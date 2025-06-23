Williamson County Property Transfers June 2, 2025

See where houses and property sold from June 2-6, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$370,000Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 752805 Scoville LnSpring Hill37174
$630,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 79066 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$1,250,000Derrick & Curran Pb 46 Pg 755125 Old Harding RdFranklin37064
$3,040,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118069 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$567,000Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 931855 Brentwood Pointe DrFranklin37067
$1,850,000Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 981855 Longmoore LnBrentwood37027
$397,000Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block B415 Forrest StFranklin37064
$2,150,000Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098672 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$850,000Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 1421005 Swanson LnFranklin37064
$240,000Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 683005 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$572,727Forest Home Farms Sec 11055 Barrel Spgs Hollow RdFranklin37069
$880,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7 Pb 48 Pg 135169 Circuit RdFranklin Rd37069
$1,100,000Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 543057 Cecil Lewis DrFranklin37067
$930,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68205 Heather DrFranklin37069
$350,000Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109732 Riverview DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000Richards Glen Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 108104 Richards Glen DrFranklin37067
$531,215Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357015 Sully CtFairview37062
$1,427,272Forest Home Farms Sec 11055 Barrel Spgs Hollow RdFranklin37069
$35,0004470 Peyt-trinity RdFranklin37064
$825,0004719 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$920,000Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104256 Moray CtFranklin37064
$440,000Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 924005 Viola LnFranklin37069
$1,531,172Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 1507280 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$685,000Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65104 Acorn CtNolensville37135
$850,000Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 995061 Laughing Brook LnFranklin37064
$1,844,000Fisher Rick Tr Pb 76 Pg 903110 Mcmillan RdFranklin37064
$505,000Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 1361028 Meandering WayFranklin37067
$1,100,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120525 Alfred Ladd Rd EFranklin37064
$1,185,988August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 127000 Thunderhead WaySpring Hill37174
$628,000Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 1092035 Keene CirSpring Hill37174
$500,000Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112711 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$485,000Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 1402208 Newport DrSpring Hill37174
$262,000Smith Brevard Pb 32 Pg 167754 Fernvale RdFairview37062
$993,000Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 711044 Scouting DrFranklin37064
$2,050,000Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62640 Legends Crest DrFranklin37069
$475,000Newport Crossing Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 141024 Watauga CtThompsons Station37179
$1,275,000Waller Rodney C5956 Greenbrier RdFranklin37064
$1,450,000Marable Charles D Pb 53 Pg 904341 S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$900,000In-a-vale Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 62750 Sunnybrook CtBrentwood37027
$925,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753220 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$861,240Ward Sub9878 Sam Donald RdNolensville37135
$1,450,000Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 992772 Cabin Run Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32507 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$587,0001430 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$1,600,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a Pb 24 Pg 58532 Sandpiper CirNashville37221
$1,199,988August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 125966 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$2,650,000Cromwell Sec 2 Pb 61 Pg 171861 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$1,175,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 Pb 63 Pg 93971 Hornsby DrFranklin37064
$405,000Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 711101 Downs Blvd #271Franklin37064
$522,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513532 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$2,500,000Windstone Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 626114 Pleasant Water LnBrentwood37027
$1,125,000Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 3286 Addison AveFranklin37064
$2,025,000Morison Todd1975 Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179
$2,598,487Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396007 Congress DrFranklin37064
$3,200,000Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57507 Rochester CloseFranklin37064
$2,600,000Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 1418638 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$3,700,000Peterson Jordann Pb 72 Pg 483116 Old Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$1,650,000Fountainhead Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 815124 Woodland Hills DrBrentwood37027
$790,000Fieldstone Farms Sec F-2 Pb 20 Pg 1281011 Glastonbury DrFranklin37069
$915,000In-a-vale Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 62750 Sunnybrook CtBrentwood37027
