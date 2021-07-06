Williamson County Property Transfers June 21

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for June 21-25, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$2,385,000.00Beech Creek Hill448 Beech Creek Rd NBrentwoodTN37027
$1,550,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 35266 Mcgavock RdBrentwoodTN37027
$425,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 71019 Watauga CtThompsons StationTN37179
$990,000.00Temple Hills The Links707 Wild Timber CtFranklinTN37069
$275,000.00Fountainhead Sec 45113 Woodland Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,018,217.00Hardeman Springs Sec15809 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
$1,061,725.00Stephens Valley Sec6329 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$688,500.00Cottonwood Est310 Cotton LnFranklinTN37069
$1,390,100.00Murray Est418 Dahlia DrBrentwoodTN37027
$745,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 22992 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$835,000.00Farmington South1990 Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
$260,000.00Shoals Branch RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$425,000.004303 Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
$385,000.00Ridgeport Sec 62120 Burgess LnSpring HillTN37174
$850,145.00Daventry Sec23211 Chase Point DrFranklinTN37067
$990,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47120 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,923,000.00Durham Manor2445 Durham Manor DrFranklinTN37064
$518,725.00Brixworth Ph53019 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
$431,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 19-a1644 Zurich DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,075,000.00Westhaven Sec 10532 Pearre Springs WayFranklinTN37064
$695,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b2332 Coppergate WayThompsons StationTN37179
$470,000.00Franklin Green Sec 63216 Dark Woods DrFranklinTN37064
$611,945.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37597 Delancey DrCollege GroveTN37046
$320,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 341944 Turning Wheel LnFranklinTN37067
$574,900.00Tollgate Village Sec153330 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,500,000.00Governors Club Ph 116 Sawgrass LnBrentwoodTN37027
$400,000.00Bent Creek Active Adult320 Thesing Ct PvtNolensvilleTN37135
$601,300.00Falls Grove Sec 26793 Pleasant Gate LnCollege GroveTN37046
$715,000.00Brenthaven Sec 68115 Covington CtBrentwoodTN37027
$77,500.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec112604 Bramblewood LnThompsons StationTN37179
$652,500.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20349 Finnhorse LnFranklinTN37064
$85,000.00Executive House Condo613 Hillsboro Rd #a-11FranklinTN37064
$680,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 113449 Colebrook DrThompsons StationTN37179
$489,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25220 Bond Springs CtThompsons StationTN37179
$769,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec79042 Berry Farms CrossingFranklinTN37064
$748,244.00Scales Farmstead Ph2428 Herring TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$420,000.00Maplewood Sec 2709 Sugartree LnFranklinTN37064
$676,000.00Campbell Station Sec 22046 N Amber DrSpring HillTN37174
$375,000.00Winstead Court Ph 2358 4th Ave S #a-1FranklinTN37064
$689,000.00Jamison Station Sec 1111 Jamison Station LnFranklinTN37064
$674,500.00Tollgate Village Sec153283 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$663,500.00Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 76026 Yellowstone DrNolensvilleTN37135
$500,000.00Monticello Sec 3118 Arlington PlFranklinTN37064
$381,625.00Cumberland Estates Ph32004 Ambie WayFairviewTN37062
$625,000.002079 Kidd RdNolensvilleTN37135
$417,126.00Cumberland Estates Ph34002 Brazelton WayFairviewTN37062
$500,000.00Baronswood Sec 1304 Baronswood DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,689,000.00Swansons Ridge1731 Swansons Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
$644,900.00Belshire Ph 21059 Cantwell PlSpring HillTN37174
$555,000.00Trinity RdFranklinTN37067
$813,415.00Cardel Village443 Cardel LnFranklinTN37064
$1,199,304.00Hardeman Springs Sec15504 Hardeman Springs BlvdArringtonTN37014
$820,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph71011 Gadwall LnSpring HillTN37174
$750,000.00Wildwood Valley Est1925 Shamrock DrBrentwoodTN37027
$455,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 24056 Locerbie CirSpring HillTN37174
$707,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec34011 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$736,500.00Westhaven Sec52937 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$780,000.00Westhaven Sec52931 Horizon DrFranklinTN37064
$1,525,000.00Woods Of Blackberry5610 Pigeon Forge LnThompsons StationTN37179
