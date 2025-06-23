Williamson County Property Transfers June 2, 2025

See where houses and property sold from June 2-6, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$370,000
|Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 75
|2805 Scoville Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$630,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|9066 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Derrick & Curran Pb 46 Pg 75
|5125 Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,040,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8069 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$567,000
|Brentwood Pointe 3 Pb 41 Pg 93
|1855 Brentwood Pointe Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,850,000
|Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 98
|1855 Longmoore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$397,000
|Lynnhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block B
|415 Forrest St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8672 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$850,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 1 Pb 59 Pg 142
|1005 Swanson Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,000
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|3005 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$572,727
|Forest Home Farms Sec 1
|1055 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$880,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7 Pb 48 Pg 135
|169 Circuit Rd
|Franklin Rd
|37069
|$1,100,000
|Watkins Creek Sec 5 Pb 56 Pg 54
|3057 Cecil Lewis Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$930,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|205 Heather Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$350,000
|Riverview Park Sec 5-b Pb 8 Pg 109
|732 Riverview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Richards Glen Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 108
|104 Richards Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$531,215
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7015 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,427,272
|Forest Home Farms Sec 1
|1055 Barrel Spgs Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$35,000
|4470 Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000
|4719 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$920,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104
|256 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000
|Rizer Point Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 92
|4005 Viola Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,531,172
|Starnes Creek Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 150
|7280 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$685,000
|Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65
|104 Acorn Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$850,000
|Waters Edge Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 99
|5061 Laughing Brook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,844,000
|Fisher Rick Tr Pb 76 Pg 90
|3110 Mcmillan Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$505,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 136
|1028 Meandering Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,100,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120
|525 Alfred Ladd Rd E
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,185,988
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|7000 Thunderhead Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$628,000
|Wades Grove Sec 1 Pb 41 Pg 109
|2035 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000
|Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112
|711 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000
|Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 140
|2208 Newport Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$262,000
|Smith Brevard Pb 32 Pg 16
|7754 Fernvale Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$993,000
|Waters Edge Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 71
|1044 Scouting Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,050,000
|Legends Ridge Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 62
|640 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$475,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 7 Pb 36 Pg 14
|1024 Watauga Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,275,000
|Waller Rodney C
|5956 Greenbrier Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000
|Marable Charles D Pb 53 Pg 90
|4341 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|In-a-vale Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 62
|750 Sunnybrook Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3220 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$861,240
|Ward Sub
|9878 Sam Donald Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,450,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99
|2772 Cabin Run Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000
|Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32
|507 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$587,000
|1430 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,600,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-a Pb 24 Pg 58
|532 Sandpiper Cir
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,199,988
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|5966 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,650,000
|Cromwell Sec 2 Pb 61 Pg 17
|1861 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,175,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32 Pb 63 Pg 93
|971 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$405,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 71
|1101 Downs Blvd #271
|Franklin
|37064
|$522,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3532 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,500,000
|Windstone Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 62
|6114 Pleasant Water Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000
|Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32
|86 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,025,000
|Morison Todd
|1975 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,598,487
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6007 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,200,000
|Westhaven Sec30 Pb 62 Pg 57
|507 Rochester Close
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000
|Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141
|8638 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,700,000
|Peterson Jordann Pb 72 Pg 48
|3116 Old Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,650,000
|Fountainhead Sec 4 Pb 8 Pg 81
|5124 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$790,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec F-2 Pb 20 Pg 128
|1011 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$915,000
|In-a-vale Est Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 62
|750 Sunnybrook Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,665,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 7 Pb 13 Pg 71
|9202 Heritage Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$559,000
|Stream Valley Sec16 Pb 68 Pg 60
|5012 Birchcroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,065
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7525 Shoal Mill Pt
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,600,000
|Annecy 3b Pb 79 Pg 122
|4638 Genevieve Leigh Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000
|Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 51
|9301 Arrowhead Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000
|Mccormick Grove Pb 28 Pg 84
|7311 Mccormick Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$755,000
|Creekstone Commons Sec 1 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 20
|412 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$938,500
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3210 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,470,588
|Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$850,000
|Mcewen John B Pb 52 Pg 13
|212 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,625,000
|Henry Park Pb 63 Pg 29
|706 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,900
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 95 Block C013
|7032 Matthews Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$367,900
|Shirebrook Ph1 Pb 64 Pg 17
|109 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$319,990
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7128 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,125,000
|Indian Point Sec 7 Pb 10 Pg 51
|9301 Arrowhead Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$315,700
|Rosewood Est Pb 20 Pg 48
|7203 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,661,000
|Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 105
|2133 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,110,000
|Brittain Downs Ph3 Sec1b Pb 62 Pg 3
|1640 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,600,000
|Grove Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 29
|6229 Wild Heron Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$974,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 46 Pg 144
|1340 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000
|Lochridge Sec4 Pb 77 Pg 61
|5036 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,050,000
|Stags Leap Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 124
|1012 Sattui Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$902,684
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|638 Mayswift Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,151,000
|Borgata Sec2 Pb 58 Pg 33
|802 Pine Terrace Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,600,000
|Taylor Ridge Est Pb 18 Pg 148
|5912 Shelby Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Cottonwood Est Pb 5 Pg 68
|159 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$955,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec1 Pb 59 Pg 142
|401 Cobert Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$700,000
|Waters Edge Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 54
|3088 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$427,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|800 Vintage Green Ln 205
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,247,500
|Traditions Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 39
