Williamson County Property Transfers June 12

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for June 12-16, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$859,150.00Otter Creek Springs Ph27443 Swindon BlvdFairview37062
$830,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b2017 Callaway Park PlThompsons Station37179
$425,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 42328 Leighton WaySpring Hill37174
$950,000.00Medical Campus @ Campbell StaO'hallorn DrSpring Hill37174
$484,900.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #d-9Franklin37067
$970,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec1312 Walter Roberts StFranklin37064
$780,840.00Smyrna Road Homes9011 Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027
$585,000.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2095 Branford Place 200Thompsons Station37179
$380,311.00Fernvale Heights Ph 27528 Christopher StFairview37062
$750,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b2765 Cloister LnThompsons Station37179
$1,006,059.00Lockwood Glen Sec12307 Halswelle DrFranklin37064
$825,000.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 31420 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$1,125,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec23133 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$2,097,780.00Lookaway Farms Sec26109 Open Meadow LnFranklin37064
$370,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec18Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$548,000.00Wakefield Sec 44010 Marion DrSpring Hill37174
$1,275,000.00Bonbrook On Concord9720 Turner LnBrentwood37027
$648,000.00Liberty Hills Sec 3629 Independence Dr EFranklin37067
$925,000.00Stream Valley Sec146050 Huntmere AveFranklin37064
$1,069,900.00Highlands @ Ladd Park129 Wise RdFranklin37064
$1,225,000.00Cottonwood Est609 Countryside CtFranklin37069
$850,000.00Village At Thompson Sta2732 Village DrThompsons Station37179
$360,000.007908 Daugherty-capley RdPrimm Springs38476
$550,000.00Copper Ridge Ph11977 Allerton WaySpring Hill37174
$735,000.00Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 14973 Maxwell Landing DrNolensville37135
$165,000.007103 Boone StFairview37062
$975,000.00Sycamore RdThompsons Station37179
$760,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 11023 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$374,000.00Smith & Hayes Add6609 Third StCollege Grove37046
$750,000.00Meadowgreen Acres343 Derby LnFranklin37069
$855,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec41624 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$2,984,300.00Grove Sec158853 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$575,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec35165 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$1,450,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 49167 Sydney LnBrentwood37027
$330,000.00Meadows At Fairview Ph 17114 Wheat RdFairview37062
$920,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37056 Balcolm CtCollege Grove37046
$385,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #j-4Franklin37067
$4,186,539.00Witherspoon Sec89333 Joslin CtFranklin37064
$150,000.00Avery Acres7611 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$1,760,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 31838 Grey Pointe DrBrentwood37027
$1,165,467.00Terravista Sec15056 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,375,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec16609 Flushing DrCollege Grove37046
$615,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 6148 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$902,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b2293 Coppergate WayThompsons Station37179
$575,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 11299 Bridgeton Park DrBrentwood37027
$780,236.00Lochridge Sec34052 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$772,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A276 Wisteria DrFranklin37064
$2,600,000.00Governors Club The Ph 9a45 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$755,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 21609 Dandelion CtNolensville37135
$2,600,000.00Governors Club The Ph 420 Innisbrook LnBrentwood37027
$915,000.00Berkley Walk9505 Coronet LnBrentwood37027
$675,000.00Eagles Glen Sec 1421 Honeysuckle CirFranklin37067
$1,080,000.007710 Pinewood RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,200,000.00Henley Sec 1209 Lyle CtFranklin37064
$1,200,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 2306 Terri Park WayFranklin37067
$540,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 4-a2800 Curacao LnThompsons Station37179
$235,000.00Avenue Downs Sec 22939 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$1,025,000.00Falls Grove Sec75012 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$899,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph88010 June Apple LnSpring Hill37174
$170,000.00Hwy 96 NFairview37062
$12,100,000.00Maryland Farms Sec 275110 Maryland WayBrentwood37027
$1,205,000.00Belle Vista Sec 1187 Azalea LnFranklin37064
$1,150,000.00Evans Estates112 Lewisburg AveFranklin37064
$342,886.00Waters Edge Sec6Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$1,100,814.00St Marlo Sec26149 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$508,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142662 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$370,000.00Sharpes Run Sec 27405 Penngrove LnFairview37062
$360,000.00Esmon Estates210 Fairground StFranklin37064
$3,850,000.00Sloan Farm3726 Panorama Valley Pvt LnFranklin37064
$2,025,000.00Terrabrooke1810 Terrabrooke Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$475,500.00Wakefield Sec 43020 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$570,000.00Avenue Downs Sec 2Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$700,000.00Yorktown Sec 2212 Gloucester StFranklin37064
$1,475,000.00Brentwood Glen1102 Haverhill DrBrentwood37027
$1,254,400.00Westhaven Sec61Nathaniel RdFranklin37064
$522,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142657 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$2,268,972.008286 Haley LnCollege Grove37046
$669,900.00Burberry Glen Ph1-b623 Riverdene DrNolensville37135
$460,000.00Baker Springs Sec 21023 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$354,000.00Chester Est Sec 17103 Birch Bark CtFairview37062
$2,593,940.00Lookaway Farms Sec26132 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$599,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec142656 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$308,000.00Stream Valley Sec 183107 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$750,000.00Witherspoon Sec89323 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$1,220,838.00Terravista Sec25136 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$950,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec33072 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,120,465.00Terravista Sec15016 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$2,561,978.00Grove Sec159303 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$372,000.00Shirebrook Ph3209 Dursley Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$745,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 43104 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$605,500.00Chestnut Springs Sec 11539 Indian Hawthorne CtBrentwood37027
$400,000.00540 Franklin RdFranklin37069
$788,035.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec153025 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$3,768,067.00Laurelbrooke Sec 21212 Waterstone BlvdFranklin37069
$830,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph12003 Eylandt CtSpring Hill37174
$399,900.00Whispering Wind Ph27603 Whispering Wind LnFairview37062
$1,152,000.00Sunset Park1809 Sunset Park CtNolensville37135
$850,000.00Harpeth School Rd4524 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$325,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 1524 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$180,000.00Hill Est224 Cherry DrFranklin37064
$800,000.00Stream Valley Sec 4644 Streamside LnFranklin37064
$2,250,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 11-d2509 Shadow CvFranklin37069
$593,165.00Wades Grove Sec138010 Ragusa CirSpring Hill37174
$789,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph21021 Gadwall LnSpring Hill37174
$225,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec23201 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$375,000.00Lester3776 Bear Creek RdThompsons Station37179
$875,000.007128 Anglin RdFairview37062
$323,000.007215 Old Nashville RdFairview37062
$11,000,000.00Maryland Farms Sec 70103 Arcaro PlaceBrentwood37027
$929,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec41654 Beamon Dr Franklin37064
$406,000.00Churchill Farms Ph 2-a2646 Churchill DrThompsons Station37179
$625,000.00Ashton Park Sec 21211 Stoney Point LnFranklin37064
$468,000.00Wakefield Sec 21026 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$400,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 121154 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$6,625,000.00Ingram Henry Preston Jr5895 Bending Chestnut RdFranklin37064
$665,000.00Castleberry Farm Ph 27325 Damsel LnFairview37062
$475,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 21236 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring Hill37174
$335,000.00Meadows At Fairview Ph 17102 Wheat RdFairview37062
$331,500.001767 -c W Main StFranklin37064
$118,000.00Williamsburg Com Unit 31129 W Main St #3Franklin37064
$612,500.00Ballenger Farms Ph 2730 Cowan DrNolensville37135

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here