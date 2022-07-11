Williamson County Property Transfers June 20

See where houses sold for June 20-24, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,999,900.00 Grove Park Addition 1 3565 Grove Park Dr College Grove 37046 $486,000.00 Magnolia Place 1009 Brink Pl Franklin 37064 $889,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10 413 Avon River Rd Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 6657 Arno-allisona Rd College Grove 37046 $900,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 4 102 Wilshire Dr Franklin 37064 $1,040,000.00 Westhaven Sec53 1026 Calico St Franklin 37064 $200,000.00 Lake Rd Fairview 37062 $535,300.00 Franklin Green Sec 9 3155 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $799,900.00 Nolen Park Ph 2 7171 Nolen Park Cir Nolensville 37135 $572,000.00 Burtonwood Ph 5 2909 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $435,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 3027 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,065,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 430 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $925,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2 1027 Alpaca Dr Spring Hill 37174 $934,801.00 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b 1548 Little Leaf Way Nolensville 37135 $1,892,727.00 Heathrow Hills 5211 Heathrow Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,167,279.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5574 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $895,000.00 3910 Sulphur Springs Rd Columbia 38401 $801,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-7 305 Banbury Park Ln Franklin 37069 $1,303,253.00 Stephens Valley Sec3 289 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $460,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 322 Colt Ln Franklin 37069 $580,000.00 Arbor Lakes Sec 4 2817 Bloomfield Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,775,000.00 Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 3 9171 Radrick Ridge Brentwood 37027 $500,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 2 2016 Upland Dr Franklin 37067 $988,590.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7105 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $3,950,000.00 Merritt Farms 1275 Hunters Trail Dr Franklin 37069 $933,309.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 1038 Apple Orchard Cir Nashville 37221 $795,000.00 Carriage Hills Sec 3 8343 Carriage Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $809,742.00 Annecy Ph1 4065 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $300,550.00 Pickens Est 2795 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $79,700.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $65,100.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $975,000.00 Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 9000 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $687,800.00 Redwing Farms Sec 2 1014 Shannon Ln Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Tywater Crossing Sec1 326 Passage Ln Franklin 37064 $1,455,000.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7093 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $897,400.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7232 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $932,285.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7084 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $795,430.00 Annecy Ph1 2226 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $1,550,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 10 9431 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $907,360.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7256 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $475,000.00 New Montgomery Place Ph 1 7454 Cox Pike Nw Fairview 37062 $429,900.00 Tollgate Village Sec 6 2000 Newark Ln G-300 Thompsons Station 37179 $1,273,800.00 5600 Boy Scout Rd Franklin 37064 $381,233.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 239 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $448,178.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 241 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $895,015.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 1004 Apple Orchard Cir Nashville 37221 $842,015.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3021 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $325,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3 611 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $800,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 2 6780 Pleasant Gate Ln College Grove 37046 $2,050,000.00 Whetstone Ph7 9485 Whetstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $448,416.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 235 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 600 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,915,000.00 4776 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $1,431,384.00 Brenthaven Sec 7-a 8107 Shady Pl Brentwood 37027 $456,760.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 202 Thompsons Station 37179 $1,700,000.00 Tuscany Hills Sec 5 1733 Ravello Way Brentwood 37027 $1,450,000.00 Valley View Est Sec 1 4245 Warren Rd Franklin 37067 $925,000.00 Berkley Walk 9513 Coronet Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,480,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec6b 3577 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $795,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a 1619 Fair House Rd Spring Hill 37174 $774,900.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 2412 Manderly Trl Franklin 37069 $364,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3104 Franklin 37064 $393,590.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3306 Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 6756 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $475,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 5-b 723 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $379,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3206 Franklin 37064 $431,691.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1533 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $789,926.00 Riverbluff Sec3 1063 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $325,000.00 Del Rio Commons 724 Del Rio Pk Franklin 37064 $618,125.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 123 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $951,500.00 Tap Root Hills Sec5 4005 Lorena Ct Franklin 37067 $681,000.00 Cottonwood Est 121 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $825,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b 496 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $430,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 3038 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,437,000.00 Breckston Park Sec 1 75 Timberline Dr Nashville 37221 $377,536.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 237 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $950,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 3 106 Doral Dr Franklin 37069 $950,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec T 227 Heathstone Cir Franklin 37069 $460,000.00 Cherokee Hills Ph 1 7531 Cherokee Hills Rd Fairview 37062 $459,900.