Williamson County Property Transfers June 19

See where houses and property sold for June 19-23, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Sale Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,203,297.00
|1165 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$617,000.00
|2004 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$430,000.00
|Petra Commons
|128 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,000.00
|Benevento East Ph3 Sec2
|1031 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$835,000.00
|Carriage Hills Sec 2
|8350 Carriage Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$310,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1
|205 Dakota Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,700,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 34
|1567 Westhaven Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$9,650,000.00
|Ragsdale Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$465,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|1087 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$625,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1525 Bedford Common
|Franklin
|37064
|$999,000.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec1
|7037 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,749,900.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6012 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$402,000.00
|Cadet Homes
|709 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$339,900.00
|1767 -c W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$365,000.00
|Whispering Wind Ph2
|7605 Whispering Wind Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,499,950.00
|Broad Oaks
|1297 Broad Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$599,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2
|1033 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,080,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 26
|1104 Arcola Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,195,000.00
|Ralston Row
|421 Dragonfly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$799,999.00
|Amelia Park Sec1
|4127 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$735,000.00
|Castleberry Farm Ph 5
|7200 Keynsham Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$4,250,774.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9329 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$325,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1037 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,300,000.00
|Crockett Cove Ph 2
|8302 Victory Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,527,700.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9331 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$943,695.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5023 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,998,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5057 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,076,280.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5008 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,399,555.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|5027 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$464,019.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|355 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,360,000.00
|Tfl Gp
|2020 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|2227 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|120 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,560,000.00
|7348 Bradford Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$625,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 1
|404 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$345,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1600 Rosewood Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$580,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|3013 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$699,900.00
|Amelia Park Sec3
|1445 Casner Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,325,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|1618 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,285,134.00
|Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 7
|Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Bowers Dorothy S Est
|3044 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$700,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 2
|508 Delacy Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,950,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 15
|220 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$485,000.00
|8793 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$745,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3208 Vinemont Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$482,000.00
|Burtonwood Ph 3
|270 Canvasback Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$315,000.00
|217 Fairground St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,799,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec2
|84 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$36,100,000.00
|Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 3
|674 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Baronswood Sec 1
|317 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,400,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 16
|702 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$965,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 6
|1076 Cedarview Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$461,500.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|2763 Sutherland Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$429,999.00
|Residences Of Grant Park
|524 Grant Park Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$890,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|2720 Pool Forge Bridge Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$150,000.00
|Avery Acres
|7609 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$615,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a
|2413 Sturry Cove Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,180,000.00
|Gardens At Old Natchez The
|503 Gardenshire Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$650,000.00
|1110 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,798,793.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6085 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,300,000.00
|Mclemore Farms Sec 3
|2810 Manning Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$761,250.00
|Echo
|1708 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$730,685.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|9800 Hartwick Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$407,750.00
|Rosebrooke Sec2b
|1645 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,018,143.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|2004 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$762,000.00
|Kyles Creek Est Ph 1 Sec 3
|7128 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$549,900.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7149 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,625,000.00
|Henry
|221 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,230,000.00
|Willowmet Sec 5-a
|1127 Pin Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$532,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1220 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$842,500.00
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1
|6825 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$695,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph1
|1983 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,030,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|508 Arbor Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$465,000.00
|Cadet Homes
|108 Reveille Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$745,000.00
|Barclay Place Rev 3
|518 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$489,900.00
|Braxton Bend Ph 2
|7201 Sir William Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$375,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1628 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|37067
|$865,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 14
|119 Irvine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$722,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 1
|761 Cowan Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,365,898.00
|Grove Sec15
|9311 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$785,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c
|5071 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$467,500.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a
|2549 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,455,000.00
|Avalon Sec 2
|219 King Arthur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$699,000.00
|Benevento East Sec 1
|2012 Via Francesco Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,900,000.00
|Westhaven Sec56
|537 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$929,076.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5047 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$590,902.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph3
|7128 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,355,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2704 Otterham Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$975,000.00
|Monticello Sec 5-b
|318 Monticello Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|1026 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$728,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec14b
|2729 Americus Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$270,000.00
|1319 W Main St 109
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,425,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec 2
|2916 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$3,299,900.00
|Grove Sec15
|8603 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$700,000.00
|6850 Comstock Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$550,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph 1
|1802 Lecton Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$3,900,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7353 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$590,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 4
|7021 Scenicview Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$720,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|2325 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,409,281.00
|Sinatra
|1055 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,175,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 6
|5317 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,025,000.00
|Westhaven Sec51
|1079 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,199,999.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|3628 Lime Valley Bridge Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$878,630.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5424 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,725,000.00
|Stonecrest
|9604 Stonebluff Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$10,602,976.00
|Burkitt Commons 2
|Ava Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$500,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$330,000.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 3
|7616 Hudlow Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,556,000.00
|Black Rose Ranch
|1442 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$704,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|3008 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$349,900.00
|Green Acres
|507 Harpeth Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|3002 Portland Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,840,000.00
|Hillsboro Cove
|1100 Athena Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$630,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 2
|1005 Eden Park Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$231,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 18
|3077 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec1
|2713 Otterham Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$775,000.00
|Belshire Ph3
|1082 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,560,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 18
|Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$918,750.00
|Echo
|1710 Reflection Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$870,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2
|1059 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174