$1,665,000Brentmeade Est Sec 7 Pb 13 Pg 719202 Heritage DrBrentwood37027
$559,000Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 605012 Birchcroft LnFranklin37064
$799,065Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377525 Shoal Mill PtFairview37062
$1,600,000Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 1224638 Genevieve Leigh DrNolensville37135
$1,100,000Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 519301 Arrowhead CtBrentwood37027
$850,000Mccormick Grove Pb 28 Pg 847311 Mccormick DrFairview37062
$755,000Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 20412 Valley View DrFranklin37064
$938,500Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053210 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$2,470,588Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$850,000Mcewen John B Pb 52 Pg 13212 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$2,625,000Henry Park Pb 63 Pg 29706 Liberty PkFranklin37064
$510,900Mooreland Est Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 95 Block C0137032 Matthews CtBrentwood37027
$367,900Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17109 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$319,990Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817128 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$1,125,000Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 519301 Arrowhead CtBrentwood37027
$315,700Rosewood Est Pb 20 Pg 487203 Chester RdFairview37062
$1,661,000Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1052133 Southern Preserve LnFranklin37064
$1,110,000Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec1b Pb 62 Pg 31640 Eden Rose PlaceNolensville37135
$1,600,000Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 296229 Wild Heron WayCollege Grove37046
$974,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 46 Pg 1441340 Sweetwater DrBrentwood37027
$900,000Lochridge Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 615036 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$1,050,000Stags Leap Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 1241012 Sattui CtFranklin37064
$902,684June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29638 Mayswift DrThompsons Station37179
$1,151,000Borgata Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 33802 Pine Terrace DrBrentwood37027
$1,600,000Taylor Ridge Est Pb 18 Pg 1485912 Shelby LnFranklin37064
$1,100,000Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68159 Riverwood DrFranklin37069
$955,000Lockwood Glen Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 142401 Cobert LnFranklin37067
$700,000Waters Edge Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 543088 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$427,000Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98800 Vintage Green Ln 205Franklin37064
$2,247,500Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 391862 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$1,179,988August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 125960 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$706,930Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1258085 Chardon StFranklin37067
$875,000Cherry Grove Addition Ph5 Pb 64 Pg 942991 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$1,300,000Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 271491 Marcasite DrBrentwood37027
$1,270,000Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 639113 Brentmeade BlvdBrentwood37027
$660,000Russell Ridge Pb 72 Pg 1256016 Russell Ridge Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,039,870Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068040 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$1,900,000Inglehame Farms Sec 7 Pb 53 Pg 1311839 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$1,350,0003827 Old Charlotte PkFranklin37069
$575,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 1021299 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$2,550,000Wolle Robert H Jr Pb 84 Pg 1382360 N Berrys Chapel RdFranklin37069
$550,000Card Lawrence Pb 84 Pg 36Smithson RdCollege Grove37046
$1,191,201Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111503 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$499,900Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 642604 Hansford DrThompsons Station37179
$494,900Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 542638 Danbury CirSpring Hill37174
$375,000Crews Charles E Jr Pb 65 Pg 545900 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$499,900Copper Ridge Ph4 Pb 69 Pg 372100 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$789,900Benevento East Ph3 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 921032 Via Francesco WaySpring Hill37174
$645,000James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block C204 James AveFranklin37064
$1,268,580Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1477013 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$730,000Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39551 Watson Branch DrFranklin37064
$2,010,000Trunzo Vincent R7609 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$1,357,500Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 292727 Mclemore WayFranklin37064
$1,625,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Pb 77 Pg 787652 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$255,000Wynwood ParkCox PkFairview37062
$385,000Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Cb501 Clearbrook CtFranklin37064
$535,000Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122504 Kendall CtFranklin37069
$740,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84243 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$1,665,000Wetherbrooke Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 55905 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$1,029,000Sherwood Green Est Ph1 Pb 59 Pg 1253257 Burris DrNolensville37135
