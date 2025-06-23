Williamson County Property Transfers June 2, 2025

See where houses and property sold from June 2-6, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $370,000 Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 75 2805 Scoville Ln Spring Hill 37174 $630,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 9066 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Derrick & Curran Pb 46 Pg 75 5125 Old Harding Rd Franklin 37064 $3,040,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8069 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $567,000 Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93 1855 Brentwood Pointe Dr Franklin 37067 $1,850,000 Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 98 1855 Longmoore Ln Brentwood 37027 $397,000 Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block B 415 Forrest St Franklin 37064 $2,150,000 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8672 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $850,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142 1005 Swanson Ln Franklin 37064 $240,000 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 3005 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $572,727 Forest Home Farms Sec 1 1055 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd Franklin 37069 $880,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7 Pb 48 Pg 135 169 Circuit Rd Franklin Rd 37069 $1,100,000 Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 54 3057 Cecil Lewis Dr Franklin 37067 $930,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 205 Heather Dr Franklin 37069 $350,000 Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109 732 Riverview Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Richards Glen Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 108 104 Richards Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $531,215 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7015 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $1,427,272 Forest Home Farms Sec 1 1055 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd Franklin 37069 $35,000 4470 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin 37064 $825,000 4719 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $920,000 Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104 256 Moray Ct Franklin 37064 $440,000 Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 92 4005 Viola Ln Franklin 37069 $1,531,172 Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150 7280 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $685,000 Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65 104 Acorn Ct Nolensville 37135 $850,000 Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99 5061 Laughing Brook Ln Franklin 37064 $1,844,000 Fisher Rick Tr Pb 76 Pg 90 3110 Mcmillan Rd Franklin 37064 $505,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136 1028 Meandering Way Franklin 37067 $1,100,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120 525 Alfred Ladd Rd E Franklin 37064 $1,185,988 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 7000 Thunderhead Way Spring Hill 37174 $628,000 Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109 2035 Keene Cir Spring Hill 37174 $500,000 Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112 711 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $485,000 Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 140 2208 Newport Dr Spring Hill 37174 $262,000 Smith Brevard Pb 32 Pg 16 7754 Fernvale Rd Fairview 37062 $993,000 Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71 1044 Scouting Dr Franklin 37064 $2,050,000 Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62 640 Legends Crest Dr Franklin 37069 $475,000 Newport Crossing Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 14 1024 Watauga Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,275,000 Waller Rodney C 5956 Greenbrier Rd Franklin 37064 $1,450,000 Marable Charles D Pb 53 Pg 90 4341 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $900,000 In-a-vale Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 62 750 Sunnybrook Ct Brentwood 37027 $925,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3220 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $861,240 Ward Sub 9878 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,450,000 Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99 2772 Cabin Run Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000 Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32 507 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $587,000 1430 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $1,600,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a Pb 24 Pg 58 532 Sandpiper Cir Nashville 37221 $1,199,988 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 5966 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,650,000 Cromwell Sec 2 Pb 61 Pg 17 1861 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $1,175,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 Pb 63 Pg 93 971 Hornsby Dr Franklin 37064 $405,000 Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 71 1101 Downs Blvd #271 Franklin 37064 $522,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3532 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $2,500,000 Windstone Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 62 6114 Pleasant Water Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000 Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32 86 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $2,025,000 Morison Todd 1975 Evergreen Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $2,598,487 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6007 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $3,200,000 Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57 507 Rochester Close Franklin 37064 $2,600,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8638 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $3,700,000 Peterson Jordann Pb 72 Pg 48 3116 Old Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $1,650,000 Fountainhead Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 81 5124 Woodland Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $790,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec F-2 Pb 20 Pg 128 1011 Glastonbury Dr Franklin 37069 $915,000 In-a-vale Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 