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 301 Thompsons Station 37179 $2,200,000.00 Exum 2369 Henpeck Ln Franklin 37064 $535,000.00 Ridgeport Sec 1 1701 Portway Ct Spring Hill 37174 $375,000.00 Cadet Homes Sec 2 118 Grenadier Dr Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 Catalina Ph1 2044 Catalina Way Nolensville 37135 $319,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 915 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $750,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2 2318 Wimbledon Cir Franklin 37069 $519,900.00 Wakefield Sec 5 7015 Masonboro Dr Spring Hill 37174 $294,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3201 Franklin 37064 $1,800,000.00 Westhaven Sec 13 1604 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $285,000.00 Rolling Acres Sec 4 7114 Cherry Hill Ln Fairview 37062 $1,461,765.00 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064 $949,900.00 Autumn Ridge Ph5 4069 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $457,500.00 Western Woods Village Sec4 7516 Spicer Ct Fairview 37062 $1,300,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34 2042 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $485,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1800 Redwing Ct Franklin 37064 $820,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 323 Braveheart Dr Franklin 37064 $555,000.00 Billingsly Square 321 Billingsly Ct #8 Franklin 37067 $2,875,000.00 Durham Manor 2408 Durham Manor Dr Franklin 37064 $920,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,101,000.00 Berkley Walk 9504 Coronet Ln Brentwood 37027 $720,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $985,000.00 Montpier Farms Sec 5 1003 Perkins Ln Franklin 37069 $424,721.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1529 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $340,000.00 Chester Est Sec 3 7221 Timberlane Dr Fairview 37062 $688,437.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4080 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $881,130.00 Annecy Ph1 3037 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $312,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3 510 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $624,378.00 Audubon Cove 7420 Hemen Way Fairview 37062 $935,000.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7130 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $269,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3202 Franklin 37064 $960,000.00 Twin Springs Sec 3 8223 White Chapel Ct Brentwood 37027 $950,000.00 Willowick 7030 Willowick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,245,000.00 Benington Sec 2 2548 Benington Pl Nolensville 37135 $800,000.00 Bent Creek Ph12 241 Bent Creek Tr Nolensville 37135 $705,000.00 4011 Old Charlotte Pk W Franklin 37064 $599,000.00 Clairmonte Sec 3 1227 Kelly Ct Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Catalina Ph1 2060 Catalina Way Nolensville 37135 $1,425,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 8 1611 S Martha Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,810,000.00 Westhaven Sec59 707 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $600,000.00 James 202 Avondale Dr Franklin 37064 $2,999,900.00 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 8480 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $415,000.00 219 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $800,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b 1020 Becket Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $375,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 307 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $657,660.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 1 1540 Indian Hawthorne Ct Brentwood 37027 $465,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 11 2308 Baldwin Ct Spring Hill 37174 $533,000.00 Cherry Grove Ph 1 2100 Ipswitch Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $892,760.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3040 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $292,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln #3302 Franklin 37064 $309,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3301 Franklin 37064 $2,500,000.00 Parkside @ Brenthaven 1497 Stephanie Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,005,702.00 Ashton Park Sec 1 702 Pebble Springs Dr Franklin 37067 $3,136,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7112 Mason Grove Ct College Grove 37046 $725,000.00 Sherwood Green Est Ph5 3204 Burris Dr Nolensville 37135 $384,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3203 Franklin 37064 $310,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3102 Franklin 37064 $361,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3204 Franklin 37064 $389,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3103 Franklin 37064 $273,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 3101 Franklin 37064 $551,200.00 Aston Woods Sec 1 2736 Aston Woods Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $749,900.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 436 William Wallace Dr Franklin 37064 $1,600,000.00 Harts Landmark 2309 Harts Landmark Dr Franklin 37069 $590,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec1 1041 Honey Bush Cir Franklin 37064 $2,325,000.00 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6085 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,100,000.00 Avalon Sec 6 410 Wandering Trl Franklin 37067 $337,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 847 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $880,075.00 Falls Grove Sec7 9032 Nestling Ridge Ct College Grove 37046 $891,420.00 Falls Grove Sec7 9028 Nestling Ridge Ct College Grove 37046 $606,075.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 301 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,475,992.00 Allens Green 1741 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,013,446.00 Annecy Ph2a 2012 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $900,000.00 Hunter Meade 7111 Talley Hollow Rd Fairview 37062 $517,000.00 9720 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $365,000.00 Western Woods Village 7241 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $900,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 15 1403 Marrimans Ct Franklin 37067 $580,000.00 Wakefield Sec 3 3030 Farmville Cir Spring Hill 37174 $400,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5 3401 Redmon Hill Nolensville 37135 $1,415,000.00 Garden Club Sec 2 3029 Coral Bell Ln Franklin 37067 $426,342.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1537 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $970,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 989 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $390,000.00 Shirebrook Ph2 308 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $975,000.00 Carriage Hills Sec 2 1730 Coachmans Ct Brentwood 37027 $765,895.00 Annecy Ph1 3024 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $560,000.00 Magnolia Place 909 Brink Pl Franklin 37064 $2,950,000.00 Echo Park 125 Alpine Ct Franklin 37069