Williamson County Property Transfers June 12

See where houses and property sold for June 12-16, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$859,150.00
|Otter Creek Springs Ph2
|7443 Swindon Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$830,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1b
|2017 Callaway Park Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$425,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 4
|2328 Leighton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$950,000.00
|Medical Campus @ Campbell Sta
|O'hallorn Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$484,900.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #d-9
|Franklin
|37067
|$970,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec1
|312 Walter Roberts St
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,840.00
|Smyrna Road Homes
|9011 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$585,000.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2095 Branford Place 200
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$380,311.00
|Fernvale Heights Ph 2
|7528 Christopher St
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12b
|2765 Cloister Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,006,059.00
|Lockwood Glen Sec12
|307 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 3
|1420 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,125,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2
|3133 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,097,780.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6109 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$370,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$548,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 4
|4010 Marion Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,275,000.00
|Bonbrook On Concord
|9720 Turner Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$648,000.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 3
|629 Independence Dr E
|Franklin
|37067
|$925,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec14
|6050 Huntmere Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,069,900.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|129 Wise Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|609 Countryside Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$850,000.00
|Village At Thompson Sta
|2732 Village Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$360,000.00
|7908 Daugherty-capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$550,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph1
|1977 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$735,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 1
|4973 Maxwell Landing Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$165,000.00
|7103 Boone St
|Fairview
|37062
|$975,000.00
|Sycamore Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$760,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1
|1023 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$374,000.00
|Smith & Hayes Add
|6609 Third St
|College Grove
|37046
|$750,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|343 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$855,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec41
|624 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,984,300.00
|Grove Sec15
|8853 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$575,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3
|5165 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,450,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 4
|9167 Sydney Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$330,000.00
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 1
|7114 Wheat Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$920,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7056 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$385,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #j-4
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,186,539.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9333 Joslin Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$150,000.00
|Avery Acres
|7611 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,760,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 3
|1838 Grey Pointe Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,165,467.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5056 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec1
|6609 Flushing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$615,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 6
|148 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$902,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b
|2293 Coppergate Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$575,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 1
|1299 Bridgeton Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$780,236.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4052 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$772,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|276 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 9a
|45 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$755,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 2
|1609 Dandelion Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,600,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 4
|20 Innisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$915,000.00
|Berkley Walk
|9505 Coronet Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000.00
|Eagles Glen Sec 1
|421 Honeysuckle Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,080,000.00
|7710 Pinewood Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,200,000.00
|Henley Sec 1
|209 Lyle Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 2
|306 Terri Park Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$540,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-a
|2800 Curacao Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$235,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec 2
|2939 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,025,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|5012 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$899,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8
|8010 June Apple Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$170,000.00
|Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|37062
|$12,100,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 27
|5110 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,205,000.00
|Belle Vista Sec 1
|187 Azalea Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Evans Estates
|112 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$342,886.00
|Waters Edge Sec6
|Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,814.00
|St Marlo Sec2
|6149 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$508,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2662 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$370,000.00
|Sharpes Run Sec 2
|7405 Penngrove Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$360,000.00
|Esmon Estates
|210 Fairground St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,850,000.00
|Sloan Farm
|3726 Panorama Valley Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,025,000.00
|Terrabrooke
|1810 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,500.00
|Wakefield Sec 4
|3020 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$570,000.00
|Avenue Downs Sec 2
|Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$700,000.00
|Yorktown Sec 2
|212 Gloucester St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,475,000.00
|Brentwood Glen
|1102 Haverhill Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,254,400.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|Nathaniel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$522,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2657 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,268,972.00
|8286 Haley Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$669,900.00
|Burberry Glen Ph1-b
|623 Riverdene Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$460,000.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1023 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$354,000.00
|Chester Est Sec 1
|7103 Birch Bark Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,593,940.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6132 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$599,900.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2656 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$308,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 18
|3107 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec8
|9323 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,220,838.00
|Terravista Sec2
|5136 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|3072 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,120,465.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5016 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,561,978.00
|Grove Sec15
|9303 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$372,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph3
|209 Dursley Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$745,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 4
|3104 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$605,500.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 1
|1539 Indian Hawthorne Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$400,000.00
|540 Franklin Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$788,035.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3025 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,768,067.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 2
|1212 Waterstone Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$830,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1
|2003 Eylandt Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$399,900.00
|Whispering Wind Ph2
|7603 Whispering Wind Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,152,000.00
|Sunset Park
|1809 Sunset Park Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$850,000.00
|Harpeth School Rd
|4524 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$325,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|524 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$180,000.00
|Hill Est
|224 Cherry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec 4
|644 Streamside Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,250,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-d
|2509 Shadow Cv
|Franklin
|37069
|$593,165.00
|Wades Grove Sec13
|8010 Ragusa Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$789,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph2
|1021 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$225,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2
|3201 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000.00
|Lester
|3776 Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$875,000.00
|7128 Anglin Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$323,000.00
|7215 Old Nashville Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$11,000,000.00
|Maryland Farms Sec 70
|103 Arcaro Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$929,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec41
|654 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$406,000.00
|Churchill Farms Ph 2-a
|2646 Churchill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$625,000.00
|Ashton Park Sec 2
|1211 Stoney Point Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$468,000.00
|Wakefield Sec 2
|1026 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$400,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1154 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,625,000.00
|Ingram Henry Preston Jr
|5895 Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$665,000.00
|Castleberry Farm Ph 2
|7325 Damsel Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$475,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2
|1236 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$335,000.00
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 1
|7102 Wheat Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$331,500.00
|1767 -c W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$118,000.00
|Williamsburg Com Unit 3
|1129 W Main St #3
|Franklin
|37064
|$612,500.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 2
|730 Cowan Dr
|Nolensville
|37135