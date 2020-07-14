



See where houses sold for June 22-26, 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 435425 Otter Creek Springs 7402 Swindon Blvd Fairview TN 37062 1255000 Deerfield 1005 Scramblers Knob Franklin TN 37069 455000 Burkitt Place 8144 Middlewick Ln Nolensville TN 37135 359900 Crowne Pointe 2910 Stewart Campbell Pt Thompsons Station TN 37179 646915 Scales Farmstead 621 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville TN 37135 1050000 5526 Joseph St Franklin TN 37064 586000 Barclay Place 408 Dabney Dr Franklin TN 37064 658200 Brookfield 2487 Titans Ln Brentwood TN 37027 144900 Westhaven 960 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 162900 Westhaven 966 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 1200000 Cool Springs East 113 Chatfield Way Franklin TN 37067 635000 Westhaven 428 Wire Grass Ln Franklin TN 37064 722000 Keystone 1600 Masters Ct Franklin TN 37064 525000 Westhaven 440 Wire Grass Ln Franklin TN 37064 1650000 Avalon 717 Pendragon Ct Franklin TN 37067 250000 Avalon 386 Lady Of The Lake Ln Franklin TN 37067 418600 Brixworth 1021 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 202900 Fernvale Springs 7123 Fernvale Springs Way Fairview TN 37062 1094000 1029 Tulloss Rd Franklin TN 37067 1400000 Ivan Creek 4440 Ivan Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 419990 Tollgate Village 3405 Milford Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 785000 Raintree Forest 1651 Kirkwood Pl Brentwood TN 37027 455000 Mckays Mill 1723 Liberty Pk Franklin TN 37067 465000 Mckays Mill 1302 Pemberton Heights Dr Franklin TN 37067 355000 Kingwood 7302 Donington Park Fairview TN 37062 400000 Petra Commons Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 1270000 Nestledown Farms 4003 Laurawood Ln Franklin TN 37067 908500 River Landing 323 Gillette Dr Franklin TN 37069 466900 Brixworth 1028 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 289900 Ridgeport 1715 Portview Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 380000 Kyles Creek Est 7112 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview TN 37062 464900 Willowsprings 107 Tulip Ln Franklin TN 37064 575000 Fieldstone Farms 227 Heathstone Cir Franklin TN 37069 722500 Montpier Farms 103 Fox Hill Ct Franklin TN 37069 520000 Burberry Glen 124 Burberry Glen Blvd Nolensville TN 37135 470000 Founders Pointe 727 Meeting St Franklin TN 37064 750000 Laurelwood 1807 Harpeth River Dr Brentwood TN 37027 675000 Raintree Forest 9450 Norwood Dr Brentwood TN 37027 380000 Mckays Mill 1324 Liberty Pk Franklin TN 37067 467500 Taramore 9547 Dresden Sq Brentwood TN 37027 630308 Westhaven 6019 Donovan St Franklin TN 37064 470000 Rebel Meadows 821 Victoria Dr Franklin TN 37064 449000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 3027 Grunion Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 308500 Lexington Farms 100 Tate Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 545178 Tollgate Village 2242 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 475990 Tollgate Village 3413 Milford Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 675000 Concord Realty 912 Bluff Rd Brentwood TN 37027 309000 Ridgeport 1930 Portway Rd Spring Hill TN 37174 1100000 Deerfield 1201 Scramblers Knob Franklin TN 37069 725000 Bridgemore Village 3679 Martins Mill Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 805401 Bridgemore Village 3557 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 4200000 Harpeth-Peyt Rd Franklin TN 37064 150000 Fields Of Canterbury 2427 Sturry Cove Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 499900 Cool Springs East 201 Hatton Pl Franklin TN 37067 715045 Telfair 820 Delamotte Pass Nolensville TN 37135 559000 Southern Woods 7005 N Lake Dr Brentwood TN 37027 205900 Fernvale Springs 7121 Fernvale Springs Way Fairview TN 37062 221850 Fernvale Springs 7119 Fernvale Springs Way Fairview TN 37062 259319 Pipkin Hills 2995 Pipkin Hills Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 490000 Cannonwood 337 Dandridge Dr Franklin TN 37067 825000 Westhaven 201 Pearl St Franklin TN 37064 430000 Benevento 4031 Campania Strada Spring Hill TN 37174 1028000 Kole Property 4675 Everal Ln Franklin TN 37064 727000 Kings Chapel 4101 Katherines Branch Ln Arrington TN 37014 510500 Taylor Ridge 5901 Shelby Ln Franklin TN 37064 389900 Cumberland Estates 1072 Brayden Dr Fairview TN 37062 200000 Cadet Homes 129 Cadet Ln Franklin TN 37064 727000 6789 Owen Hill Rd College Grove TN 37046 720000 Westhaven 217 Acadia Ave Franklin TN 37064 229000 Mill @ Bond Springs 5008 Gates Mill Rdg Thompsons Station TN 37179 209000 Mill @ Bond Springs 5000 Gates Mill Rdg Thompsons Station TN 37179 643000 Falls Grove 6813 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove TN 37046 591000 Fields Of Canterbury 2711 Dunstan Place Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 285000 Liberty Square 141 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064 134000 Copper Ridge 74 & 102 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 396985 Stream Valley 1109 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 225000 Tracts Bennett Hollow Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 895000 Stonecrest 815 Singleton Ln Brentwood TN 37027 710000 Westhaven 1663 Townsend Blvd Franklin TN 37064 642500 Stonehenge 5129 Prince Phillip Cv Brentwood TN 37027 445000 Fields