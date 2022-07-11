Williamson County Property Transfers June 20

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See where houses sold for June 20-24, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$3,999,900.00Grove Park Addition 13565 Grove Park DrCollege Grove37046
$486,000.00Magnolia Place1009 Brink PlFranklin37064
$889,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10413 Avon River RdFranklin37064
$1,350,000.006657 Arno-allisona RdCollege Grove37046
$900,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 4102 Wilshire DrFranklin37064
$1,040,000.00Westhaven Sec531026 Calico StFranklin37064
$200,000.00Lake RdFairview37062
$535,300.00Franklin Green Sec 93155 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$799,900.00Nolen Park Ph 27171 Nolen Park CirNolensville37135
$572,000.00Burtonwood Ph 52909 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$435,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta3027 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$1,065,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34430 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$925,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec21027 Alpaca DrSpring Hill37174
$934,801.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1548 Little Leaf WayNolensville37135
$1,892,727.00Heathrow Hills5211 Heathrow Hills DrBrentwood37027
$1,167,279.00Hardeman Springs Sec35574 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$895,000.003910 Sulphur Springs RdColumbia38401
$801,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-7305 Banbury Park LnFranklin37069
$1,303,253.00Stephens Valley Sec3289 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$460,000.00Meadowgreen Acres322 Colt LnFranklin37069
$580,000.00Arbor Lakes Sec 42817 Bloomfield DrThompsons Station37179
$1,775,000.00Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 39171 Radrick RidgeBrentwood37027
$500,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 22016 Upland DrFranklin37067
$988,590.00Arrington Ridge Sec27105 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$3,950,000.00Merritt Farms1275 Hunters Trail DrFranklin37069
$933,309.00Stephens Valley Sec61038 Apple Orchard CirNashville37221
$795,000.00Carriage Hills Sec 38343 Carriage Hills DrBrentwood37027
$809,742.00Annecy Ph14065 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$300,550.00Pickens Est2795 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$79,700.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$65,100.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$975,000.00Brixworth Ph3 Sec29000 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$687,800.00Redwing Farms Sec 21014 Shannon LnFranklin37064
$900,000.00Tywater Crossing Sec1326 Passage LnFranklin37064
$1,455,000.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17093 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$897,400.00Arrington Ridge Sec27232 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$932,285.00Arrington Ridge Sec27084 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$795,430.00Annecy Ph12226 Broadway StNolensville37135
$1,550,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 109431 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$907,360.00Arrington Ridge Sec27256 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$475,000.00New Montgomery Place Ph 17454 Cox Pike NwFairview37062
$429,900.00Tollgate Village Sec 62000 Newark Ln G-300Thompsons Station37179
$1,273,800.005600 Boy Scout RdFranklin 37064
$381,233.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2239 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$448,178.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2241 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$895,015.00Stephens Valley Sec61004 Apple Orchard CirNashville37221
$842,015.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3021 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$325,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3611 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$800,000.00Falls Grove Sec 26780 Pleasant Gate LnCollege Grove37046
$2,050,000.00Whetstone Ph79485 Whetstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$448,416.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2235 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,200,000.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1600 Silva LnNolensville37135
$1,915,000.004776 Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$1,431,384.00Brenthaven Sec 7-a8107 Shady PlBrentwood37027
$456,760.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 202Thompsons Station37179
$1,700,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 51733 Ravello WayBrentwood37027
$1,450,000.00Valley View Est Sec 14245 Warren RdFranklin37067
$925,000.00Berkley Walk9513 Coronet LnBrentwood37027
$1,480,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec6b3577 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$795,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a1619 Fair House RdSpring Hill37174
$774,900.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-42412 Manderly TrlFranklin37069
$364,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3104Franklin37064
$393,590.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3306Franklin37064
$500,000.006756 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$475,000.00Riverview Park Sec 5-b723 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$379,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3206Franklin37064
$431,691.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171533 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$789,926.00Riverbluff Sec31063 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$325,000.00Del Rio Commons724 Del Rio PkFranklin37064
$618,125.00Copper Ridge Ph5123 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$951,500.00Tap Root Hills Sec54005 Lorena CtFranklin37067
$681,000.00Cottonwood Est121 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$825,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b496 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$430,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta3038 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$1,437,000.00Breckston Park Sec 175 Timberline DrNashville37221
$377,536.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2237 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$950,000.00Temple Hills Sec 3106 Doral DrFranklin37069
$950,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec T227 Heathstone CirFranklin37069
$460,000.00Cherokee Hills Ph 17531 Cherokee Hills RdFairview37062
