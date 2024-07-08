Williamson County Property Transfers June 17, 2024

See where houses and property sold for June 17-21, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,811,890
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1629 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$780,000
|1434 Egypt Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|Sherwood Green Estates Ph6 Pb 67 Pg 34
|1125 Millshed Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$424,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|1902 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$880,100
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77
|7529 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,128,400
|Lookaway Farms Sec2 Pb 77 Pg 29
|6129 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,400,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8100 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8112 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8100 Turning Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$131,000
|Twin Lakes Sec 1
|2710 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,150,000
|Stephens Valley Sec3 Pb 70 Pg 113
|278 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,732,500
|Governors Club The Ph 10 Pb 36 Pg 16
|7 Torrey Pines Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$585,000
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1650 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$586,000
|Willowvale Sec 2 Pb 56 Pg 19
|2054 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,799,871
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1635 Champagne Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$751,500
|Rebel Meadows Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 26
|786 Edwards Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$796,552
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3001 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 28 Pg 90
|716 Braemere Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$830,000
|Telfair Ph2 Pb 67 Pg 143
|631 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,350,000
|Kings Chapel Sec6 Pb 61 Pg 14
|4092 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,400,000
|Summer Hill Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 65
|2128 Summer Hill Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,550,000
|Rosebrooke Sec2a Pb 79 Pg 41
|1610 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$785,000
|Temple Hills Sec 11 Pb 11 Pg 128
|609 Sherbourne Green
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,190,000
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 Pb 75 Pg 88
|401 Yellowtail Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,300,000
|3309 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,310,495
|Daventry Sec3 Pb 76 Pg 88
|3401 Dunchurch Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$848,612
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|4158 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|4325 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,825,000
|7741 Caney Fork Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$663,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12 Pb 26 Pg 27
|1128 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$156,000
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3017 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,250,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 4 Pb 29 Pg 131
|713 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$915,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 Pb 62 Pg 142
|748 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,313,387
|5225 Inman Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,464,475
|Inman Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$545,000
|Copper Ridge Ph7 Pb 63 Pg 89
|103 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000
|Marmon Pb 81 Pg 55
|4416 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$830,100
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|1031 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,825,000
|11 South Pb 71 Pg 5
|119 Bizerte Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|656 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$135,000
|7164 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$485,000
|Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67
|5004 Idaho Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$377,000
|Shirebrook Ph3 Pb 67 Pg 66
|209 Dursley Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$575,000
|Burtonwood Ph 4 Pb 30 Pg 64
|3302 Foxtrot Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4701 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$715,830
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5105 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,112,500
|Highgate Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 54
|118 Century Oak Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$182,300
|7305 Michael Lankford Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,574,900
|Glen Abbey Sec3 Pb 62 Pg 106
|1767 Macallan Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$832,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 141
|908 Calib Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,665,500
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4721 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,580,000
|Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150
|8151 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,619,870
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1013 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$192,300
|7305 Michael Lankford Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000
|Bradford Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000
|Reserve @ Bent Creek Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 138
|148 Lodge Hall Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$930,937
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5067 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$555,000
|Copper Ridge Ph4 Pb 69 Pg 37
|3070 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$719,900
|Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39
|568 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$795,000
|Spencer Hall Sec 1 Pb 22 Pg 99
|3111 Bush Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122
|766 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$395,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 12 Pb 29 Pg 54
|2649 Danbury Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$899,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b Pb 75 Pg 4
|3016 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$889,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|3025 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|7762 Lampley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,245,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96
|1004 Dickinson Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$729,900
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7213 Adenborough Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,888,262
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|9542 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$430,000
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|127 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,400,000
|Belle Rive Pb 6 Pg 109
|6012 Moss Rose Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$366,900
|Western Woods Village Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 96
|7106 Colquitt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,177,509
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|1000 Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$735,000
|Campbell Station Sec 16 Pb 46 Pg 60
|1934 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,174,310
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1293 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$775,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7 Pb 15 Pg 56
|621 Pembroake Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$652,435
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2049 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,299,900
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2014 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$338,700
|Lakeview Condos Pb 10 Pg 22 Block C007
|1226 -g Lakeview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$56,847
|Twin Lakes Sec 1
|2706 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,199,999
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-b Pb 37 Pg 90
|5256 Lysander Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$808,000
|Forrest Crossing Pb 45 Pg 57
|311 S Royal Oaks Blvd #140a
|Franklin
|37064
|$608,400
|8410 Angie Lynn Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$610,000
|340 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,010,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec2 Pb 70 Pg 119
|2061 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000
|Bizzell Billy G Pb 65 Pg 148
|6848 Bizzell-howell Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$411,160
|1041 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$709,759
|Lockwood Glen Sec16 Pb 81 Pg 16
|2061 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$597,500
|West Meade Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 11
|105 Sherwood Ter
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,882,804
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1006 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000
|Benevento East Ph2 Sec4 Pb 59 Pg 132
|6002 San Giovanni Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$499,000
|Hunters Chase Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 59
|512 Justin Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph2 Pb 48 Pg 49
|5005 Paint Creek Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$889,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|3007 Cleaver St
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,835,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 13 Pb 19 Pg 145
|9196 Brushboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Brenthaven Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 45
|8117 Hilldale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,075,000
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8689 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,379,000
|Watkins Creek Sec 3 Pb 41 Pg 55
|3463 Stagecoach Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$700,000
|Summer Hill Sec 1 Pb 32 Pg 18
|2393 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$419,900
|Spring Meadow Pb 21 Pg 4
|2002 Spring Meadow Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$879,999
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2 Pb 69 Pg 20
|1580 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$650,945
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|3066 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|919 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$863,000
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 104
|1220 White Rock Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,395,000
|St Marlo Sec1 Pb 78 Pg 98
|6024 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$409,900
|Shannon Glen Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 138
|1756 Shane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$409,000
|Ridgeport Sec 5a Pb 33 Pg 102
|2116 Long Meadow Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$243,750
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C102
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #p-8
|Franklin
|37064
|$773,068
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 61
|7423 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$559,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2722 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$315,000
|Fuller Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$667,500
|Barclay Place Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 95
|324 Caysens Square Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28
|1608 Solitude Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,750,000
|Langstaff Pb 41 Pg 53
|7958 Daugherty-capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$375,000
|Chester Est Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 11
|7110 Birch Bark Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,065,000
|October Park Pb 68 Pg 125
|1014 October Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,937,731
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 49
|1584 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$75,500
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7309 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$399,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C067
|919 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,230,000
|Catalina Ph6 Pb 68 Pg 115
|800 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|37135