|1862 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,179,988
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|5960 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$706,930
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|8085 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$875,000
|Cherry Grove Addition Ph5 Pb 64 Pg 94
|2991 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone Pb 38 Pg 27
|1491 Marcasite Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,270,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 5 Pb 12 Pg 63
|9113 Brentmeade Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$660,000
|Russell Ridge Pb 72 Pg 125
|6016 Russell Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,039,870
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8040 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,900,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 7 Pb 53 Pg 131
|1839 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,350,000
|3827 Old Charlotte Pk
|Franklin
|37069
|$575,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 Pb 39 Pg 102
|1299 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,550,000
|Wolle Robert H Jr Pb 84 Pg 138
|2360 N Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$550,000
|Card Lawrence Pb 84 Pg 36
|Smithson Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,191,201
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1503 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$499,900
|Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 64
|2604 Hansford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$494,900
|Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 54
|2638 Danbury Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000
|Crews Charles E Jr Pb 65 Pg 54
|5900 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$499,900
|Copper Ridge Ph4 Pb 69 Pg 37
|2100 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$789,900
|Benevento East Ph3 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 92
|1032 Via Francesco Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$645,000
|James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block C
|204 James Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,268,580
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|7013 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$730,000
|Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39
|551 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,010,000
|Trunzo Vincent R
|7609 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,357,500
|Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 Pb 36 Pg 29
|2727 Mclemore Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,625,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Pb 77 Pg 78
|7652 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$255,000
|Wynwood Park
|Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$385,000
|Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Pg 136 Block Cb
|501 Clearbrook Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122
|504 Kendall Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$740,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 30 Pg 84
|243 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,665,000
|Wetherbrooke Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 55
|905 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,029,000
|Sherwood Green Est Ph1 Pb 59 Pg 125
|3257 Burris Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,030,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 Pb 55 Pg 123
|1015 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|3917 Johnson Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$827,000
|Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 112
|4010 Gari Baldi Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,210,000
|Riverbluff Sec3 Pb 72 Pg 54
|1045 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$260,000
|Sleepy Hollow Pointe Pb 68 Pg 54
|7410 Sleepy Hollow Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,500,000
|R & J Land Company Llc Pb 78 Pg 121
|4000 Grace Creek Valley Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$880,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 40
|112 Delta Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,075,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 Pb 62 Pg 120
|420 Snowden St W
|Franklin
|37064
|$12,750,000
|Wallace Jay
|5770 Walker Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$7,489,497
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8336 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,689,000
|Twin Springs Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 90
|1309 Twin Springs Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,999,000
|Governors Club The Ph 9a Pb 35 Pg 104
|51 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,350,000
|Kinnard Springs Sec 2 Pb 55 Pg 81
|3220 Baker Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$330,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 25
|1101 Downs Blvd #e-102
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000
|Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112
|101 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,679,555
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|3013 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,116,500
|Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7 Pb 66 Pg 126
|3226 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,767,688
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|3019 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$787,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|143 Salton Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$900,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7501 Sutcliff Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$730,000
|Heath Pl At Franklin Pb 9 Pg 112
|1621 Cabot Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 22
|1626 Zurich Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000
|Nolenmeade Pb 64 Pg 83
|818 Nolenmeade Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,500,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 2 Pb 30 Pg 134
|1814 Grey Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Crockett Springs Ph 1 Pb 6 Pg 25
|146 Rue De Grande
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,296,165
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|491 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$870,000
|Highland Gardens Pb 1 Pg 57 Block A
|1422 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112
|1026 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,537,000
|Stone Valley
|2280 Lewisburg Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,335,000
|Concord Green Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 10
|1307 Haber Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,390,000
|Lake Colonial Est Sec 2 Pb 58 Pg 51
|2010 Lake Colonial Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$490,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55
|4041 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$783,000
|Bent Creek Ph 5 Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 57
|4576 Sawmill Pl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$848,000
|Polk Place Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 6
|192 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$665,000
|Temple Hills Sec 2 Ph 1 Pb 10 Pg 140
|104 Deercrest Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$565,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 17 Pb 35 Pg 22
|1720 Freiburg Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$552,500
|Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19
|1689 Witt Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$6,960,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 10 Pb 23 Pg 127
|650 Bakers Bridge Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 Pb 27 Pg 144
|415 Ridge View Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$660,000
|Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 30
|8084 Canonbury Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$627,000
|Wades Grove Sec8 Pb 60 Pg 12
|2008 Searles Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 2 Pb 16 Pg 70
|2717 Washington Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$760,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 16 Pg 132
|109 Clarendon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,500,000
|Harvey Springs Commercial Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 43
|3071 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$698,533
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|2013 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,900
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|8109 Chardon St
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,720,000
|Stonecrest Pb 65 Pg 130
|820 Singleton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$960,000
|Brittain Downs Ph1 Pb 48 Pg 145
|1521 Eden Rose Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$961,533
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3286 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$725,000
|Ralston Glen Sec 3 Pb 11 Pg 22
|635 Bonnie Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000
|Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 28
|7108 Timberlane Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,318,800
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69
|1043 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8765 Weller Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,299,999
|Bridgemore Village Sec6b Pb 65 Pg 9
|3549 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,700,000
|Concord Hunt Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 115
|1249 Concord Hunt Dr
|Franklin
|37027
|$518,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3133 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$368,500
|Prescott Place Ph 1 Pb 1485 Pg 992
|124 Stanton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,152,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140
|635 Lockwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$999,990
|Belvoir Sec1a Pb 82 Pg 97
|7301 Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,239,000
|Cornerstone
|203 Cornerstone Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|1910 W Harpeth Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,346,000
|Givens Margaret A Pb 82 Pg 103
|Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
Please join our FREE Newsletter