Of Canterbury Durham Trail Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 265000 Shirebrook 407 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 540000 Falls Grove 6709 Falls Ridge Ln College Grove TN 37046 458267 Bent Creek 4584 Sawmill Pl Nolensville TN 37135 592500 Raintree Forest 9424 Gentlewind Dr Brentwood TN 37027 286500 Haynes Crossing 3202 Nicole Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 301472 Fields Of Canterbury 3085 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 760000 Westhaven 9171 Keats St Franklin TN 37064 593000 Scales Farmstead 680 Vickery Park Dr Nolensville TN 37135 479000 Mooreland 994 Mooreland Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 51000 Lincoln Park 7204 Cold Harbor Ct Fairview TN 37062 279900 Maplelawn 2720 Buckner Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 815000 Westhaven 3021 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 304485 Fields Of Canterbury 3101 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 800000 Keystone 1413 Hunter Rd Franklin TN 37064 669000 Sunset Park 1704 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville TN 37135 391000 Temple Hills 143 Deercrest Cir Franklin TN 37069 517000 Bent Creek 4674 Sawmill Place Nolensville TN 37135 605000 Goose Creek 2034 Goose Creek Dr Franklin TN 37064 219000 Mill @ Bond Springs 5004 Gates Mill Rdg Thompsons Station TN 37179 967250 Cambridge Hills 6106 Wendover Glen Franklin TN 37067 291000 Leverette Meadows 7300 Sheena Ln Fairview TN 37062 967133 Natures Landing 4025 Natures Landing Dr Franklin TN 37064 555000 Westhaven 1369 Eliot Rd Franklin TN 37064 189000 Mill @ Bond Springs 5001 Gates Mill Rdg Thompsons Station TN 37179 216500 Chester 7309 Birch Bark Dr Fairview TN 37062 484900 Mckays Mill 1740 Liberty Pk Franklin TN 37067 575000 Bent Creek 8037 Warren Dr Nolensville TN 37135 870000 Benington 204 Belgian Rd Nolensville TN 37135 645000 Hidden Valley 1137 Hidden Valley Rd Brentwood TN 37027 412000 Crossing @ Wades Grove 3017 Sommette Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 550000 Amelia Park 1718 Biscayne Dr Franklin TN 37067 785000 Mcdaniel Farms 6529 Windmill Dr College Grove TN 37046 415000 Berry Farms Town Center 212 Mary Webb St Franklin TN 37064 285400 Cameron Farms 2805 Washington Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 350000 Chapmans Retrea 3020 Carpenter Pass Spring Hill TN 37174 300000 Hamptons At Campbell 410 Heroit Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 650000 Foxboro 807 Hunterboro Ct Brentwood TN 37027 450340 Tollgate Village 3409 Milford Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 575000 West End Circle 808 West End Cir Franklin TN 37064 475000 Commons @ Gateway 201 Gateway Ct Franklin TN 37069 950000 101 Southeast Pkwy Ct 100 Franklin TN 37064 194600 South Park 101 Southeast Pkwy Ct #120 Franklin TN 37064 334000 Leverette Meadows 7704 Millie Louise Ct Fairview TN 37062 624791 Bridgemore Village 3189 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 343400 Wyngate 1810 Baslia Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 1400000 Heathrow Hills 915 Calloway Dr Brentwood TN 37027 329900 Wyngate 2005 Trenton Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 372500 Crowne Pointe 2846 Pedigo Pl Thompsons Station TN 37179 299900 Chester Road Development 7523 Chester Rd Fairview TN 37062 441000 Fieldstone Farms 121 Wheaton Hall Ln Franklin TN 37069 730000 Belvedere 212 Belvedere Cir Nolensville TN 37135 269000 Amichelle Woods 7559 King Rd Fairview TN 37062 4700000 Two Rivers 4224 Two Rivers Ln Franklin TN 37069 655000 Cedarmont Farms 3016 Bridlewood Trl Franklin TN 37067 225000 October Park 2013 Orange Leaf Cir Franklin TN 37067 127500 1121 Waller Rd Brentwood TN 37027 459584 Wades Grove 2035 Lequire Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 750000 (136-22.01 & 23.02) Horton Hwy College Grove TN 37046 529950 Ywater Crossing 217 Messenger Ln Franklin TN 37064 420000 Belshire 5003 Pinhill Pass Spring Hill TN 37174 369500 Through The Green 537 Vintage Green Ln Franklin TN 37064 450000 Rogersshire 324 Astor Way Franklin TN 37064 591082 Mcdaniel Estates 7033 Balcolm Ct College Grove TN 37046 335000 Burtonwood 2702 Foxtrot Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 3300000 Annandale 391 Jones Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 1160000 Tuscany Hills 1726 Ravello Way Brentwood TN 37027 315000 Meadow Wood Place 7107 Varden Ct Fairview TN 37062 900000 6008 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027 549900 Cool Springs East 404 Parish Pl Franklin TN 37067 685000 Scales Farmstead 1505 Underwood Dr Nolensville TN 37135 372000 Riverview Park 521 Overview Ln Franklin TN 37064 199500 Grove 8182 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 501500 Kenaum Jimmy 1016 Magic Mountain Ln Nolensville TN 37135 1075095 Taramore 1900 New Bristol Ln Brentwood TN 37027 265323 Chapmans Retreat 1716 Emma Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 657000 Bridgemore Village 3588 Robbins Nest Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 639900 Autumn Ridge 2038 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill TN 37174 880000 Westhaven 1973 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 799000 Benington 605 Peruvian Ct Nolensville TN 37135 539900 Burkitt Village 2250 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville TN 37135 614000 Westhaven 762 Shelley Ln Franklin TN 37064