$444,500.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2711 Wayside CtFranklinTN37069
$613,131.00Burkitt Village Add Ph2944 Redstone LnNolensvilleTN37135
$475,000.002446 Fly RdNolensvilleTN37135
$605,000.00Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec17159 Kyles Creek DrFairviewTN37062
$635,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 71363 Round Hill LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,170,000.00Oman7016 Crews LnBrentwoodTN37027
$1,385,000.00Gray LnThompsons StationTN37179
$725,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b2702 Paddock Park DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,500,000.00Hampton Reserve Sec 39562 Yellow Finch CtBrentwoodTN37027
$613,000.00Rizer Point Sec31206 Reese DrFranklinTN37069
$275,000.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41598 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,604,442.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41598 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,060,000.00Avalon Sec 1437 Beauchamp CirFranklinTN37067
$555,005.00Crossing At Wades Grove Sec5a2026 Keiser StSpring HillTN37174
$459,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25208 Bond Springs CtThompsons StationTN37179
$759,900.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec18117 Barlow DrFranklinTN37064
$299,900.00Liberty PkFranklinTN37064
$4,250,000.00Dice Lampley RdFairviewTN37062
$493,908.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2316 Durham Trail DrThompsons StationTN37179
$710,000.00Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1d5056 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
$124,000.00Artesian Acres2015 Artesian DrNolensvilleTN37135
$475,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 5190 Cavalry DrFranklinTN37064
$575,000.00Telfair Ph1413 Edenfield PassNolensvilleTN37135
$577,900.00Brixworth Ph7a8022 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$667,000.004376 Peyt-trinity RdFranklinTN37064
$775,000.00324 3rd Ave SFranklinTN37064
$5,289,472.00Fieldstone Farms Sec X2045 Fieldstone PkwyFranklinTN37069
$395,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #a-1FranklinTN37067
$3,600,000.001629 Ragsdale RdBrentwoodTN37027
$500,000.00Burtonwood Add Ph 36014 Thrush CtSpring HillTN37174
$4,235,000.00Johnson Cove6413 Johnson Chapel CirBrentwoodTN37027
$809,900.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph13018 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
$830,000.004191 Columbia PkFranklinTN37064
$345,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 1307 Flowerwood CtBrentwoodTN37027
$657,050.00Lockwood Glen Sec8302 Liebler LnFranklinTN37064
$1,500,000.00Montclair Sec 41717 Richbourg Park DrBrentwoodTN37027
$640,000.00Westhaven Section 151015 Westhaven Blvd #210FranklinTN37064
$300,000.00Smithson Prop8201 Tiller CtCollege GroveTN37046
$925,000.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 61040 Cedarview LnFranklinTN37067
$389,900.00Nolen Mill Ph1619 Weybridge DrNolensvilleTN37135
$396,144.00Cumberland Estates Ph32008 Ambie WayFairviewTN37062
$1,160,000.00Henley Sec 1303 Battery CtFranklinTN37064
$354,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 161407 Bern DrSpring HillTN37174
$671,703.00Stephens Valley Sec6613 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
$795,000.00Marshall Place8902 Palmer Pvt WayBrentwoodTN37027
$505,000.00River Rest Est Sec 41022 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
$305,000.00Petra Commons141 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
$593,300.00Brixworth Ph7a8038 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$726,759.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17708 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
$640,000.00Cottonwood Est146 Riverwood DrFranklinTN37069
$450,000.004628 Harpeth-peyt RdThompsons StationTN37179
$265,000.001765 Barker RdThompsons StationTN37179
$610,000.00Amber Glen108 Fielden CtFranklinTN37067
$320,000.001064 Tulloss RdFranklinTN37067
$650,000.00Tap Root Hills Sec11038 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$2,000,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 6693 Legends Crest DrFranklinTN37069
$820,000.00Oakwood Est Sec 62211 Isaac LnFranklinTN37064
$533,000.00Cannonwood Sec 1116 Fulwood DrFranklinTN37067
$1,225,000.00Ash Hill RdSpring HillTN37174
$1,035,999.00Brookfield Sec 199953 Lodestone DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,209,150.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27337 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$205,700.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #n-2FranklinTN37064
$2,000,000.00Legends Ridge 2nd Add937 Sunset Ridge DrFranklinTN37069
$800,000.00Rizer Point Sec41008 Reese DrFranklinTN37069
$2,050,000.00Mcadams Gwendolyn6821 Hendrix RdCollege GroveTN37046
$10,000,000.00Moran RdFranklinTN37069
$715,000.00Whittmore Ph1918 Whittmore DrNolensvilleTN37135
