Williamson County Property Transfers June 21

See where houses sold for June 21-25, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$2,385,000.00
|Beech Creek Hill
|448 Beech Creek Rd N
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,550,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 3
|5266 Mcgavock Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$425,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 7
|1019 Watauga Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$990,000.00
|Temple Hills The Links
|707 Wild Timber Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$275,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 4
|5113 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,018,217.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5809 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,061,725.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|329 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$688,500.00
|Cottonwood Est
|310 Cotton Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,390,100.00
|Murray Est
|418 Dahlia Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$745,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 2
|2992 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$835,000.00
|Farmington South
|1990 Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$260,000.00
|Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$425,000.00
|4303 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$385,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 6
|2120 Burgess Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$850,145.00
|Daventry Sec2
|3211 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$990,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7120 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,923,000.00
|Durham Manor
|2445 Durham Manor Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$518,725.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|3019 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$431,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 19-a
|1644 Zurich Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,075,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 10
|532 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$695,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b
|2332 Coppergate Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$470,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 6
|3216 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$611,945.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7597 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$320,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1944 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$574,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3330 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,500,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 11
|6 Sawgrass Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$400,000.00
|Bent Creek Active Adult
|320 Thesing Ct Pvt
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$601,300.00
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6793 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$715,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 6
|8115 Covington Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$77,500.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec11
|2604 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$652,500.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20
|349 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$85,000.00
|Executive House Condo
|613 Hillsboro Rd #a-11
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$680,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 11
|3449 Colebrook Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$489,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5220 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$769,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|9042 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$748,244.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|428 Herring Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$420,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 2
|709 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$676,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 2
|2046 N Amber Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$375,000.00
|Winstead Court Ph 2
|358 4th Ave S #a-1
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$689,000.00
|Jamison Station Sec 1
|111 Jamison Station Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$674,500.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3283 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$663,500.00
|Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7
|6026 Yellowstone Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$500,000.00
|Monticello Sec 3
|118 Arlington Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$381,625.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|2004 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$625,000.00
|2079 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$417,126.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4002 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$500,000.00
|Baronswood Sec 1
|304 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,689,000.00
|Swansons Ridge
|1731 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$644,900.00
|Belshire Ph 2
|1059 Cantwell Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$555,000.00
|Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$813,415.00
|Cardel Village
|443 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,199,304.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5504 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$820,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph7
|1011 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Wildwood Valley Est
|1925 Shamrock Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$455,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2
|4056 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$707,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec3
|4011 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$736,500.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|937 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$780,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|931 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,525,000.00
|Woods Of Blackberry
|5610 Pigeon Forge Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$444,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|711 Wayside Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$613,131.00
|Burkitt Village Add Ph2
|944 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$475,000.00
|2446 Fly Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$605,000.00
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec1
|7159 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$635,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 7
|1363 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,170,000.00
|Oman
|7016 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,385,000.00
|Gray Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$725,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b
|2702 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,500,000.00
|Hampton Reserve Sec 3
|9562 Yellow Finch Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$613,000.00
|Rizer Point Sec3
|1206 Reese Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$275,000.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1598 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,604,442.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1598 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,060,000.00
|Avalon Sec 1
|437 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$555,005.00
|Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a
|2026 Keiser St
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$459,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5208 Bond Springs Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$759,900.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18
|117 Barlow Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$299,900.00
|Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$4,250,000.00
|Dice Lampley Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$493,908.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2316 Durham Trail Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$710,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1d
|5056 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$124,000.00
|Artesian Acres
|2015 Artesian Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$475,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 5
|190 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Telfair Ph1
|413 Edenfield Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$577,900.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8022 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$667,000.00
|4376 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$775,000.00
|324 3rd Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$5,289,472.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec X
|2045 Fieldstone Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$395,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #a-1
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$3,600,000.00
|1629 Ragsdale Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Burtonwood Add Ph 3
|6014 Thrush Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$4,235,000.00
|Johnson Cove
|6413 Johnson Chapel Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$809,900.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1
|3018 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$830,000.00
|4191 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$345,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|307 Flowerwood Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$657,050.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|302 Liebler Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Montclair Sec 4
|1717 Richbourg Park Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$640,000.00
|Westhaven Section 15
|1015 Westhaven Blvd #210
