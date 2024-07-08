Williamson County Property Transfers June 17, 2024

See where houses and property sold for June 17-21, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,811,890 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1629 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $780,000 1434 Egypt Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $925,000 Sherwood Green Estates Ph6 Pb 67 Pg 34 1125 Millshed Dr Nolensville 37135 $424,000 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 1902 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $880,100 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77 7529 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $2,128,400 Lookaway Farms Sec2 Pb 77 Pg 29 6129 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,400,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8100 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $875,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8112 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $900,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8100 Turning Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $131,000 Twin Lakes Sec 1 2710 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,150,000 Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113 278 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $1,732,500 Governors Club The Ph 10 Pb 36 Pg 16 7 Torrey Pines Way Brentwood 37027 $585,000 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1650 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $586,000 Willowvale Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 19 2054 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,799,871 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1635 Champagne Ct Brentwood 37027 $751,500 Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26 786 Edwards Dr Franklin 37064 $796,552 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3001 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $850,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 90 716 Braemere Dr Franklin 37064 $830,000 Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143 631 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,350,000 Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14 4092 Kings Camp Pass Arrington 37014 $1,400,000 Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 65 2128 Summer Hill Cir Franklin 37064 $4,550,000 Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41 1610 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $785,000 Temple Hills Sec 11 Pb 11 Pg 128 609 Sherbourne Green Franklin 37069 $1,190,000 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 88 401 Yellowtail Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,300,000 3309 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $1,310,495 Daventry Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 88 3401 Dunchurch Ct Franklin 37067 $848,612 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 4158 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 4325 S Carothers Rd Franklin 37064 $1,825,000 7741 Caney Fork Rd Fairview 37062 $663,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 27 1128 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $156,000 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3017 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $3,250,000 Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 131 713 Sinclair Cir Brentwood 37027 $915,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142 748 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $4,313,387 5225 Inman Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $6,464,475 Inman Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $545,000 Copper Ridge Ph7 Pb 63 Pg 89 103 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $950,000 Marmon Pb 81 Pg 55 4416 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $830,100 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 1031 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,825,000 11 South Pb 71 Pg 5 119 Bizerte Ct Franklin 37064 $1,250,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 656 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville 37221 $135,000 7164 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $485,000 Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67 5004 Idaho Dr Spring Hill 37174 $377,000 Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66 209 Dursley Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $575,000 Burtonwood Ph 4 Pb 30 Pg 64 3302 Foxtrot Ct Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4701 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $715,830 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5105 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,112,500 Highgate Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 54 118 Century Oak Dr Franklin 37069 $182,300 7305 Michael Lankford Rd Fairview 37062 $1,574,900 Glen Abbey Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 106 1767 Macallan Dr Brentwood 37027 $832,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141 908 Calib Ct Franklin 37067 $1,665,500 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4721 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $2,580,000 Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150 8151 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $1,619,870 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1013 William St Franklin 37064 $192,300 7305 Michael Lankford Rd Fairview 37062 $650,000 Bradford Rd Franklin 37064 $700,000 Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138 148 Lodge Hall Rd Nolensville 37135 $930,937 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5067 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $555,000 Copper Ridge Ph4 Pb 69 Pg 37 3070 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $719,900 Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39 568 Watson Branch Dr Franklin 37064 $795,000 Spencer Hall Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 99 3111 Bush Dr Franklin 37064 $850,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122 766 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $395,000 Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 54 2649 Danbury Cir Spring Hill 37174 $899,000 Scales Farmstead Ph3b Pb 75 Pg 4 3016 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $889,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 3025 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 7762 Lampley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,245,000 Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96 1004 Dickinson Ln Franklin 37069 $729,900 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7213 Adenborough Dr Fairview 37062 $1,888,262 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 9542 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $430,000 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 127 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,400,000 Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 109 6012 Moss Rose Ct Brentwood 37027 $366,900 Western Woods Village Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 96 7106 Colquitt Way Fairview 37062 $1,177,509 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 1000 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $735,000 Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60 1934 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,174,310 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1293 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $775,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56 621 Pembroake Ln Franklin 37064 $652,435 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2049 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,299,900 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81 2014 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $338,700 Lakeview Condos Pb 10 Pg 22 Block C007 1226 -g Lakeview Dr Franklin 37064 $56,847 Twin Lakes Sec 1 2706 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $3,199,999 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 90 5256 Lysander Ln Brentwood 37027 $808,000 Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57 311 S Royal Oaks Blvd #140a Franklin 37064 $608,400 8410 Angie Lynn Ln College Grove 37046 $610,000 340 Franklin Rd Franklin 37069 $1,010,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119 2061 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000 Bizzell Billy G Pb 65 Pg 148 6848 Bizzell-howell Ln College Grove 37046 $411,160 1041 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $709,759 Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16 2061 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $597,500 West Meade Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 11 105 Sherwood Ter Franklin 37064 $1,882,804 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1006 William St Franklin 37064 $675,000 Benevento East Ph2 Sec4 Pb 59 Pg 132 6002 San Giovanni Ct Spring Hill 37174 $499,000 Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59 512 Justin Dr Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49 5005 Paint Creek Ct Spring Hill 37174 $889,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 3007 Cleaver St Nashville 37221 $1,835,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 13 Pb 19 Pg 145 9196 Brushboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45 8117 Hilldale Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,075,000 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8689 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,379,000 Watkins Creek Sec 3 Pb 41 Pg 55 3463 Stagecoach Dr Franklin 37067 $700,000 Summer Hill Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 18 2393 Henpeck Ln Franklin 37064 $419,900 Spring Meadow Pb 21 Pg 4 2002 Spring Meadow Cir Spring Hill 37174 $879,999 Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 20 1580 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $650,945 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 3066 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $450,000 919 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $863,000 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 104 1220 White Rock Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,395,000 St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98 6024 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $409,900 Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138 1756 Shane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $409,000 Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 102 2116 Long Meadow Dr Spring Hill 37174 $243,750 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C102 601 Boyd Mill Ave #p-8 Franklin 37064 $773,068 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61 7423 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $559,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2722 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $315,000 Fuller Rd College Grove 37046 $667,500 Barclay Place Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 95 324 Caysens Square Ln Franklin 37064 $560,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28 1608 Solitude Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,750,000 Langstaff Pb 41 Pg 53 7958 Daugherty-capley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $375,000 Chester Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 11 7110 Birch Bark Dr Fairview 37062 $1,065,000 October Park Pb 68 Pg 125 1014 October Park Way Franklin 37067 $1,937,731 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 49 1584 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $75,500 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7309 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $399,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C067 919 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,230,000 Catalina Ph6 Pb 68 Pg 115 800 Alameda Ave Nolensville 37135