62 750 Sunnybrook Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,665,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 7 Pb 13 Pg 71 9202 Heritage Dr Brentwood 37027 $559,000 Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60 5012 Birchcroft Ln Franklin 37064 $799,065 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7525 Shoal Mill Pt Fairview 37062 $1,600,000 Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122 4638 Genevieve Leigh Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000 Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 51 9301 Arrowhead Ct Brentwood 37027 $850,000 Mccormick Grove Pb 28 Pg 84 7311 Mccormick Dr Fairview 37062 $755,000 Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 20 412 Valley View Dr Franklin 37064 $938,500 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3210 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $2,470,588 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $850,000 Mcewen John B Pb 52 Pg 13 212 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $2,625,000 Henry Park Pb 63 Pg 29 706 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $510,900 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 95 Block C013 7032 Matthews Ct Brentwood 37027 $367,900 Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17 109 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $319,990 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7128 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $1,125,000 Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 51 9301 Arrowhead Ct Brentwood 37027 $315,700 Rosewood Est Pb 20 Pg 48 7203 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $1,661,000 Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 105 2133 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin 37064 $1,110,000 Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec1b Pb 62 Pg 3 1640 Eden Rose Place Nolensville 37135 $1,600,000 Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29 6229 Wild Heron Way College Grove 37046 $974,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 46 Pg 144 1340 Sweetwater Dr Brentwood 37027 $900,000 Lochridge Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 61 5036 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,050,000 Stags Leap Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 124 1012 Sattui Ct Franklin 37064 $902,684 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 638 Mayswift Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,151,000 Borgata Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 33 802 Pine Terrace Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,600,000 Taylor Ridge Est Pb 18 Pg 148 5912 Shelby Ln Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68 159 Riverwood Dr Franklin 37069 $955,000 Lockwood Glen Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 142 401 Cobert Ln Franklin 37067 $700,000 Waters Edge Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 54 3088 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $427,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 800 Vintage Green Ln 205 Franklin 37064 $2,247,500 Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 39 1862 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,179,988 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 5960 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $706,930 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 8085 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $875,000 Cherry Grove Addition Ph5 Pb 64 Pg 94 2991 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000 Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27 1491 Marcasite Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,270,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 63 9113 Brentmeade Blvd Brentwood 37027 $660,000 Russell Ridge Pb 72 Pg 125 6016 Russell Ridge Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,039,870 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8040 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $1,900,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 7 Pb 53 Pg 131 1839 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,350,000 3827 Old Charlotte Pk Franklin 37069 $575,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 102 1299 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,550,000 Wolle Robert H Jr Pb 84 Pg 138 2360 N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin 37069 $550,000 Card Lawrence Pb 84 Pg 36 Smithson Rd College Grove 37046 $1,191,201 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1503 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $499,900 Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 64 2604 Hansford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $494,900 Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 54 2638 Danbury Cir Spring Hill 37174 $375,000 Crews Charles E Jr Pb 65 Pg 54 5900 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $499,900 Copper Ridge Ph4 Pb 69 Pg 37 2100 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $789,900 Benevento East Ph3 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 92 1032 Via Francesco Way Spring Hill 37174 $645,000 James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block C 204 James Ave Franklin 37064 $1,268,580 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 7013 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $730,000 Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39 551 Watson Branch Dr Franklin 37064 $2,010,000 Trunzo Vincent R 7609 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,357,500 Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 29 2727 Mclemore Way Franklin 37064 $1,625,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Pb 77 Pg 78 7652 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $255,000 Wynwood Park Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $385,000 Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Cb 501 Clearbrook Ct Franklin 37064 $535,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122 504 Kendall Ct Franklin 37069 $740,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84 243 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,665,000 Wetherbrooke Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 55 905 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,029,000 Sherwood Green Est Ph1 Pb 59 Pg 125 3257 