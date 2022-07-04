Williamson County Property Transfers June 13

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for June 13-17, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$735,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 82004 Scafell CtThompsons Station37179
$939,000.00Echelon Sec13013 Ardrossan DrFranklin37064
$463,900.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 302Thompsons Station37179
$1,000,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 4105 Fox Hill CtFranklin37069
$6,000,000.00Turnbow203 Downs BlvdFranklin37064
$870,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 45011 Meadow Lake RdBrentwood37027
$323,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4904 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$1,760,000.00Breckston Park Sec 2900 Belden WayNashville37221
$630,500.00114 Old Liberty PkFranklin37064
$940,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph13006 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$950,000.00Polk Place Sec 10238 Polk Place DrFranklin37064
$740,000.00Temple Hills Sec 4241 Baltusrol RdFranklin37069
$660,000.00Franklin Green Ph 2 Sec 13114 Brimstead DrFranklin37064
$1,125,000.00Brixworth Ph7a8016 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$1,239,500.00Westhaven Sec 582024 Clifton StFranklin37064
$240,000.002495 Lewisburg PkSpring Hill37174
$520,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 82003 Trenton DrSpring Hill37174
$850,000.00Waters Edge Sec15006 Laughing Brook LnFranklin37064
$1,975,000.00Westhaven Sec 41617 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$789,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph13027 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$1,000,300.00Clovercroft Preserve Sec29216 Stepping Stone DrFranklin37067
$685,000.00Stream Valley Sec134049 Fernshaw LnFranklin37064
$709,000.00Echelon Sec27040 Wenlock LnFranklin37064
$461,445.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 104Thompsons Station37179
$442,125.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2089 Branford Place 204Thompsons Station37179
$710,900.00Clairmonte Sec 31225 Kelly CtFranklin37064
$500,000.00Towne Village @ Tollgate Sec 6 1978 Newark Pvt LnThompsons Station37179
$925,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec B306 Braveheart DrFranklin37064
$11,625,000.00Bancorpsouth2179 Edward Curd LnFranklin37067
$625,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 11059 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$4,499,999.00Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Tr841 Old Charlotte Pk EFranklin37069
$581,000.00Brentwood Park9006 Forest Lawn DrBrentwood37027
$450,000.00219 Fairground StFranklin37064
$962,429.00Burning Tree Farms Sec18100 Schweitzer PlaceArrington37014
$545,000.00Stream Valley Sec162061 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$663,640.00Copper Ridge Ph5307 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$1,101,092.00Annecy Ph2a1076 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$500,000.00Shadow Green Sec11152 Hillview LnFranklin37064
$6,500,000.00360 Vaughn RdNashville37221
$1,200,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 4205 Scurlock CtFranklin37067
$860,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 7301 Ferris CtFranklin37067
$558,000.00Wades Grove Sec 76017 Sanmar DrSpring Hill37174
$1,215,000.00Farms @ Clovercroft Sec29117 Holstein DrNolensville37135
$1,425,000.00Stream Valley Sec95041 Rockport AveFranklin37064
$725,000.00Harpeth Woods Sec 24131 Jensome LnFranklin37064
$1,250,000.00Liberty Downs1305 Glen View DrBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec E2036 Belmont CirFranklin37069
$449,900.00Hidden Lake7356 Hidden Lake CirFairview37062
$1,004,965.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2615 Silva LnNolensville37135
$2,480,432.00Splendor Ridge143 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$177,600.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57629 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$710,400.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec5Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$697,133.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47313 Ludlow DrNolensville37135
$675,520.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47308 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$597,000.002249 Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$675,000.00Liberty Square Sec 4108 Flintlock CtFranklin37064
$686,476.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47296 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$1,025,000.001930 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$1,637,560.00Kings Chapel Sec114720 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$807,000.00Wildwood Valley Est1900 Rosewood Valley DrBrentwood37027
$537,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 52920 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$250,000.005560 Boy Scout RdFranklin37064
$820,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park174 Fowler CirFranklin37064
$729,825.00Arrington Ridge Sec27224 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$878,106.00Arrington Ridge Sec27236 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$2,200,000.00Westhaven Sec 1294 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,195,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13424 Alfred Ladd Rd EFranklin37064
$562,950.00Copper Ridge Ph5117 Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$1,173,000.00Roberts Prop310 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$2,000,000.00Roberts Prop310 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$821,585.00Annecy Ph12206 Broadway StNolensville37135
$525,000.00Meadowgreen Acres306 Stable RdFranklin37069
$1,070,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 51209 Perkins LnFranklin37069
$480,000.00Aston Woods Sec 12706 Aston Woods LnThompsons Station37179
$321,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 21115 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$3,100,000.00Windstone Ph 2858 Windstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$423,000.00Chester Road Development7523 Chester RdFairview37062
$534,990.00Cumberland Estates Ph35023 Bobo CtFairview37062
$764,765.00Annecy Ph13012 Jada WayNolensville37135
$430,000.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta3028 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec 3517 Great Angelica WayNolensville37135
