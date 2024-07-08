Williamson County Property Transfers June 17, 2024

See where houses and property sold for June 17-21, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,811,890Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241629 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$780,0001434 Egypt Hollow RdFranklin37064
$925,000Sherwood Green Estates Ph6 Pb 67 Pg 341125 Millshed DrNolensville37135
$424,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 191902 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$880,100Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 777529 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$2,128,400Lookaway Farms Sec2 Pb 77 Pg 296129 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,400,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828100 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$875,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828112 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$900,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828100 Turning Point DrBrentwood37027
$131,000Twin Lakes Sec 12710 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,150,000Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113278 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$1,732,500Governors Club The Ph 10 Pb 36 Pg 167 Torrey Pines WayBrentwood37027
$585,000Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241650 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$586,000Willowvale Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 192054 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$1,799,871Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121635 Champagne CtBrentwood37027
$751,500Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26786 Edwards DrFranklin37064
$796,552Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143001 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$850,000Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 90716 Braemere DrFranklin37064
$830,000Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143631 Dunmeyer CtNolensville37135
$1,350,000Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 144092 Kings Camp PassArrington37014
$1,400,000Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 652128 Summer Hill CirFranklin37064
$4,550,000Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 411610 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$785,000Temple Hills Sec 11 Pb 11 Pg 128609 Sherbourne GreenFranklin37069
$1,190,000Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 88401 Yellowtail DrNolensville37135
$2,300,0003309 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$1,310,495Daventry Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 883401 Dunchurch CtFranklin37067
$848,612Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 74158 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$2,400,0004325 S Carothers RdFranklin37064
$1,825,0007741 Caney Fork RdFairview37062
$663,000Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 271128 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$156,000Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143017 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$3,250,000Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 131713 Sinclair CirBrentwood37027
$915,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142748 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$4,313,3875225 Inman Branch RdFranklin37064
$6,464,475Inman Branch RdFranklin37064
$545,000Copper Ridge Ph7 Pb 63 Pg 89103 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$950,000Marmon Pb 81 Pg 554416 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$830,100Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 161031 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,825,00011 South Pb 71 Pg 5119 Bizerte CtFranklin37064
$1,250,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46656 Jackson Falls DrNashville37221
$135,0007164 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$485,000Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 675004 Idaho DrSpring Hill37174
$377,000Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66209 Dursley Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$575,000Burtonwood Ph 4 Pb 30 Pg 643302 Foxtrot CtSpring Hill37174
$450,000Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374701 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$715,830Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685105 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,112,500Highgate Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 54118 Century Oak DrFranklin37069
$182,3007305 Michael Lankford RdFairview37062
$1,574,900Glen Abbey Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 1061767 Macallan DrBrentwood37027
$832,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141908 Calib CtFranklin37067
$1,665,500Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374721 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$2,580,000Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 1508151 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$1,619,870Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921013 William StFranklin37064
$192,3007305 Michael Lankford RdFairview37062
$650,000Bradford RdFranklin37064
$700,000Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138148 Lodge Hall RdNolensville37135
$930,937High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975067 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$555,000Copper Ridge Ph4 Pb 69 Pg 373070 Boxbury LnSpring Hill37174
$719,900Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39568 Watson Branch DrFranklin37064
$795,000Spencer Hall Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 993111 Bush DrFranklin37064
$850,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122766 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$395,000Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 542649 Danbury CirSpring Hill37174
$899,000Scales Farmstead Ph3b Pb 75 Pg 43016 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$889,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 363025 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$2,400,0007762 Lampley RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,245,000Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 961004 Dickinson LnFranklin37069
$729,900Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357213 Adenborough DrFairview37062
$1,888,262Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 129542 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$430,000Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115127 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$1,400,000Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 1096012 Moss Rose CtBrentwood37027
$366,900Western Woods Village Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 967106 Colquitt WayFairview37062
$1,177,509Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 681000 Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$735,000Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 601934 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$1,174,310Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481293 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$775,000Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56621 Pembroake LnFranklin37064
$652,435Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162049 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$1,299,900Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812014 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$338,700Lakeview Condos Pb 10 Pg 22 Block C0071226 -g Lakeview DrFranklin37064
$56,847Twin Lakes Sec 12706 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$3,199,999Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 905256 Lysander LnBrentwood37027
$808,000Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57311 S Royal Oaks Blvd #140aFranklin37064
$608,4008410 Angie Lynn LnCollege Grove37046
$610,000340 Franklin RdFranklin37069
$1,010,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 1192061 Autumn Ridge WaySpring Hill37174
$1,300,000Bizzell Billy G Pb 65 Pg 1486848 Bizzell-howell LnCollege Grove37046
$411,1601041 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$709,759Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 162061 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$597,500West Meade Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 11105 Sherwood TerFranklin37064
$1,882,804Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921006 William StFranklin37064
$675,000Benevento East Ph2 Sec4 Pb 59 Pg 1326002 San Giovanni CtSpring Hill37174
$499,000Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59512 Justin DrFranklin37064
$1,050,000Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 495005 Paint Creek CtSpring Hill37174
$889,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 363007 Cleaver StNashville37221
$1,835,000Brentmeade Est Sec 13 Pb 19 Pg 1459196 Brushboro DrBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 458117 Hilldale DrBrentwood37027
$2,075,000Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098689 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,379,000Watkins Creek Sec 3 Pb 41 Pg 553463 Stagecoach DrFranklin37067
$700,000Summer Hill Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 182393 Henpeck LnFranklin37064
$419,900Spring Meadow Pb 21 Pg 42002 Spring Meadow CirSpring Hill37174
$879,999Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 201580 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$650,945Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 883066 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$450,000919 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$863,000Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 1041220 White Rock RdSpring Hill37174
$1,395,000St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 986024 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$409,900Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 1381756 Shane DrSpring Hill37174
$409,000Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 1022116 Long Meadow DrSpring Hill37174
$243,750Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C102601 Boyd Mill Ave #p-8Franklin37064
$773,068Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 617423 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$559,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282722 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$315,000Fuller RdCollege Grove37046
$667,500Barclay Place Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 95324 Caysens Square LnFranklin37064
$560,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 281608 Solitude CtSpring Hill37174
$1,750,000Langstaff Pb 41 Pg 537958 Daugherty-capley RdPrimm Springs38476
$375,000Chester Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 117110 Birch Bark DrFairview37062
$1,065,000October Park Pb 68 Pg 1251014 October Park WayFranklin37067
$1,937,731Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 491584 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$75,500Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477309 Audubon CvFairview37062
$399,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C067919 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,230,000Catalina Ph6 Pb 68 Pg 115800 Alameda AveNolensville37135