Burris Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,030,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 123 1015 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $450,000 3917 Johnson Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $827,000 Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 112 4010 Gari Baldi Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,210,000 Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 54 1045 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $260,000 Sleepy Hollow Pointe Pb 68 Pg 54 7410 Sleepy Hollow Ln Fairview 37062 $2,500,000 R & J Land Company Llc Pb 78 Pg 121 4000 Grace Creek Valley Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $880,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40 112 Delta Blvd Franklin 37067 $1,075,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120 420 Snowden St W Franklin 37064 $12,750,000 Wallace Jay 5770 Walker Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $7,489,497 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8336 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $3,689,000 Twin Springs Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 90 1309 Twin Springs Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,999,000 Governors Club The Ph 9a Pb 35 Pg 104 51 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $3,350,000 Kinnard Springs Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 81 3220 Baker Ln Franklin 37064 $330,000 Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25 1101 Downs Blvd #e-102 Franklin 37064 $740,000 Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112 101 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $1,679,555 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 3013 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,116,500 Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 Pb 66 Pg 126 3226 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,767,688 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 3019 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $787,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 143 Salton Ln Spring Hill 37174 $900,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7501 Sutcliff Dr College Grove 37046 $730,000 Heath Pl At Franklin Pb 9 Pg 112 1621 Cabot Dr Franklin 37064 $485,000 Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 22 1626 Zurich Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000 Nolenmeade Pb 64 Pg 83 818 Nolenmeade Place Nolensville 37135 $1,500,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 134 1814 Grey Pointe Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 Crockett Springs Ph 1 Pb 6 Pg 25 146 Rue De Grande Brentwood 37027 $1,296,165 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 491 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $870,000 Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57 Block A 1422 Adams St Franklin 37064 $485,000 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112 1026 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $2,537,000 Stone Valley 2280 Lewisburg Pike Franklin 37064 $1,335,000 Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 10 1307 Haber Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,390,000 Lake Colonial Est Sec 2 Pb 58 Pg 51 2010 Lake Colonial Ct Arrington 37014 $490,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55 4041 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $783,000 Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 57 4576 Sawmill Pl Nolensville 37135 $848,000 Polk Place Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 6 192 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $665,000 Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1 Pb 10 Pg 140 104 Deercrest Cir Franklin 37069 $565,000 Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 22 1720 Freiburg Dr Spring Hill 37174 $552,500 Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19 1689 Witt Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $6,960,000 Cool Springs East Sec 10 Pb 23 Pg 127 650 Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 27 Pg 144 415 Ridge View Ct Franklin 37067 $660,000 Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 30 8084 Canonbury Dr Nolensville 37135 $627,000 Wades Grove Sec8 Pb 60 Pg 12 2008 Searles Ct Spring Hill 37174 $600,000 Cameron Farms Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 70 2717 Washington Ln Spring Hill 37174 $760,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 16 Pg 132 109 Clarendon Cir Franklin 37069 $2,500,000 Harvey Springs Commercial Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 43 3071 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $698,533 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 2013 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $715,900 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 8109 Chardon St Franklin 37067 $1,720,000 Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130 820 Singleton Ln Brentwood 37027 $960,000 Brittain Downs Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 145 1521 Eden Rose Place Nolensville 37135 $961,533 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3286 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $725,000 Ralston Glen Sec 3 Pb 11 Pg 22 635 Bonnie Pl Franklin 37064 $300,000 Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 28 7108 Timberlane Dr Fairview 37062 $1,318,800 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69 1043 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $950,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8765 Weller Ln College Grove 37046 $1,299,999 Bridgemore Village Sec6b Pb 65 Pg 9 3549 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,700,000 Concord Hunt Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 115 1249 Concord Hunt Dr Franklin 37027 $518,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3133 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $368,500 Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 992 124 Stanton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $1,152,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140 635 Lockwood Ln Franklin 37064 $999,990 Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 97 7301 Northwest Hwy Fairview 37062 $1,239,000 Cornerstone 203 Cornerstone Ln Franklin 37064 $925,000 1910 W Harpeth Rd Franklin 37064 $4,346,000 Givens Margaret A Pb 82 Pg 103 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476

