Williamson County Property Transfers June 19

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for June 19-23, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sale PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,203,297.001165 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$617,000.002004 Moultrie CirFranklin37064
$430,000.00Petra Commons128 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$730,000.00Benevento East Ph3 Sec21031 Maleventum WaySpring Hill37174
$835,000.00Carriage Hills Sec 28350 Carriage Hills DrBrentwood37027
$310,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1205 Dakota DrSpring Hill37174
$1,700,000.00Westhaven Sec 341567 Westhaven BlvdFranklin37064
$9,650,000.00Ragsdale RdBrentwood37027
$465,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 11087 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$625,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21525 Bedford CommonFranklin37064
$999,000.00Vineyard Valley Sec17037 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046
$1,749,900.00Hardeman Springs Sec26012 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$402,000.00Cadet Homes709 Liberty PkFranklin37064
$339,900.001767 -c W Main StFranklin37064
$365,000.00Whispering Wind Ph27605 Whispering Wind LnFairview37062
$3,499,950.00Broad Oaks1297 Broad Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$599,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 21033 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$1,080,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 261104 Arcola CtFranklin37067
$1,195,000.00Ralston Row421 Dragonfly CtFranklin37064
$799,999.00Amelia Park Sec14127 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$735,000.00Castleberry Farm Ph 57200 Keynsham DrFairview37062
$4,250,774.00Witherspoon Sec89329 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$325,000.00Annecy Ph11037 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,300,000.00Crockett Cove Ph 28302 Victory TrlBrentwood37027
$4,527,700.00Witherspoon Sec89331 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$943,695.00High Park Hill Sec15023 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,998,900.00Westhaven Sec 585057 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$2,076,280.00Westhaven Sec 585008 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$1,399,555.00Westhaven Sec 585027 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$464,019.00Meadowgreen Acres355 Stable RdFranklin37069
$1,360,000.00Tfl Gp2020 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$675,000.002227 Henpeck LnFranklin37064
$450,000.00Meadowgreen Acres120 Stable RdFranklin37069
$1,560,000.007348 Bradford RdPrimm Springs38476
$625,000.00Maplewood Sec 1404 Shadycrest LnFranklin37064
$345,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 11600 Rosewood CtBrentwood37027
$580,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 13013 Liberty Hills DrFranklin37067
$699,900.00Amelia Park Sec31445 Casner LnFranklin37067
$1,325,000.00Westhaven Sec501618 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$3,285,134.00Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 7Orangery DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Bowers Dorothy S Est3044 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$700,000.00Cannonwood Sec 2508 Delacy CtFranklin37067
$1,950,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 15220 Chatfield WayFranklin37067
$485,000.008793 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$745,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153208 Vinemont DrThompson's Station37179
$482,000.00Burtonwood Ph 3270 Canvasback CtSpring Hill37174
$315,000.00217 Fairground StFranklin37064
$1,799,900.00Stephens Valley Sec284 Glenrock DrNashville37221
$36,100,000.00Goose Creek By-passFranklin37064
$575,000.00Maplewood Sec 3674 Watson Branch DrFranklin37064
$625,000.00Baronswood Sec 1317 Baronswood DrNolensville37135
$1,400,000.00Westhaven Sec 16702 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$965,000.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 61076 Cedarview LnFranklin37067
$461,500.00Picketts Ridge Ph 12763 Sutherland DrThompson's Station37179
$429,999.00Residences Of Grant Park524 Grant Park CtFranklin37067
$890,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b2720 Pool Forge Bridge RdThompson's Station37179
$150,000.00Avery Acres7609 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$615,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a2413 Sturry Cove DrThompson's Station37179
$1,180,000.00Gardens At Old Natchez The503 Gardenshire CtFranklin37069
$650,000.001110 Adams StFranklin37064
$1,798,793.00Stephens Valley Sec76085 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$1,300,000.00Mclemore Farms Sec 32810 Manning LnFranklin37064
$761,250.00Echo1708 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$730,685.00Rosebrooke Sec2b9800 Hartwick CtBrentwood37027
$407,750.00Rosebrooke Sec2b1645 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$1,018,143.00Pine Creek Sec12004 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$762,000.00Kyles Creek Est Ph 1 Sec 37128 Kyles Creek DrFairview37062
$549,900.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37149 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$1,625,000.00Henry221 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$1,230,000.00Willowmet Sec 5-a1127 Pin Oak LnBrentwood37027
$532,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 11220 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$842,500.00Walnut Ridge Sec 16825 Walnut Hills DrBrentwood37027
$695,000.00Copper Ridge Ph11983 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$1,030,000.00Cottonwood Est508 Arbor DrFranklin37069
$465,000.00Cadet Homes108 Reveille CtFranklin37064
$745,000.00Barclay Place Rev 3518 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$489,900.00Braxton Bend Ph 27201 Sir William DrFairview37062
$375,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31628 Brentwood PointeFranklin37067
$865,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 14119 Irvine LnFranklin37064
$722,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 1761 Cowan DrNolensville37135
$2,365,898.00Grove Sec159311 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$785,000.00Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c5071 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensville37135
$467,500.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a2549 Wellesley Square DrThompson's Station37179
$1,455,000.00Avalon Sec 2219 King Arthur CirFranklin37067
$699,000.00Benevento East Sec 12012 Via Francesco CtSpring Hill37174
$2,900,000.00Westhaven Sec56537 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$929,076.00High Park Hill Sec15047 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$590,902.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph37128 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$1,355,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12704 Otterham DrThompson's Station37179
$975,000.00Monticello Sec 5-b318 Monticello RdFranklin37064
$540,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec41026 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$728,000.00Tollgate Village Sec14b2729 Americus DrThompson's Station37179
$270,000.001319 W Main St 109Franklin37064
$1,425,000.00Avenue Downs Sec 22916 Avenue Downs DrThompson's Station37179
$3,299,900.00Grove Sec158603 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$700,000.006850 Comstock RdCollege Grove37046
$550,000.00Cherry Grove Ph 11802 Lecton CtThompson's Station37179
$3,900,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27353 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$590,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 47021 Scenicview CtBrentwood37027
$720,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 12325 Clare Park DrFranklin37069
$1,409,281.00Sinatra1055 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$1,175,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 65317 Meadow Lake RdBrentwood37027
$1,025,000.00Westhaven Sec511079 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$1,199,999.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b3628 Lime Valley Bridge RdThompson's Station37179
$878,630.00High Park Hill Sec15424 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,725,000.00Stonecrest9604 Stonebluff DrBrentwood37027
$10,602,976.00Burkitt Commons 2Ava PlaceNolensville37135
$500,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$330,000.00Fernvale Heights Ph 37616 Hudlow CtFairview37062
$2,556,000.00Black Rose Ranch1442 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$704,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 13008 Liberty Hills DrFranklin37067
$349,900.00Green Acres507 Harpeth DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec383002 Portland CtFranklin37064
$2,840,000.00Hillsboro Cove1100 Athena CtFranklin37069
$630,000.00Ashton Park Sec 21005 Eden Park DrFranklin37067
$231,000.00Stream Valley Sec 183077 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$1,225,000.00Avenue Downs Sec12713 Otterham DrThompson's Station37179
$775,000.00Belshire Ph31082 Cantwell PlaceSpring Hill37174
$1,560,000.00Stream Valley Sec 18Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$918,750.00Echo1710 Reflection Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$870,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph21059 Fitzroy CirSpring Hill37174

