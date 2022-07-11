Williamson County Property Transfers June 20

See where houses sold for June 20-24, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,999,900.00
|Grove Park Addition 1
|3565 Grove Park Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$486,000.00
|Magnolia Place
|1009 Brink Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$889,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec10
|413 Avon River Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|6657 Arno-allisona Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$900,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 4
|102 Wilshire Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,040,000.00
|Westhaven Sec53
|1026 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$200,000.00
|Lake Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$535,300.00
|Franklin Green Sec 9
|3155 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,900.00
|Nolen Park Ph 2
|7171 Nolen Park Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$572,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 5
|2909 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$435,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|3027 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,065,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34
|430 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec2
|1027 Alpaca Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$934,801.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1548 Little Leaf Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,892,727.00
|Heathrow Hills
|5211 Heathrow Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,167,279.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5574 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$895,000.00
|3910 Sulphur Springs Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$801,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-7
|305 Banbury Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,303,253.00
|Stephens Valley Sec3
|289 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$460,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|322 Colt Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$580,000.00
|Arbor Lakes Sec 4
|2817 Bloomfield Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,775,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 3
|9171 Radrick Ridge
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2016 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$988,590.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7105 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$3,950,000.00
|Merritt Farms
|1275 Hunters Trail Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$933,309.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1038 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|37221
|$795,000.00
|Carriage Hills Sec 3
|8343 Carriage Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$809,742.00
|Annecy Ph1
|4065 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$300,550.00
|Pickens Est
|2795 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$79,700.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1
|Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$65,100.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1
|Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$975,000.00
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec2
|9000 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$687,800.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 2
|1014 Shannon Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Tywater Crossing Sec1
|326 Passage Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,455,000.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7093 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$897,400.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7232 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$932,285.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7084 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$795,430.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2226 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,550,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 10
|9431 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$907,360.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7256 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$475,000.00
|New Montgomery Place Ph 1
|7454 Cox Pike Nw
|Fairview
|37062
|$429,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 6
|2000 Newark Ln G-300
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,273,800.00
|5600 Boy Scout Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$381,233.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|239 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$448,178.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|241 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$895,015.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|1004 Apple Orchard Cir
|Nashville
|37221
|$842,015.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3021 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$325,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3
|611 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$800,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 2
|6780 Pleasant Gate Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,050,000.00
|Whetstone Ph7
|9485 Whetstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$448,416.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|235 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|600 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,915,000.00
|4776 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,431,384.00
|Brenthaven Sec 7-a
|8107 Shady Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$456,760.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 202
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,700,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 5
|1733 Ravello Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000.00
|Valley View Est Sec 1
|4245 Warren Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$925,000.00
|Berkley Walk
|9513 Coronet Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,480,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec6b
|3577 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$795,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a
|1619 Fair House Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$774,900.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4
|2412 Manderly Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$364,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3104
|Franklin
|37064
|$393,590.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3306
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|6756 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b
|723 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$379,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3206
|Franklin
|37064
|$431,691.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1533 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$789,926.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1063 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000.00
|Del Rio Commons
|724 Del Rio Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$618,125.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|123 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$951,500.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|4005 Lorena Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$681,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|121 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$825,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b
|496 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|3038 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,437,000.00
|Breckston Park Sec 1
|75 Timberline Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$377,536.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|237 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 3
|106 Doral Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$950,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec T
|227 Heathstone Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$460,000.00
|Cherokee Hills Ph 1
|7531 Cherokee Hills Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$459,900.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 301
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,200,000.00
|Exum
|2369 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 1
|1701 Portway Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000.00
|Cadet Homes Sec 2
|118 Grenadier Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|Catalina Ph1
|2044 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$319,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|915 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-2
|2318 Wimbledon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$519,900.00
|Wakefield Sec 5
|7015 Masonboro Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$294,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3201
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,800,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 13
|1604 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$285,000.00
|Rolling Acres Sec 4
|7114 Cherry Hill Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,461,765.00
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$949,900.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph5
|4069 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$457,500.00
|Western Woods Village Sec4
|7516 Spicer Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,300,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec34
|2042 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1800 Redwing Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|323 Braveheart Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$555,000.00
|Billingsly Square
|321 Billingsly Ct #8
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,875,000.00
|Durham Manor
|2408 Durham Manor Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$920,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,101,000.00
|Berkley Walk
|9504 Coronet Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$720,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19
|Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$985,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 5
|1003 Perkins Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$424,721.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1529 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$340,000.00
|Chester Est Sec 3
|7221 Timberlane Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$688,437.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4080 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$881,130.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3037 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$312,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 3
|510 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$624,378.00
|Audubon Cove
|7420 Hemen Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$935,000.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7130 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$269,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3202
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000.00
|Twin Springs Sec 3
|8223 White Chapel Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000.00
|Willowick
|7030 Willowick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,245,000.00
|Benington Sec 2
|2548 Benington Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph12
|241 Bent Creek Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$705,000.00
|4011 Old Charlotte Pk W
|Franklin
|37064
|$599,000.00
|Clairmonte Sec 3
|1227 Kelly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Catalina Ph1
|2060 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,425,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 8
|1611 S Martha Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,810,000.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|707 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000.00
|James
|202 Avondale Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,999,900.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8480 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$415,000.00
|219 Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$800,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b
|1020 Becket Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$375,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1
|307 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$657,660.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 1
|1540 Indian Hawthorne Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$465,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 11
|2308 Baldwin Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$533,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph 1
|2100 Ipswitch Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$892,760.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3040 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$292,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln #3302
|Franklin
|37064
|$309,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3301
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000.00
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|1497 Stephanie Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,005,702.00
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|702 Pebble Springs Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,136,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7112 Mason Grove Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$725,000.00
|Sherwood Green Est Ph5
|3204 Burris Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$384,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3203
|Franklin
|37064
|$310,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3102
|Franklin
|37064
|$361,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3204
|Franklin
|37064
|$389,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3103
|Franklin
|37064
|$273,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 3101
|Franklin
|37064
|$551,200.00
|Aston Woods Sec 1
|2736 Aston Woods Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$749,900.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|436 William Wallace Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000.00
|Harts Landmark
|2309 Harts Landmark Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$590,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec1
|1041 Honey Bush Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,325,000.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6085 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,100,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|410 Wandering Trl
|Franklin
|37067
|$337,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|847 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$880,075.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9032 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$891,420.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9028 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$606,075.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|301 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,475,992.00
|Allens Green
|1741 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,013,446.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|2012 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$900,000.00
|Hunter Meade
|7111 Talley Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$517,000.00
|9720 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$365,000.00
|Western Woods Village
|7241 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$900,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 15
|1403 Marrimans Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$580,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 3
|3030 Farmville Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5
|3401 Redmon Hill
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,415,000.00
|Garden Club Sec 2
|3029 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$426,342.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1537 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$970,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32
|989 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$390,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph2
|308 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$975,000.00
|Carriage Hills Sec 2
|1730 Coachmans Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$765,895.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3024 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$560,000.00
|Magnolia Place
|909 Brink Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,950,000.00
|Echo Park
|125 Alpine Ct
|Franklin
|37069