
265323Chapmans Retreat1716 Emma CirSpring HillTN37174
657000Bridgemore Village3588 Robbins Nest RdThompsons StationTN37179
639900Autumn Ridge2038 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
880000Westhaven1973 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
799000Benington605 Peruvian CtNolensvilleTN37135
539900Burkitt Village2250 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
614000Westhaven762 Shelley LnFranklinTN37064


