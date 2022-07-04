Williamson County Property Transfers June 13

See where houses sold for June 13-17, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$735,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 8
|2004 Scafell Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$939,000.00
|Echelon Sec1
|3013 Ardrossan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$463,900.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 302
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,000,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 4
|105 Fox Hill Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$6,000,000.00
|Turnbow
|203 Downs Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$870,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 4
|5011 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$323,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4
|904 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,760,000.00
|Breckston Park Sec 2
|900 Belden Way
|Nashville
|37221
|$630,500.00
|114 Old Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$940,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1
|3006 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 10
|238 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 4
|241 Baltusrol Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$660,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 2 Sec 1
|3114 Brimstead Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8016 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,239,500.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2024 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,000.00
|2495 Lewisburg Pk
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$520,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 8
|2003 Trenton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec1
|5006 Laughing Brook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,975,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 4
|1617 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$789,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3027 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,300.00
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec2
|9216 Stepping Stone Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$685,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec13
|4049 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$709,000.00
|Echelon Sec2
|7040 Wenlock Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$461,445.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 104
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$442,125.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2089 Branford Place 204
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$710,900.00
|Clairmonte Sec 3
|1225 Kelly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Towne Village @ Tollgate Sec 6
|1978 Newark Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$925,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|306 Braveheart Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$11,625,000.00
|Bancorpsouth
|2179 Edward Curd Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$625,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|1059 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,499,999.00
|Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Tr
|841 Old Charlotte Pk E
|Franklin
|37069
|$581,000.00
|Brentwood Park
|9006 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000.00
|219 Fairground St
|Franklin
|37064
|$962,429.00
|Burning Tree Farms Sec1
|8100 Schweitzer Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$545,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec16
|2061 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$663,640.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|307 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,101,092.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|1076 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$500,000.00
|Shadow Green Sec1
|1152 Hillview Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,500,000.00
|360 Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,200,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 4
|205 Scurlock Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$860,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 7
|301 Ferris Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$558,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 7
|6017 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,215,000.00
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2
|9117 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,425,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec9
|5041 Rockport Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Harpeth Woods Sec 2
|4131 Jensome Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Liberty Downs
|1305 Glen View Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec E
|2036 Belmont Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$449,900.00
|Hidden Lake
|7356 Hidden Lake Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,004,965.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|615 Silva Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,480,432.00
|Splendor Ridge
|143 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$177,600.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7629 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$710,400.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$697,133.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7313 Ludlow Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$675,520.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7308 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$597,000.00
|2249 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$675,000.00
|Liberty Square Sec 4
|108 Flintlock Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$686,476.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7296 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,025,000.00
|1930 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,637,560.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4720 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$807,000.00
|Wildwood Valley Est
|1900 Rosewood Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$537,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 5
|2920 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$250,000.00
|5560 Boy Scout Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$820,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|174 Fowler Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$729,825.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7224 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$878,106.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7236 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,200,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 12
|94 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,195,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13
|424 Alfred Ladd Rd E
|Franklin
|37064
|$562,950.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|117 Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,173,000.00
|Roberts Prop
|310 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000.00
|Roberts Prop
|310 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$821,585.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2206 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$525,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|306 Stable Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,070,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 5
|1209 Perkins Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$480,000.00
|Aston Woods Sec 1
|2706 Aston Woods Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$321,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1115 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,100,000.00
|Windstone Ph 2
|858 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$423,000.00
|Chester Road Development
|7523 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$534,990.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|5023 Bobo Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$764,765.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3012 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$430,000.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|3028 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec 3
|517 Great Angelica Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$775,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 1
|222 London Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$780,000.00
|Eagles Glen Sec 1
|310 Woodside Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,205,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 4a
|4100 Banner Square Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$6,500,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7376 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$829,435.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3029 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,200,000.00
|Asher Downs
|136 Asher Downs Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$703,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 3
|2919 Iroquois Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$639,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|3023 Turnstone Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$799,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec E
|302 Findon Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$452,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 2
|1324 Branchside Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,130,000.00
|Taramore Ph2b
|9510 Delamere Creek Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$526,100.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 6
|1710 Dryden Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,325,000.00
|Highland View Ph 1
|700 Glasgow Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,695,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 22
|504 Brennan Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$805,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|284 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$627,891.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|244 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$824,766.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7052 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$225,000.00
|October Park
|2016 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,210,404.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 10
|3133 Friars Bridge Pass
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Mckays Mill Section 37
|1234 Broadgate Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$451,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph2
|401 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$440,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 1
|2230 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$873,345.00
|Annecy Ph2a
|2005 Bocage Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$616,350.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|400 Delwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|Westhaven Sec45
|1011 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$946,788.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7246 Arrington Ridge Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,200,000.00
|Mclemore Farms Sec 2b
|2810 Cale Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Westhaven Sec45
|1955 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$817,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec O
|307 Saddle Bridge Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$510,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,350,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 6
|311 White Moss Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,750.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 5
|Founders Pointe Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,750.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 1
|Del Rio Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$520,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,235,000.00
|Garden Club Sec 2
|3029 Coral Bell Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$965,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7
|106 Clyde Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Wildwood Est Sec 1
|6430 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$645,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 1
|3102 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,999.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3
|2404 Seven Oaks Park
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,125,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 5
|3101 Lorena Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$701,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|314 Larkspur Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$489,900.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b
|1661 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$949,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2269 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,050,000.00
|Arden Woods
|6393 Chartwell Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,009,855.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5005 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,000,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 2
|211 Green Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$225,000.00
|5963 -65 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,600.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 21
|1205 Bonnhaven Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$997,274.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6065 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,175,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec1
|6621 Flushing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,103,961.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec4
|3014 Halenwool Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,100,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 4
|6104 Paddock Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 22
|3089 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,390,000.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|713 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000.00
|Owl Creek Ph2
|9794 Glenmore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,057,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1369 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,122,480.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|719 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$865,000.00
|Cornerstone
|145 Cornerstone Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 14
|1801 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$710,000.00
|Andover Sec 3
|500 Lasalle Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$540,900.00
|Woodside Ph3 Sec2
|1026 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$670,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 7
|1735 Dryden Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000.00
|1462 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$775,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec18a
|6018 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$731,960.00
|Annecy Ph1
|4057 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$850,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|1014 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$699,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec14b
|2779 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$800,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 4
|106 Blossom Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2034 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$785,000.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec2
|2038 Friendship Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$475,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph2
|1058 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$589,900.00
|6650 Flat Creek Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$836,819.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7132 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,350,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 2
|809 Princeton Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$717,000.00
|Avalon Sec 4
|139 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$495,680.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1525 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$555,000.00
|Generals Retreat
|144 Generals Retreat Pl
|Franklin
|37064