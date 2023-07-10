Williamson County Property Transfers June 19

See where houses and property sold for June 19-23, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sale Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,203,297.00 1165 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $617,000.00 2004 Moultrie Cir Franklin 37064 $430,000.00 Petra Commons 128 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $730,000.00 Benevento East Ph3 Sec2 1031 Maleventum Way Spring Hill 37174 $835,000.00 Carriage Hills Sec 2 8350 Carriage Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $310,000.00 Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1 205 Dakota Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,700,000.00 Westhaven Sec 34 1567 Westhaven Blvd Franklin 37064 $9,650,000.00 Ragsdale Rd Brentwood 37027 $465,000.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 1087 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $625,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 1525 Bedford Common Franklin 37064 $999,000.00 Vineyard Valley Sec1 7037 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046 $1,749,900.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6012 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $402,000.00 Cadet Homes 709 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $339,900.00 1767 -c W Main St Franklin 37064 $365,000.00 Whispering Wind Ph2 7605 Whispering Wind Ln Fairview 37062 $3,499,950.00 Broad Oaks 1297 Broad Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $599,000.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 1033 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,080,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 26 1104 Arcola Ct Franklin 37067 $1,195,000.00 Ralston Row 421 Dragonfly Ct Franklin 37064 $799,999.00 Amelia Park Sec1 4127 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $735,000.00 Castleberry Farm Ph 5 7200 Keynsham Dr Fairview 37062 $4,250,774.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9329 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $325,000.00 Annecy Ph1 1037 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,300,000.00 Crockett Cove Ph 2 8302 Victory Trl Brentwood 37027 $4,527,700.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9331 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $943,695.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5023 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,998,900.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5057 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $2,076,280.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5008 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $1,399,555.00 Westhaven Sec 58 5027 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $464,019.00 Meadowgreen Acres 355 Stable Rd Franklin 37069 $1,360,000.00 Tfl Gp 2020 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 2227 Henpeck Ln Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 120 Stable Rd Franklin 37069 $1,560,000.00 7348 Bradford Rd Primm Springs 38476 $625,000.00 Maplewood Sec 1 404 Shadycrest Ln Franklin 37064 $345,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1600 Rosewood Ct Brentwood 37027 $580,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 1 3013 Liberty Hills Dr Franklin 37067 $699,900.00 Amelia Park Sec3 1445 Casner Ln Franklin 37067 $1,325,000.00 Westhaven Sec50 1618 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $3,285,134.00 Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 7 Orangery Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Bowers Dorothy S Est 3044 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $700,000.00 Cannonwood Sec 2 508 Delacy Ct Franklin 37067 $1,950,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 15 220 Chatfield Way Franklin 37067 $485,000.00 8793 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $745,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3208 Vinemont Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $482,000.00 Burtonwood Ph 3 270 Canvasback Ct Spring Hill 37174 $315,000.00 217 Fairground St Franklin 37064 $1,799,900.00 Stephens Valley Sec2 84 Glenrock Dr Nashville 37221 $36,100,000.00 Goose Creek By-pass Franklin 37064 $575,000.00 Maplewood Sec 3 674 Watson Branch Dr Franklin 37064 $625,000.00 Baronswood Sec 1 317 Baronswood Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,400,000.00 Westhaven Sec 16 702 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $965,000.00 Cedarmont Farms Ph 6 1076 Cedarview Ln Franklin 37067 $461,500.00 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 2763 Sutherland Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $429,999.00 Residences Of Grant Park 524 Grant Park Ct Franklin 37067 $890,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b 2720 Pool Forge Bridge Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $150,000.00 Avery Acres 7609 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $615,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a 2413 Sturry Cove Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,180,000.00 Gardens At Old Natchez The 503 Gardenshire Ct Franklin 37069 $650,000.00 1110 Adams St Franklin 37064 $1,798,793.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6085 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $1,300,000.00 Mclemore Farms Sec 3 2810 Manning Ln Franklin 37064 $761,250.00 Echo 1708 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $730,685.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 9800 Hartwick Ct Brentwood 37027 $407,750.00 Rosebrooke Sec2b 1645 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,018,143.00 Pine Creek Sec1 2004 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $762,000.00 Kyles Creek Est Ph 1 Sec 3 7128 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview 37062 $549,900.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7149 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $1,625,000.00 Henry 221 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $1,230,000.00 Willowmet Sec 5-a 1127 Pin Oak Ln Brentwood 37027 $532,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 1220 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $842,500.00 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 6825 Walnut Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $695,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph1 1983 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,030,000.00 Cottonwood Est 508 Arbor Dr Franklin 37069 $465,000.00 Cadet Homes 108 Reveille Ct Franklin 37064 $745,000.00 Barclay Place Rev 3 518 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $489,900.00 Braxton Bend Ph 2 7201 Sir William Dr Fairview 37062 $375,000.00 Brentwood Pointe 3 1628 Brentwood Pointe Franklin 37067 $865,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 14 119 Irvine Ln Franklin 37064 $722,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 1 761 Cowan Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,365,898.00 Grove Sec15 9311 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $785,000.00 Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1c 5071 Aunt Nannies Place Nolensville 37135 $467,500.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a 2549 Wellesley Square Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $1,455,000.00 Avalon Sec 2 219 King Arthur Cir Franklin 37067 $699,000.00 Benevento East Sec 1 2012 Via Francesco Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,900,000.00 Westhaven Sec56 537 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $929,076.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5047 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $590,902.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph3 7128 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $1,355,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2704 Otterham Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $975,000.00 Monticello Sec 5-b 318 Monticello Rd Franklin 37064 $540,000.00 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 1026 Aenon Cir Spring Hill 37174 $728,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec14b 2729 Americus Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $270,000.00 1319 W Main St 109 Franklin 37064 $1,425,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec 2 2916 Avenue Downs Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $3,299,900.00 Grove Sec15 8603 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $700,000.00 6850 Comstock Rd College Grove 37046 $550,000.00 Cherry Grove Ph 1 1802 Lecton Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $3,900,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7353 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $590,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 4 7021 Scenicview Ct Brentwood 37027 $720,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 2325 Clare Park Dr Franklin 37069 $1,409,281.00 Sinatra 1055 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,175,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 6 5317 Meadow Lake Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,025,000.00 Westhaven Sec51 1079 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $1,199,999.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b 3628 Lime Valley Bridge Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $878,630.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5424 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,725,000.00 Stonecrest 9604 Stonebluff Dr Brentwood 37027 $10,602,976.00 Burkitt Commons 2 Ava Place Nolensville 37135 $500,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $330,000.00 Fernvale Heights Ph 3 7616 Hudlow Ct Fairview 37062 $2,556,000.00 Black Rose Ranch 1442 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $704,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 1 3008 Liberty Hills Dr Franklin 37067 $349,900.00 Green Acres 507 Harpeth Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 3002 Portland Ct Franklin 37064 $2,840,000.00 Hillsboro Cove 1100 Athena Ct Franklin 37069 $630,000.00 Ashton Park Sec 2 1005 Eden Park Dr Franklin 37067 $231,000.00 Stream Valley Sec 18 3077 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $1,225,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec1 2713 Otterham Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $775,000.00 Belshire Ph3 1082 Cantwell Place Spring Hill 37174 $1,560,000.00 Stream Valley Sec 18 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $918,750.00 Echo 1710 Reflection Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $870,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2 1059 Fitzroy Cir Spring Hill 37174