$459,900.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 301Thompsons Station37179
$2,200,000.00Exum2369 Henpeck LnFranklin37064
$535,000.00Ridgeport Sec 11701 Portway CtSpring Hill37174
$375,000.00Cadet Homes Sec 2118 Grenadier DrFranklin37064
$1,050,000.00Catalina Ph12044 Catalina WayNolensville37135
$319,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2915 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$750,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec D-22318 Wimbledon CirFranklin37069
$519,900.00Wakefield Sec 57015 Masonboro DrSpring Hill37174
$294,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3201Franklin37064
$1,800,000.00Westhaven Sec 131604 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$285,000.00Rolling Acres Sec 47114 Cherry Hill LnFairview37062
$1,461,765.00329 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin 37064
$949,900.00Autumn Ridge Ph54069 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$457,500.00Western Woods Village Sec47516 Spicer CtFairview37062
$1,300,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec342042 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$485,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11800 Redwing CtFranklin37064
$820,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B323 Braveheart DrFranklin37064
$555,000.00Billingsly Square321 Billingsly Ct #8Franklin37067
$2,875,000.00Durham Manor2408 Durham Manor DrFranklin37064
$920,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec15Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$1,101,000.00Berkley Walk9504 Coronet LnBrentwood37027
$720,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec19Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$985,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 51003 Perkins LnFranklin37069
$424,721.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171529 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$340,000.00Chester Est Sec 37221 Timberlane DrFairview37062
$688,437.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164080 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$881,130.00Annecy Ph13037 Jada WayNolensville37135
$312,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3510 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$624,378.00Audubon Cove7420 Hemen WayFairview37062
$935,000.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37130 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$269,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3202Franklin37064
$960,000.00Twin Springs Sec 38223 White Chapel CtBrentwood37027
$950,000.00Willowick7030 Willowick DrBrentwood37027
$1,245,000.00Benington Sec 22548 Benington PlNolensville37135
$800,000.00Bent Creek Ph12241 Bent Creek TrNolensville37135
$705,000.004011 Old Charlotte Pk WFranklin37064
$599,000.00Clairmonte Sec 31227 Kelly CtFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Catalina Ph12060 Catalina WayNolensville37135
$1,425,000.00Brenthaven Sec 81611 S Martha CtBrentwood37027
$1,810,000.00Westhaven Sec59707 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$500,000.00Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$600,000.00James202 Avondale DrFranklin37064
$2,999,900.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48480 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$415,000.00219 Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$800,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b1020 Becket CirThompsons Station37179
$375,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1307 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$657,660.00Chestnut Springs Sec 11540 Indian Hawthorne CtBrentwood37027
$465,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 112308 Baldwin CtSpring Hill37174
$533,000.00Cherry Grove Ph 12100 Ipswitch CtThompsons Station37179
$892,760.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3040 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$292,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln #3302Franklin37064
$309,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3301Franklin37064
$2,500,000.00Parkside @ Brenthaven1497 Stephanie CtBrentwood37027
$1,005,702.00Ashton Park Sec 1702 Pebble Springs DrFranklin37067
$3,136,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27112 Mason Grove CtCollege Grove37046
$725,000.00Sherwood Green Est Ph53204 Burris DrNolensville37135
$384,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3203Franklin37064
$310,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3102Franklin37064
$361,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3204Franklin37064
$389,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3103Franklin37064
$273,990.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 3101Franklin37064
$551,200.00Aston Woods Sec 12736 Aston Woods LnThompsons Station37179
$749,900.00Sullivan Farms Sec B436 William Wallace DrFranklin37064
$1,600,000.00Harts Landmark2309 Harts Landmark DrFranklin37069
$590,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec11041 Honey Bush CirFranklin37064
$2,325,000.00Lookaway Farms Sec16085 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,100,000.00Avalon Sec 6410 Wandering TrlFranklin37067
$337,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 2847 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$880,075.00Falls Grove Sec79032 Nestling Ridge CtCollege Grove37046
$891,420.00Falls Grove Sec79028 Nestling Ridge CtCollege Grove37046
$606,075.00Copper Ridge Ph5301 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$1,475,992.00Allens Green1741 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,013,446.00Annecy Ph2a2012 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$900,000.00Hunter Meade7111 Talley Hollow RdFairview37062
$517,000.009720 Concord RdBrentwood37027
$365,000.00Western Woods Village7241 Cox PkFairview37062
$900,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 151403 Marrimans CtFranklin37067
$580,000.00Wakefield Sec 33030 Farmville CirSpring Hill37174
$400,000.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 53401 Redmon HillNolensville37135
$1,415,000.00Garden Club Sec 23029 Coral Bell LnFranklin37067
$426,342.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171537 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$970,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32989 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$390,000.00Shirebrook Ph2308 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$975,000.00Carriage Hills Sec 21730 Coachmans CtBrentwood37027
$765,895.00Annecy Ph13024 Jada WayNolensville37135
$560,000.00Magnolia Place909 Brink PlFranklin37064
$2,950,000.00Echo Park125 Alpine CtFranklin37069