$939,900.00Foxboro Est Sec 1915 Steeplechase DrBrentwoodTN37027
$641,500.00Forrest Crossing Sec 7552 St John PlFranklinTN37064
$602,658.00Brixworth Ph7b9039 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$285,000.00Dogwood Hills7117 Sutton PlFairviewTN37062
$415,750.00Falcon Creek Sec 21028 Meandering WayFranklinTN37067
$895,000.00Marshall Place8907 Palmer Pvt WayBrentwoodTN37027
$160,000.00Grove Sec98719 Belladonna DrCollege GroveTN37046
$705,550.00Scales Farmstead Ph21240 Spruell DrNolensvilleTN37135
$910,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1033 Sunset RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,750,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 31422 Willowbrooke CirFranklinTN37069
$571,220.00Cannonwood Sec 1360 Dandridge DrFranklinTN37067
$275,000.00Perkins RdThompsons StationTN37179
$1,019,640.00Mckays Mill Sec 351207 Broadmoor CirFranklinTN37067
$639,215.00Falls Grove Sec67145 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$652,625.00Falls Grove Sec67137 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$537,874.00Brixworth Ph61148 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$896,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48801 Drosera CirCollege GroveTN37046
$475,000.00426 Murfreesboro RdFranklinTN37064
$902,232.00Scales Farmstead Ph11049 Lawson LnNolensvilleTN37135
$721,500.00Amelia Park Sec51044 Amelia Park DrFranklinTN37067
$265,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 31101 Downs Blvd #200FranklinTN37064
$494,400.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2704 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$850,000.00Heath Pl At Franklin1508 Holmes CirFranklinTN37064
$5,170,000.00Through The Green120 Swanson Branch WayFranklinTN37064
$545,000.00Wades Grove Sec18b2016 Lequire LnSpring HillTN37174
$822,750.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1109 Bromley Park LnFranklinTN37069
$485,000.003104 Horton LnFranklinTN37064
$378,500.00Clearview Meadows7107 Clearview DrFairviewTN37062
$1,925,000.00Westhaven Sec33219 Cavanaugh LnFranklinTN37064
$464,900.00Burtonwood Add Ph 12927 Buckner LnSpring HillTN37174
$395,000.00BrooklandsBrooklands Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$290,000.00Old Nashville RdFairviewTN37062
$1,265,000.00Ivan Creek4612 Nadine LnFranklinTN37064
$725,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a2096 Callaway Park PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
$655,000.00Green Valley Sec 1108 Valley Ridge RdFranklinTN37064
$770,000.00Falls Grove Sec 46720 Edgemore DrCollege GroveTN37046
$400,000.00Ashwicke Park Sec 22745 Jacob DrThompsons StationTN37179
$785,000.00Burberry Glen Ph21712 Kirkpark CtNolensvilleTN37135
$123,500.00Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec27182 Kyles Creek DrFairviewTN37062
$450,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 3513 Clover Leaf LnFranklinTN37067
$870,000.008029 Horton HwyArringtonTN37014
$750,000.00Stags Leap Sec 3b6129 Stags Leap WayFranklinTN37064
$982,802.00Hardeman Springs Sec15805 Wagonvale DrArringtonTN37014
$285,000.00Wakefield Sec 12234 Dewey DrSpring HillTN37174
$630,000.00Benevento Ph 13121 Appian WaySpring HillTN37174
$315,000.00Wakefield Sec 57009 Masonboro DrSpring HillTN37174
$590,000.00Caldwell Est Sec 2513 Averwater CtFranklinTN37067
$637,445.00Lochridge Sec11017 Kirkpark CtNolensvilleTN37135
$1,100,000.00Highland View Ph 11046 Highland RdBrentwoodTN37027
$758,185.00Arrington Ridge Sec17049 Fiddlers Glen DrArringtonTN37014
$656,136.00Lockwood Glen Sec8256 Moray CtFranklinTN37064
$420,000.00Through The Green Sec2507 Vintage Green LnFranklinTN37064
$1,597,786.00Westhaven Sec54831 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$772,003.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec371043 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$250,000.00Dylan Woods105 Dylan Woods DrNolensvilleTN37135
$671,315.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1253 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$421,000.00Riverview Park Sec 5-a969 Oak Meadow DrFranklinTN37064
$504,046.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2708 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$650,000.00Caldwell Est Sec 2517 Averwater CtFranklinTN37067
$355,000.00Woodside Ph3 Sec14973 Paddy TrSpring HillTN37174
$850,000.007296 Deer Ridge RdFairviewTN37062
$1,075,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 1205 Wellspring CtBrentwoodTN37027
$567,788.00Brixworth Ph7a8034 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$200,000.00Pipkin Hills Ph 42748 Mollys CtSpring HillTN37174
$590,000.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec21678 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
$375,000.00Eagles Glen Sec 1408 Honeysuckle CirFranklinTN37067
$840,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec17204 Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$508,000.00Waters Edge Sec24051 Flatwater StFranklinTN37064

