Williamson County Property Transfers June 12

See where houses and property sold for June 12-16, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $859,150.00 Otter Creek Springs Ph2 7443 Swindon Blvd Fairview 37062 $830,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b 2017 Callaway Park Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $425,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 4 2328 Leighton Way Spring Hill 37174 $950,000.00 Medical Campus @ Campbell Sta O'hallorn Dr Spring Hill 37174 $484,900.00 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #d-9 Franklin 37067 $970,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec1 312 Walter Roberts St Franklin 37064 $780,840.00 Smyrna Road Homes 9011 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027 $585,000.00 Tollgate Village Ph2a 2095 Branford Place 200 Thompsons Station 37179 $380,311.00 Fernvale Heights Ph 2 7528 Christopher St Fairview 37062 $750,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b 2765 Cloister Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,006,059.00 Lockwood Glen Sec12 307 Halswelle Dr Franklin 37064 $825,000.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 3 1420 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,125,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 3133 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $2,097,780.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6109 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37064 $370,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $548,000.00 Wakefield Sec 4 4010 Marion Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,275,000.00 Bonbrook On Concord 9720 Turner Ln Brentwood 37027 $648,000.00 Liberty Hills Sec 3 629 Independence Dr E Franklin 37067 $925,000.00 Stream Valley Sec14 6050 Huntmere Ave Franklin 37064 $1,069,900.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park 129 Wise Rd Franklin 37064 $1,225,000.00 Cottonwood Est 609 Countryside Ct Franklin 37069 $850,000.00 Village At Thompson Sta 2732 Village Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $360,000.00 7908 Daugherty-capley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $550,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph1 1977 Allerton Way Spring Hill 37174 $735,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 1 4973 Maxwell Landing Dr Nolensville 37135 $165,000.00 7103 Boone St Fairview 37062 $975,000.00 Sycamore Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $760,000.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 1023 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $374,000.00 Smith & Hayes Add 6609 Third St College Grove 37046 $750,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 343 Derby Ln Franklin 37069 $855,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec41 624 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $2,984,300.00 Grove Sec15 8853 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $575,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 5165 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,450,000.00 Inglehame Farms Sec 4 9167 Sydney Ln Brentwood 37027 $330,000.00 Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 7114 Wheat Rd Fairview 37062 $920,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec3 7056 Balcolm Ct College Grove 37046 $385,000.00 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #j-4 Franklin 37067 $4,186,539.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9333 Joslin Ct Franklin 37064 $150,000.00 Avery Acres 7611 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $1,760,000.00 Inglehame Farms Sec 3 1838 Grey Pointe Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,165,467.00 Terravista Sec1 5056 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,375,000.00 Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 6609 Flushing Dr College Grove 37046 $615,000.00 Dallas Downs Sec 6 148 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $902,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b 2293 Coppergate Way Thompsons Station 37179 $575,000.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 1 1299 Bridgeton Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $780,236.00 Lochridge Sec3 4052 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $772,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 276 Wisteria Dr Franklin 37064 $2,600,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 9a 45 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $755,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 2 1609 Dandelion Ct Nolensville 37135 $2,600,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 4 20 Innisbrook Ln Brentwood 37027 $915,000.00 Berkley Walk 9505 Coronet Ln Brentwood 37027 $675,000.00 Eagles Glen Sec 1 421 Honeysuckle Cir Franklin 37067 $1,080,000.00 7710 Pinewood Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,200,000.00 Henley Sec 1 209 Lyle Ct Franklin 37064 $1,200,000.00 Hurstbourne Park Sec 2 306 Terri Park Way Franklin 37067 $540,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 4-a 2800 Curacao Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $235,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec 2 2939 