$775,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 1222 London LnFranklin37067
$780,000.00Eagles Glen Sec 1310 Woodside CtFranklin37067
$1,205,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 4a4100 Banner Square LnArrington37014
$6,500,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27376 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$829,435.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3029 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$1,200,000.00Asher Downs136 Asher Downs CirNolensville37135
$703,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 32919 Iroquois DrThompsons Station37179
$639,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph13023 Turnstone TrSpring Hill37174
$799,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec E302 Findon CtFranklin37064
$452,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 21324 Branchside CtThompsons Station37179
$2,130,000.00Taramore Ph2b9510 Delamere Creek LnBrentwood37027
$526,100.00Wyngate Est Ph 61710 Dryden DrSpring Hill37174
$1,325,000.00Highland View Ph 1700 Glasgow PlBrentwood37027
$1,695,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 22504 Brennan LnFranklin37067
$805,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A284 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$627,891.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2244 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$824,766.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17052 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$225,000.00October Park2016 Orange Leaf CirFranklin37067
$1,210,404.00Spencer Hall Sec 103133 Friars Bridge PassFranklin37064
$900,000.00Mckays Mill Section 371234 Broadgate DrFranklin37067
$451,000.00Shirebrook Ph2401 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$440,000.00Wakefield Sec 12230 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$873,345.00Annecy Ph2a2005 Bocage CirNolensville37135
$616,350.00Copper Ridge Ph5400 Delwood CtSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000.00Westhaven Sec451011 Clifton StFranklin37064
$946,788.00Arrington Ridge Sec27246 Arrington Ridge CtArrington37014
$1,200,000.00Mclemore Farms Sec 2b2810 Cale CtFranklin37064
$1,400,000.00Westhaven Sec451955 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$817,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec O307 Saddle Bridge LnFranklin37069
$510,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec14Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$1,350,000.00Westhaven Sec 6311 White Moss PlaceFranklin37064
$8,750.00Founders Pointe Sec 5Founders Pointe BlvdFranklin37064
$8,750.00Founders Pointe Sec 1Del Rio PkFranklin37064
$520,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec18Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,235,000.00Garden Club Sec 23029 Coral Bell LnFranklin37067
$965,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7106 Clyde CirFranklin37064
$1,300,000.00Wildwood Est Sec 16430 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$645,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 13102 Vera Valley RdFranklin37064
$699,999.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 32404 Seven Oaks ParkThompsons Station37179
$1,125,000.00Watkins Creek Sec 53101 Lorena CtFranklin37064
$701,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A314 Larkspur CvFranklin37064
$489,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b1661 Hampshire PlaceThompsons Station37179
$949,900.00Tollgate Village Sec172269 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$2,050,000.00Arden Woods6393 Chartwell CtBrentwood37027
$1,009,855.00Falls Grove Sec75005 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$1,000,000.00Green Valley Sec 2211 Green Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$225,000.005963 -65 Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
$800,600.00Mckays Mill Sec 211205 Bonnhaven DrFranklin37067
$997,274.00Brixworth Ph7c6065 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$1,175,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec16621 Flushing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,103,961.00Tap Root Hills Sec43014 Halenwool CirFranklin37067
$4,100,000.00River Oaks Sec 46104 Paddock PlBrentwood37027
$1,000,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 223089 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$1,390,000.00Westhaven Sec59713 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$880,000.00Owl Creek Ph29794 Glenmore LnBrentwood37027
$1,057,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1369 Sweetwater DrBrentwood37027
$1,122,480.00Westhaven Sec59719 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$865,000.00Cornerstone145 Cornerstone CirFranklin37064
$775,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 141801 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37064
$710,000.00Andover Sec 3500 Lasalle CtFranklin37067
$540,900.00Woodside Ph3 Sec21026 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$670,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 71735 Dryden DrSpring Hill37174
$750,000.001462 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$775,000.00Wades Grove Sec18a6018 Spade DrSpring Hill37174
$731,960.00Annecy Ph14057 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$850,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph21014 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$699,000.00Tollgate Village Sec14b2779 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$800,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 4106 Blossom CtFranklin37064
$350,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2034 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$785,000.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec22038 Friendship DrSpring Hill37174
$475,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph21058 Brayden DrFairview37062
$589,900.006650 Flat Creek RdSpring Hill37174
$836,819.00Vineyard Valley Sec37132 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$2,350,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 2809 Princeton Hills DrBrentwood37027
$717,000.00Avalon Sec 4139 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$495,680.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171525 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$555,000.00Generals Retreat144 Generals Retreat PlFranklin37064

