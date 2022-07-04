Williamson County Property Transfers June 13

See where houses sold for June 13-17, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $735,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 8 2004 Scafell Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $939,000.00 Echelon Sec1 3013 Ardrossan Dr Franklin 37064 $463,900.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 302 Thompsons Station 37179 $1,000,000.00 Montpier Farms Sec 4 105 Fox Hill Ct Franklin 37069 $6,000,000.00 Turnbow 203 Downs Blvd Franklin 37064 $870,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 4 5011 Meadow Lake Rd Brentwood 37027 $323,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 904 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,760,000.00 Breckston Park Sec 2 900 Belden Way Nashville 37221 $630,500.00 114 Old Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $940,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 3006 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $950,000.00 Polk Place Sec 10 238 Polk Place Dr Franklin 37064 $740,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 4 241 Baltusrol Rd Franklin 37069 $660,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 2 Sec 1 3114 Brimstead Dr Franklin 37064 $1,125,000.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8016 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $1,239,500.00 Westhaven Sec 58 2024 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $240,000.00 2495 Lewisburg Pk Spring Hill 37174 $520,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 8 2003 Trenton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $850,000.00 Waters Edge Sec1 5006 Laughing Brook Ln Franklin 37064 $1,975,000.00 Westhaven Sec 4 1617 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $789,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3027 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,300.00 Clovercroft Preserve Sec2 9216 Stepping Stone Dr Franklin 37067 $685,000.00 Stream Valley Sec13 4049 Fernshaw Ln Franklin 37064 $709,000.00 Echelon Sec2 7040 Wenlock Ln Franklin 37064 $461,445.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 104 Thompsons Station 37179 $442,125.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2089 Branford Place 204 Thompsons Station 37179 $710,900.00 Clairmonte Sec 3 1225 Kelly Ct Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Towne Village @ Tollgate Sec 6 1978 Newark Pvt Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $925,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 306 Braveheart Dr Franklin 37064 $11,625,000.00 Bancorpsouth 2179 Edward Curd Ln Franklin 37067 $625,000.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 1059 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $4,499,999.00 Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Tr 841 Old Charlotte Pk E Franklin 37069 $581,000.00 Brentwood Park 9006 Forest Lawn Dr Brentwood 37027 $450,000.00 219 Fairground St Franklin 37064 $962,429.00 Burning Tree Farms Sec1 8100 Schweitzer Place Arrington 37014 $545,000.00 Stream Valley Sec16 2061 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $663,640.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 307 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,101,092.00 Annecy Ph2a 1076 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $500,000.00 Shadow Green Sec1 1152 Hillview Ln Franklin 37064 $6,500,000.00 360 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $1,200,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 4 205 Scurlock Ct Franklin 37067 $860,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 7 301 Ferris Ct Franklin 37067 $558,000.00 Wades Grove Sec 7 6017 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,215,000.00 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2 9117 Holstein Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,425,000.00 Stream Valley Sec9 5041 Rockport Ave Franklin 37064 $725,000.00 Harpeth Woods Sec 2 4131 Jensome Ln Franklin 37064 $1,250,000.00 Liberty Downs 1305 Glen View Dr Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec E 2036 Belmont Cir Franklin 37069 $449,900.00 Hidden Lake 7356 Hidden Lake Cir Fairview 37062 $1,004,965.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 615 Silva Ln Nolensville 37135 $2,480,432.00 Splendor Ridge 143 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $177,600.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7629 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $710,400.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $697,133.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7313 Ludlow Dr Nolensville 37135 $675,520.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7308 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $597,000.00 2249 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $675,000.00 Liberty Square Sec 4 108 Flintlock Ct Franklin 37064 $686,476.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7296 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,025,000.00 1930 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,637,560.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4720 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $807,000.00 Wildwood Valley Est 1900 Rosewood Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $537,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 5 2920 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $250,000.00 5560 Boy Scout Rd Franklin 37064 $820,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park 174 Fowler Cir Franklin 37064 $729,825.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7224 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $878,106.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7236 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $2,200,000.00 Westhaven Sec 12 94 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,195,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 424 Alfred Ladd Rd E Franklin 37064 $562,950.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 117 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,173,000.00 Roberts Prop 310 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000.00 Roberts Prop 310 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $821,585.00 Annecy Ph1 2206 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $525,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 306 Stable Rd Franklin 37069 $1,070,000.00 Montpier Farms Sec 5 1209 Perkins Ln Franklin 37069 $480,000.00 Aston Woods Sec 1 2706 Aston Woods Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $321,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 1115 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $3,100,000.00 Windstone Ph 2 858 Windstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $423,000.00 Chester Road Development 7523 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $534,990.