$1,030,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 1231015 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$450,0003917 Johnson Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$827,000Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 1124010 Gari Baldi CtSpring Hill37174
$1,210,000Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 541045 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$260,000Sleepy Hollow Pointe Pb 68 Pg 547410 Sleepy Hollow LnFairview37062
$2,500,000R & J Land Company Llc Pb 78 Pg 1214000 Grace Creek Valley Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$880,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40112 Delta BlvdFranklin37067
$1,075,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120420 Snowden St WFranklin37064
$12,750,000Wallace Jay5770 Walker Hill RdFranklin37064
$7,489,497Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528336 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$3,689,000Twin Springs Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 901309 Twin Springs DrBrentwood37027
$2,999,000Governors Club The Ph 9a Pb 35 Pg 10451 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$3,350,000Kinnard Springs Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 813220 Baker LnFranklin37064
$330,000Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 251101 Downs Blvd #e-102Franklin37064
$740,000Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112101 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$1,679,555Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 693013 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,116,500Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 Pb 66 Pg 1263226 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$1,767,688Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 693019 Congress DrFranklin37064
$787,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29143 Salton LnSpring Hill37174
$900,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067501 Sutcliff DrCollege Grove37046
$730,000Heath Pl At Franklin Pb 9 Pg 1121621 Cabot DrFranklin37064
$485,000Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 221626 Zurich DrSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000Nolenmeade Pb 64 Pg 83818 Nolenmeade PlaceNolensville37135
$1,500,000Inglehame Farms Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 1341814 Grey Pointe DrBrentwood37027
$1,700,000Crockett Springs Ph 1 Pb 6 Pg 25146 Rue De GrandeBrentwood37027
$1,296,165June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69491 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$870,000Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57 Block A1422 Adams StFranklin37064
$485,000Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 1121026 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$2,537,000Stone Valley2280 Lewisburg PikeFranklin37064
$1,335,000Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 101307 Haber DrBrentwood37027
$1,390,000Lake Colonial Est Sec 2 Pb 58 Pg 512010 Lake Colonial CtArrington37014
$490,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 554041 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$783,000Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 574576 Sawmill PlNolensville37135
$848,000Polk Place Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 6192 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$665,000Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1 Pb 10 Pg 140104 Deercrest CirFranklin37069
$565,000Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 221720 Freiburg DrSpring Hill37174
$552,500Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 191689 Witt Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$6,960,000Cool Springs East Sec 10 Pb 23 Pg 127650 Bakers Bridge AveFranklin37064
$1,400,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 27 Pg 144415 Ridge View CtFranklin37067
$660,000Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 308084 Canonbury DrNolensville37135
$627,000Wades Grove Sec8 Pb 60 Pg 122008 Searles CtSpring Hill37174
$600,000Cameron Farms Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 702717 Washington LnSpring Hill37174
$760,000Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 16 Pg 132109 Clarendon CirFranklin37069
$2,500,000Harvey Springs Commercial Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 433071 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$698,533Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 362013 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$715,900Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1258109 Chardon StFranklin37067
$1,720,000Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130820 Singleton LnBrentwood37027
$960,000Brittain Downs Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 1451521 Eden Rose PlaceNolensville37135
$961,533Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503286 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$725,000Ralston Glen Sec 3 Pb 11 Pg 22635 Bonnie PlFranklin37064
$300,000Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 287108 Timberlane DrFairview37062
$1,318,800Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 691043 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$950,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238765 Weller LnCollege Grove37046
$1,299,999Bridgemore Village Sec6b Pb 65 Pg 93549 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$1,700,000Concord Hunt Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 1151249 Concord Hunt DrFranklin37027
$518,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393133 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$368,500Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 992124 Stanton Hall LnFranklin37069
$1,152,000Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140635 Lockwood LnFranklin37064
$999,990Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 977301 Northwest HwyFairview37062
$1,239,000Cornerstone203 Cornerstone LnFranklin37064
$925,0001910 W Harpeth RdFranklin37064
$4,346,000Givens Margaret A Pb 82 Pg 103Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476