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Smithson Prop
|8201 Tiller Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$925,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 6
|1040 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$389,900.00
|Nolen Mill Ph1
|619 Weybridge Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$396,144.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|2008 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,160,000.00
|Henley Sec 1
|303 Battery Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$354,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 16
|1407 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$671,703.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|613 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$795,000.00
|Marshall Place
|8902 Palmer Pvt Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$505,000.00
|River Rest Est Sec 4
|1022 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$305,000.00
|Petra Commons
|141 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$593,300.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8038 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$726,759.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7708 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$640,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|146 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$450,000.00
|4628 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$265,000.00
|1765 Barker Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$610,000.00
|Amber Glen
|108 Fielden Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$320,000.00
|1064 Tulloss Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$650,000.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec1
|1038 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,000,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 6
|693 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$820,000.00
|Oakwood Est Sec 6
|2211 Isaac Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$533,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 1
|116 Fulwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,225,000.00
|Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,035,999.00
|Brookfield Sec 19
|9953 Lodestone Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,209,150.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7337 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$205,700.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #n-2
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,000,000.00
|Legends Ridge 2nd Add
|937 Sunset Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$800,000.00
|Rizer Point Sec4
|1008 Reese Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$2,050,000.00
|Mcadams Gwendolyn
|6821 Hendrix Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$10,000,000.00
|Moran Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$715,000.00
|Whittmore Ph1
|918 Whittmore Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$939,900.00
|Foxboro Est Sec 1
|915 Steeplechase Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$641,500.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7
|552 St John Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$602,658.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9039 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$285,000.00
|Dogwood Hills
|7117 Sutton Pl
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$415,750.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|1028 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$895,000.00
|Marshall Place
|8907 Palmer Pvt Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$160,000.00
|Grove Sec9
|8719 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$705,550.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|1240 Spruell Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$910,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1033 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,750,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 3
|1422 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$571,220.00
|Cannonwood Sec 1
|360 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$275,000.00
|Perkins Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,019,640.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 35
|1207 Broadmoor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$639,215.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7145 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$652,625.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7137 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$537,874.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1148 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$896,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8801 Drosera Cir
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$475,000.00
|426 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$902,232.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1049 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$721,500.00
|Amelia Park Sec5
|1044 Amelia Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$265,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 3
|1101 Downs Blvd #200
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$494,400.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2704 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$850,000.00
|Heath Pl At Franklin
|1508 Holmes Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$5,170,000.00
|Through The Green
|120 Swanson Branch Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$545,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec18b
|2016 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$822,750.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1
|109 Bromley Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$485,000.00
|3104 Horton Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$378,500.00
|Clearview Meadows
|7107 Clearview Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,925,000.00
|Westhaven Sec33
|219 Cavanaugh Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$464,900.00
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1
|2927 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$395,000.00
|Brooklands
|Brooklands Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$290,000.00
|Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,265,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|4612 Nadine Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a
|2096 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$655,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 1
|108 Valley Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$770,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|6720 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$400,000.00
|Ashwicke Park Sec 2
|2745 Jacob Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$785,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph2
|1712 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$123,500.00
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2
|7182 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$450,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 3
|513 Clover Leaf Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$870,000.00
|8029 Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$750,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 3b
|6129 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$982,802.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec1
|5805 Wagonvale Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$285,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 1
|2234 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$630,000.00
|Benevento Ph 1
|3121 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$315,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 5
|7009 Masonboro Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$590,000.00
|Caldwell Est Sec 2
|513 Averwater Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$637,445.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1017 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,100,000.00
|Highland View Ph 1
|1046 Highland Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$758,185.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec1
|7049 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$656,136.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec8
|256 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$420,000.00
|Through The Green Sec2
|507 Vintage Green Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,597,786.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|831 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$772,003.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37
|1043 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$250,000.00
|Dylan Woods
|105 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$671,315.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1253 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$421,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 5-a
|969 Oak Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$504,046.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2708 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$650,000.00
|Caldwell Est Sec 2
|517 Averwater Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$355,000.00
|Woodside Ph3 Sec1
|4973 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$850,000.00
|7296 Deer Ridge Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,075,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 1
|205 Wellspring Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$567,788.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8034 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$200,000.00
|Pipkin Hills Ph 4
|2748 Mollys Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$590,000.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec2
|1678 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$375,000.00
|Eagles Glen Sec 1
|408 Honeysuckle Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$840,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|7204 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$508,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec2
|4051 Flatwater St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.