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 5023 Bobo Ct Fairview 37062 $764,765.00 Annecy Ph1 3012 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $430,000.00 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 3028 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec 3 517 Great Angelica Way Nolensville 37135 $775,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 1 222 London Ln Franklin 37067 $780,000.00 Eagles Glen Sec 1 310 Woodside Ct Franklin 37067 $1,205,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 4a 4100 Banner Square Ln Arrington 37014 $6,500,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7376 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $829,435.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3029 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,200,000.00 Asher Downs 136 Asher Downs Cir Nolensville 37135 $703,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 3 2919 Iroquois Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $639,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 3023 Turnstone Tr Spring Hill 37174 $799,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec E 302 Findon Ct Franklin 37064 $452,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 2 1324 Branchside Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $2,130,000.00 Taramore Ph2b 9510 Delamere Creek Ln Brentwood 37027 $526,100.00 Wyngate Est Ph 6 1710 Dryden Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,325,000.00 Highland View Ph 1 700 Glasgow Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,695,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 22 504 Brennan Ln Franklin 37067 $805,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 284 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $627,891.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 244 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $824,766.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7052 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $225,000.00 October Park 2016 Orange Leaf Cir Franklin 37067 $1,210,404.00 Spencer Hall Sec 10 3133 Friars Bridge Pass Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Mckays Mill Section 37 1234 Broadgate Dr Franklin 37067 $451,000.00 Shirebrook Ph2 401 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $440,000.00 Wakefield Sec 1 2230 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $873,345.00 Annecy Ph2a 2005 Bocage Cir Nolensville 37135 $616,350.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 400 Delwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000.00 Westhaven Sec45 1011 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $946,788.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7246 Arrington Ridge Ct Arrington 37014 $1,200,000.00 Mclemore Farms Sec 2b 2810 Cale Ct Franklin 37064 $1,400,000.00 Westhaven Sec45 1955 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $817,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec O 307 Saddle Bridge Ln Franklin 37069 $510,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,350,000.00 Westhaven Sec 6 311 White Moss Place Franklin 37064 $8,750.00 Founders Pointe Sec 5 Founders Pointe Blvd Franklin 37064 $8,750.00 Founders Pointe Sec 1 Del Rio Pk Franklin 37064 $520,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,235,000.00 Garden Club Sec 2 3029 Coral Bell Ln Franklin 37067 $965,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec7 106 Clyde Cir Franklin 37064 $1,300,000.00 Wildwood Est Sec 1 6430 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $645,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 1 3102 Vera Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $699,999.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 3 2404 Seven Oaks Park Thompsons Station 37179 $1,125,000.00 Watkins Creek Sec 5 3101 Lorena Ct Franklin 37064 $701,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 314 Larkspur Cv Franklin 37064 $489,900.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b 1661 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station 37179 $949,900.00 Tollgate Village Sec17 2269 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $2,050,000.00 Arden Woods 6393 Chartwell Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,009,855.00 Falls Grove Sec7 5005 Great Falls Ct College Grove 37046 $1,000,000.00 Green Valley Sec 2 211 Green Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $225,000.00 5963 -65 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $800,600.00 Mckays Mill Sec 21 1205 Bonnhaven Dr Franklin 37067 $997,274.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6065 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,175,000.00 Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 6621 Flushing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,103,961.00 Tap Root Hills Sec4 3014 Halenwool Cir Franklin 37067 $4,100,000.00 River Oaks Sec 4 6104 Paddock Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 22 3089 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $1,390,000.00 Westhaven Sec59 713 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $880,000.00 Owl Creek Ph2 9794 Glenmore Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,057,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1369 Sweetwater Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,122,480.00 Westhaven Sec59 719 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $865,000.00 Cornerstone 145 Cornerstone Cir Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 14 1801 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37064 $710,000.00 Andover Sec 3 500 Lasalle Ct Franklin 37067 $540,900.00 Woodside Ph3 Sec2 1026 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $670,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 7 1735 Dryden Dr Spring Hill 37174 $750,000.00 1462 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $775,000.00 Wades Grove Sec18a 6018 Spade Dr Spring Hill 37174 $731,960.00 Annecy Ph1 4057 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $850,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 1014 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $699,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec14b 2779 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $800,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 4 106 Blossom Ct Franklin 37064 $350,000.00 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2034 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $785,000.00 Brixworth Ph4 Sec2 2038 Friendship Dr Spring Hill 37174 $475,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph2 1058 Brayden Dr Fairview 37062 $589,900.00 6650 Flat Creek Rd Spring Hill 37174 $836,819.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7132 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $2,350,000.00 Princeton Hills Sec 2 809 Princeton Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $717,000.00 Avalon Sec 4 139 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $495,680.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1525 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $555,000.00 Generals Retreat 144 Generals Retreat Pl Franklin 37064