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,025,000.00 Falls Grove Sec7 5012 Great Falls Ct College Grove 37046 $899,000.00 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 8010 June Apple Ln Spring Hill 37174 $170,000.00 Hwy 96 N Fairview 37062 $12,100,000.00 Maryland Farms Sec 27 5110 Maryland Way Brentwood 37027 $1,205,000.00 Belle Vista Sec 1 187 Azalea Ln Franklin 37064 $1,150,000.00 Evans Estates 112 Lewisburg Ave Franklin 37064 $342,886.00 Waters Edge Sec6 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,814.00 St Marlo Sec2 6149 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $508,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2662 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $370,000.00 Sharpes Run Sec 2 7405 Penngrove Ln Fairview 37062 $360,000.00 Esmon Estates 210 Fairground St Franklin 37064 $3,850,000.00 Sloan Farm 3726 Panorama Valley Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $2,025,000.00 Terrabrooke 1810 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $475,500.00 Wakefield Sec 4 3020 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $570,000.00 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $700,000.00 Yorktown Sec 2 212 Gloucester St Franklin 37064 $1,475,000.00 Brentwood Glen 1102 Haverhill Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,254,400.00 Westhaven Sec61 Nathaniel Rd Franklin 37064 $522,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2657 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,268,972.00 8286 Haley Ln College Grove 37046 $669,900.00 Burberry Glen Ph1-b 623 Riverdene Dr Nolensville 37135 $460,000.00 Baker Springs Sec 2 1023 Lowrey Pl Spring Hill 37174 $354,000.00 Chester Est Sec 1 7103 Birch Bark Ct Fairview 37062 $2,593,940.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6132 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $599,900.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2656 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $308,000.00 Stream Valley Sec 18 3107 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000.00 Witherspoon Sec8 9323 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,220,838.00 Terravista Sec2 5136 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 3072 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,120,465.00 Terravista Sec1 5016 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $2,561,978.00 Grove Sec15 9303 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $372,000.00 Shirebrook Ph3 209 Dursley Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $745,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 4 3104 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $605,500.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 1 1539 Indian Hawthorne Ct Brentwood 37027 $400,000.00 540 Franklin Rd Franklin 37069 $788,035.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3025 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $3,768,067.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 2 1212 Waterstone Blvd Franklin 37069 $830,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 2003 Eylandt Ct Spring Hill 37174 $399,900.00 Whispering Wind Ph2 7603 Whispering Wind Ln Fairview 37062 $1,152,000.00 Sunset Park 1809 Sunset Park Ct Nolensville 37135 $850,000.00 Harpeth School Rd 4524 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $325,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 524 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $180,000.00 Hill Est 224 Cherry Dr Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Stream Valley Sec 4 644 Streamside Ln Franklin 37064 $2,250,000.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 11-d 2509 Shadow Cv Franklin 37069 $593,165.00 Wades Grove Sec13 8010 Ragusa Cir Spring Hill 37174 $789,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph2 1021 Gadwall Ln Spring Hill 37174 $225,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 3201 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $375,000.00 Lester 3776 Bear Creek Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $875,000.00 7128 Anglin Rd Fairview 37062 $323,000.00 7215 Old Nashville Rd Fairview 37062 $11,000,000.00 Maryland Farms Sec 70 103 Arcaro Place Brentwood 37027 $929,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec41 654 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $406,000.00 Churchill Farms Ph 2-a 2646 Churchill Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $625,000.00 Ashton Park Sec 2 1211 Stoney Point Ln Franklin 37064 $468,000.00 Wakefield Sec 2 1026 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $400,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 1154 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $6,625,000.00 Ingram Henry Preston Jr 5895 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin 37064 $665,000.00 Castleberry Farm Ph 2 7325 Damsel Ln Fairview 37062 $475,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 1236 Chapmans Retreat Dr Spring Hill 37174 $335,000.00 Meadows At Fairview Ph 1 7102 Wheat Rd Fairview 37062 $331,500.00 1767 -c W Main St Franklin 37064 $118,000.00 Williamsburg Com Unit 3 1129 W Main St #3 Franklin 37064 $612,500.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 2 730 Cowan Dr Nolensville 37135